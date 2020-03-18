(Part II) – Coronavirus as a Global Economic Reset…

…there had to be a point where the value of the Wall St economy surpassed the value of the Main St economy… Part I Here
We now look forward, and consider the question: How would the multinational underwriters, the multinational financial systems, reset all transactional tables (the bookkeeping systems underneath the valuation) if the U.S. stock market was ever forced to re-value economic nationalism over multinational globalism?
To first answer the “how” question, we must visit the “why” question. Why would the multinational financial underwriters want to reset their valuations?
Obviously, the global financial system does not act altruistically. What would motivate the global wealth valuation authority (various market investment indexes) to want, or need, a reset.
The answer to the “why” question might not be as challenging as it appears.
First, there has been a seismic shift in how the world looks at the economic exploitation of multinational systems, or globalism. See Bernie Sanders? See those yellow vests in France? See what happened with the U.K. Brexit referendum? See the shrinking EU influence? See the open/public confrontation and push-back against China? See Trump? All examples are consequences of the rise of economic nationalism.
Secondly, the original Wall Street corporate motive (during decades of mergers and acquisitions) to shift product manufacturing to Southeast Asia (ASEAN nations) was driven by a lower cost of overall business, higher profit margins and greed.
As a direct outcome economic wealth was shifted from the U.S. to ASEAN nations, and particularly China. Low wages, low regulation, cheap operational costs, incentives and subsidies from Asia equals cheap TV’s, sneakers, furniture and durable goods.
Even with high fuel prices and overseas shipping costs, there was a big difference between U.S. and ASEAN manufacturing costs. As hundreds of U.S. Wall Street multinationals chased profits the rust-belt was created.
However, over time (three decades) the outflow of U.S. wealth resulted in a higher wealth level in the ASEAN nations. Over time Asian workers receive higher wages and their standard of living increased.
With 30 years of stagnate wage growth in the U.S, and with rising wages and standards in southeast Asia, the difference in labor costs starts to narrow. Simultaneously, the internal economy in China, Vietnam, S-Korea etc. all started to increase.
The ASEAN workers are now buying stuff they couldn’t afford before.
Instead of a reliance on the U.S. consumer, the internal economy (local demand on a generational scale) starts driving a need in Asia for the same products. As a result, more U.S. and global multinationals expanded operations in those ASEAN nations because new consumers were created.
However, the multinationals were also taking advantage of (exploiting) prior trade constructs like NAFTA. Ex. U.S. multinationals used Canada and Mexico to assemble Chinese products for distribution into the U.S.
Along comes Donald Trump who has watched all of this and he wants to change it.
President Trump starts initiating policies that specifically benefit Main Street by speeding up the process of narrowing the cost difference between the U.S. and SE Asia.
President Trump calls these policies “America First”.
Trump lowers the corporate tax rate to offset the ASEAN benefit of Chinese subsidies. A tax policy that also makes corporate tax inversion less likely.
Trump further narrows production costs by lowering U.S. energy costs. A policy to unleash all facets of energy development (ex. pipeline approvals and ANWR opening). Again, lower energy costs in the U.S. narrows the cost difference for manufacturing.
Trump deregulates various industries, again closing the gap between the U.S. and ASEAN nations. Part of this deregulation allows for expanded (easier) raw material development.
With the initial framework established, President Trump starts getting serious.
President Trump puts a big wrench into the cost dynamic with tariffs on imported goods from China and Asia. Trump then eliminates the three-decade-old NAFTA loopholes that allowed manufacturers to work around origination rules.
The USMCA has more strict origination rules that require parts to originate in North America. The tax/tariff for violating the origination rule(s) are not particularly high, but they are a disincentive. Again, that narrows the cost difference.
All of these policies, lower corp taxes, deregulation, lower energy costs, access to abundant raw materials; closed NAFTA loopholes; and the looming threat of easy to apply tariffs; work together to narrow the cost difference between production in ASEAN nations and production in the U.S.
Then when you factor-in shipping costs & new trade rules, well, the difference is minimal.
So there’s the “why” answer.
