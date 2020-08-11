Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice-President Candidate…

This is rather odd. Presidential candidate Joe Biden announces California Senator Kamala Harris as his VP candidate. [Tweet Link]
As a candidate herself Senator Harris came across as a very unserious person. However, she does represent the Obama-Jarrett wing of the party and was the favorite of the media when the primary contest was beginning. This is the AME network.
James Clyburn selected Kamala Harris for Biden, and the pick is again more evidence of the need to reactivate the AME church network.
I wonder what her ties are to Scientology. You know she turned her back while CA AG on all of their documented criminal activity involving assault, kidnapping, threats, etc. I am sure her campaign finance reports are very interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possibly paid off… wouldn’t that be a fascinating thing to investigate?
Too bad all the major Scientology watchers have bad TDS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden will find out tomorrow or the next day.
LikeLike
And so this racist country has now twice picked a black person to run for president.
LikeLike
And neither one of them an American black.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And neither with the sole loyalty to the United States, as our Founders required.
Obama – Kenya
Harris – India and Jamaica.
Heck, Harris did not even have 1 parent as a U.S. citizen.
Not what our Founders envisioned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they threw Hermain Caine (a true American whose family had roots here) under the bus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, looks like Biden chose the fake African over the fake Indian. Kamela Harris is half Indian and half Jamaican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What citizen in this “racist” country picked Harris?
The DNC voters rejected Harris. RNC and Independent voters never had the chance to vote at all.
This is not “democracy,” not even the way the Socialist democrats play “democracy.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harris San Francisco liberal all you need to know!!
LikeLike
She got a whole 2% support in her Primary race to be the Democrat presidential candidate. At least she will guarantee that Californica goes blue this year. 🙂
LikeLike
OMG I so look forward to the ads that POTUS will run!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s one:
LikeLiked by 3 people
boy, that didn’t take long! Great commercial.
LikeLike
I’m sure they had several ready to go for any potential choice on Biden’s short list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which of the Soros front groups is she going to be VP of ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d like to see the video of Joe Biden reacting to the news that Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. That would be funny. Maybe that blind stare look he has.
LikeLike
“..What am I supposed to do with a harry camel?” he says quietly to himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I won’t forget that soon…
LikeLike
Kamala Harris is DIRECTLY responsible as California AG for sending more young black to prison for life than any white man living in America.
Excellent choice there Dems.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Their criminal of actions of young Blacks, proved to a jury of their peers, beyond a reasonable doubt, sent young blacks to prison. Their convictions sustained by failed appellate review.
They earned it, and then some.
LikeLike
How could anyone, including Dems, vote for this ticket knowing Harris could, and would likely become POTUS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No-Show-Biden announces his VP via twitter. Laughable.
A 2020 No-Show Presidential campaign. Well, I know someone who is really, really good at k*ll shot tweets!! Plus, women don’t get a free pass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree!
LikeLike
After much deliberation, revisions and collaboration, the Founders created the Constitution. They were elegant, articulate men who wrote the Constitution in simple, everyday language meant to be understood by the ordinary citizen.
Words mean things and natural means of or by nature as opposed to of or by man. The only type citizen whose citizenship does not depend on man’s law is a natural born Citizen. All other citizen type are citizens by law, i.e., statutory born citizens.
Now, all citizens are equal under the law, so why can only a natural born Citizen become president? For the same reason that only a 35+ year-old can become president – it’s a presidential job requirement put in place in order to protect the Republic (in this case from presidential deference to foreign interests.)
Why does a natural born Citizen’s citizenship depend on no law? Because they are an inherent 100 percent American solely by the nature (that word again) of their birth circumstances. When one is born in the territory of the USA to two 100 percent USA citizen parents, one is by inherent nature a 100 percent USA citizen because no other outcome is possible, so no law is needed.
Harris was essentially an anchor baby born to two temporary visiting alien parents. She was born with two foreign citizenships and conflicting allegiances. Harris was naturalized at birth by law (without which she would not have been a USA citizen at all).
LikeLike
I think her US birth cert was not by law, but as a matter conventional practice. The anchor baby thing isn’t covered by a statute, only foreign births are naturalized by statute.
