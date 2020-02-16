DOJ Corruption – The Fork in The Road Few Noticed – What Bill Barr Needs to Explain to Everyone…

Foolishness and betrayal of our country have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. The intelligence apparatus was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. This is what AG Bill Barr needs to explain to the nation.
The position of Bill Barr today is a direct result of decisions made by the DOJ in the Fall of 2017 & Summer of 2018. The events surrounding the leaking of the FISA warrant used against U.S. person Carter Page, and the 2018 DOJ decision not to prosecute SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for those leaks, was the fork in the road moment for the DOJ.
Attorney General Jeff Session was recused, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was in charge and the Mueller investigation was ongoing. That was when the DOJ made a decision not to prosecute Wolfe for leaking classified information. DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu signed-off on a plea deal where Wolfe plead guilty to only a single count of lying to the FBI.
If the DOJ had pursued the case against Wolfe for leaking the FISA application, everything would have been different. The American electorate would have seen evidence of what was taking place in the background effort to remove President Trump. We would be in an entirely different place today if that prosecution or trial had taken place.
Three 2018 events revealed the Wolfe issue:
EVENT ONE – On February 9th, 2018, the media reported on text messages from 2017 between Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Chris Steele’s lawyer, a lobbyist named Adam Waldman.
EVENT TWO – Four months after the Mark Warner texts were made public, on June 8th, 2018, another headline story surfaced. An indictment for Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Security Director James Wolfe was unsealed on June 7th, 2018.
EVENT THREE – Slightly less than two months after release of the Wolfe indictment, another headline story. On July 21st, 2018, the DOJ/FBI declassified and publicly released the FISA application(s) used against former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.
♦ Later on December 14th 2018 a fourth albeit buried public release confirmed everything. The FBI filed a sentencing recommendation proving it was the Carter Page FISA that was leaked by Wolfe:
HINDSIGHT – What we didn’t know at the time, simultaneous to the decision-making regarding Wolfe, was another (a second) DOJ cover-up effort was taking place surrounding the origin of the Russia-collusion fraud.
To further understand the decision-making of Rosenstein/Liu, as to why they hid the James Wolfe leak it is important to note the DOJ in the Eastern District of Virginia was creating the cover-story to block sunlight on the origin of how Wikileaks gained the leaked DNC emails.
On April 11th, 2019, the Julian Assange indictment was unsealed in the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018:
On Tuesday April 15th 2019 more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The FBI investigation took place prior to December 2017, it was coordinated through the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) where Dana Boente was U.S. Attorney at the time. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until after Mueller completed his investigation, April 2019.
How does this all connect?
What does it mean?
James Wolfe was confronted about his leaking by the FBI in December of 2017. At the same time the FBI were investigating Wolfe and the SSCI, the FBI was also investigating Wikileaks and Julian Assange. This matters because it shows what the mindset was within the DOJ in late 2017 and early 2018.
In both examples, Wolfe and Assange, the actions by the DOJ reflect a predisposition to hide the much larger background story:
• A prosecution of Wolfe would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and the United States senate. Two branches of government essentially working on one objective; the removal of a sitting president. The DOJ decision protected multiple U.S. agencies and congress.
• A non-prosecution of Assange would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and a host of political interests who created a fraudulent Russia-collusion conspiracy with the central component of Russia “hacking” the DNC. If Assange were allowed to show he received the DNC emails from a leaker, and not from a hack, the central component of the Russia interference narrative would collapse. The DOJ decision protected multiple U.S. agencies and Robert Mueller.
As soon as Robert Mueller was going to release his Russia report, the EDVA shut down Assange with the DOJ indictment; in a similar way the DOJ shut down Wolfe with a weak plea agreement.
Again, the key takeaway here is the timing. Both DOJ operations were taking place at the same time (Fall 2017 through spring/summer 2018). Both hold a similar purpose.
What we can see from both DOJ operations is an intentional effort by Main Justice not to expose the epicenter of a multi-branch effort against the White House.
Some people within the FBI were obviously participating along with people within the DOJ. However, not all Washington DC FBI agents/officials were involved. We know there were genuine investigators, at least in the Wolfe case, because their investigative evidence shows Wolfe was leaking classified information. If they did not present the investigative evidence that proves Wolfe leaked, quite simply we wouldn’t have it to show you.
