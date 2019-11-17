Peter Navarro: If Pelosi Could Pause the Impeachment, Congress Could Pass the USMCA…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss two key economic and trade issues: (1) the current status of U.S-China trade discussions “round one”; and (2) the status of USMCA ratification (Pelosi’s delay).

Nothing in the China trade discussion is solid, until everything in the China trade discussion is settled; this is one of the key aspects to President Trump’s directive to USTR Robert Lighthizer. No deal is a more favorable outcome than the construct of a trade deal that cannot be enforced.

On the USMCA ratification, again it all falls upon the politics of Pelosi. The agreement would pass tomorrow if it were put up to a vote; there is no controversy. Speaker Pelosi is holding back the ratification vote for pure political purposes.

USMCA ratification is the first domino in long-chain of ‘America First’ economic benefits. As soon as USMCA passes a wave of North American investment will surge. The downstream consequences includes leverage for U.S-China, U.S-Europe, U.S-India and U.S-U.K trade agreements.

