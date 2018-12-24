President Trump and Turkish President Recep Erdogan – This Should Be Interesting…

The announcement of The United States drawing down troop deployment from Northern Syria – with the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia sending in replacements to bolster the region, highlights a much larger backstory.
President Obama’s February ’09 Cairo speech began a sequence of events that led to what was called the “Arab Spring“; factually an extremist uprising. Bolstered by the resulting chaos the Muslim Brotherhood rose to power in Egypt behind Mohammed Morsi.
However, a majority of the Egyptian people rejected President Morsi’s sharia governance, and asked a well respected General Fattah al-Sisi to step in. Accepting the request of a desperate people Sisi removed Morsi, disbanded the Muslim Brotherhood and went on to win a landslide election in 2014. The leadership of the Brotherhood fled to Qatar.
President Obama and his policy team was not happy with this outcome. Obama supported Morsi, not al-Sisi. Another person who was not happy, was Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who also supported Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood.
Undeterred, and understanding the need for urgency, Egyptian President al-Sisi then began a long process of confronting extremism. Sisi destroyed the Hamas terror tunnels on the border between Egypt and Israel; and, despite the anxiety expressed by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Sisi brokered an interim peace agreement between the Palestinian Authority and Israelis.
Destroying the Hamas tunnels removed the physical terror influence of Iran. President al-Sisi then returned his focus back to Qatar and their support for the exiled leadership of the Brotherhood.
President al-Sisi formed a coalition against Qatar. This coalition included the UAE and Saudi Arabia who withdrew their ambassadors and isolated Qatar in the region. This was the beginning of what we now call more broadly the Arab coalition. The coalition initiated sanctions against Qatar until they stopped financing and harboring terror. Remember this is late in 2014 and a lot is happening really fast.
Against growing pressure from Arab states, including the Gulf Cooperation Council, Qatar agreed to expel seven leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood. Again reflecting his alignment with the Brotherhood, and with much more grand ambitions of a new Ottoman empire as his unspoken motive, Recep Erdogan provided the terror leaders a home in Turkey.
It is important to note timing (’13, ’14, ’15,) and the political alignments:
- President Obama, Turkey (Erdogan), Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and Iran, were aligned with favorable outlook toward the Muslim Brotherhood.
- Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the Gulf Arab states were not favorable toward the Muslim Brotherhood.
In the background of this ideological conflict, Syria is in a state of civil war as a result of U.S. Obama policy carried out by Secretary Clinton/Leon Panetta and Secretary Kerry/John Brennan. Obama is aligned with Turkey, again Erodgan, who wants greater influence and has a vision of his new Ottoman empire. As gatekeeper between Europe and the Middle East, Erdogan knows the value of his geography and the influence it provides him.
Erdogan also wants to absorb Northern Syria and is willing to enlist his Muslim Brotherhood allies toward his goals. However, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE (team anti-Brotherhood) are against the expansion of Turkish influence.
Despite President Obama’s ongoing opposition, Egyptian President al-Sisi faced down Turkey over a U.N. Security Council seat and quietly defeated them. [In a secret ballot, Erdogan lost.] At the same time this was happening, expansive energy reserves via natural gas, were discovered to be much larger than initially thought off the coast of Israel.
♦Fast forward to the 2016 presidential election and outcome of a Donald Trump victory. With President Trump the power dynamic shifts. Hillary Clinton, recognizing the value of the financial benefit from Qatar, would have supported the Muslim Brotherhood; Donald Trump does not.
The Anti-Brotherhood, anti-extremism team now have an ally. The key voices are Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi Arabia King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
President Trump supports the disposition and view of the Arab coalition (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, GCC and ultimately Israel); President Trump is not supportive of the Pro-Brotherhood more extremist team (Turkey, Qatar, Palestinian Authority) and that becomes brutally obvious during the historic U.S.-Gulf summit when President Trump tells the audience to “drive out” the extremist voices.
Back to Syria. The Brotherhood is the political branch of multiple extremist groups. The bottom line is the Brotherhood supports radical Sunni extremism regardless of faction or fighting force. President Recep Erdogan of Turkey also favors the Brotherhood; and unfortunately he leverages his position inside NATO with that favorability in mind.
Recep Erdogan wants Northern Syria; and wants to eliminate any resistance toward his gaining Northern Syria; specifically the Kurdish resistance. Concerns over this key point are what’s driving a wedge between government policy advisers. Differences of opinion over this key point are what’s driving opposition to Trump’s withdrawal position.