♦ The multinational systems (Wall St. valuation underwriters) are now open to a reset in the current global evaluation indexes, because the landscape has completely changed.
A 72″ flat screen TV can be made in the U.S. for the same price as the TV in Vietnam.
However, there’s still another problem… For that, we need a metaphor… so we’ll stick with a fictional TV corporation.
A U.S. electronic multinational has a stock market evaluation based, in part, on their TV assembly operations overseas. Assume that division of the parent company is 20% of the total company valuation. If that company wants to return the TV division to the U.S. the exit cost of the move is not worth 20% of their total valuation.
The physical land (leased or owned), physical factory (leased or owned), and physical machinery are worth pennies on the original investment dollar.
It is the operation, and the preceding financial result, that carried the Wall Street valuation. If the TV division is going to relocate into the U.S, Mexico or, less likely Canada, that division is going to have to invest in the move and only recapture a few dollars from the sale of land, factory or equipment they leave behind.
How do they pay for the costs to return to North America?…
…and, more importantly…
How do the multinational underwriters who assigned the divisional valuation, and the investors who subsequently inflated the valuation, lower the divisional valuation to reset for an entirely new landscape and growth/profit opportunity?
In essence what this “TV” example shows is a corporation detaching their valuation from globalism, and reattaching their valuation to economic nationalism, Main Street USA, again.
That’s the opportunity behind Coronavirus….
You know, I see the hand of God in all this.Now up to US-U.S. to see this…
We are a country filled with murder, drugs, abortion, and pornography. We may not be pleasingly the most High with our behavior. We are a nation of greed, violence, and sin. That is an uncomfortable truth. We ain’t as great as we think we are.
They’ll always be a remnant of God’s people in a land dedicated to God at founding. Just like Israel, but unlike Israel, we haven’t gotten the boot (yet).
Americans are the luckiest people in the world, not only because of our material fortune, nor even because of our fundamental decency and good will.
We are the luckiest because we can afford to be as dumb as a brick, fail to educate our children, remain blissfully ignorant of the dangers that have killed hundreds of millions of people in the last 50 years, indulge in all the newest drugs, the biggest quantities of alcohol, the widest range of cuisines and tastes, and the usual range of sensual self-indulgence…and we are still protected from doom.
So far.
The reason for our astonishing luck can be summarized in a few words.
It’s the Constitution.
We stand on the shoulders of giants.
Those men were Divinely Inspired.
When the dust settles from the Chinese Flu, Trump will be able to pick up the pieces and reset the entire board…the global board. This is where America’s might will put us at the pinnacle of power. Trump will dictate the terms of the reset. China has lost face and influence. China has sealed its own doom. Europe will be severely weakened. Key American industries will be forced to return to America. Trump is poised to achieve the goals he set out when he began his march to the Presidency. It’s going to be a new world. MAGA! The best is yet to come!
There are critical days ahead of us before GOOD FRIDAY,will require lots of patient,terrible inconvenience..showdown is coming…..VSG/ESG PDJT sending messg.
If this goes on for a couple months, we will be in a recession and Joe Biden is president. Trump has to know this. He is surrounded by jackals. People are acting like the 2018 red wavers. Remember them? They guaranteed a big Republican win in 2018. Most of them no longer comment here anymore. People are scared and impatient. Trump needs to focus on therapy not prevention. April 1 we need to shift focus. Containment and prevention is bull sh@t. This country can’t shut down the economy for months. More people will die from the depression than will die from a flu. Forget the damn vaccine. Roll out the antibiotics anti vitals and get people back to work! Keep the kids out of school and keep the elderly on lockdown. Everyone else needs to get back to living and taking a few cough drops and some soup.
April 1 we need to shift focus.
This country can’t shut down the economy for months.
Roll out the antibiotics anti virals and get people back to work!
Amen, Bill
Go Trump! Stick it up ’em!
Wow, thanks again Sundance. ‘Never let a serious crisis go to waste” Donald J Trump
PT is miles ahead of anyone. That’s why he looks so good in his pressers. Can’t wait until we rise from the ashes.
