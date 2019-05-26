Formal Imperial Palace Welcome Ceremony – Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako Welcome U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump become the first guests of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace.
Following custom there are three components to the state visit: (1) The guest arrival and formal greeting by the Emperor and Empress. (2) The ceremonial anthems of both nations and the presentation of the imperial guard. (3) A “state call” or discussion of diplomatic matters between the Emperor, Empress and their honored guests.
During the official state call component there is an exchange of gifts. First, the arrival:
.
The ‘inside palace’ greeting and introduction was not covered by international media. However, due to the significance of the visit (first of imperial era of Reiwa) it was broadcast on local Japanese media as below:
For insight to the warmth of introduction by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako this broadcast video is interesting:
.
Another Video of the International Feed:
.
After the welcome ceremony, the president and first lady made a ‘state call‘ on the emperor and empress.
The state call is held in an Imperial Palace room with no media presence (there was a singular, brief, video). The emperor and empress both speak fluent English (attended Oxford) and during the welcome ceremony they engaged with President Trump and First Lady Melania in English to enhance comfort. They are guests.
However, during the official ‘state call‘ the Emperor and Empress are representing the imperial nation-state of Japan. As such, formality dictates conversation in Japanese and the use of translators. After the brief segment where cameras are permitted, the host and guest exchange gifts from each nation.
[POOL] The President presented the Emperor an American-made viola in a custom case and a signed photo of American composer Aaron Copland. This vintage 1938 viola was handmade in Charleston, West Virginia. The President also presented the Emperor with a signed and framed photo of the President.
The First Lady presented the Empress with a custom White House desk set featuring a pen made of Harvard tree wood. The Empress herself studied Economics at Harvard. This fountain pen was handcrafted from a red oak tree that still stands in Old Harvard Yard. The First Lady also presented the Empress with a signed and framed photo of the First Lady.
The Emperor presented the President with a traditional Japanese pottery and porcelain bowl as well as a signed and framed photo of His Majesty the Emperor.
The Empress presented the First Lady with an ornamental Japanese lacquer box with traditional design as well as a framed and signed photo of Her Majesty the Empress.
[Note: It is long-standing custom of the Imperial Palace that their Majesties the Emperor and Empress exchange signed, framed photographs with their guests on the occasion of a State Visit.]
At the conclusion of the Imperial Palace visit, President Trump and First Lady Melania travel to Akasaka Palace for bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Abe.
At Akasaka Palace Melania Trump and Akie Abe will again meet, and likely go do something else, while their spouses talk business of state between the U.S. and Japan.
Later today the President and First Lady will return to the Imperial Palace for a very formal state banquet hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
The U.S. delegation will meet the top-tier of Japanese diplomacy and commerce over a formal dinner celebration.
No iPod with pre-loaded playlists?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nope, what an utter disappointment/sarc 😁.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! At least the speeches President Trump gives are Hugely entertaining! Emperor Naruhito would laugh!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking of obozo’s speeches 😁. I would love PT speeches for sure.
LikeLike
I’d be SOOO stoked to get a preloaded I-pad with all of PJT’s rallies and a director’s cut of his debates… 😉
LikeLike
I think you won the interwebs tonight!
LikeLike
A little background might make more sense of the President’s gift of a violin…Emperor Naruhito plays both the viola and violin so it is a fitting gift. Much more so than Ozero’s tasteless gift of 25 DVD’s to Gordon Brown which were region coded for North America and unplayable in the UK.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for sharing this! Wow! What a perfect gift! And I loved watching this video (my kind of music!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful FLOTUS
LikeLiked by 6 people
Honor guard had one of the most crisp about faces I’ve ever seen. Then the one soldier misses the mark on lowering their flag! Terrific ceremony!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I felt for that man.
LikeLike
At least this isn’t North Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania’s dress has the loveliest sprays of flowers–reminescent of Japanese scrolls and gardens.
FLOTUS has exquisite taste to match her beauty–inner and outer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She looked absolutely gorgeous.
LikeLike
Thank you for the coverage!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Japan visit is beyond a BFD. Beyond the brilliance of a personally purchased Sumo trophy. The message it sends to NoKo Kim and China Xi is reverberating around the world. Tactical PDJT brilliance, with Abe in smiling complicitance. They both speak English on the golf course, and their golf is good. Unlike Obama’s golf.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only thing funnier to watch than Obama’s golf swing is his pitching. I bet FDR was a better athlete than Obama and he was in a wheelchair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait!…How about his bike riding and trying to shoot a basketball.
LikeLike
So true, SoCal Patriot.
I made an off-hand remark that Obama ‘threw like a girl’ after seeing that clip and my wife was SO offended.
Even girls laugh at the way Hussein pitches.
LikeLike
Does anyone realize how cool it is and how lucky we all are that we DON’T HAVE TO watch MSM to see these great moments of history? Thank you Sundance for all the work you do to post and share these things with us..
LikeLiked by 5 people
No I didn’t eat one too, LOL!
LikeLike
I can’t wait to see what she wears to the banquet.
LikeLike
Magnificent ceremony. Well done, Emperor Naruhito and President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Statecraft as it was meant to be done. It doesn’t get any better than this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gorgeous still photos…..so dignified.
LikeLike
Beautiful ceremony. Well done.
I just heard the presser between Pres Trump and PM Abe. Both reiterated how important the alliance is. Trade deal will be announced in August, they discussed NK and President Trump will meet with Japanese abductees to NK. This is a big issue in Japan. My impression is that PM Abe, for now, is accepting the President’s strategy toward Kim, but considering that NK poses an existential threat to Japan, I’m sure he has reservations. They also mentioned PM Abe’s role in speaking to Iran.
Of course as we know, cars are a sticking point on trade.
That is all for now.
LikeLike
Sundance and CTH team….thank you so much for giving us Treepers the opportunity to watch these ceremonies! What a treat! Our POTUS and FLOTUS looked so poised and dignified…how refreshing! So nice to see them get the respect they so richly deserve. The Japanese royalty really rolled out the red carpet…figuratively and literally. So nice to see America respected again. Thank you President Trump!!!! MAGA !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, just saw these tweets. Many meetings going on in Japan
John Bolton
@AmbJohnBolton
·
May 25
Engaging discussion with Japanese and Western journalists this morning in Tokyo. The breadth of the U.S.-Japan relationship encompasses a robust security alliance; space, science and tech leadership; and advancing prosperity through secure energy markets and digital networks.
John Bolton
@AmbJohnBolton
·
May 25
Excellent meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Iwaya today. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is rooted in our shared values, democratic ideals, and commitment to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.
LikeLike