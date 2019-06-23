Devin Nunes Threatens Criminal Referrals for Chris Wray and Dana Boente….

Those who haven’t followed the backstory might not catch what Nunes is saying. However, if you followed closely, and accept that Rosenstein was part of the problem, then you see how FBI Director Christopher Wray came into office; and, more importantly how/why Wray selected former DOJ-NSD head Dana Boente to shift from main justice to be legal counsel for the FBI.
Boente took over for former chief legal counsel James Baker, after the discoveries around Baker and McCabe could no longer be hidden. After being removed from responsibility eventually Baker resigned and went to work with the Lawfare group. Boente’s job at FBI was/is to bury information, block congressional inquiry, and protect the crew. Boente, along with Christopher Wray, is still there.
In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Nunes said “someone at the FBI” appears to have been “determined to hide” then-Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec’s notes from both the FISA court and Congress. Our research identified that “someone” as Dana Boente and crew more than a year ago.
[*Note* There’s a snap-load of mistaken and ‘steered’ reporting by a bunch of people who have dined on the buffet of controlled leaks. Hopefully, that will all become clear soon. Bookmark this ⇓ and prove me wrong]
Throughout 2016, 2017 and through today, across both administrations, the corrupt group within the FBI in DC were/are protecting themselves. The FBI redacted the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages. The FBI removed Page and Strzok texts and emails. The FBI hid texts and emails from Lisa Page to Andrew McCabe. The FBI kept documents from congress. The FBI has leaked false information to media to cover their tracks; and yes the Trump FBI and GOPe politicians have participated writ large, many still do.
The corrupt FBI under Comey, McCabe and Baker is being protected and facilitated by the corrupt FBI under Christopher Wray, David Bowditch (San Bernadino infamy) and Dana Boente. It’s one long continuum of exactly the same behavior. Remember, 50 FBI ‘agents’ on Mueller’s team? Etc…. This DC network is ideologically aligned, operating on their own self-interests, and facilitated by a compliant media.
In 2015 the DOJ-OIG (office of inspector general) requested oversight of the DOJ National Security Division. It was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the DOJ-NSD.
The DOJ-NSD is where FISA warrants come from. The weaponized and highly politicized officials within the DOJ-NSD were using the auspices of FARA violations (foreign agent registration act) to gain FISA court authorized surveillance on politicians all over Washington DC. Combined with the NSA database extractions, by federal contractors authorized by the FBI, it’s a massive web of political surveillance.
When John Carlin resigned as Asst. Attorney General in charge of the DOJ National Security Division in October 2016 he was replaced by Principal Deputy Asst. Attorney General and Chief of Staff, Mary McCord. After President Trump took office on January 20th, 2017, Sally Yates was Acting AG and Mary McCord was in charge of the DOJ-NSD.
Yates and McCord were the two Main Justice officials who then engaged with White House Counsel Don McGahn on January 26th, 2017, regarding the General Flynn FBI interview conducted on January 24th. The Trump-Russia Collusion Conspiracy was the headline.
On January 30th, 2017, Sally Yates was fired for refusing to defend the Trump travel ban from extremist countries. Yates was replaced on January 31st by the U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), Dana Boente.
With his shift to Main Justice Dana Boente was Acting Attorney General, and Mary McCord was Asst. AG in charge of the DOJ-NSD. Boente was in the Acting AG position from Jan 31st, 2017, until Jeff Sessions was confirmed on February 8th, 2017.
When Jeff Sessions became AG, Dana Boente became Acting Deputy AG, a role he would retain until Rod Rosenstein was confirmed on April 25th, 2017. [Mary McCord remained head of the DOJ-National Security Division]
On March 2nd, 2017, Dana Boente was one of the small group who participated in a conversation that led to the recusal of Jeff Sessions from anything related to the 2016 election. This recusal included the ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane, which was later picked up by Robert Mueller.
The other attendees for the recusal decision-making meeting (see above schedule) included Sessions’ chief of staff Jody Hunt; Criminal Chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Jim Crowell; Deputy Assistant Attorney General (DAAG) in the Department of Justice National Security Division Tash Gauhar (FISA lawyer); and Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools. [Note: Tash Gauhar was lawyer for FBI Clinton case; and Scott Schools was part of drafting Clinton exoneration letter.]
The Main Justice group influenced Jeff Sessions to recuse.
With AG Jeff Sessions recused on March 2, 2017, FBI Director James Comey now reported to Acting Deputy AG Dana Boente. [Technically, Boente is still EDVA U.S. Attorney and is only ‘acting’ as Deputy AG] Additionally, on March 31st, 2017, President Trump signs executive order 13787 making the U.S. EDVA Attorney the 3rd in line for DOJ succession.
Question: If Dana Boente was appointed “Acting Attorney General” on January 31st, 2017 (he was), then why did Don McGahn need to draw up XO 13787 on March 31st, 2017… especially after confirmed AG Jeff Sessions was already in place Feb 9th?
