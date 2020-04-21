Enough Already – A Legally Conflicted Senate Intel Committee Presents Another Defense of Intelligence Corruption…

Foolishness and betrayal of our country have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. The intelligence apparatus was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. That said, today’s SSCI defense of political corruption is infuriating.
To understand what is taking place within the Mark Warner and Richard Burr report it is worthwhile revisiting the 2014 House Intelligence report by Mike Rogers and Dutch Ruppersberger which was presented in defense of severe corruption in/around Benghazi.
The HPSCI report from Rogers-Ruppersberger was a cover-up operation intended to defend their own interests and involvement in the CIA/State Dept. operation in Libya. Only after the 2014 report was it discovered that republican Mike Roger’s wife was actually connected to the illegal arms sales in Libya. Therein was the motive and conflict.
Similarly, today’s Senate Intelligence report from Mark Warner and Richard Burr, defending the construct of the ICA, is itself intended to cover their own involvement in the CIA/FBI corruption against candidate, and President, Donald Trump. The evidence of their complicit activity is within the story of SSCI security Director James Wolfe, and how the DOJ covered-up the FISA leak in order to cover-up institutional SSCI corruption.
You can read today’s SSCI report HERE – With PDF HERE – In essence the report attempts to validate the Obama administration’s intelligence effort surrounding the Intelligence Community Assessment or ICA [Authors: John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper and to a lesser extend NSA Director Mike Rogers], and support the conclusions of Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.
It’s all nonsense. The ICA is a political document constructed in January 2017 to assist the cover-up operation surrounding the surveillance of Donald Trump, and push forth a narrative that Russia interfered in the election. The ICA is a lie for political intents.
However, there’s a bigger issue here…. A much bigger issue that explains how and why this continued cover-up is being maintained.
If you are familiar with the James Wolfe story you know that in 2018 the DOJ under Rod Rosenstein purposefully made the decision to hide the leaking of the Carter Page FISA application in March 2017 because any prosecution for leaking classified intelligence would have also captured the Senate Intelligence Committee and their participation.
In the summer of 2018 Attorney General Jeff Session was recused, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was in charge and the Mueller investigation was ongoing. That was when the DOJ made a decision not to prosecute Wolfe for leaking classified information. Later in the year DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu signed-off on a plea deal where Wolfe plead guilty to only a single count of lying to the FBI.
If the DOJ had pursued the case against Wolfe for leaking the FISA application, everything would have been different. The American electorate would have seen evidence of what was taking place in the background effort to remove President Trump. We would be in an entirely different place today if that prosecution or trial had taken place.
Three 2018 events revealed the Wolfe issue:
EVENT ONE – On February 9th, 2018, the media reported on text messages from 2017 between Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Chris Steele’s lawyer, a lobbyist named Adam Waldman.
EVENT TWO – Four months after the Mark Warner texts were made public, on June 8th, 2018, another headline story surfaced. An indictment for Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Security Director James Wolfe was unsealed on June 7th, 2018.
EVENT THREE – Slightly less than two months after release of the Wolfe indictment, another headline story. On July 21st, 2018, the DOJ/FBI declassified and publicly released the FISA application(s) used against former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.
♦ Later on December 14th 2018 a fourth albeit buried public release confirmed everything. The FBI filed a sentencing recommendation proving it was the Carter Page FISA that was leaked by Wolfe:
HINDSIGHT – What we didn’t know at the time, simultaneous to the decision-making regarding Wolfe, was another (a second) DOJ cover-up effort was taking place surrounding the origin of the Russia-collusion fraud.
Amid a series of documents recently released by the Senate Judiciary Committee [SEE HERE] there is a rather alarming letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court in July 2018 that also points toward an institutional cover-up. [Link to Letter]
The letter was sent by the DOJ-NSD to the FISA Court on July 12, 2018. The DOJ is telling the court in July 2018: based on what they know the FISA application still contains “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” to approve the application. The 2018 DOJ is defending the Carter Page FISA application as still valid.
This is an incredibly misleading statement to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk. The DOJ-NSD says the sub-source was “truthful and cooperative” but the DOJ doesn’t tell the court the content of the truthfulness and cooperation. Why?
