Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice-President Candidate…

Posted on August 11, 2020 by

This is rather odd. Presidential candidate Joe Biden announces California Senator Kamala Harris as his VP candidate.  [Tweet Link]

As a candidate herself Senator Harris came across as a very unserious person.  However, she does represent the Obama-Jarrett wing of the party and was the favorite of the media when the primary contest was beginning.  This is the AME network.

James Clyburn selected Kamala Harris for Biden, and the pick is again more evidence of the need to reactivate the AME church network.

This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Joe Biden, Legislation, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

498 Responses to Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice-President Candidate…

Older Comments
  1. Dixie Sugarbaker says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    I wonder what her ties are to Scientology. You know she turned her back while CA AG on all of their documented criminal activity involving assault, kidnapping, threats, etc. I am sure her campaign finance reports are very interesting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. MicD says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Biden will find out tomorrow or the next day.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Rix Six says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    And so this racist country has now twice picked a black person to run for president.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Todd says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Harris San Francisco liberal all you need to know!!

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:37 pm

      She got a whole 2% support in her Primary race to be the Democrat presidential candidate. At least she will guarantee that Californica goes blue this year. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  5. roddrepub says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    OMG I so look forward to the ads that POTUS will run!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. PaulCohen says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. sundance says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. ziegler von strahn says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Kamala Harris is DIRECTLY responsible as California AG for sending more young black to prison for life than any white man living in America.

    Excellent choice there Dems.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • JCM800 says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      Their criminal of actions of young Blacks, proved to a jury of their peers, beyond a reasonable doubt, sent young blacks to prison. Their convictions sustained by failed appellate review.
      They earned it, and then some.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Lady in Red says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    How could anyone, including Dems, vote for this ticket knowing Harris could, and would likely become POTUS?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. MaineCoon says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    No-Show-Biden announces his VP via twitter. Laughable.

    A 2020 No-Show Presidential campaign. Well, I know someone who is really, really good at k*ll shot tweets!! Plus, women don’t get a free pass.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. thinkwell says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    After much deliberation, revisions and collaboration, the Founders created the Constitution. They were elegant, articulate men who wrote the Constitution in simple, everyday language meant to be understood by the ordinary citizen.

    Words mean things and natural means of or by nature as opposed to of or by man. The only type citizen whose citizenship does not depend on man’s law is a natural born Citizen. All other citizen type are citizens by law, i.e., statutory born citizens.

    Now, all citizens are equal under the law, so why can only a natural born Citizen become president? For the same reason that only a 35+ year-old can become president – it’s a presidential job requirement put in place in order to protect the Republic (in this case from presidential deference to foreign interests.)

    Why does a natural born Citizen’s citizenship depend on no law? Because they are an inherent 100 percent American solely by the nature (that word again) of their birth circumstances. When one is born in the territory of the USA to two 100 percent USA citizen parents, one is by inherent nature a 100 percent USA citizen because no other outcome is possible, so no law is needed.

    Harris was essentially an anchor baby born to two temporary visiting alien parents. She was born with two foreign citizenships and conflicting allegiances. Harris was naturalized at birth by law (without which she would not have been a USA citizen at all).

    Like

    Reply
    • cboldt says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      I think her US birth cert was not by law, but as a matter conventional practice. The anchor baby thing isn’t covered by a statute, only foreign births are naturalized by statute.
      See footnote 10 in Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982), which has been used to extend citizenship to children born in the Us to parents illegally in the country.
      Not saying Harris’ parents were here illegally, they weren’t. If Harris isn’t a citizen of Jamaica, I believe she is qualified for Jamaican citizenship by birth.
      This messy citizenship thing should be followed, but it isn’t and won’t be. Congress admitted a dual citizen at birth to the presidency without even debating the question. It also lied about the meaning of the 1798 naturalization statute in order to give McCain a pass.
      This is one of many breaches of the constitution that we are saddled with. Hallucinatory judicary, derelict Congress, and hoards of corrupt executive minions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Judith says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      Leave it to Demonrats and their Globalist handlers to -once again- flip the bird at the US Constitution. Why don’t they just nominate Chairman Xi, and get this over with? #NewWorldOrder

      Like

      Reply
    • gtrich09 says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:49 pm

      It is time for the Supreme Court to affirm the common sense explanation of NBC that you provided

      Like

      Reply
  12. Og Oggilby says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    “She was my #1 draft pick”

    Like

    Reply
  13. Rock Knutne says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Kamala is the sacrificial lamb to soften up the electorate for Chewbacca in 2024.