The answer likely has to do with a sign-off needed for FISA.
See the issue?
How does somebody (unknown) advise White House Counsel Don McGahn to draw up an executive order so that Boente can sign a FISA…. without telling Don McGahn the reason why AG Sessions can’t sign off on the FISA? See the issue now?
In the period between March 2nd and April 25th – With AG Sessions recused, and without a Deputy AG confirmed, Dana Boente is simultaneously:
- U.S. Attorney for EDVA
- Acting Deputy AG.
- Acting AG for all issues related to Sessions recusal.
It is James Comey and Dana Boente who sign the April 2017 FISA renewal for Carter Page.
(Page #271 – Carter Page FISA Application)
This dynamic would later become important as notes Boente took from conversations with James Comey became evidence for Mueller’s expanded obstruction investigation. [3/2/17 Mary McCord is still head of DOJ-NSD]
Somehow Acting Deputy AG Dana Boente’s personal and handwritten notes were mysteriously leaked to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
On April 20th, 2017, Mary McCord announces her intent to resign from the DOJ National Security Division effective with the confirmation of Deputy AG nominee Rod Rosenstein.
On April 25th, 2017, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is confirmed. Rosenstein now takes over the responsibilities held by Acting DAG Dana Boente; this includes the FBI counterintelligence probe.
On May 9th, 2017, FBI Director James Comey is fired.
On May 10th, 2017, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe opens a criminal ‘obstruction of justice investigation’ of President Trump to parallel/compliment the ongoing counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and administration.
On/Around May 11th, 2017, Mary McCord departs. Dana Boente now becomes the Asst. Attorney General and head of the DOJ National Security Divison. Simultaneously retaining role as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of VA.
On May 16th, 2017, Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to meet President Trump. On May 17th, Rosenstein appoints the Robert Mueller special counsel probe. On May 18th, 2017, Scott Schools authorizes Robert Mueller:
And we’re off to the Trump-Russia-Collusion-Obstruction races…
With hindsight it is now clear the various players inside Main Justice and the FBI had a vested interest in maintaining the assault against Trump. By now everyone can see the bigger goal was against the office of POTUS. [“obstruction” etc.] All of the personnel moves should be reviewed with hindsight of the larger anti-Trump objective in mind.
Against the known fraud that was the Trump-Russia Collusion-Conspiracy narrative, there are no visible people who didn’t participate in one form or another.
Dana Boente was head of DOJ-NSD from May 11th, 2017 through end of October 2017 when he officially announced his intent to retire. However, the timeline gets cloudy here because Boente said he was staying on until an official replacement was announced. There’s no indication of when he actually left the DOJ-NSD or the EDVA role.
On January 23rd, 2018, FBI Director Christopher Wray announces Boente has shifted over to the FBI to be Chief Legal Counsel (replacing James Baker). As Mueller is using 19 lawyers, and 40 FBI investigators, Boente now becomes a legal adviser to Christopher Wray while the Mueller probe is ongoing.
As we recently discovered, Mueller’s lead FBI agent for the corrupt Russia collusion-conspiracy investigation, was David W. Archey. Archey was selected by Robert Mueller when FBI Agent Peter Strzok was removed. The Mueller probe took over the counterintelligence investigation in May 2017, a few months later Special Agent Peter Strzok was removed (July) and David W. Archey was brought in:
As David Archey arrives in August 2017, Mueller is getting the new scope memo from Rod Rosenstein. There’s little doubt the entire FBI group would have known the Trump-Russia collusion-conspiracy narrative was false. So Archey status as lead agent has to be considered *corrupt/sketchy*; FBI activity was likely focused on the obstruction angle.
Interestingly at the conclusion of the Mueller investigation Archey was promoted by Christopher Wray to head of the Richmond, Virginia FBI field office (March 4, 2019). This field office overlaps with another FBI/DOJ filing from the EDVA.
The April 11th, 2019, recently released Julian Assange indictment stems from the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018:
However, on Tuesday April 15th more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The investigation took place prior to December 2017, it is coming from the EDVA where Dana Boente was still, presumably, U.S. Attorney. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until April of 2019.
Why the delay? Here’s where it gets interesting….
This FBI submission to the Grand Jury in December of 2017 was four months after congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
(August 2017, The Hill Via John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who is friendly to Russia and chairs an important House subcommittee on Eurasia policy, became the first American congressman to meet with Assange during a three-hour private gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for years.
Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.
“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. (read more)
It would appear the FBI took keen interest after this August 2017 meeting and gathered specific evidence for a grand jury by December 2017. Then the DOJ sat on the indictment (sealed in March 2018) while the Mueller probe was ongoing; until April 11th, 2019, when a coordinated effort between the U.K. and U.S. was launched. Assange was arrested, and the indictment was unsealed (link).
