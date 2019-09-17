USMCA Update – Rep. Riggleman Says “Likely” Passage – Rep. Barr says Only if before Oct 21st – Senator Ernst Says “Not Likely”…

This is a topic we have previously discussed. The current status is unfortunately what CTH previously predicted…. The consequences here are very serious.
Representative Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, claims a significant number of House Democrats are ready to vote to approve the USMCA trade deal. However, Nancy Pelosi is holding back the vote.
Everyone agrees that passage of the USMCA would provide leverage for the U.S. position in both China and EU trade negotiations. Representative Andy Barr says despite a likely 300+ vote of support, he believes Pelosi is stalling to block that exact leverage.
As we previously pointed out, the October 21st election in Canada will be an influence.
Justin Trudeau made an agreement with Pelosi to stop the Canadian Parliament from considering ratification. If Trudeau loses the election, his replacement will likely move more quickly to ratify the USMCA, this will be a defeat for Pelosi. However, if Trudeau wins, he will help keep the pressure off Pelosi by simultaneously stalling ratification in Canada.
This dynamic has yet to play out.
Senator Jodi Ernst, a member of GOPe leadership, appears to be sending the message that USMCA will not pass until after the 2020 presidential election. Ernst is a Decepticon in AG clothing; but generally, the outlook of McConnell, Cornyn, Thune and Ernst are more accurate.
The U.S. multinationals on Wall Street do not want the USMCA to pass because they don’t want President Trump to have leverage that allows him to continue the fight against China and the EU. It is a simple dynamic, USMCA ratification makes the Wall Street prior investments in China worth less.
Here’s Ernst.
The UniParty Message on USMCA:
The strategy to deal with each of the three primary negative trade elements (China, NAFTA, and the EU) is clear within President Trump’s trade reset.
- Bilateral deals with ASEAN partner nations and simultaneous crushing tariffs on China deals with one problem. China’s removal of U.S. wealth and jobs is halted.
- The construct of the USMCA, and country of origin for source material and strict enforcement mechanisms, deals with the second problem: NAFTA’s fatal flaw.
- An reciprocal and barrier removing agreement between the U.S. and U.K; which can open a tariff free trade highway between North America and Europe; creates the leverage for Trump (benefit for Johnson) that begins to deal with the EU problem.
In the big picture President Donald Trump has purposefully stalled the process of supply chain globalization and cheap labor evaluation. Trump is resetting global manufacturing supply chains, with U.S. incentives for relocation. This is bringing wealth and jobs back into the United States (and North America).
In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration of wealth (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshall plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).
In all of these efforts U.S. multinational corporations, big companies on Wall St, are heavily opposed to President Trump because they have invested in those overseas operations. Those companies facilitated the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs.
There is also now a clear alignment between those Wall Street multinationals, and democrats like Nancy Pelosi. Wall Street’s ability to pay Pelosi and political leadership to protect their multinational interests; in combination with corporate promises of funding to Pelosi’s party; has created the unholy alliance of united interests.
That’s why Nancy Pelosi instructed Justin Trudeau to stall the Canadian ratification of the USMCA. That’s the motive behind why Pelosi is working to stall, perhaps even eliminate, the USMCA ratification in the House. This is also why Pelosi reacted so quickly to the framework of a deal between President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It is a political strategy and calculation for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to attempt to sink the U.S. Main Street economy. Weakening Trump’s China confrontation; blocking the USMCA; and impeding a trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. are part of that calculation.
This is why we are seeing Wall Street, and the media pundits therein, openly cheering for an economic recession for exactly the same purpose.
The aligned interests of Wall Street, media pundits and Democrats are all contingent upon harming the U.S. economy. That is how severely ideological modern democrats are.
The democrats are willing to destroy Main Street in order to retain power.
There are trillions at stake.
I like that: “the news is real, the narrative is fake”. It’s like in the old Soviet Union, people learned to read between the lines to separate news from narrative. Astonishing that we now have to do the same, but by God we’re getting good at it. Maybe some day we’ll have a responsible press we can rely on, meanwhile we’ll continue to decipher truth amidst the fiction.
