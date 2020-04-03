Oh My, Interesting Ramifications – FISA Court Requires DOJ/FBI To Provide Names of Targets Within Corrupt Surveillance Applications…

Things are getting interesting, potential ramifications are growing, as the FISA Court responds to the latest information from the DOJ Office of Inspector General (OIG).
After a review of 29 FISA applications, from eight FBI field offices, the OIG informed the FBI and DOJ that none of the surveillance applications were compliant with the Woods procedures. Meaning zero applications had FBI evidence to support the validity of the claims within the FISA warrants. That’s a very big problem if those FISA warrants were used to gather evidence used to prosecute the 29 targets of the applications.
In a FISC order released today [pdf here] presiding Judge James Boasberg is ordering the FBI to identify who those targets were; and asking the DOJ to explain what they did with the evidence gathered as a result of the fraudulently obtained FISA warrants. Big.
If evidence obtained by execution of a fraudulently obtained warrant was used in the prosecution of any of those targets; there’s a possibility those cases will be reopened.
Considering the twenty nine applications from the OIG go back to 2015, there’s a lot of potential for some downstream consequences not only for those 29 applications, but also for all FBI FISA applications with a similar level of neglect.
In the issue of the Carter Page application the DOJ and FBI were already looking into how far the ripple effects carried. The FBI was already undertaking a ‘sequestration effort’ to identify the fruit of the poisonous tree; and the results are still unknown.
This order from Judge Boasberg essentially expands that type of review upon another 29 applications and demands the DOJ identify to the court who were the targets. The court can then, on their own, look and see if any of those U.S. persons were prosecuted in court.
This is a hot mess…. And it is far from over.
BACKSTORY – The OIG began reviewing FISA applications from eight field offices (the proverbial “rank and file”). The OIG selected 29 FISA applications from those field offices over the period of October 2014 to September 2019. Additionally, every field office and the DOJ-NSD generate internal “Accuracy Reviews”, or self-checks on FISA applications; so the OIG inspected 42 of the accuracy review FISA files to determine if they were compliant.
The results were so bad the IG produced an interim memorandum to the DOJ and FBI [pdf link here]. Within the 17-page-memo the IG notifies Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray that all of the claimed FISA processes, in every field office, are grossly deficient, and in most cases there is zero compliance with FISA standards. The IG memorandum is presented before the IG even looks at the specifics of the non-compliance.
Below is the report/memorandum. Additionally I am summarizing the stunning top-lines identified by the IG memo:
- The IG reviewed 29 FISA applications, surveillance warrants, used against U.S. persons.
- The 29 FISA applications were from eight different field offices.
- The FISA applications were from Oct/2014 through Sept/2019.
- All of the FISA applications reviewed were approved by the FISA court.
The ‘Woods File’ is the mandatory FBI evidence file that contains the documentary proof to verify all statements against U.S. persons that are contained in the FISA application. Remember, this is a secret court, the FISA applications result in secret surveillance and wiretaps against U.S. persons outside the fourth amendment.
♦ Within the 29 FISA applications reviewed, four were completely missing the Woods File. Meaning there was zero supportive evidence for any of the FBI claims against U.S. persons underpinning the FISA application. [ie. The FBI just made stuff up]
♦ Of the remaining 25 FISA applications, 100% of them, all of them, were materially deficient on the woods file requirement; and the average number of deficiencies per file was 20. Meaning an average of twenty direct statements against the target, supporting the purpose of the FISA application, sworn by the FBI affiant, were unsubstantiated. [The low was 5, the high was 63, the average per file was 20]
♦ Half of the FISA applications reviewed used Confidential Human Sources (CHS’s). The memo outlines that “many” of applications containing CHS claims had no supportive documentation attesting to the dependability of the CHS.
♦ Two of the 25 FISA applications reviewed had renewals; meaning the FISA applications were renewed to extended surveillance, wiretaps, etc. beyond the initial 90-days. None of the renewals had any re-verification. Both FISAs that used renewals were not compliant.
But wait… it gets worse.
The DOJ and FBI have an internal self-check mechanism. The DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) chief counsel, and the chief counsel for every FBI field office are required to conduct an “Accuracy Review” of selected FISA applications. One per field office (25 to 30 field offices),which are also sent to DOJ-NSD (main justice) for general counsel inspection.
Keep in mind, these “accuracy reviews” are known in advance, so the FBI has all the time in the world to select the best FISA file for review. Additionally, I surmise the OIG wanted to inspect the “accuracy review” FISA’s because they would show the best light on the overall system itself. The OIG was looking for the best, most compliant, product to report on.
However, when the OIG inspected 42 of these Accuracy Reviews, the IG identified that only three of them had accurately assembled documents (Woods File) supporting the application. The error rate within the files self-checked was over 93%.
So the best FBI files are selected to undergo the FBI and DOJ-NSD accuracy review. The accuracy review takes place by FBI legal counsel and DOJ-NSD legal counsel. However, the IG finds that only three FBI applications in the accuracy reviews were compliant.