To me, as a person who has researched this three year fiasco; including the ridiculously false 2016 Russian hacking/interference narrative: “17 intelligence agencies”, JAR report (needed for Obama in December ’16), and political ICA (January ’17); this looks like a Deep State move to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report is dependent on Russia cybercrimes…. AND that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story:
(Bloomberg) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report describes Russian cybercrimes during the 2016 election.
The report, which is expected to be released soon, will clear up questions about the Russian campaign to interfere in the election President Donald Trump won, Rosenstein said in a speech given to a private group at the Metropolitan Club of Washington, according to three people in attendance. (more)
The Weissmann/Mueller/Rosenstein report contains claims that Russia hacked the DNC servers as the central element to the Russia interference narrative in the U.S. election. This claim is directly disputed by WikiLeaks and Assange, as outlined during the Dana Rohrabacher interview. There’s the FBI motive to shut Assange down.
The DNC hack claim is contingent upon analysis by Crowdstrike computer forensics who were paid by the DNC to look into the issue. The FBI was never allowed to review the servers independently, and now we know the FBI never even looked at a full forensics report from Crowdstrike. Almost all independent research into this DNC hack claim also challenges the claims of a Russia hack of the DNC servers.
Dana Boente was part of the group who advised Sessions to recuse. Boente later authorized the second renewal of the Title-one surveillance warrant and worked with James Comey. Boente then leaked his Comey notes to the media, essentially to support Comey’s narrative about Trump; and participated from within the FBI as legal counsel to Chris Wray who told everyone in July 2018 there was no political bias in the FBI… but hey, everyone is going to bias training….. and pay no attention to the 40 FBI agents who were investigating an invisible Trump Russia-Collusion-Conspiracy for two years.
There are no “good guys” in this. There are no “white hats” here. Certainly not Mueller, Rosenstein, Wray, Bowditch or Boente. Instead, this is a matrix of broad interests positioned only to benefit and sustain the status quo of the administrative state; and protect the larger community from the Trump disruption.
In the end it all comes back to the same series of questions. Who was recommending to President Trump that he retain and promote DOJ and FBI officials who were part of the anti-Trump Russia collusion-conspiracy program?
People who knew the DC system and were vulnerable to DC peer influence. People who would take counsel and advice on who was needed and where. People in positions of influence with President Trump. People who could intentionally, or unwittingly, steer these placements from a position of advisement close to the President.
Appointing Rod Rosenstein as DAG was one of those key placements.
Appointing DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu was another.
From Rosenstein we get: Mueller, Chris Wray, David Bowditch and Dana Boente.
Meanwhile Jessie Liu quashed cases against: Awan bros, James Wolfe, Greg Craig and Andrew McCabe.
The Russia Conspiracy Collusion is built on a foundation of purposeful lies. The DC network within the FBI and DOJ are at risk if those lies are exposed.
One of the cornerstone lies is that the Russians hacked the DNC servers…. that entirely false claim was manufactured in the heart of the December 2016 Joint Analysis Report and January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment. The central claim is based on a secret evaluation by political operatives, and pushed by an intelligence apparatus that needs the Russian Conspiracy to hide their schemes.
All involved in hiding or delaying the production of evidence can be charged with obstruction of Justice and many other crimes. Even those involved in redacting documents, for no reason is obstruction of Justice.
Those involved are really stupid because there is an easy identifiable trail to prove Obstruction and all who were involved..
Criminal should be (they are) very worried.
How much ‘destruction of evidence’ has been taking place ? That is my concern. Is that destruction detectable? The criminals have held all the seats of control over that evidence for a few years… one has to wonder.
The criminals thought Hillary would certainly be President and they left mountains of tails of evidence everywhere; impossible to destroy. There are so many backup layers they would need an army to destroy that must evidence.
I really hope so. And that Barr reads CTH! Save him mountains of time. Send the cheque to CTH Barr… save the public the pain.
I agree; CTH and Judicial Watch, John Solomon ETC.…there is already enough evidence out that We the People have seen to build a solid case. This is partly why this can never be buried along with losing the country forever.
The Russian Hoax by Gregg Jarrett
Clinton Cash by Peter Schwieizer
Licensed to Lie by Sidney Powell
What did John Solomon say? We only know about 30% right now. I think Mr. Sundance just added another 20%.
Exactly Right! And 30% or 20% is a lot considering the Mountains of Evidence. 30% or 20% is Definitely enough evidence to have many Grand Juries etc…
Mr. Sundance is very “Special” in being able to link together hundreds of thousands of trails of evidence that are everywhere and connect them all; telling a story (draws many pictures). Sundance is Very remarkable/amazing and mind-blowing how Sundance connects the dots.
When building a Criminal Case Sundance information is definitely an asset for the investigations/prosecutions.