By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?
Institutional preservation.
All of the activities by corrupt actors are merged within the need to save the institutions of government from sunlight upon the extent of the corruption within them. That is why the DOJ made the decision to bury the SSCI leak of the FISA application in June/July of 2018. That is also why the same DOJ, at the same time, made the decision to mislead the FISA court about the credibility of the evidence within the FISA application.
Robert Mueller’s special counsel was ongoing when all of these corrupt DOJ/FBI decisions were taking place. These are decisions being made by the DOJ and FBI to cover-up massive institutional corruption while President Trump was in office; and while the intent of that corruption was to remove President Trump from office.
Allow me to frustratingly re-fucking-empasize… These decisions are in 2018.
Jeff Sessions was Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein was Deputy AG; Christopher Wray was FBI Director, David Bowditch is Deputy, and Dana Boente was FBI chief-legal-counsel.. this letter to the court was written by AAG John Demers.
Wray, Bowditch, Boente and Demers are still employed, still working, and still participating as corruption managers. They may not be adding to the corruption, but the fact remains they are doing nothing to address the scale and severity of the corrupt activity that was taking place.
Knowing this, why wouldn’t corrupt participants SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and vice-chair Mark Warner exploit the priorities of the DOJ for their own preservation?
Bill Barr wants to preserve the institutions. Burr and Warner can hide behind the shield of that priority. That’s why they can write this ridiculously false and slanted defense of the 2017 intelligence community assessment and carry no fear of exposure for doing it.
It’s all FUBAR.
What we can see from all DOJ operations is an intentional effort by Main Justice not to expose the epicenter of a multi-branch effort against the White House. Senator Burr and Warner are hiding behind that ongoing DOJ intent.
The decisions in the Wolfe case are critical. That’s the fork in the road. If the Wolfe prosecution had continued it would have undoubtedly surfaced that key government officials and politicians were working together (executive and legislative).
The ramifications of the Wolfe case were/are stunning. Had the prosecution continued it’s very likely a seditious conspiracy would have surfaced.
♦ I often field a question: If you know this; if all of this information is in the public sphere; then why didn’t any member of the media cover it?
Here’s the answer: They can’t…. At least they cannot cover it and still retain all of the claims they had been making since March 2017 when journalist Ali Watkins gained a fully non-redacted copy of the Carter Page FISA application and first renewal.
Politico, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and The Washington Post are all implicated in the James Wolfe leak to Ali Watkins. They had the FISA information since March 2017, yet those media outlets were disingenuously falsifying their reporting on the actual content of the FISA application despite their actual knowledge.
Remember all of the media denials about what Devin Nunes wrote in the “Nunes memo”? Remember the media proclaiming the Steele Dossier was not part of the FISA application?
How was the media fifteen months later (July 2018) going to report on the Wolfe leak to Watkins without admitting they had been manufacturing stories about its content for the past year-and-a-half?
It was in the media’s interest NOT to cover, or dig into, the Wolfe story.
Additionally, from both the DOJ and Media perspective, coverage of the Wolfe leak would prove the senate intel committee (SSCI) was, at a minimum, a participating entity in the coup effort. That same SSCI is responsible for oversight over the CIA, FBI, DOJ-NSD, ODNI, DNI, and all intelligence agencies.
Worse yet, all officers within those agencies require confirmation from the SSCI (including Chair and Vice-Chair); and any discussion of the Wolfe leak would highlight the motive for ongoing corruption within the SSCI in blocking those nominations (see John Ratcliffe).
Stunning ramifications.
There was a clear 2018 fork in the road and the DOJ took the path toward a cover-up; which, considering what the DOJ was simultaneously doing with Mueller, and the EDVA regarding Assange, and the lies to the FISA court, is not entirely surprising.
Was that decision wrong? Oh hell yes, it was corrupt as heck. .
Were the decisions done with forethought to coverup gross abuses of government? Yes.
Where the DOJ is today in 2020 is directly connected to the decisions the DOJ made in 2017 and 2018 to protect themselves and internally corrupt actors from discovery.
