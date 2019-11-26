USMCA Rumblings – After Letter from Mexico to Pelosi, USTR Lighthizer, FM Seade and FM Freeland Meet in DC…

Something is shaping up in the political background around the USMCA.
Yesterday Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (AMLO) sent a second letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging USMCA ratification. Team Trump and Team AMLO are working together against Team Pelosi & AFL-CIO Richard Trumka.
Essentially AMLO has been saying the labor provisions within the USMCA trade pact are already being put in place by Mexico, and Pelosi should quit trying to hide behind labor concerns to avoid ratification.
Tomorrow, on the eve of Thanksgiving at the request of the Trump administration, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Mexican Foreign Minister Jesus Seade and Canadian Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland are holding a meeting to discuss the AFL-CIO/Pelosi issues within the USMCA labor provisions.
FM Chrystia Freeland is irrelevant to the meeting; she’s a potted-plant rubber stamp for whatever scheme Pelosi is cooking. It is House Speaker Pelosi who is using her pressure over labor unions to hide behind AFL-CIO Richard Trumka and claim U.S. labor unions have issues with the USMCA labor provisions. It ain’t about labor; it is all political cover.
However, it is interesting that USTR Lighthizer, a man with the patience of Job, called Jesus Seade and Freeland to DC:
WASHINGTON – The three trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico are set to meet in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the deal to replace NAFTA, seven people familiar with the plans told POLITICO.
The meeting involving U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Deputy Canadian Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Undersecretary for North America Jesús Seade comes as the Trump administration is nearing a compromise with House Democrats to make changes to the USMCA.
Lighthizer has been negotiating with a group of nine House Democrats to address four main concerns involving the pact’s labor, environmental, enforcement and drug pricing provisions.
Any changes to the text would have to be approved by Canada and Mexico before the Trump administration can finalize the agreement and send it to Congress for a vote. Canada is expected to accept changes to the text without issue. (more)
In her effort to stall the growth of the North American economy, Speaker Pelosi has been trying to block the USMCA by demanding [falsely and with cover by Trumka (AFL-CIO)] that Mexico start a national Social Security program for all Mexican workers.
There’s a bucket load of political obfuscation on the issue, but that’s generally Pelosi’s intentional poison pill. Meanwhile Mexican President Lopez-Obrador has told Lighthizer that Pelosi can go drink a bucket of spit if she thinks the U.S. is going to dictate domestic economic policy to a sovereign country.
Now remember, the USMCA is an agreement between Lighthizer and Seade that Canada joined. The architecture of the agreement was exclusively the U.S. (Team Trump) working with Mexico (Team AMLO) when the deal was constructed in 2018. Canada joined after everything was already assembled; the deal hardly changed at all… you’ll see why.
My hunch is that Robert Lighthizer (Trump) has informed Jesus Seade (AMLO) that Pelosi is just trying to kill any USMCA compact simply because she is attempting to derail the U.S. economy for maximum 2020 political benefit (which she is).
This meeting is going to be Lighthizer and Seade extending some deal framework that will functionally stop Nancy Pelosi and Richard Trumka from making ridiculous claims.
Something akin to modified provisions within the agreement where Mexico agrees to a border enforcement mechanism if a labor dispute panel arbitrates a U.S. labor union challenge within the deal. A mini three nation binding arbitration trade panel of sorts (example: 2 from Canada, 2 from Mexico and 3 from U.S.). This panel would create faster labor/trade dispute resolution than going through an extensive multi-year court case.
There’s going to be paper here…. not talk… an actual papered outline. Trump wouldn’t be having Lighthizer call for Seade if he and AMLO had not already worked the paper.
This is a little weedy, and my hunch is that Lighthizer (Trump) is telling Seade (AMLO) the U.S. panel would be stacked in favor of Mexico [nudge-nudge, wink-wink, say-no-more, say-no-more]. An effort to cut-off Pelosi’s scheme to derail the agreement.
The multinationals are lined up and ready to go all-in, BIGLY, on North American investment that will benefit Mexico. There are tens-of-billions of private sector dollars ready to go, they just need to clear the insufferable Pelosi blockage.