The error rate in the files undertaken by the internal accuracy review was over 93% (3 compliant out of 42 reviewed). These were the FISA files with the greatest possibility of being accurate. Let that sink in…
If I had been prosecuted by the FBI anytime going back to the de Robert Mueller was appointed FBI director, I’d be getting a good lawyer. What a stink bomb that institution has turned out to be.
It was designed to be the American Stasi from the very beginning.
It took 50 years or more to become a full blown Stasi.
Think American. Can’t mention any foreign words here describing how our government is being run.
After submission of “names”:
……………………. Name ..Affiliation
Target 1 Name: xxxxxxxx (GOP)
Target 2 Name: xxxxxxxx (GOP)
Target 3 Name: xxxxxxxx (TrueTheVote)
Target 4 Name: xxxxxxxx (GOP)
Target 5 Name: xxxxxxxx (JudicialWatch)
Target 6 Name: xxxxxxxx (GOP)
I’m afraid that might be said about a lot of our alphabet agencies.
One silver lining In the death and destructing of Covid19 might be that the fat in government and Americans tolerance in general for this type of DOS, DOJ and FBI BS will go to ZERO, god willing.
I would think that with a 100% failure rate the courts review would be much more extensive than just the ones caught.
Yes. The 29 were a sample, and as Sundance says, likely were the ones expected to make the FBI look good. One hopes that Judge Boasberg is also using the 29 as a sample, to see whether materials from the warrants were used illegally, as a prelude to ordering review of every FISA warrant application since Day 1. It would be interesting to see whether proper procedures were followed initially, followed by systematic failure under particular FBI directors and AGs.
I doubt that the people who failed to follow Constitutional safeguards for getting the warrants had any compunction about using the fruit of the poisoned tree. But it is quite possible that many defective FISA warrants did not lead to evidence being misused in court, because they are designed to surveille/spy (for good reasons or political mischief) rather than collect evidence used for indictment and prosecution.
WOW! Talk about a bombshell ruling being overwhelmed by other news.
Almost like they knew this was coming….
And yet things are happening under the WuFlu radar. Those wheels of justice turning slowly but grinding exceedingly fine. Hopefully.
AND this particular judge has been badmouthed to the moon by “our team” before he took office……..as biased toward the Deep State and corrupt? HOW ABOUT SOME MENTION OF THAT HERE….AND MAYBE AN APOLOGY. What i think is people often step up to the plate and do the right thing when the time comes. Boasberg? Should be thanked and remembered for these VERY honorable actions.
Yeah, it’s just good to see SD is keeping an eye on it. Ready to get back to some non-Covid business here!
It looks to me like the FISC is in CYA mode. They have been complicit in the DOJ/FBI shenanigans from the start. Now they are finding themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place, and must find a way to justify their phony baloney jobs. Harrumph! Harrumph! Hey! I didn’t get a harrumph out of that guy!
The art of blame shifting was introduced in Genesis Chapter 3. Long before the Mosaic Laws.
And our Washington, D.C. employees have indeed refined the art.
I think we can safely say the FISC is a co-conspirator at this point.
Thanks Sundance for keeping this on the front burner, it’s as though something is trying to take the attention off holding accountable those who tried to overthrow the Presidency, coincidence?
I feel the court is playing controlled opposition.
Since the applicant for warrants DID. NOT. comply, we have no reason to believe they have any intention of compliance with this order.
This virtual non-compliance shows Mueller Dossier based on crumbling ‘evidence”
Wow! No wonder the Left and the media (but I repeat myself) are pushing the COVID19 story 24/7…they cannot allow stories like this to come to light!
Hopefully, some indictments and appropriate jail time will be administered to these government offenders from the DOJ/FBI and all those cases involving US citizens get overturned.
I’m not entirely clear on the process, but isn’t the Woods file supposed to accompany the warrant application that is presented to the FISC? That suggests to me that the FISC judges KNEW there was no Woods file and approved anyway, unless I’ve misunderstood the process.
No. The Woods File is not filed with the court. It was supposed to be an FBI internal control procedure.
At long last, the reckoning may be beginning. Once it’s public it’s that much harder for the DOJ to ignore the fruit of the poisonous tree; these cases will HAVE to be revisited and some if not all convictions obtained thereby set aside.
And, we are seeing why this covid-19 BS was pushed so hard just at the time stuff like this was just beginning to see the light of day. Any doubts about this being another conspiracy against Trump – and us?
If COVID-19 was a deliberate attack on the US, as some theorize, who could we depend on to investigate? Would it be our corrupt CIA looking for the truth?
Not saying I believe any conspiracy theories, just pointing out that if a foreign country wanted to plot against us, who would interfere with them?
The FISC judges are just as corrupt as the FBI.
Strozk’s good buddy Rudy Contreras is the proof.
And don’t forget, who is the boss of the FISC?
Yes and where is Justice Roberts. Doesn’t he have the oversight of these courts?
So. Is Andy McCabe still pontificating on CNN regularly about all this? Has anybody on CNN ever asked him, you know, a question about the Horowitz finding? Hmm. Bueller? Bueller? Is there a real reporter left ANYWHERE at CNN? I am honestly asking because I never watch them.
