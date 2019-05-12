President Trump Points Out Alternate Favorable Trade Partners – The 2017 “Golden Ticket” Summit….

CTH was wondering how long it would take for President Trump to point out the brutally obvious…. Thanks to some advanced planning that everyone ignored, there are multiple trade alternatives to China:
Perhaps now people will reference President Trump’s long-game strategy which has been evident since his marathon Asia trip in November 2017.
Long before media pundits starting noticing/considering how serious President Trump was about structurally resetting the entire landscape of a U.S-China trade relationship, President Trump quietly and methodically laid the groundwork with personal visits to: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Japan); President Moon Jae-in (S-Korea); President Tran Dai Quang (Vietnam); and President Rodrigo Duerte (Philippines).
Oh, how quickly the media forgot.
These were not visits as part of multi-national/multilateral G20 or G7 discussions. The November 2017 tour of Asia was President Trump traveling to meet directly, face-to-face, one-on-one with the manufacturing heavyweights of Southeast Asia.
At every single stop he broadcast the intent of the visit: “We’re talking TRADE”!
These were unilateral meetings; and, in hindsight, clearly designed to structure the foundation of the current U.S-China trade conflict. You might remember CTH calling this the “golden ticket tour“. The tour culminated in the November 12-13, 2017, ASEAN summit; but the 10-day tour of Asia was entirely separate from the summit.
After the collapse of the U.S-China negotiations, there’s a reason why President Trump says: “we’re in no rush” to make a deal.
The reality is, though President Trump will continue to provide enticements for U.S. product manufacturing to return, there is an abundant ASEAN base to replace China.
This Art-of-The-Deal strategy is an aspect that almost no-one is paying attention to.
Of course, to consider this strategy the media would have to admit that President Trump has just executed one of the biggest global and geopolitical trade strategies of all time….
Nah, can’t be. Wait, wha?
It’s clear from the responses of nations who were visited in November 2017 and 2018, that some anticipation toward this trade outcome was likely.
Now ask yourself, how much did those golden tickets just appreciate in value?
Additionally, remember that innocuous Ivanka Trump visit to India. Again, November 2017:
Strategery.
….. And the important new Trump terminology: “Indo-pacific”?
Da Nang, Vietnam – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released the following statement in response to President Trump’s speech on trade between the United States and the Indo-Pacific region, at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit (emphasis mine):
“The President spoke loud and clear: the era of trade compromised by massive state intervention, subsidies, closed markets and mercantilism is ending. Free, fair and reciprocal trade that leads to market outcomes and greater prosperity is on the horizon.
“President Trump understands that too many nations talk about free trade abroad, only to shield their economies behind tariff and non-tariff barriers at home. The United States will no longer allow these actions to continue, and we are willing to use our economic leverage to pursue truly fair and balanced trade.
“I look forward to doing as the President instructed me and to pursue policies that will improve the lives of our workers, farmers and ranchers.” (link)
…. Which led to a very unusual November 2018 “Trilateral” meeting….
An important trilateral meeting between President Trump, Prime Minister Abe and Prime Minister Modi which forms an important economic alliance for President Trump’s Indo-Pacific economic strategy. As we noted when it happened: “this larger geopolitical strategy is the counterweight to China’s One-Belt/One-Road (red dragon) maneuver.”
[Transcript] Buenos Aires – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s a great honor to be with Prime Minister Modi of India, and, as you know, Prime Minister Abe of Japan. And we just had a great meeting, and we’re having now what we call a “trilat.”
The relationships between our three countries is extremely — extremely good, extremely strong. I think, with India, maybe stronger than ever. And with Japan, I think, stronger than ever. We’re doing very well together. We’re doing a lot of trade together. We’re doing a lot of defense together, a lot of military purchases.
And we’re going to now have a little discussion between the three of us. So thank you very much.
Mr. Prime Minister.
PRIME MINISTER MODI: (As interpreted.) I feel this is a very good occasion for our three countries — countries which have shared values, democratic values — Japan, America, and India together. We will be playing a big role together for world peace, prosperity, and stability.