The Arab coalition, and Israel, oppose Erdogan. President Trump has been undergoing a transition period for quite some time. Trump’s plan is essentially to draw-down U.S. troops in Syria and replace them with regional Arab coalition allies to bolster the Kurds. Many U.S. voices are concerned that Turkey (Erdogan) will attack this coalition and the Kurds, without the presence of U.S. troops.
Ultimately this is where President Trump becomes important. President Trump is aware of the duplicitous and untrustworthy nature of President Erdogan; simultaneously Erdogan is in the NATO alliance. President Trump will obviously not allow fear of a NATO ally to drive U.S. policy; and he’s right.
If you think about it, either: (A) Turkey needs to comply with group regional security and stability measures; or (B) Turkey needs to be kicked out of NATO, confronted and crushed.
Which option do you think President Trump is working on?
Yesterday, December 23rd:
Today, December 24th:
Knowing the economic approach that President Trump brings to solving these challenges, I have a hunch the president is positioning for option “A”, but in the background hoping for the opportunity to use option “B”, which will really get to the root of the problem.
This geopolitical dynamic also provides a more clear understanding of what motives Erdogan held when he was so aggressively antagonizing over the Kashoggi matter and trying to create a fracture in the relationship between President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MbS).
[…] We now know that Jamal Khashoggi was never a journalist—at least, not in the usual sense of the word; he was a highly-partisan operative who worked with a handler to publish propaganda at the behest of the Emirate of Qatar. He was, in other words, an agent of influence. (read more)
Yes, that’s correct. Even the New York Times now admits, Jamal Khashoggi was actually receiving his articles from the Qatar government explicitly to push an agenda favorable to their pro-Muslim Brotherhood views.
Now think about this. In the U.S. we know The Washington Post is essentially the print propaganda for the U.S. intelligence apparatus, and more specifically the CIA. Khashoggi was working at the Washington Post, to write stories, approved by Qatar, favorable to the Muslim Brotherhood. The CIA Director was John Brennan; the former head of U.S. CIA Saudi office.
Notice how the pro-Brotherhood ideological gang is all connected around Khashoggi? Turkey, Qatar, CIA (Obama, Brennan) etc.
Oh, and one last thing….. Remember that 2014/2015 massive natural gas reserve discovery off the coast of Israel?
Remember that?
Well, there was a recent development:
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that Israel, Greece and Cyprus will sign an agreement early next year to build a pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, while the United States pledged its support for the ambitious project.
The $7 billion project, expected to take six or seven years to complete, promises to reshape the region as an energy provider and dent Russia’s dominance over the European energy market. It also could curtail Iranian ambitions to use Syria as a gateway to the eastern Mediterranean.
Speaking at a summit with the Greek and Cypriot leaders in southern Israel, Netanyahu said the three nations reaffirmed their commitment to the pipeline and discussed “important aspects” of the project. Italy is also a partner in the pipeline’s planning. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said the project is waiting for a green light from the European Union to move forward.
“We’re going to sign formally, officially, this agreement in a few months,” he said.
In another boost for the project, U.S. Ambassador David Friedman hailed the pipeline as integral to the “stability and prosperity of the Middle East and Europe,” and urged all countries in the region to ensure its success.
Washington is eyeing the east Mediterranean with renewed interest. In a meeting with the Greek foreign minister earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the region “an important strategic frontier” for Washington, which is working to strengthen its relations with “democratic allies there like Greece and Cyprus and Israel.” (read more)
Do you know who was the original energy policy consultant; the person who constructed the obscure -at the time- policy paper plan to avoid an EU pipeline through Turkey; and who put all of these regional heads together; that ultimately ended with this announced deal?
That would be the little known, generally invisible young energy adviser, who would eventually become the central figure in the “spygate” targeting, George Papadopoulos.
Yes, for those following the granules as they expose, that energy extraction strategy alone would have put Papadopoulos in opposition to the interests of President Obama, candidate Clinton, Turkey, Qatar and ultimately Iran and Russia.
Huh… Funny that.
It’s almost as if…..
Fascinating. Especially with P-dop.
What will be even more fascinating is if President Trump ends up being right on all of this, and his gut instincts are better than people can actually accept. Well, we already know that's the case, but it will be interesting in this instance, too.
