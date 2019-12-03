Candidate Kamala Harris Drops Out…

At the beginning Senator Kamala Harris was the favorite candidate of CNN and strongly promoted. Harris was also the favorite candidate for a specific group of very immature female journalists; essentially an ideological media clique resembling High School girls.
Harris never had a chance in a national campaign, she is professionally unlikable and immensely inauthentic.
As a consequence her candidacy was reduced to a series of embarrassingly childish and staged antics by a group of codependent enablers that ended-up highlighting her lack of professional qualification. Hang around a group of one-legged idiots and sooner or later you’re gonna end up limping. Harris’ campaign limping was akin to a slightly drunk office party that everyone would normally prefer to forget. Except she kept repeating it -like groundhog day- without recognizing the embarrassment.
She exits the race profoundly damaged, a caricature of political incompetence personified. Harris will never recover & her immaturity will preclude herself from taking responsibility.
Who?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buh-bye, ms harris; don’t let the screen door spank you on the way out.
LikeLike
Next should be an investigation of her involvement in that phony Jussel Smollett farce. Where is the vaunted U.S. Postal Service police? They used the mail in this fraud.
LikeLike
Wow! That is a very accurate and well earned punitive analysis of Kamala Harris and her dismal campaign. Given her words and actions against Judge Kavanaugh during the inquisition and many other similarly outrageous and cruel performances, she deserves every critical word written here.
Tulsi Gabbard might have been Harris’ 1st Dem opponent that openly exposed the real hypocritical and cruel Kamala to the world in a way that no rational person could forget.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah yes. Kamala Harris. One and done Kamala. That was it. I hope she enjoyed it, because everyone got a good look at her and now knows she’s never goin’ to the show. So settle in and enjoy the minors.
Watching the pack of losers in the democrat debates, I have been theorizing for some time that all serious potential democrat presidential candidates have determined that 2016 is going to be a Trump cake walk and are therefore sitting this one out, saving their political capitol for 2024. Likewise the serious democrat money, tossing in an ante to keep the hand going, but that’s it, leaving their stacks of chips for 2024.
But a thought keeps emerging to interrupt this train of thought and derail the whole thing. And that thought is : “Fine, but just WHO might these ‘serious’ democrat candidates be?” I can’t for the life of me name one. And don’t throw Michelle at me. She has never accomplished anything and cannot be counted as credible. So who?
Sorry if this one sounds a little mean.
LikeLike
Her Thighness Hillary. (Don’t even know if that’s a joke or not since these people are barking mad!)
More seriously, if the Dems reach Nov 2020 without Trump having nuked the deep state and our side already victorious, my guess is the Dems will win the election since they will be rightly perceived as the stronger horse.
LikeLike
What? Do you mean 2024?
Hillary will be the dem candidate in 2020. Rematch.
Trump Twenty Twenty Landslide
LikeLike
If Hillary is free to run in Nov 2020 the Deep State has won. If the Democrat Progressive Liberal Establishment hasn’t been toppled before Nov 2020 the Deep State will have won. How many will still be here reading and writing comments 11 months from now waiting to see what Barr and Durham are going to do and whether justice will prevail?
LikeLike
I’m suspending my campaign because the American people ain’t buying what I’m selling
😉
LikeLike
She exits the race profoundly damaged, a caricature of political incompetence personified.
Given the previously set standard (Biden)..
She looks like Dem VP material to me!!
LikeLike
I think she’s eyeing the VP slot, and has a good chance of getting it.
LikeLike
I think that too (or Stacy Abrams). But if Harris wanted to be VP,shouldn’t she have hung around longer and ingratiate herself more with the nominee Biden or Warren? I don’t know exactly how these reprobates think but the white dem nominee will need some black escort to the prom.
LikeLike
Why is it no one ‘quits’ a race any more? Instead they all ‘suspend’ their campaign. Almost as bad as these idiotic announcements that so-and-so has decided to “explore” running for some office.
LikeLike
I know! “Suspend” used to mean you were going to start up again in the near future.
She’s over and done with.
LikeLike
Oops, typo in name.
LikeLike
She reminded me of an understudy of HIllary. All she wants is power and doesn’t care how she gets it, heels up or not.
LikeLike
I had to laugh at Veritas’s video about KH. It’s short, I’m posting because those here would get it.
LikeLike
Poor Kamala. Now it’s back to the humdrum of being an acutely unlikable and annoying U.S. senator.
LikeLike
Let’s not forget that most of the remaining candidates kissed the ring of Al Sharpton. That fact should be hung around their necks like an albatross.
LikeLike
I’ll confess that I thought that Kamala was going to be the Den nominee. I reasoned that the Dems needed to nominate a black person to turn out their least-motivated demographic. And of course Cory Booker wouldn’t work (for obvious reasons despite Rosario Dawson), so that left Kamala. But I guess Kamala’s history as a prosecutor turned-off that demo.
So who do they have left?
Biden is corrupt and senile. Which is worse? It doesn’t matter.
Elizabeth Warren reminds everybody of their frightening 2nd grade teacher or frightening ex-wife.
Mayor Pete has the same problem with the black demo as Booker does.
Bernie? I don’t need to explain why he is a no-hoper. Bloomberg? He would need a charisma transplant. And he would need to grow about 6 inches taller.
Trump is “in like Flynn” given his competition (and the impeachment charade is helping immensely).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That little girl was.
LikeLike