It is often said: “the coverup is always worse than the crime.” This is never more true than with these examples, because where we are today… now miles down the path of consequence from those corrupt decisions… is seemingly disconnected from the ability of any institutional recovery. That’s now the issue for Bill Barr.
The challenge for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. And then finding a way to protect the institutions of the DOJ and FBI while getting people to stop demanding action to address the corruption within them.
AG Bill Barr has to keep feeding the purveyors of investigative hope-porn as a method to keep the pitchforks at bay, while simultaneously trying to figure out how he can preserve the institutions. Remember, the DC system operates on an entirely different legal principle when it comes to internal investigations within the bubble.
As a result we get AG Barr saying “if John Durham can find evidence of criminal conduct”; where “criminal” in DC is defined around a DC-exclusive legal theory of “intent” that doesn’t apply anywhere else in the country. [examples: see Hillary Clinton; or see IG Horowitz saying he couldn’t find intent.]
Think about the argument: Are we debating what lies behind redactions on current DOJ documents from the AG Bill Barr agency; and simultaneously believing that AG Bill Barr is going to deliver some form of justice from inside the institution of the DOJ?
The Bill Barr Dept. of Justice is currently engaged in an ongoing effort to cover/redact details that are embarrassing to the institutions; but the same Bill Barr Dept. of Justice is going to prosecute those who embarrassed the institutions?…
FUBAR!
RESOURCES:
The corrupt Benghazi report.
More surfaces on the Benghazi report.
The Backstory on the Wolfe Cover-up.
Footnote #350 Shows Bill Barr’s problem.
The declassification showing the 2018 DOJ and FBI cover-up
FUBAR is right!
LikeLiked by 6 people
F U BARR
LikeLiked by 4 people
disgusted citizen 👍
Well done 😉
F U BARR.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems like the Deep State continues to win.
LikeLike
I am seeing signs that president Trump has had enough of all this BS and is positioning to fight back hard. One can see this in the way he seems to have lost patience with the Marxist media. I truly believe we are about to see, “no more Mr. nice guy” with president Trump which is good news.
LikeLiked by 26 people
May you be correct, because it is about time that the president acts if he wants to be re-elected in November. Some of us supporters are becoming increasingly tired of waiting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
swissik: “I ain’t no ways tie-uhd!” said somebody we know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or what, vote for Biden?
LikeLike
Reviewing President Trump’s recent Executive order “blocking ALL immigration” into the US leaves me even more exhausted waiting for him to act.
LikeLike
‘The challenge for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. And then finding a way to protect the institutions of the DOJ and FBI while getting people to stop demanding action to address the corruption within them.”
Problem is that nobody is really demanding action.
LikeLiked by 8 people
hell there ain’t…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not even PDJT. If we are being honest about it.
LikeLike
i would think that the ssci releasing this report, would be like a stick in the eye of those honest people in the DOJ who have been redacting the evidence. i hope they really get po’ed and go after the wolfe corruption.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is not one single honest person in the DOJ!!!
Anybody with a stitch of moral fiber in them would have quit. They are all worthless government leaches.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Surely, there is something going on beneath the surface figuratively.
I’m well aware, and so should you good people be, on the subterranean war that is being fought all over the world.
That’s the reason the American military is in Europe NOT joining NATO as they flush kidnapped children, women, and mangled experiments from the DUMBs.
Deep Underground Military Bases.
I checked the seismology reports when Oklahoma had 12 earthquakes in one day, same in Utah.
Btw, if you wonder why Romney hates PDJT so much. He took the entire Mormon church’s supply of gold, all the better to go back to the gold standard!
Logic plus imagination = science.
Do you really think they stopped cloning everything after Dolly?
LikeLike
comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
unredacting.
LikeLike
The real arrow in the heart would be if we see this, then surely Barr has to see some of this and absolutely investigate, right?
To not at least investigate IMO, would be a major disservice to this Country, the Constitution and the American citizen, all who he represents.
Equal Justice for All
Or
Two Tiers of Justice – Those in the DC Club and those outside the DC Club
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lol stop thinking that Barr cares one bit about the founding of this country. He is too deep in the mess himself and has been for decades along with his pal Halper. This is a game to them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He caught them all.
