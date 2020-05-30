BOOM – Dana Boente Removed! – FBI Chief Legal Counsel Forced to Resign…

Finally, the DOJ has moved to remove one of the biggest background corrupt officials within the FBI. According to multiple media sources FBI chief legal counsel Dana Boente was forced to resign on Friday. Finally, sunlight has removed a very corrupt player.
In prior positions as U.S. Attorney for Virginia; and while leading the DOJ National Security Division; and then later shifting to the FBI as chief legal counsel under Chris Wray; Dana Boente was at the epicenter of corrupt intent and malign activity toward the Trump administration. First, the report from NBC:
WASHINGTON DC – After a 38-year career with the Justice Department, the FBI’s top lawyer Dana Boente was asked to resign on Friday. Two sources familiar with the decision to dismiss Boente said it came from high levels of the Justice Department rather than directly from FBI Director Christopher Wray.
His departure comes on the heels of recent criticism by Fox News [Lou Dobbs] for his role in the investigation of former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. A spokesman for the FBI confirmed to NBC News that Boente did in fact resign on Friday.
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs said on April 27 that, “Shocking new reports suggest F.B.I. General Counsel Dana Boente day was acting in coordination with F.B.I. Director Christopher Wray to block the release of that evidence that would have cleared General Flynn.”
Wray formally asked for Boente’s resignation, but the decision to end his tenure at the FBI came from Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, according to two sources.
A spokesman for the FBI said Boente announced on Friday his decision to retire, which will take effect June 30. (read more)
To understand the background, specifically as it pertains to why AG Barr had to make this move now, is complex. A sequence of previous articles that CTH presented in/around the Dana Boente issue(s) have merged within this decision.
It is easiest to capture the full background content in this sequence:
♦June 2019 – Devin Nunes threatens criminal referrals for Dana Boente and Chris Wray – This background highlights Boente as a very bad actor [SEE HERE].
♦April 24, 2020 – Boente and Wray try to block release of Flynn documents. AG Bill Bar intervenes. This is the Flynn firetruck story, that ties to the release of the July 2018 letter from the DOJ-NSD and FBI to the FISA court. [SEE HERE]
♦April 26, 2020 – CTH Open Letter to Bill Barr – Outlines the corruption of Boente and Wray in the long-view and how it all comes together. [SEE HERE]
My educated hunch is the July 12, 2018, letter from the DOJ/FBI that was fraught with false information and purposeful lies to the FISA court, is really the issue that DOJ Bill Barr could not avoid. The lies within the letter are just too brutally obvious, and contrast heavily against revelations coming from the outside USAO’s that Barr has brought in to review all of the prior DOJ and FBI activity.
Why do I think that’s the final straw? Because if you take that moment in time and start working backward what you find is demonstrable and provable evidence that Dana Boente was one of the original Trump-era officials who participated in protecting “spygate” and using his support of the Mueller investigation as an internal weapon. Remember, all the corrupt FBI players on Mueller’s team reported to Boente, including David Archey.
Dana Boente is enmeshed in all of it: the Wolfe case and cover-up, the Assange case and cover-up, and the hiding of documents in the Flynn case and cover-up. Boente’s role as a manipulative fixer to protect the ongoing corrupt action of the Mueller probe was exactly why FBI Director Chris Wray hired him.
Taking out Boente now exposes the complicit nature of FBI Director Chris Wray; who, it appears, AG Bill Barr is being forced -by new discoveries- to leave Wray naked to his enemies.
In a June 2019 interview Nunes said “someone at the FBI” appears to have been “determined to hide” then-Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec’s notes from both the FISA court and Congress. Our research identified that “someone” as Dana Boente a year before the Nunes remarks. [I even said ‘bookmark this and prove me wrong]
If you followed closely, and accept that Rosenstein was part of the problem, then you see how FBI Director Christopher Wray came into office; and, more importantly how/why Wray selected former DOJ-NSD head Dana Boente to shift from main justice to be legal counsel for the FBI.
Boente took over for former chief legal counsel James Baker, after the discoveries around Baker and McCabe could no longer be hidden. After being removed from responsibility eventually Baker resigned and went to work with the Lawfare group. Boente’s job at FBI was/is to bury information, block congressional inquiry, and protect the crew.
