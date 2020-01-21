Day One Schedule – President Trump Delivers Opening Remarks – Davos, World Economic Forum – 5:30am Livestream…

President Trump traveled overnight to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum. [Livestream Links and Daily Schedule Below] I found it very interesting that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was not on the Dec. delegation list.

The U.S. Delegation includes: Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin; Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross; Labor Secretary, Eugene Scalia; Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao; U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer; Under Secretary for Growth, Energy and Environment (DoS), Keith Krach; Asst to the President, Ivanka Trump; Asst. to the President, Jared Kushner; and Asst. to the President / Deputy for Policy Coordination, Christopher Liddell.

The 2020 Davos economic conference will be a little more important to watch this year (as it was in 2017) due to the completed U.S. Trade Agreements (S Korea, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and China) and the predicted focus for the Trump administration to pivot from Asia to the EU and U.K. for the next critical phase of the ‘America-First’ global trade reset.

There will likely be a great deal of attention upon the opening remarks by President Trump scheduled to be delivered at 5:30am ET / 11:30am Switzerland.

Day One Schedule:

♦ 2:25am EST / 8:25am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Zurich Airport, Zurich, Switzerland

♦ 2:35am EST / 8:35am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Zurich, Switzerland, en route to Davos, Switzerland, Zurich, Switzerland

♦ 3:20am EST / 9:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at InterContinental Davos Landing Zone, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 3:30am EST / 9:30am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs InterContinental Davos Landing Zone en route to InterContinental Davos, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 3:35am EST / 9:35am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at InterContinental Davos, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 5:10am EST / 11:10am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs InterContinental Davos en route to Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 5:10am EST / 11:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 5:30am EST / 11:30am Local – THE PRESIDENT delivers opening remarks at the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 6:15am EST / 12:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a pull-aside meeting with Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 6:35am EST / 12:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a reception with the International Business Council, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 8:30am EST / 2:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 10:15am EST / 4:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Simonetta Sommaruga the President of the Swiss Confederation, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 11:20am EST / 5:20pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 12:30pm EST / 6:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a dinner with Global Chief Executive Officers, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 1:50pm EST / 7:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Davos Congress Centre en route to the RON Location, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 2:00pm EST / 8:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the RON Location, Davos, Switzerland

~ Day One Concludes ~

As a result of the resounding conservative victory in the U.K. election, a pending Brexit, a favorable $7.5 billion WTO ruling and USTR Lighthizer’s new $2.4 billion EU targeted tariff program against France, and the administration has significant advantages going into a trade discussion with the EU in 2020.

Team USA has the world’s strongest economy, the largest market, legally bolstered tariff authority and a quiver full of powerful economic arrows.

Meanwhile Team EU has: (1) the UK leaving; (2) severe drops in German industrial manufacturing; (3) a shrinking French economy; (4) yellow-vests in the streets; and (5) demands for greater economic autonomy from many key member states.

Overlay Germany, France and Italy large economy challenges such as: their promise to meet NATO obligations on defense spending; their attachment to the strangling Paris Climate Treaty; growing dependence on Russia for energy; looming 5G issues from German contracts with Huawei; and the EU’s collective economic position is precarious at best.

Yeah, they are all going to be paying attention.