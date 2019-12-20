FISC Releases Previously Classified Judge Collyer Order – What Other FISA Cases Was Kevin Clinesmith Involved In?…

The DOJ-NatSec Division and FBI reported issues of fraud upon the FISA court in October and November prior to the IG FISA report release. Specifically the DOJ notified the FISC that OGC Kevin Clinesmith had manipulated and falsified evidence. On December 5th, Judge Coller responded to that series of notifications with an order.
On December 9th, when the IG FISA report was made public, the FISC was given a declassified version of the report and was able to review for the first time. It was from that IG review that Collyer was able to establish the full context of the fraud upon the court. The court was given no advanced notification as to the totality of fraud upon the FISC other than a preliminary ‘head’s up’ on the OGC Clinesmith compromise.
As a result of the IG report, Collyer told the DOJ to declassify her response of December 5th, because she was going to make it public. Today Collyer released that order.
Judge Collyer has three questions/orders and instructs the DOJ: (1) to inform the court of what previous FISA applications Kevin Clinesmith was involved in; (2) inform the court what steps have been taken to review the potential of those applications to also contain fraudulent information; and (3) inform the court what the hell they did to punish this gross behavior from the FBI Office of Legal Counsel.
Keep in mind Judge Collyer wrote this order (Dec 5th) prior to her seeing the full unredacted IG report on FISA abuse (Dec 9th)…. so it’s likely there will be more to come as an outcome of this mess.
HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes wants to see the FISA court shut down. I concur.
The fact that this Order was ever classified “top secret” is appalling. If this is an example of all the other withheld records being kept from the public and free press (including Judicial Watch), it is a fraud on the public.
If the russians efer found out about anything in this Order, the entire security of our way of civilization would be immediately jeopardized, global warming would increase, and the ecomomy would crash to zero /s
There needs to be some career penalty for fake redaction, to keep the public from knowing about government skullduggery.
or even “secret” (sorry…I’m really pissed. I’ve tried/managed cases before crooked judges, and it really, really pisses me off….)
calm down beau…
GP is reporting that Collyer is stepping down and that dirtbag Roberts is replacing her with an Obama judge, which of course Roberts says don’t exist.
Beau…..go back and read all the articles that Sundance has written about Judge Collyer. She is the one of the first on the FISA court who first brought this to our attention.
Right now….I would say that she one ROYALLY peeved Judge. And I would wager that is why she publicly insisted that her memo—the one you just read—would be unclassified.
And she has a right to be peeved to the extreme. She had a young upstart lawyer that had the audacity to falsify records which were then presented to her. Whoa…that is NOT a very intelligent thing for any lawyer to do.
Then she had the FBI/DOJ who brought documents to her that they knew were false….that is just more fire to her flaming peeve……!
And the part where she says….bar association….whoa boy…that says a lot! For someone like Clinsemith who is young, probably paying those school loans, pride and joy of the family…blah…blah….to have Judge Collyer publicly say to bar association in a back hand way…..take away his license…..DEVASTATING.
Looks like she cancelled his Christmas. Picture a Judge Judy or Judge Jeanine…..just not as well known…!
Career penalty? Fake redaction should end with several years in prison, then you wouldn’t see people doing it.
Yeah, in like the jail cell Epstein (who did not kill himself) stayed where the cameras are redacted.
Career penalty? Fake redaction should end with several years in prison, then you wouldn’t see people doing it.
Rosemary should order **all** signatories to the fraudulent applications to appear in her FISA court and then order their indefinite detention until all trials resolve.
Otherwise you’re just running a Stasi court against all US citizen Rosemary. Either those FISA applications have protections and **severe, enforced** penalties, or we need to be an armed and angry citizenry against tyranny.
Amen, Mike
(maybe her excuse is she is too sick, and one of them might have the flu, so she doesn’t want them in her courtroom? makes as much sense as refusing to withdraw the purloined ill-gotten FISAs )
Let’s have a nice little token, say the date upon which all Carter Page FISA applications were signed. to include the renewals.
And, lets have the first FISA application on Mr. Trump that was turn down. 1 in 10,000 I believe.