Throughout 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and through today, across both administrations, the corrupt group within the FBI in DC were/are protecting themselves. The FBI redacted the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages. The FBI removed Page and Strzok texts and emails. The FBI hid texts and emails from Lisa Page to Andrew McCabe. The FBI kept documents from congress. The FBI has leaked false information to media to cover their tracks; and yes, the Trump-era FBI and GOPe politicians have participated writ large, many still do.
The corrupt FBI under Comey, McCabe and Baker is being protected and facilitated by the corrupt FBI under Christopher Wray, David Bowditch (San Bernadino infamy) and Dana Boente. It’s one long continuum of exactly the same behavior. Remember, 50 FBI ‘agents’ on Mueller’s team? Etc…. This DC network is ideologically aligned, operating on their own self-interests, and facilitated by a compliant media.
In 2015 the DOJ-OIG (office of inspector general) requested oversight of the DOJ National Security Division. It was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the DOJ-NSD.
The DOJ-NSD is where FISA warrants come from. The weaponized and highly politicized officials within the DOJ-NSD were using the auspices of FARA violations (foreign agent registration act) to gain FISA court authorized surveillance on politicians all over Washington DC. Combined with the NSA database extractions, by federal contractors authorized by the FBI, it’s a massive web of political surveillance.
When John Carlin resigned as Asst. Attorney General in charge of the DOJ National Security Division in October 2016 he was replaced by Principal Deputy Asst. Attorney General and Chief of Staff, Mary McCord. After President Trump took office on January 20th, 2017, Sally Yates was Acting AG and Mary McCord was in charge of the DOJ-NSD.
Yates and McCord were the two Main Justice officials who then engaged with White House Counsel Don McGahn on January 26th, 2017, regarding the General Flynn FBI interview conducted on January 24th. The Trump-Russia Collusion Conspiracy was the headline.
On January 30th, 2017, Sally Yates was fired for refusing to defend the Trump travel ban from extremist countries. Yates was replaced on January 31st by the U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), Dana Boente.
With his shift to Main Justice Dana Boente was Acting Attorney General, and Mary McCord was Asst. AG in charge of the DOJ-NSD. Boente was in the Acting AG position from Jan 31st, 2017, until Jeff Sessions was confirmed on February 8th, 2017.
When Jeff Sessions became AG, Dana Boente became Acting Deputy AG, a role he would retain until Rod Rosenstein was confirmed on April 25th, 2017. [Mary McCord remained head of the DOJ-National Security Division]
On March 2nd, 2017, Dana Boente was one of the small group who participated in a conversation that led to the recusal of Jeff Sessions from anything related to the 2016 election. This recusal included the ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane, which was later picked up by Robert Mueller.
The other attendees for the recusal decision-making meeting (see above schedule) included Sessions’ chief of staff Jody Hunt; Criminal Chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Jim Crowell; Deputy Assistant Attorney General (DAAG) in the Department of Justice National Security Division Tash Gauhar (FISA lawyer); and Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools. [Note: Tash Gauhar was lawyer for FBI Clinton case; and Scott Schools was part of drafting Clinton exoneration letter.]
The Main Justice group influenced Jeff Sessions to recuse.
With AG Jeff Sessions recused on March 2, 2017, FBI Director James Comey now reported to Acting Deputy AG Dana Boente. [Technically, Boente is still EDVA U.S. Attorney and is only ‘acting’ as Deputy AG] Additionally, on March 31st, 2017, President Trump signs executive order 13787 making the U.S. EDVA Attorney the 3rd in line for DOJ succession.
Question: If Dana Boente was appointed “Acting Attorney General” on January 31st, 2017 (he was), then why did Don McGahn need to draw up XO 13787 on March 31st, 2017… especially after confirmed AG Jeff Sessions was already in place Feb 9th?
The answer likely has to do with a sign-off needed for FISA.
See the issue?
How does somebody (unknown) advise White House Counsel Don McGahn to draw up an executive order so that Boente can sign a FISA…. without telling Don McGahn the reason why AG Sessions can’t sign off on the FISA? See the issue now?
