Open Letter to Attorney General Bill Barr – “We The People” Already Know…

Dear Attorney General Barr,
Former HPSCI Chairman, and current HPSCI ranking member, Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss several matters of importance. One of the critical topics touched is the ongoing investigations of Obama era intelligence and political surveillance via the DOJ-NSD FBI, CIA, DNI and State Dept.
Representative Nunes hits the key point when he highlights current redactions and current decisions to classify ongoing investigative documents. It is critically important to accept this reality. There are current intelligence officers and career officials in place hiding material by labeling evidence as classified. A recent example was the December 9, 2019, inspector general report about the manipulation of FISA. [@2:30 to @3:00 of video]
Who is doing these redactions?
.
There is an ongoing cover-up operation with its origin going back to June, July and August in 2018 led by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, AAG John C Demers, FBI Director Chris Wray and FBI chief legal counsel Dana Boente. That cover-up continues through today.
Start by reminding yourself of a series of documents released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on April 17, 2020. [SEE HERE] Within the release there is a rather alarming letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court dated July 2018. [Link to Letter]
After the FISA Court reviewed the December 9, 2019, inspector general report, the FISC ordered the DOJ-NSD to declassify and release documents related to the Carter Page FISA application. In January the FISA court ordered the DOJ and FBI to release certain materials making them public for the first time.
That FISA court order is what led to the DOJ submitting documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee. That court order is what led to the judiciary committee current document release. The current FISA court is forcing sunlight on the DOJ and FBI.
In the cover letter for this specific release to the Senate Judiciary and Senate Intelligence committees, the DOJ cites the January 7, 2020, FISA court order:
Keep in mind that prior to this release only the FISA court had seen this letter from the DOJ-National Security Division (DOJ-NSD).
As we walk through the alarming content of this letter I think you’ll identify the motive behind the FISC order to release it.
First, the letter in question was sent by the DOJ-NSD to the FISA Court on July 12, 2018. It is critical to keep the date of the letter in mind as we review the content.
Aside from the date the important part of the first page is the motive for sending it. The DOJ is telling the court in July 2018: based on what they know the FISA application still contains “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” to approve the application. The DOJ is defending the Carter Page FISA application as still valid.
However, it is within the justification of the application that alarm bells are found. On page six the letter identifies the primary participants behind the FISA redactions:
As you can see: Christopher Steele is noted as “Source #1”. Glenn Simpson of Fusion-GPS is noted as “identified U.S. person” or “business associate”; and Perkins Coie is the “U.S-based law firm.”
Now things get very interesting.
On page #8 when discussing Christopher Steele’s sub-source, the DOJ notes the FBI found him to be truthful and cooperative.
This is an incredibly misleading statement to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk.
Let’s look at how the IG report frames the primary sub-source, and specifically notice the FBI contact and questioning took place in January 2017 (we now know that date to be January 12, 2017):
Those interviews with Steele’s primary sub-source took place in January, March and May of 2017; and clearly the sub-source debunked the content of the dossier itself.
Those interviews were 18-months, 16-months and 14-months ahead of the July 2018 DOJ letter to the FISC. The DOJ-NSD says the sub-source was “truthful and cooperative” but the DOJ doesn’t tell the court the content of the truthfulness and cooperation. Why?
Keep in mind this letter to the court was written by AAG John Demers in July 2018. Jeff Sessions was Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein was Deputy AG; Christopher Wray was/is FBI Director, David Bowditch was/is Deputy, and Dana Boente was/is FBI chief-legal-counsel.
Why would the DOJ-NSD not be forthcoming with the FISA court about the primary sub-source? This level of disingenuous withholding of information speaks to an institutional motive.
By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?
It doesn’t take a deep-weeds-walker to identify the DOJ motive.
In July 2018 Robert Mueller’s investigation was at its apex. Bob Mueller is a “dear friend” of current AG Bill Barr.
This letter justifying the FISA application and claiming the current information would still be a valid predicate therein, speaks to the 2018 DOJ needing to retain the validity of the FISA warrant…. My research suspicion is that the DOJ needed to protect evidence Mueller had already extracted from the fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.
In July 2018 if the DOJ-NSD had admitted the FISA application and all renewals were fatally flawed Robert Mueller would have needed to withdraw any evidence gathered as a result of its exploitation. The DOJ in 2018 was protecting Mueller’s poisoned fruit.
If the DOJ had been honest with the court, there’s a strong possibility some, perhaps much, of Mueller evidence gathering would have been invalidated… and cases were pending. The solution: mislead the court and claim the predication was still valid.
This is not simply a hunch, because that motive also speaks to why the FISC would order the current DOJ to release the letter.
Remember, in December 2019 the FISC received the IG Horowitz report; and they would have immediately noted the disparity between what IG Horowitz outlined about the FBI investigating Steele’s sub-source, as contrast against what the DOJ told them in July 2018.
