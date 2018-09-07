U.S-Canada Trade Talks Ongoing – Canada’s Dairy Tariffs and Demands for Exemptions on “Cultural Industries” Still at Issue….

In case anyone was wondering, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is in Europe talking trade with the European Union.  Within the delegation of trade negotiation, the EU trade agreement is designated to Ross, while USTR Lighthizer covers Canada and Mexico and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is holding point on China.  Secretary Ross is getting the royalty treatment in Greece today.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Robert Lighthizer is still engaged with Chrystia from Canada as negotiations continue to see if a U.S-Canada trade deal is possible.  He must have the patience of Job. The 52,000 lost Canadian jobs announced today has shifted the landscape a little.  Canada appears slightly more likely to back-away from prior demands to carve out the Canadian Dairy industry and continue the process of protectionist tariffs.

Ms. Freeland is heading back to Canada tonight, leaving her negotiation team in DC to continue working.  However, Canada still demands to exempt their “cultural industries”, telecommunications and media sectors, from any trade agreement. The issues for Canada to join the U.S-Mexico agreement are/were:

  • open their telecommunications and banking sector (eliminate non tariff barriers).
  • eliminate soft-wood (lumber) and aeronautics federal subsidies.
  • begin a process of lowering their assembly use of Chinese/Asian goods.
  • accept the rules of origin for North American manufacturing.
  • eliminate protectionist tariffs on dairy and farm products.
  • accept the U.S-Mexico terms for arbitration and dispute resolution.

The Telecommunications/media sector is non-negotiable according to Justin from Canada. There may be flexibility within banking (not much information).  The lumber and aeronautics subsidies could be dropped.  Rules of origin are non-negotiable for President Trump.  Protectionist tariffs on dairy and farm products are the current issue being discussed.  Dispute resolution is an outstanding issue.

CANADA / WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian dairy remained a major obstacle in NAFTA negotiations as Canada’s lead minister on the continental trade pact departed the U.S. capital Friday.

Larry Kudlow, the director of President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council, laid that out in the plainest terms possible during a televised interview Friday morning, hours before talks ended between Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland her U.S. counterpart, trade czar Robert Lighthizer.

Freeland had come to Washington this week in an attempt to break the impasse in the 13-month renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was started at Trump’s behest.

A senior government official, briefing reporters on background, said Freeland was departing Washington on Friday night, but would keep in touch with Lighthizer. Canadian and American negotiators would continue to meet, the official added. (more)

Chrystia Freeland remarks.

.

Robert Lighthizer won’t discuss anything with the media; however, Larry Kudlow discusses some of the issues:

  1. sundance says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Prior to departure:

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      September 7, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      Did she look a little…vexed?

      I think she looked a little vexed.

      But then it’s got to be vexing to have to work with big meanies like that “trade czar” Robert Lighthizer.
      😀

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 7, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      She really did not say anything of any substance – a little fluff and filler. Someone with honesty and integrity would either decline appearing at a press conference altogether or just say something along the lines of talks are continuing, but there is nothing new to report.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 8, 2018 at 12:08 am

      I thought it was positive that she mentioned “our objective is to get a good deal for Canada.” Maybe there’s a bit of light creeping in between that and “a good deal for globalist interests using the Canada NAFTA loophole.”

      That said, any deals will start from the status after the latest turn of the screw. The best deals were available before the screw started to turn.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    “The Telecommunications/media sector is non-negotiable according to Justin from Canada.”

    I notice that they absolutely do not want to lose the propaganda mouthpiece, they might fudge on some other issues in an attempt not to go totally down the toilet.

    But they are still in swirling water with some turds….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Bogeyfree says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Let them crash and burn.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    That photo of the two just begs for captions…

    Come on! A two year old could understand this!

    You can’t be this stupid!

    HELLO!!!!!

    You’re kidding……………. right?

    You’re really the person I’m supposed to deal with?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. KingBroly says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    I’d be willing for them to keep their propaganda if we can somehow manage to force divestment from foreign entities for our propaganda (Looking at you, New York Times)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. felipe says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Larry Kudlow, What a hilarious/brilliant choice for this role. Love the way he sorta stays on message here.