In the period between March 2nd and April 25th – With AG Sessions recused, and without a Deputy AG confirmed, Dana Boente is simultaneously:
- U.S. Attorney for EDVA
- Acting Deputy AG.
- Acting AG for all issues related to Sessions recusal.
It is James Comey and Dana Boente who sign the April 2017 FISA renewal for Carter Page.
(Page #271 – Carter Page FISA Application)
This dynamic would later become important as notes Boente took from conversations with James Comey became evidence for Mueller’s expanded obstruction investigation. [3/2/17 Mary McCord is still head of DOJ-NSD]
Somehow Acting Deputy AG Dana Boente’s personal and handwritten notes were mysteriously leaked to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
On April 20th, 2017, Mary McCord announces her intent to resign from the DOJ National Security Division effective with the confirmation of Deputy AG nominee Rod Rosenstein.
On April 25th, 2017, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is confirmed. Rosenstein now takes over the responsibilities held by Acting DAG Dana Boente; this includes the FBI counterintelligence probe.
On May 9th, 2017, FBI Director James Comey is fired.
On May 10th, 2017, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe opens a criminal ‘obstruction of justice investigation’ of President Trump to parallel/compliment the ongoing counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and administration.
On/Around May 11th, 2017, Mary McCord departs. Dana Boente now becomes the Asst. Attorney General and head of the DOJ National Security Divison. Simultaneously retaining role as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of VA.
On May 16th, 2017, Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to meet President Trump. On May 17th, Rosenstein appoints the Robert Mueller special counsel probe. On May 18th, 2017, Scott Schools authorizes Robert Mueller:
And we’re off to the Trump-Russia-Collusion-Obstruction races…
With hindsight it is now clear the various players inside Main Justice and the FBI had a vested interest in maintaining the assault against Trump. By now everyone can see the bigger goal was against the office of POTUS. [“obstruction” etc.] All of the personnel moves should be reviewed with hindsight of the larger anti-Trump objective in mind.
Against the known fraud that was the Trump-Russia Collusion-Conspiracy narrative, there are no visible people who didn’t participate in one form or another.
Dana Boente was head of DOJ-NSD from May 11th, 2017 through end of October 2017 when he officially announced his intent to retire. However, the timeline gets cloudy here because Boente said he was staying on until an official replacement was announced. There’s no indication of when he actually left the DOJ-NSD or the EDVA role.
On January 23rd, 2018, FBI Director Christopher Wray announces Boente has shifted over to the FBI to be Chief Legal Counsel (replacing James Baker). As Mueller is using 19 lawyers, and 40 FBI investigators, Boente now becomes a legal adviser to Christopher Wray while the Mueller probe is ongoing.
As we discovered, Mueller’s lead FBI agent for the corrupt Russia collusion-conspiracy investigation, was David W. Archey. Agent Archey was selected by Robert Mueller when FBI Agent Peter Strzok was removed. The Mueller probe took over the counterintelligence investigation in May 2017, a few months later Special Agent Peter Strzok was removed (July) and David W. Archey was brought in:
As David Archey arrives in August 2017, Mueller is getting the new scope memo from Rod Rosenstein. There’s little doubt the entire FBI group would have known the Trump-Russia collusion-conspiracy narrative was false. So Archey status as lead agent has to be considered *corrupt/sketchy*; FBI activity was likely focused on the obstruction angle.
Interestingly at the conclusion of the Mueller investigation Archey was promoted by Christopher Wray to head of the Richmond, Virginia FBI field office (March 4, 2019). This field office overlaps with another FBI/DOJ filing from the EDVA.
The April 11, 2019, released Julian Assange indictment stems from the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6, 2018:
However, on Tuesday April 15, 2019, more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The investigation took place prior to December 2017, it is coming from the EDVA where Dana Boente was still, presumably, U.S. Attorney. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until April of 2019.
Why the delay? Here’s where it gets interesting….
This FBI submission to the Grand Jury in December of 2017 was four months after congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
(August 2017, The Hill Via John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who is friendly to Russia and chairs an important House subcommittee on Eurasia policy, became the first American congressman to meet with Assange during a three-hour private gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for years.
Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.