The DOJ letter (July 2018) is a transparent misrepresentation when compared to the information in the Horowitz report (Dec 2019). Hence, the court orders the DOJ to release the July 2018 letter so that everyone, including congressional oversight and the public can see the misrepresentation.
The court was misled; now everyone can see it.
We can see it.
The content of that DOJ-NSD letter, and the subsequent disparity, points to an institutional cover-up; and as a consequence the FISC also ordered the DOJ to begin an immediate sequestration effort to find all the evidence from the fraudulent FISA application. The proverbial fruit from the poisonous tree…. And yes, that is ongoing.
Moving on… Two more big misstatements within the July letter appear on page #9. The first is the DOJ claiming that only after the application was filed did they become aware of Christopher Steele working for Fusion-GPS and knowing his intent was to create opposition research for the Hillary Clinton campaign. See the top of the page.
According to the DOJ-NSD claim the number four ranking official in the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, never told them he was acting as a conduit for Christopher Steele to the FBI. While that claim is hard to believe, in essence what the DOJ-NSD is saying in that paragraph is that the FBI hoodwinked the DOJ-NSD by not telling them where the information for the FISA application was coming from. The DOJ, via John Demers, is blaming the FBI.
The second statement, equally as incredulous, is at the bottom of page nine where the DOJ claims they had no idea Bruce Ohr was talking to the FBI throughout the entire time any of the FISA applications were being submitted. October 2016 through June 2017.
In essence the claim there is that Bruce Ohr was working with the FBI and never told anyone in the DOJ throughout 2016 and all the way past June 29th of 2017. That denial seems rather unlikely; however, once again the DOJ-NSD is putting the FBI in the crosshairs and claiming they knew nothing about the information pipeline.
Bruce Ohr, whose wife was working for Fusion-GPS and assisting Christopher Steele with information, was interviewed by the FBI over a dozen times as he communicated with Steele and fed his information to the FBI. Yet the DOJ claims they knew nothing about it.
Again, just keep in mind this claim by the DOJ-NSD is being made in July 2018, six months after Bruce Ohr was demoted twice (December 2017 and January 2018). If what the DOJ is saying is true, well, the FBI was completely off-the-rails and rogue.
Neither option speaks well about the integrity of either institution; and quite frankly I don’t buy the DOJ-NSD spin. Why? The reason is simple, the DOJ is claiming in the letter the predication was still valid… if the DOJ-NSD genuinely didn’t know about the FBI manipulation, they would be informing the court in 2018 the DOJ no longer supported the FISA application due to new information. They did not do that. Instead, in July 2018, they specifically told the court the predicate was valid, yet the DOJ-NSD knew it was not.
The last point about the July 2018 letter is perhaps the most jarring. Again, keep in mind when it was written Chris Wray is FBI Director, David Bowditch is Deputy and Dana Boente is FBI chief legal counsel.
Their own FBI reports, by three different INSD and IG investigations; had turned up seriously alarming evidence going back to the early 2017 time-frame; the results of which ultimately led to the DC FBI office losing all of their top officials; and knowing the letter itself was full of misleading and false information about FBI knowledge in/around Christopher Steele; this particular sentence is alarming:
“The FBI has reviewed this letter and confirmed its factual accuracy?”
Really?
As we have just shared, the July 2018 letter itself is filled with factual inaccuracies, misstatements and intentional omissions. So who exactly did the 2018 “reviewing”?
This declassification release raises more questions than any other in recent memory. Perhaps AG Bill Barr will now start asking some rather hard questions to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Here’s the Full Letter. I strongly suggest everyone read the 14-pages slowly. If you know the background, this letter is infuriating…
.
It is not accidental the fraudulent letter to the FISA court was written on July 12, 2018.
This is the exact same timeframe when the DOJ and FBI were involved in two other operations, two cover-up operations, to protect their prior activity.
The position of Bill Barr today is a direct result of decisions made by the DOJ in the summer of 2018. The events surrounding the leaking of the FISA warrant used against U.S. person Carter Page, and the 2018 DOJ decision not to prosecute SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for those leaks, was the fork in the road moment for the DOJ.
This was the point of no return…
This is when every downstream action had to be taken to cover-up these decisions…
Everything since has been designed to protect three specific cover-up operations…
In the summer of 2018 Attorney General Jeff Session was recused, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was in charge and the Mueller investigation was ongoing. That was when the DOJ made a decision not to prosecute SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for leaking classified information (The Page FISA Warrant).
As a result of people at the highest level of power and authority making a decision to protect themselves and the gross abuses of power by current and former DC officials and politicians…. DC-based U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu signed-off on a plea deal where Wolfe plead guilty to only a single count of lying to the FBI.