What are we going to do about it?
I dont doubt for a minute that this Clo-Piv 19 crap isn’t part of it, too.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, you’re going to be frustrated when you learn that Covid19 has absolutely nothing to do with the coup-plotters paying consequences. If you really think bill Barr is the AG that is going to make the coup-plotters pay – you need to stop dreaming. I’m not trying to be rude or mean but there isn’t a chance your wishes are fulfilled with Bill Barr in office. It’s time to start start voting more wisely or run for office because the corruption is deeper than you can ever imagine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“voting more wisely”?
We already voted in the right man for the job and just because a ton of yahoos can’t wait for him to get it done doesn’t mean it won’t be done.
And then there’s those who have it all figured it out as if they know what he should be doing. Blah blah blah.
And MEH.
LikeLike
Wow, SD. Terrific comprehension and expatiation by you. I admire that you can do this, and thank you.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Exactly. Sundance has run down a hidden world and and revealed it in perfect perspective. It is an incredible accomplishment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The challenge for Bill Barr is to last another 9 months and hope that President Trump gets defeated in November and all this goes away. He’s doing a pretty f#cking good job. His toady diGenova said yesterday morning to expect to see results from Durham in September.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A little late in Sept. I always like Barr, I just never trusted in him.
LikeLike
Thank you for another great thread whereby I can re-post facts and options.
So let’s recap all of the “incidents” that have occurred over the past few years and you tell me if truth and justice is paramount anymore and if there isn’t a two tier system of justice within DC!
1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments
3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
5) Wiener Laptop Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests
8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments
14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
18) Epstein Death – No Crimes, No indictments
19)Withholding and then losing exculpatory evidence and records in the General Flynn case as alleged by Sidney Powell.
20)Phil Haney Murder – No Crimes, No Indictments
Seriously, look at this list and virtually NOTHING from our Government. I’m not sure it is even statistically possible but here it is.
It is time Mr. President………
1) Slide Eugene Scalia over from Sec. of Labor to AG
2) Because Sec. Scalia has already gone through the Senate confirmation process for the Sec of Labor position, no additional Senate approvals are needed.
3) To help AG Scalia, appoint Sidney Powell as WH Justice Czar. (Note Obama appointed 45 Czars during his presidency)
4) WH Appointees / Czars DO NOT Require Senate Confirmation so both Mr. Scalia and Ms. Powell can start tomorrow if necessary.
5) In her role as Justice Czar, Sidney works daily with Durham and the US Attorney’s from St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Brooklyn to allow a second set of eyes and to ensure all stones are being turned over.
6) You provide Mr. Scalia, Ms. Powell and Mr. Grenell all with full declass authority to read and review all unredacted documents related to both coups on your Presidency.
7) Because of Sidney’s past experience and knowledge of the DOJ and how it should work vs how it has been working, she is perfect to help AG Scalia bring about equal justice and ensure real change within the DOJ and FBI.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Nicely put.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and yes bogeyfree.
Much respect!
LikeLike
Bogey Free- well done. Thanks!
LikeLike
I would be happy if President Trump just summoned Barr to the White House with Weiner’s laptop and did a streamed WH read along of the contents.
Let the people decide. And AG Barr can decide what to do in the aftermath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first thing Scalia and Powell need to do is stop prosecuting General Flynn, the see if we can get him approved a FBI Directior. He knows were the bodies are burried.
LikeLike
“What we can see from all DOJ operations is an intentional effort by Main Justice not to expose the epicenter of a multi-branch effort against the White House. Senator Burr and Warner are hiding behind that ongoing DOJ intent.”
Our VSGPDJT has said that at some time in the future he might have to get directly involved in DOJ affairs.
I don’t think right now is that time, but this activity will just serve to bump that up on his “to do” list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you think inside trading is the worst of Barr’s corruption you are sadly mistaking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ryan: Think you meant Burr Richard POS
LikeLike
We don’t have a dual tier justice system. We have a multi tier system.
