Peter Navarro: If Pelosi Could Pause the Impeachment, Congress Could Pass the USMCA…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss two key economic and trade issues: (1) the current status of U.S-China trade discussions “round one”; and (2) the status of USMCA ratification (Pelosi’s delay).
Nothing in the China trade discussion is solid, until everything in the China trade discussion is settled; this is one of the key aspects to President Trump’s directive to USTR Robert Lighthizer. No deal is a more favorable outcome than the construct of a trade deal that cannot be enforced.
On the USMCA ratification, again it all falls upon the politics of Pelosi. The agreement would pass tomorrow if it were put up to a vote; there is no controversy. Speaker Pelosi is holding back the ratification vote for pure political purposes.
USMCA ratification is the first domino in long-chain of ‘America First’ economic benefits. As soon as USMCA passes a wave of North American investment will surge. The downstream consequences includes leverage for U.S-China, U.S-Europe, U.S-India and U.S-U.K trade agreements.
Time she was pressured, big time, to do her actual job. No Nancy, it is not impeaching a really good president because your party says that you’ve got nothing else!
It’s time the Schiff Show was hung around her neck since she is allowing it, and nothing else.
The same person/people who wrote the TPP also wrote the USMCA, and it contains the same language that gives away US sovereignty. Beware of passing the bill, it will damage the Constitution.
False.
Sundance, Love you work.
Now…..several months ago someone posted a supposed section of the USMCA that was pretty clearly anti-US sovereignty. It was apparently quite damaging to the US. Could you provide more information on why this is false? I sure trust you and hope it is false.
God bless,
Mike Rock
This is the first I have heard about this. Do you have any further info? Sundance – do you share any of Fred’s concerns?
Sundance – thank you for responding before I could even get my question posted! Sounds like someone is trying to spread false warnings?
That is not true.
Robert Lighthizer wrote the USMCA.
Robert Lighthizer had nothing to do with TPP.
TPP was written by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for Barack Obama.
Why would you spread lies?
Fred, Please tell us the specifics of how it will damage the Constitution. There are a whole lot of famous economic brains who negotiated USMCA for many reasons, the most important being that the bill in force now is a USA rip-off. Google USMCA and see the segments of the USA economy that will greatly profit, the jobs it will create and the businesses that will move here. It’s a win for all three countries.
The stock market is already going up, even as the impeachment show drags on and on…their big gamble to crash the economy prior to the election hasn’t panned out and they know it. If USMCA passes our jobs numbers will go through the roof and the 1984 Reagan re-election landslide will happen all over again!
Shhh! Don’t tell the Dumbocrats.
Really goes to the heart of Congress. Party of people.
Party over people
She doesn’t want pass USMCA. She wants it to LOOK like she will and wait for the gov shut down to blame the president for the “non passage of the USMCA” 💯
Pelosi…and every other single thing about any California democrat needs to be removed from having any influence whatsoever in the USA….Californians are problematic troublemakers…
Sorry conservative Californians….I understand your conundrum….but the Californians gotta go …….
Californians are simply too problematic to run their own lives much less the lives of the rest of this nation….
We don’t need you…you aren’t welcome…
35,000 Californians leave here every day. That’s because if you make over 250K a year, your taxes will cost you 61% of every dollar you earn. Those who saved their shekels so they could have a blissful retirement are paying to support the 45% of the nations’ illegals who live here. When all the wealth leaves , good luck to the illegals and those living on the streets in every town in California.
…all the rest of the nation asks is that you leave the pelosis, the schiffs, the feinsteins, the jerry browns, the kamala’s and the rest of the leftist rabble rousing communist trash and their insane politics where they are right now……
…sane out-migration is expected……who wouldn’t…just don’t infect the rest of America.
Nancy continues her daca caca.
Pelosi is owning her, “This is like a bowl of doggie poo…. like a sundae”.
Pout and put the “cherry on top”, Nancy
and be forever known as: Poo Poo Pelosi
Pelosi may very well do this. Pause the proceedings for a ‘commercial break’.
After all, it’s a ‘made-for-TV-event’ so expect commercial interruptions…
Pelosi doesn’t want anything that would make POTUSDJT look good, it more importantly, that would jeopardize the income she receives from China.
its been mentioned here on another page. Pelosi and the demoncrats ( typeo democrats ) are all about the “optics” / propaganda. They may pass impeachment of Pres Trump and the USMCA on the same day. Then claim “we are doing what is best for the US in BOTH actions. See we are not seditious we passed USMCA didnt we.” But outlining this is outside the job description of a (very capable ) trade negotiator.
Trudeau has still not attempted to pass the USMCA agreement in Parliament (as some are aware) and according to recent interviews etc, it’s a low or non priority for the Liberals and the official opposition Conservatives as the video below indicates.
The new Parliamentary session reconvenes on Dec 5th and will end on Dec 13. The first 6 days of will be involve the parties debating Trudeau’s new Budget. The USMCA was not been mentioned in any press releases I’ve found. If Trudeau finally gets approval to pass the trade deal from his wacky boss Pelosi, it’s uncertain if any of the Conservatives, the NDP or the Bloc Quebecois will agree to vote YES. Nobody mentions it. Trudeau needs 13 votes from those parties to pass any legislation. The USMCA might pass during this time but it also might not so the Dem House can delay any vote until long after New Years or whenever Trudeau reopens Parliament.
Apologies for typo errors.
Ahab pelozi is fixated on hunting the great white whale Trump to be bothered with silly trade issues. Her ruthless quest for absolute power and control is at stake!
Didnt work out too well for Ahab in the end either.
USMCA is not modeled nor does it share content with TPP. USMCA does however have similarities and shared content with NAFTA such as the same tariff or labor regulation, however in USMCA there is now a sunset 🌅 clause. Good catch Sundance regarding the comment that stated incorrectly that USMCA & TPP shared the same author & content.
Normally don’t read or post links to USA Today, however, they do have a set of graphics outlining the similarities & differences between USMCA & NAFTA.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/10/01/comparison-nafta-and-usmca-trade-agreements/1487163002/