If the DOJ had pursued the case against Wolfe for leaking the FISA application, everything would have been different. The American electorate would have seen evidence of what was taking place in the background effort to remove President Trump. We would be in an entirely different place today if that prosecution or trial had taken place.
Three events revealed the Wolfe issue and highlight the cover-up:
EVENT ONE – On February 9th, 2018, the media reported on text messages from 2017 between Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Chris Steele’s lawyer, a lobbyist named Adam Waldman.
EVENT TWO – Four months after the Mark Warner texts were made public, on June 8th, 2018, another headline story surfaced. An indictment for Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Security Director James Wolfe was unsealed on June 7th, 2018.
EVENT THREE – Slightly less than two months after release of the Wolfe indictment, another headline story. On July 21st, 2018, the DOJ/FBI declassified and publicly released the FISA application(s) used against former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.
♦ Later on December 14th 2018 a fourth albeit buried public release confirmed everything. The FBI filed a sentencing recommendation proving it was the Carter Page FISA that was leaked by Wolfe:
So on July 12, 2018, the DOJ and FBI were lying to the FISA court; and telling the court there was reasonable justification for the Carter Page FISA warrant, when they knew that was false. At the same time the DOJ and FBI were debating what to do about SSCI Security Director James Wolfe leaking the FISA application.
But wait it gets worse….
Simultaneous to the decision to mislead the court; and simultaneous to the decision-making regarding Wolfe; there was yet another (a third) DOJ cover-up effort that was also necessary to retain the origin of the Russia-collusion fraud.
To further understand the decision-making of Rosenstein/Liu, as to why they hid the James Wolfe leak it is important to note the DOJ in the Eastern District of Virginia was creating the cover-story to block sunlight on the origin of how Wikileaks gained the leaked DNC emails.
On April 11th, 2019, the Julian Assange indictment was unsealed in the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018:
On Tuesday April 15th 2019 more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The FBI investigation took place prior to December 2017, it was coordinated through the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) where Dana Boente was U.S. Attorney at the time. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until after Mueller completed his investigation, April 2019.
How does this all connect?
What does it mean?
James Wolfe was confronted about his leaking by the FBI in December of 2017. At the same time the FBI were investigating Wolfe and the SSCI, the FBI was also investigating Wikileaks and Julian Assange. This matters because it shows what the mindset was within the DOJ in late 2017 and early 2018.
In both examples, Wolfe and Assange, the actions by the DOJ reflect a predisposition to hide the much larger background story:
• A prosecution of Wolfe would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and the United States senate. Two branches of government essentially working on one objective; the removal of a sitting president. The DOJ decision protected multiple U.S. agencies and congress.
• A non-prosecution of Assange would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and a host of political interests who created a fraudulent Russia-collusion conspiracy with the central component of Russia “hacking” the DNC. If Assange were allowed to show he received the DNC emails from a leaker, and not from a hack, the central component of the Russia interference narrative would collapse. The DOJ decision protected multiple U.S. agencies and Robert Mueller.
As soon as Robert Mueller was going to release his Russia report, the EDVA shut down Assange with the DOJ indictment; in a similar way the DOJ shut down Wolfe with a weak plea agreement.
Again, the key takeaway here is the timing. Both DOJ operations were taking place at the same time (Fall 2017 through spring/summer 2018). Both hold a similar purpose.
What we can see from both DOJ operations is an intentional effort by Main Justice not to expose the epicenter of a multi-branch effort against the White House.
Some people within the FBI were obviously participating along with people within the DOJ. However, not all Washington DC FBI agents/officials were involved. We know there were genuine investigators, at least in the Wolfe case, because their investigative evidence shows Wolfe was leaking classified information. If they did not present the investigative evidence that proves Wolfe leaked, quite simply we wouldn’t have it to show you.
Unfortunately, in hindsight we can see something internally within the DOJ happened because the FBI evidence against Wolfe was buried. Some high-level group inside the DOJ in Washington DC, in the Summer of 2018, was making decisions on what NOT to do.
These two events highlight corruption within the DOJ that existed despite the presence of AG Jeff Sessions, and apparently with the participation of DAG Rod Rosenstein.
The decisions in the Wolfe case are critical. That’s the fork in the road. If the Wolfe prosecution had continued it would have undoubtedly surfaced that key government officials and politicians were working together (executive and legislative).
The ramifications of the Wolfe case are stunning. Had the prosecution continued it’s very likely a seditious conspiracy would have surfaced.
♦ I often field a question: If you know this; if all of this information is in the public sphere; then why didn’t any member of the media cover it?
Here’s the answer: They couldn’t….
…..At least they couldn’t cover it and still retain all of the claims they had been making since March 2017 when journalist Ali Watkins gained a fully non-redacted copy of the Carter Page FISA application and first renewal.
