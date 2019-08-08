President Trump Announces Departure of Deputy DNI Sue Gordon – Former Admiral Joseph Maguire Will Serve as Acting DNI…

Good news for those who want accountability. Bad news for those who were counting on deep state Sue Gordon to hide the corrupt intelligence behavior. As a result we can expect the usurping group and their media allies to go bananas.
No love… Move along… Out. Get Out!
The departure of Sue Gordon (above left) along with Dan Coats (above right) means President Trump will have the opportunity to place a new acting DNI, Joseph Maguire by the end of next week. Hopefully this will speed up the process toward sunlight.
It’s interesting that Joseph Maguire (pictured above), comes from his current position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). The NCTC was first organized by John Brennan, and we have suspected this part of the intelligence apparatus ties directly into the 2015/2016 use of the FBI and NSA database search issue.
All of that is laid out inside a 99-page opinion from FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer who also noted that none of this FISA abuse was accidental in a footnote on page 87: “deliberate decisionmaking“:
This specific footnote, if declassified, would be key. Note the phrase: “([redacted] access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understanding entered into [redacted])”, this sentence has the potential to expose an internal decision; withheld from congress and the FISA court by the Obama administration; that outlines a process for access and distribution of surveillance data.
Note: “no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016“, that is important.
Here’s the list of material possible for declassification, and the intelligence offices who hold custodial authority over the compartmented documents. This was the original list as outlined in 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
GOP needs to get a really articulate team together to appear on all show, to explain this story and the players. it takes a really good teacher to do this to people who are in the dark about all the things you and I have been reading here over the last two plus years.
They need to understand they can’t tell it all at once which is what Sean Hannity, with his obsessive compulsive disorder, tries to do every time he touches the corruption story.
Sebastian Gorka just addressed this, on Hannity actually.
He basically said the average viewer cant wrap their brains around all that happened and we need to be able to put it succinctly.
Gorka put it this way, (not verbatim, but close)…..
“Hillary Clinton, the DNC and the Obama administration worked with the Intel Community and foreign governments in the UK and Italy to derail a presidential campaign and illegal surveil and spy on the Republican presidential candidate and then Presidents administration. Its the biggest scandal in American history.” Gorka ended by emphasizing this: “…….AND PEOPLE NEED TO GO TO JAIL, SEAN.”
It was a segment with Bongino, Geraldo and Gorka. Geraldo only spoke for a minute but he was surprisingly on board with this sentiment.
No. PEOPLE NEED TO HANG, SEAN.
I agree, but lets be realistic. Nobody is gonna hang.
I really hope that you are wrong about that. This is Treason and Sedition at the highest levels of the very department that is charged with upholding and enforcing the nation’s laws and ranks right up there with Priests who are pedophiles. There can be no greater breach of the public’s trust than what these criminals have done. To put this into perspective, recall that hundreds and more likely thousands of LEOs have given their own lives to earn that trust and provide their institutions with the credibility that they have today.
I hope Im wrong too.
Yes, I saw that and LOVED his summation. That’s what a GOP team needs to do on as many stations/networks as possible.
This news gives cautious optimism. Retaining Gordon would have closed in on my Occam moment. We’ve been fed on this notion of a Great Encompassing Noose That Must Capture All Miscreants Simultaneously at the Same Exact Moment.
Occasionally someone will pipe up like the kid who sees the Naked Emperor and say, ‘why can’t we just arrest McCabe’. Immediately the crowd shouts, ‘silly boy, you don’t know how 8D chess is played. Watch and learn.” Ah ok.
Forget lawyerly anal retention for a minute (or if you’re more cynical, the other team running down the clock). There is a social-political imperative for the folks in the middle of the spectrum (not the derangists, the rational swing-voters) to see validation of what we up here have been squawking about for three years. We need one person in stripes, in jail and on the way to trial. I don’t care if it taints the Huge Sting or if it compromises a corner of the Grand Investigation. One guy in stocks might go a long way towards breaking this nation’s raging fever. The derangists are lost forever. The rational middle (and I pray it still exists) is going to save this nation if anyone is. So AG Barr, sir, get the ______ moving, sir.
Don’t tell me about the chess game. Comey broke the law and should have been charged last week. Period. End of Story.
Yes, yes and yes. I am crude by nature. Instead of defending against absurd lawsuits filed by known criminals, the time to require one of many criminals to answer in court as a defendant after a perp walk is long past. Cold anger is fine. A logical respect for he rule of law is part of my rights as a citizen.
Actually it’s disgusting that Comey wasn’t charged. Please, I’ve read all the tortuous explanations. It is precisely BECAUSE he was the Director of the FBI that he should have been spirited into custody without delay or despite Cleverer Plan to Happen Later.
Agree 100%. I pegged Comey a while back as the one person who could go down and it would go a long way towards a national awakening.
The sight of James Comey, former director of the FBI, in cuffs, going to jail for his involvement in an attempted coup of the POTUS would be like forcing a red pill down the throat of anyone who doesnt already have their head up their A$$.
Comey is linked to every one in the Obama admin, in some way or another, so if he went down, it would implicate all of them. Obama, Brennan, Lynch, McCabe, etc……
Obama’s presidency is immediately stamped as the most corrupt. Legacy set in stone.
