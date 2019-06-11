Alliances – Tokyo Electron Will Not Provide Semiconducter Equip to Trump Blacklist Chinese Clients…

There’s always a larger geopolitical dynamic when you assess the economic alliances that President Trump puts together…. Always and underlying plan… Sometimes it just takes time to surface.
As we have noted, even going back to 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe always appeared to be the fulcrum for President Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy.
Remember the trip to Japan as honored guests of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace? Remember last month’s (May 25th) unprecedented reception with the titans of Japanese business? Remember the private reception set up by a very nervous U.S. Ambassador William F. Hagerty? A reception with the most influential business CEO’s in Japan and Southeast Asia?
Well…
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Tokyo Electron, the world’s No.3 supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, will not supply to Chinese clients blacklisted by Washington, a senior company executive told Reuters.
The decision shows how Washington’s effort to bar sales of technology to Chinese firms, including Huawei Technologies, is ensnaring non-American firms that are not obliged to follow U.S. law.
China, which is locked in a crippling trade war with the United States, is pushing to build its semiconductor industry to reduce its reliance on U.S., Japanese and European suppliers for chip-making machinery.
“We would not do businesses with Chinese clients with whom Applied Materials and Lam Research are barred from doing businesses,” the executive said, referring to the top U.S. chip equipment firms.
“It’s crucial for us that the U.S. government and industry see us as a fair company,” he said, citing Tokyo Electron’s long U.S. partnership since the 1960s, when it started off as an importer of U.S. equipment.
He did not want to be named given the sensitivity of the matter. Applied Materials and Lam Research declined to comment.
Another major Japanese chip equipment supplier is also considering halting shipments to blacklisted Chinese firms, a person familiar with the matter said.
“The issue is beyond something we can decide on our own,” said the person, who also declined to be identified.
Executives at other equipment suppliers said they were communicating closely with the Japanese industry ministry. (read more)
Now the design of President Trump’s multidimensional strategy to confront China gains clarity. Now we see the benefits of personal investment…
President Trump is executing one of the most brilliant geopolitical economic resets in the history of global trade. It really is stunningly remarkable how President Trump has controlled the entire landscape. The consequential phase has begun.
It is fascinating how the financial pundits didn’t see this coming. Perhaps one of the best indicators of where things are comes from this quote within the South China Post:
…“The Administration’s Section 301 tariffs and China’s retaliatory tariffs will now further disrupt – or even break – many thousands of supply chains in both countries.”…
The quote by Nelson Dong is stated *as if* shifting/breaking supply chains is a flaw in the approach. It’s not. Exactly the opposite is true; this is a feature of the strategic reset. A specific and purposeful feature designed by President Trump.
What Dong is predicting is the deconstruction of “one-belt, one-road”.
As President Trump highlights, over time (and it won’t take long) there will be an exodus of multinational manufacturing away from China. Corporations will shift their purchase agreements, manufacturing and assembly plans to ASEAN countries outside the investment ‘risk zone’ that is now China.
Notice some of the nuance (specific references) within President Trump’s tweets. Japan, Vietnam (President Trang Dai Quang), South Korea (KORUS), Philippines and India are positioned to pick-up business.
To counteract the predictable exodus the Chinese state-run enterprises (and banks) will offer incentives to retain the corporate manufacturing business. This process means China, in essence, subsidizes the tariffs:
China has no choice if they want to retain their economic model. Remember, China’s economy is deep (manufacturing) but also narrow. They are dependent on raw materials, customers and market access. {Go Deep}
Additionally, President Trump announced he has not made any decision on the next phase of 25% tariffs on the remaining $350 billion in Chinese products. He doesn’t need to. Merely the possibility of additional tariffs will pause any further investment; and some companies not currently impacted will make decisions to avoid the possibility of impact.
President Trump has walked Chairman Xi into a trap. There is only downside for China in the current dynamic. In an effort to avoid the downside, China will bleed cash to retain their economic position…. However, this can only last so long.
President Trump knows the strength of our U.S. position is that our economy is deep and wide. The U.S. is a self-sustaining economy. Almost 80% of our internal production and manufacturing is purchased within our own market.
In the big picture – economic strength is an outcome of the ability of a nation, any nation, to support itself first and foremost. If a nations’ economy is dependent on other nations to survive it is less strong than a nation whose economy is more independent.
The reality of China as a dependent economic model; heck, they cannot even feed themselves; puts them at greater risk from the effects of global economic contraction. However, more importantly it puts China at risk from President Trump’s strategic use of geopolitical economic leverage to weaken their economy. Trump is exploiting that risk.
