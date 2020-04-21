Enough Already – A Legally Conflicted Senate Intel Committee Presents Another Defense of Intelligence Corruption…

Foolishness and betrayal of our country have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. The intelligence apparatus was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. That said, today’s SSCI defense of political corruption is infuriating.

To understand what is taking place within the Mark Warner and Richard Burr report it is worthwhile revisiting the 2014 House Intelligence report by Mike Rogers and Dutch Ruppersberger which was presented in defense of severe corruption in/around Benghazi.

The HPSCI report from Rogers-Ruppersberger was a cover-up operation intended to defend their own interests and involvement in the CIA/State Dept. operation in Libya. Only after the 2014 report was it discovered that republican Mike Roger’s wife was actually connected to the illegal arms sales in Libya. Therein was the motive and conflict.

Similarly, today’s Senate Intelligence report from Mark Warner and Richard Burr, defending the construct of the ICA, is itself intended to cover their own involvement in the CIA/FBI corruption against candidate, and President, Donald Trump. The evidence of their complicit activity is within the story of SSCI security Director James Wolfe, and how the DOJ covered-up the FISA leak in order to cover-up institutional SSCI corruption.

You can read today’s SSCI report HERE – With PDF HERE – In essence the report attempts to validate the Obama administration’s intelligence effort surrounding the Intelligence Community Assessment or ICA [Authors: John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper and to a lesser extend NSA Director Mike Rogers], and support the conclusions of Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.

It’s all nonsense. The ICA is a political document constructed in January 2017 to assist the cover-up operation surrounding the surveillance of Donald Trump, and push forth a narrative that Russia interfered in the election. The ICA is a lie for political intents.

However, there’s a bigger issue here…. A much bigger issue that explains how and why this continued cover-up is being maintained.

If you are familiar with the James Wolfe story you know that in 2018 the DOJ under Rod Rosenstein purposefully made the decision to hide the leaking of the Carter Page FISA application in March 2017 because any prosecution for leaking classified intelligence would have also captured the Senate Intelligence Committee and their participation.

In the summer of 2018 Attorney General Jeff Session was recused, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was in charge and the Mueller investigation was ongoing. That was when the DOJ made a decision not to prosecute Wolfe for leaking classified information. Later in the year DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu signed-off on a plea deal where Wolfe plead guilty to only a single count of lying to the FBI.

If the DOJ had pursued the case against Wolfe for leaking the FISA application, everything would have been different. The American electorate would have seen evidence of what was taking place in the background effort to remove President Trump. We would be in an entirely different place today if that prosecution or trial had taken place.

Three 2018 events revealed the Wolfe issue:

EVENT ONE – On February 9th, 2018, the media reported on text messages from 2017 between Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Chris Steele’s lawyer, a lobbyist named Adam Waldman.

EVENT TWO – Four months after the Mark Warner texts were made public, on June 8th, 2018, another headline story surfaced. An indictment for Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Security Director James Wolfe was unsealed on June 7th, 2018.

EVENT THREE – Slightly less than two months after release of the Wolfe indictment, another headline story. On July 21st, 2018, the DOJ/FBI declassified and publicly released the FISA application(s) used against former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

♦ Later on December 14th 2018 a fourth albeit buried public release confirmed everything. The FBI filed a sentencing recommendation proving it was the Carter Page FISA that was leaked by Wolfe:

HINDSIGHT – What we didn’t know at the time, simultaneous to the decision-making regarding Wolfe, was another (a second) DOJ cover-up effort was taking place surrounding the origin of the Russia-collusion fraud.

Amid a series of documents recently released by the Senate Judiciary Committee [SEE HERE] there is a rather alarming letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court in July 2018 that also points toward an institutional cover-up. [Link to Letter]

The letter was sent by the DOJ-NSD to the FISA Court on July 12, 2018. The DOJ is telling the court in July 2018: based on what they know the FISA application still contains “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” to approve the application. The 2018 DOJ is defending the Carter Page FISA application as still valid.

This is an incredibly misleading statement to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk. The DOJ-NSD says the sub-source was “truthful and cooperative” but the DOJ doesn’t tell the court the content of the truthfulness and cooperation. Why?

By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?

Institutional preservation.

All of the activities by corrupt actors are merged within the need to save the institutions of government from sunlight upon the extent of the corruption within them. That is why the DOJ made the decision to bury the SSCI leak of the FISA application in June/July of 2018. That is also why the same DOJ, at the same time, made the decision to mislead the FISA court about the credibility of the evidence within the FISA application.

Robert Mueller’s special counsel was ongoing when all of these corrupt DOJ/FBI decisions were taking place. These are decisions being made by the DOJ and FBI to cover-up massive institutional corruption while President Trump was in office; and while the intent of that corruption was to remove President Trump from office.

