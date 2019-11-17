Peter Navarro: If Pelosi Could Pause the Impeachment, Congress Could Pass the USMCA…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss two key economic and trade issues: (1) the current status of U.S-China trade discussions “round one”; and (2) the status of USMCA ratification (Pelosi’s delay).

Nothing in the China trade discussion is solid, until everything in the China trade discussion is settled; this is one of the key aspects to President Trump’s directive to USTR Robert Lighthizer.  No deal is a more favorable outcome than the construct of a trade deal that cannot be enforced.

On the USMCA ratification, again it all falls upon the politics of Pelosi.  The agreement would pass tomorrow if it were put up to a vote; there is no controversy.  Speaker Pelosi is holding back the ratification vote for pure political purposes.

USMCA ratification is the first domino in long-chain of ‘America First’ economic benefits. As soon as USMCA passes a wave of North American investment will surge. The downstream consequences includes leverage for U.S-China, U.S-Europe, U.S-India and U.S-U.K trade agreements.

27 Responses to Peter Navarro: If Pelosi Could Pause the Impeachment, Congress Could Pass the USMCA…

  1. Michael Kunz says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Time she was pressured, big time, to do her actual job. No Nancy, it is not impeaching a really good president because your party says that you’ve got nothing else!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Fred says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    The same person/people who wrote the TPP also wrote the USMCA, and it contains the same language that gives away US sovereignty. Beware of passing the bill, it will damage the Constitution.

    Like

    Reply
  3. vikingmom says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    The stock market is already going up, even as the impeachment show drags on and on…their big gamble to crash the economy prior to the election hasn’t panned out and they know it. If USMCA passes our jobs numbers will go through the roof and the 1984 Reagan re-election landslide will happen all over again!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Mike says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Really goes to the heart of Congress. Party of people.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Tiffthis says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    She doesn’t want pass USMCA. She wants it to LOOK like she will and wait for the gov shut down to blame the president for the “non passage of the USMCA” 💯

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Kent says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Pelosi…and every other single thing about any California democrat needs to be removed from having any influence whatsoever in the USA….Californians are problematic troublemakers…

    Sorry conservative Californians….I understand your conundrum….but the Californians gotta go …….

    Californians are simply too problematic to run their own lives much less the lives of the rest of this nation….

    We don’t need you…you aren’t welcome…

    Like

    Reply
    • MelH says:
      November 17, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      35,000 Californians leave here every day. That’s because if you make over 250K a year, your taxes will cost you 61% of every dollar you earn. Those who saved their shekels so they could have a blissful retirement are paying to support the 45% of the nations’ illegals who live here. When all the wealth leaves , good luck to the illegals and those living on the streets in every town in California.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Kent says:
        November 17, 2019 at 11:06 pm

        …all the rest of the nation asks is that you leave the pelosis, the schiffs, the feinsteins, the jerry browns, the kamala’s and the rest of the leftist rabble rousing communist trash and their insane politics where they are right now……

        …sane out-migration is expected……who wouldn’t…just don’t infect the rest of America.

        Like

        Reply
  7. Patience says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Nancy continues her daca caca.
    Pelosi is owning her, “This is like a bowl of doggie poo…. like a sundae”.

    Pout and put the “cherry on top”, Nancy
    and be forever known as: Poo Poo Pelosi

    Like

    Reply
  8. 2Alpha says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Pelosi may very well do this. Pause the proceedings for a ‘commercial break’.
    After all, it’s a ‘made-for-TV-event’ so expect commercial interruptions…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Eastender says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Pelosi doesn’t want anything that would make POTUSDJT look good, it more importantly, that would jeopardize the income she receives from China.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Tim says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    its been mentioned here on another page. Pelosi and the demoncrats ( typeo democrats ) are all about the “optics” / propaganda. They may pass impeachment of Pres Trump and the USMCA on the same day. Then claim “we are doing what is best for the US in BOTH actions. See we are not seditious we passed USMCA didnt we.” But outlining this is outside the job description of a (very capable ) trade negotiator.

    Like

    Reply
  11. hawkins6 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Trudeau has still not attempted to pass the USMCA agreement in Parliament (as some are aware) and according to recent interviews etc, it’s a low or non priority for the Liberals and the official opposition Conservatives as the video below indicates.

    The new Parliamentary session reconvenes on Dec 5th and will end on Dec 13. The first 6 days of will be involve the parties debating Trudeau’s new Budget. The USMCA was not been mentioned in any press releases I’ve found. If Trudeau finally gets approval to pass the trade deal from his wacky boss Pelosi, it’s uncertain if any of the Conservatives, the NDP or the Bloc Quebecois will agree to vote YES. Nobody mentions it. Trudeau needs 13 votes from those parties to pass any legislation. The USMCA might pass during this time but it also might not so the Dem House can delay any vote until long after New Years or whenever Trudeau reopens Parliament.

    Like

    Reply
  12. jus wundrin says:
    November 17, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Ahab pelozi is fixated on hunting the great white whale Trump to be bothered with silly trade issues. Her ruthless quest for absolute power and control is at stake!

    Didnt work out too well for Ahab in the end either.

    Like

    Reply
  13. yukonblizzard says:
    November 17, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    USMCA is not modeled nor does it share content with TPP. USMCA does however have similarities and shared content with NAFTA such as the same tariff or labor regulation, however in USMCA there is now a sunset 🌅 clause. Good catch Sundance regarding the comment that stated incorrectly that USMCA & TPP shared the same author & content.

    Normally don’t read or post links to USA Today, however, they do have a set of graphics outlining the similarities & differences between USMCA & NAFTA.

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/10/01/comparison-nafta-and-usmca-trade-agreements/1487163002/

    Like

    Reply