Politico, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and The Washington Post are all implicated in the James Wolfe leak to Ali Watkins. They had the FISA information since March 2017, yet those media outlets were disingenuously falsifying their reporting on the actual content of the FISA application despite their actual knowledge.
Remember all of the media denials about what Devin Nunes wrote in the “Nunes memo”? Remember the media proclaiming the Steele Dossier was not part of the FISA application?
How was the media fifteen months later (July 2018) going to report on the Wolfe leak to Watkins without admitting they had been manufacturing stories about its content for the past year-and-a-half?
It was in the media’s interest NOT to cover, or dig into, the Wolfe story.
Additionally, from both the DOJ and Media perspective, coverage of the Wolfe leak would prove the senate intel committee (SSCI) was, at a minimum, a participating entity in the coup effort. That same SSCI is responsible for oversight over the CIA, FBI, DOJ-NSD, ODNI, DNI, and all intelligence agencies.
Worse yet, all officers within those agencies require confirmation from the SSCI (including Chair and Vice-Chair); and any discussion of the Wolfe leak would highlight the motive for ongoing corruption within the SSCI in blocking those nominations (see John Ratcliffe).
Stunning ramifications.
There was a clear fork in the road and the DOJ took the path toward a cover-up; which, considering what the DOJ was simultaneously doing with Mueller and the EDVA regarding Assange, is not entirely surprising.
Was that decision wrong? Oh hell yes, it was corrupt as heck. .
Were the decisions done with forethought to coverup gross abuses of government? Yes.
Where the DOJ is today is directly connected to the decisions the DOJ made in 2017 and 2018 to protect themselves and internally corrupt actors from discovery.
It is often said: “the coverup is always worse than the crime.” This is never more true than with these examples, because where we are today… now miles down the path of consequence from those corrupt decisions… is seemingly disconnected from the ability of any institutional recovery. That’s now the issue for Bill Barr.
If Bill Barr wanted to deal with the issue he would not be telling President Trump to stop talking about the corruption; instead he would be holding a large press conference to explain to the American people about that fork in the road.
That type of honest sunlight delivery means taking people back into the background of the larger story and explaining what decisions were made; with brutal honesty and without trepidation for the consequences, regardless of their severity and regardless of the friends of Bill Barr compromised by the truth.
Here’s a big reason why Bill Barr should take that approach: We Know.
We know; the DOJ trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Regardless of whether Bill Barr actually admits what surrounds him, there are people who know…
We know….
You know….
AG Bill Barr shouting at President Trump ‘don’t tweet‘ like the Wizard of Oz doesn’t change the fact the curtain has been removed.
Turn around Bill, it’s time to come clean.
…”Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.”..
~ H. L. Mencken
Do Mueller and wife and Barr and wife go eat dinner after church, and have a good laugh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You bet they do! Barr is deep state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bambamtakethat, Not since the lockdown, quarantined population.
They would not be breaking the guidelines would they🤔🤔?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller eats with a bib at this point. The DS got one more event out of him. I wish Bob Mueller all the F bad luck that can find his house. His entire career has been to protect the elite. He can step hell.
LikeLike
Do they finish the entire bottle of Beefeater at dinner or only 1/2???
LikeLike
I just saw on IMDB that there is a miniseries in postproduction based on Comey’s book, a higher loyalty. Truly despicable. I’m sure Barr and his buddy will pop some popcorn and have a good laugh watching it.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9174536/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance. Is every person on the SSCI corrupt?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everyone but Devin Nunes, which is why they had to come up with phony ethics charges to sideline him while they executed their plan…
DiFi should have been tried for treason and stripped of her office the minute it was revealed that she had a Chinese spy as her driver for 20 years and James Wolfe should be serving 20 years for leaking that FISA app, but the Swamp ALWAYS protects its own!
LikeLiked by 5 people
sorry, Devin Nunes is in the House
so I doubt he’d be on that Senate committee
just sayin’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry – you are right! I was thinking of the Gang of Eight!!
LikeLike
Vikingmom, Devin Nunes is not a Senator – he is not in the SSCI.
Besides corrupt Sen. Burr, SSCI includes Blunt, Cornyn, Rubio, Risch, Cotton, Sasse, Collins, Inhofe as Republicans, and Sen. Warner, Feinstein, Harris, Wyden, Heinrich, Bennet and King (I).
Yes, they are all corrupt. Cotton and Rubio put on a good show, occasionally, but they are all in this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I was thinking of the Gang of Eight when I mentioned Nunes…and I totally concur on your assessment of the Senators, especially Rubio and Inhofe. We always knew Collins and Blunt were RINOs and suspected as much about Cotton and Sasse. The fact that NO Senator has challenged Mitch on his refusal to actually recess speaks volumes to me! Probably more disappointed in Rand Paul than anyone else for that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feinstein is a demeritous member of the SSCI, having seen the approaching fan blades and bailed.