Unfortunately, in hindsight we can see something internally within the DOJ happened because the FBI evidence against Wolfe was buried. Some high-level group inside the DOJ in Washington DC, in the Summer of 2018, was making decisions on what NOT to do.
These two events highlight corruption within the DOJ that existed despite the presence of AG Jeff Sessions, and apparently with the participation of DAG Rod Rosenstein.
The decisions in the Wolfe case are critical. That’s the fork in the road. If the Wolfe prosecution had continued it would have undoubtedly surfaced that key government officials and politicians were working together (executive and legislative).
The ramifications of the Wolfe case are stunning. Had the prosecution continued it’s very likely a seditious conspiracy would have surfaced.
♦ I often field a question: If you know this; if all of this information is in the public sphere; then why didn’t any member of the media cover it?
Here’s the answer: They couldn’t…. At least they couldn’t cover it and still retain all of the claims they had been making since March 2017 when journalist Ali Watkins gained a fully non-redacted copy of the Carter Page FISA application and first renewal.
Politico, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and The Washington Post are all implicated in the James Wolfe leak to Ali Watkins. They had the FISA information since March 2017, yet those media outlets were disingenuously falsifying their reporting on the actual content of the FISA application despite their actual knowledge.
Remember all of the media denials about what Devin Nunes wrote in the “Nunes memo”? Remember the media proclaiming the Steele Dossier was not part of the FISA application?
How was the media fifteen months later (July 2018) going to report on the Wolfe leak to Watkins without admitting they had been manufacturing stories about its content for the past year-and-a-half?
It was in the media’s interest NOT to cover, or dig into, the Wolfe story.
Additionally, from both the DOJ and Media perspective, coverage of the Wolfe leak would prove the senate intel committee (SSCI) was, at a minimum, a participating entity in the coup effort. That same SSCI is responsible for oversight over the CIA, FBI, DOJ-NSD, ODNI, DNI, and all intelligence agencies.
Worse yet, all officers within those agencies require confirmation from the SSCI (including Chair and Vice-Chair); and any discussion of the Wolfe leak would highlight the motive for ongoing corruption within the SSCI in blocking those nominations (see John Ratcliffe).
Stunning ramifications.
There was a clear fork in the road and the DOJ took the path toward a cover-up; which, considering what the DOJ was simultaneously doing with Mueller and the EDVA regarding Assange, is not entirely surprising.
Was that decision wrong? Oh hell yes, it was corrupt as heck. .
Were the decisions done with forethought to coverup gross abuses of government? Yes.
Where the DOJ is today is directly connected to the decisions the DOJ made in 2017 and 2018 to protect themselves and internally corrupt actors from discovery.
It is often said: “the coverup is always worse than the crime.” This is never more true than with these examples, because where we are today… now miles down the path of consequence from those corrupt decisions… is seemingly disconnected from the ability of any institutional recovery. That’s now the issue for Bill Barr.
If Bill Barr wanted to deal with the issue he would not be telling President Trump to stop talking about the corruption; instead he would be holding a large press conference to explain to the American people about that fork in the road.
That type of honest sunlight delivery means taking people back into the background of the larger story and explaining what decisions were made; with brutal honesty and without trepidation for the consequences, regardless of their severity and regardless of the friends of Bill Barr compromised by the truth.
Here’s a big reason why Bill Barr should take that approach: We Know.
We know; the DOJ trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Regardless of whether Bill Barr actually admits what surrounds him, there are people who know… We know…. You know…. AG Bill Barr shouting ‘don’t tweet‘ into the microphone like the Wizard of Oz doesn’t change the fact the curtain has been removed.
Turn around Bill, it’s time to come clean.
Yes Bill Barr, We Know.
How does Bill Barr know we know. Maybe we should all send BB. and email or a U.S. snail piece of mail letting him know. Maybe we should tell him to come read here.
Bill Barr=Jeff Sessions
Durham=Huber
POTUS has figured it out. Sperry reports Durham hasn’t talked to Comey McCabe Brennan and clapper. Remember when Joe digenova said Huber never interviewed his whistle blower? Barr and Durham were flying around the world on our dime having a good time. And laughing. When Trump tweets, it’s to inform US. Not THEM. Donald Trump is not pleased with the doj and Barr. Barr is stalling and protecting his buddies until the election. Trump knows. I think Trump has been careful in preventing Barr from setting him up for another impeachment scam. Keep your distance and fire him before the DNC convention.