1-Demorat Communist
2-Republicans
3-judges
4-sports figures
5-Hollywood Communist
6-intelligence community
7-normal people
8- No justice system for Clinton’s
The pin needs to be pulled to save our country and this world.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mr. President, I like Bogeyfree’s idea. Bring in Sidney Powell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since you mentioned Sidney Powell, THIS comment below by Sidney is why IMO she MUST be appointed WH Justice Czar reporting to the new AG Eugene Scalia ASAP.
(Why Justice Czar? Because today she could never get confirmed as AG by the Senate. Thus PT slides Scalia over instantly as the new AG, no Senate involvement required and PT can make Czar appointments anytime he wants without Senate any involvement)
“If I were the President, I would DEMAND the Anthony Wiener Laptop and get it to my most trusted person in the military to take apart everything on it and start using it. There’s a lot that can be prosecuted on that Laptop.
I heard that some of the NYPD officers who saw some of it even though they are hardened investigators literally had to go throw up. It’s bad!”
She is a woman of action and is not a member of the DC Club. Equal Justice for all including holding those in Congress, the DOJ and FBI if applicable would most definitely happen under her watch IMO.
LikeLike
She has not been on Lou Dobbs in a while along with DiGenova and Toensing. I know that Fox is undergoing a tug of war with the Karl Rove dummies or the Murdoch bros. I’m beginning to tire of them in a big way. And surprise, surprise, Brett Bair was there in place of John Roberts after that “hot mike” incident….hahahaha.
LikeLike
I’ll keep on saying it…Barr was just buying time with the carrot that Durham would be “ready” by spring/summer, 2020.
Barr will just keep moving the goal posts. It’s worked for years. Why change the strategy. It’s worked so far.
They create constant shiny objects. Just distractions.
P45 is mad. After his pending landslide, I don’t know what he will do, but Barr will do nothing. Maybe fire Barr 11.4 and let Grenell be Acting AG for a duration.
I think P45 can include Barr and Sessions as part of the scum crowd.
LikeLike
For some reason, your comment went to moderation. However, you’re not on the moderation list….fyi.
LikeLike
Barr is doing exactly what PDJT wants him to do. PDJT not only bears responsibility for his AG’s appointment but also is NOT seeking the justice you are clamoring for. He wants the system fixed going forward…he is not interested in prosecuting past criminals.
It is kabuki theater, all of it. PDJT is focused on MAGAnomics NOT bringing down DeepState. He is pursuing the same goals he campaigned on and isnt deviating from it.
Just saying. Trust the plan if you want to, but it is a ridiculous course you would be choosing.
LikeLike
I posted a comment that surmised the same thing, basically, and wished Sundance’s opinion of POTUS on that. However, it’s not here. Internet fairies.
LikeLike
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
I don’t even want to look anymore. I’ve had enough of making myself furious over all this. I give in and just have to look after myself and family from now on. I’ll pray like always but……there’s no hope for this country. It’s over and I am seeing them win on a daily basis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem people have is EXPECTATIONS!
With all due respect to most of the seriously good folks here, everyone has a “timeline” that things should have already happened on.
And this is a GLOBAL effort. Forget your timelines and pray if that’s what you do and prepare to be doing things yourselves. If he’s going to hand the nation back over to the people they best be ready.
That is, unless you’ve ALL given up on President Donald J. Trump!
LikeLike
PVCDroid,
I’m there with you. If we as readers of CTH know of all the corruption that is in plain sight then surely Barr knows also so the question is why hasn’t something been done already. Answer, he and Durham are part of the deep state resistance…..Simply Sessions/Huber 2.0
Occams razor….
LikeLike
Barr is dealing with, in his words, a sprawling Durham investigation that has to be perfectly executed. He inherited a FUBAR’ed situation. He can only fight on so many fronts. Eventually the FBI 7th floor and SSCI will have to answer for their role in the corruption once it’s revealed by Durham.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not holding my breath.
LikeLike
Here is a major snippet from the Sundance #350 Footnote that IMO is worth a second read.
“That’s what was redacted in the December 2019 IG report, a mere four months ago. Embarrassing stuff that makes the CURRENT institutions of the DOJ and FBI look bad. So they hid it…. again… as they continue to hide damaging and embarrassing material.