Heika;
IMHO, I think actual DESTRUCTION of evidence is pretty unlikely, for MOST of this. Mostly there is CONCEALING evidence, which is STILL Obstruction.
The bueorocracy THRIVES on documents, and its hard wired in that you ‘document EVERYTHING’.
If you look at Sundances list of documents needing declassifying, very few of them can be ‘destroyed’.
So, what they have done is to ‘preserve’them, but behind a firewall of “classified”. And in some cases to misfile, TRY to classify for 40 years, etc.
They can’t ‘destroy’ the FISA warrants or applications, and I really DOUBT they can destroy Comeys memos.(Cause they are his personal ‘insurance policy’, insuring him against being thrown under a bus, OR hit by one.
And, since he is effectively blackmailing everyone else involved in the Coup, he would want to know his memos could not be lost, deleted or destroyed.
So, while they CAN chip away at the margins, like page/strox texts while working for Mueller, MOST is, I believe sitting in a locked file cabinet or database somewhere.
Yep…anyone who followed orders from their supervisor and/or top management of the FBI/DOJ to delay or hide evidence is in serious trouble. Just the obstruction charges alone will eliminate many in the criminal swamp and most will plea a deal…no telling how many were involved.
Put Donna Brazil in that equation of the crooks going to jail. She is so crooked and she winds up on Fox. But she has no credibility at all. If left in any position, she will find a way to screw over the People.
Barr and Durham is going after the center of all the alleged corruption; Hillary’s emails and the Clinton Foundation. This is an easy case because there is a paper/digital/testimony trails allegedly showing Comey and others did not follow normal investigative/prosecutorial policies and procedures for political reasons, a criminal act.
Barr and Durham is first building a case that the opening of Mueller’s Special Counsel was prearranged and this will merged with Hillary being the alleged motive.
Eric, what are the odds that NSA has copies of virtually all 33k deleted klinton emails? NSA seems to have copies of so much else; and NSA was run by the sterling silver Adm. Mike Rogers, who is the guy who made peeling this onion possible.
I noticed in the Chuck Todd interview with the President, that he was pushing the Wikileaks being a Russian asset. They are absolutely desperate to keep Russia in there somehow.
If the beginning is anywhere, it is the DNC leaks. It is the cornerstone of hacking and interfering with the election. Destroy that and everything falls apart.
Keeping Assange alive is in the interest of the executive office. Maybe they should be in charge of it.
Good Points…they are absolutely desperate to keep all their fake laws, fake crimes and fake news alive.
The “only offset” to their fake narratives to destroy PDJT is indictments and prosecutions of the real criminals using real laws with the mountains of evidence…
They’re not worried at all, with reason. Nunes threatened a referral? If he were serious, he would have already done so. At this point, all we are waiting for is some small fry to be left holding the bag. None of the major players will be held to account. People, the IG has found numerous agents to be guilty of FELONIES, and the DOJ “declined to prosecute.”
It must be frustrating to believe PDJT is incapable of being a Great President and implementing Justice with the Criminal Codes that are already written. Since you know the U.S. will become a 3rd world country in time; you should enjoy this moment of being free and safe.
I’m a true PDJT supporter and believe P/T is capable and will implement one of the most important Presidential acts in United States History by insuring proper investigative/prosecutorial policies and procedures are followed.
So if Congressman R. told PT about his meeting with Assange….then PT knows how valuable Assange is. Does Barr know? If so he should be protected. If he is not……then I would question why Barr would not intervene. Assange is the key to go along with the fact that the FBI never saw the crowdstrike report nor did they ask to see it ….because there is no report. This whole Fiasco lie could end right now today with Assange’s testimony and proof. PT must….has to …..know all this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nunes is basically saying what I’ve been repeating time and time again, i.e. the DOJ is so entirely corrupt IT CANNOT POLICE, INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE ITSELF. There is nobody Trump can put in either the DOJ or State Dept that will clean those two entities out. Since congress for the most part except for a minuscule fraction of House member, has no intention of helping President Trump clean up the DOJ and State Dept. Trump has to declare a national state of emergency, shut the government down and impose martial law. He has to carefully select which branch of the military he will put in place to help him clean up corruption, because the corruption is rampant within the DOD as well. Quick military tribunals are in order.
Just like OKenyan strategically fired or forced to resign 90% the loyal patriotic generals and top brass to put traitors in place, Trump has got to start firing those people too. Any position Trump takes is dicey, but he simply cannot continue to do the same thing taking one step forward and two steps back with all the undermining of his Orders that have been ongoing. I think the recent circumstance with Iran was a great opportunity for him to assess the top brass in order make a decision about who has got to go. I’m a staunch Trump supporter, and admit I don’t have access to the intel he has, but also believe it is not an idle boast where rumors abound with examples that there is mutiny and many of his orders are ignored and he does not indeed get full intel s he should. ( this is nothing new, been going on for decades because past presidents have been puppets, but it is worse with Trump).
