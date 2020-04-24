The Ladder Truck Arrived Today – DOJ Disputes Independent Sources Who Affirm Boente and Wray Tried to Block Flynn Release…

Do you remember this: “The seditious group filled the DOJ fire truck tanks with gasoline, and then they lit the House on fire. General Flynn is trapped on the roof…. The neighborhood is shouting at fire Chief Barr “put out the f**king fire you idiots“, and wondering why everyone is just watching the House burn.” … Well, consider:

An interesting albeit not too surprising dynamic erupts as the DOJ defends the latest releases of information showing massive corruption within the FBI and simultaneously attempts to defend current FBI Director Christopher Wray from his participating in those corrupt endeavors.

Two different FBI sources reported earlier today to both The Federalist and separately to The Daily Caller that FBI legal counsel Dana Boente and FBI Director Christopher Wray tried to block the release of exculpatory information to Lt. General Flynn’s defense team.

However the DOJ, via spokesperson Kerri Kupec, denies those allegations:

“The assertion that Director Wray pushed to withhold exculpatory evidence in the Michael Flynn case is 100% false,” DOJ Director of Communications Kerri Kupec told the Daily Caller. “To the contrary, the Director has been nothing but cooperative throughout this process.”

So here we are again… stuck in this who to believe scenario. And to evaluate the merit of both sides of the issue it is worth staying at the 30,000 ft level to avoid confusion.

First, what else could Bill Barr say after spending the past 14 months pouring buckets of effusive praise upon FBI Director Wray?…. ‘whoops, my bad, he is a badie; and my judgement sucks’? Not likely; think about it.

Regardless of Wray’s corrupt intents and activities, AG Bill Barr attached his credibility to Wray by proclaiming the FBI director as the second coming of all things “exceptional”, and “outstanding.” It is worth noting this level of praise from Bill Barr came AFTER it was already publicly clear that Christopher Wray was a duplicitous, scheming and conniving fraud.

As a direct consequence of his long-ago decision to stake his reputation on the credibility of Wray, Bill Barr doesn’t have many options. Ergo Bill Barr saying Chris Wray did not impede the release of the information should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt. What else could he possibly say?…

Secondly, what Christopher Wray has done (or not done) speaks so loudly now that no-one can hear a word he’s saying.

After all, keep in mind when FBI Director Wray became fully aware of the internal schemes throughout Spygate: the phony Clinton investigation (IG report); the Andrew McCabe lies (IG report); the Comey wrongdoing [IG report x 2 (Memos and FISA)]; and the FBI FISA abuse; what exactly did Chris Wray do publicly? Promise some re-training and leadership pamphlet distribution?…

Stay elevated…

FBI Director Chris Wray became aware of the gross FBI corruption in late 2017 (I’m being very generous here on the timeline). Yet Wray allowed 40 FBI agents to participate in a fraudulent Robert Mueller investigation for another 18 months… and did what?

And let’s not forget this little gem from July 2018, long, long after Chris Wray knew that he was leading an institution that was part of a corrupt take-down of a U.S. President:

There was nothing within that 2018 letter to the FISA court that was either “factual” or “accurate”; instead it was a complete fraud…. A fraud that was so structurally brazen in its intent to falsify information to the court, that the court literally banned any participants from the FBI from providing any further material to the court.

Further, the FISC ordered the FBI to go back through: (1) the entire evidence file gained from the Carter Page FISA application and begin sequestration effort; and (2) later demanding the names of dozens of targets from other FBI attestations to similarly fraudulent FISA applications identified by the inspector general.

So who are we going to believe?

Two independent FBI insider sources who tell two independent U.S. media outlets…. or one U.S. Attorney General who had previously attached his credibility to the corrupt head of a corrupt institution who is now under a FISA court microscope?

Bueller?….

Bueller?….

Anyone?….

Anyone?…

Here’s my strong spidey sense. Remember that FISA Court-ordered sequestration of evidence from the FBI exploitation of the FISA application?

