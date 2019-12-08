Varying Expectations For IG Horowitz Report – The Convenient Application of “intent”……

If Senator Lindsey Graham is correct – tomorrow the DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz will release a much anticipated review, looking into how the FBI and DOJ used an application to the FISA court to investigate the Trump campaign. There are wide-ranging opinions about what exactly this report may, or may not, outline.
The IG review has been ongoing for 21 months. This report is anticipated to be a culmination of that investigative effort. The ‘tick-tock club’ of Sean Hannity, Sara Carter, John Solomon and various Fox pundits have promised the report will be the most devastating outline of gross FBI and DOJ misconduct in the history of IG review.
Additionally, a network of financially dependent social media voices, book writers, podcast pundits and Q-theorists collectively known as the ‘trusty plan group’, have predicted criminal indictments, wide-scale arrests and a shock to the DC system that will fracture the foundation of the administrative state and simultaneously drain the swamp.
Meanwhile the Lawfare group has been the most visible advocacy network for the current and former DOJ and FBI officials who participated in setting up and using the FISA surveillance system now under IG review. The Lawfare group has stated the IG report will exonerate all of their pre and post election activity; validate the justification for their predicate efforts; and leave the ‘tick-tockers’ and ‘trusty planners’ having to reconcile to their stunned audiences how they interpreted all the data so incredibly wrong.
A review of the last three IG reports which brush up against the same DOJ and FBI network: (1) IG review Clinton email/FBI conduct; (2) IG review of McCabe/media leaks; and (3) IG review of James Comey conduct; shows the IG report on FISA is likely to come down somewhere in the middle. ie. mistakes were made; poor judgements were evident; some unprofessional conduct was found; some lack of candor was identified; department policies were not followed; but no direct evidence of intentional wrongdoing was attributable to a coordinated political effort.
If prior IG reports are predictive we should see something akin to:
…Everyone collectively just happened to make identical mistakes, at the same time, in the same direction, together with all the administrative staff within all intelligence organizations… many of them were professionally trained lawyers… but no-one did anything wrong on purpose….
Remember the modern mantra for DOJ definitions of legality are all about “intent“.
Defining statutory violations by the intent of the violator is specifically attributable to how President Obama, AG Eric Holder and AG Loretta Lynch changed the entire enterprise of lawful application to make outcomes arbitrary, variable, changeable to the situation.
The IRS targeting wasn’t unlawful because it wasn’t intentional. The death of four Americans due to sketchy CIA and State Dept. operations in Benghazi was not unlawful because the risky situation wasn’t created intentionally. Hillary Clinton’s private email server with classified information wasn’t “intentional”, etcetera – etcetera, the list is long.
The nice thing about switching to definitions of lawbreaking by “intent” is the ease in arbitrary application. Republican targets ‘intended’ to violate laws… Democrat targets, well, not-so-much. Fluidity is a necessary oil amid a two-tiered administrative state.
If you elevate, I mean really elevate, and look at the bigger issue inside each of the examples there’s a connective thread surrounding a purposeful shift in accountability for broken laws by focusing on “criminal intent.”
“Intent”, not consequence, is now the larger shield being applied toward excusing the action of people within institutions of government and society. Consider:
Ah yes, Hillary Clinton was not guilty or accountable because FBI Director James Comey said they couldn’t prove intent….. But the statute doesn’t require intent… But the DOJ said ignore the statute, they require it… and so it goes.
Also see recent years of recent Inspector General internal investigations culminating in the every familiar: “declined to prosecute”; yup, they all surrounded intent. Apparently anyone who breaks the law (lies) while inside the DOJ or FBI didn’t intend to… While lawbreakers (fibbers) outside the FBI/DOJ offices are intentful sons-of-bitches.
The “intent” issue extends everywhere….
Illegal alien entry, and accountability for fraud, all downplayed because there’s no proof of intent. Walk down a pier in San Francisco and shoot a girl in the head… your honor, my client didn’t intend to do it. The focus on intent -a specific decision made within the administration of a modern justice system- has become a shield against consequence.
It was a “mistake”…. he/she/it made “a poor decision” etc. A pattern of obfuscation downplaying consequence and allowing those decision-makers charged with delivering accountability to withdraw or apply the rules of law based on their individual overlay of ‘intent’.
That shift is factually visible everywhere now.
The prior IG report by Michael Horowitz, on FBI bias and investigative outcome, was fraught with the application of ‘intent’ inside the inspectors explanation of absent evidence toward bias.