FBI Christopher deserves Jail time for obstructing justice and crimes against this United States. He stood int he way of truth and justice. Does he have deep state immunity? He shouldn’t. Wray is a scoundrel who betrayed this country. He needs to be frog marched to jail with the other Deep State seditionists, Comey, Brennan, McCabe, Strok, et.al. Traitors to Law, Justice, and the Rule of Law and all decent Americans.
I concur with Sundance, and Devin Nunes, the FISA court needs to be SHUT DOWN.
AG Barr, however thinks thats extreme, and he and his good buddy Chris,wray have some innovative solutions, a little ‘tweeking’to the process, that SHOULD resolve everyones concerns.
Firstly, the “bad actors” are,…..MOSTLY gone, or transferred. Secondly, instead of FOUR different teams, rubberstamping,…er I mean VETTING the applications,…there will be SIX!
AND, of coarse theycwill ALL go through the MANDATORY 3 hour ethics training class; NO EXCEPTIONS.
See, Barr is an HONORABLE man,….
Just like Mueller.
Business as usual until VSGPOTUS.
Wouldn’t everyone think that because false info was turned into with fisa appt. that everything connected with it would be thrown out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That rule only applies to minorities that are arrested.
Absolutely !!!! That is what is so angering, and telling, about the complicit FISC refusal to withdraw the ill-gotten FISA Warrant that protects the FBI/DOJ liars and spy-ers from liability for previous illegal spying. An honest court would promptly withdraw a tainted Order as improvidently granted, nunc pro tunc .(then as now) so it has no protective or other consequence.
That the FISC, whose ONLY purpose and duty is to protect civil rights of unrepresented defendants in a secret court, from improper DOJ/FBI behavior, is an astounding violation of their responsibility. It is proof that the FISC system is broken, and that the FISC does not accept tits responsibility to protect, rather than deny, civil rights. 18 USC 242 applies to judges, as well as FBI and DOJ personnel who willfully deny civil rights.
Now as then – time to stop, or at least proofread..
Hahaha…that made me laugh amidst a serious discussion.
This place is filled with smart and funny folks!
“the FISC system is broken”
No, the system is not broken….the system is unconstitutional. That’s not broken, rather that’s illegal. This FISC concept should have never seen the light of day. Nothing more unamerican than a secret court (or Pelosi).
Powerful and worth repeating:
“That the FISC, whose ONLY purpose and duty is to protect civil rights of unrepresented defendants in a secret court is an astounding violation of their responsibility. It is proof that the FISC system is broken, and that the FISC does not accept tits responsibility to protect, rather than deny, civil rights.”
Yes, one would think so, however her final statement indicates that the one who is responsible for this should be referred for ”possible” disciplinary action. “Possible” means the individual could be held accountable for wrong doing but ”possible” also could mean a talking to by the boss or slap on the wrist.
Didn’t the judge in Flynn’s case decide to sentence him because there was no evidence of FBI abuse? What say he now?
Don’t see him not getting dis barred. He forged document which was put in front of Judge Collyer. That…..is a big BIG no no!
She is peeved. And rightfully so. Look her up and the articles that Sundance has written about her in the search box.
That possible disciplinary action…oh yeah…..he won’t have his license…I would wager on it…..never-ever a good idea to tick off a Judge. And the bar association knows that.
So, the FISA warrants were for Crossfire Hurricane, a counter intel investigation. The info obtained, was rolled into the Mueller investigation, which prosecuted Gen. Flynn, PapaD, that Russian girl, Manafort, Cohen, etc.
Svhouldn’t those cases be reviewed, for parralel construction, and fruit of the poisonous orchard?
Kabuki Theater! The judge knows that Klinesmith only doctored or withheld evidence in matters relating to President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t use the fisa court as a throwaway so the public now thinks it’s safe from the DS. The ENTIRE surveillance/patriot act system needs serious review.
Did it prevent 9/11?
“So, if it all goes South, we’ll wrap it around Pamela Landys neck, shut it down,….and start all over,again!”
FISC is inherently flawed. There can be no adversarial challenge to any warrant. Worse, the court can’t hold anyone responsible for abuses against us or the court. It can’t even find out for itself that it is being abused.
There are all sorts of rules and procedures to follow that are supposed to prevent and fix such abuses. But making the abuser follow new rules when he doesn’t follow the old rules is sheer idiocy. And telling the abuser to certify that he is not abusing you is like hiring a fox to guard your chickens.