    Like

    Reply
  7. TheWanderingStar says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Screw it what’s there to discuss at this point? Plug in the tariffs and get on with life. Then engage the $267B in China tariffs and kick Xi in the ass to step up the DPRK denuclearization.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      September 8, 2018 at 12:16 am

      Hey……. I’m with ya…….they’re trying to look like they are putting up a good fight….

      It’s like the guy you punch out, but still won’t shut up.

      Just give em the tariffs…….

      Next……..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    They have their “cultural industries” because Canada wants to try to be distinct from America. But I’ve seen those people when we’re on vacation. They’re just like us – only more so. If they can subject us to Rush, then they need to tolerate us having our banks up there.

    Like

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    At this point, Canada 🇨🇦 is going to be left behind and there is nothing they can do to change it. Our President’s window with them is so narrow that a mouse 🐁 has a difficult time getting through it. Once that window closes, it will remain closed.

    Ambassador Lighthizer is going to be in Brussels on Monday. There is a very good chance that the discussions our Wilburine is having is getting us closer and closer to the finish line. I am not predicting a finalized deal but we will be one step closer to getting it. The European Union 🇪🇺 read the Reuters article today where our President said he is ready to impose the remaining $267 billion dollars in tariffs on China 🇨🇳.

    From the article linked above:

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has tariffs ready to go on a further $267 billion worth of Chinese imports, as the world awaits his decision on imposing levies on $200 billion worth of the Asian nation’s goods.

    “The $200 billion we are talking about could take place very soon depending on what happens with them. To a certain extent its going to be up to China, Trump said. “And I hate to say this, but behind that is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want. That changes the equation.”

    They also realize that the tariffs on cars, trucks and parts is right around the corner. They see the writing on the wall and want to remain in our President’s good graces.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. USTerminator says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Canada can keep the propaganda protection if it agrees to implement carbon tax, cap and trade and Paris climate change immediately without exemption. This will make sure that all Canadian manufacturers migrate south of the border.

    Like

    Reply
  11. scott467 says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:01 am

    She is just repulsive.

    And the stream-of-consciousness blithering and lies… it’s like someone pulled the string on the back of a talking dummy and just let it run.

    Nice dress though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      September 8, 2018 at 12:06 am

      Here you go.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

      “Nice dress though.”

      Somehow I just cannot envision her “rolling up her sleeves” [even if she had them] to get down to the real business of working out a trade deal that would be best for the Canadian people. Instead, every attempt is being made to retain the status quo of the multi-national conglomerates, etc.

      These Globalist shills are still stuck on repeating the failed mantra of where we are today.The people of the world see what is happening and they want their countries back.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:07 am

    It seems like the 25% on automobiles isn’t in the equation. But President Trump means it because then cars produced in the USA will have a huge advantage in price and American productivity will increase.

    Right from Detroit Michigan:

    Dead bodies, wild dogs, squatters in government-owned Detroit houses
    THE DETROIT LAND BANK AUTHORITY’S PROBLEM WITH UNAUTHORIZED OCCUPANTS IS LIKE NO OTHER IN THE NATION
    Jennifer Dixon, Detroit Free Press
    Published 7:00 a.m. ET July 19, 2018 | Updated 7:18 p.m. ET July 31, 2018

    https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/2018/07/19/squatters-detroit-land-bank-properties/609387002/

    Just go across the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit MI and there is the automobile manufacturing mecca of Windsor Canada:

    “Windsor now home to Canada’s largest manufacturing workplace”

    FCA Canada’s Windsor Assembly Plant is Canada’s largest manufacturing workplace and Windsor-Essex has morphed into the country’s automotive “epicentre,” says a new report.

    DOUG SCHMIDT, WINDSOR STAR Updated: April 25, 2017
    https://windsorstar.com/news/local-news/windsor-now-home-to-canadas-largest-manufacturing-workplace

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. wheatietoo says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:15 am

    “Ankle biters”

    Heheh.
    I love it that Kudlow used that phrase.