This $44bn investment package is why AMLO has been willing to assist the Trump administration on border security etc. President Trump has leveraged major economic benefit to Mexico because in the larger picture the USMCA, in combination with prior ASEAN agreements, is the economic breech that drains China. However, to receive the benefits, Mexico has to be a stable partner on geopolitical issues including immigration, border security, internal corruption and dealing with drug cartels.
If all goes according to the Trump/AMLO plan Wall Street’s U.S. investment in China will have an alternative in Mexico, and that’s the cornerstone that allows President Trump to begin a more consequential decoupling with Beijing. [Insert India watching here]
Phase-One of the U.S-China deal, if cemented, will be the only phase; and that phase objective is simply constructed to fill the purchase void for the U.S. Agriculture Sector. China opens the financial sector and makes Ag purchases, in exchange POTUS stalls further tariffs on designated sectors that touch upon Phase-one agreements.
If the landscape ends were the compass is heading, there isn’t going to be a multi-sector (manufacturing, IP, big-tech, etc.) phase-two or phase-three deal in the U.S-China future. Instead there will be a decoupling of the U.S-China relationship in direct proportion to the opportunity opened within the U.S-Mexico alliance. [Insert Stock Market Stability Here]
This is the incentive for AMLO, via Jesus Seade, to work with Trump, via Lighthizer, to get Pelosi out of the picture. Once she’s out of the way, the big picture starts moving forward.
Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau are irrelevant, Canada has already destroyed its manufacturing base and cannot enjoy the benefits of massive North American investment. Canada has consigned itself to be a service-driven economy living in the shadow of the U.S. and Mexico. If Canadian politics and social outlooks change later on, well… !
Happy Thanksgiving!
Now go make your millions.
.
I don’t trust the house democrats, they shouldn’t be making ANY changes to ANYTHING.
Their policies are never in the interest of the US.
If you read the article in full, its just a wink and a nod deal. Any two counties can force arbitration. SD is saying that the USA will never go against Mexico on these issues, and thus even though the by law is on the books, as long as Trump is in the White House he will have no problem. By the time a Dem wins the Mexicans will have met most of the criteria anyway, probably.
Interestingly, the article fails to note where the private financing is coming from, who engineered the deal, why and how he did, and the downstream conseqences.
Sneaky Sad Panda.
Panda is in a world of hurt. Their banking sector is imploding, not enough US dollars. Lol.
The US in all essentials—food, energy is self sufficient. China is not.
As I have been saying here for a year, ‘the trade that is not a trade deal’. US is decoupling.
Much like Brexit, the Best Deal is No Deal.
Breaking News: After 50 years and no change (50年不变) a US -China Trade Deal is Agreed.
I’m having a laugh.
Mark my words.
( if you do not understand the reference, it is a slogan the PRC promoted when the Sino-British treaty was signed in 1984).
If the Democrats are against the USMCA it must be beneficial to the U.S.
Also it’s beneficial to the Brown People Pelosi claims to care so much about.
Wonder what Pelosi would do if we got a trade deal with China – block it to prevent a victory for POTUS?
There is no way that goes with the Hinky, dinky, parley voo song I remember. Still great job!
So why, one might ask, do labor unions (not all, but most) always support the demoncrats even when a MAGA republican offers workers a better deal than they would ever get from the dimms? The answer is, because the dimms launder campaign cash to the Union leaders like Trumka, something they don’t get from Republicans.
Union members, your leaders are not your friends.
Played a huge part in ruining the Public School System too.
Magabear, respectfully, it’s simpler than that. Union leaders are socialists, living off the dues of their own members – for whom they care not a lick. News at 11 (sarc).
If the only funds union leaders were getting were from their members, then why oppose policies that would add more members, such as USMCA? It’s because the money that gets funneled to them by the democrat party is quite lucrative.
The Union Leaders like Trumpka are political first. They get kickbacks and bribes from Democrats and in return make sure they lie to their workers to vote and fill the coffers of the left. It’s a big slush fund circle jerk.
I think the cash flows in reverse of your model, Magabear. The unions have been a Dem cash cow for decades, finally culminating with the Obama bailouts circulating back into Dem pockets.
Most of the union rank and file supports MAGA agenda, imo. It’s a lot easier to pay off a few union higher-ups than all the r&f.