Assigning an advocate or ombudsman to represent the targets will fail. Such positions always go on to favor the hand that feeds them.
Having major court reviews will just serve to help the government cross tees and dot i’s. But it won’t catch even brazen lies. Just self contradictory lies.
Giving a secret court power to try miscreants using secret information will end up violating so many Constitutional rights it is sick. Nobody should be hauled away to a secret jail in the dead of night. Even if the miscreants are Comey, McCabe, Yates, Boente and Rosenstein, or Strzok Page and Clinesmith.
And unless everything is declassified, you can’t try the miscreants in regular court.
A FISC is simply license to commit abuse. And the fiction that the DOJ and FBI are honorable and won’t commit abuses has been exposed as the malicious fraud it is. We need protection from those people more than we need protection from terrorists.
But will we be able to accept the risk of killing the FISC?
One more thing. The FISC is obviously not protecting us from abuses, just helping to coverup and whitewash them. I am no longer sure which was the true intent of creating the FISC.
But But….terrorists!
Even WITH THE FISC – they still don’t catch them! They just watch them and wait – then BOOM! More fodder for the wannabe gun confiscators (our government “elite”).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scare tactics.
The intent was to shamwow the public that privacy was being protected by judges, and bad guys were really going to get it now.
It also has the effect of providing statutory defense to felony violations of 4th amendment. The Page warrant produces a statutory defense to criminal prosecution.
The practical effect of the law is as you say. It enables and hides unjustified privacy violations.
Repeal FISA, destroy the records. No judges lose their job, just their part-time sideline.
Can we survive not blowing it up.?
My guess was s based on the sheer volume of warrants most are to gather background. That’s what shoe leather is for. Got a ticking time bomb whoever is POTUS can make the call he is accountable to us. Need a warrant do it the right way enough of the streamlining of declination of liberty.
“But will we be able to accept the risk of killing the FISC?”
Whatever the risk, it pales in comparison to the certainty of past, present, and future damage the FISC poses. We have a secret court that became a corrupted instrument of such incredible power, it was instrumental in a failed coup d’etat against a sitting US President.
Shut it down.
Joe,
Agreed, but doesn’t this action lead you to believe that the judge suspects there are other actions in addition to surveying Carter Page? It does me. Rudy, VP Pence, Trump family members….
Well, well they got their fall guy… Kevin Clinesmith, I smell another Arkancide coming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A “whitey bulger” transfer to Epstein’s special “no cameras” cell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Eric Ciaramella will be ‘sanctioned’ as well? That boy is a loose end. The Witness Protection Program may be looking real appealing to him about now.
Another thing to remember: Since Collyer is retiring she can now afford to be honest and forthright about all the abuses. How many otherwise honest people are working with their heads down because the amoral corruptocrats have been in charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a very compartmentalized order, effectively fire-walling DOJ past this one bad lawyer.
Unless this one lawyer was the only DOJ/FBI involved in all FISA matters, this Order amounts to swatting one fly off a dung heap.
And we know he was not the only staff lawyer handling FISA matters.
and today we find out Collyer is retiring…for “health reasons”….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you like your health? Do you want to stay healthy (breathing)? I guess Justice Compromised (er…Roberts) made her an offer she couldn’t refuse.
Seven ways from Sunday….
Please look up Judge Collyer and read the articles that Sundance has written. The little search box to the right …….
What do the IG’s in the DOJ and FBI look at? Do they wait for someone to tell them what to look at? I mean there are 400 IG’s under Horowitz. Aren’t they supposed to be like auditors looking for bad stuff?
Exactly,
Actually I believe HOROWITZ is the I.G., those working under his direction are ‘investigators’ and most of them are, in fact ‘auditors’; they work with #’s, rules/regs, policy/procedures, and well,…PAPER. Another section of his,staff are shoe leather investigators, LE types, who do interviews, etc.
But, when he finds indications of a crime, he refers that to DOJ, cause while he LOOKS for fraud, waste and abuse, if he finds criminality, he turns over to AG.
