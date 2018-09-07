Canadian Economy Loses 51,600 Jobs in August – Biggest Drop in Decade…

The U.S. economy added 201,000 jobs in August. The U.S. unemployment rate is 3.9%. And year-over-year U.S. wage growth jumped to 2.9%. [Bureau of Labor and Statistics Link]
Meanwhile, the Canadian economy dropped 51,600 jobs in August. The unemployment rate increased to 6%. And year-over-year wage growth dropped to 2.6%.
CANADA – The net loss in August — which was the second largest monthly decline since the last recession — drove the unemployment rate to 6 per cent, from 5.8 per cent a month earlier, while wage gains decelerated to their slowest this year.
Economists had expected a gain of 5,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.9 per cent, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. So far in 2018, the Canadian economy has shed 14,600 jobs. (read more)
In the media analysis Bloomberg talks down the strength of the U.S. economy, and tries to dismiss the scale of the economic growth in America. Simultaneously, the same Bloomberg media outlet calls the Canadian results “whacky” and “unexpected” and makes excuses for the miserable economic results. Huh, imagine that.
That’s almost as big a drop as Trudeau’s eyebrow.
if he’s not careful the 2nd one will fall.
Those “Canadian values” at work.
Somebody posts on T_D. 😉
Not to mention Big IQ vs Low IQ
RE: Our booming economy. Obama didn’t build that; somebody else made that happen. (with apologies to Obama for re-purposing his words)
it was President Trump’s magic wand… /s
Trump built that.
What is in PDT’s diet coke??? I want me some!
According to an official Canadian website, the country’s working population is 17.8 of 36.5 million people. The loss of 88,000 full-time jobs in August 2018 is 1,056,000 annually, 5.9% of total present employment a year from now if this trend continues. I read that PM Trudeau has stopped fruitless trade negotiations with the U.S., so President Trump will impose the heavy tariffs that he warned and Canadian employment will fall further and faster. By Christmas, Canada could lose another 360,000 jobs. How long before a political rebellion forces Trudeau’s hand?
Yesterday the lady cutting my hair and her colleague were very vocal about Justin from Canada and their hatred for him. Its not like Canadians to be too forward like that in public about our PM. I don’t think he’s playing out well here.
Traditionally our auto workers had a lot of political clout. When I was a child in the 80s perhaps more so but I can’t fully predict the consequences if our auto industry shuts down. I think about 310,000 manufacturing jobs in that sector, mostly in my province Ontario. Others in Quebec.
I think about all the shipping and trucking jobs, the technician jobs, management jobs I think it could get ugly fast. Ugly in a Canadian sense with convoys on the 401 shutting down traffic on our busiest highway and protests in Ottawa. Usually there is not much here in the way of civil disobedience or protest, so even a little could really catch the nation’s attention.
We are due for an election next November however I don’t think we’ll make it that long. At some point I think he’ll call a snap election when he realizes that his numbers can only get worse. His party traditionally had old money industrialists in their ranks however they have been pushed to the side so his party could eventually force his hand.
It is very strange to me, I think he’ll do to the federal Liberal party what our last premier did to the provincial Liberals and have them destroyed in the next election.
Will there be another round of bonus and wage increase announcements in the coming months, like last year?
The weekly free pennysaver type paper here has added 2 additional pages for help wanted and I see more and more help wanted signs ( campaign sign style ) at intersections.
In the last few weeks on my shift alone there have been 3 new hires.
It is exciting to witness the economic changes firsthand.
That would be equivalent to 500,000 US jobs lost…..
Larry Kudlow had them speechless
MAGA!!
This is just a slow start to what will happen. Canada with Socialism will not look pretty, eh?
Sad.
And all Trudeau has to do is sit down with President Trump and strike a deal.
As long as it’s fair and recipical, I believe Trump will go for it.
But pouting will never get Trudeau anywhere.
And he’ll take Canada with him.
^^^^^THIS^^^^^^^
Justin from Canada looking more and more like a Loser Weenie. Not ready to raise his leg with the big dogs. Get the drama teacher resume ready for substitute teaching opportunities Justin. I really feel for the great Canadian people who have to put up with a leader like this. Hang in there friends.
Was listening to Fox Business this morning on the way to work and it was bizarre how many of the blabbers there were poo pooing the good job results. “Wall Street isn’t thrilled”, blah, blah, blah. I guess they can’t have those dirty main street Trump voters doing well.
See that picture of what’s his name and Justin from Canada? Your Christmas gift is, you weren’t forced to sit there and listen to the drivel.