If Bill Barr does not come clean, he should resign immediately! Either way imo, Barr is not naive, he also knows. Therefore, he is also a party to the attempted overthrow of the people’s President. For starters, Warner, Burr, Feinstein must go immediately. A new AG must be appointed immediately, then let the games begin! FAKENEWS on deck, Gitmo is ready, the Deplorables are ready, American Republicans are ready, Supreme Court ready, President Trump can handle it while running this great country. No fear Pilgram get’em out, get’em out. Can not think a more qualified, honest, American than President Trump, God’s Speed. 2020MAG/KAGA
x1000
SUNLIGHT! Treat Americans as grownups and Citizens…some will wail at the sky while others bark at the moon…in the end, our Republic will endure and generations will continue free!
And what makes me absolutely sick to my stomach is that these seditious actors are all highest level government lawyers that have committed these crimes knowingly, they are highest crimes possible for white collar crooks and no hesitation at all. I served my country in a far lower echelon and the thought of such traitorous behavior is unthinkable.
This, SUNLIGHT, is the ONLY thing that maybe, just maybe, can heal the divide in our country.
Continueing the coverup only makes it worse.
However, I can’t see Barr doing as Sundance suggests.
But, PDJT can! It was his tweet about WOLFE, not the comparison to Stone, that triggered this latest fracas.
He was shining sunlight, and no doubt many said “WHO the heck is Wolfe?” and then researched to find out.
Hence the effort to change the narrative. When, and only when the negative consequences of continueing the coverup outweigh the unknown risks of exposing the truth, will sunlight be welcomed.
Jump, you f#ckers.
His name was Seth Rich. RIP 🇺🇸 Blood on their hands.
I agree, I firmly believe it was Rich, and I believe he was murdered because of it.
I’m prepared for NOTHING ZERO NADA ZILCH being done. Barr is bullcrap and he has not done anything and he WON’T do anything. It is what it is. We MUST reelect the POTUS, and continue to pray for him, his agenda and his family. What is done is done and the havoc it is wreaking to me personally, my health, I am done with it.
Yup…
I’m all for reminders that it’s vital we all do our part in helping to ensure re-election by landslide.
Derp state scum are obviously going to do all they can to distract from his campaign.
The way I see it is either anon Sundance is right or anon Q is right. Given recent proofs I am going with the plan. Sorry Sundance, love ya but tired of ya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems to me that SD was writing this article to someone, or a group of somebodies, other than the local bunch. I hope that is true.. maybe it is magical thinking on my part.
Ya never know.. strange times and all that.
I agree – this almost sounds like an ultimatum…WE KNOW and we are NOT going to go quietly into that good night! This is out and out treason and sedition at the HIGHEST levels of government and it IS going to be fully exposed, one way or another!!
Bill Barr has tried his damnedest to “protect the institutions” but all he has done is turn up the temperature on the pressure cooker so high that there is no way now to let the steam escape slowly! It is going to blow and people are going to get badly hurt when it does.
I think, after this last week, Sundance, and others, are out of patience and our country is out of time!! I know that I am not the only one who feels the same way that Thomas Paine did in1776!
“If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.”
Perhaps SD has simply written this for all who read it to share with anyone they think it may matter to.
You know, like Willy the Bagpiper Barr, President Trump, and or let’s just say Maria Bartiromo and fer grins Lindsey Grahamnesty. I remember that too Lindsey!
What’s anon Q’s plan?
Why does it have to be either or? Sundance is primarily an investigator. Sundance offers his educated opinion based on the facts he has uncovered through investigation. Q offers hope and promises. What promises of Q have come to fruition thus far? You can pin your hopes on promises (even absent evidence) or you can take a look at the facts and make up your own mind. I opt for the latter and because of that I very much appreciate the information and opinions Sundace provides.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance is the MAN. I stay with his brilliant denouement.
Goodbye, and don’t let it hit ya,..
IMHO
Grow some balls Barr if you care about Christ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, WarrenJay13. 100% agreed. Barr cannot claim to be a believer and continue on this path of covering up and protecting evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why we’re still searching for Elliott Ness.
I could see Bill Barr and Ana Navarro as a like-minded couple. (sorry for the image)
In Wisconsin there is a saying concerning the Wolf(e).
“Shoot, Shovel & Shut up”.
I think that everyone should share this article and ask Americans to ask their elected to explain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry treepers, damn depressing. We are stuck with Barr until after the election. I love my president but I hope he shuns ALL new hires with any ties to the swamp from here on out.