Which brings me to the point of AG Bill Barr and his biggest challenge.
The challenge for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. And then finding a way to protect the institutions of the DOJ and FBI while getting people to stop demanding action to address the corruption within them.
We are once again stuck in this stupid place where DC pretends the previous CIA, FBI and DOJ officials were duped by “Russian disinformation”, while we roll our eyes at them because we know the truth; and we know that they know the truth; but their pretense is supported by a willfully blind media.
AG Bill Barr has to keep feeding the purveyors of investigative hope-porn as a method to keep the pitchforks at bay, while simultaneously trying to figure out how to do nothing of substance so he can preserve the institutions. Remember, the DC system operates on an entirely different legal principle when it comes to internal investigations within the bubble.
As a result we get AG Barr saying “if John Durham can find evidence of criminal conduct”; where “criminal” in DC is defined around a DC-exclusive legal theory of “intent” that doesn’t apply anywhere else in the country. [examples: see Hillary Clinton; or see IG Horowitz saying he couldn’t find intent.]
If John Q Public violated a law, the FBI would break down our door in a no-knock raid and use the violation as leverage to get us to break. The FBI would not sit around debating whether John intended to violate the law; they’d deal with that aspect after the raid and the pressure on us to fork over $250,000 in a legal effort to defend ourselves. [example: see Roger Stone]
But in the DC-tier of justice, where administrating the law is subject to the internal rules that don’t apply outside the bubble, everything must be filtered through “intent”. When intent is transparently obvious, the DC legal theory moves to the second filter where collateral damage to the institutions must be weighted. [example: see James Wolfe]
AG Bill Barr has no intention on prosecuting any former individual or entity, regardless of their political hierarchy and/or level of participation, in the matrix of the coup effort against Candidate/President Trump…. unless the DC-exclusive legal hurdles are met.
(1) There must be clear intention that cannot be excused by the coup participant behind obtuse justifications. If the corrupt participant says they had to follow-up and investigate because the Trump-Russia ramifications were so enormous (ie. the justification trap); and there’s nobody to refute that, then it’s over.
(2) There must be no collateral damage to the institutions of government. No executive agency or branch of government can be compromised by the truthful prosecution of an individual from within it. If the consequences are severe enough to damage an entire institution, then it’s over.
The current DOJ redactions and lack of declassification of a host of known material (including the scope memos), is directly related to #2, the need to preserve and protect people (Rosenstein) and the institutions (DOJ/FBI/Congress).
Think about the argument: Are we debating what lies behind redactions on current DOJ documents from the AG Bill Barr agency; and simultaneously believing that AG Bill Barr is going to deliver some form of justice from inside the institution of the DOJ?
The Bill Barr Dept. of Justice is currently engaged in an ongoing effort to cover/redact details that are embarrassing to the institutions; but the same Bill Barr Dept. of Justice is going to prosecute those who embarrassed the institutions?…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is waiting till after the election to really clean house top to bottom in all of the federal department, including Bill Barr and the entire DOJ and FBI. They need to find and assess any traitor in their ranks and do a COMPLETE purge once and for all!
LikeLiked by 2 people
IF he is re-elected; at this point I am no longer as confident as I used to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww come on, keep the faith.
LikeLike
I sadly agree – but still believe in MAGA.
LikeLike
The real reason that Congress NEVER goes out of session is that there is a law from the 1800s that says you cannot arrest a Congress person while Congress is in session. It was originally passed to keep the opposition from getting rid of votes they didn’t like by arresting people. Obviously, it has been abused in the last 25 or so years to keep from being brought to justice for actual crimes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well that’s a wrinkle I never heard of!
Got a link perchance?
LikeLike
“…the need to save the institutions of government from sunlight upon the extent of the corruption within them”
A good enough reason for the corruption to continue. They have a lifetime supply of bondo to make the DOJ and the FBI to look good to the public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love how the senate intelligence committee puts out a “public” report and it looks to be about 70% redacted, naturally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Barr’s plan is to drag this out right before the election in the fall and then announce no indictments to deflate Trump’s base going into the election. The public appearances and interviews are strategic to keep the people who know what happened in a permanent state of waiting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If what you say is true, about Trump supporters being deflated, I think anyone who thinks this is delusional. Trump supporters will be enraged and make sure he has a second term to finish the job. Bogyfree’s ideas are excellent and a complete change at the agencies would be needed If Trump wins, and the House and Senate go R too, then he can spend his last 4 years flushing the swamp down the drain.
