President Trump Attends Reception With Japanese Business Leaders….

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a reception at the residence of Ambassador William F. Hagerty, U.S. Ambassador to Japan. [Note: see the Japanese guest to understand how twitchy Ambassador Hagerty is.]
Accompanying the President and First Lady are: chief of staff Mr. Mick Mulvaney, USTR Robert Lighthizer and Asst to President Mr. Rob Blair (helps Mulvaney).
The funniest thing about this video is how President Trump (not a politician) is sizing up the room based on executive business acumen; and simultaneously the room is sizing up Donald Trump based on his status as President Trump.
Japanese Guest List (below):
A HISTORIC NEW ERA: President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump congratulate Japan on their new era of Reiwa and look forward to a great friendship and bright future.
Earlier this month, the Japanese people welcomed the new Imperial Era of “Reiwa,”which means “beautiful harmony.”
In the spirit of this new era, President Trump recommits the United States to advancing our strong partnership and achieving our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Japanese Business Leaders Present:
Kiyotaka Ise, President of Aisin Seiki
Peter Jennings, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan
Noriyuki Inoue, Chairman of Daikin Industries
Koji Arima, President and Chief Executive Officer of DENSO
Hiroyuki Ochiai, President of Fuel Total System
Toshiaki Higashihara, Chairman of Hitachi
Toshiaki Mikoshiba, Chairman and Director of Honda
Masatsugu Nagato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co.
Yuzaburo Mogi, Honorary Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Kikkoman
Akira Marumoto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mazda
Ken Kobayashi, Chairman of Mitsubishi Corporation (Trading House)
Masaki Sakuyama, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Seiji Izumisawa, President and Chief Executive Officer for Mitsubishi Heavy Industry
Nobuyuki Hirano, Chairman and Corporate Executive for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Shigenobu Nagamori, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer for Nidec Corporation
Hiroto Salikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer for Nissan
Junko Nakagawa, Executive Managing Director for Nomura Asset Management Co.
Hiroshi Mikitani, Chief Executive Officer for Rakuten
Yasuhiko Saitoh, President of Shin-Etsu Chemical
Masayoshi Son, Chief Executive Officer of Softbank
Masayoshi Fujimoto, President and Chief Executive Officer for Sojtz
Shiro Kambe, Executive Vice President for Sony
Tomomi Nakamura, President of Subaru (Fuji Heavy Industries)
Masayuki Hyodo, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sumitomo Corporation
Takeshi Niinami, President and Chief Executive Officer of Suntory
Christoph Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co.
Michiaki Hirose, Chairman of Tokyo Gas Co.
Satoshi Tsunakawa, President of Toshiba Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota
[Interestingly, there’s probably not many events that have ever put all of these leaders of Japanese business and industry together, in the same room, at the same time.]
Banzai!
Some of the MSM is criticising the trip as fluff, but first establishing strong relationships is critical to success in Asia, particularity in business and particularly in Japan. The President is in his element.
Dear Sundance:
I almost enjoy this coverage of POTUS trade meetings and coverage of White House
hosted dignitary events more than your reporting on The BIg Ugly and spygate!
Watching POTUS with these heads of state and reading your summary of who attended and what transpires is quite compelling and heartwarming! Here is a President that understands how economic security is generated by establishing nation to nation relationships!
So good to read and actually view how hard this POTUS works for all Americans–present and future!
God bless you, Sundance!
I love me some alliteration…let’s face it, the name Trump practically begs for the word “Trophy” to follow it! methinks all organizations who recognize excellence and accomplishment should be considering a request for a “Trump Trophy” of some kind themselves
This is exactly what I meant by my comment above.
See…the other nations LOVE our POTUS almost as much as we do!
In this instance, they name a trophy after him–sign of respect and admiration!!!!
And who reports this–our Sundance.
Great story, Sundance!
Peter Jennings, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan… does this means that he answers to that un-American money-grubber Tom Donohue?
Well, I get suspicious when ‘Chamber Of Commerce’ is mentioned in any sort of national/international news…
Waiting for Godot…
Is Durham another Huber, merely appointed to run out the clock until 2020 election?
Apparently, no grand jury has been convened ANYWHERE.
Praying for safety first for POTUS and FLOTUS
Tell me about that wonderful first photo of the ShinzoAbe (family?) doing PDJT’s famous raised fist!!