Each of these examples does not seem to be arbitrary, but rather connected to a more consequential decision by those in power to water-down accountability and open the doors for further abuse.
If the official didn’t ‘intend’ to do wrong, or more specifically if the people in position of delivering accountability for the wrong-doing cannot find specific intent, then the action is less-than regardless of outcome.
Consider what FBI officials were doing inside the FBI regarding media-leaks, then insert the James Wolfe example here & ask yourself how could they ever hold him accountable?
Pro Tip: They didn’t.
Following along the ideological lines we can all see how a shift to ‘intent’ can become a very serious issue within a corrupt system.
Within that system, and against that purposeful filter and determination, plausible deniability becomes the construct for intentional criminal engagement.
The illegal alien voter didn’t intend to violate the law… therefore no law was violated. The Democrats who ballot-harvested illegal alien registration didn’t intend to violate the voting integrity statute… therefore no statute was violated. Everyone just, well, made a mistake.
Whoopsie daisy.
A corrupt official doesn’t even need to put a finger on the scales of justice, once the scales are intentionally mis-calibrated like this.
If you wonder why there is such a surrounding sense of anxiety, poor conduct, lack of virtue and general unease within the recent landscape…. I would deposit the likelihood that all of the unnerving instability around us is being caused by this shift away from consequence based entirely on ‘intent‘.
Brazen unlawfulness and abuses are now subject to arbitrary determinations of intent.
According to the current DOJ legal proceedings Michael Flynn intended to lie… FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe didn’t:
It’s this weird mish-mosh world where changing your party registration before you
defraud your investors rob the bank might just help you out if you get caught.
From all current indications FBI Director Christopher Wray is directing his organization to spend more time filling the cracks in the dam (bias training) -trying to hold back the tide of electoral anger- than they are doing actual FBI work. Which begs the question….
….did Bill Barr purchase scuba gear?
Like Sundance, I have very low expectations for Horowitz’s report. I imagine it will be very vanilla and describe things exactly the way Sundance surmises. Many of the key perps we are aware of are no longer in the government. Depending on the point in time of his investigation when they came onto his radar, he might not have even been allowed to interview them (if they were already out of the government by then). He can only interview people still in his purview that are active in the intelligence agencies.
The “tick-tock” crew have gotten everybody all dressed up and nowhere to go. I’m not going to be disappointed by Horowitz’s report because I’m pretty sure it will be just as lackluster as we expect it to be.
Horowitz can have his agents interview anybody on the planet. They have full law enforcement authority. They carry firearms and can make arrests anywhere in the country just like a Deputy US Marshal. In fact, they are commissioned as Deputy US Marshals and their credentials say so! I don’t know where the nonsense comes from that they can only interview current government employees but it’s completely ridiculous.
As much as I want the IG report to be “something” I fear you are right… The jury is still out for me on Barr
The results of Durham’s criminal investigation will be the best way to judge what kind of DOJ and Attorney General we have.
I guess we have given three boxes to tick.
My own opinion is glad to see the report in its entirety. It will confirm some things, mitigate others, but at the end of the day, an investigation well worth having. If there was no investigation, then we all would be in bigger dead land than we are now.
expect it It will be bigger than an elephant, but weigh less than a mouse.
This intent nonsense is absurd. A crime is a crime.
Horowitz is an Obama holdover.
“…but no direct evidence of intentional wrongdoing was attributable to a coordinated political effort.”
So, it will be self-evident that the IG is covering up for everbody else….curiously in the same direction.
Blinded by the light.
It will be like a pile of Confederate money. Impressive to look at but just try spending any of it.
McCabe’s rant to Stzrok, Page and the others: First we “F” General Flynn and then we “F” President Trump is about as clear and expression to frame someone by a top echelon FBI Official as ever existed but somehow IG Horowitz either doesn’t see it or doesn’t want to see it. Horowitz is a useless and corrupt empty suit.
He is very useful to the deep state.
None of these “reports” and strategic machinations to avoid punishment matter. People must go to prison or America will no longer have a system of justice. It is that simple. Any attempt to band-aid or bondo this will be like duct taping the Titanic and expecting people to still see it as a ship worthy of sailing the sea.
Ok, but there’s just one thing that’s bothering me.
If there’s not much coming out in the report, why are the Dems so nervous? Why all the spin and leaking damaging info to “get ahead of it”? Why the rushed impeachment hearing on Monday, when the report comes out?