“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. (read more)
It would appear the FBI took keen interest after this August 2017 meeting and gathered specific evidence for a grand jury by December 2017. Then the DOJ sat on the indictment (sealed in March 2018) while the Mueller probe was ongoing; until April 11th, 2019, when a coordinated effort between the U.K. and U.S. was launched. Assange was arrested, and the indictment was unsealed (link).
To me, as a person who has researched this three year fiasco; including the ridiculously false 2016 Russian hacking/interference narrative: “17 intelligence agencies”, JAR report (needed for Obama in December ’16), and political ICA (January ’17); this looks like a Deep State move to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report is dependent on Russia cybercrimes…. AND that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story:
(Bloomberg) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report describes Russian cybercrimes during the 2016 election.
The report, which is expected to be released soon, will clear up questions about the Russian campaign to interfere in the election President Donald Trump won, Rosenstein said in a speech given to a private group at the Metropolitan Club of Washington, according to three people in attendance. (more)
The Weissmann/Mueller/Rosenstein report contains claims that Russia hacked the DNC servers as the central element to the Russia interference narrative in the U.S. election. This claim is directly disputed by WikiLeaks and Assange, as outlined during the Dana Rohrabacher interview. There’s the FBI motive to shut Assange down.
The DNC hack claim is contingent upon analysis by Crowdstrike computer forensics who were paid by the DNC to look into the issue. The FBI was never allowed to review the servers independently, and now we know the FBI never even looked at a full forensics report from Crowdstrike. Almost all independent research into this DNC hack claim also challenges the claims of a Russia hack of the DNC servers.
Dana Boente was part of the group who advised Sessions to recuse. Boente later authorized the second renewal of the Title-one surveillance warrant and worked with James Comey. Boente then leaked his Comey notes to the media, essentially to support Comey’s narrative about Trump; and participated from within the FBI as legal counsel to Chris Wray who told everyone in July 2018 there was no political bias in the FBI… but hey, everyone is going to bias training….. and pay no attention to the 40 FBI agents who were investigating an invisible Trump Russia-Collusion-Conspiracy for two years.
Seriously?
There are no “good guys” in this. There are no “white hats” here. Certainly not Mueller, Rosenstein, Wray, Bowditch or Boente. Instead, this is a matrix of broad interests positioned only to benefit and sustain the status quo of the administrative state; and protect the larger corrupt DC community from the Trump disruption.
In the end it all comes back to the same series of questions. Who was recommending to President Trump that he retain and promote DOJ and FBI officials who were part of the anti-Trump Russia collusion-conspiracy program?
People who knew the DC system and were vulnerable to DC peer influence. People who would take counsel and advice on who was needed and where. People in positions of influence with President Trump. People who could intentionally, or unwittingly, steer these placements from a position of advisement close to the President.
Appointing Rod Rosenstein as DAG was one of those key placements.
Appointing DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu was another.
From Rosenstein we got: Mueller, Chris Wray, David Bowditch and Dana Boente.
Meanwhile Jessie Liu quashed cases against: Awan bros, James Wolfe, Greg Craig and Andrew McCabe.
The Russia Conspiracy Collusion is built on a foundation of purposeful lies. The DC network within the FBI and DOJ are at risk if those lies are exposed.
One of the cornerstone lies is that the Russians hacked the DNC servers…. that entirely false claim was manufactured in the heart of the December 2016 Joint Analysis Report and January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment. The central claim is based on a secret evaluation by political operatives, and pushed by an intelligence apparatus that needs the Russian Conspiracy to hide their schemes.
Underneath all that FUBAR is where U.S. Attorney John Durham is looking.
And let’s not forget this little gem from July 2018, long, long after Chris Wray knew that he was leading an institution that was part of a corrupt take-down of a U.S. President. This is the document that starts the trail that has led to Boente’s removal:
There was nothing within that 2018 letter to the FISA court that was either “factual” or “accurate”; instead it was a complete fraud…. A fraud that was so structurally brazen in its intent to falsify information to the court, that the court literally banned any participants from the FBI from providing any further material to the court.
Further, the FISC ordered the FBI to go back through: (1) the entire evidence file gained from the Carter Page FISA application and begin sequestration effort; and (2) later demanding the names of dozens of targets from other FBI attestations to similarly fraudulent FISA applications identified by the inspector general.
