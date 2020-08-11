Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice-President Candidate…

This is rather odd. Presidential candidate Joe Biden announces California Senator Kamala Harris as his VP candidate. [Tweet Link]

As a candidate herself Senator Harris came across as a very unserious person. However, she does represent the Obama-Jarrett wing of the party and was the favorite of the media when the primary contest was beginning. This is the AME network.

James Clyburn selected Kamala Harris for Biden, and the pick is again more evidence of the need to reactivate the AME church network.