Day One Schedule – President Trump Delivers Opening Remarks – Davos, World Economic Forum – 5:30am Livestream…

President Trump traveled overnight to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum. [Livestream Links and Daily Schedule Below] I found it very interesting that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was not on the Dec. delegation list.
The U.S. Delegation includes: Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin; Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross; Labor Secretary, Eugene Scalia; Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao; U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer; Under Secretary for Growth, Energy and Environment (DoS), Keith Krach; Asst to the President, Ivanka Trump; Asst. to the President, Jared Kushner; and Asst. to the President / Deputy for Policy Coordination, Christopher Liddell.
The 2020 Davos economic conference will be a little more important to watch this year (as it was in 2017) due to the completed U.S. Trade Agreements (S Korea, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and China) and the predicted focus for the Trump administration to pivot from Asia to the EU and U.K. for the next critical phase of the ‘America-First’ global trade reset.
There will likely be a great deal of attention upon the opening remarks by President Trump scheduled to be delivered at 5:30am ET / 11:30am Switzerland.
Day One Schedule:
♦ 2:25am EST / 8:25am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Zurich Airport, Zurich, Switzerland
♦ 2:35am EST / 8:35am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Zurich, Switzerland, en route to Davos, Switzerland, Zurich, Switzerland
♦ 3:20am EST / 9:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at InterContinental Davos Landing Zone, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 3:30am EST / 9:30am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs InterContinental Davos Landing Zone en route to InterContinental Davos, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 3:35am EST / 9:35am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at InterContinental Davos, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 5:10am EST / 11:10am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs InterContinental Davos en route to Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 5:10am EST / 11:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 5:30am EST / 11:30am Local – THE PRESIDENT delivers opening remarks at the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 6:15am EST / 12:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a pull-aside meeting with Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 6:35am EST / 12:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a reception with the International Business Council, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 8:30am EST / 2:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 10:15am EST / 4:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Simonetta Sommaruga the President of the Swiss Confederation, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 11:20am EST / 5:20pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 12:30pm EST / 6:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a dinner with Global Chief Executive Officers, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 1:50pm EST / 7:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Davos Congress Centre en route to the RON Location, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 2:00pm EST / 8:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the RON Location, Davos, Switzerland
~ Day One Concludes ~
Previously Announced members of the Presidential Delegation:
1. The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury (Lead)
2. The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce
3. The Honorable Eugene Scalia, Secretary of Labor
4. The Honorable Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation
5. The Honorable Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative
6. The Honorable Keith Krach, Under Secretary for Growth, Energy and the Environment, Department of State
7. The Honorable Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President and Advisor to the President
8. The Honorable Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President
9. The Honorable Christopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination.
As a result of the resounding conservative victory in the U.K. election, a pending Brexit, a favorable $7.5 billion WTO ruling and USTR Lighthizer’s new $2.4 billion EU targeted tariff program against France, and the administration has significant advantages going into a trade discussion with the EU in 2020.
Team USA has the world’s strongest economy, the largest market, legally bolstered tariff authority and a quiver full of powerful economic arrows.
Meanwhile Team EU has: (1) the UK leaving; (2) severe drops in German industrial manufacturing; (3) a shrinking French economy; (4) yellow-vests in the streets; and (5) demands for greater economic autonomy from many key member states.
Overlay Germany, France and Italy large economy challenges such as: their promise to meet NATO obligations on defense spending; their attachment to the strangling Paris Climate Treaty; growing dependence on Russia for energy; looming 5G issues from German contracts with Huawei; and the EU’s collective economic position is precarious at best.
Yeah, they are all going to be paying attention.
Is there anyone else besides me who thinks this impeachment is extremely irrational and ultra partisan
Whoops I thought this was a day 1 schedule thread for impeachment. Sorry for being off topic. It’s late, I should go to sleep
Yes, everyone, yes it IS late, and yes, PDJT is making ALL of his detractors look like the fools they are, and no doubt enjoying it as much as we are.
They have no shame,…no capacity for shame, or they would all simply walk of the field of contest, heads bowed, faces covered, embarassed and defeated.
As it is, they will continue attempting to assault PDJT, by repeatedly ramming their faces into his fists, convinced that “this time, it will work!
If this were a boxing match, even the most bloodthirsty crowd would be calling for the ref to stop the fight,…but its POLITICS, a REAL “Blood sport”.
And so the beatings will continue, until attitudes adjust.
Like any athlete, at the very top of their sport, he makes it look EASY!
Nancy is going to have to rap President Trump's knuckles hard for failing to show up for her impeachment trial of the century!