LikeLike
Since you like that idea, I’ll give one more I feel strongly about……..
Think about this….President Trump is the only President in the past 36 years who has not made one single Recess Appointment. (It’s probably longer but I only went back to Regan)
I blame McConnell for this game as he controls the Senators.
IMO a message MUST be sent to all Republicans and RINOS that they still work for We the People.
So if and only if the polling comes Nov and it clearly shows PT is likely to pick up 4-6 new GOP Senate seats then We the People sacrifice McConnell by not voting for him and him alone come Nov.
It would only take 100k-125K people in KY to just pass on his box on the ticket come Nov.
McConnell is 78 today, he would be 84 before he could run for Senate again, so in effect his political career would be over come Nov and most people wouldn’t see it coming.
No more McConnell games, no more Chamber of Commerce crap, no more DC Club members getting the key committee seats.
This sends a very clear message to all RINOS going forward, either get on the Trump Train or We will vote you out!
I thought about the sacrificial lamb should be Lindsey but by dumping McConnell it sends an even bigger message. In the Senate Lindsey is a Knight and McConnell is the Queen.
LikeLike
You just can’t realistically expect Barr to do anything right now when he is busy preparing sternly worded letters to Democrat governors about crushing the peasant’s meager rights.
LikeLike
If Trump is serious, he’ll get serious, otherwise he’s more of the same. Treason is being committed and nothing is being done about it. The hoax to end all hoaxes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The events of the past month or so, coupled with this excellent analysis/explanation of the SSCI activities of how the DOJ et al have covered, obstructed, and lied to protect the endemic corruption of people, institutions, and departments of the government, I am now convinced that the ONLY way to “fix” all of this is to explicitly follow the admonitions put forth by Thomas Jefferson. First, it is the duty of people to replace governments that no longer represent them or their interests and second, the tree of liberty requires the blood of tyrants in order for it to continue to live and grow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pisses me off most o f SSCI is not behind bars… but even if they were right now they would probably get the Avenatti treatment
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO ALL of this goes back to Feb 4, 2009 – The day they launched the Hammer Program.
In Feb 2009, the Hammer Program went from a foreign surveillance tool to a domestic surveillance tool.
After the decrypted 47 hard drive were turned into Baker and Curtis in 2015, Dennis Montgomery, the Registered Hammer Whistleblower said this…..
“I produced 600 million pages. If you printed out each page it would be thirty miles high stacked one on top of another. The information is very sensitive information. They collected google searches, credit cards, phone records, images, pictures, anything and everything, and they did it for one reason: LEVERAGE. They didn’t know when, but they knew sooner or later they would need that information to use for those leverage against a person … The amount of information is mind-boggling, and I gave all of that to FBI Director Comey’s office.”
Now do you see why no one in DC gets indicted?
For the past 9 years they have collected millions of pages of DIRT on Americans including Congressmen, Judges, Government officials, CEO’s, etc. IMO, they most likely have dirt on virtually everyone in DC who is in a position of power or influence.
You can’t take one down without the other team exposing your dirt.
LEVERAGE they’ve had it on millions for years! One big DC club!
And in comes an outsider with billions who wins the Presidency and who doesn’t care about the DC Club.
Now you see why they hate PT. He is the single person who can expose their corrupt dirty games regardless if you are DC white hat or black hat.
They knew by gathering all of this dirt that it would bring control and power while prompting fear and submissive behavior within DC where everybody MUST go along.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As always, nobody does this work better than Sundance.
With all that’s been going on in the past month or so with Chi Com Flu Virus, I feel like I have complete sensory overload.
Let’s not forget that these scumbags are the same people who were supposed to be using their intelligence powers to protect American citizens from all enemies foreign and domestic. As it turns out- THEY are actually our domestic enemies, big time.