I really hate to even say it considering the number of people who were involved in the biggest scandal in our history and all those who committed crimes, but if we got Comey, and I mean really got him, as in, PRISON, for, I dont know, 35 years, (hes 58) that might be enough to satisfy my thirst for real justice.
Life in prison. He can post some philosophical photos – thinking in the yard, wistfully looking beyond the prison fence, etc.
Left to themselves, the lawyers will take forever. The billable meter is in their DNA. Trump’s time by contrast is palpably finite. Sessions and Coates already poured a few carafes of it out in the parking lot. We don’t have the luxury of perfect execution. There are huge undisclosed forces pushing for inertia and stagnation every step of the way. Regular folks need crutches and large signs. We’re deep in the weeds up here. But we’re an eccentric few, a last resort.
Praeger University videos are really good at explaining complex issues…
If they do it right, even swaths of the GOP won’t be left standing.
The explanations are out there, and from 40,000 ft it’s not hopelessly complicated; it’s just hard to believe. If clearly stated incontrovertible facts alone could enlighten people we’d be in a much different place.
It takes something shocking to break through the surface — likely with visual/audio — and sadly it will take someone trusted on the liberal side finally to acknowledge it (because we live in times where people don’t trust what can be verified but what selected authority figures tell them). It will take a frame-shifting event, to change perception/perspective, but then the gaps fill in as quickly and with as much detail as one cares to find.
Oh man, there is a LOT of stuff swirling around DC just under the surface. Moves and counter-moves; we are only allowed to see a few results. For now.
Remind me what the pic at the bottom of the post is supposed to represent. I thought it was usually tied to cold anger posts but this one does not seem to bring that up specifically. Also, I do think a fresh update on where cold anger stands is in order.
The. Storm. Is. Coming.
and so what is the storm supposed to produce? I keep hearing about a storm but I don’t ever see any evidence that anything is happening. I see some disclosures coming that will show that probably some people tried to spy on the campaign but “storm”? Is this just something trendy to say or does it actually mean something and if so, specifically what?
lolol…..
Agree with ‘cold anger’ assocation.
On a sublime association, my first impression is the fire red head is Demelza Poldark.
Additionally…
Note the phrase: “([redacted] access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understanding entered into [redacted])”
First redaction? – NCTC
Second redaction? – by the CIA or by the DoD
It is all a murky world from which they have all made their bones. So reservedly ‘cold anger’.
Don’t watch American TV or British TV either, so didn’t know what “Demelza Poldark” might be referring to. If anyone else is baffled, the reference is to a British period drama of a veteran returning to Cornwall after serving in the American Revolutionary War (for the British)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poldark_(2015_TV_series)
I was thinking the first redacted word was “contractor” and the second was a date.
Turns out this is Jessica Chastain from the movie “Take Shelter”.
https://giphy.com/explore/take-shelter
…hopefully Admiral McGuire is familiar with Operation Cassandra…….and will restart it……
Dear Treepers,
It seems that a lot of you slide down the nasty slope of disparaging a woman’s looks if you don’t like the woman or her policies, “fat”, “frumpy”, etc etc. Isn’t that exactly what the Lefties do? Attack the person rather than their policies? That’s one of the problems with social media in general. People say things online that they would never say to someone’s face. I dunno… I thought “we” were better than that. I guess not. Carry on.
Gramma
I can assure you that Ms. Gordon’s far uglier on the inside than she could ever possibly be on the outside. And i’d be happy to tell her that to her face.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And THAT is pretty darn ugly.
Bravo! Ad rem.
The only way to fight Communist Left Alt-Left Socialist (Ill) Liberal Progressive(actually Regressive) Scum is to use their own tactics against them.
The RINOs always screamed “We are better than that” and look where we are today.
Her, and her cohorts, “policies” would overthrow elections and my vote and destroy my country. Saying she looks like a man seems rather tame for such circumstance.
…leftism is ugly no matter the package….
Mom taught me to always tell the truth. Perhaps I’m not tactful enough. Maybe I should have said “she’s really….” uh – can’t do it….I’d be lying. She’s uglier than a mud fence….end of story. However, I do respect your opinion and will take it under advice in the future.
I’m in solidarity w/ you on general principal of maintaining some standards. But appearances are not superficial. Put another way, the surface is pretty deep.
Ugly people – not “plain” people, whose looks can be charming – know early on they don’t get the same attention & validation beautiful or good-looking ppl do. They know they must compete for kudos some other way.
As Dr Lecter told Clairice whose self-esteem issues revolved not around her beauty so much as her low birth & the death of her father: “you could only dream of getting OUT, getting ANYWHERE, getting all the way to the FBI” Clairice does not deny it
I guess there is a shortage of orange jumpsuits and shackles. That must be the reason all of these traitorous criminals have not been arrested.
The concern I guess is if this guy does what Matt Whitaker did… nothing while he waited for somebody to be officially appointed. The libs are getting desperate, so the pressure on this guy will get nasty.
Is this the type of people who’ve been at the DNI, “Show So-Me Love?” That is NOT the attitude we need at the HEAD INTEL agency, maybe at the Department of “I Feel Your Pain!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Extremely unprofessional.
Mollie
LikeLiked by 3 people
Their worried? Jeez, what a shame. Maybe they shouldn’t have broken the frigging law.
Such a refreshing and positive post from someone occupying the Swamp.
Sue Gordon left a letter for Trump with a handwritten note that made clear she was resigning because he wanted her to.