LikeLike
One small correction – Rep. Nunes is on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, not the SSCI. The HPSCI has a few MAGA Republicans on it; the SSCI is an open question, I think.
LikeLike
I type way too slowly…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course Speaker Paul Ryan, the most worthless Speaker in US History, helped to push the Ethics Committee inquiry.
He still has the talk and thick brick wall around his Wisconsin mansion, right? Funny that he never took time to visit any of the cartel-run barrios along our Southern Border..
He blew the once-in-lifetime opportunity to get real long-wished-for GOP/Trump policies through Congress but did everything to be a complete dooshcanoe!
LikeLike
Nunes is in the House; he is not on the Senate Committee.
LikeLike
Burr is Warner’s sock puppet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge for yourself – https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/about/committee-members-116th-congress-2019-2020.
A who’s who of Never Trump senators. How many have blown chaff and counter measures for the Swamp or tried to impede MAGA.
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLike
Guess who selected the Republican members of the SSCI?
Mitch McConnell. He put them in, could have removed them, but hasn’t. This is absolute evidence that old Mitch is corrupt as the opposite of Heaven.
LikeLike
I don’t see how McConnell cannot be a part of this corruption.
LikeLike
Dear AG William Barr,
Decency, security and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of conduct that are commands to the citizen. In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperilled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our Government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. ,b>If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.
Sincerely, Justice Brandeis
Dear AG William Barr,
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
Sincerer, Dietrich Bonhoeffer
LikeLiked by 6 people
JohnCasper—I don’t suppose you actually sent these, in some form or other, to AG Barr? It would do him good. And us too.
LikeLike
I am signing my name to sundance’s letter AG Barr, we do indeed know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Barr should also hear that since We all know, we demand that the proof be publicized- so that we can replace the seditious elected actors within our government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot even begin to comprehend what a mind Sundance has, to understand and organize so much information in a logical way, which makes a regular reader dizzy just to read through. Does anybody in the administration reads these important articles??
… But I am going to also advance a conspiracy theory here: faced with upcoming payback and with certain Trump reelection, is it actually possible that the desperate Chinese created this entire CoVid chaos in collaboration with rogue elements in the Deep State / agencies / Democrat Traitor Party? Taking the planet hostage as “collateral damage”??
Three months ago I’d have said this is a wild scenario which not even “24” and Jack Bauer would have accepted.
Today . . .
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cornfield, I have thought this for a long time….Dims+chinese=plague of CV19.
And I am utterly fascinated by Sundance’s intellect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why of course they did BUT we are TOO STUPID to know that.
We are all suppose to be SCARED out of our britches and STAY AT HOME Forever!
Sometimes the simple, direct answer is the only, best answer.
Do you trust the communists of any country? I don’t.
And I’ve been around the political block a few times in my life; everything is political; and there are NO coincidences in politics, evah!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The virus – exaggerated and overhyped and made into an instrument of panic and mass hysteria as it is – is real enough, unfortunately.
If we are right, this is the demonic genius of this particular manipulation, likely the most brilliant planetary dark wave ever: mixing a (substantial) kernel of true danger, lethal at least to some, in seven or seventy-seven veils of lies, exaggerations, and intended destruction. Paralyzing the most brilliant US president by catching him between a rock and a hard place and destroying so much of his hard work of [re]building an economy, an army, a country, a national spirit.
Compared to this Supreme Flu d’Etat Black Op, the Russia or the Ukraine hoaxes, bad as they were, have been childish, amateur attempts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For me, it’s impossible not to suspect there’s conspiracy afoot.
Ask yourself, “cui bono” from the primary repercussions of the plandemic? Bear in mind that those repercussions are:
1. The end (for now) of the PDJT re-election campaign rallies;
2. The absolute stunning “Trump Economy” is now on vacation;
3. By making polling places a health problem, mail-in balloting may finally become prevalent enough that the democrat-controlled counting centers are able to cheat without fear of challenge;
4. Consolidated power to the government by practicing the methods through which state, county, and city governments divvy up the encroachment upon and suspension of the inalienable right we hold through the Grace of our Creator.
Plandemic 2020 checks ALL FOUR boxes.
Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three is enemy action.
What is the response for FOUR in a ROW?
LikeLike
Dear AG Barr,
Honor is not to be won. It is only not to be lost.
Sincerely, Author Schopenhauer
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arthur Chopinhauer, in fact . . .
(-:
One gets the idea that Wray, Rosenstein, Coats, Sessions… possibly Barr are more of [Immanuel] Kant. Um, readers.
LikeLike
36DD chess ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tick, tock. Tune in to her show tomorrow morning and she will have absolutely nothing new to tell you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
36DD………………..kind of light in your measurements there Vito?
Er, maybe we’re not talking about the same thing(s)………..
