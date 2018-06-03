Trade and Tariffs: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Full NBC Interview…

The essential argument made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during this interview was already addressed in the preview segment prior to broadcast – SEE HERE – However, here is the full interview as broadcast on NBC Meet The Press with Chuck Todd.
The interview is a typical narrative engineering attempt by Chuck Toad; however, beyond the narrative, for those who pay close attention to the economic issues, there are some key elements which deserve attention:
- @04:05 Trudeau admits the problem with corporate transshipment of Chinese Steel into the U.S. market – through Canada via the NAFTA loophole. While Justin from Canada frames the issue from their own national efforts to stop the practice, you’ll note how he avoids taking ownership…. it’s called ‘willful blindness‘.
- More importantly at @08:17 the topic of NAFTA surfaces. Pay close attention. Not only does Trudeau speak in past tense (reinforcing the reality that all parties have accepted that NAFTA is essentially dead), but moments later @09:00 he admits the Canadian trade and manufacturing economy is set up as a brokerage (ie. multinational corporate investment) dependent, exclusively dependent, on access to the U.S. market.
WATCH:
.
Once you see the strings on the marionettes, you can never go back to a time when you didn’t notice them.
This ridiculously absurd politicization of the reasoning for U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, and the political narrative now being pushed by Trudeau is further evidence that NAFTA is now a “dead-man-walking” trade deal. Stick a fork in it, and conduct your financial affairs accordingly, because NAFTA is dead.
If there was any possibility of a renewed deal, and/or if Justin from Canada wasn’t told of the pending doom by his advisers therein, he would never get himself so far out in direct opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump.
The only thing missing is the official U.S. announcement withdrawing from NAFTA… But don’t worry, that announcement is coming. Both Canada and Mexico are fully aware #NAFTA is dead. Their political positioning is now entirely framed around blame casting.
Unfortunately for the politically-minded Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland what they both don’t understand is that President Trump doesn’t care about their delicate sensibilities and blame-casting maneuvers. POTUS Trump was elected specifically because he doesn’t apply a political prism in front of economic or national security decisions.
NAFTA is dead, all three countries know it, and the aspect that both Canada and Mexico have only recently become aware of is Trump is in no rush to announce it. President Trump is in no rush to announce it because the effects of withdrawal are already well underway. Investors are not going to invest in Canada and Mexico while the looming uncertainty of a U.S. NAFTA exit looms in the air.
As previously shared, prior to joining the administration NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow knew businessman Donald Trump tangentially. However, now that Kudlow’s got a front row seat to Trump’s trade and economic policy, he too has realized President Trump means what he says.
.
What PM Trudeau doesn’t mention [nor FM Chrystia Freeland ] is that most exported Canadian Steel is actually supply chain U.S. steel as a result of U.S. auto-sector steel being shipped just across the border into Canada to be used in U.S. owned manufacturing plants in Canada and returned to the U.S. in finished goods (vehicles). Take that away and the entire “Canada exporting steel to the U.S.” narrative is lost.
Canada doesn’t make much steel and aluminum, because the Trudeau-minded do-gooder environmentalists in Canada have killed off their heavy manufacturing industrial base. Which is exactly what President Trump is attempting to ensure doesn’t happen in the United States.
RAW DATA:
.
Worlds Top Ten Steel Producers HERE
CNN analysis on Global Steel Production and Use HERE
World Steel Industry Statistics and Resources HERE
2018 pdf link on World Steel Production HERE
Do you remember the list of items the dynamic duo Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland selected as targets for their counter-tariff position? Check it out here. What do: “felt pens”, “rubber boats”, “orange juice” and “tomato ketchup” have to do with the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs?
See The Answer HERE.
Politics.
….And when Justin and Chrystia from Canada get all done with their U.S. media tour, guess what?
NAFTA is still dead.
Gee, Canada may have to start acting like a real country as opposed to the middle man for China.
China owns large pockets of Canada, they bring in their children buy luxury properties and the kids are raised by Nannies. When they need free healthcare mom and dad show up. China owns some of our finest realestate.
And this we need to stop.