    They know they have no shot with dum dum. Maybe get some down ballot votes and be able to knock Mitch off the throne though.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Kiisha Velasquez says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    The AME network, are you sure? Their abortion on demand and gay marriage are going to be hard sells to congregations. Their church “leaders” may “shuck & jive” for a check, but moving the congregation to vote for abortions up until and even after birth and trans rights might be a tough sell to actual church goers. Even obama didn’t go that far when he was running.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. destashjan says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Zimbalistjunior says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Kamala: ‘Mr. Biden, you once chose an African American woman for the Vice- Presidency of the United States.
    And that woman was me.’

    Biden: ‘C’mon man! What are you saying?! I did what?!! What are you on crack?’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Wethal says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    So tomorrow’s event is going to be live at the Hotel duPont in WIlmington?

    WIll Biden be able to read off a teleprompter? Will his handlers dare let him take any questions,even pre-arranged questions?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Jase says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Joe thinks it will help him with the Green vote if he picks the town bike.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Magabear says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    This is like when someone goes car shopping for a high end vehicle but will only accept the color black and ends up driving off the lot with a used minivan. Harris has more than a few miles on her odometer. 😄

    What an awful pick. Thank you, demonrats!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. GB Bari says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Stating this goes against every fiber of my tired old brain cells, but this looks like the Dems aren’t really counting on winning the election.
    This is a throw-away ticket, worse than Mondale-Ferraro in 1984.
    IMHO.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Wethal says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Gateway Pundit just reminded us that Kamala Harris’ Jamaican ancester, Hamilton Brown, was an Irishman who owned slaves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. ReglarMerican says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Biden wanted the Democrats to at least have a chance to pick up California’s electoral votes.
    / sarc off /

    Like

    Reply
  23. RobInPA says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    I think that the dems know that they cannot win against PDJT and the ever more and more popular MAGA agenda!

    They are planning to take their lumps with a loss in the election, along with whatever low-level prosecutions and convictions mr. bag-pipes has agreed to with the greedy and American hating Uniparty wrt to russia-gate / obama-gate and the ukraine money-laundering crime operation. Mitch and the msm and the rino’s and the usual back-stabbing suspects will all run effective cover.

    Sorry, but the BU is not going to be so big or so ugly.

    Creepy Joe is a throw-away candidate and well as heels-up. Let them be the punching bags to be dirtied up for an election that they cannot win.

    Their plan is to preserve their ‘A’ team, whoever the heck that may be, so that in four and a half years from now and after a barrage of constant and relentless attacks against PDJT, they are hoping to have a shot at reigning supreme.

    That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cboldt says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:49 pm

      The size of the hit is one of subjectinve opinion.
      But I do agree, the direct damage will be limited and controlled. Maybe take out Biden, which most will chalk up as HUGE (and an abuse of prosecutorial discretion), a handful of fall guys in DOJ/FBI, and the rest of the scheme goes on as normal.
      It’s the indirect damage that intrigues me. What will the people’s impression of the government be, after the people learn their own government has been undermining the transfer of power.

      Like

      Reply
  24. gingergal says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    The smart choice would have been Warren, however, I knew they would give in to the mob because they’re not very smart.

    Like

    Reply
  25. calbear84 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    The Sniffer & The Grifter! Let the comedy begin!

    Like

    Reply
  27. PaulCohen says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Like

    Reply
  28. Mr e-man says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    So the ticket is complete. Both have phony faces from surgery. Who is going to vote for these two botox phonys? Nancy probably loves it as she has a phony face too.