As things go forward, China cannot sustain a long-term economic conflict with the U.S. As each day passes the ASEAN alliance will see inbound investment grow as companies pull-out of China and invest in Japan, S-Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, India etc.
The GDP of our allies (including Mexico, think recent ‘migration deal’) grows, and the controlled GDP of China, as an adversary, shrinks.
(LA Times) GoPro Inc. will move most of its U.S.-bound camera production out of China by summer, becoming one of the first brand-name electronics makers to take such action to minimize the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.
“Today’s geopolitical business environment requires agility,” GoPro Chief Financial Officer Brian McGee said in a statement Monday. “We’re proactively addressing tariff concerns.” The company is still deciding where to put the manufacturing operation. (more)
All of this was entirely predictable. President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer told the world what to expect in 2017:
Da Nang, Vietnam – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released the following statement in response to President Trump’s speech on trade between the United States and the Indo-Pacific region, at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit (emphasis mine):
“The President spoke loud and clear: the era of trade compromised by massive state intervention, subsidies, closed markets and mercantilism is ending. Free, fair and reciprocal trade that leads to market outcomes and greater prosperity is on the horizon.
“President Trump understands that too many nations talk about free trade abroad, only to shield their economies behind tariff and non-tariff barriers at home. The United States will no longer allow these actions to continue, and we are willing to use our economic leverage to pursue truly fair and balanced trade.
“I look forward to doing as the President instructed me and to pursue policies that will improve the lives of our workers, farmers and ranchers.” (link)
OK, I may not be tired of winning…but I am exhausted
You’ll get your Second (Term) Win…er…Wind!
My Buddy and Me! Biden Mocked Over Photo of Obama Friendship Bracelet
Finally, we have a real leader in the WH.
2020, oh yeah.
God bless our magnificent President Trump.
Biden: "What's a fulcrum?"
Tomorrow North Korea "tests" a missle with a trajectory towards Japan.
Japan needs to get their own nukes. Quietly.
I'm not so sure we can assume they don't have them, Sentient.
Terrible mistake by Little Rocket Man as POTUS pulls the Pandas pants down.
This time, China has a direct approach.
I don't see Xi ending the trade war. He would lose too much face. It's either him or Trump that must go. Exposure of Han Imperial connections to politicians in DC are key to winning.
Thank you, football fan, for pointing this out!!!
I'm sure the MSM will be picking up on this story in 1…2…3. Nothing to see here, move along!
And Now the whole world is starting to realize the United States of America has a real President for the first time since Reagan and his name is President Donald J Trump. I am very proud of everything this man has accomplished. The rest of DC can go to hell.
It is amazing what happens when we elect Patriots, not sell outs to the rest of the world.
It is amazing what happens when we elect Patriots, not sell outs to the rest of the world.
Hey, bring 50% of Apple Chi a to the US, and then the other 50% to a friendly nation.
Remember that POTUS visit to Foxconn's new campus in Wisconsin?
😂
😂
Foxconn another enigma. 1 million workers and headquartered …Taiwan. They are integrated in a lot of supply chains. At one point, most of the parts in a Dell desktop came from IBM, final assembly in Texas and 600 border crossings in the computer. They are at risk having too much invested in China. Apple buys from Samsung. Assembly by Foxconn.
This is to good by ½. A lot of liberal media (boy those folks are stupid) in (ON!) WISCONSIN are saying FoxConn is reneging on its deal. So Foxconn’s CEO (Gou) is running for President of Taiwan. What better way to wow the folks back home in Taiwan then to be a close pal of the President of the most powerful nation in the history of mankind?
Gou wants to be president of Taiwan. Trump wants Wisky (Wisconsin) electoral votes again. Gou comes to WISCONSIN with Trump to announce the multi, multi million dollar contracts signed and started. Gou smiles, Trump smiles, (ON!) Wisconsin workers smile…..winning!
Johnny, I second your comment. I too am so proud of PDJT. As I was looking at the photos above, it struck me how proud I am of our First Lady. So classy. It makes me sick when I think about Obama running around bowing to dictators while carrying around that “dude” that he calls his wife.
Sundance, thank you for everything you do. You have turned me into a China/Trade news junkie. I used to care, but was relatively uninformed. Now I anxiously wait for your economy related articles.
I love your paragraph where you state that PT has drawn Xi into a lose lose trap. POTUS is doing this to Mexico, Mitch McConnell, Tom Donahue, John Brennan, Jim Comey, nervous Nancy, doofus Nadler and so many others. I believe I will puff my chest out a bit. I am so proud of my President and his lovely wife. MAGA!
In the group picture of the suits, I was wondering if the guy in the light blue suit felt out of place.
You mean one of them might fall on Communist China?