I hold out hope that Trump will grab the bull by the horns and do what is necessary. He needs his own “sniffers” in every department. Am looking forward to Gen Flynn’s ultimate and quick exoneration that will put him back on the job. We’ve been doing our part ( and can still do more), but Trump has got to find a way to build up a core of loyal leaders in the military and in govt who will help him purge the corruption that cannot be otherwise defeated. Some may not like this statement, but it is a reality, Trump has got to set things up where these bastards really start to FEAR HIM, not because he is a dictator, but because he is a PATRIOT setting America back on course.
Were he to order martial law they would just refuse to enact it. We are that far gone.
IIRC, PDJT didn’t meet with Congressman R. You see a hint in the articles that call him “russian friendly”;
this was while PDJT was,still being investigated by mueller for ‘russia collusion’, and his phone calls were being leaked. I don’t think he talked to or met with Rohrrbacher.
However, am I the only one that thinks it strange that Pam the babe watch gal met with ASSANGE?
Shades of Dennis Rodman, using unlikely emmisaries. I STRONGLY suspect there HAS been SOME communication, between Assange and PDJT, but NOT thru roerhbacher.
Just a hunch,…
It appears that the DOJ is up to using dirty tricks to get Assange extradited to the US. They are using a convicted fraudster from Iceland:
https://wikileaks.org/US-DoJ-Preparing-Additional-Indictment.html
This is also another example of some of the rank & file of the FBI showing that they are dirtbags. There is no way that they don’t know what they are doing is wrong. Names are provided in the article.
FTA:
“The Trump administration is so desparate to build its case against WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange that it is using a diagnosed sociopath, a convicted conman and sex criminal, who was exposed by the highest levels of the Icelandic government as an FBI informant and who was involved in an entrapment operation in 2011 against Julian Assange.”
&
“While the case would collapse in the U.S. due to the prosecution’s reliance on testimony by Thordarson and Monsegur, who are not credible witnesses, the United States can conceal their witnesses identities during UK extradition proceedings in order to boost their chances of winning. This will make it impossible for Assange to challenge the credibility of the witnesses during UK extradition proceedings, which will commence on 14 June.”
So, who has been advising Trump from the start? I have some thoughts. Who is quiet, who is it that poop has never even come close to? Who does he ‘trust’… who hovers in the background and never ‘goes there’ in public? Who is the Shultz?
Heika;
First off, it could be several different people, at different times. Priebus, chris christie early on, even McConnell saying “heres who we can confirm”.
There is an OBVIOUS candidate, but it may even be not person “A”, but their trusted advisor. The wormtoungue whispers in their ear, and then they repeat to PDJT.
Probably several rotating plants, so if one is eliminated, they just rotate in another.
Fight Organized Crime
Abolish The FBI
The FBI and the CIA need to be disbanded. Both of these rogue agencies are corrupt and have done enormous damage to this country over the past 50 years.
Read Jim Marrs’ book “Crossfire”. The FBI has been obstructing justice and destroying evidence whenever it suits them.
Good grief, I think I will go watch something more uplifting like “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”. I’ll check back in a day or two when everyone is high fiving and ordering popcorn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL…CTS Sundays. Off the rails again….ridiculous…..
What is “CTS Sundays”?
Please advise.
oops…CTH I meant. Sundays in the comments section around here are always “exciting”. 🙂
Explain. Fully explain.
Off the rails.. exciting,excited, sometimes outrageous, sometimes silly, the usual mixed bag but seems to me to be more of it.
So may we take through your “subtlety” that you don’t approve of CTH?
It’s obvious I don’t approve of many of the comments. I’m sure others don’t approve of mine. I don’t take it personally.
So Glad Sundance popped a certain poster on this site, who runs their mouth both ways with quite devious intent. “Explain, FULLY EXPLAIN!!!!” — and as expected, there are just CRICKETS!! Clever SD. Sure hope Treepers read and understand what’s going on. Keep your eyes open and keep on your toes.
I was thinking that yesterday. When there wasn’t much new posted and there wasn’t any breaking news or document dumps, everybody was just kind of free wheeling. There were some interesting posts but not a lot of continuity! To be expected I guess.
I kind of thought CTS was suppose to be CTH. The explanation, I would reasonably guess, is that we have all just been insulted by a James Comey fan.
The FBI is still not going to be done away with…..
But like cancer, it should be.
Just a guess, but CTS was maybe suppose to be CTH and Mark may be James Comey. Just a guess.
No. I John Brennan formerly C_A.
I’m…
C_A? So the CIA is your G_d ?
Somebody else posted it like that. I though it was funny.
So this C_A deity of yours is simply a comedian playing to an audience not too afraid to laugh. OK, we got it. You may also want to start spelling FBI, F_I.