Vancouver real estate prices have skyrocketed as Chinese investors are buying like crazy. BC has become a new Chinese province!
I remember the good ol’ days when BC was a Japanese province.
Life is supposed to hurt when you’re stupid.
Yep, its called the ‘learning curve’.
We only truly learn from our mistakes.
Concerning when you consider China produces about 50% of the world steel and we produce 5%!!
If that does not get your National Security antenna up nothing will.
Wonder what % we were in the 70’s?
FofBW, I really tried to find a historical graph of the US Steel industry, and even using DuckDuckGo, only found one article that stated US Production of 11,951 thousand tonnes in May 1973.
The issue is to find the trajectory from earlier years but nothing on the search engines want to give you info before 1969. Maybe this has something to do with Nixon and the opening of China?
It is very odd not to find a clear graph of the US rise and then drop off steel production. Maybe they do not want us to know.
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/steel-production
I couldn’t find an answer with a quick search, but here is some related info:
“China’s steel production went from a third of the output of American mills in 1981 to match US production only 12 years later. It’s posted an 800% increase in production since then.”
– http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/09/news/companies/american-steel-history/index.html
“Once you see the strings on the marionettes, you can never go back to a time when you didn’t notice them.”
Love this….
Remember “Vivid”, the Ballerina in “The Night of The Puppeteer” in Wild, Wild, West?
(Or, better yet, the contraptions of Zachariah Skull, the puppeteer himself)… not to mention the hauntingly delicate (whole-tone ostinato) waltz by David Grusin…
Here in Canada our courts recently ruled that transporting beer and spirits across provincial lines can be prohibited if the province feels said product is harmful to the province and society. We can’t even drive a case of beer across provincial lines because our judicial system keeps taking away our rights and telling us it’s for our own good. We produce nothing in Canada anymore, we’re nothing more than a country that slaps made in Canada on foreign goods and then ships it out. Recently it’s been reported all those grown in Canada farmers markets are not selling goods from local farms I don’t wanna know where they’re getting it from-please not China or Mexico. Look I’ll give you Justine America and we’ll take Bernie, how much longer can his life span be?
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is about to be a great awakening up there as there has been here.
We're not allowed to wake, Justine has made just about everything a liberal doesn't like a hate crime. I no longer write anything at Canadian venues because they'll come for us, no I am not joking.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rose, maybe we Canadians should start writing on Canadian venues so they will come after us. We can then ask the USA to take us as political refugees, and no I am not joking either.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We tried that when we organized to annul Section 13, google what use to be a crime in Canada. We're political prisoners until we rid this nation of the communist posing as socialists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My solution, trade to the US — Alberta, Saskatchewan , and Manitoba– for Obama. As in Dancing with wolfs — "Good trade"
LikeLiked by 1 person
I've got a better idea, you can send Twinkle Socks and we can send Bernie to Venezuela. Let's give 'em what they claim to love – WIN/WIN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL Soros all but runs our country these days anyway, via Leadnow. I have no hope Canada can dig her self our of our socialists hello hole. You guys are lucky, I love Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gorra admit, while I followed Perot’s whiteboard explanations, and “great sucking sound”, didnt feel like I understood ‘Trade’, very well.
THEN I read S.D. articles, and now feel I can debate trade policy with confidence.
Echoing many when saying THANK YOU, SUNDANCE, for educating me!!
At he risk of sounding totally ignorant…Is the US ready to crank up our steel production??..I feel like the industry was destroyed under the last several presidents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you don't why pay more for made in China through Canada just buy directly from them at reduced costs. We're just their steel pimps anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The factories and plants are getting re-started as we write!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I seem to recall that there is a worldwide steel glut that will last a long time because of Chinese overproduction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump also considers PR.
No reason to stomp on great jobs report.
No reason to muddy IR Report.
No reason to muddy the waters with North Korea and Chi-NA.