At the heart of the matter, in the real activity that took place, there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump. Within that effort was a necessary group of embeds specifically assigned to conceal the activity. Dana Boente was one of those embeds.
Dana Boente has now been removed.
Last point – this would not be happening right now if Durham was not coming toward the end of his investigation. Generally speaking, DC provides identified corruptocrats with an opportunity for a graceful exit before the evidence against them surfaces publicly.
Big round of thanks due to Sundance here. He’s done a large amount of work to put this together that people like Lou Dobbs (who apparently helped get this done) utilize in their broadcast.
Essentially, Sundance helped get Boente fired. That is a massive win for truth and justice.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Dobbs caught a lot of heat for getting unhinged at guests lately. Dobbs us mad as hell… Anyway it draws attention and it worked out in this case.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lou Dobbs is a great American patriot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have no complaints.
LikeLike
Sundance = Sunlight. Interwebs FTW!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fortunately, Lou Dobbs reads/relies on Sundance’s research and cites it on his show.
Thank you, Mr. Dobbs!
LikeLiked by 5 people
History will show Lou was a truth seeker and one of a few actual Patriots in the media
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boente methinks has been involved in corruption for a long time. The then very popular governor of Virginia was Bob McDonnell back in 2013 with the end of his term coming up that December. Obama appointed Boente as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in 2013.
Also very popular was then Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli who was a shoe-in candidate for governor to succeed McDonnell. Up for re-election to the Senate was corrupt Mark Warner. Warner would likely have been beaten by McDonnell-easily.
Fast Terry MacCauliff was trying to run for Democrat governor against Cuccinelli.
Suddenly, McDonnell’s hopes and political future were dashed because the fake new breathlessly reported he was “under investigation” by the US Attorney for bribery. McDonnell’s investigation tainted his administration to include Cuccinelli.
The election went to Fast Terry MacCauliff, and Mark Warner was easily reelected as incumbent Senator. McDonnell was sham convicted after an indictment in January 2014. McDonnell was unanimously cleared of any wrongdoing by the United States Supreme Court a couple years later.
It is an example of political skullduggery writ large that set the stage for the Democrat take over of Virginia government.
LikeLike
I just came here from Twitter where the place is on fire, with messages to Obama, that he has finally been caught. It is GLORIOUS to watch his take-down. It’s like ALL the Q folk have come out of the woodwork to rub media noses into reality and Retweet to Pelosi and all the Left corrupt folks, taunting them and Obama, using all their lies and making them wallow in them. This REALLY is the BIG UGLY. I see jets taking off for foreign places with Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Mc Cabe, and Obama on board….still I am blown away that they were that stupid that they entirely underestimated Our Lion that much. God Bless Sundance, without whom we would be still inundated with a thousand unanswerable questions and a bunch of Crooks always and forever running things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. Sundance has been and will continue to be crucial in bringing so many things to light, especially the myriad connections that no one with less perseverance and determination never would have sought, found, and exposed.
GOD BLESS SUNDANCE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve come a long way baby. When Candidate Trump campaigned on “Draining the Swamp” like most people I thought it meant just trimming the bloated bureaucracy.
The depth and breadth of the pure evil that is the global Deep State is stunning.
Thank you Sundance for your relentlessness. History will remember your role in this.
LikeLiked by 13 people
VSG PJDT has commented on numerous occasions that he has come to learn (the hard way) that the swamp is much swampier than he ever imagined.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trillions at stake…. This was a long time in coming but far from over
LikeLiked by 3 people
And on a related matter regarding ObamaGate:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Watched a couple of YouTube videos of him and he is brilliant. 36 yrs. old!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t that like asking the media to attack the man?
LikeLike
No one, NO ONE, could have laid this out with the historical detail and relevant cites with which you have SD. I knew you were working on something big today.