Barr truly IS bondo Barr. We must carry on, we have no choice.
This is truth. What will happen now?
Send in the Marines. Get them all.
Personally, Sundance, I don’t think it’s the proper position of the Attorney General of the United States to, as it were, accuse someone of a crime or of being a criminal. If that person has probably committed a crime, then the right thing to do is to bring Federal charges against him or her.
I think it’s okay for the AG to be up front to say, “I want to know more about this,” or, “we are looking into this.” But I don’t think that he should point his finger and say, “so-and-so did this.” Not when it is probably a crime.
The Democrats screaming for Barr to resign and ruin himself,may push him over the edge to slap the cucks with all this.:)
Seems to be a run up to a coup. They will keep trying until they get it right Trump caught them off guard.
If we figure massive voter fraud into the 2016 election, president Trump won by more than ever shown. The majority of conservatives are much larger than they want any of us to know or believe. That’s what Trump has been showing for the last five years, people need to see that and understand a few progressives are manipulating this country through media. They are the enemy times 1000. Most are just sheep who would follow any herd into doom.
given the gravity of the situation, not just conservatives (nor indeed all conservatives) support trump. i count myself as a left libertarian, voted for sanders before trump in ’16 (as 13% of sanders’ voters did), also voted for ron paul in ’08.
the terminal corruption of the intelligence and investigative agencies as well as the uncontrolled warfare state are of so much importance that trump’s potential appeal is far broader if he truly is not a fraud and can convince voters that he actually means reform.
Pale rider:
Our elections become whimsy if the bureaucrats are free to simply do as they please, and ignore the politicians. Vindman and the MSM were offended that Trump wasn’t consulting the bureaucrats, and obeying their instructions.
Queen Elizabeth II, by law, is the ruler of the United Kingdom. Contrast that with the convention that has evolved. Perhaps the Deep State envisions an America where the President is permitted to attend to ceremonial duties, like opening the Daytona 500, but serious matters are too important to leave to mere politicians.
Pale Rider;
Agree one of many myths is that we are a 50/50 nation. Have historically been a center right majority in this country.
And STILL ARE.
Hey Bill…half the country is clueless and those of us who know will back you 100%. The clueless ones don’t care but we want to save our country. If you have to go scorched earth, so be it. You are running out of time. You can still do what is right. President Trump will applaud you as will we. Do it!
Clear as day to me and as dark as mud in the swamp!
Thank you for your explanation and timeline.
We can only hope that at some point, preferably sooner rather than later, justice and ethics will be restored. Attorney General Bill Barr we need you to fulfill your oath of office.
Another way to look at Barr telling Trump to stop Tweeting … it blows the surprise element of what is being uncovered.
Not saying I firmly believe that is Barrs reason … just pointing out it could be the case.
Barr should say that. Trump should keep tweeting. Both have their institutional hats to wear. My they both keep them and wear them well.
FWIW, my faith in Barr is unshaken. He’s got to walk a different path. He has a very different institutional role to play. His role is not to be Durham or Trump. I’m glad he’s holding on to the center. When things are ripe (and they are not yet) we will begin to see that institution doing demonstrably healthy things with righteous momentum and finality.
Until then, matters of considerable magnitude continue to ripen as they unravel, expand and become better understood. We still don’t know the half of it all, but there is plenty of good news that has become apparent.
The bad actors have nowhere to hide. The Great Awakening seems to be moving slowly but The Great Unraveling is popping rivets, bending I-beams and crumpling steel like it’s aluminium inside the great ships of modern government. And not just in Washington D.C. but in foreign ports as well.
Keep the faith. Criticize and vent as you must, but keep your powder dry.
Remember to remember, this is still just getting started. We ain’t seen nothing yet and we’ve already seen too much. A reasonable person has every right and reasonable should be absolutely infuriated with the misconduct and maladministration that has been normalized. It’s almost unbearable to face the perversity of what has happened to our beloved nation. But we can bear it and see it through, and we should.
I wrote Bill Barr’s office when the McCabe story broke … I told him, in capital letters, that people across the country are PISSSSSSED at the corruption and two tiered justice system… And we are expecting him, Bill Bar,r to do something about the injustices …
LikeLiked by 1 person
good idea.
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
Thank you, Sundance, for writing this. It sums up where we’ve been and where we are.
Barr has a choice. Does he love our country more than he moves his Jutice Department?