Collyer being forced to step down because of her big mouth. Roberts appoints an Obama lackey that will play the game and shut up about it. Nothing to see here.
read the article in October that Sundance posted regarding Boasberg. You should be able to access the article in the search box.
Kevin Clinesmith is dirty? Waaaa
How many other dirty judges does Roberts over see?
Since these sham courts have NOBODY protecting the accused, Nobody listed to the warnings, Should Pelossie use her gavel and rap Roberts on the knuckles?
What is the punishment? Early retirement with full pension? Another cushy fara gig or lawfare job with Cadillac healthcare? We want prison time not retirement and spew their hatred with PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if any posters here were surveilled or perhaps Sundance himself? Can a lawsuit be brought by those illegally spied upon? If so how and what Court? I’m not worried I don’t know or have anything worth surveilling.
If you have a cell phone you’re caught in the net.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until all 63,000 have been analyzed, along with the complete roster of prior years back to at least 2007, we’re not close to done even with fact-gathering. Who was targeted? Who was targeting? Why? What were the results? Was each case a matter of actual law enforcement or political espionage? Etc.
Next — microanalyze every bit of info collected under the Page warrants. Not just matters the OIG decided were related to Russian Collusion. That deliberately excludes the domestic political surveillance the warrant was designed to facilitate. Only someone like Tom Fitton can be trusted to manage the investigation.
And thanks to Sundance….fellow treepers have known this for over a year. I think all of those who have recently grabbed a limb.. have a LOT of reading and catching up to do…and then once they do…spreading the word of what they have learned.
It would save a lot of eye rolling on my part when I see some comments…..
I read everything Sundance wrote to find out what was going on. Then….it was almost a year before I made any comment.
I do believe in the saying that it is better to keep your mouth shut and for people to think you are a fool-than to open your mouth and prove you are.
Agree with Nunes and Sundance. I see no way that FISA in its present form can insure no future abuse.
Spying on a presidential candidate/president is unconscionable. But there is too much at stake to prevent some future FBI ‘insurance policy’ from arising in the DC swamp. Now the swamp even has a workable roadmap.
Rather than do away with it altogether, I think basic structural reform could make it viable. Three things come to mind,
1. A new severe criminal penalty way beyond 18USC1018 for messing it up. Comey gettingbupmto five years just isn’t enough of a deterant.
2. A requirement that the FIDC judges actually review the underlying warrant materials themselves, rather than rely on FBI Woods procedures and attested verification. After all, judges can do that when granting regular search warrants. Slows things down. Sure, and that’s the point.
3. A requirement that renewals MUST be based solely on new info gleaned from the first warrant, not merely (as with Spygate) same old same old rehashed.
4. A requirement that these warrants automatically declassify after some period of time. A sunshine disinfectant provision. And a further provision that any US citizen unjustly spied upon like nothing came up, as with Carter Page) has an automatic cause of action against the FBI miscreants personally, for, say $1 million per screw up.
Ristvan what you suggested at a minimum! My younger brother is a Criminal Court County Judge in a large state and a large county and he challenges every request for a warrant when he is on call. Especially if there is a CI involved. He doesn’t rubber stamp any warrants for any any Cop because he knows if he signs a bad warrant it’s his name and his photo on the local TV evening news and in the local news paper when things go sideways! Something these FISA Judges don’t worry about!
They’re using foreigners to spy on Americans. They can have a foreign national like you on fb or send you an email or text, then because it’s a foreigner they can use fisa on you. I propose they make it so only foreigners can be spied on ever, if there’s an American on one end make them get a regular warrant with real judges and real evidence.
Ristvan, without an independent adversarial capability, corruption and collaboration are inevitable in a secret court.
We already have 18 USC 242 for willful denial of civil rights by judges, FBI and DOJ perps.
Protecting civil rights is the ONLY duty of the FISC, which we now know they ignore, while cooperating in obvious political spying (thinking hillary would win and their complicit behavior would stay secret rather than be exposed as it now has been).
The 2-hop rule meeds to be curtailed, except in extreme circumstances, with a subsequent report, in writing, to the FISC of who was spied on, who got the results, and all the results.