Let’s see if I can help you out with some names: Ida Know, Knott Mee, Liarpants en Fiyer, Lefty Dribble. These are the closest to real reporters at CNN. MSNBC has Rachel’s Mad Cow, Mee Cah and Blow, Al Brainless Sharp-tongue and Bringham Bren-nim.
None of these is a real reporter. Real prevaricators. Yep, the whole lot of their staff.
“After a review of 29 FISA applications, from eight FBI field offices, the OIG informed the FBI and DOJ that none of the surveillance applications were compliant with the Woods procedures”
Let’s b careful here: the goal of such a report will be to say “see… we didn’t uniquely target Flynn, manafort, papadopolous, trump…. we did it to everybody. See we didn’t discriminate.”
“ we did it to everybody” except far radical leftist and Socialist Democrats…
My non legal mind was boggled by Mueller not answering questions that were required and saying, “It’s not my purview”, or “I can’t speak to that”.
How did he get away with that?
I’d like to see him get his comeuppance after the $35 million USD farce he perpetrated on the American people, not to mention the judicial system.
How about some consequences for the rotten and corrupt FBI and DOJ scum that lied to the FISA Courts?
Treepers, can we name the 29? Guesses? Some are obvious, of course.
The simple fact of the matter is that Obama said repeatedly that there was not a smidgeon of scandal in his administration. He’s correct.there wasn’t even a boatload. There’s a whole blooming Navy full—fleets and fleets of floating turds from Obama’s mouth to his fawning journalists ears! We won’t even talk about the radical leftists he had embedded in DoJ, FBI, CIA, and NSI.
Coronavirus sure came at a convenient time. They knew this was coming. Hey Georgie Porgie Soros, how deeply are you implicated in this scandal? Let me put it this way, you would have to take off your shoes before you came into my yard, much less my house. In the words of Beldar Conehead, “the stench would be great”.
Would like to see the targets of the abuse include those under the two hop rule who also may have been targeted…then cross reference with those unmasked in the 702 abuse… just for the hell of it.
The biggest surprise of all, it is not Barr, not the DOJ, not Wray and not the FBI that is treating any of this seriously and actually doing something, it is the actual FISA Court itself. This is some good news. Hey Barr and Wray, what’s your excuse for doing nothing? I have been and am still waiting.
Now the real reason Bagpipe Barr was stone walling has surfaced. It will not take long before a the DoJ has to perform a cross reference search from inception of the FISA process to date for EVERY case they prosecuted. Then has to have some sort of legal review.
Yes, good chance President Trump and company are about to have their day in court but the implications are massive as some really really bad actors could be released based on the findings of that review. Hopefully there are Federal Statutes to hang each and every FBI/DoJ charter who violated the FISA process.
Cases re-opened?? In most local communities, if this happened because of a dirty cop or DA, all of the people found guilty would be released from prison and absolved of all charges. Clean slate.
And every retrial should be moved at least 300 miles outside of DC!
I’d love to see Sidney post here if she thinks any of these 29 FISA may involve General Flynn.
I really would like to see this case thrown out ASAP not only for General Flynn and his family benefit but so PT could add Sidney as a WH Justice Czar working daily with Barr and Durham to ensure all rocks are being over turned and also I’d like to see PT give Sidney full declass authority to read and review any document involved in our attempts against PT these past three years.
It is time Mr. President!
Everyone was wondering how many “white hats” in the FBI were going to come forward and turn on Comrade Comey and his crew. It now appears any “white hats” are white simply from lack of experience within “the organization”.
The tone at the top of this stinking heap of bile isn’t any different at the bottom. Comey and Mueller saw to that very effectively.
Tick tick, 95% of the FBI….
When the Fan Belt Inspector acquires his badge is when the corruption begins and it’s not just the 7th floor. The elevator goes all the way to the basement.
Maybe the judges can escape and push this back to the FBI giving them faulty information on most of these, but for the ones where there is no backing information at all, the judges are obviously as guilty as the FBI and DOJ.
Now that this is underway, what about the Logan Act on all this Iran crap and getting a real FISA warrant so we can look backwards these past 4 years to see what various people were talking about.
And don’t forget the 2 hop rule as you might be able to catch a really big fish then!
And yet, no lawyer has been disbarred. No lawyer has been disciplined. No lawyer has even been kept in during recess. The system is fatally flawed. It must be destroyed.
I neglected to give “credit” to Chris Wray for doing nothing to alter the product the FBI puts out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
None of this matters anymore. The deep state has successfully run out the clock. They will implement their plan to steal the election in November, and Trump will be done – assuming that he doesn’t suddenly fall ill with CCP virus himself before that.
The targets of illegal FISA investigations should SUE THE FBI, and whoever else were involved.
Civil court would get a lot more mileage out of discovery.
The perps must be held accountable because this is America.
We are not a 3rd world banana republic.
The FISA Court, the DOJ and the FBI are among Satan’s most favorite pets and greatest inventions… … … along with the house fly, herpes and Coronovirus.
