Report: John Durham Questioning CIA Officials About Intelligence Community Assessment…

The New York Times has a report this evening surrounding U.S. Attorney John Durham questioning CIA officials about the origination of the Trump-Russia investigation.
However, a closer look at the substance underneath the NYT reporting and it doesn’t actually look like Durham is questioning the CIA about the investigation itself; rather it appears he is questioning the CIA about how they came to the conclusions within the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment, or ICA.
(New York Times) […] Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.
During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the intelligence community released a declassified assessment that concluded that Mr. Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Mr. Trump’s electoral chances by damaging Mrs. Clinton’s. The C.I.A. and the F.B.I. reported they had high confidence in the conclusion. The National Security Agency, which conducts electronic surveillance, had a moderate degree of confidence. (read more)
Questioning the construct of the ICA is a smart direction to take for a review or investigation. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, it’s likely Durham will cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives.
CTH has previously outlined how the December 29th, 2016, Joint Analysis Report on Russia Cyber Activity was a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking. The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.
The claims within the ICA were/are completely silly, and manufactured specifically to present a political narrative intended to undermine President-elect Donald Trump. The ICA was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
Apparently John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?
The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.
If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]
Surely someone will turn soon and blow the whistle!
Which is why you cannot believe them when they say “The rank and file are decent”. How can anyone be decent, and remain quiet about what happened? Where are the whistle blowers?
I wonder if they are afraid. I always wondered if that garbage truck hitting the GOP train was some sort of first volley.
Angel, I just heard that our Sidney Powell is taking over Gen. Flynn’s case. Another great push forward!
I agree completely RTR. I’m starting to believe that the intelligence community as well as the Federal Law Enforcement organizations are like lawyers, with the bad 95% giving the good 5% a bad name. If there are any good people, why aren’t they stepping forward?
Admiral Mike Rogers clean up in aisle three!!!
They seem to be focusing on Johnny wetworks Brennan. It’s obvious that Barr knows the whole story before he even took this job. It’s why they were terrified of his appointment. It’s why Brennan is hanging out with the Dems in his spare time. Folks there are Patriots still in the ic agencies. It’s very likely these people wanted POTUS to bring in Bill Barr in the first place. I am thrilled that they are going right at the root cause and not getting bogged down with the weeds. they would not be doing this for a white wash. So I have become less cynical. If the JIA falls apart, the whole scheme collapses. And if the nyt is doing damage control this early, they are over the target.
My feelings are the same. Almost three years of this nonsense and not one FBI whistleblower? That says a lot and none of it good. The so-called good guts have gone MIA.
The whistleblower who is represted by Victoria T (Joe D’s wife) has never been interviewed. DIdn’t he pres ent 47 CDs. Whistleblowers aren’t always protected and even ignored.
The Clinton Foundation whistleblower had his home raided by the FBI. The FBI won’t disclose why.
So many are driving getaway cars for these criminals.
They might want to exclude the entire DC office from that statement. Consider the 40 agents that Mueller used and returned as an example. The Obama infiltration and personnel appointment opportunity lasted 8 years.
First need to prosecute one before the walls come down.
Putting my faith in Barr at this point.
I’m thinking I like Barr!
Not sure there is a whistle to blow. It seems entire organizations were blinded and perhaps decades old manipulation culture so nobody ever felt like they were doing wrong.
“By the book” is crumbling.
You mean to say the 17 intel agencies did NOT really all agreed? HRC and about a million other resistance have been saying that for three years. What a load of hog bs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t even believe we actually have 17 intelligence agencies. What do they do? Total bureaucratic swamp where everyone sits around and has meetings about meetings.
The reason there are no whistleblowers is that most government workers just go along to get along. They mark the years off until they get the cushy pension – just keep pushing the paper, and don’t make waves.
Just a smidgen, Genie….;-)
By the Rule Book for Radicals.
Probably the only book obama ever read besides the Koran.
We were all over this on Twitter when they asserted that Russia was helping trump. Assertions aren’t facts. Never have never will.
The chickens are coming home to roost.
Anyone one know what chickens do while they roost?
Chickens Sleep on the roost stand.
None of the four criminals pictured in the introductory lineup will never serve a single day in prison. “Thus spake Zarathustra”. 😦
what are we to make of the double negative?
Please tell me about the criminality of Admiral Rogers whom is pictured as 1 of the 4.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NSA’s Mike Rogers is not a criminal. He is a patriot and a hero in this saga.
The word I intended to type was ever, not never. 😦
an edit function here would be appreciated.
From your lips to WP’s ear….
Yeah… negative or double-negative, I got it… it’s still just negative.
” He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.”