I’m also happy that both the countries are our strategic partners. Both of them are very good friends. And the three countries together — it is a matter of good fortune that we will work together.
When you look at the acronym of our three countries — Japan, America, and India — it is “JAI,” which, in Hindi or in India, in general, is for “success.” In a way, this “JAI” — “success,” this message — is a good message that goes out. It’s a good beginning.
And together, as I said earlier, we’ll be playing a very big role to work together for world peace, prosperity, and stability.
PRIME MINISTER ABE: (As interpreted.) I am very delighted to hold the first-ever Japan-U.S.-India trilateral summit meeting today. Japan, the U.S., and India share fundamental values and strategic interests. And I certainly hope to further reinforce our trilateral partnership and to continuing our close cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific.
By having three of us working together, we’ll bring more prosperity and more stability in the region, as well as globally.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.
Thank you very much everybody. END – 2:43 P.M. AST
Wait…. so you’re saying this was the plan all along?
The talks with China began with Trump anticipating a pre-determined outcome?
You mean… for almost two years, this was the design… and, like, everything was going in a totally different direction than was visible on the surface?
He…
The whole time?..
And….
No-one could see it?
Seriously?
YUP !
“Rucky Day, Rucky Day”
…”Complicated business folks,… Complicated business.”…
.
.
.
Are we talking about a new ‘Supply Chain’?
That would be crazy if Trump could pull it off.
Sounds like it!
Sounds like it!
Keep in mind, even with US/Japan manufacturing mentorship, it will take years (likely more) to match engineer-to-order production facilities. After that, it’s game on. 🙂
That NK bulker that was confiscated for carrying coal…. How about we clean it to carry grain? Pass a law allowing it to be utilized for shipping free grain to starving countries. Watch China and NK totally flip out. More popcorn please!
He’s pulling it off. Did you guys know that 200 U.S. countries have visited India recently about relocating their Chinese facilities to India? While you were reading the NYT, my partners are peppering me with The Economic Times of India:
How about we change our ‘Most Favored Trading Partner’ status from China to Japan/India? Couldn’t hurt.
The JAI-Lateral Partnership.
That part happens after a US-Japan-India trade deal is announced and China realizes theyre 100% screwed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rucky Rucky Day!
So thankful our VSG POTUS is at the helm of the ship of state. I didn’t put two and two together. Thankful also to Sundance for making complicated things uncomplicated.
Sundance’s “reveal” is a masterpiece
… right down to Pouting Panda.
Poor Panda.
HA!!😆
Panda haz a sad. 😦
And he will enjoy his sad without asking, for his sadness is good for China.
/smirk
Bravo Sundance. You capture the President’s agenda, planning, and desires better than anyone else I have come across.
We are truly lucky.
I wish I was able to share these insights with at least ONE other person I know outside of the internet-sphere. But as it stands, and no matter how hard I try, none of my real life family or friends will give The Conservative Treehouse, or President Trump for that matter, a chance in their minds.
However, it is still comforting that there are thousands and millions of other Americans out there that share my sentiment, even if I do not know them in person.
Keep up the fantastic work Sundance and crew, we will prevail!
Have coffee with a Hard-Hat en route to work. 😉
Yeah, that DOES rule out Starbucks.😆
“The “Truth” can be a hard, cold, ugly, thing to most people”
They would rather live in their fantasy world of being “slaves” to what people say to them…..knowing in their heart they are being lied to.
They do not want to read The Treehouse???….They are afraid that the world they have built around them……will be destroyed by the truth.
Sad to say….many of these people are ones we love…
I have stated this before…..about my ex……and what she said she expected me to believe………caught her……no doubt….
Confronted her……She said….
“Are you going to believe what you see…..or what I tell you?”…..
Sometimes ya just need another beer….
But……there should be no one……no one….who ever doubts our President’s methods.
He is…..our VSG
Well done, Gunny.
“Thought Slavery” is rampant.
Glad POTUS has a knack for “taking the lumps out”, which will be critical for recovery.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
I know exactly what you mean Deepd; I, too, am experiencing the same, “…no matter how hard I try, none of my real life family or friends…” Sad, very sad.