LikeLike
I skipped Donald Jr. and sent it directly to President Trump! Hope and pray he reads it, all of it!!! We all know here at CTH! Godspeed President Trump! Godspeed Sundance!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I don’t do Twitter but I would recommend sharing it to Don Jr, Eric, Lara, the new Press Secretary, and anyone else you can think of just to get the info out to as many people as possible!!
LikeLike
I would also send it to Richard Grenell. Isn’t he over ALL those intelligence agencies at this time? Over Barr too?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did you happen to post it on any liberal’s twitter feed?
LikeLike
They are the ones that really need to see it.
LikeLike
Dear AG Barr,
To refresh your memory:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident’……… the bedrock of our Constitution and meaningless, if those given the power refuse to adhere to their oath.
LikeLike
We are well on our way to…..
Unintended Consequences.
LikeLike
Will donate a truckload of dry cured 8X10 Douglas Fir beams to justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Love it!
LikeLike
I will donate the rope/nooses – as many as we need.
HC – “We will all hang”. Yup.
LikeLike
SD:
“We can see it.”
Yes, we can, thanks in large part to your extraordinary talent for objective, investigative reporting and patriotic commitment to our nation. The historians of the future will both admire and benefit from your work.
Unfortunately, as long as Barr maintains control of the DOJ, it won’t matter that you, the President, and countless others can “see it.” The DS is well-positioned to “manage” justice to its liking. JMO
LikeLike
Barr’s position:
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance. This fills in some blanks for me. When one works with various Intel and law enforcement agencies- on loan- in Large Embassies, one can become aware of quite a few things.
LikeLike
Oh, I bet you have LOTS of insight into things that would probably horrify most of the “regular” folks back home!
My only interaction with an embassy was when my dad passed away while on a cruise, just outside of Dubrovnik. The Marine guard at the Embassy was a God-send and actually gave me his personal cell phone number in case I needed any more help…I have NEVER forgotten his kindness!
LikeLike
How can this investigative work of Sundance get more light? More people need to see it. It must reach beyond the Conservative Treehouse audience.
Sending it to Congressmen won’t matter. Senator McConnell doesn’t want to see it. It must be spread far and wide to we the people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Senator McConnell, as Majority Leader, is an ex officio SSCI member. He is privy to and part of this committee’s knowledge and documents, as well.
LikeLike
All of this just makes me sad and ashamed of what our country has become.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. I used to wonder why people in other countries hated us after all the supposed good we have done for them (with our tax money and volunteering). Now, I know why. We have been a laughing stock in the world, as our politicians rob us blind, create slush funds, and few benefits are seen by the people we thought we were helping. It is shameful what our country’s government has become. I see no reason to continue to support it in its current form. We really need to burn most of it down and start over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People in foreign countries hate us because the only Americans they normally deal with are out State Department, which we all now know if full of territorial psychopaths.
LikeLike
Dear AG Barr,
Always do the right thing. It will gratify some people and amaze the rest.
Sincerely, Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 4 people
One of poentially most important documents/summations in this multi year history of Federal government major felonies against an elected President.
Thank you Sundance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seriously?
LikeLike
Outstanding. An excellent detailed analysis of fraud, corruption and cover-up. Thanks as usual.
Only, it seems to me, Bill Barr essentially said the same thing very generally, when he described what happened at one of the worst “travesties in American History” and essentially an attempt to “sabotage” Donald Trump’s Presidency. He had to be talking about basically the same actions Sundance has described in such detail.
How can he say that and do nothing? Why would he say that if he means to himself cover-up not only the criminal activity of people in Government but also the cover-up of the criminal activity?
LikeLike
“How can he say that and do nothing?”
The Lindsay Graham school of acting.
I hope I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, STILL waiting for Lindsey to start that investigation into the smear of Brett Kavanaugh…definitely NOT holding my breath on that happening any time soon!
LikeLike
Having the facts and the evidence to indict/convict is one thing. To open it up to the sunlight of the public is a “political” decision. I have maintained from the beginning that the POTUS will time the release of all of this at the appropriate moment prior to the election so as not allow time for the media and Dems to scramble and spin their way out of it.
LikeLike
“The FBI interviews with the Primary sub-source revealed that Steel did not have good insight into how many degrees of separation existed between the Primarty sub-source’s sub-sources and the persons quoted in the reporting and that it could have been multiple layers of hearsay upon hearsay.”
Sub-sources of sub-sources! Hearsay upon hearsay! The FBI knew this and still went with it. And even though not all agents were involved … not all were as corrupt as this .. who will ever trust the FBI again? So Barr, if your goal in life is to preserve the institutions of America and you turn a blind eye to this absolute disgrace, you are no better than the criminals who perpetrated this travesty upon President Trump and the good and decent people of America. Knowing what you know … and don’t forget, we all know that you know … if you allow these criminals to escape retribution, you will be aiding and abetting them. And aiding and abetting is a crime in itself, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
$0, Barrf ( https://i.ebayimg.com/images/i/331336455896-0-1/s-l1000.jpg ), https://www.mumblit.com/upload/photos/2020/04/zLPMpQjiTAejhWZKUj3y_16_a049693fc2927610fa3f5995ffbe2f75_image.jpeg !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the thread needs a song who better than the great Leonard Cohen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very appropriate!