In what way does it subvert the constitution and opening the US to be a part of the NWO? Be specific please.
It was a one issue targeted ROLCON, gone.
I recall that you wrote the same thing a few days ago and were soundly thumped as not truthful. Perhaps you should rethink this or do more research.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As above.
Troll Alert!
Jan was replying to a comment no longer there. 😉 When that happens the replies remain.
Treeclimber: Thanks!
O.K. Jan your now officially “not a troll”!
If the conflict comes down between Pelosi and Jesus, my money’s on Jesus!
Thank you Leftnomore for the laugh!
Mm. Sounds like stuffin’ with gravy. Lots and lots of gravy.
A’ight, I’mma go ahead and display my youthful naivete (inexperience if you’re feeling generous) :
Why do the multinationals hate PTrump so? Yes, trillions at stake, I get it. But if he’s baking more economic pies, do they not get a slice? Would they not also benefit? Are they trying to stretch short-term profit into a long-term scheme? Are we actually taking their economic pies? Or am I missing something?
There are many wiser Treepers here than I, please explain!
Multinationals make their money overseas, hence the term “multi-national”.
Trump’s “America First” policies benefit corporations in the U.S. economy. The multinationals are not getting any benefit.
Multinationals = Globalists.
America-First = Economic nationalists.
So it’s strictly more American pies? Because it sure seems to be benefiting India, Mexico, Japan… that seems fairly multinational to me… So again, if everyone were to work in good faith for the best of their own country, it still seems like everyone should benefit…?
But perhaps I answered my own question with the phrase “in good faith.”
As an example, Soros makes money from crooked deals, inside information, not by making machinery, growing crops, having safe cities. Usually these one world vultures make billions through finance and money manipulations. Times of hardship, pump and dump are where the vultures dine. Long term the world looks like Venezuela and Syria.
Well, neither India, Mexico, nor Japan have publicly vowed to crush the United States and take over half if not all the world, as has the Chinese hardliner communist party & military.
So apparently we don’t mind shifting some manufacturing from China to those ASEAN nations while we are still rebuilding a mfg base here in the US.
JMHO of course, but I’m 99.9% certain this is why Bloomberg got in the race. his “rebuild” America slogan is a total crock. The first thing he did was meet with union leaders on bringing in more foreign workers. I am guessing many people have no clue how the passage of Obamacare played into this with the special rules they made for employers if they were hiring foreign workers. None of these globalists care about America. I would love to see Mexico move forward, but Mexico is a caste system and too many of their poor citizens are hard workers and barely educated. In the meantime, we are poorly educating many of our own population – thanks to unions and hippies who went into teaching.
To be (somewhat) fair to “Multinationals”, anyone old enough to remember the 1970’s – and the horror that labor unions, regulations, high taxes, double-digit inflation, etc. did to our economy – can understand why US companies sought access to labor and unregulated markets outside of the United States.
Unfortunately, Mexico continued with their currency manipulation and China is still a corrupt Communist regime with no interest in developing a strong, vested middle class.
The fact is that the Government makes it very hard to create ANY business in the US – much less one that engages in manufacturing.
If President Trump can dismantle the obstacles to doing so, we can be a great Nation once again.
If Trump can do the above, the “multinationals” will return in droves. There are trillions to be made and NO worker on the face of the planet is more productive than a US worker.
Excellent points.
A while back a treeper posted this and I have watched it a few times. Tucker gets it and there is so much to this speech if you listen carefully there is more depth than ‘meets the eye”
I share this again because of all the comments that precede and follow
First question; ‘What is the most important thought we haven’t given our self’s permission to say out-loud:
1) The Left has taken over the world-led by George Soros
2) Elections haven’t been free and fair for hundreds of years
They would lose control and that is to be avoided at all costs. A rigged system can be guided to where they want it whatever laws or leaders stand in their way.
So it’s about power as much as money. Makes sense.
Up until this point; say the last 30 years, these multinationals have been in bed with politicians of both parties (US). Along with major political factions around the world in developed nations. They scratch each other’s back so to say. Until Trump came along and put forth this little doctrine you may have heard of “Make America Great Again” this symbiotic relationship between multi nationals and these plutocrats made up the dominance of the “One World Order” we were heading towards. Ultimately it would have turned to Socialism which is why so many on the left loved this kind of crony capitalism.
