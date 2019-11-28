200 Days – Where Are Rosenstein’s Scope Memos to Robert Mueller? – Or is One Impeachment a Small Price to Pay to Preserve the Institutions?……

On May 23rd, 2019, President Donald Trump gave U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr full authority to review and release all of the classified material hidden by the DOJ, FBI, State Department, CIA, FISA Court, and aggregate intelligence apparatus; 200 days ago.
It has been 200 days since President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing framework of the Mueller investigation which began on May 17, 2017. A Mueller investigation that concluded nine months ago, and yet we are not allowed to know what the authorizing 2017 framework was?…. Nor the 2nd DOJ scope memo of August 2nd, 2017?… Nor the 3rd DOJ scope memo of October 20th, 2017?….
The released Weissmann/Mueller report showed after the origination authorization in May 2017 there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe. The second scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel. [Now Confirmed Here] Generally, the second scope memo (Aug ’17) authorized Robert Mueller to investigate the claims within the Steele Dossier.
The second scope memo came a month after the third renewal of the Carter Page FISA warrant. We now know that FISA warrant was renewed using falsified documents by FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith. That means special counsel team requested the second expanded scope memo from Rosenstein in August after the DOJ was aware Kevin Clinesmith held political bias, and he along with four members of the original Crossfire Hurricane team were removed. (K Clinesmith, P Strzok, L Page, S Moyer and unknown).
The third scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the third expanded scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes.
One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.
As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:
This third scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.
With Paul Manafort outlined as an investigative target in the original authorization and the first expanded scope memo (dossier expansion), the second scope memo authorizes further expansion to Manafort’s business partner Richard Gates and their joint businesses. This memo also permits the investigation of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and all of his interests; and in ultimate weasel sunlight, DAG Rod Rosenstein authorizes Mueller to begin an investigation of their boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Before getting to more targets, notice the underlined passage about starting with a lot of investigative material because the special counsel was picking up a Russian interference investigation that had been ongoing for “nearly 10 months.”
I would also note that our CTH research indicates all of the illegally extracted FISA-702(16)(17) database search results would be part of this pre-existing investigative file available immediately to Weissmann and Mueller. However, in order to use the search-query evidence, Weissmann and Mueller would need to backfill some alternate justification; or find another way to “rediscover” the preexisting results. The Carter Page FISA renewal becomes inherently valuable… I digress
The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):
General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey.
The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016:
Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:
The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” is unconfirmed; however, the second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.
In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.
This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.
Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.
The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.
The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:
The IG Report on James Comey Memos Outlined the Fraud of Mueller Probe Origination.
All of this information backstops the 19-page filing (full pdf below), where Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell walked through the history of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence apparatus weaponization against Mr. Flynn and lays out the background behind everything known to have happened in 2016, 2017 through today.
From the corrupt DOJ lawyers who were working with Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele, including Mr. Weissmann, Mr. Van Grack and Ms. Zainab Ahmad; to the 2015/2016 FISA database search abuses; to the CIA and FBI operation against Flynn including Nellie Ohr; to the schemes behind the use of DOJ official Bruce Ohr; to the corrupt construct of the special counsels office selections; to the specifics within the malicious conspiracy outlined by hiding FBI interview notes of Mike Flynn,… all of it…. is bolstered by the IG Horowitz report on how the FBI “small group” was manipulating the media, and hiding Comey memos.
Read:
.
The IG Report on James Comey’s memos clearly shows former DAG Rod Rosenstein working with the corrupt FBI and DOJ small group toward an objective of appointing their special counsel selection, Robert Mueller.
Today former DAG Rod Rosenstein sends an openly coded-message to AG Bill Barr, requesting that Barr stick with him and not highlight the extent of the DOJ and FBI corruption for the sake of their institutions.