So instead of protecting us from CC Flu, they spent the last 4 years or so waging war on our President Trump and his supporters.
The way the CC Flu has played out, I wouldn’t be surprised if Comey, Brennan, Clapper and Company were colluding with China as well to come up with the ultimate insurance policy, a fake pandemic that would take down the President, the economy and our Republic all in one fell swoop.
At this point nothing these evil bastards do would surprise me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why aren’t Rubio, Cotton, Cornyn ever asked if they agree with these Senate
Intel Committee reports ? They should be forced to defend them….
LikeLike
I wouldn’t add Cotton to the RINO list, but the other two are. Please Texas and Florida, get rid of these RINOs. Not much I can do about Kamala and Feinstein.
LikeLike
Thanks to a non-existent GOP here in CA. Nothing but Schwarzenegger RINOs, ugh.
LikeLike
You’re goddam right!
LikeLike
The photo identified as Rogers looks an awful lot like James Wolfe. Are they related or is it just that features reflect the same mindset?
LikeLike
I should probably have read the comments first, but THIS is the reveal, happening as it needs to.
Evidence is irrefutable. It implicates the MSM. And it is devastating.
You wouldn’t know what to complain about if we didn’t know what we know.
Ask yourself: why do we know what we know?
It MUST come out this way.
In digestible form. People must be able to explain it to their friends quickly and easy. Can you explain it to your friends, before their eyes glaze over?
The anger is going to build, as it must, will, and should, because combined with current events the control, power, and corruption will frighten everyone.
I believe in PDJT. If he’s not worried, I’m not worried.
LikeLike
Sundance, I have SOOO much respect for you, but I have to desperately hope you are wrong about Bill Barr. I have to still have some hope.
The sheer scale of the criminality, fraud, corruption, seditious and traitorous behavior of so many in the previous Administration is such that we must see some consequences.
LikeLike
Shall we bombard the Dept of Justice contact page and tell Bagpipes the jig is up?
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
He needn’t keep trying to protect the SSCI because we already know what they did and that they are utterly corrupt and need to pay the piper.
His cover-up of the bad apples and continuance in delaying justice are not saving the Institutions, but it is irreparably damaging our Constitution and our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Important to differentiate between Rep. Michael J. Rogers of Michigan – House Intel. Committee at that time, whose wife was connected to arms sales in Libya, and Admiral Michael S. Rogers of NSA who was the HERO who went to the Trump Administration and exposed the spying. Rep. Rogers of Michigan resigned or declined to run again soon after his wife was exposed.
LikeLike
The ban the light bulb guy.
LikeLike
You know when I see this, I think about the missing man
“In essence the report attempts to validate the Obama administration’s intelligence effort surrounding the Intelligence Community Assessment or ICA [Authors: John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper and to a lesser extend NSA Director Mike Rogers], and support the conclusions of Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.”
The missing man is Peter Strzok. Peter Strzok was selected by John Brennan to help author the ICA, Peter Strzok was both FBI and CIA at the same time. Check the CIA web site for confirmation. This means to me that Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Strzok and Rogers constructed the ICA.
Enters, the Gang-Of-Eight again – all CIA operations must keep the Gang-Of-Eight apprised. This ICA was based on special operations.
LikeLike
And all during this, McConnell smiles because he knows and he will protect all the “institutions” from accountability.
LikeLike
Our only hope is that we all vote in the fall.
Also Rich Grenell keeps putting out more info.
I
LikeLike
Just to make it clear, so there is no confusion, this crooked congresscritter ‘mike rogers’ is NOT Admiral Michael Rogers, who forced the FISA Court to admit 85% of the spying on US Citizens by the Obama administration was illegal, and who has reportedly been cooperating with the Durham investigation.
It is a battle of good vs evil:
Good Rogers vs Evil Rogers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
The report should have been titled “The Washington Post”… good timing Burr… it is all to try and cover for the corruption.. Trump will have none of this…he will get every one of them… I am sure of that!!
LikeLike
Every Republican Senator on the Senate Intel Committee is corrupt except for Cotton. The GOP base should target all of them for defeat. We don’t need corrupt liars like these turds in the party or in office.
LikeLike