So true…Amen and Amen!!!
So sorry for you. That must be terrible. In contrast, everyone agrees with me and Doug Collins is my representative. I chair an excited Presidents Team Group in my county. I thank my Lord every day/night that I am so blessed.
Keep trying. Never give up, never stop trying.
Send them this article, for starters. it’s about the economy and factual.
If just one of them sees the light or even a tiny glimmer, you have made a difference!
I try everyday, and I will never give up on the ones I care about. I have seen progress with some, others dig their heels deeper, but if President Trump has taught me anything, persistence and the will to win make lasting effects.
Heh, I’ve worked hard to save a little money to invest, and can’t figure out who I can trust with it. It’s one thing to accept that your friends/family are ignorant of the facts, but when you want to hand your money over to someone it’s absolutely imperative that investor understand the big picture and what’s coming in these times.
We know many people are here with us. Heck, today Sarah Palin gave me an Amen! There could be people you know who are silent Treepers. Maybe someday there’ll be a way we can connect and partner with similar minds, to our personal benefit. Those who read CTH certainly have the advantage of advanced knowledge. This site is a blessing, indeed!
It’s funny ALL MY FAMILY and outside friends are huge supporters of President Trump.As for CTH most are aware of it but I don’t press them too hard about going there!
Family and friends divided along socio/political ideological lines..
All across the Nation..
We haven’t been in this part of the Universe since 1860..
And the Election is coming.. 2020..
Either way it goes – the other side will not be accepting the Results..
No matter what..
Fourth Turning..
My acquaintance said something along the lines of , “I would never fall for what you say the left is doing.” I replied, “Ummmm, they don’t care about you. It is your kids they are coming for.” Acquaintance and I then began speaking about the state of children and the causes of their decline. It went pretty well as long as we were both talking about all children and their uncertain future. I was surprised this was somewhat successful .
Thank you for expressing exactly what I am also experiencing.
Thank you Sundance!!! Thank you all you intelligent, Treehouse people with common sense!
We are not alone!
My siblings and I haven’t spoken since 2007. They were all in for Sparklefarts and Big Mike. This dude-ette will not abide.
Haven’t spoken because of politics or that was the last straw?
Both! We’d never spoken of politics before until a day we were all in a van just riding along, joking and laughing. One of my brothers brought up his support for black jesus and I laughed and said I’m a Republican. The van came to an abrupt stop, loose change went flying and I was hustled out to the street. Haven’t seen or heard from them, since. And, I will never extend an olive branch. Eff em.
Good bye and good riddance I say. You don’t need to be carrying their baggage around!
Doesn’t the arrogance displayed by family members who refuse to give President Trump his due just piss you off? It does me. Because that’s what it is… ARROGANCE!
They think they are better than he is. They couldn’t pour you-know-what out of a boot with illustrated instructions on the heels, but yet, they can find fault where no fault is in President Trump. SMH.
Excuse my rant.
I have a similar situation. Most of my circle of friends support President Trump, but I don’t know anyone that wants to know the level of detail available on CTH. Well, not totally true. I got my HVAC guy hooked on The Treehouse, but I only see him twice a year.
This is the kind of great result you get when you elect a billionaire with experience and honesty as President. We’re so lucky to have President Trump running the country. I only wish all the other D.C. politicians would learn to trust his keen judgement.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Remember, they are paid big bucks not to approve of anything he does.
“Our VSG ALTRUISTIC Billionaire”
VSG is now Very STRATEGIC Genius
💓💓💓😍😍😍
Lol love the pics, especially pensive panda.
Watching Steve Hilton’s show & he’s discussing how “Trump is systematically changing the idealogical way we engage with China.”
“Pensive Panda” Xi was
placed in a TRUMP TIME OUT….
panda must play fair/NO CHEATING ,,,LOL
By giving China the boot. Won’t Xi be surprised?
I have often commented that President Trump’s goal might just be to put tarrifs on all Chinese imports since any agreement with China isn’t worth the paper it is written on and the Chinese always break the agreement but expect you to honor it! This gets rid of the question of how do you get the Chinese to honor any agreement? You don’t! Tarrifs don’t have enforcement problems!