What you are attempting isn’t working so might as well give it up.
June 12th was the last time Brennan was on twitter and June 15th for Comey , seems like a lull in their activities for spreading propaganda.. come out come out wherever you are ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fear of being “Arkancided” is strong in those two bozos.
Remember that Barr recently stated that as he sought to gather information about SpyGate, that he found that the answers he was getting weren’t adding up (I forget the exact word he used) – and that he was leaving with more questions than answers.
Who would be giving him the false or misleading information? Likely Wray and/or Boente.
Dan Bongino said that Boente is the man on the inside who “knows everything.” I think that’s correct, but not in the manner in which Bongino was excited about. I think Boente and possibly Wray are the last remaining Deep State holdouts in a decision-making/authority capacity at the DOJ/FBI.
At this point I believe that those remaining at the FBI/DOJ who are tying to cover for malfeasance are doing so to prevent the permanent scarring of the institutions’ reputations in the eyes of the public. I think what they don’t understand is that holding individuals accountable will restore the already damaged reputations.
There is simply too much information out there for these people to just make it all go away. They can do things the easy way or the hard way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr should also ask for explanations concerning why Mueller on July 28, 2017 fired Strozk and Page after he learned about SOME of their text exchanges pre-SC, but essentially simultaneously ordered their SC phones “wiped” and assigned to other agents. When Barr hears “standard operating procedure,” he’ll know the explanation doesn’t “jive” in this setting.
Anyone wonder how many informative text exchanges Strozk and Page had while on the SC team, reflecting not only their own biases but likely repeating what others, such as, for example, Andrew Weissmann were saying?
FBI agents never change cellphones even when permanently transferred across the country and the DOJ never provides cellphones to agents. They barely assign cellphones to their own prosecutors and trust me because I know!
Trump was/is opposed by the entirety of the US Federal government. And this includes the US Congress (both houses). All of the players are, or want to be, part of the Washington insider culture which, for decades now, has primarily existed first and foremost to take care of “its own”. If you are an insider and play by the rules you can expect to be protected by the Deep State. The election of Trump, totally unexpected, came as a shock to the DC political class. He is an outsider, has never been even marginally approved of, and so cannot be allowed to threaten the established order. You can see this working in Sundance’s description of the dog-and-pony-show that was called to persuade (didn’t take all that much, did it?) dim-bulb Sessions to recuse himself. What followed was an intensely corrupt federal government investigating itself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a women I know, she was openly raped, in a 3rd world country. She projected Western values on the people she was visiting and paid, dearly.
Every emotion, as a friend, courses through you, but in the end you find it inexplicable that she put herself in that position.
Consoling yourself with the fact that she was home, safe and protected.
I couldn’t help but mull the fact that the country she visited accepted their 3rd world society and what a nightmare that must be.
Then you see the likes of McCabe, Comey, Brennan, Strzok, Page, and, and, and… and I can’t help but mull over the fact that that is de facto 3rd world governing and even a titan like President Trump is being challenged by this out of control cancer.
I just hope people see the streets of LA, SF, Oakland and wake the F up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you willing to disclose which country, Joe?
Not to pry overly, but many of us are keeping a list of countries to avoid for our own safety, such as Dominican Republic
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Deep State will stay entrenched until Trump leaves office. Then it will be business as usual.
Penalty for excessive Eeyore content.
We VOTE. We are the reason Congress is a swamp. We are the solution to changing it. It’s going to take decades to get rid of the losers, maybe longer if people continue to vote stupidly. Utah just elected Romney to a 6 year Senate seat, WTH?? Can’t be making stupid mistakes like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
We have to work hard to stop that from happening. We’re in a war. You don’t just give in because it’s hard to win.
Winning elections doesn’t do any good. We already know that.
There’s a reason they call this place The Last Refuge ya know
LOL “Excessive Eeyore content.” Pretty funny!
Isn’t just the elected ones spiking the country. In fact more are unelected bureaucrats doing the real damage. And we don’t know who most of them are.
Isn’t just the elected ones spiking the country. In fact more are unelected bureaucrats doing the real damage. And we don’t know who most of them are.
Tucker Carlosn sad John Bolton was like a tapeworm embedded in government that comes out in between dormancy to wreak havoc. That may have been unfair to Bolton but it fits to a T the Deep State.
Bolton may be a hawk but he knows how to follow orders. He try to run foreign policy to suit himself, said so himself. Also has the example of what happened to Tillerson. He is also quite knowledgeable. I consider him to be like fire, a good servant but not to be trusted with death-dealing authority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfair to Bolton?? Impossible.
I note that Bolton has started dying his hair again – working it up gradually. If he doesn’t do the mustache as well he will end up looking as ridiculous as he did under the Bush 2 admin. But it indicates that he thinx it is time to crawl out of his hole and back into the spotlight.