We will never EVER have a press we will trust.
Time to get over it.
WE are our OWN press and must ALWAYS check our OWN FACTS.
True.
AMEN!!!!!
“We are Our Own Press!”
Just like Thomas Paine and Ben Franklin!!!!!!!!!!
Oh my! From what Andy Barr described about Pelosi’s Plight she has done did the Communist Chow Dog……
Sundance,
This the Ames True Temper plant, and I believe this picture is from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The sister wheelbarrow plant is the biggest in the world, and in continuous production since 1876. This is what POTUS is doing, and he visited one of the plants during the election.
These are quality tools, not the cheap stuff.
And last I checked, I think they were hiring.
Thanks.
Force the issue. Withdraw from NAFTA. Start the 90-day clock.
That is my question.
Sundance can you refresh us on President Trumps options.
Will withdraw from Nafta work?
Can he use that weapon against this dug in corrupt to the core congress?
Agree. Force the issue.
They could use a discharge petition if they could get enough Dems to go along in defiance of Pelosi.
LikeLike
IMO Nancy’s actions are as good as a SIGNED CONFESSION that she’s receiving Million$ in dirty, laundered Communist Chinese BRIBE MONEY.
Joni Ernst roasts my almonds. Another fraud.
Jodi Ernst certainly didn’t say anything “wrong” in the interview with Maria.
I guess it’s how she said it (rather lukewarm support) and what she did not say (that she would push for it..). Very DeceptiCON-ish of her.
If you’ve watched any of her remarks in committee hrgs for the past 3-4 yrs., I guess “lukewarm” is as diplomatic a comment one can muster.
I’ve paid close attention to her and she’s as subtle as a sledgehammer as pertains to supporting (or lack thereof) this President.
Yeah, she’s another Susan Collins.
She’s another T Partier that Palin worked to elect. Were any of those TP candidates honorable?
A very good question.
Sarah Palin often seemed more interested in electing women than conservatives.
Eat-Shit !
Joni turned into a RINO right after she was elected.
She’s another Marco Rubio.
In all probabilty, she like Rubio and the other tea partiers, were 702 about queried, prior to the election, or checked on Epstiens client list.
Or once IN Congress, had there computers hacked by Awan; in other words initiated into the Big Club, that we ain’t in.
Lil Marco for sure, Gowdy as well. Owned lock, stock and barrel by the McConnell/Pelosi cabal.
Sad,….
$$$
Your “almonds” are safe with Joni.
She’s about as legit as that hokey “I castrated hogs” ad she ran.
She saw to it the factory farmer who illegally hosted mollie tibbets illegal alien killer got 0 fines or punishment. Apparently her globalist cheap labor ties are thicker than water.
I saw Joni Ernst on another show the other day and did not even recognize her.
Looks like a wig.
You mean Whig?
Conservatives are so lame. If it wasn’t for Trump, they had given in long ago and many are still holding onto that surrender.
The democrats are willing to destroy Main Street in order to retain power.
And they can?
Who allows them?
/moving on
Doesn’t POTUS have a built in contingency plan if ratification fails?
Of course he does. He doesn’t come this far without thinking through all the potential moves by his adversaries and having leverage in place with which to counter them.
Failure is actually probably better for the U.S., but Failure means the Communist-Democrat Party just found new people to victimize in Mexico and Canada.
And this is why we must crush them in the elections and get out as many Decepticons out as possible and replace them with MAGA conservatives.
Yes. Get them out of government up and down the ballot.
From county to township to district to state and above.
Just make it the US-MX trade deal and tell Canada to pound sand. One tweet from POTUS and they’ll make it a priority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
SpotTheSpook has it right. PDJT’ “contingency plan” is exactly what STS says, except SOME of us think this is his primary plan (kill NAFTA) and passage of USMCA is his “plan B”.
Mexico negotiated USMCA, with the U.S. and Canada was dragged kicking and screaming. Mexico’s legislature has already passed it.