You actually see this is the corporate world now too. When a low level employee makes a mistake they will not blame the employee, they will blame his training or the procedures he is using. Anything but human fault. In some ways this is good because sometimes honest mistakes are mad. But most of the time they knew better.
However, the level of insanity on behalf of the Dems has risen to such an extent that it seems to portend something significant is coming tomorrow!
Maybe then they’ll have leniency for our Potus’ intent.
Exactly. An objective standard (ex. John robbed the bank, therefore he is guilty of bank robbery) works. We can never really know what someone thought when they committed a criminal act. And they may not really know either, as many people, if not most, will rationalize away their crimes.
The move from objective reality to subjective interpretation of a mental state (which will never be objective reality) transforms the criminal justice system into a psychological inquiry. It distorts everything and furthers “the ends justify the means” thinking.
If Trump is an “evil” man, than anything done to prevent him from having power is justified and can be rationalized away. Likewise, if Obama is a “good” man, everything he does, no matter how corrupt, is justified.
Intent should go towards degree of punishment, not the conviction. If not, then biased prosecutions and exonerations will continue and we might as well stop having elections for major office and just accept that we are not a free people.
Haven’t we all seen this movie before? There is no evidence of a deep state coup and seditious conspiracy, but only a bunch of purely coincidental miscommunications, misunderstandings, honest mistakes, and clerical errors. No seditious waddling quacking duck seen here is any actual duck regardless of appearances, because appearances can be deceiving. Riiiight? That’s about what I expect the IG report will conclude …..because Horowitz doesn’t want to be involved in exposing any confirmation of a “wild conspiracy theory”….. and then commit suicide like Epstein.
Tons of things go wrong for people based on expectations!
The “muh spygate” crap is a SHOW TRIAL of epic phale. A great distraction which hasn’t slowed down our President, now has it? He’s done more GOOD in three years while UNDER ATTACK the entire time than the last 4 did combined. By design, they weren’t good. I know you know this by now, right?
Muh SPYGATE isn’t his bigger picture folks, Draining The Swamp is, and Term Two is where most of that can and will take place if we get him there again. It’s just another annoyance he seems to spend little time on. Very little…
Those of you who are spiritual, or religious… or both, trust our Creator first and pray for and pay attention to our President second, right? Why do we care about all the tick tock, trust the plan, etc… when we have elected Donald J. Trump as our President who RAN on draining the swamp?
Does he seem all freaked out? Paranoid, nervous etc? No. Because draining the swamp doesn’t appear to based on “muh SPYGATE!”, now does it? Nah… it’s deeper than that, that is just their reaction to his candidacy and Presidency.
I don’t know our President, but I watch him. I study him, and I listen to him. There is something more, something far deeper and greater than the pesky flies of schitt and pelosi buzzing around trying their “imcoupment” that he is focused on.
Let the man finish, help the man finish, and be prepared to assist the man in any way he may come to us for… it’s OUR duty to return governance to its proper size with control of it in the proper hands.
Our hands!
Quit freaking out about the phake newz of the day and just do YOUR duty, whatever it is or whatever you think it can be.
Or just stay on the sidelines complaining, which is not an accomplishment at all. It’s called the “internet/world wide web” for a reason. Great place to keep everyone right there at home doing nothing but watching and or complaining or both, ain’t it!?
That’s my take on things & I’ve been sticking with it from day one. No sense in changing now… based on FOOLS out there running their treasonous/seditious or simply ill-informed lying mouths.
Emotional people have never appeared to me as the kind that make really great choices or decisions while in that heightened state.
Just sayn.
Also, tis the Season, so MERRY CHRISTMAS to each and everyone of you!!!
If and when a weak IG report is issued, President Trump needs to kick Horowitz in the ass with intent.
Big government is always fickle. Franz Kafka became a famous name in literature by mocking that truth. If intent becomes the subjective standard of right and wrong, then that sanctions all the fickleness.
Intent is a splendid tool for tribal man. My tribe intended good, yours intended bad. The atavism and regression of the Left welcomes the application of this standard.
The Left is comfortable criminalizing dissent. We’re seeing this on display everyday at the impeachment circus. Political dissidents were sent to mental hospitals in the Soviet Union. Legitimate dissent became perversity. How could you object to our socialist paradise? It’s not good intentions, it’s madness!
Political correctness, and criminalizing language, are further exercises in assigning bad intentions to those who simply disagree.