Time is key. If a vaccine or a workable treatment therapy ( may already exist) ramps up, the us economy may not be severely damaged. I am betting not on a vaccine. I am betting that they will announce a combination of existing drugs will actually work on the vast majority of cases. The h1n1 and HIV stuff can be rolled out immediately. If not we are not being told the whole truth. There is no way they will plunge us into a depression over a flu.
Bill did you see this?
“The Diamond Princess cruise ship represented the worst-case scenario in terms of disease spread, as the close confines of the ship offered optimal conditions for the virus to be passed among those aboard. The population density aboard the ship was the equivalent of trying to cram the whole Israeli population into an area 30 kilometers square. In addition, the ship had a central air conditioning and heating system, and communal dining rooms.
“Those are extremely comfortable conditions for the virus and still, only 20% were infected. It is a lot, but pretty similar to the infection rate of the common flu,” Levitt said. Based on those figures, his conclusion was that most people are simply naturally immune.
Michael Levitt, Nobel-prize winning chemist (2013)
https://www.jpost.com/HEALT…
I read similar elsewhere.
On the Diamond Princess, everyone was exposed in tight indoor quarters with infected crew member serving food and going in everyone’s room for over 2 weeks before being quarantined.
The population was heavily skewed to the 70-90 demographic.
Yet almost 85% did NOT get the virus.
Of those that did (the 15%), 50% had NO symptoms.
Of those that had symptoms (the 50% of the 15%) only 2% died…
and they were all over 70.
In China, the infection rate was 0.0054%.
The US is not the Diamond Princess and will be closer to China percentages than Diamond Princess percentages.
The misinformation is coming from the so call fatality rate compared to the flu. However that is comparing apples and oranges.The CDC estimates there are over 150 unconfirmed cases for every tested and confirmed case of the flu. hence the .02% fatality rate for the flu. For Covid, they divide the deaths by the confirmed cases, resulting in a much higher percentage
Many articles currently circulating that Muhan virus is successfully treated with common malaria drug chloroquine (approved in the U.S. in 1949) and zinc.
This news apparently travels fast: bottle of 20 tablets of chloroquine on ebay? $420.
correction: “Wuhan” virus … or as anti-communist The Epoch Times prefers, “CCP virus” because global expansion of the virus has been enabled by the Chinese Communist Party.
The Italian situation:
“The average age of those who have died from the Chinese virus in Italy is 79.5, according to a study by Italian health authorities, who have been examining the medical records involving the nation’s surging coronavirus death toll.
The study adds that more than 99 percent of Italy’s coronavirus deaths have been people who were previously ill or had some type of pre-existing medical condition, such as high blood pressure or diabetes.”
There aren’t enough workers to bring back all these businesses.
we will cross that bridge when it arrives …
Nice problem to have, if you’re going to have a problem.
Especially not with 150 million of them getting shot to death every year. 😉
Labor participation rate is 63.3%, It was 67.5+% in 1999. Millions of potential employees.
Not ALL jobs will come back, expect significant increases of automation (Look what Apple is doing for the next generation of manufacturing.) A lot more new jobs is better is better than no new jobs. Only the USA, France and New Zealand have growing populations…
Read Peter Zeihan’s books: The Accidental Superpower & Disunited Nations
Great article Sundance.
Dunno.
but I see the New “New Deal” and am getting worried.
Bailout Nation: US Movie Theaters Join Airlines, Hotels And Restaurants In Demanding A Taxpayer Bailout
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bailout-nation-us-movie-theaters-join-airlines-hotels-and-restaurants-demanding-taxpayer
They should get the zero interest loans not us small businesses. When Trump tells the airline’s its not thier fault it’s not our fault either. They can weather it a hundred times better than I can. If my money can go to helping them it should help me too.