There was no intelligence that ‘flowed’ from the CIA to the FBI. Only ridiculous fabrications which was exactly what the criminally corrupt to the bone FBI wanted.
Brennan was the CIA chief… nothing but partisan hackery there…
It was represented as intelligence so that’s how Barr/Durham say they will approach it – until they discover the roots of the fabrications.
Exactly. Over a year ago, Nunes told Maria Baritomo that there was no intelligence.
i hope dunham gets farther investigating high level malfeasance under barr than he did under mukasey or holder. the phrase litmus test comes to mind.
“NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.”
And also likely Adm Rogers saw no activity in the NSA database connecting Russia to anything detailed in the JAR/ICA. imo
Hopefully Mr Dunham will check this as well.
“I don’t recall.”
x10
This must be the predicate Barr was looking for that underpins the FISA warrants. Cutting to the chase as it were.
No, this was well after.
It appears Durham is only beginning his work if this is where he is in his investigation.
Brennan, Comey and Clapper – the Three Stooges of American Just-us.
Brennan was pushing this line earlier, and don’t forget Clapper’s October 2016 report, used by Hillary in the debates.
On December 9, the CIA told U.S. legislators the U.S. Intelligence Community had concluded, in a consensus view, that Russia conducted operations to assist Donald Trump in winning the presidency, stating that “individuals with connections to the Russian government”, previously known to the intelligence community, had given WikiLeaks hacked emails from the DNC and John Podesta.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/obama-orders-review-of-russian-hacking-during-presidential-campaign/2016/12/09/31d6b300-be2a-11e6-94ac-3d324840106c_story.html?utm_term=.e5b9a85ee8eb
I still wonder if those “individuals with connections to the Russian Goverment” were as connected to Russia as Misfud and the rest of the mis-characterized players
I want to know who the 17 people were that claimed their was Russian collusion. I want them to be held accountable and fired, demo or just plain called out then after they recant, go after the congressman that keep repeating that message that was staged.
must be members of the 17 agencies that the left is always going on about (along with the 97% of the scientists that say Global Warming is real.)
No. the claim made was 17 agencies were in agreement that Russia had interfered in the election. That is quite different than you stated.
Thanks Sundance…never had read the ICA report before. Seems to me with my untrained eye, this report was based mainly on some obscure Russian TV shows that appeared on American cable, and the CIA “assessments” which to me is just old fashion guesses.
Not surprisingly, Shifty Schiff went on a tirade in Congress, once more accusing the President of being a Russian agent intent on overthrowing the country. He read excerpts from the exact same article sundance quoted here.
“If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what? Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]”
AG Barr was obliged to convey the Mueller Russian hack findings in his summary of the Mueller Report. I recall being a little disappointed by that. But again Barr’s job in that instance was to offer faithful synopsis of Mueller’s work, not re-investigate it ad hoc. Could the hack story actually be tossed for the leak in this investigatory go-round? That would be truly earth-shattering and momentous.
Although he’s done it before, Bill Binney really puts to bed the DNC hack narrative in this Bill Still interview. I recommend watching the whole thing. On the one hand it’s incredibly grim. The NSA has everything on everyone. Period. On the other hand Binney nods and winks about some good things he cannot discuss that are in the offing. This is the first time I’ve seen Bill Still smile. So it has that appeal too.
It’s 45 mins but worth it I think.
The ICA was directed by Obama, Durham is decapitating the head of the snake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brennan has been very quiet lately. He must realize the hammer is coming down on him.
Slow methodical research and investigation…….an amazing concept in today’s world.
In roger stones trial, he is bringing in NSA computer expert bill binney who had stated that he can and will prove the DNC server was not hacked by anyone but rather an insider in the USA with access to the sever that copied the material onto a thumb drive.
Wish Durham/Barr would go ask Binney too.
If Binney is right then that blows the JAR out of the water.
Bonney has the technical data to prove the DNC was a leak not a hack.
Binney (i hate autocorrect)
The government is going to have to decide how bad they want Stone. Binney will testify the data transfer rate was too high to have occurred remotely – it must have been in-person with a flash drive. If the government wants to put on evidence to the contrary they will jeopardize any other similar hacking case in the future, and possibly past ones.
I worry that these snakes will give the typical “I can see where it might look to some that it was written for political reasons, however, we truly believed that our great republic was at risk. Our intentions were never politically driven. The great men and women of the intelligence community are of the highest level of integrity. We were just lookin’ out for the people”.
Let’s pray that Barr and Durham will not stand for this. They need to get copies of all the texts, emails, and phone records from these evil conspirators to see what all they said to each other.