Instead of owning up to the problem and accepting responsibility they are still stuck in P.R. Spin Mode. Spinning a narrative that has nothing to do with reality and all to do with denial and saving face. They keep it up and the noose will tighten and their avenues of alternative options will disappear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait until PM sparkly socks starts droning on about gender equality and diversity. He's a blathering idiot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
O Canada made a fatal mistake…don't poke the Lion…O Canada said to illegals to come over and guess what??? There were riots by Real Canadians (ie Montreal) and O Canada changed his tune…Dance Fool Dance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck Todd's predecessors would be bitch slapping this little weasel for destroying everything they took DECADES to build! MTP was always FEARED by politicians, of BOTH parties, because MTP always asked the 'hard' questions, and did not pander to them with softball lead-in questions. MTP used to bring in the questions the American people were REALLY asking, not what the pols SAID they were asking (more often than not they were lies). Todd has ruined the show, and continues to show that he is a bought and paid for MSM Liberal Elitist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don't know about the rest of you, but I am officially Justined out. I can't take any more of his sniveling, nasally, pubescent voice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed, although I had reached my fill limit with him after watching him go all Bollywood in a video one of our Treepers posted last week.
Wh make an announcement when Mexico is about to vote for Senor O!!! Once we the American People hear his actual policies, The Wall will get 10 ft higher!! Senor O is worse than Fidel…Fidel at least had military discipline…Senor O is an Academic Communist!
LikeLiked by 2 people
VERY INTERESTING>>>>>>””Do you remember the list of items the dynamic duo Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland selected as targets for their counter-tariff position? Check it out here. What do: “felt pens”, “rubber boats”, “orange juice” and “tomato ketchup” have to do with the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs?””
So….Following the article link (the Answer) – Canada is clearly INTERFERING in US (Mid-Term) elections! COLLUDING with the Democrats too…targeting specific industries where Republican Representatives are up for re-election…
Seems to be a behavior of the Democrats….colluding with Foreign Governments to manipulate our election system and violate the Civil Rights of US Citizens.
LikeLiked by 5 people
has there ever been a country more blessed than Canada? They could completely disband their armed forces, knowing full well that their muscular neighbor would ALWAYS protect them…OTOH, history has shown than when such a situation occurs, the big guy usually throws up his hands after a while and takes over the weaker neighbor – Canada knows that will never happen. What a deal! And I say that having worked with Canada's finest over the years – Princess Patricia's Light Infantry in southern West Germany comes to mind during the Cold War…splendid soldiers they were and Canadian snipers are among the best. Perhaps one day a Canadian Trump will arise to put things right…
LikeLiked by 4 people
So True! When Russia sold us Alaska, Canada was set!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All this and free at last from the Global Warming Scam
Awsome.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/president-trump-has-broken-the-spell-of-climate-change-mania/
Here’s a link to the original (paywalled) article by Charles Moore of the British Telegraph
So I suppose all those “How it’s Made” episodes filmed in Canada are no longer the case. All that manufacturing as shuttered and they import it all from China then slap a Made in Canada label on it ship to the US?
Alternate universe….Watching OANN news and they’re playing “Groovin” by the Little Rascals while I go thru this Canadian muck. Some form of multi-tasking…. TV OANN and CTH in tandem.
That’s the song I’m gonna hear in my head every time Justin ‘Bieber’ Trudeau yaps about NAFTA.
Groovin’ on a Sunday afternoon……someone send it to Canada, they need to chill. In the end, everything will be all right.
I hear President Trump singing: We’ll keep on spending sunny days this way
We’re gonna talk and laugh our time away
I feel it comin’ closer day by day
Life would be ecstasy, you and me endlessly
Groovin’, on a Sunday afternoon
Really couldn’t get away too soon
Ah-ha-ha
Ah-ha-ha
Ah-ha-ha
Sparkle socks is SOL
Socks On a Loser?
Socks Out of Luck?
That giant socking sound?
What do leeches suck when you rip them off your back? Exactly the point…..nothing. All of the countries in the world will bend the knee and come running back begging for fair and equal trade. The days of leeches are OVER!!!
Yes it’s over…..Call it a daay…..
Canada has been sucking on Americas teat sense we kicked King Gorge azz. 30 years later we felt sorry for the American traitors that were driven to the Great White North.
They are descendants of the traitors against my forefathers, and seems they still are.
I could care less what they say.