It’s about the “3 letter word” Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. And #s
Coordinated Hollywood-Leftist wage “The President Needs to Resign” Campaign! So, whether President Trump destroys the US stock market, job market, housing market, bankrupts thousands of small and large businesses, causes foreclosures, causes divorces and let’s millions of Americans lose their paychecks…the Democrats and news media are going to blame him for the Coronavirus!
https://www-breitbart-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/03/18/hollywood-coordinates-coronavirus-campaign-the-president-needs-to-resign/amp/?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15845838327691&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breitbart.com%2Fentertainment%2F2020%2F03%2F18%2Fhollywood-coordinates-coronavirus-campaign-the-president-needs-to-resign%2F
Honestly CA Joe, what has changed? They are going to do what they are going to do, we just need to outwork them and stay the course. They have already used the FBI, CIA and FISA courts and failed.
The more they blame, the more will vote for President Donald J. Trump!
Good work!
i posted this earlier today on another site:
when the FEDERAL RESERVE started loaning to the United States Treasury,
it installed an ADMINISTRATION
called The UNITED STATES
then the UNITED STATES created
FEDERAL AGENCIES to administer the management of the funds
and some time passed while everybody dosed off
Then Kennedy was assasinated
and; . . . well . . . here we are
Since President Trump was elected by the PEOPLE
hes been fighting FEDERAL AGENCIES;
and global banks,
they have been trying to depose him.
and by stalling forclosures and pushing tax collection back,
since the FEDERAL INCOME TAX pays the interest on .gov debt.
President Trump is fighting the FEDERAL RESERVE and its ability to hurt AMERICA any further
So the globalists have used a real and deadly virus to whip up global hysteria beyond what is necessary,
so that global proxies can claim NATIONS are unable to protect people;
and the NATIONALISTS like President Trump should be circumvented.
at least;
thats my crazy theory . . .
Did Bill Gates walk away from Microsoft with a boat-load of money before the market fell? Did PT lose big time with the market crash? Maybe all this can be cleaned up at some point. We are heading for a different world.
Essentially Trump, main Street, and we have won. Us multinational corporations can also win. They can actually make money by doing it the right way. they don’t have to be total scumbags anymore. They don’t have to fight Trump. Here is something Sundance did not mention. With the price of foreign companies being driven down. This is the greatest opportunity for us corporations to acquire foreign assets an raw materials on the cheap. They can escape China. And the African countries in debt to China can walk away. China may be out of the wto after this. They are a global pirrah. Xi played his cards very poorly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean that all the hundreds of thousands of Americans soon to be on the unemployment line don’t think they’re winning?
Plus how will that change in valuation affect your corporation tax liability in foreign country and USA?
With the Dollar Standard even Stronger, how will these multiNationals finance their capital investments?
Personally, I believe 45 says sorry, we’ll bailout Mom and Pops but the big boys can refinance @0.5% their Billion Dollar Loans instead…Deal??
Love me some RESET. Now, can we get a Top down govt RESET?!!!
I’ll venture to say that CV (Chinese Virus) is also being used to bludgeon socialist elites and their global support mechanisms (ex: International Media Whore Complex, Educational establishment) into a mass of shattered dreams. Like our good President Trump has said many times: America will never be a socialist country. It’s looking like the biggest promise ever is being kept.
We have a big opportunity here.
I hate, hate, hate dispise what is happening right now.
Scary in so many different areas. Our health, our prospects,
our wealth.
But.
Think of this in the case of the narrative.
The narrative is being quarantined. The biggest, most
enthuisiastic proponents of the narrative, at least the education
establishment is now not reporting to work. Their accolytes, ( our
kids) are not being indoctrinated on a daily basis about how
Trump bungled them, is bringing on their demise.
The college kids aren’t being psychologically bullied by
their leftist cohorts down the hall in the dorm. The Bernie
bros aren’t domineering any and all conversations. They
are most likely at home, annoying their parents.
The feminists are likewise back home, not beating down
any and all opposing opinions in dorm discussions.
There’s rumbling eminating from some mightily pissed
millenials that aren’t in college that are facing reality, ie bills.
Their jobs are on life support. And, in the case of my Trump
hating daughter, they are starting to realize it’s because of
a stupid, media fed mass panic. I also heard a younger,
gay, black male coworker talk this morning about he hates
Trump, but he really appreciates how hard he’s working to
help people get through this.