LikeLike
The US Chernobyl.
https://slate.com/technology/2013/01/chernobyl-and-the-fall-of-the-soviet-union-gorbachevs-glasnost-allowed-the-nuclear-catastrophe-to-undermine-the-ussr.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meanwhile, there is a decision date on Stone this Thursday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Burr and Warner need to ‘swing’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t see how, the first Carter Page FISA application could’ve gone forward without a lie from then Director John Brennan. He signed the first application, knowing full well who Carter Page was, a CIA resource. Even the CIA must have personnel files.
This application should have been dead on October 2016, when first submitted to the FISA court. FULL STOP
“As discussed below, after the filing of the first application targeting Page in
October 2016, the FBI obtained information that provided additional context regarding
Source 81’s employer and motivations. Specifically, on November 22, 2016, the FBI”
How can anyone say, after John Brennan’s signature, all the events that followed should not of happened?
LikeLike
We know.
LikeLike
I still hold to two theories:
1. Susan Rice was working as covertly and aggressively as a mafia hit man in the months leading up to the election and after, unmasking over 200 names that were connected in any way with Trump associates. While monitoring Kyslyak’s communications and using it as her opportunity to use that premise to connect him as an enemy “actor-agent,” to anyone in the Trump circle should they contact him, she then had either NSA or GCHQ to get the transcript after Flynn’s phone with Kisylak showed up. Subsequently, she may very well have been the one who leaked it to the Washington Post or delegated it to the one who did.
2. I wil never forget the look on Devin Nunes’s face when he called the press conference in March of 2017 to say that he was obligated to inform Trump what whisteblower “sources” had leaked to him with proof of spying and unmasking. His breathing was labored and he was clearly shaken by it.
I believe what he saw was that HIS name was on those papers as one that was surveilled. And why would he be particularly shaken knowing that ? Because he was on Trump’s TRANSITION team. But not only that, he was the HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN.
Imagine the implications of that if HE and his communications was being spied on. I totally believe that is what he saw. Nothing else I can think of would have made him have that look on his face.
Here is the press conference before going to Trump …… https://youtu.be/x9b3vGCKOfE
Here is the one right after telling Trump what he saw ……. https://youtu.be/x9b3vGCKOfE
LikeLike
Disregard 2nd link ….. this is the correct one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need to send Devin Nunes some long meant campaign funding — he needs our support
LikeLike
The Donald knows…..he is the one to watch
LikeLike
What’s funny is that I was halfway through this when I made a note to myself to seach for a W of OZ Jpeg as an apt allusion. Sundance is always way ahead.
LikeLike
It’s just barr for the course.
LikeLike
None of this revealing and storming about and strongly worded blog comments matter. None. Not a little.
You’re the shooter, rattle those dice, blow on them for luck, kiss your girlfirend, “Stick with me baby and you’ll be farting through silk”. Your whole roll is riding on it. All of it. The house, your retirement, the car, the vacation you planned. The whoooole enchilada. Gonna win, too’ll see. I got a SYSTEM. CAN’T lose and losin’ is for LOOSERS, brother. Ha ha ha. Cast your fate to the winds!
Toss ’em! Here it comes. Come to daddy! Baby. Come to daddy. Annnnd…
Snake Eyes. House wins.
Small club suckers and you ain’t in it.
LikeLike
This just occurred to me as I read through Sundance’s, once again, superb and ground breaking article, that this “lock down” has given the perfect cover for these deep state scum bags to move around relatively undetected by the public. Before they had to be worried about being spotted by average citizens during secret covert meet ups. Now they can literally traipse about in broad day light undetected because the public isn’t there to see them.
These people really have pulled out all the stops to coordinate their attempt at overthrowing the duly elected president of the United States. Anyone that doesn’t think this “pandemic” is DIRECTLY related to the coupe I’ve got a bridge to sell you.
Our country, and probably the world, is hanging In the balance of a massive war or total take over by the powers that be. Kim Jung Un dying or whatever is no mistake either. All the reports are his sister is crazier then all of them by ten fold. So now if it looks like the lid is about to be blown off the entire globalist coup and take down everyone from Comey and brennnan to members of the royal family, Soros himself, Clinton Klan, and all the rest. Well heck, let’s have rocket mans crazy little sister come to power and create a real and present danger as she Donks off Japan with a nuke causing everyone to go into full scale WWIII. Taking all attention from the globalist coup. Killing millions up on millions, and when the dust settles the rest of the world is left to clean up the pieces and countries can basically forget about all that old rubbish and start focusing on picking ourselves up and starting over again. Coupe officially buried and everyone is just happy to get back to a semblance of a normal every day life. Until 60 years goes by and we find ourselves right back in the same position due to time passing and the current crop of pols still trying to devise the perfect plan for controlling everyone on earth.