See footnote 10 in Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982), which has been used to extend citizenship to children born in the Us to parents illegally in the country.
Not saying Harris’ parents were here illegally, they weren’t. If Harris isn’t a citizen of Jamaica, I believe she is qualified for Jamaican citizenship by birth.
This messy citizenship thing should be followed, but it isn’t and won’t be. Congress admitted a dual citizen at birth to the presidency without even debating the question. It also lied about the meaning of the 1798 naturalization statute in order to give McCain a pass.
This is one of many breaches of the constitution that we are saddled with. Hallucinatory judicary, derelict Congress, and hoards of corrupt executive minions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leave it to Demonrats and their Globalist handlers to -once again- flip the bird at the US Constitution. Why don’t they just nominate Chairman Xi, and get this over with? #NewWorldOrder
LikeLike
It is time for the Supreme Court to affirm the common sense explanation of NBC that you provided
LikeLike
“She was my #1 draft pick”
LikeLike
Kamala is the sacrificial lamb to soften up the electorate for Chewbacca in 2024.
They know they have no shot with dum dum. Maybe get some down ballot votes and be able to knock Mitch off the throne though.
LikeLike
The AME network, are you sure? Their abortion on demand and gay marriage are going to be hard sells to congregations. Their church “leaders” may “shuck & jive” for a check, but moving the congregation to vote for abortions up until and even after birth and trans rights might be a tough sell to actual church goers. Even obama didn’t go that far when he was running.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kamala: ‘Mr. Biden, you once chose an African American woman for the Vice- Presidency of the United States.
And that woman was me.’
Biden: ‘C’mon man! What are you saying?! I did what?!! What are you on crack?’
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mean, “COME ON, WOMAN”!
LikeLike
So tomorrow’s event is going to be live at the Hotel duPont in WIlmington?
WIll Biden be able to read off a teleprompter? Will his handlers dare let him take any questions,even pre-arranged questions?
LikeLike
Joe thinks it will help him with the Green vote if he picks the town bike.
LikeLike
This is like when someone goes car shopping for a high end vehicle but will only accept the color black and ends up driving off the lot with a used minivan. Harris has more than a few miles on her odometer. 😄
What an awful pick. Thank you, demonrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stating this goes against every fiber of my tired old brain cells, but this looks like the Dems aren’t really counting on winning the election.
This is a throw-away ticket, worse than Mondale-Ferraro in 1984.
IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gateway Pundit just reminded us that Kamala Harris’ Jamaican ancester, Hamilton Brown, was an Irishman who owned slaves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden wanted the Democrats to at least have a chance to pick up California’s electoral votes.
/ sarc off /
LikeLike
I think that the dems know that they cannot win against PDJT and the ever more and more popular MAGA agenda!
They are planning to take their lumps with a loss in the election, along with whatever low-level prosecutions and convictions mr. bag-pipes has agreed to with the greedy and American hating Uniparty wrt to russia-gate / obama-gate and the ukraine money-laundering crime operation. Mitch and the msm and the rino’s and the usual back-stabbing suspects will all run effective cover.
Sorry, but the BU is not going to be so big or so ugly.
Creepy Joe is a throw-away candidate and well as heels-up. Let them be the punching bags to be dirtied up for an election that they cannot win.
Their plan is to preserve their ‘A’ team, whoever the heck that may be, so that in four and a half years from now and after a barrage of constant and relentless attacks against PDJT, they are hoping to have a shot at reigning supreme.
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The size of the hit is one of subjectinve opinion.
But I do agree, the direct damage will be limited and controlled. Maybe take out Biden, which most will chalk up as HUGE (and an abuse of prosecutorial discretion), a handful of fall guys in DOJ/FBI, and the rest of the scheme goes on as normal.
It’s the indirect damage that intrigues me. What will the people’s impression of the government be, after the people learn their own government has been undermining the transfer of power.
LikeLike
The smart choice would have been Warren, however, I knew they would give in to the mob because they’re not very smart.
LikeLike
The Sniffer & The Grifter! Let the comedy begin!