An independent Public Defender Office out of the DOJ, appointed (and fireable) by the President and Counsel for the Office of the President), with authority to crossexamine and subpoena DOJ/FBI witnesses and records, and move to discipline DOJ/FBI misbehavior, is necessary. The PDO (and any dissenting judge of the FISC) would have authority to appeal a Warrant grant to the FISCR court (now only warrant denials are appealable by the DOJ), and petition for cert to the Supremes. The PDO would have authority to report to the Office of the President, the Congress, and the Supreme Court, bad DOJ/FBI and FISC judge behavior, for discipline and/or removal.
This is necessary because the defendants are not represented, there is an extreme history of lying by the FBI/DOJ, adversary (client-loyal) representation is a necessary and “separation of knowledge and powers” part of our system especilly necessary in a sesret “Star Chamber” court despised by the framers of the Constitution, and the FISC has proven itself unable, complicit, and or incompetent to protect civil rights, even when it knows of gross illegal violations. The secret british Star Chamber is the reason for the 4th Amendment and other Constitutional protections.
Following up on your automatic declassification, that may be unwise in actual foreign spying circumstances. But the PDO should advise any improperly spied-on US Citizens that they are victims, who can sue for deprivation of civil rights. The 2-hop spy record would be available to Sharon Atkisson-type litigants. There should be personal liability for violation a=or improper spying, not just a government award from the court of claims.
Get rid of the statutory defense for unjustified snooping.
I’d get rid of the law altogehter. The privacy protection it provides is illusory, and the system is complex and expensive. We got along fine until 1978 or whatever without FISA at all. If the government thinks a US citizen is a foreign agent, get a regular warrant – FISA requires snooping un a US person required crime suspicion, so this is not a new statutory hurdle for snooping.
Ristvan,
We agree to disagree,….again! LOL
Agree FISC sucks, do not agreevthere is ANY way to fix it.
Try this mental excercise.
You are in a room, with the signers of the,Declaration of Independance, writers of the Constitution.
Describe the Fisc court, and FISA warrant process to them, and try to persude them that ANY modifications could make it acceptable.
It is, by its fundamental nature, UN Constitutional, and NO amount of tinkering can change that.
Lipstick,….pig.
Respectfully as always, and sending prayers for your wife!
Good remediation suggestions ristvan.
I am still for trashing the FISC. Even with your suggestions the bad actors will find a workaround within a few months or years and be right back at it.
If the IC agencies were not so damn power hungry, lazy, and wanting shortcuts they wouldn’t need to circumvent the constitution.
I do not trust one single SOB in DC except POTUS.
The only reason God has not destroyed that modern Sodom, is Lot helped God see there was one good man still in town. Impeached, but still in town.
Too little, too late.
She and the court has known of problems long before this.
Getting rid of FISC is never gonna happen. Better for us to devise a better way.
Some other entities need to be involved. Executive, Legislative and Judicial. 3 legs of Government.
FISC Executive, FISC Legislative and FISC Judicial. Hell let’s throw FISC Military in just for an extra layer. The more players there are in the game the more chances for an honest outcome.
Father in Heaven please give everyone a safe, happy, healthy Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Love me some Treepers 1 and all.
— The more players there are in the game the more chances for an honest outcome. —
ROTFL. And lots of finger pointing, like we have now.
The FISC needs to be shut down! The potential and actual abuse has no limits. I fully understand the work they do is critical to our security. Unfortunately, the abuse by our own intelligence three letter agencies cars outweighs the benefit. If we don’t wanna to live in a police state, then we better take action now. The NSA data bases here are far reaching and totally engulfing in what they can surveil. We know that the DOJ allowed civilians with no clearance (Fusion GPS) access to these date bases. They were there only to SPY and collect data on American citizens. Thank God for Admiral Mike Rogers.
At the time, I thought whistle blower Edward Snowden, was an outright spy. All we get is the leftist news media reporting. I am now having second thoughts………….. What’s the back story here?
If not already reminded,
what you are seeing coming to light today – is about events about 3 yrs ago …slow…
and with the dc (panda) obfuscation parade that typically goes on (sadly),
in all likelihood some facts would not be coming to light at all
if the outcome of the 2016 election had went according to the (masked marxist / dragon) nefarious plans and insurance policies etc.
i do not know – but there were clues, way, Way before 2016… (and just enough people saw them, thankfully – but no thanks to the main media.)