I no longer have any faith in Barr, and I have to wonder what now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, you are probably right about Barr because Barr would have coordinated and reconciled both Horowitz and Durham’s investigation to reach the same conclusion except for Durham picking off a few low hanging fruit like the young FBI lawyer. They are probably going to even let the Queen of FISA Abuse…Samantha Power off without even a parking ticket. So, Republican allies of PDJT get thrown into the meat grinder for nothing but fabricated crimes and the real criminals walk away laughing. What institutions does this preserve when every traitor in government can now feel EMBOLDENED to attack the President of the United States with any fear of retribution or consequences whatsoever!
LikeLike
Barr may be our last hope, and I have no confidence he will do the right thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein, may you choke on a turkey gizzard…. Figuratively speaking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr and Wray or on the clock. If The Donald goes down then he is taking everybody with him and that will be glorious. You couldn’t find enough honest people in DC to have a 5 on 5 basketball game. Vitalis Rod is pathetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The short answer? Never to see the light of day.
LikeLike
I feel sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for this. No surprise. Barr is a perfect example of “once CIA, always CIA.” He’s deep state and has always covered for the intelligence agencies.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ciabushiran-contra-covert-operative-fixer-william-barr-nominated-attorney-general/5662609
“Barr, however, is a particularly spectacular and sordid case. As George H.W. Bush’s most notorious insider, and as the AG from 1991 to 1993, Barr wreaked havoc, flaunted the rule of law, and proved himself to be one of the CIA/Deep State’s greatest and most ruthless champions and protectors”
LikeLike
I wonder if they realize the longer this fraud and this coup continues without a single indictment of an FBI, DOJ or C-A person, the more people across this country grow in outrage and are adopting this philosophy…….
Never talk to the FBI and Never trust the DOJ!
I would expect if this turns into……..
The predicate was legal, the Intel was bad and policy and procedures were not followed so there are no indictments but we will implement stronger controls going forward so this never happens again…….
If that were to be the result, IMO the public approval rating of the FIB and DOJ will be similar or even less than Congress is today.
I can see a t-shirt rally day where it is worn by 62 million voters that has…..
Never talk to the FBI (on the front)
And
Never trust the DOJ (on the back)
All because truth, justice and the rule of law for all was ignored by so many IMO.
LikeLike
“I wonder if they realize the longer this fraud and this coup continues without a single indictment of an FBI, DOJ or C-A person, the more people across this country grow in outrage”
The VAST majority don’t have even remotely enough factual information on this greatest political scandal in US history, willfully or otherwise, to BE outraged. The deep state actors realize that, since it is obvious that they, “the system” will not indict and correct themselves that such a correction could ONLY come from massive public demand for it. This scandal is already incredibly complex and further delay and obfuscation will make that even worse, already being way beyond what most people are willing or able to take the time to understand.
So, sorry, the system will never correct itself. It’s way past that. And an insufficient number of citizens will demand it to have any effect.
LikeLike
Interesting how the RR tweet sounds a lot like the Barr speeches.
Coincidence??
LikeLike
It’s the final price.
LikeLike
This solidifies my opinion of Barr, who was recommended to DJT by Dubya.
William Barr is Jeff Sessions 2.0
William Barr is a passive/aggressive #Resister who has ZERO intentions of draining the swamp. And, if recent leaks are correct, Horowitz is covering for the coup seditionists.
“Trust the Plan” my ass .
LikeLike
26 And the Lord said to him: If I find in Sodom fifty just within the city, I will spare the whole place for their sake.
28 What if there be five less than fifty just persons? And he said: I will not destroy it, if I find five and forty.
29 And again he said to him: But if forty be found there, what wilt thou do? He said: I will not destroy it for the sake of forty.
30 Lord, saith he, be not angry, I beseech thee, if I speak: What if thirty shall be found there? He answered: I will not do it, if I find thirty there.
31 Seeing, saith he, I have once begun, I will speak to my Lord. What if twenty be found there? He said: I will not destroy it for the sake of twenty.
32 I beseech thee, saith he, be not angry, Lord, if I speak yet once more: What if ten should be found there? And he said: I will not destroy it for the sake of ten.