As this wears on, I think that more opinions will be changed.
I think that people will start to get their “Now Wait A Minute!!!”
moments. I think that it will be on an ongoing, daily basis.
Because the millenials will have time on their hands. And, they
don’t have the usual suspects directly visible telling them
how to think.
The media? Meh. Online disinfo is the name of the game for
millenials. They pay absolutely NO attention to the Tee Vee.
That’s for boomers and olders. No CNN, MSNBC. Most of
the millenials I know don’t even watch late night propaganda.
In the midst of adversity, we have a big opening here. Pray
accordingly.
Thank you for Part 2! I thought I would have to wait until tomorrow.
Question: Are globalists just taking advantage of these circumstances or do you think the Chinese flu was perpetrated by one or more globalist characters to induce this optimal reset?
Unfortunately the vast number of Americans don’t know any of this or can comprehend it. Definitely will be short term pain with long term gain if President Trump can make it happen. Hopefully Americans will hang in there. Liberals and leftists don’t give a damn, they just want him out of office.
DECLARE & PUNISH China INTERFERENCE in the 2020 USA ELECTION:
• Chinese Media accusations that “ChinaVirus” is “racist”
• M$M Operatives who repeat & broadcast China’s Interference.
I told people months ago to take half their winnings off the stock market table. Nobody did it.
Classic symptoms.
It is a fact that no one investing during a bubble can see it.
True, but this isn’t from a bubble bursting. It’s more like 9-11 than 2008. Disaster versus bubble.
It verges on criminal to view the stock market as a gambling casino, as you seem to describe it. To think of the market as gambling is certainly sinful. This will be even more true while Main Street is ascendant, as Sundance explains, and INVESTING helps U.S. companies with their future health. MAGA.
Last year I withdrew $130k – $26k for the federal tax that gets sent to the treasury. Of which I’m getting back $14k on my return I just filed. I had no idea why I did it then, but I sure look like a genius now. I’m just a dumb old cowboy though that listens to those deep hunches that God over the years has taught me to listen to!
I told people months ago to take half their winnings off the stock market table. Nobody did it.
Tax liability from cashing out is a huge disincentive for long term investors…I know it was for me. But who could have predicted this overnight disaster (as opposed to the Financial Crisis which a lot of people saw coming.)? If you did cash out, congratulations.
President Trump is proving himself to be a Very Stable (and Special) Genius, indeed, as well as a True Patriot.
You know we have quite a bit of buildings that aren’t being used in this country but are still in good enough condition to renovate and make well for factory use.
And lab space as well. Yeah, they will need a little rehab but that means jobs too.
Also, office parks. Down the road from me are signs for
at least 450,000 square feet of office and industrial space for
rent. Right down the road from the four lane. Come rent in Tucker,
Georgia. We actually have a city council with good financial sense.
And, please, Lord, put some of those jobs back in Montgomery
County, Ohio. Dayton used to be such a terrific town. Make it
someplace for persons other then opoid overdose victims. And,
while I put in an online pray, make it happen( despite the idiot
governor that Ohio has saddled itself with. )
Congress approves big money to help companies because of Covid-19. that money helps pay for TV.inc to move its plant back to the USA. What part does the Senate have to play in that?
sundance asks: “How do they pay for the costs to return to North America?”
And THAT is the key question.
How can a corporation move an entire manufacturing operation from China back to the U. S. without massive new costs?
The costs are many and are HUGE: acquiring land to build on, building manufacturing facilities, hiring and training new management and workers, ramping up production, and a number of other costs.
That transition from China back to the USA is going to be massively expensive of LOTS of U. S.-based corporations.
Surely, idled Rust Belt facilities can’t absorb all of the moved-back manufacturing . . . or can it?
Who here, on the CTH site, has the expertise in that area to explain to us how U. S. corporations can possibly afford to do that?
The opportunity behind Caronavirus is the opportunity President Trump was waiting for all along in my humble opinion. He has a very keen sense of timing.