Allow me to frustratingly re-fucking-empasize… These decisions are in 2018.

Jeff Sessions was Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein was Deputy AG; Christopher Wray was FBI Director, David Bowditch is Deputy, and Dana Boente was FBI chief-legal-counsel.. this letter to the court was written by AAG John Demers.

Wray, Bowditch, Boente and Demers are still employed, still working, and still participating as corruption managers. They may not be adding to the corruption, but the fact remains they are doing nothing to address the scale and severity of the corrupt activity that was taking place.

Knowing this, why wouldn’t corrupt participants SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and vice-chair Mark Warner exploit the priorities of the DOJ for their own preservation?

Bill Barr wants to preserve the institutions. Burr and Warner can hide behind the shield of that priority. That’s why they can write this ridiculously false and slanted defense of the 2017 intelligence community assessment and carry no fear of exposure for doing it.

It’s all FUBAR.

What we can see from all DOJ operations is an intentional effort by Main Justice not to expose the epicenter of a multi-branch effort against the White House. Senator Burr and Warner are hiding behind that ongoing DOJ intent.

The decisions in the Wolfe case are critical. That’s the fork in the road. If the Wolfe prosecution had continued it would have undoubtedly surfaced that key government officials and politicians were working together (executive and legislative).

The ramifications of the Wolfe case were/are stunning. Had the prosecution continued it’s very likely a seditious conspiracy would have surfaced.

♦ I often field a question: If you know this; if all of this information is in the public sphere; then why didn’t any member of the media cover it?

Here’s the answer: They can’t…. At least they cannot cover it and still retain all of the claims they had been making since March 2017 when journalist Ali Watkins gained a fully non-redacted copy of the Carter Page FISA application and first renewal.

Politico, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and The Washington Post are all implicated in the James Wolfe leak to Ali Watkins. They had the FISA information since March 2017, yet those media outlets were disingenuously falsifying their reporting on the actual content of the FISA application despite their actual knowledge.

Remember all of the media denials about what Devin Nunes wrote in the “Nunes memo”? Remember the media proclaiming the Steele Dossier was not part of the FISA application?

How was the media fifteen months later (July 2018) going to report on the Wolfe leak to Watkins without admitting they had been manufacturing stories about its content for the past year-and-a-half?

It was in the media’s interest NOT to cover, or dig into, the Wolfe story.

Additionally, from both the DOJ and Media perspective, coverage of the Wolfe leak would prove the senate intel committee (SSCI) was, at a minimum, a participating entity in the coup effort. That same SSCI is responsible for oversight over the CIA, FBI, DOJ-NSD, ODNI, DNI, and all intelligence agencies.

Worse yet, all officers within those agencies require confirmation from the SSCI (including Chair and Vice-Chair); and any discussion of the Wolfe leak would highlight the motive for ongoing corruption within the SSCI in blocking those nominations (see John Ratcliffe).

Stunning ramifications.

There was a clear 2018 fork in the road and the DOJ took the path toward a cover-up; which, considering what the DOJ was simultaneously doing with Mueller, and the EDVA regarding Assange, and the lies to the FISA court, is not entirely surprising.

Was that decision wrong? Oh hell yes, it was corrupt as heck. .

Were the decisions done with forethought to coverup gross abuses of government? Yes.

Where the DOJ is today in 2020 is directly connected to the decisions the DOJ made in 2017 and 2018 to protect themselves and internally corrupt actors from discovery.

It is often said: “the coverup is always worse than the crime.” This is never more true than with these examples, because where we are today… now miles down the path of consequence from those corrupt decisions… is seemingly disconnected from the ability of any institutional recovery. That’s now the issue for Bill Barr.

The challenge for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. And then finding a way to protect the institutions of the DOJ and FBI while getting people to stop demanding action to address the corruption within them.

AG Bill Barr has to keep feeding the purveyors of investigative hope-porn as a method to keep the pitchforks at bay, while simultaneously trying to figure out how he can preserve the institutions. Remember, the DC system operates on an entirely different legal principle when it comes to internal investigations within the bubble.

As a result we get AG Barr saying “if John Durham can find evidence of criminal conduct”; where “criminal” in DC is defined around a DC-exclusive legal theory of “intent” that doesn’t apply anywhere else in the country. [examples: see Hillary Clinton; or see IG Horowitz saying he couldn’t find intent.]

Think about the argument: Are we debating what lies behind redactions on current DOJ documents from the AG Bill Barr agency; and simultaneously believing that AG Bill Barr is going to deliver some form of justice from inside the institution of the DOJ?

The Bill Barr Dept. of Justice is currently engaged in an ongoing effort to cover/redact details that are embarrassing to the institutions; but the same Bill Barr Dept. of Justice is going to prosecute those who embarrassed the institutions?…

FUBAR!