33 And the Lord departed, after he had left speaking to Abraham: and Abraham returned to his place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Preserve the Institutions?……|
The first thing I want to teach is disloyalty [to institutions] till they get used to disusing that word loyalty [to institutions] as representing a virtue. This will beget independence [and justice] –which is loyalty to one’s best self and principles [and country], and this is often disloyalty to the general idols [institutions] and [institutional] fetishes.
The country is the real thing, the substantial thing, the eternal thing; it is the thing to watch over, and care for, and be loyal to; institutions (like the FBI, CIA, DOJ, State Dept, DOD) are extraneous [or worse – dangerous], they are its mere clothing, and clothing can wear out, become ragged, cease to be comfortable, [become criminal], cease to protect the body from winter, disease, and death. To be loyal to rags [including Dress Blues Bell Hop Monkey Suits], to shout for rags, to worship rags, to die for rags–this is loyalty to unreason, it is pure lower animal; it belongs to monarchy, was invented by monarchy; let monarchy keep it.
– Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trust the plan, man.
Barr is the savior we are waiting on. Know how I know?
Because Hannity, Sara Carter, Victoria and Joe and the oh-so-hidden-but-oh-so-wise Q tell me so.
Save the eeyores for another post and I wont call anyone an idiot.
Lets just focus on re-electing PDJT. It is our only course of action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Lets just focus on re-electing PDJT. It is our only course of action.”
EXACTLY!
LikeLike
Uggh, someone brought up politics at the dinner table tonight…and I had to correct them
Facts are the darnedest things
Now I await my bail hearing
LikeLike
AG Barr is torn. He has been shocked by what he has discovered as he has peeled back the layers of the TDS onion. His recent speech was direct and spoke to the efforts to cramp and remove President Trump. But he also does not want to destroy the DOJ/FBI/CIA etc. and is trying to walk that narrow path. I do not expect much to come from the various reviews and only the low hanging fruit will be plucked. Comey, Brennan, certainly Obama and the Clintons, nope, none of them will cop it. Roger Stone may well die in prison, but none of them. Not one of the “resistance” big hitters will be sacrificed or martyred. Underlings only please. Nauseating.
LikeLike
Patience is in short supply nowadays. And I’ll add , rightly so! People should remember the swamp is very deep about 30-40 years deep. President Trump has been at this for 3 years now!Hold on tight. We’re in the down cycle and we haven’t yet hit bottom.
Give thanks for all President Trump has gotten done for ALLAmericans!
Happy thanksgiving!
LikeLike
And a nighty big th to Sundance!!!!😀
LikeLike
To me. Rosenstein’s words to Barr sounded like a plea, not the words of a confederate.
LikeLike
Actions speak louder than any number of speeches. All Barr has done so far has been making some sound with some very mild quasi fury, signifying nothing.
Horowitz has been detail oriented and thorough with his documentation. As if more concerned about future historians checking his footnotes rather than actually confronting hard, cold, living reality.
Barr looks to be cut from the same cloth. Not interested in the messy confrontation with peers who would have to be dealt with criminally. But happy to leave a nice, fat paper document for future generations to marvel over his clever wordcraft.
These people and virtually everyone (excepting a small minority) in both parties are dedicated to protecting the deep state. All part of the same enterprise. And recognizing that the status quo will revert to normal if they delay and distract long enough.
Forget any real swamp draining. A few low level functionaries will receive minimal penalties and then back to impeachment and politics as usual.
If it plays out like this I don’t even want to see any more Presidential tweets of outrage. More sound and fury signifying nothing but frustration.
Nothing from the swamp has discouraged his base. Rightly so. But anything less than justice from Barr may very well be the first serious depletion of confidence that his words have no effect. And that there is no one of stature he can trust. First Sessions. Then Barr. And all the elite conspirators continuing with their daily damage. Hardly inspiring despite the best intentions.
LikeLike
If ever there was a piece of coal in a Christmas stocking, Barr sure seems to be shaping up to be about the biggest one eve.
LikeLike