He could easily draw a line thru “Canada”, and Mexico would agree to it.
But, since its not HIS,fault it doesn’t pass, and SINCE they are renegotiating, and Canada is out of the mix, he,COULD codify IN THE NEW TRADE DEAL, (USMA?) that the increased border enforcement Mexico is doing would be included.
I personally think theres greater benefit in making Nancy own it not ratifying, than her ratifying.
Only reason he hasn’t yet started the,clock on killing Nafta, allegedly is because Mexico IS helping with immigration.
When the time is right, he can start the clock, and justify it to Mexico, that he is doing it to put pressure on Trudope and Pelosi, and its not aimed at Mexico.
Perhaps after Brexit, on holloween?
US. Chamber of Commerce says that there are enough votes in the house to pass the #USMCA
Would give us tremendous leverage over China
Trudeau is going to win again. The Conservatives have nothing, all they have is that Speer guy. Is that the correct spelling? I don’t care. I saw him in an ad the other day. He sits there in a blue collar shirt, not a hair out of place or distinguishable, with no movement other than his lips whatsoever, telling us he is going to put more money in the pockets of every Canadian family. I mean, COME ON, MAN. All I have to say is “What the hell is this, 1959? This is the very reason, I as a Canadian, haven’t paid any attention to Canadian politics since Shiny Pony became Prime Minister.
Trudeau is going to win again.
As someone who couldn’t believe Obama got elected twice, I feel your pain. Trudeau is an embarrassment.
Thankfully Americans proved we can elect PDJT so hopefully Lord willing the Canadians will have a sense of shame and not elect Trudope again. Doubtful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You folks passed on a real Trumpian candidate when Bernier was dismissed.
In the Conservative Party leadership race, to replace Stephen Harper, they had a real conservative named Max Bernier. He lead throughout the campaign, and on the early ballots of the leadership convention.
On the the last ballot, the Tories chickened out, and switched to this squish named Scheer. If you see him, you won’t like him. Canada’s version of John Kasich.
Derek, you just might be right.
Our household out here in B.C. has little interest in our politics.
We attended two PDJT rallies in 2016 in NW Washington State. They were electric.
Trudeau visited a location last year a 5 minute walk from our house, and the only attendees were the usual suspects. 90% of whom were dopey females aged 30 – 70.
Scheer was at a location here in South Surrey last week at a fund raiser.
It was a dud..pathetic.
There is only one PDJT, only one.
God bless PDJT
I cannot see how Nanzi Pelousy thinks she can benefit from her recalcitrance re. bringing the USMCA to a vote, but then I must admit I am using traditional logic.
They all work for China.
Pelosi wants to prevent President Trump from getting a win to show a record of excelence for the 2020 elections. Period.
I wasn’t clear enough. Yes I KNOW that she wants to block President Trump from getting a “win.”
What I cannot figure out is – why she believes that he is powerless or politically impotent to be unable to work around this or do anything to force her hand until the 2020 election. I have obviously overestimated her intelligence.
Difficult to overestimate something that does not exist.
This is why the election fraud issue needed to be addressed before the midterms so you didn’t wind up with rubber face holding this power. That’s one thing I just don’t understand this administration’s passiveness on. Without legitimate elections, nothing this Congress does is legitimate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The answer is, only the AOC leftist crew can campaign on that. Somehow her crew thinks killing 25,000 Amazon jobs for New York is a winning platform, but what about the rest of them? The republicans, and the mainstream dems (what’s left of them) can make them choke on that. And that’s how the R’s retake the House and the mainstream dems take back some power within their party. Pelosi’s nightmare.
Psst!
Don’t tell the DEMS. They don’t suspect a thing!
There there Nancy, take your Communist China Sleeping Pill and go bac to sleep until after November………..
Plenty pissed-off now, aren’t we! Paying attention now, are we? Engaged, enraged and watching like a hawk what has been going on with certain congress critters and our elections now? Good. We have had to watch elections stolen and corruption at its rankest to get to a place where we are willing to fight to earn our country and our God given Constitutional rights back. Why should anyone fight for our freedom for us if we don’t care enough to keep it when we get it? Logical thinking.