The MAGA concept shreds all of the predictability they once enjoyed. The MAGA doctrine is not only making America autonomous but other countries as well ultimately transferring sovereignty back to the people; at least in the US. Hope that helps.
They have structured their businesses on capturing markets, controlling availability and manipulating pricing/gouging, purchasing politicians to gain greater control and opportunities, and ultimately exporting the wealth outside the US whilst taking over commodities in other countries, a profoundly unfree corrupt system. President Trump is moving us closer to free markets, he is punishing those that levy prohibitive tariffs and cheat us, he is returning America to a Main Street economy instead of a Wall Street economy.
In the end, yes, the Multi-Nationals could be very much richer if the entire world embraced Trumponomics, but they lose the one thing that the self designated Masters of the Universe have had far too much of for far too long; Power.
Corporations or no, these are Globalists, Communists in well-monied-drag, their goals as totalitarian as Xi’s and Satan’s. Not an easy group to convince to do the right thing for the serfs or their “out-moded” nation-states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is your second paragraph that really answers my question; I do understand your first paragraph. I guess I could rephrase my original inquiry thus: why go to all the trouble to be conniving and manipulative and evil, if acting in good faith will return the same profits?
Because they are conniving and manipulative and evil.
😉
I believe many are adjusting already to the Trump economy. Our stock market under O had an inverse relationship to bad news. Bad news meant lower interest rates and more stock purchase. Good numbers in any section resulted in interest rate fears and a market contraction.
Under Trump good numbers make the markets move upward. Also impeachment week as I have t became more and more obvious Trump wasnt going anywhere the markets climbed.
Markets like stability. Trump has been absolutely stable as to the direction he is taking this economy. We of.course knew that because he is a VSG. I think industry has used Trump’s China Gambit to prepare for Trump’s continued Presidency and the fulfilment of his plan.
I am sure some will hold out till the last.minute but I imagine most are resizing their investment in China to them as markets that will willingly accept Chinese goods and either preparing to sacrifice their US market, or retooling for for US production for US markets
Treeclimber: I will give it a stab! Multinationals have spent the last 30 or more years setting up their investments in China and ensuring they could bring their products into the US market without having to pay any tariffs or duty. They used their control of Congress and the US chamber of commerce to create corrupt trade agreements to support this self dealing self enriching arrangement. All of this was done at the expense of everyday Americans (job losses, incomes falling, etc.)
Average Americans know something is wrong but can’t figure out why since the same thing keeps happening no matter who they elect! They don’t know why until President Trump starts telling people why! People are fed up and want something done about it!
Trump comes along with America First agenda. He starts deconstructing this corrupt arrangement. He renegotiates new honest trade agreement between US/Mexico and later Canada shutting the multinationals and the US chamber of commerce completely out of the picture (US chamber of commerce used to negotiate and write all US trade agreements since Jimmy Carter). Naturally the multinationals are pissed that their corrupt trade agreements are being torn up and replaced with honest trade agreements!
President Trump puts tariffs in place mainly against China and closes duty free importing loopholes. Also targets Korea, Japan, EU too with honest trade deals. All of these folks need access to biggest market in world. No deal, then suffer like China! China has no intention of making a trade deal ever!
Now multinationals need to deconstruct their existing investments in China and relocate them somewhere else. Hopefully in the US.
Also some multinationals are now discovering that China has no intention of letting them compete with Chinese companies in China but only after sharing their technology with a China company who is now their competitor! ! Double crossed! Learning the truth too late! Greed overcame common sense!
Thus trillions at stake!
There are a lot more feet that need Nikes in China than there are in the USA.
In a way, it is sad to see once savvy politicians get old and lose their marbles, and you wish their families would intervene while they still have their reputations. Nancy doesn’t understand any of this. And her capacity to even communicate rivals Biden’s.
It is USCoC and Soros and the globalists who cannot let this go through because trillions are at stake.
Mr. Lighthizer, hang tough! You’re doing a fabulous job and we who do not understand all the niceties of trade and trade warring, salute you.
Thank you Sundance and Happy Thanksgiving!