👍🏼 👏👏👏
Not to be a Winnie, but are there assurances these new trading partners won’t get Chinese product and just pass it on to us like Mexico and Canada do/did under NAFTA as our host has noted several times? I’m all for it is these folks make the stuff they trade with us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m betting you’ve already answered your own question
… after imagining how President Trump’s team could be that incompetent.
India has plenty of people to put to work. Labor is cheap and a much better non centrally planned economy. The local millionaires will race to build facilities to provide what China did at competitive prices. Keep in mind they now have an additional 25% margin to play with. For those jobs that can be automated to conform to that 25% margin many will come back here. I am guessing more then we can handle with our current latte swilling workforce.Which takes me to my next prediction.
I know it wont be popular here but it was always my belief that Trump intended to do guest worker programs and a pathway for dreamers for three reasons. We already paid to educate them (which he has mentioned several times) , we will need the labor force and population replacement since millennials are to selfish to have kids. (no I am not making a fertility claim for Mexicans) but FIRST we had to get the jobs back.
The program that Trump will over will not be popular with the slavers of Big Ag or the COC. Dems will hate it because it will free the plantation and steal their thunder. Wages will not be depressed as a result. Dems will lose votes.
Some things have an inevitability to them holding back the river never works but a small course correction can save a village a city and a nation.
Heres how I see the break down
1 More jobs then we can handle
2 We will have a border wall
3 real ID voting
4 uncontrolled immigration ceases
5 No path to citizenship guest worker program (existing illegals pre-Central American exodus) program
6 Pathway to citizenship for “dreamers”
Hate me if you will, that is just how i have always seen the outcome and I as a pragmatist am fine with it. It is a stabilization and an enhancement of the status quo.
I think you are only reiterating exactly what candidate PDJT said during the campaign. He always was open to the dreamers and said so repeatedly. Anyone who gets on here and condemns him as a flip-flopper simply wasnt paying attention at the time.
Thanks for pointing it out, triadbytruth. You will be surprised by the number of longtime treepers who remember it exactly as you have laid it out and who continue to support PDJT through thick and thin.
Ann Coulter be damned.
Well since you put it that way……
Then they would be a SAD Panda.
Sad Panda….☹️
Cold: Panda sad lost dunce hat!
Lonely, very lonely panda☹️
Oops. I-backed-the-wrong-horse Panda.
Ooops. I-killed-the-goose-that-laid-the-golden-egg Panda.
Ooops. It-SO-sucks-to-be-me Panda.
Soon-to-be-skinny-Panda.
What will China do with those huge container ships?
When Japan was roaring in the 80s they bought everything too. When they weren’t they sold their assets.
SOLUTION to PLANET POLLUTION and GLOBAL WARMING-MONGERS:
[aka “Who wants a GOLDEN TICKET for Bilateral Trade with President Trump…”]
[aka “How to NEUTER the Crazy Left in 2020…”]
POTUS slaps a 15% POLLUTION Tariff on Exports from the world’s TOP POLLUTER(s).
• Starting with CHINA.
• Remaining unless China PROVES the planet is NOT at risk from Global Warming.
• Reducing as China DROPS from TOP Polluter to 2nd then 3rd and 4th.
• Expanding to other Top Polluters without Bilateral Trade-and-Defense Deals.
POTUS uses Proceeds to ACCELERATE USA deployment of ABATEMENT Technology
… to countries with Bilateral Trade-and-Defense Deals:
• 4th Generation Nuclear to REPLACE high-pollution Electric Generation.
• Clean Coal Exports to REPLACE high-pollution Coal-fired Electric Generation.
• Etc
USA WINS:
• Globalists LOSE.
• D-rat Agenda OWNED.
• President Trump RE-ELECTED.
I like the idea, but I’m sure India isn’t exactly a clear mountain spring of water. If I’m not mistaken, they have a billion people on land about 1/2 the size of China. Other countries on the tour also don’t exactly have top of the line environmental practices.
Of course I’m all for China being forced to follow quality pollution practices. I do hate that they get to claim developing nation status and also be in the top 5 economies.
I was running down the path you anticipated,
• So started with Top-Polluter China
• Then added the exclusion for Bilateral Trade-Defense Deals.
Rooting for Japan at the end of May!
How does Hong Kong fits into this new alliance?
Hong Kong is a region that does not want to be pulled into China proper. They are scheduled be wholly Chinese by 2050 (right now they are an autonomous region). I believe it’s in our interest to see to it that Hong Kong and Taiwan remain democratic and free (along with Macau). If China wants to be our enemy and don’t want to make a fair and reciprocal deal on trade, then we need to decouple from China and pursue trading relationships with alternative large market economies that do not harbor ambitions for global supremacy such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, etc. These nations combined have a population or markets that rival China and with our trade and investments following to them as it did for China over the past decades, these nations too will grow, develop and thrive, but the difference will be that these nations will be under reciprocal trading terms, so that when they prosper it won’t be at our expense. Instead we will also prosper along with them and grow our manufacturing base, our farming base, and mining base. This is what trade should look like. It should not be the exploitive version we’ve seen over then past 50 years with China and our allies such as Japan and the EU.
I think Hong Kong is a done deal. Taiwan is a different story.
I’m thinking of the huge infrastructure China has built to support their Belt and Road Initiative. A few years from now it will all be vacant concrete structures overgrown with weeds and cobwebs.
And with China’s implosion, the countries China has enslaved through their predatory lending practices will be set free.
God bless President Trump.
You can bet that President Trump has a plan to “disintermediate” China’s B&R Debt Traps, along with Huawei 5g!
Goodbye, Huawei, and the H1B Chinese workers who have been stealing our intellectual property.
Forget “by the book”
Say hello to “by the balls”
Double HA!!😂
I don’t believe I have seen anyone mentioning that Chinese company stocks available should also be negatively impacted. How many brokerage firms will be transferring money out of those into American or other country stocks?
Also PDJT seems to primarily meet with foreign presidents or premiers individually instead of going to summits or ‘group therapy sessions’. I suspect this gives other dignitaries equal standing with him and the USA instead of kowtowing to the group of nations. PDJT is willing to stand as the representative of the greatest nation of the world with other countries premiers and allow them equal status to talk things over regardless of their own country’s economic situation.
🤫 Globalists and Hedge Funds still Trust in China. 🤣
I agree wholeheartedly with that. Individual investors won’t matter compared to them. What I wonder is if the Chicom companies have increasing negative downward trends will they be abandoned? Will the bottom line be an ideal or money? I don’t know, just thinking and wondering.
SoEs will scoop up Private companies as they stumble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
good observation.
Whats up with
Whats up with Breitbart we need to get more people to this site.
No thank you. Not a trash diver myself.
Acording to deep state propaganda or “ MSM”
The world is already ending!
Imagine if Venezuela flips?
Latin America is another region where we are seeing realignment.
MAGA
Hehe to the “sulking panda”
Yup, TRADE is RIGHT in VSGDJT’s ‘wheelhouse’, and he had this all mapped out.
Cleverly sent Melania as his envoy, to represent him in negotiations with China.
Press deliberately ignores or downplays coverage of her, …..only in this CRAZY era, could you use Melania when you don’t want anyone to notice!
And, ‘funny’ thing is, China has been pushing these countries around, bullying them for some time now.
They were SOOO happy to see the U.S. change from apology tour Obama to punch a bully Trump, and would have been delighted to work with him, to take down the bully in THEIR neighborhood.
As for India, they have long standing animosity with China, who backstops Pakistan. Beautiful geopolitical play.
These countries can make a lot of $, while sticking their thumbs in the eye of the big bully, thats been sticking their head in the toilet and giving them wedgies, for YEARS.
HEY, CHINA,…..SUCKS TO BE YOU, and Karmas a biotch, and YOU are DJT’s
Oops I meant to type sent Melania to represent him in negotiations with INDIA.
Can’t blame it on the stupid phone, or wp, I am just feeling ‘giddy’.
I think you meant Ivanka, not Melania to negotiate with India
April 27, 2019
About 200 US companies seeking to move manufacturing base from China to India: USISPF
https://m.economictimes.com/news/economy/foreign-trade/about-200-us-companies-seeking-to-move-manufacturing-base-from-china-to-india-usispf/amp_articleshow/69068781.cms
PM Modi must be making rapid headway to remove obstacles, deregulate and transform government culture from CONTROL-and-EXTORT to ASSIST-and-EMPOWER.
I love my President! I’m 56 years old and have waited my entire adult life for someone like him.
Thank God for President Trump!
Judging by the CCP Global Times Op-Ed’s this morning (i’m on Beijing time), they are having a big-time snit and whine. Funny too that the logic and slant can almost be lifted from US anti-Trump articles in the wankerati press.
Two experts who get it are worth your time to read.I have posted these before, but worth posting again.
Trinh is one sharp analyst. Just click on the link to read
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1014791235452588032.html
The other is Daniel Lacalle
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1126461026004799488.html
Enjoy
Those articles were impressive and the charts phenomenal.
Thanks for those introductions, A2!
Today’s Shanghai market should be a hoot,
… after their ridiculous 3.1% jump Friday.
Hang Sang is closed today, Buddha’s Birthday. China stimulus is apparent in all sectors including the property market that has overheated.
https://www.yuantalks.com/another-city-introduces-new-real-estate-restrictions/
Shanghai Market continues to show repeated sharp up-ticks that break trading patterns, reflecting government interventions (more muted today … likely after massive prophylactic pumping over the weekend).
There’s NO WAY they’re attracting foreign capital under President Trump’s current Tariff scenario.
Quantitative easing
A2: Just noted Trinh’s analysis thread was dated TEN MONTHS AGO
(~July 2018)
Absolutely brilliant fact-based scenarios, conclusions and implications.
“Chinese equities correct b/c firms are facing DOMESTIC stress (tighter liquidity/high leverage/more stringent regulation/margin compression) + EXTERNAL pressure (trade tensions w/ the US, EU less tolerance of China industrial policy,etc). LIQUIDITY squeeze is happening.”
“Not just a short-term story but a medium term trend. China extended its RMB balance sheet onshore MASSIVELY. Thanks to capital controls, this is contained for now. But interest rate differentials will put pressure. & EXTERNAL capital’ll be scarcer given reduced foreign funds.”
SPECULATION (fast-forwarding to 2019):
• Capital Flight and Exfiltrated Manufacturing could bury China’s over-leveraged companies … which are LEGION.
• American Importers will shift sourcing out of China, cratering factory capacity utilization and accelerating bankruptcies.
• State-owned Enterprises (CCP SoEs) will be propped up and Private Enterprises will be bought out for a song by SoEs to sustain viability.
• Private Innovation will decline and Government Control will grow in a desperate attempt to keep the ship of state afloat.
Utterly amazing for Trump to have foreseen communist china behaving
like they have for centuries, AND RENEGING ON THEIR WORD
after giving them every chance to agree to a fair deal.
Who would have thought the world would have the right person
in the right spot, at the right time. Who could have thought?
Today, I truly have new-found hope for the world.
Shock and Awe. Trump style.
Xi will be shocked and awed.
Joe Biden 2020
Ahahahahahahahahahahaha.
There’s no amount of voting fraud that can help creepy Joe.
Just heard he recently got hair plugs and a face lift. Thought he looked different.
I won’t claim credit for this insight, as I’ve seen it elsewhere. By disengaging our supply chain from Communist China we are also de-escalating military tensions with them. We retain our technology and $$ which fund their military expansion. That’s a win for all parties, including the Chinese.
Lindsey Graham mentioned it on Fox this morning.
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!
💗💗💗💗
Both nations will pivot to friendlier trading partners over time. Note that the talks failed because China refuses to allow external verification and validation of their numbers. Contrast this with the USA, which literally encourages anyone to come in and examine all of the methodologies used to determine our published trade numbers. China believes the EU is going to continue pivoting towards them, taking the place of the US over time, but it remains to be seen how much abuse the EU will endure before they too succumb to frustration.