Tucker Carlson for President in 2024. He knows the simplest way to deal with a maggot is to crush it.
Today I read an item that reported Bill Barr is also going to test the base claim of the Russian Hoax that the Russians were seeking to elect Donald Trump. I hope there is truth to this report because this is so essential to this fraud that it is necessary to eviscerate this often repeated allegation.
Boente was at one point on the chopping block and I believe the fact he had signed the last FISA warrant was instrumental in keeping him around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean Boente stays in an important position because he swore under oath that
Carter Page was a foreign agent (not an FBI witness),
that Papadoc was a foreign agent while the FBI/CIA was entrapping him with halper, azura turk, mifsud, and $10,000 they thought he would bring into the US where they had 7 FBI gents waiting for him BEFORE customs, and
that the “Pee Pee” steele/DNC dossier was reliable despite lack of verification and actual records showing it wasn’t, etc?
That Boente? How many unverified oaths to a secret court does a government employee have to sign, in order to be removed from power?
Why has the FISA court never protected its integrity (as would any ordinary federal court with public proceedings and represented defendants) by requiring hearings on FISA Fraud by warrant-signers, disciplining false-oath-swearers, and withdrawing fraudulently-obtained warrants? Ordinary federal courts have defendants represented by counsel, and the disinfecting light of public scrutiny. The defendants in the secret FISA spy-court have to rely on the integrity of the FISa court for their constitutional protection. The FISC has failed miserably in its responsibility to protect the integrity of its proceedings and the warrants it issues, and failed in its constitutional responsibility by nor even holding hearings on “MOTIONS TO SPY ON PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, PRESIDENT ELECT, AND THE ELECTED PRESIDENT”. ASTOUNDINGLY COMPLICIT. Does the FBI have blackmail files on the FISC?
Got to let all of the evil seep into public view, despite msm.
Thank you, Nunez. Finally, the collaborators like Wray and Dana Boente planted by co conspirators to undermine PDJT will get criminal referral. The ball is now on Barr’s court.
He also deserves big thanks for taking up his case with twitter; he doesn’t want to do it but has to because he understands how social media excluding conservative content will impact the election.
Folks, it’s going to be a while before Sidney Powell reemerges. I have a gut feeling that when she does, we’re going to see so many informative bombshells that we’ll believe we’re in an artillery zone.
She’s legally representing Michael Flynn, right?
“congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
This scenario has always been a mystery to me. Why did he go talk to Assange? Who sent him? He spent hours with Assange and we never hear one word of the content.
I find this odd.
I find it far odder that Pamela Anderson went to see Assange, ALSO spent several hours on, IIRC 2 consecutive days,…
And yes, she and PDJT HAVE had previous intrraction, and she HAS come out as VERY MAGA.
HMmmmm,…
Are you talking about visiting him at the Embassy? She has also visited him in prison and it was heartbreaking to watch her afterward with the press; she could hardly speak; they are clearly close friends and she was very concerned about his health.
Yes, at the embassy. Not impugning her motives at all, just wondering if she is like Dennis Rodman, an ‘unlikely’ emmisary, for an ‘unlikely’ President.
Never was a really good explanation for her INITIAL visit, at the embassy.
Frankly, I HOPE she is carrying messages between PDJT and ASSANGE.
I understood totally what you were saying … sorry I proceed otherwise …. a different impression.
Here is a video of her after her prison visit.
Yes, the IC fabricated evidence in the tail end of 2016 and the start of 2017, but the false claim of Russia hacking the DNC servers started much earlier.
When was Crowdstrike hired, and when did they declare Russia did it?
When was that poor guy murdered?
When was the first claim made that the FBI watched hackers attack the RNC and the DNC, but the DNC refused to listen?
Frankly, when was the first time Trump joked about asking the Russians for Hillary’s Secretary of State emails? And when was the first chant of ‘lock her up’?
It is my contention that it was decided early on that they were going to frame Trump and lock him up for daring to oppose them. Throw in a dash of Cankles rage, and you have a recipe for entrapment.
I am not clear on how it all developed. Solomon said they were going after Manafort maybe as early as Dec 2015, months before he was chosen to get delegates. And it is quite obvious that they were ready to pounce on the foreign affairs advisors, the moment the list was announced in March of 2016.
March 2016 was when Adm. Rogers stopped the FISA abuses. And FusionGPS was hired in April, a process that started in March.
If, like Nunes said, everything started in late 2015, were they targeting all Republicans for entrapment, or just the leading lights? Who in the establishment believed that Trump would win the nomination in Dec of 2015? The Sea Island conference on how to beat Trump wasn’t held till March of 2016.
You can make an argument that the Uniparty was going to make an example of Trump no matter what. But Dec 2016, commentators were still assuring people that Trump was just doing a marketing ploy, that he wasn’t serious, and that he was sure to drop out.