    And I can’t figure out why Harris wants to run with a racist and a rapist. Watch your backside Biden.

    Like

    Reply
  29. jello333 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    I’ll just repeat what I said in the open thread:

    YAY!

    I mean there’s a few others that Biden could have picked who would have been even worse for the Dems (and better for us)… like Abrams for instance. But Harris is right near the top. I admit I was kinda worried he’d pick Michelle, because as much as I hate her, I realize a ton of people in this country feel just the opposite. I’m hoping that the main reason Biden didn’t pick her is because the bad guys KNOW something big is about to go down, which will have the Obama name all over it.

    Anyway, yeah, I’l more than happy to see Kamala back in the limelight. It ain’t gonna be pretty. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mr e-man says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      So was Susan Rice eliminated because of her role in Obamagate? Absent that and the other scandal Benghazi, she would seem the stronger candidate. Worked with Joe in the white house, years of public service at the national level, etc.

      With Kamala, Trump has a shot at winning California.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jello333 says:
        August 11, 2020 at 6:48 pm

        Oh man… yeah. As long as Trump gets to 270 that’s all that really matters. But I tell ya, I’d actually trade a potential blowout for a CLOSE win, if it meant one of the states we got was California. That would be… well, too good for words…

        Like

        Reply
      • Wethal says:
        August 11, 2020 at 6:50 pm

        Rice had no experience on the campaign trail, and had never run for office – she would have been too much of a risk.

        Like

        Reply
  30. PaulCohen says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    SlowJoe is thinking, “something just doesn’t smell right about this….”

    Like

    Reply
  31. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Well, she definitely has the ½ Caribbean black/ ½ India vote. And she shtupped Willie Brown, so she may lay claim to African/American. She also is married to a white lawyer so she can appeal to the white privileged sect.

    Kamala Harris bio: ½ A̶̷f̶̷r̶̷i̶̷c̶̷a̶̷n̶̷A̶̷m̶̷e̶̷r̶̷i̶̷c̶̷a̶̷n̶̷ Jamaican, ½ A̶̷m̶̷e̶̷r̶̷i̶̷c̶̷a̶̷n̶̷ Indian, married to a white privileged lawyer with his two white privileged adult sons, who shtupped Willie Brown while he was married on her way to the top.

    Vote Kamala Harris, First African-American Female VP – 2020
    ———-I slept with Willie Brown!————-
    “OK, she’s not African-American, but she did sleep with Willie Brown.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Wethal says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      Her husband is Jewish, as are her two stepsons. It should be interesting to see what she has to say about the DNC platform on Israel.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Dora says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. jello333 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    And if the Dems think this will help with “the black vote”, I think they’re sorely mistaken. Perhaps just your generic black candidate would have worked, but not this one. Trump is already making a lot of inroads with blacks, no matter who Biden picked. But this particular (partly) black woman had a LOT of negatives where many blacks are concerned. I think this choice will INCREASE black support for Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  34. somebodysgramma says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Just popping in to state the obvious: Democrats either are completely tone deaf OR Biden is a placeholder and Harris has proved herself “puppet” status worthy. That is all.

    Like

    Reply
  35. kleen says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    The first prostitute VP nominee. Go girl!

    She sold her body to Brown to get ahead in her career, imagine the possibilities now. The whole world is the limit.

    She is the role model for male chauvinism. A woman can only get ahead when she sleeps with powerful men. She fits right in with the casting couch crowd in Hollywood. What a star!

    Go girl!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Thud Muffle says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Legs Up

    Like

    Reply
  37. Patience says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    President Trump put out a Harris / Biden campaign add out 2 hours ago
    >the dummy and the phony

    Like

    Reply
  38. PaulCohen says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    The good news is we may never hear from Stacey Abrams ever again……

    Like

    Reply
  39. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    So I am asking for a friend!When Joe ran for President way back he was as bald as a cue ball. Where did his hair come from? The Men’s Hair CLub?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s