LikeLike
No surprise since Politico let is slip out two weeks ago.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/politico-biden-vp-kamala-harris-running-mate-mistake
LikeLike
LikeLike
So the ticket is complete. Both have phony faces from surgery. Who is going to vote for these two botox phonys? Nancy probably loves it as she has a phony face too.
And I can’t figure out why Harris wants to run with a racist and a rapist. Watch your backside Biden.
LikeLike
I’ll just repeat what I said in the open thread:
YAY!
I mean there’s a few others that Biden could have picked who would have been even worse for the Dems (and better for us)… like Abrams for instance. But Harris is right near the top. I admit I was kinda worried he’d pick Michelle, because as much as I hate her, I realize a ton of people in this country feel just the opposite. I’m hoping that the main reason Biden didn’t pick her is because the bad guys KNOW something big is about to go down, which will have the Obama name all over it.
Anyway, yeah, I’l more than happy to see Kamala back in the limelight. It ain’t gonna be pretty. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
So was Susan Rice eliminated because of her role in Obamagate? Absent that and the other scandal Benghazi, she would seem the stronger candidate. Worked with Joe in the white house, years of public service at the national level, etc.
With Kamala, Trump has a shot at winning California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh man… yeah. As long as Trump gets to 270 that’s all that really matters. But I tell ya, I’d actually trade a potential blowout for a CLOSE win, if it meant one of the states we got was California. That would be… well, too good for words…
LikeLike
Rice had no experience on the campaign trail, and had never run for office – she would have been too much of a risk.
LikeLike
SlowJoe is thinking, “something just doesn’t smell right about this….”
LikeLike
Well, she definitely has the ½ Caribbean black/ ½ India vote. And she shtupped Willie Brown, so she may lay claim to African/American. She also is married to a white lawyer so she can appeal to the white privileged sect.
Kamala Harris bio: ½ A̶̷f̶̷r̶̷i̶̷c̶̷a̶̷n̶̷A̶̷m̶̷e̶̷r̶̷i̶̷c̶̷a̶̷n̶̷ Jamaican, ½ A̶̷m̶̷e̶̷r̶̷i̶̷c̶̷a̶̷n̶̷ Indian, married to a white privileged lawyer with his two white privileged adult sons, who shtupped Willie Brown while he was married on her way to the top.
Vote Kamala Harris, First African-American Female VP – 2020
———-I slept with Willie Brown!————-
“OK, she’s not African-American, but she did sleep with Willie Brown.”
LikeLike
Her husband is Jewish, as are her two stepsons. It should be interesting to see what she has to say about the DNC platform on Israel.
LikeLike
LikeLike
And if the Dems think this will help with “the black vote”, I think they’re sorely mistaken. Perhaps just your generic black candidate would have worked, but not this one. Trump is already making a lot of inroads with blacks, no matter who Biden picked. But this particular (partly) black woman had a LOT of negatives where many blacks are concerned. I think this choice will INCREASE black support for Trump.
LikeLike
She ain’t black so according to Biden, she is voting for Trump. Freudian slip pick as he doesn’t really want to be President but hasn’t figured it out yet.
LikeLike
Aw c’mon man! Don’t be a lying dog-faced pony soldier now!
LikeLike
Just popping in to state the obvious: Democrats either are completely tone deaf OR Biden is a placeholder and Harris has proved herself “puppet” status worthy. That is all.
LikeLike
The first prostitute VP nominee. Go girl!
She sold her body to Brown to get ahead in her career, imagine the possibilities now. The whole world is the limit.
She is the role model for male chauvinism. A woman can only get ahead when she sleeps with powerful men. She fits right in with the casting couch crowd in Hollywood. What a star!
Go girl!
LikeLike
Legs Up
LikeLike
President Trump put out a Harris / Biden campaign add out 2 hours ago
>the dummy and the phony
LikeLike
The good news is we may never hear from Stacey Abrams ever again……
LikeLike
never… ever….. ha ha…..
never never never…. let us hope
LikeLike
She wants a recount of the Biden VP search committee vote.
LikeLike
So I am asking for a friend!When Joe ran for President way back he was as bald as a cue ball. Where did his hair come from? The Men’s Hair CLub?
LikeLike