I don’t understand how this meeting is going to change Pelosi’s stance on delaying the vote on USMCA. Ultimately she wields the gavel and if she doesn’t bring it to the floor for a vote – is doesn’t get out of the House.
It will kick the legs out from under her disingenuous excuses. Bigly.
She will just move the goalposts. I can’t see anything that Mexico can do to budge her. The USMCA will help the US economy which will help President Trump which will hurt her masters.
Ebony:. President Trump can always trigger the 6 month NAFTA trade clock!
If Mexico places pressure on her, strongly,and vocally publicly supporting the Trump trade doctrine, and criticising the democrats, then Pelosi will lose everything, possibly even Calif. President Trump is boxing her in to least loss senario.
David A wrote:
“If Mexico places pressure on her, strongly,and vocally publicly supporting the Trump trade doctrine, and criticising the democrats, then Pelosi will lose everything, possibly even Calif. President Trump is boxing her in to least loss senario.”
I think this is 100% of the strategy, it turns the illegals Dems have been thinking will turn the election for them into voting for Trump. Imagine the vote implosion. Mexico will suck the illegals back into their country because of economics, the jobs will go from China to Mexico and the labor rates will suck the illegals from the US.
Pelosi put out her stance with the labor unions (timing) for a reason. Their fake impeachment is blowing up in their faces. Pressure is building on her over USMCA and people see that they’ve done nothing but a failing impeachment attempt for a year. She needed to come up with an excuse as to why it (USMCA) isn’t getting done. This meeting kicks the legs out from under her excuse. Expect her to come out with a statement to counter this trade meeting / agreement as “not good enough”.
And if you think democrats in Trump districts are having a difficult time this week explaining to their constituents why they are wasting time on the impeachment inquiry, just wait until they have to explain later why USMCA isn’t done. Especially as we get closer to the election and PDJT begins to daily smash the democrats over the head with a USMCA done deal that benefits everyone but that the democrats won’t finish. Already the polls have PDJT taking 34% of the black vote (the earth is still shaking this evening over that), and failure to pass USMCA could be the last yards of land before the democrat clown car flies over the edge of the cliff.
The democrats are in desperate need of anything they can point to and claim they held out for on USMCA. “See, they signed it with a green pen, not a blue pen.” The inquiry backfired on them bigly, and now they’re screwed and they know it. Well, some of them know it. Pelosi knows it. The left wing squad and their crowd still wander in fairyland.
Trump Landslide 2020
Can anyone imagine the immense wealth (and well being) that would result from a strong Mexican, US and Canadian “win-win” trade alliance? Mexico, God help us, is our brother – and we are our brother’s keeper. I pray that President Trump can not only reform the United States, but Mexico as well. A stable, prosperous and peaceful Mexico would do wonders for the United States.
Strong Mexico, and a strong India is far better then a strong China.
Canada may need to survive the Trudeau and Freeland dream team first.
Sundance, you may already know but I bet there are a lot more people watching your comments than most realize.
Hate is a strong word, but after the last three years of what the DemonRats have been up too, I can say I hate them. Plus I’m on my way to hate those that vote for the DemonRats.
Thank God my relatives are either Conservative our Independently minded, they all seem to detest DemonRats.
“Plus I’m on my way to hate those that vote for the DemonRats.”
Loren, beat you there. Been there since 2015. There are NO demonrats in my circle of friends now. All of family are PRESIDENT TRUMP supporters. Bigly.
Oh I’m getting thankfuller and thankfuller for Mr Trump’s Wolverines, and for you too Sundance.
My new plan is to work on my second million. The first one is being so dern difficult !!
How can Nancy leverage this to extricate the Democrat party from impeachment without looking like a bloody fool? That’s the thing she desperately needs.
Very astute if anyone can figure out that deAl it’s Trump. Personally I can tie the two together. It would give her the opportunity to say she can walk and chew gum at the same time. So far that has not been the case.
Her dentures never stay in place as it is. I don’t think she could handle a stick of juicy fruit.
“Speaker Pelosi has been trying to block the USMCA by demanding [falsely and with cover by Trumpka (AFL-CIO)] that Mexico start a national Social Security program for all Mexican workers”
Isn’t that a quid pro quo?
Just saying…
So, who’s the 3rd-rate politician!!!!