My hunch is that’s likely part and parcel of the motive for Bill Barr to bring in the Missouri Attorney to look at the Flynn case. The timing doesn’t seem coincidental. It was immediately after the FISC order when AG Barr had the US Attorney start looking through the evidence against Flynn.

I suspect the Flynn release today is a consequence of that FISC order and not a sudden change of heart by AG Bill Barr to begin some magnanimous review of a case that he allowed Brandon Van Grack to retain control over…. and did nothing about… for over a year since Barr was confirmed.

I’d be willing to bet a donut on that suspicion.

I’ve had this suspicion for a long time….

REMINDER – United States Attorney General Bill Barr was not around in 2017 or 2018 when the DOJ was faced with the issues resulting from an investigation of intelligence leaks and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) Security Director James Wolfe.

When the prosecution of SSCI Director James Wolfe was being considered, AG Jeff Sessions was recused; the Robert Mueller probe was ongoing; and as a consequence Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and U.S. Attorney for DC Jessie Liu were decision-makers.

I’m not going to repeat all the issues, you can re-read them HERE; however, the baseline is that Wolfe could not be prosecuted without running the risk of collapsing key institutions of the U.S. government. The consequences of a Wolfe prosecution were beyond the capacity of Rod Rosenstein, or the DOJ to handle. There would have been massive constitutional crises created and the literal definition of ‘sedition‘ was at the center of it.

Accepting the 2018 objectives from Rosenstein; and factually I doubt Jeff Sessions would have made a different decision even if he was not recused; when AG Barr takes the helm in February 2019 he is forced to carry-over those same objectives.

In essence, regardless of Bill Barr’s outlook or opinion of what took place, he had no alternative except to defend the previous decisions. As a result Barr has no option except to protect Rod Rosenstein.

If former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was ever to be prosecuted the same issues that surfaced with James Wolfe would surface again. The actions by DAG Rosenstein in 2017 merged with the objectives of Andrew McCabe at the same time. {SEE HERE}

It can be debated whether Rosenstein collaborated with McCabe purposefully, or whether he was blind to the prior year corrupt activity within the DOJ/FBI and fell into a trap. It doesn’t really matter what Rosenstein’s 2017 motives were; the facts show Rosensteins’ actions facilitated the goals of McCabe and the corrupt actors within the DOJ/FBI.

Those actions had consequences, very serious consequences, and those consequences are what matters.

There is no way of prosecuting Andrew McCabe without putting Rod Rosenstein into the same crosshairs of consequence. {Go Deep} Rosenstein facilitated the FBI operations being run by Comey, McCabe, Baker, Strzok, Page, Clinesmith, Pientka and eventually culminating in Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissman et al.

When you truly understand this context you also understand why Joseph Pientka III has a blanket protective order over him. The all-encompassing protective order is as much about preserving and protecting the institution of the DOJ as it is protecting the fulcrum of corrupt activity Supervisory Special Agent One, Joseph Pientka III, represents.

The DOJ had to throw a bag over Pientka or eliminate him. Thankfully, and not surprisingly, they chose the former and now he’s under federal protection; so they can continue the cover-up. If it had been an Obama/Clinton AG, they’d have just killed him.

In 2018 DAG Rosenstein could not prosecute James Wolfe without exposing ‘seditious‘ activity within the U.S. government itself. Not pretend sedition or theoretical sedition, but an actual pre-planned subversive operation with forethought and malice.

Likewise AG Bill Barr could not prosecute Andrew McCabe without exposing the same ‘seditious‘ activity; which also encompasses the activity of Rod Rosenstein. Whether Barr wants to protect Rosenstein is moot; if Barr wants to protect the institutions from sunlight on two years of actual seditious activity, he has to protect Rosenstein.

It’s the underlying activity that cannot be allowed to surface; the institutions of government are not strong enough, nor are they set-up to handle, prosecutions that overlap all three branches of government. [ex. read former questions]

However, that said, now AG Bill Barr is facing a downstream and parallel issue within the prosecution of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. How can Michael Flynn be sentenced for lying to the FBI when the DOJ is necessarily refusing to prosecute Andrew McCabe (at least what has been made public) for the exact same behavior?