The Deep State Globalists played their 3 Jacks on Russia, Russia, Russia, had no Aces, no Kings, no Queens, showed 2 of a kind in Ukraine, and a Joker.
They’re simply buying time. I think they know President Trump holds a Royal Flush.
THAT is the underlying psychological reason why people are buying so much Toilet Paper! Joking, kind of…
People are getting ready for President Trump to drop a big healthy bomb and hit the flush button on the Stinky Socialist Swamp, hence the TP.
I don’t see this disaster being by a design to revalue to Main Street and return business to the US.
Whatever might come from repatriation of business back here depends on a strong economy, which we had, but is resembling Pearl Harbor 1941 right about now. The damage will be fatal to our President if things do not turn around within a month. Businesses must be reopened by the end of March. By then we must call off the apocalypse and get people working, focused on recovery. There will be a continued rise in cases but it will ebb downward faster this way.
I don’t care if you put everyone in solitary for 14 days, the incidence of the virus will not suddenly end. There is no doubt the DS saw an opening here and took it with gusto. Panic and fear, shut it all down, then start pumping money out to demonstrate the parental government’s care for it’s little people.
Our President and MAGA are hanging in the balance…right now.
icthematrix says:
The damage will be fatal to our President if things do not turn around within a month.
I don’t see it. Not one Trumper is going to walk away. After this second shafting the bernouts won’t vote for ‘whatever’ the left puts up. Obama killed the “magic” of being (semi) black prez and shillary did much the same for we gotta have a female pres.
If I were betting I would bet on VSGDJT – in fact I think I will.
Would have commented earlier but I had to read the article 4/5 times first. President Trump is a Genius! We loan multinational Companies tax payer dollars ( because of the coronavirus )to move their Operations back to United States. It is no different than a State that offers incentives to a company for moving to their State. This creates more jobs and more tax dollars for that State. IT IS BRILLIANT!! Am I thinking correctly?
So what happens when unemployment quickly goes to 7% and we’re in recession for at least Q2 and Q3 just before the November election? Biden and the Dems win and America First comes to a quick end as globalism rules again. That’s the nightmare. All caused by the Corona-virus.
I think America is more resilient and smarter than that.
Try to relax, as our President has advised. Biden will not make it to the election. The President will take the correct measures to avoid a recession. Workers who are laid off (including myself) will return to work.
Tomorrow
The fetching mrs. coveyouthband will go to 65 and over, 7 AM shopping at the local grocery store. Good thing too as she cooks for two elderly couples as well……
Marco Rubio on T. Carlson tonight. Why does Chamber of Commerce oppose Buy American, and relocation to US of vital items manufactured overseas. Treepers are familiar with the CoC. Two minute long video.
PDJT refuses to pay ransoms.
The ‘globalists’, in attempting to maintain their laundered money flowing, tried to use this pandemic — more specifically, the logistics of this pandemic — to get the U.S. to PAY, yet again, to gain access to any information, including origin, best practices, exacerbation, treatments.
PDJT rightly continued on the containment coarse, while the media jumped into action to hype this as a terrible threat that the president wouldn’t take seriously.
So, he has seriously studied every reaction, and now has his MAGA plan overlaid on this pandemic and is owning the downside.
My spider-sense, though, is pinging. I believe there has been a third ‘movement’ in the background. I believe he has had to deal with what his intelligence community has believed to be a credible threat of some ‘bio-weapon’ being ‘released’ in large-capacity venues, and, perhaps our VSGPDJT has set a few traps as counter-measures . . .
This is a fake crisis. What a bunch of sheep we have worldwide. These shutdowns are ridiculous.
Other precautions can be taken eg. Shut the airports, mandatory self-quarantine for those over 70, etc.
This is a self-induced global depression.
Ain’t it interesting that it is in 2020, when it is most needed by haters?
I’m ignorant of global finance, but I think you make a great argument that POTUS is not trying to destroy China’s economy, he just wants a level playing field. Unfortunately, the elites in this country are heavily invested in China.
This is one of my favorite videos from a few years ago for Trump 2020:
