President Trump Attends Reception With Japanese Business Leaders….

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a reception at the residence of Ambassador William F. Hagerty, U.S. Ambassador to Japan. [Note: see the Japanese guest to understand how twitchy Ambassador Hagerty is.]

Accompanying the President and First Lady are: chief of staff Mr. Mick Mulvaney, USTR Robert Lighthizer and Asst to President Mr. Rob Blair (helps Mulvaney).

The funniest thing about this video is how President Trump (not a politician) is sizing up the room based on executive business acumen; and simultaneously the room is sizing up Donald Trump based on his status as President Trump.

Japanese Guest List (below):

A HISTORIC NEW ERA: President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump congratulate Japan on their new era of Reiwa and look forward to a great friendship and bright future.

Earlier this month, the Japanese people welcomed the new Imperial Era of “Reiwa,”which means “beautiful harmony.”

In the spirit of this new era, President Trump recommits the United States to advancing our strong partnership and achieving our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese Business Leaders Present:

Kiyotaka Ise, President of Aisin Seiki

Peter Jennings, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan

Noriyuki Inoue, Chairman of Daikin Industries

Koji Arima, President and Chief Executive Officer of DENSO

Hiroyuki Ochiai, President of Fuel Total System

Toshiaki Higashihara, Chairman of Hitachi

Toshiaki Mikoshiba, Chairman and Director of Honda

Masatsugu Nagato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co.

Yuzaburo Mogi, Honorary Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Kikkoman

Akira Marumoto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mazda

Ken Kobayashi, Chairman of Mitsubishi Corporation (Trading House)

Masaki Sakuyama, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Seiji Izumisawa, President and Chief Executive Officer for Mitsubishi Heavy Industry

Nobuyuki Hirano, Chairman and Corporate Executive for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Shigenobu Nagamori, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer for Nidec Corporation

Hiroto Salikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer for Nissan

Junko Nakagawa, Executive Managing Director for Nomura Asset Management Co.

Hiroshi Mikitani, Chief Executive Officer for Rakuten

Yasuhiko Saitoh, President of Shin-Etsu Chemical

Masayoshi Son, Chief Executive Officer of Softbank

Masayoshi Fujimoto, President and Chief Executive Officer for Sojtz

Shiro Kambe, Executive Vice President for Sony

Tomomi Nakamura, President of Subaru (Fuji Heavy Industries)

Masayuki Hyodo, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sumitomo Corporation

Takeshi Niinami, President and Chief Executive Officer of Suntory

Christoph Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co.

Michiaki Hirose, Chairman of Tokyo Gas Co.

Satoshi Tsunakawa, President of Toshiba Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota

[Interestingly, there’s probably not many events that have ever put all of these leaders of Japanese business and industry together, in the same room, at the same time.]