Obama and Big Mike need to be exiled
You misspelled executed.
What about those phony daughters? Supposedly they were both donated to the cause by two other legitimate aquaintences couples. That is impossible to imagine any real parents handing over their real children. But if not the case, where did they get them?
"If this SOB wins, we'll all be swinging by nooses!!!" – HRC, 2016
That last paragraph was the last thing I was expecting
Yeah, funny that….
It's almost as if….
They targeted PapaD on purpose?? 😉
Sundance… you are the man!
Take a break, but no more than 24 hours. Too many of us rely on you.
From everything I saw & read I just knew it was not the good guys we were supporting in the Middle East. On top of that it was very weird that everything just kept getting worse.
Very interesting SD, who would have thought Zero/Hildabeast would do such a thing…….
Hey Merry Christmas to all here!
Hey Merry Christmas to all here!
Mr. Papadopoulos. Well, well, well.
” President Trump is not supportive of the Pro-Brotherhood more extremist team (Turkey, Qatar, Palestinian Authority) ”
Our military is presently in Qatar, and among their duties is the business of manning Patriot Missile Batteries in remote desert locations. How is that to be understood in the context of the grouping of forces mentioned in this post?
Cuz we iz there.
We have an airbase in Qatar.
Biggest land air and naval base opposite Iran. ME is complicated, folks. Qatar likes,our money, notnour shale gas LNG because LNG is their main moneymaker. Gives PDJT leverage.
What a great whistle stop tour around the 2 competing sides of the Middle East argument, you provide SD. Thank you, I needed that clarity👍
Me too. Ditto.
This, clarity, and for me especially, simplicity.
So George Papadopoulos was 'targeted' or 'on the radar' before any connection to candidate Trump?
Yes, the FBI told him the Obama team didn't like what he was doing with the pipeline and Israel.
While some may find Kerry's close Iranian ties surprising and hushed up, the secretary has a track record of divided loyalties. It was revealed in a declaration of assets published on opensecrets.org that that the secretary held shares in Noble Energy that totaled an estimated $500,000 to $1 million. Noble Energy is one of the major gas exploration companies involved in the two major Israeli offshore natural gas fields https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/46248/nuclear-nepotism-hushed-up-truth-kerrys-personal-iran-connection-middle-east/
https://mobile.offshoreenergytoday.com/noble-energy-leviathan-development-60-complete-first-gas-sales-in-2019/
https://mobile.offshoreenergytoday.com/noble-energy-leviathan-development-60-complete-first-gas-sales-in-2019/
I won't trust Turkish president,
“Hey Donald, if you will just get your troops out of the way, I’ll take care of the rest of those pesky ISIS guys. The Kurds will be fine. No worries.
Check
“Hey Recep, long time no see. We’re outta there. Let us know when you are finished with ISIS.
Checkmate
My details are sketchy.
A few months back a reporter was asking about the Kurds at the State Dept. I believe this was in response to some attack by Turkey. The State basically offered no response/opinion on it. My thought at the time was the US was greenlighting Turkey to attack the Kurds. Sure enough, the next day Turkey attacked.
Because of my watching that State dept. presser, I am skeptical of a pro Kurd policy other than they are useful fodder when it becomes convenient.
Over the past couple of weeks there have been diplomatic moves between Sudan and Syria. The Presidents have got together in Damascus. This is all about getting Syria back into the Arab ‘Club’.
Egypt seems to be at the center of this and Saudi is a supporter of Sudan.
Interestingly, just as this happens there are riots etc in Sudan and the President of 29 years has a big problem on his hands. Interesting timing!
Forgot, the UAE, another Saudi buddy, embassy is currently undergoing rapid refurbishment in Damascus, workmen at it virtually 24/7.
God, I love this site!!!!!!!
👍
🖖
George Papadopoulos: the Israel connection
https://al-bab.com/blog/2018/08/george-papadopoulos-israel-connection
Arabs shills
It's all laid out in The Art of the Deal. POTUS is orchestrating a world wide energy boom that significantly impacts OPEC and the Muslim extreamists. The ability to wage Jihad is all about the flow of petroleum dollars. Trump has essentially destroyed OPEC. With new sources of oil/gas in the Mideast and the boom in US oil production, the political leverage held by the ME oil ministers via price fixing is dead. A world awash in cheap energy is a world that can feed itself and raise the standard of living for the masses.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to Sundance and all the Treepers. May 2019 be a banner year for us all.