Unfortunately I keep coming back to our deluded jury pool … it’s very hard to be optimistic. And seeing another party to their treason shilling a book and being unduly lauded by the Marxists on TV is going to add to my many reasons to avoid the Framestream Media altogether.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do you care one iota about the jury pool? The jury pool is not failing us. The Department of Justice is. If the Department of Justice would do its job, you wouldn’t have to mindlessly babble on and wildly speculate about the jury pool. It wouldn’t matter. We would have indictments, we would have trials (if they don’t plead guilty, which most federal defendants do), and the jury would do its work, which probably would it be as one-sided as you think. Most people don’t live politics 24/7, Democrat or Republican. Most jurors take their duty seriously, would listen to the evidence and rule as such. The Department of Justice is our problem. They fail to initiate any prosecutions of the corruptocrats, therefore nullifying any jury pool before it’s even selected.
LikeLike
The process will be a big punishment for these scum, convicted or not
LikeLike
Who knows? The Republic may yet be saved!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray is the Log Jam and refuses to act. Barr is also, but can be forced to act (Grenell and now Ratcliffe). Wray needs to go NOW!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both Chrises need to go away:
1. Chris Wray needs to be fired and replace by Ric Grenell.
2. Chris Christie, who recommended Wray to the Trumpster, needs to be banished from the White House.
LikeLike
Anybody arrested yet? Fired? Ahhhh, that sweet federal pension kicks in tomorrow, It’s a wonderful life being a corrupt FBI lawyer. Thanks Bill Barr, you showed him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always thought it was “hold them accountable” when actually, silly me, it’s “go see your accountant!”
LikeLike
“Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump.” -Sundance
Did Rohrabacher ever meet with President Trump? If not why not?
LikeLike
I seem to remember reading that the White House Chief of Staff at the time would not allow the meeting, but I am uncertain who that was.
LikeLike
I heard it was Kelly!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jullian Assange. Yeah, for all the rocks turned over, scorched earth, $40 million spent, 40 agents, SWAT raids, etc., etc., etc. It just never dawned on anyone on team Mueller – Hey! Let’s just ask Assange? Ask what he wants? You know, like immunity deal cut for Mills and the rest of the Hillary crew. So obviously corrupt. I would be happy with a ‘truth commission’ at this point. Come in, tell the truth of all the past crimes, make it public, compensate the victimes, and you get to walk. But, don’t lie to the truth commission and think you get to walk. Lindsey? Hello Lindsey? Iran-Contra come to mind? Olie North? There is a framework. Lindsey don’t care.
LikeLike
So what? He gets his pension and maybe a prime spot on CNN to bash our president.
So another corrupt FBI counsel will be appointed. The problem is systemic. The FBI is corrupt, DC voted 90% for Hillary.
Until we a) apply justice (that means indictments) b) reduce the size of federal government and c) relocate the rest far away from DC, we will not really solve the problem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Big Whoop! Retirement he keeps all of his FERS retirement benefits, cashes in on all of his accumulated bonuses, unused leave, etc. Basically, he was given the “either, or” choice. Steps out with dishonor, but all of the bennies.
Should have been fired, outright, unless he has agreed to spill his guts. Does not absolve from criminal behavior unless there is a written agreement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
38yrs In government and laughing all the way to the bank with that 38 yr pension is some punishment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably gave him a buy out offer to retire. Yes, he’ll be on CNN within the month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And start working for Lawfare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great article. I have followed this for a long time and learn more everytime I read a great article like this. When I heard Boente retired, I knew something was behind it. So I came to you for the truth, thanks. Keep up the great work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could the advice be coming from the same party who accompanied Drs Birx and Fauci into the Oval Office based on a ridiculously inaccurate virus model recommending a shut down? Inquiring minds would like to know.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/coronavirus-task-force-chief-mike-pence-you-did-it-america
(Ignore headline and note who article says brought this farce on us. Incompetent or malicious? Take your pick).
LikeLike
So how in a sane world can Wray keep his job? Looks like he was in on it, looked the other way, or was just to dumb to see what was happening. All are grounds for immediate firing for crying out loud. For the Record I think he was in on the coup with Rosy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could the advice be coming from the same party who accompanied Drs Birx and Fauci into the Oval Office based on a ridiculously inaccurate virus model recommending a shut down? Inquiring minds would like to know.