From President Xi perspective, China put everything into Uniparty…they are waiting 45 out…their problem is Americans are America First!
I believe India is in a grey zone right now.
Fantastic. Get USMCA and Japan signed, and then tariff the EU (Germany). And when will Germany raise it’s cheap 1$ NATO contribution to 2%?
Yes India confuses me as I don’t get enough from this site to determine their motives. I understand they are quite protectionist (who supplies their cars,buses, etc). They have been the recipient of loads of outsourcing both domestic and foreign.
I see many comments about their poor quality engineers, but I think those may be the post-education imports rather than the ones schooled here. My brother is an EE and knows many good ones.
Lots and of questions. Maybe Sundance can outsource those posts to a like-minded, trusted source.
Everything was spoken load and clear by President Trump. He said exactly what would happen, that is now happening.
The difference between our President Trump and the other Presidents we have had are two-fold:
1.) President Trump works for America First
2.) President Trump keeps his word.
As to point # 2, some may point out that he says lots of things, thendoesn’t do the things that he says he is going to do, for example, he didn’t place tariffs on Mexico like he said he would. He didn’t pull out of NATO.
Out of these two examples, they were conditional, that is, if something was or was not done, then they would be activated, based upon the resulting negotiations.
Mexico promised to deliver. No tariffs now…wait and see approach. (As Sundance has pointed out innumerable times.)
Essentially the same applies to the NATO Countries….they need to pay their way. A wait and see approach exists with this one too.
Okay, you say, what about releasing all of the documents? Is that another wait and see approach too?
To clarify, in a word, no. He did not say he would release them to the public, never said that.
But, you say, that is what was intimated.
He said that he, President Trump, would be declassifying everything when they, who they are, is William Barr and his crew, needed them. He allowed Mr. Barr to have DECLASSIFICATION AUTHORITY, that is, he, President Trump, gave him, Mr. Barr, the full powers to declassify as he needed.
We could go on and on about what President Trump said and what was done.
I tell you, listen to what is said, not what you THINK is meant.
Thank you. have a great day.
God bless.
Correction:
“Mexico promised to deliver. No tariffs now…wait and see approach.”
Just like China … now paying the piper … BIG TIME.
I wonder what the additive effect has been of Americans deliberately avoiding buying Made in China since all this started.
Maybe it's my wishful thinking, but it seems like I'm seeing more goods "Made in the USA."
I have wondered the same. I'm committed to avoiding it at all costs. No deal will change that either, unless the CCP is decommissioned and incarcerated.
Are the Wall Street (So Called Wolves) jumping from the rooftops yet?
Trump does not really want a trade deal with China. He wants to crush them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
POTUS said it from the start/FREE,
So, therefore, we must IMMEDIATELY employ 70+ year old men and women … people who actually remember people like John Dean … to EXPEL THIS PERSON (AND HIS VEEP, JUST FOR GOOD MEASURE) FROM OFFICE(!) … (who gives a damn anymore what the “high crimes and misdemeanors” are supposed to be) … so that we can return to OUR COMFORT ZONE: JOE BIDEN.
My father is 85 years old, and he can run rings around a lot of younger people, mentally and physically.
Way past catty.
TRUMP MAGA !!!
Still pinching myself to make sure this is all real !
Excellent!
Now China can design and build their own chip manufacturing facility building their own chip designs.
With oddly designed and even more oddly constructed equipment that can not be maintained.
Using metals that are not proper alloys for the task,
Machined to loose standards and often hand finished by file,
That should put chip technology back to single layer larger than micrometer level circuits.
Spot on. You know Chinese manufacturing well!
Sake rounds for everyone!
My advice is to closely watch Alphabet (parent of Google) as they would be more than happy to facilitate undermining the Trump administration and get China semi equipment through alternative means.
Just about any of the big tech companies would be happy with that as well. They are not on our side.
At first the Chinese surprised me, for supposed legendary long term thinkers they seemed to have a very limited event horizon. China has many vulnerabilities, relatively the US's has few, the greatest being self loathing, kept, politicians who are starting to understand the Don isn't one of their collective.
Then I understood that the Chinese will out wait PDJT and whoever his inevitably policy degraded successor. An American Gothic.
Then I understood that the Chinese will out wait PDJT and whoever his inevitably policy degraded successor. An American Gothic.
So would that mean that China would start to lose their hold on countries they’re trying to conquer since they’ll have less/no money to invest in?
I sure hope so…..as far as I’m concerned, Communist China can disappear into their maelstrom .
I feel badly for the Chinese and pray the people will find a way out, and then rebel against CCP. (China Communist Party) one more time.