It may take even more people becoming more aware, the next time… (and the next …)
imho
Funny she “resigned” today to be replaced by another obama appointee
I want to know more about Carter W Page in Docket Numbers 2016-1182, in the letter. It has an interesting date don’t you think?
FISC Shut it down, right along with the NSL and NSA database.
“HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes wants to see the FISA court shut down. I concur.”
I want to see ALL illegal spying on law-abiding American citizens shut down!
Since democrats and the lying media don’t think President Trump was spied upon, I vote to leave the FISA court in operation until after the 2020 election. I mean they surely wouldn’t care if President Trump turned the tables?
That DOJ and FISC is sure tough on department wrong doers.
Which brings to mind – another year has gone by and I was wondering if Bruce Ohr has yet received this year’s bonus.
Boasberg: FISA Court Finds Massive Government Violations of the Fourth Amendment
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/item/33659-fisa-court-finds-massive-government-violations-of-the-fourth-amendment
Boasberg redux: Federal judge tosses suit, says FBI did all it could on Clinton emails
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/9/federal-judge-fbi-exhausted-search-clinton-emails/
What a bunch of shit this is. Shut 5Eyes down, too!
Translation, GCHQ was asked and provide information on American Citizens in massive amounts! Remember the director of the GCHQ who retired right after President Trump took office.
“These opinions reveal devastating problems with the FBI’s backdoor searches, which often resembled fishing expeditions through Americans’ personal emails and online messages,” said Patrick Toomey, a staff lawyer for the ACLU.”
Here is another little question for all. I don’t remember seeing anything in the IG FISA report on this. Did You?
“Along these same lines, it will be interesting to see what happens after the Justice Department’s inspector general unveils his report on the FBI surveillance in 2016 and 2017 — using the FISA court — to spy on Carter Page”
Clinesmith is going to get indicted.
I take that as a given, based on what we know. The possibility that he wouldn’t be indicted—is too terrible to contemplate.
I want him indicted tomorrow, but it seems that if it is a sure thing, as I believe, every day that goes by with him uncuffed, unindicted—must be grounded in some reason that Barr/Dunham are well satisfied with.
Perhaps already cooperating and giving up the higher ups; perhaps they are coordinating him with other indictments–whatever–it must be a good thing. (I am clinging to hope.)
I also hope I live to see Justice. The fact that it has taken so long is an abomination, and I don’t blame people for being suspicious….but I think (hope) Barr/Durham are legit.
It’s absolutely amazing what we have found out about our government since Trump became president. Just think what a world of shit we’d be and how much worse it would have gotten if Clinton had won. Trump (and those of us who voted for him) has given us a great gift here.
Exactly. The GOP are just as complicit. They had oversight!
Absolutely shut it down and repeal the Patriot act. There was a good reason why the Founders didn’t allow for secret courts. Because it was well known in their time how men and governments act.
I saw the Fox Barr interview and he did or said nothing to relieve me of my skepticism toward him or any other actor in government. His defense of the FISC as an important tool shows they have learned nothing after the abuse. I am not naive to believe that with or without said court that the government will not continue to abuse it’s citizens. We should never GIVE unelected petty bureaucrats such powers. As Franklin said, ” anyone willing to give up freedom for security, deserves neither”.
Dollar to donuts, Roberts asked for Collyer’s resignation. The Chief Justice has been Radio Silent but I’m confident there is a great deal going on behind the curtain in preparation for a report (which will be publicly released) and FISA reform in the Spring.
I expect that Roberts et. al. are going to put the wood to the FBI and DOJ-NSD like no one has ever seen before.
You have it wrong , They have Twisted the Law to protect themselves and have created their own pay plan . If you went down and told 17 lies to get a warrant and they found it out , You would be arrested immediately if not sooner and be put under the jail . But since its FBI its OK no matter how many lives it has ruined .
These Judges are all in on it , you cant Tell me they didn’t know why the DNC wanted the warrants .They knew very well about the election and what was going on .
There are so many lawyers they have to invent a Tax Payer Pay check . Look at these Law schools cranking out class after class . The average person has very little work for a lawyer .The FBI has more lawyers than the NFL has players . These judges don’t get a pass
You know the definition of a Judge is a Lawyer to stupid to make it in private practice.