I’ve thought about this as well. The problem with that logic is there is some sort of litmus test in launching an investigation of this level. And it’s going to be clear as day that they did NOT follow protocol. And if anyone is reading this I hope they counter that argument by saying “if that’s is your reasoning then I would like to see the documents and notes for when you opened an investigation into Obama after he got caught on a hot mic telling Medvedev to tell Putin he would have more flexibility after the next election.” If they launched a real investigation at that point then they would have a leg to stand on. If they didn’t then any reasoning they pose under that guise will be rendered absolute rubbish.
I don’t understand how it can proven to be a political document unless statements (like email or text messages) are found where the writers admit it.
Would lack of reasonable origin intelligence be evidence of this?
Without Admiral Rogers, This whole operation to take out the President likely would have worked..
I’m still bothered by Jeff Sessions and his lack of honor
Cue the squawking from the usual suspects about the “integrity of insitutions.”
If vote fraud isn’t stopped the white hat effort is moot.
It’s like the Mueller Report NEVER even looked at the basis of WHY he was hired because of the Steele Dossier. He never brought that up to look at its genesis and whether the accusations were legitimate. Of course this is all a joke because Mueller knew from the start it was fallacious.
This Cabal group is counting on the majority of Americans NOT knowing intelligence protocols and procedures and knew they were going to put this entire charade past all of us because remember she was NEVER supposed to lose and we’d never find out about any of these illegal activities.
As a guy within the IC, this has been a huge illegal operation from the beginning. That’s why people like retired LTC Schaffer and others have been pointing out how upside down this whole charade has been from the beginning. Show me some arrests!
“However, a closer look at the substance underneath the NYT reporting and it doesn’t actually look like Durham is questioning the CIA about the investigation itself; rather it appears he is questioning the CIA about how they came to the conclusions within the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment, or ICA.”
Was reading about this earlier on TheHill.
“DOJ to interview CIA officers on Russian interference conclusions: Report”
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/448286-doj-to-interview-cia-officers-on-russian-interference-conclusions
“Barr is reportedly seeking further information on how the agency concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian operatives to aid President Trump’s 2016 campaign and damage that of Hillary Clinton, according to the Times, citing current and former officials.”
FNYT and WaPo spins it one way. The rest of the world spins it another. #FakeNews
Oh, and we got this tidbit:
“Durham has investigated the CIA and Haspel specifically before and has twice concluded probes by exonerating agency officials.”
Niiiice.
We are constantly told that this fraud was perpetrated by a “few” bad actors and that 99% of the agents are honest and hard working. That’s a total crock. This illegal attempted take down of Trump involves hundreds of government employees and bureaucrats. There is NO way a few people pulled this off without a great deal of insider assistance. Does anyone think Lois Lerner was the sole criminal at the IRS? Think again. The weaponized intelligence agencies and officials go back to 2012 and maybe before that. We have a huge mess people………
I remember reading something about this “ICA” , It was put together very very fast, unusually fast and bypassed the normal channels. It was kept in a very controlled group if I remember correctly. I don’t remember when I read it ,but it was probably here. That “ICA” was a fraud created by Brennan to create a fake predicate IMO. I hope it can be proved because if they do it will lead to the entire almost 3 year scam will be exposed and all the criminal behavior .
Pete the Cheat wrote it using the Clinton Dossier as his source.
There were only 12 CIA hand picked people involved
The entire accusation that Putin favored Trump was a Christopher Steele/ Glenn Simpson fairytale. The Clinton Dossier produced that accusation and CIA/FBI ran with it because they have been working with these same disinformation agents for years working on other smear campaigns
NYT frontruns for the corrupt agencies.
It’s similiar to the new “ not exonerated “…They could have just as easily wrote “ to hurt the presumed winner”….and that was Crooked.
Smart move. Should be very easy for those involved to document their evidence and explain the process… easy if the report was remotely true.
I believe I read Strzok was involved in this assessment. Should be fun.
Doesn’t this suggest that Durham is jumping right up to possibly the head of the snake?
Meaning:
1) If Durham concludes that this intelligence report was a fabrication coming out of the CIA suggesting everything downstream then is also a fraud.
2) Then the next step IMO is Durham interviews and squeezes Steele who could fess up that he was told to develop the dossier.
3) Then Durham digs into the FISA on Page and learns its sole purpose was to be the vehicle to feed the Dossier into the government to help validate the fabricated Intelligence Report
It would seem after just these 3 actions, that would be pretty much all Barr and Durham would need to prove this whole thing was a fraud and a frame job from the beginning and hopefully then could then move to possible indictments.
From there they broaden and cast their net out to collect all the many accomplices.
Gina Haspel causes me to scrutinize as she was the CIA’s station chief in London, during the time when Stefan Halper and Christopher Steele were wreaking their havoc… yes? Certainly she had to know. And who recommended her to Trump? What am I missing?