Against this dynamic, the DOJ has two options: (Option A) go even harder at General Flynn using additional charges that are not as comparable to McCabe. (Option B) find a way to drop the prosecution.

This background dynamic is likely why the McCabe prosecution was not resolved in 2018 and took so long. This issue explains why there was such a delay in the McCabe issue(s) since Bill Barr came into the picture in February 2019.

If Flynn just took the plea, everything would have been easier for the DOJ. There would have been nothing to compare between the two, and time would have created distance to avoid any real comparison. But Flynn reversed position and backed away from the plea.

So what did we see?

We saw McCabe given an institutionally necessary free pass, and now Barr bringing in another federal prosecutor from St. Louis to reevaluate Flynn’s position. The two options again being debated: Crush Flynn on other matters; or drop it.

Take the totality of all these issues together. Think about them for a while…

…Now do we see why AG Bill Barr needed President Trump to shut up?

When Barr said “he’s making it harder for me to do my job”, in essence President Trump was making it harder for Barr to protect his institutions. Trump is too much sunlight.

Rod Rosenstein essentially protected James Wolfe because he saw no way the institutions of the U.S. government could survive the potential evidence in a trial. Setting aside opinion on Rosenstein’s enabling of the sedition; enabling underpinning seditious activity; the decision makes sense. [Consequences too big to jail]

Bill Barr essentially protected Andrew McCabe, and as a consequence Rod Rosenstein, out of a similar necessity. From AG Barr’s perspective, there was no way the institutions of government could survive the potential evidence at a McCabe trial; and McCabe would call Rosenstein as a defense witness. [Consequences too big to jail]

At the heart of the matter, in the real activity that took place, there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump. From the perspective of those charged with the actual administration of justice – there is no way to put this in front of the American public and have the institutions survive. What we are witnessing is a dance between increasingly narrowing rails and the DOJ, via Bill Barr, trying to find an exit.

All of this 2020 angst is a downstream consequence of the 2018 decision not to prosecute James Wolfe; and the specific reason why they made that decision.

Those who framed the sedition recognize Bill Barr’s outlook on institutional preservation is an opportunity to weaponize against him. That is why four prosecutors could so easily defy his authority and set Barr up with the Roger Stone sentencing recommendation.

The Lawfare team know Bill Barr is trying to navigate away from exposing seditious corruption the same Lawfare team helped facilitate. The Lawfare group know Barr cannot prosecute McCabe; and they know exactly why. The Lawfare group can also see Barr protecting Rosenstein; and again, they know the reason why.

The corrupt crew saw what the DOJ and FBI did when they had the opportunity to expose it all in 2018. DAG Rosenstein was afraid.

In 2020 AG Barr’s value for the institutions is also why AG Barr is afraid…

The seditious group filled the DOJ fire truck tanks with gasoline, and then they lit the House on fire. General Flynn is trapped on the roof…. The neighborhood is shouting at fire Chief Barr “put out the fucking fire you idiots“, and wondering why everyone is just watching the House burn. Meanwhile, there’s several firefighters who know what’s in the tanks, and they are standing, smiling, hoses at the ready, cheering-on the angry shouts from the crowd…

.

President Trump says: Point the compromised firehoses at the smiling firefighters while making them hold the Zippo’s… then watch what happens.

The only way I have ever seen for Barr to get out of this mess; the one crack in the current lock box; is the FISA court order for the DOJ to present the identified downstream consequences from fraud upon the court.

As I said months ago… The FISC might actually be the ladder truck here.

With the DOJ and FBI currently assembling the investigative consequences, ie. the sequestration material, Flynn’s current legal status might be identified as an outcropping of fraudulently obtained FISA warrants, and/or a fraudulent investigation.

I said on February 15th:

Let’s hope those on the sequestration mission can return the information prior to the flames reaching the roof.

Today I think they did…