LikeLike
Amen brother Sundance; you do more than all of the self-describing right wing air bags and ink stains combined. All Deplorables and patriots are awed by the amount of sunlight you bring to our lives. Barr should get to work tonight or tender his resignation in the morning. The swamp rats are who they are; none have any redeeming graces. There are low lives even beneath them however; they are the Rinos and the principals McCain, McConnell and Ryan. Besides enabling this whole horror show, they were also eager participants. There is not enough cement in the whole world to bury these bastards in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr protected FBI leadership and snipers responsible for the assignations of Randy Weaver’s wife and children at Ruby Ridge. Barr testified to Congress that “probable cause,” “presumption of innocence,” and required warrants found within the 4th Amendment hinder US Government “law enforcement” efforts. UMMMMMM…the there is ZERO power enumerated to the Federal government in the Constitution for “law enforcement.” To faithfully “EXECUTE” laws pursuant to the Constitution made by Congress is NOT LAW ENFORCEMENT.
Indictments….prosecutions….incarcerations….will NEVER be enough. The FBI and DOJ are UNLAWFUL Federal entities. There is ZERO authority enumerated to the Federal government for a Federal police force or justice system aside from the Supreme Court. Thus, the ONLY solution is for the DOJ and FBI to be disbanded entirely. But with that, must also come the disbandment of ALL other Federal departments aside from the original 5 found in the Constitution: AG, War, Treasury, State, and Post Office….AND GS/SES/SIS personnel, as these folks can obligate/spend taxpayer funds but are NOT elected nor impeachable by the electorate.
AND this is not taking into account what “they” have on Barr. EVERYONE has made mistakes that they are not proud of…Barr is no exception…little boys, little girls, tax evasion, insider trading….they have it all on Barr.
There ain’t no way in hell Barr will do the “right” thing. He can’t. All he can do is manage the “wrong” thing.
LikeLike
A prosecution of Wolfe would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and the United States senate. Two branches of government essentially working on one objective; the removal of a sitting president. The DOJ decision protected multiple U.S. agencies and congress.
• A non-prosecution of Assange would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and a host of political interests who created a fraudulent Russia-collusion conspiracy with the central component of Russia “hacking” the DNC. If Assange were allowed to show he received the DNC emails from a leaker, and not from a hack, the central component of the Russia interference narrative would collapse. The DOJ decision protected multiple U.S. agencies and Robert Mueller.
WE KNOW!!!!! AND THERE”S NOTHING YOU CAN DO TO CHANGE THAT MR. BARR.
LikeLike
Once again great article, making it very clear for the most critically challenged to understand.
The only answer and questions for me remaining are, when will the investigations start into William Barr’s past? When do we learn the past that is so bad, includes criminal activity of which friends, that are on William Barr’s past. So bad that Barr dances around his Bagpipe believing he is pulling off the con! He is not! For him to believe he is, shows a sick state of mind below Hillary, Biden, Pelosi? 2020 May God grant President Trump the path to expose all, Americans deserve no less🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Once again great article, making it very clear for the most critically challenged to understand.
The only answer and questions for me remaining are, when will the investigations start into William Barr’s past? When do we learn the past that is so bad, includes criminal activity of which friends, that are on William Barr’s past. So bad that Barr dances around his Bagpipe believing he is pulling off the con! He is not! For him to believe he is, shows a sick state of mind below Hillary, Biden, Pelosi? 2020 May God grant President Trump the path to expose all, Americans deserve no less🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Does Bagpipes Bill approve of his dear friends days in Boston using whitey bulger to kill for the Fan Belt Inspectors ?
Bobby mueller never ran that special council unit. He is a babbling fool who can’t find the keys to his car and had to be jerked off the couch while watching cartoons to show up in front of us to act just like dementia joe.
If Bagpipes is protecting these people like all the others he should get the same punishment they all deserve.
LikeLike
After laying it out as Sundance has, a reasonable person can only conclude that the Attorney General, after all this time and mountains of evidence, has little interest in seeking justice for the American people.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance. May justice finally be done, speedily, and in our times.
LikeLike
Can the DOJ go back and “up” the charge on Wolfe?
LikeLike
Donald (Trump) teaches Mickey (Barr) how to say no (to redactions, holding back documents, and foregoing prosecutions)
LikeLike
Think we should all copy and print the ‘open letter’ and FedEx it to Atty. Gen Barr – he should receive hundreds of copies of this amazing letter from regular citizens – action must be taken.
LikeLike