EU has ZERO IP Theft Protection.
They’ll either
• continue to forfeit it, along with future markets for product innovations,
• unite to tariff China into submission (riiight) or
• conclude a Trade Deal with President Trump
… committing them to JOINTLY Tariff China for ANY Trade Violations
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one but Trump could have pulled this off. Why? He’s a businessman first not a politician.
He just showed the amateurs in DC hows it done.
There you go Mike. Our POTUS just made the political class obsolete. Prior and successor administrations will try to downplay Trump’s successes and up-play their own, but historical review will not be kind.
The Pres is good…….real good.
The pouting Panda pic is perfect.
Too-Big-For-His-Britches-Xi will rue the day he underestimated Trump and clung to the hope another Obama/Clinton type would soon restore “the good old days”.
Fox News said Xi had been reading President Trump’s tweets about Trump telling Chairman Powell to reduce interest rates, and he thought our economy was bad.
When will Tom Donohue, Mitch McConnell et al try to queue up to the post-New World Order trough? Or will they be too stubborn and whiny about their lost Chinese graft and refuse to get with the program?
They will wait until Nov 2020. If PT wins then they will have to adjust.
rf121,
those of us who are able should consider getting involved in the 2020 Election…now.
it would be delicious for the President to win this election in an unprecedented landslide.
NO close States!!
I think the US should decouple from China. I believe that China has been irrationally and perniciously pursing a parasitic relationship with the US in order to supplant us and spread their evil authoritarian ideology around the globe as a counter to freedom. We need to shore up our alliances in the Indo-Pacific region and constitute and formalize a new regional economic and military alliance among the democratic nations in the region such as India, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and yes, Taiwan. We should treat China in the 21st century as we treated the Soviet Union in the 20th century. China has used the US market to rebuild its military, to rebuild its economy over the years to become the second largest in the world and has used us to consolidate power within the communist party (Xi has been elevated). We need to stop playing games and acting like we are clueless and pursue a containment strategy in the Indo-Pacific region or else we will continue to see China try to rival us in the world at our expense. They steal our jobs, our wealth, our intellectual property, they use our institutions of higher learning to educate their elites, and they enter into partnerships with our startups to keep pace with our innovation. This all must end!
Yes, China has almost 1.4 billion people and this a massive market that has become more and more lucrative for many of our multinational corporations, but India will surpass China in population in 2022. Brazil has a large population of almost 200 million. Indonesia’s population is also approaching 200 million. We have alternative markets to China that are larger, democratic and not as hostile. It’s time for a decoupling from China and enough of the games! They want global supremacy then they are going to have to take it and earn it. Right now they are trying to steal it.
AMEN, dufrst! 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Super glad I went to China a few years ago. Wouldn’t risk it today, frankly. Btw—noticed ol’ Obama was in China recently. Wonder what that was all about?!
He is setting up production for his new line of “ Big Mike” dolls?
Did he have to exit out the butt end of the plane like he did on Air Force One?
The press and talking econ and political heads can keep dissecting process over the trade negotiations, but one big counterfactual is the example of what’s happening in Hong Kong.
I présent FM spokesman Lu Kang on the relevancy of the Sino-British Joint Declaration that guaranteed Hong Kong’s freedom and capitalist system for fifty years:
英外交大臣称，法治、独立司法体系和自由媒体是香港取得成功的关键，香港未来的成功无疑将取决于《中英联合声明》赋予香港的权利和自由。中国外交部新闻发言人陆慷表示，《中英联合声明》作为一个历史文件，不再具有任何现实意义。希望上述人士认清现实
(The British Foreign Minister said that the rule of law, an independent judiciary and free media are the key to Hong Kong’s success. Hong Kong’s future success will undoubtedly depend on the rights and freedoms given to Hong Kong by the Sino-British Joint Declaration. Lu Kang, spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the Sino-British Joint Declaration, as a historical document, no longer has any practical significance. I hope the above people recognize the reality).