More than he Loves his Justice Department is what I meant to write
There will be no justice this time around. The swamp will remain in control. The country will continue down the path of decline. A generation or two from now, just as the country begins to resemble Venezuela, there will be a “pitchforks, tar and feathers” moment. The outcome of that will rest solely on how much of the 2nd Amendment remains in tact at the time.
Unless things change, Barr will be the Benedict Arnold of the 21st century. Durham your up next, what say you?
Yada yada yada ,,, Nobody is going to Jail… ever. I told you this months ago. I know Sundance is a great person, but a deal was struck. Nobody is going to jail and the POTUS gets to stay in office. On with the show. Wait what about Durham? Nothing is going to happen… big whitewash coming.
It’s all for show. Nobody is going to jail. Flynn for McCabe. Stone for ? It’s all being worked out. The Deep State lies and will control your life. Sorry to be a downer, but if anything happens to contradict what I am saying then I will apologize. You people are chasing Unicorns.
There IS NO DEAL. PDJT has NO incentive to make a deal, and his enemies will NOT settle for any deal, that allows him to remain in office.
The idea is ludicrous, and there is ZERO evidence to support it. IMHO
Well done again, Sundance. An exceptional synthesis of an absolutely terrible situation that should properly frighten us all.
There isn’t one of the thousands of your CTH fans who would have the savvy to get to your final point even if we had the data. Like the old Johnny Nash (not Cash) Number One song on the 1972 charts: “I Can See Clearly Now” the rain is gone. Thanks for clearing up the previous confusion of the last 24 hs on the Board. You da Man!
This discussion had over 1000 comments yesterday and the bottom line appears to be that all branches of our government are involved in the corruption and need to cover it up to keep their Gig going. Not much can be gained by exposure before the election and even if we expose after the election we have still reelected corrupt RINOs that will cause problems by blocking exposure. The hope of our constitutional government calls for exposure and then painful slow repair that can only come by transparency. We have to believe and trust that the president is the only person that can bring this transparency when he feels the time is right; even if it causes mass losses in congressional and Judicial people being removed for their involvement. Until this happens there will be no trust in the Just Us departments of government.
sundance, i’d be curious to know what kind of interest you may have generated from publishers since your work seems to be the simple best on this convoluted subject. as it is so obviously a historical work in progress, it is too soon to do much more than what you’re doing but at some point it is a book of much more consequence than all the president’s men or some such. so i wondered if even commercial success is enough to tempt the publishing houses or are they so much a part of the mockingbird state media that your truth is not fit to print.
Sundanced used analogy of fire tanks filled with gas the other day, and then concluded with turning these fire hoses on the zippo holding firefighters(the corrupt swamp).
If there is to be a meme of that action. Here it is…
The country will survive, the swamp not so much.
Damn good, Sundance. Excellent.
So… what happens now? Does Trump release all the evidence and force Barr’s hand? We know Barr is trying to cover up as much as possible to “preserve the institution”. If Trump forces his hand, Barr will resign, and we’ll see more never trumpers in the RNC come out of the wood-work than we did during impeachment.
What is the realistic path forward for Trump?
Does he go along with Barr, let this be covered up and hope everyone forgets?
Now that we know, is that even an option?
At this point, I don’t believe that half the country will be okay with Barr just letting it go away. Too much is known … by too may.
Thanks in no small way to researchers like Sundance, Bongino, Jeff Carlson, Lee Smith, John Solomon, Devin Nunes and all the rest.
Dear Mr. Barr, In times of conflict err on the side of what is right. Patriots before you have suffered much worse. You’ll sleep much better at night. You’ll either go down as the AG that saved the republic or the one that abandoned her at her greatest time of need.
Yep, Sessions replaced by Rosie then Barr, Comey replaced by Wray, Rosenstein replaced by non prosecutor Rosen.
The Don needs to outsource appointments to someone who supports him because he’s not up to it.
His track record stinks on appointments, but to be fair …. a number of key appointments were forced on Trump by the RINOs who let it be known they would never approve who he really wants.
Wray is one such example. The very day that Wray was confirmed, Lindsay Graham announced Trump better not fire him because they (Senate) would not give him a replacement.
It’s a false choice to paint it as prosecute and the DOJ will fall.
There’s about two dozen current and former top DOJ and FBI officials who would fall … along with maybe another 2 or 3 dozen rank and file hacks.