When it comes to Trump, he is like a puppet master. He has strings going every which way tied to everything. It is called a controller. Obama thought of a magic wand because he had no concept of how to get things done.
Fantastic article. Clarifies the Middle East scene better than anything else I have read. And the G.Pap candy treat…..back to Fantastic, just keep repeating.
Are there any “good guys” left in Syria?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/12/are_there_any_good_guys_left_in_syria.html
Holy Sweet Christmas!!
What a fantabalous gift to the World!
Thank you Sundance, you just made my Christmas.
So, George Papadopolous is no longer a nobody, never was.
This is huge.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Sundance, we dont forget Papo. Nor the importance of Cyprus. We also dont forget the Byzantine and deadly inner workings of Turkish deep state politics. What most people dont understand, including in the POLITICAL foreign policy establishment of the US, is Egypt also has a its deep state. Not as ingrained as Turkey’s but it’s there. Likewise, few understand the royal tribal complexities underplaying deep state politics of the Arab Gulf States. Finally, Israel? Dont even get me going on that transnational actor. The point being, you dont put actors like the aforementioned in the drivers seat. They are unsavory, ruthless, and unWestern. By withdrawing US power and outsourcing to Egypt, Sauid Arabia, and Israel, Trump has endured these actors will drive the evolution of the Middle East to our detriment.
Relying on these petty unWestern actors to decide deep geopolitical directions effecting European civilization just to get at resolving Option B, is quite foolhardy. If Trump wanted to get at Option B, there was no need to put Turkey in a MORE favorable position for when we respond even less than to ha e it directed by Egypt, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. Perhaps there is a diplomatic grievance position we can gain under such a scenario that would guarantee justification for a YUGE military response after the Turks have taken care of ISIS and the Kurds, but perhaps not. International diplomacy is never about guaranteed and usually not certainties either. There are variables one doesnt know of or misinterpretes. But one thing is understood, removing US ground forces certainly takes away our superior position. It is being done for a might be scenario, that leaves the aforementioned regional powers in the drivers seat regardless of outcome? This is dumb.
There simply is no good outcome from this pullout. Even if it somehow leads to us getting at the root of the problem with Turkey, taking care of that will require a YUGE war. Yet, by removing US positions, we lose a superior positions for that war. How will the US respond with ground forces? US army troops in Germany to spear head an invasion of Turkey toward Instanbul? No, we needed a far better and secure plan than that. Such a plan requires us having troops in Northern Iraq and Eastern Syria. Lastly, allowing the Turks to wipe out Kurds to give us justification to go after Turkey? That would’ve made even the British Empire at it’s most Perfidious Albion blush. Mattis understands all the foregoing. That is why he quite. So now Trump goes to war with a glorified Boeing lobbyist and Mulvaney moneybags instead of having Kelley or Mattis. DUMB!
You're joking right?
Hi Brennan, nice you could join us.
🙄
🙄
You're Brian from Fox & Friends, aren't you?
I want that scoundrel 0bama in jail.
Scoundrel is waaaay to nice a word for what he is.
Worth pointing out that Papdapoulos has been saying some of the same things about why he was targeted via MI6 in London. My guess is the rejected earlier (May 2016?) FISA was on GP. But GP had essentially zero Russia connections. So Deep State retargeted on Carter Page. By then too late to influence the election, but in plenty of time to try taking down the President Elect via the 'insurance policy' that led to SC Mueller.
Thank you for placing the pieces in a timeline. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
SD, great backstory and analysis. Maybe
“….expansive energy reserves via natural gas, were discovered to be much larger than initially thought off the coast of Israel.”
—–
Does not Revelation say or imply Israel will be attacked in the last days because of her riches, which some infer to mean oil?
And just like that, the Small Group’s activities and that of their handlers goes from criminal, to treasonous.
Recall Graham’s questions to Judge K regarding bodies of law. Citizenship and crimes follow. Clearly, they were trying to dirty up Papadap as cover, while surveiling his efforts against their interests. The interests shared by declared enemies.
The plot thickens. Oh, boy, does it.
Very interesting https://twitter.com/ByronYork/status/1077175424029843457
SD, extensive backstory and analysis. Maybe Erdogan should take some hints from Saleman and el Sisi.
SD,and treepers old and new, have Merry Christmas! The Lord has come!