It’s the democrats Hail Mary Pass.
Actually, make that their Hail Satan Pass.
If anyone reading this is attending, make an excursion up to this hillside restaurant:
http://strelaalp.com/
I have visited Davos several times and dined while overlooking the whole magnificent valley.
Sorry – just checked the site and they are CLOSED this week!! Maybe BECAUSE of the forum??? Which chases away all of their ski crowd customers??
Fabulous views!!
My uncle was interned there in 1944 — he raked hay on the restaurant owner’s farm to earn extra meals during WWII rationing!
Pompeo allowed Vindman (sp?).
Should have been sacked the next breath.
We have to understand there is no Trump Party at Secretary level….just temporally coincident interests. Wilbur and Lightheizer and (swallow) Mnuchin (can’t believe I said that) are the exceptions.
What a set up. In Don Jr’s Presidency maybe we see a Trump Party emerge.
MNVB:. Sorry, Pompous but Air Force One bedrooms were over booked!
You’ve f**k-up 3 times now! Iran, and inserting two moles in the White House!
https://www.state.gov/secretary-michael-r-pompeo-at-the-opening-plenary-of-the-third-western-hemisphere-counterterrorism-ministerial/
This is what pompeo is busy doing while the rest of the team is in Davos
Does a “western hemisphere counterterrorism ministerial” mean more US grandmas get touched up by airport TSA?
Just asking.
Lmao! Gotta check with the grannies I guess.
Nah, you have to target and harass people who aren’t and never will be any risk because we have a large population of dangerous 3rd world muslim’s who should be profiled to within an inch of their lives and leave my grandma alone….but aren’t.
This pretence that my grandma is an equal risk to a burqa’d muslim and needs to be groped by low rent unemployables with a badge won’t forever be acceptable, I believe. That time is coming.
Is it customary for the Secretary of State to go to Davos?
2018 Davos:
AF1 touched down at Zurich International Airport at 8:21 am local time after a largely uneventful flight. There were no visitors to the press cabin.
POTUS deplaned at 8:34 am. He was wearing a dark overcoat and red tie. He did not take questions and boarded Marine One at 8:35 pm.
Switzerland is six hours ahead of Washington.
The pool then ran to nearby Swiss Air Force helicopters, which are carrying reporters and staff (POTUS is flying in his usual Marine One helicopter). We’re told by the pilot we’re riding in what he called a “Super Puma.”
From our seats in the helicopter we saw Marine One lift off at 8:51 am.
We’re also lifting off now for an approximately 45-minute helicopter ride to Davos. We’re told the flight will offer stunning views of the Alps.
We spotted Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino on the tarmac here.
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-travel-pool-report-1-arrival-in-zurich-1841124498
I was hoping the press got free rides in a self driving Tesla BBQ! So very disappointed!
No, no….it’s Zurich, Switzerland.
Otherwise those same US rubes might confuse it with Zurich, Iowa. Like Paris, France…as opposed to the obvious (sic) confusion with Paris, Texas……. if you are someone without a passport.
” in what he called a “Super Puma.”
The Europeans make very capable helicopters.
No civilian standard helicopter in the US can land at the Sth Col and pick up a load.
The Alouette 2 can.
I see “saint” Greta the global warming wunderkid is also attending with more of her entourage to persuade us all to “decarbonise” – whatever that is. I think the poor ill child means get rid of plant food Carbon Dioxide.
No doubt she will convenience your President to turn the clock back to the 18th century sarc/
My 19 year old daughter asked me how Greta could afford to travel first class all over the world and she can't?
“I found it very interesting that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was not on the Dec. delegation list.
This whole DS impeachment debacle is going down on his state department watch. I’m thinking he is passive aggressive. When you are falling off a cliff, he is pretending like everything is normal.
Stop with the conspiracy theories.
Sec Pompeo has opened a ministerial meeting on counterterrorism
Secretary Michael R. Pompeo At the Opening Plenary of the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial
https://www.state.gov/secretary-michael-r-pompeo-at-the-opening-plenary-of-the-third-western-hemisphere-counterterrorism-ministerial/
Davos, is not his remit. The President has his economic team there.
Why these constant attacks on the Sec of State Pompeo. He has, as far as the President has said, his full support.
Just stop this uninformed trashing. There are other Foreign policy issues that need to be addressed, and Davos is on the margins to that.
Only 51% of CNN pollees want to convict POTUS!!
Just arrived by Marine One at Davos:
https://news.sky.com/watch-live
And, as I posted before, Sec Mnuchin will after the close of Davos be speaking at Chatham House, London.
Underscoring the message.