LikeLike
So it was Mueller’s job to get President Trump for Obstruction of Justice before Barr could get Mueller for Sedition. Barr won.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Trump’s attorney Dowd ran rings around Mueller and Weissman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Last point – this would not be happening right now if Durham was not coming toward the end of his investigation.”
How convenient the riots- a great distraction with the Chinese virus- Flynn transcripts, Durham wrapping up, all exposed- time for popcorn.
LikeLike
Joe diGenova this week, when asked, said Durham would start in June!
LikeLike
I think Trump should be doing a whooooleee lot of firing right now.
No one is paying attention. No one even cares about coronavirus anymore either. Somehow the fearmongering on that disappeared. Wonder what happened?
Time to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This leaves Wray nowhere to turn and set him up perfectly to be fired as he championed Boente. Boente is tainted and corrupt, this is attached to Wray, in good conscience, Wray cannot stay as he does not have they (assuming here) the support of Barr and POTUS. He knows it is coming. Grenell should roll in and this should finish the coup plotters off.
On a different note: Why was the FBI unaware of the magnitude of radicals coordinating riots? Or did they let this play out because they know who they are and wanted them to initiate this action to reveal themselves to the US populace and create a negative opinion of them when the hammer comes down?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A temporary or acting appointment by a President is valid for a period of 210 days.
There are 215 days left in 2020. There are 235 days until Inauguration Day.
If Trump wants Grenell as Acting FBI Director until end of his first term, then getting rid of Wray on or about June 25 is the target date.
Please note: if Trump wins re-election then worrying about who to appoint as permanent FBI Director is moot. But if Trump loses, then having his guy running the FBI during his final 2 1/2 months as President — when he surely will go “scorched earth” on everyone who participated in the attempted coup — will be vital.
Look for Wray to be tossed within the next 3 weeks.
LikeLike
Bernie Kerik for F.B.I. director.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW WOW WOW!!
Looks like there’s going to be a BIG WEENIE ROAST in DC.
Dana Boente has been a SWAMP CREATURE for a long time.
BETCHA WRAY IS NEXT!!
Ric Grenell FBI DIRECTOR sounds very very good!
He will clean house 💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just firing them is not enough. They conspired to take down a presidency as well as negate the election. They conspired to take down innocent people. Don’t pretend these are not serious crimes punishable by incarceration and even death for traitors. The complicity of the MSM in all of this is deserving of criminal indictments as well. All of this is one big RICO event. If B2 needs patriot deplorable to assist with the gallows construction, we volunteer.
Seth Rich. We the People have known it was not Russia since his death. The ultimate predicate is BS. Russia has to be laughing their arses off at how all of this happened.
LikeLike
“In the end it all comes back to the same series of questions. Who was recommending to President Trump that he retain and promote DOJ and FBI officials who were part of the anti-Trump Russia collusion-conspiracy program?”
IIRC Sundance posed this question 1+ years ago. IIRC many of us thought it was McGahn.
With much more information now, I would be interested in your answer to that question today. Who was/is the lynchpin?
Thanks.
LikeLike
Boom? Firing him and Wray would BOOM! Justice Department raid In the middle of the night on the coup participants would be BOOM! Questioning Obama and Biden under oath would be BOOM!
LikeLike
Smoking out a rat is a pretty good BOOM.
LikeLike
Pure Slime.
Who were they taking orders from?
LikeLike
ValJar & Soros
LikeLike
“My educated hunch is the July 12, 2018, letter from the DOJ/FBI that was fraught with false information and purposeful lies to the FISA court, is really the issue that DOJ Bill Barr could not avoid.”
Anybody else find this troubling? Barr is not coming clean on this stuff because it’s the right thing… he’s doing it because his back is to the wall. And here we are almost TWO YEARS later finally seeing this snake Boente getting fired.
Barr’s not showing me a lot of initiative and integrity here.
LikeLike
That’s your speculation.
Who gave Sidney Powell her first traunche of new documents which proved General Flynn was innocent?
LikeLike
You have no idea, at all, what Barr is trying to accomplish without it being leaked.
LikeLike
It’s time to send the Navy Seals in to pick up the terrorist ringleader IMO.