I’d bet money that IF the lid ever gets blown off … there will be a ton of DOJ and FBI types who will proclaim “It’s about time!”.
Imagine if President Trump had declassified everything 2 years ago, like he promised. The American people would have irrefutable evidence of the coup and all the players. Imagine.
It isn’t the crime, it is the coverup.
When the crime is framing the President for treason…
Oh boy, what a coverup!
Praise the Lord You are shining the light on this mess . I try to re-post these everywhere I can .
Just keep digging they know Too much is out now . . AG Barr can be a Hero or a Zero because many , many Books will be written about this Coup . It ain’t near over yet , Its only just started to get legs . Your work is amazing Sundance .
Very well written article Sundance, as usual..
Pretty much. But I still think Barr needs some wiggle room. Great article!
SSCI members:
Republicans
James Risch Idaho
Marco Rubio Florida
Susan Collins Maine
Roy Blunt Missouri
Tom Cotton Arkansas
John Cornyn Texas
Ben Sasse Nebraska
Just need one to come forward and spill the beans. Come on Susan fess up and retire.
If it has not been posted here before, here is a VERY interesting report from Real Clear Politics, describing even more DOJ/FBI corruption, entitled:
“Buried in IG Report: How an FBI Team in Rome Gave Steele Highly Guarded Secrets”
:
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/02/13/buried_in_ig_report_fbi_gave_steele_highly_protected_secrets_122394.html
On October 3, 2016, before the first FISA Warrant and “A month before the 2016 presidential election, the FBI met Christopher Steele in Rome and apparently unlawfully shared with the foreign opposition researcher some of the bureau’s most closely held secrets”
“… FBI agents knew Steele worked for Glenn Simpson, whose opposition research firm Fusion GPS was paying Steele to dig up dirt on Trump for the Clinton campaign, and that Steele informed the FBI that the “candidate” – Clinton herself – knew about Steele’s work. Steele did not keep to himself the classified material he had learned from the FBI. Shortly after the Rome meeting, Steele briefed Simpson on what the FBI had disclosed to him.”
“…Steele told [ FBI Agent] Gaeta “Democratic Party associates” were funding his Fusion GPS work, that the “ultimate client” was the Clinton campaign, and that “the candidate,” … “was aware of Steele’s reporting.”
“The idea that the FBI is gratuitously sharing classified information with a foreign informant is rather extraordinary, says lawyer Bigley. “If one of my clients did this, they would be stripped of their security clearance, out of a job, and probably facing indictment.”
THE DOJ DID NOT FULLY DISCLOSE THIS INFORMATION TO THE FISC COURT, INITIALLY, OR LATER AS ETHICALLY REQUIRED. ALL THE FISA WARRANTS ARE IMPROPER AND WOULD BE WITHDRAWN IMMEDIATELY BY AN HONEST COURT CHARGED WITH AN “EXTRA HEAVY DUTY” OF PROTECTING CIVIL RIGHTS. But the FISC is not an honest Court which functions to protect civil rights.
The sole duty, and the reason that the FISC was created, was protection of civil rights of US Citizens because of prior illegal government spying:
The 4th Amendment is clear, even to corrupt FISC judges sworn to protect it:
“ The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
This information and much more about DOJ/FBI corruption is now available, but the FISC still protects the violators of civil rights, rather than protecting US Citizens. The FISC still refuses to withdraw the fake FISAs, and discipline the crooked DOJ/FBI schemers. Our Constitution that the super-secret Star Chamber FISC judges ignored, provides that federal judges can only serve during “good behavior”. The FISC judges who knowingly signed and extended deceitful warrants authorizing spying on thousands-to-millions of Republicans, the entire GOP campaign, the entire White House staff, and anyone contacted by or contributing to Republicans, and Donald Trump, hillary’s opponent and elected President, MUST be removed and investigated for denial of civil rights under color of law 18 USC 242.
“What we can see from both DOJ operations is an intentional effort by Main Justice not to expose the epicenter of a multi-branch effort against the White House.”
Question is, why would the DOJ allow the FBI to investigate Wolfe? I can’t believe Wolfe was freelancing and the FBI was looking to plug the leak. If the DOJ doesn’t want that scheme exposed, why let them even look at Wolfe?
I think the cover-up or protection goes back further. The gang-of-8 was briefed at the start of some of this stuff. Nunes was briefed, and we see what Ryano did to him when he started asking questions. I think there is more than just institutions being protected here.