    For the last year and a half, I’ve had this image in my head, of Pres Trump having to do all these battles…with a bunch of little ankle biters on each leg.

    He may shake them off, kick them away…even stomp a few…but they keep coming back.
    They keep swarming his ankles.

    Our intrepid VSGPotus keeps going, though…keeps fighting for us every day.

    Thank you, Mr. President!
    We love you.
    Best President ever.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. jsteele9 says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:20 am

    This dairy “supply management” tariff issue should not be a huge stumbling block.
    Why doesn’t Canada subsidize and protect their farmers in other ways besides large tariffs.

    So far, the USA doles out massive expenditures to subsidize farmers as this article outlines.

    “The federal government spends more than $20 billion a year on subsidies for farm businesses. About 39 percent of the nation’s 2.1 million farms receive subsidies, with the lion’s share of the handouts going to the largest producers of corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, and rice.”

    “The government protects farmers against fluctuations in prices, revenues, and yields. It subsidizes their conservation efforts, insurance coverage, marketing, export sales, research, and other activities. Federal aid for crop farmers is deep and comprehensive.”
    https://www.downsizinggovernment.org/agriculture/subsidies

    There must be a fair way to open agri-competition across both borders and also ensure that the farmers in either country are not obliterated. ie Canadian Dairy Farms with gov’t subsidies could better compete with the heavily subsidized American farmers as noted in the above article.

    Like

    Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      September 8, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Canadian dairy farmers own a quota. So much to own each cow and they can only produce so much. I just hope we don’t flood their market with our milk that is produced largely by illegal aliens. What I am saying is get rid of the low paid illegal Mexicans on American farms.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • jsteele9 says:
        September 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

        Red Ball:

        Mexicans are also on many Canadian farms esp now that Trudeau cancelled Mexican visa requirements. Some of them filed Human Rights abuse cases a year or so ago I think claiming they were being mistreated and living in miserable housing and being underpaid etc. I think some were.

        Yes the quota aspect of the supply management system is a big part of the negotiation.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  15. jsteele9 says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Thanks sundance. I was wondering and could not find any info on it.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Gary Morton says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:38 am

    An article at the Hill said 9 million US jobs rely on trade with Canada so no trade agreement is not good for the US either.
    Though I do believe the problem is Trudeau and his liberals.

    Like

    Reply
  17. progpoker says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Boy! Their demands sure have changed over the course of a year playing with Daddy’s Little Killers! Something tells me old Chrystia’s not doing much leading these days!! 😂😂😂

    Through Ms. Freedlan’s leadership – Canada is focused on ensuring a “progressive trade agenda”. She is demanding a focus on LGBTQ, and specifically transgender rights in the trade deal, in addition to cultural sensitivity aspects, and climate change. Go figure.” -Sundance 8/16/17

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. progpoker says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:54 am

    I wonder how Chrystia is feeling aboot Canada’s strong ties with Mexico these days?? 😂😂😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. WSB says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Yay, Wilburine!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. jeanettedennis says:
    September 8, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Do a search on Freeland. She is a Soros Handmaiden. Came back to Canada to run for office when Trudeau swept the nation with the help of Soros, Obama the Dem’s computer programs and a big boost from China on the left coast.She Has been called Trudeau’s Valerie Jarred. Runs the Prime Ministers Office with Gerald Butts an enviro wacko of WWF fame. Not as flunky as she seems but many times more wicked.

    God save Canada.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      September 8, 2018 at 2:09 am

      Jeanette, thank you for your post. Always something off with Freeland. Now, we can understand, if that is the truth. As are all of these leftists winning their primaries in the US.

      I truly believe we are in WWIII, and we are waking up to the fight. President Trump already knows this…and has been preparing for this inevitability for years.

      May God bless President Trump, his family, All at the Conservative Treehouse for presenting the truth, and for all of those who seek it.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 8, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Glad to see Wilbur Ross in Brussels. Larry Kudlow recently said that talks with the EU we’re going well and we could see some good news coming out of that very soon.

    Like

    Reply