LikeLike
Interesting the deal is announced as “forced to resign”, not “decided to retire”. Boente will retire on roughly $100,000/yr for life based on the 1.7/1.0 federal pension formula and an estimated final 3 yr avg pay of $200k. Actuarial PV of that is at least $1.3 M using private sector factors. Any way that can be forfeited based on the facts of his termination? He will be with a major liberal law firm soon, and will be doing interviews on MSNBC and CNN ASAP. Maybe a book and speaking engagements. Is there any way someone can bring a complaint against him in local bar assoc?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bar associations are voluntary in many states, and so they have no disciplinary authority; licenses come from the state supreme courts. Report him to the state attorney disciplinary board in any jurisdiction in which he is licensed.
LikeLike
I really hope Boente faces felony charges. He is a sick bastard and a traitor to this great country. I hope he pays eternally for what he has done. That goes for the whole lot of them. Rosenstein and Mueller at the top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time is passing quickly and November 3rd will be here before we know it. In my estimation, our President Trump is working furiously to accomplish as much as he possibly can in the next 6 months just in case the DemonRats steal the election. He is doing things that will be his permanent legacy or rather OUR permanent legacy including cleaning up this cesspool of a “justice” department.
(As we know- cheating is the ONLY way that one of their candidates could even have a chance of winning, especially the masked pervert Biden).
Look at all that’s been accomplished since he threw the Grenade at them- the amount of information that’s been released is astonishing and it is all damning for creeps like Boente, Wray and the rest of them.
I think we are going to see this house of cards come falling down in the very near future.
LikeLike
I’m really worried about November 3rd.
LikeLike
NOTHING WILL HAPPEN!!!!
(Insert Bagpipe Bill pic)
LikeLike
This question may or may not be related directly to this, but………I recall reading here when all this Russia, Russia, Russia started that someone within the mix (white hat) was strategically releasing info to the benefit of getting to the truth of this matter. Anyone recall that? Sundance didn’t mention it often but when he/she did it stuck with me.
Anyway, has that suspicion come to anything? I don’t recall reading anything here that nailed that down but I can’t hawk this site as I would like.
LikeLike
Yes. Someone, later on, gave Sidney Powell some key docs for General Flynn’s defense.
Durham / Barr had to approve of the release.
LikeLike
There appears to be at least 1,000 years of prison time, for easy to prove, Obstruction of Justice.
LikeLike
“ Generally speaking, DC provides identified corruptocrats with an opportunity for a graceful exit before the evidence against them surfaces publicly.”
And THIS RIGHT HERE is the problem.
ABOVE THE LAW?
LikeLike
Sundance has the ear and eyes of some of the decision makers – THANK GOD IN HEAVEN!
LikeLike
I have wondered WHY Boente was still there? I’m glad Sundance was paying attention and gave us a review of what this corruptocrat has been involved in at doj/fbi. I knew his name kept popping up all over the place, but wasn’t sure just how deeply he was involved. Why director Wray, just why didn’t he remove him?
LikeLike
Finally, sunlight has removed a very corrupt player.
An inanimate object removed an animate one.
LOL
(Insert Bagpipe Bill pic)
LikeLike
Excellent. SD did leave out bagman Brandon Van Grack.
FIRE Van Grack. [In limbo.]
FIRE Bowditch.
FIRE Wray. [In the works?]
LikeLike
Sundance, you will never cease to amaze me! Your ability to put all these pieces together in an understandable way is fantastic! Methinks Boente is just the tip of the iceberg.
LikeLike
Boente after a ‘distinguished‘ career moves on to the next phase of his life. Leaving the field littered with countless ruined lives.
It is troubling that the Flynn issues surfaced from the Boasberg order to the DOJ, which of course, captured Boente in the spotlight.
Grennell’s grenades, together with the FISA order to the DOJ, deadline June 15, raise the question of a natural or forced investigative product?
LikeLike
Sundance, thank you for an enlightening and very well done article pulling all this information together.
LikeLike
Nice job SD – – as usual.
LikeLike
Praise God, for SESSIONS IS INNOCENT!
LikeLike
I think often about how the Assange issue will culminate. If he dies in jail would there be a reaction. Can they even bring him here for trial? Would he be able to speak for himself at trial. Is the Indictment being scrutinized by Barr? What would have to happen before there is sunlight?
LikeLike