In the end, I think it was all an illegal scheme, or schemes. Plural, since there were many actors, each trying to do their part, and because the schemes had to modify and adapt to new circumstances. And the scheming and manipulations never stop.
Fratboy Wray is way over his head… He does not seem too intelligent, and seems that someone just told him to keep slow-walking , and its all the fratboy knows…..
So, the criminals are still in charge of the police department. Who’s fault is that, folks? Isn’t AG Barr in charge of the DOJ?
Someone close to POTUS is recommending these people. Who?
The swamp is truly deep… Mrs Liu and her husband closely connected to Romney, and Rubio. https://projects.propublica.org/trump-town/staffers/jessie-k-liu
Assuming Barr is LEGIT
Wray is in a no-win situation and Barr has him by his “Rosensteins”
Wray’s options on delivering what Barr/Durham requested
1) Comply
2) Slow roll and/or control release
3) Refuse
3) is out of the question as Barr would recommend Trump FIRE HIM
2) Probably what Wray tries initially but cannot be successful.
The requested evidence does NOT need to be “FOUND” it ALREADY EXISTS.
THEY USED IT THE LAST 3 YEARS TO MAKE THEIR FALSE CASE
The core documents, texts, emails AND all the background info should be EASY to compile and present because IT ALREADY WAS COMPILED to make ICA, FISA, etc.
EG: The FBI doesn’t need to find Strzok/Page texts……they already did. Some were held back,some were released, many have redactions. All Barr needs to say is:
“Now go get them and GIVE THEM TO ME.”
In fact Barr may have anticipated the slow-roll OR already encountered it.
Which is the REASON he REQUESTED THE PRESIDENT GIVE HIM FULL DECLASSIFICATION AUTHORITY.
How many documents can start turning up MISSING, LOST, MISPLACED, ACCIDENTALLY SHREDDED, TECHNICALLY GLITCHED in the
BIGGEST INVESTIGATION IN US HISTORY before the smell of THE TURD becomes overwhelming to Barr?
I’m fairly certain there are just a few preservation requirements for the FBI to keep their own evidence secure and safe and—if those suddenly start comin up missin—
Barr going to find out EXACTLY what happened to all of them AND WHEN.
“OOPSIE” is not gonna be an acceptable response….especially since Barr has given a PRESERVATION ORDER.
(see Boyd letter to Nadler )
This leaves 1)……
The ROSENSTEIN
Wray has less spine (i.e. balls) than RR and wasn’t around for the start of this all.
This may be the “out” Barr ultimately presents him to convince Wray that his complete cooperation is his “best and only option”.
Then a big retirement party 6 or so months down the line where “I say great things about you”.
That’s what I’d do….get his full attention and assistance.
For Boente…….NO QUARTER.
Of course Barr could be the ultimate headfake in which case I’ll see if I can sell the above story to Glenn Simpson.
“In the end it all comes back to the same series of questions. Who was recommending to President Trump that he retain and promote DOJ and FBI officials who were part of the anti-Trump Russia collusion-conspiracy program?
People who knew the DC system and were vulnerable to DC peer influence. People who would take counsel and advice on who was needed and where. People in positions of influence with President Trump. People who could intentionally, or unwittingly, steer these placements from a position of advisement close to the President.”
This troubles me greatly if the person is still there. If not,. Sessions is an obvious one and a couple others that are too upsetting to mention if this person is still there.
Is this person still there? I can’t imagine Donald doesn’t know by now who it is.
I ask this question very seriously,
are the intelligence agencies very close to taking over the government?
If they get away with it does that not mean they have taken over the government?
There still is not one single person held accountable for what was, and is quite clearly
sedition and an attempted coup d’etat.
There is plenty of low hanging fruit, people whose crimes are exposed, and
who could have been prosecuted already.
Slow walking is part of the obfuscation train.
“Confession”…. This particular one gets into territory where at least at the moment I get lost in the list of names. It’s like an Old Testament (Tanakh) genealogy to me
One way to overcome this massive conspiracy is to indict dozens of these people all at once. Not every good defense lawyer in America will be willing to take on that many clients “pro bono.” Flood the zone with criminal indictments. Turn the tables on the crooks. Bleed them dry financially and go after every asset they have. Indict their spouses and adult children. Give them a big bowl of “Mueller Legal Slop” so they are left helpless and penniless as the Mueller team did to Trump’s associates. Allow them NO BAIL and put THEM IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, preferably in GITMO. See how they like their own medicine.
Truly a monumental analysis by Sundance. I am not worthy!
Speaking of VSG, has anyone ever seen Sundance and PDJT in the same place at the same time? Just kidding.
But it may turn out that President Trump’s greatest legacy is that he has been/is exposing the utter criminality and rot that is our Federal government, so that more and more Mr. and Mrs. Joe Public are having their eyes opened, despite the best efforts of the MSM to conceal it.
