Candidate Kamala Harris Drops Out…

At the beginning Senator Kamala Harris was the favorite candidate of CNN and strongly promoted. Harris was also the favorite candidate for a specific group of very immature female journalists; essentially an ideological media clique resembling High School girls.

Harris never had a chance in a national campaign, she is professionally unlikable and immensely inauthentic.

As a consequence her candidacy was reduced to a series of embarrassingly childish and staged antics by a group of codependent enablers that ended-up highlighting her lack of professional qualification. Hang around a group of one-legged idiots and sooner or later you’re gonna end up limping. Harris’ campaign limping was akin to a slightly drunk office party that everyone would normally prefer to forget. Except she kept repeating it -like groundhog day- without recognizing the embarrassment.

She exits the race profoundly damaged, a caricature of political incompetence personified. Harris will never recover & her immaturity will preclude herself from taking responsibility.