I wonder if China gets pinched enough, will they cut back aid to Rocket Man, and in that moment hand North Korea an excuse to turn westward; always best to align oneself with a winner. Russia will be the first canary in those mines, will they cool down their relationship with the bamboo bunch? Is it possible that today's release of the Russian journalist, with no fanfare, a step in our direction? Russian journalists seem to be decent and fair; there's nothing wrong with loving your own country.
DJT should be President FOREVER!!! MAGA!!!
Keep in mind the biggest threat to world peace and economic stability is communist china.
President Trump is not only saving America, he is saving western society.
The very western society that has raised the standard of living of all those countries
who have, or are in the process of embracing some form of capitalism that allows
citizens who are willing to work hard to better themselves, their family, and their way of life.
THIS SMELLS LIKE FREEDOM.
Freedom that is impossible in a communist country.
Especially communist china, a country where tens of thousands of chinese
people are murdered every year by the communist party for not wanting
to be a communist slave.
The voters will give Trump a 2nd term. But the Democrat aligned vote tabulators in key battleground states are preparing MASSIVE false ballot manufacturing and crooked tabulation of illegal votes to deny Trump wins in those key states — under the protection of Democrat Governors and AGs and Secs of State. GOP must have a proactive plan` to stop this through legal intervention. As of now they do not. Some GOP leaders want the Democrats to succeed.
Yep, the left will had 4 years to prepare and refine their voting operation by 2020.
Without voter ID anything can happen.
Without voter ID anything can happen.
This is such a YUGE, YUGE deal. Japanese capacitors alone are top of the line gold standard. You lose access to their semiconductor industry and you might as well fold up shop and go home.
Bonus round is that Joe and Hunter Biden along with Chris Heinz and their huge deals with China will also be hurt.
Winning!
Actually, back in the day (different company from the robot guys), we used Johanson caps for all chip caps — made in California. We ran small lots, so the SMT thermal profiles were rougher than optimal, and we’d notice that “quality” Japanese “top-of-the-line gold-standard” capacitors tended to weaken and delaminate much more often than the Johansons. Being that debugging and reworking blown caps is such a pain, we decided to go with all Johansons in the stockroom.
The same line of reasoning also contributed to our standardizing on 1% metal-film resistors. Debugging one board with a nominal 5% actual 7% carbon resistor costs about the same as the price differential for 100,000 metal film 1% resistors.
I've been in the semiconductor equipment business as a supplier. Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, LAM and others are not just big whales — they're surrounded by an entire ecosystem. The company I was with made wafer-handling robots for process tools. There was enough expertise within our company to supply all the bigs. If China thinks they can dodge sanctions and tariffs by replicating Applied Materials……where the hell are they going to get the wafer-handling robots? Other companies specialized in vacuum or exotic gas processes — you can bet your sweet bippy that Applied farmed that pain-in-the-a** out.
In the US, it is assumed that you can focus on parts of the product where you can add value, and just buy components from other companies where value is also added (and captured). You compete with peers, but you may both source from the same suppliers. In China, they steal from peers and expect
In the US, it is assumed that you can focus on parts of the product where you can add value, and just buy components from other companies where value is also added (and captured). You compete with peers, but you may both source from the same suppliers. In China, they steal from peers and expect suppliers to blindly fall-in-line. “Just sell me a bunch of prealigners at the same cost and with the same specs as you sell to LAM…..” — as well as expecting to capture all the value themselves in the long run.
When I was a kid growing up in the ’60s, “China” was Taiwan and today’s China was “Red China.” They were referred to as “Chicoms,” Chinese communists. Taiwan was always in the news, Chang Kai Chek, who lost to Mao in the post WWII fight against the communists, fled to an almost barren island and made it a jewel of the Orient. Presidents traveled to meet Chang; they were our friend. Red China was a nothing blot on the map.
Both China’s were in the U.N., but in 1971 a vote recognized mainland China as the only true China. China declared Taiwan as a “renegade province” and they have been on near war footing since. Without the U.S. presence there, Taiwan would have been taken long ago.
Today, Donald Trump gets in trouble for taking a congratulatory call from the Taiwanese leadership and China takes all of our jobs. They were one of our closest allies and we dumped them to gain trade with Li Xiannian’s China in the 1980s. My beloved Ronald Reagan visited there and had in-depth discussions with Li about Taiwan. That’s when jobs started leaving and we left Taiwan. I love Reagan, and maybe he knew something I didn’t, but I’ve always felt uncomfortable about how we stranded Taiwan.
History lesson, I know, but I see these guys who used to all wear green army uniforms and carry Mao’s “Little Red Book” and wonder how things changed so fast.