Translation: We will do what we want, when we want and so what if it was an international treaty. And oh, you cannot comment on what we do.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/3d6b544f7a55444e/share_p.html
There you have it:
Delete God-Given Rights and you’ve got ZERO Rights.
… It’s the “Socialist Way”.
No other end game unless you’ve got a 2nd Amendment to take those rights BACK.
I understand your comments but the point is that an internationally negotiated treaty has been shredded by the PRC. Thus, why if any trade deal was negotiated and signed would China honour it.
The Basic Law that was also internationally agreed and approved, made freedoms like speech, rule of law as the so-called mini-Constitution guaranteed by both China and Britain.
When you have an authoritarian, aggressive communist state vs a free market economy like HK, there is no middle ground.
Maybe the Beijing apologists will wake up.
I am MOST concerned about the generic drugs sold in the US which are made in India and China Read this and you will be totally shocked at how impure these drugs are
Theres an opportunity here for an American manufacturer to step up. Or even a WESTERn country like Australia or NZ
I’m 51 years old, born in 1968. My parents were Goldwater/Reagan Conservatives and I have never doubted the practical and moral veracity of Free Markets, Private Property and Individualism – the Principles upon which our Country were founded.
I too believed – at a young age in the ’80’s and ’90’s – that opening up trade with China would make it “self evident” that Free Markets work, and that the Chinese people would inevitably move towards greater economic and individual freedoms. A rising Middle Class would demand and achieve real reforms.
I too – foolishly – believed that the EU would pursue the Free Market Principles of Reagan and Thatcher – rather than a “international rules based order” (aka Socialism, aka Marx’s Dream).
How wrong I was.
While I don’t doubt that there are some in China who aspire to US values and economic and political freedom, I’m tired of “waiting” for the Chinese Communist Government to collapse. I’m tired of giving the Chi Coms favorable trade deals in the hope that, one day, change will come. The current Chinese Government has yet to even be held accountable for the 10’s of millions of deaths that occurred under their repressive regime. And for all we know, Xi is probably the richest man on the planet.
And I’m also tired of making excuses for Germany and their high tariffs and unwillingness to pay for their own defense. And the same goes for the French and their chronic (and under reported) 15% unemployment rate.
India, Japan and Taiwan are our true friends. It’s time we started treating them that way.
IMO there are no Nation State Friends
… just those who “partner” because they cannot reliably survive without us
… although they’ll parasitically loot us along the way whenever the UniParty prevails.
As for the Chinese people, they’re SOL: No Guns.
Dirty Medicine-the epic story of drug fraud at Ranbaxy India
http://fortune.com/2013/05/15/dirty-medicine/
American drug manufacturers ‘conspired to inflate prices for more than 100 generic medications by 1000%’, lawsuit filed by 44 states claims
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7018457/States-bring-price-fixing-suit-against-generic-drug-makers.html
“Strategery.” Indeed!!
Here is another good read about the shutdown to liberal free market economists in China under Xi Mao 2.0
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-05-11/china-s-latest-crackdown-target-is-liberal-economists
The Unirule plight sounds to me like the Trump Administration:
Unirule was surprised. For months, the organization had been harassed at its converted western Beijing apartment by a rotating cast of angry visitors: a landlord claiming it was violating the terms of its lease, tax collectors demanding to inspect financial records, bureaucrats citing violations of unspecified municipal regulations.
SD, I find this site often offers me really good insight into what’s going on. Great job, and God bless.
PS: I wonder if Most Favored Nation status for China is on the block. We’re probably not near there yet.
MFN: POTUS is no doubt looking for China’s first Dragon Move.
Exactly! China go steal NK Iran and Russian technology and see how long it lasts!
Friends don’t send rockets across the sea…Friends don’t demand the return of Taiwan! Taiwan is free and not part of 1 China!!
The panda made me lol.
That panda looks awfully lonely…
It’s going to get worse.
Foolish China may well end up the odd man out in Musical Charis when the music stops. Or if you’d like it put a little differently, they may go home from the dance alone.
What an interesting and educational thread…..Thank you, Sundance, and well done, Treepers. I will read this thread again tomorrow in order not to miss one iota of the wisdom and knowledge presented here.