Ha ha ha
In the interest of brevity, I will only add to Sundance’s exemplar analysis that not only is India watching, but Brazil too!
They have a President now (Bolsanaro) that sees the same opportunity in the US decoupling from China as the astute Narendra Modi of India does (thus Modi’s 2020 political assist to Trump with his Houston event)!
And I agree, Phase 1 is meant to get through 2020. After 2020, Trump will target the WTO and that in of itself will address Phase 2 and 3 issues. In Phase 1, if a deal is reached, I believe the US would have achieved most of what it wants with China. Of course, a deal won’t be reach without a viable and credible enforcement mechanism.
Bigly. I’ve been hammering on The Hill about how WE THE PEOPLE, specifically Blue Dog Democrats, will be hammered by dragging feet on USMCA. The Do Nothing Democrats have a Zero track record.
Against tax cuts.
Against border security.
Against immigration reform.
Against infrastructure deal.
Against USMCA.
It will be a bloodbath if they don’t pass USMCA.
Mexico will benefit massively; and manufactured goods can be easily trucked in. No 4-6-8 week cargo ship timeline. And, critically, it establishes a $16 per hour wage for 40% of jobs – a new middle class for Mexico, where many make $1.50 an hour. (Many are merely paid a full day or week payment that breaks down to that figure.)
I commented on President Obrador’s infrastructure vision when the trade deal was in its infancy. Very astute and good for Mexico and the US. The President of Mexico is no fool.
They are in sync with the US, and cooperation on defeating the bloody cartels is probably already happening. By contrast, the failed, fast and furious debacle of the last administration probably woke them up.
There are huge areas of central Mexico that have been depopulated due to migration North. Very rich resource areas that can be revitalised if Obrador can get this trade deal. good for Mexico and it’s people. They will return home.
Make Mexico Great for future generations.
Si!
I also want to say that as for Canada, Freeland, now the vice premier has already caved and is in support of the USMCA as is Trudeau. They are not supporting Pelosi against their national interests. They now know it is to their benefit. They have to get any changes through their parliamentary system as it is. I only see the Quebec guy who is dragging his feet. He will cave.
Do you think the re-election of Trudeau was legit?
How would I know, though I followed the election closely commenting extensively on the thread here. look it up. I presume it was, and in the parliamentary system he had just squeaked by and had to form a coalition government to be selected as leader. compromising with in particular, the Quebec faction that gained members, as the other parties faded.
This is not the US system if that is what concerns you.
pM Trudeau and Freeland, then a trade negotiator, at the end of the day supported the USMCA, before they had the election.
Geez Canada, what have you done to yourselves……
A very scary dichotomy has formed in North America, where the Democrats/Liberals are the party of government workers, and the Republicans/Conservatives are the party of private/sector workers.
The liberal parties are at best indifferent to the plight of workers in the private economy, and in the case of primary industry, like oil production, openly hostile. The Federal Liberal Party seems determined to destroy the Alberta oil industry, on the grounds they’re fighting climate change.
Government workers seemed convinced they’re immune to the vagaries of the national or local economy. The Chicago teachers just demanded a raise, despite the new socialist Mayor Lightfoot telling them, truthfully, that the city is broke and can’t afford it. After a perfunctory 11-day strike the teachers, of course, got their raise from the Democrat Mayor.
Barack Obama made a large contribution to government workers becoming, de facto, an arm of the Democrat Party. His stimulus package for shovel-ready jobs was instead spent on saving government jobs, at all levels, during the recession. And the # of federal government workers making six-figure incomes skyrocketed during his Presidency.
The women in pink hats who marched to protest something or other the day after Trump’s Inauguration were, of course, mostly government clerks and school teachers.
We can only hope Bill Barr someday reveals the day-to-day battles he’s had to fight to see justice meted out to wayward bureaucrats from their brother Democrats. (If it happens)
This is all down to Nancy Pelosi. 💯% political. She needs an intervention.
I think that is some kind of Democrat therapy group talking in circles trying to convince her that her dentures do not matter and we love you but put down that gavel we love money more.
😂
Happy Thanksgiving one and all. Praise the Lord and pass the gravy.
Hu Xijin’s worst nightmare A2
( he’s going down, fell into a trap. I’m breaking out the champagne. One down many to go).