I’ve reached that point where I feel like vomiting every time I hear the word democrat.
Me too, but I started using Tums. Now I only get the dry heaves.
I predict if trump wants USMCA to pass he will put the peddle on the dems the closer we get to Canadian election – he then gets skinny jeans out and a solid deal done.
If he wants it.
He may want to go back to pre-nafta. The numbers have to be clear to him. I trust his play.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
The Dems are so confusing!
President Trump, Lighthizer, Ross & Co. had to anticipate this. POTUS seems only partly engaged on USMCA, not a full court press.
There must be a strategy at play, moves to come. Leverage to use.
Yes.
There is a long-term strategy at play.
Ok- hear me out- what if we just nix Canada from the agreement? Mexico already ratified it- Canada barely even wanted it. Would something like that: A) be doable, B) force nan to bring it to the floor?
Maria B. we love you out here.
Why hasn’t Trump put tariffs on Canadian drugs to induce a vote? That would get theim moving.
Tax Canadian Ex-Lax????/
I’m sorry to say but the uniparty Republicians are all in with that Pelosi deal. It’s the nature of all of the swamp rats living in congress. POTUS want have the upper hand with these creatures until he’s sworn in again and we take back the house. The only minor wild card to play is Brexit and that door seem certain to close unless Boris wants the tables to turn. Just my humble opinion but the key 🔑 unlocks the door in 2020 along with a lot of other things discussed here regularly…. .
The trade game is “complicated business”, not easily explained. It needs to be put in terms of jobs and while the president can say that it would help that the message is also coming from people outside the admin.
“The democrats are willing to destroy Main Street in order to retain power….”
And the Republicans, who are also members of the exact same club, are helping them to do it!!
I know, freshman democratic congressman in Dallas, Colin Allred, who defeated Pete Sessions in Dallas is asking that it be put to a vote. He is under quite a bit of pressure. No luck though.
FYI: Blue Dress Democrats (sic) still control most voting precincts.
They might let you vote, but Nobody Knows what happens to your vote.
#TrueTheVote
So what can we do to help pressure Congress to take up the vote on USMCA?
“Ernst is a Decepticon in AG clothing”
I have no idea what AG means here, although I doubt it means Attorney General.
In any case, she served in the Army National Guard from 1993 to 2015, retiring as a lieutenant colonel, so how could she be anything other than completely honorable?
You mean…like Mueller?
It’s “Damn the torpedoes. Full steam ahead!” Who cares about the Constitution! Let’s win at any cost.
I see you are the only one who has considered it in this conversation. What’s going on with folks? Do they just not care? What a shame. What a stinking shame.
Who cares if we give up Congress’ unilateral authority to establish tariffs on foreign imports? That goes away in Article 2.4 of the USMCA.
Who cares if Congress’ power to issue patents and copyrights are surrendered to a newly established global government dealing with patents and copyrights? That’s done in Chapter 20 of the USMCA. Does anyone here give a rip?
Who cares if Congress’ power to control our money is handed over to the International Monetary Fund? That’s in Art. 33.1. In other words, our economy is to be handed over to the IMF.
How about “migration”? Well, you guessed it. Congress’ powers there are subordinated to the International Labor Organization!! This is an agency of the UN!!!!! check out Art. 16.2 if you do not believe me.
The real challenge should be to accomplish the same exact thing without dismantling our Constitution to do it. Any body with a little talent can give away the store.
There’s more, but who cares about the Constitution any more? I sure hope the President does. This deal is not inked yet.
When the USMCA was negotiated and an agreement reached months ago, I stated right here that it was problematic that the House of Representatives would allow passage. I was roundly critiqued at that time. Some wanted to know where I got my information. I responded that the Dems would not allow Trump this kind of a victory no matter what the consequences for the country. Ugly politics in
America….
Sounds as though lots of DEMS are ready to “roast” old pig Pelosi now though……
Vacate the Chair!
