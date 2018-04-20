NAFTA Now Bananas – Canada and Mexico Propose U.S. Should Apply Import Tax To Canadian and Mexican Autos…

Representatives from Canadian, Mexican and the U.S. are in the deepest weeds within NAFTA negotiations and some of the proposals are flat out nuts.
Within the auto-sector the “Rules of Origin” continue to be one of the biggest sticking points. The U.S. position is that 80% or more of a vehicle made in the U.S., Mexico or Canada should be made from parts from the U.S., Mexico or Canada, ie. North America. Canada and Mexico are trying to argue for lower North American content because they want more Asian/Chinese parts in American automobiles. [Reuters Link]
On its face their position is ridiculous. Canada and Mexico are not arguing for more Canadian and Mexican content; they are arguing for more Chinese content. The U.S. is arguing for more North American content. Canada and Mexico want to support China’s economy; the U.S. wants to support Canada, Mexico and the U.S. economy. Let that sink in for a moment.
In an effort to enhance their ridiculous position, Canada and Mexico have come up with a proposal that is, well, bananas. Can/Mex want the United States to tax vehicles made in Canada and Mexico. Stop. Re-read that. Yes, that is correct. Canada and Mexico want Chinese parts so badly, they are arguing for the U.S. to tax American (NAFTA) automobiles.
Nuts.
The reasoning is simple -albeit twisted as hell- and goes back to the fatal flaw in NAFTA as it exists. Canada and Mexico have created economic models within their multinational corporate manufacturing processes where they import parts from China, Asia and Europe – assemble them – then ship those goods duty free into the U.S. market.
Canada and Mexico are used by European, Asian and Chinese companies as a backdoor into the U.S. where they can avoid tariffs. This is part of their business model.
In an effort to attempt to find agreement with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canada (Freeland) and Mexico (Guajardo) have proposed that their auto industry be treated as an import and apply the 2.5% trade tariff customary for imported automobiles.
Well, what the hell good is NAFTA, a trilateral trade agreement, if we are going to treat Canada and Mexico as countries needing import duties? This is nonsense.
Canadian News – NAFTA negotiating teams will keep bargaining through the weekend in an effort to get a deal by early May.
The political ministers leading the process are currently leaving Washington, but will be back next week. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland calls it a perpetual negotiating round. She said the talks continue to focus primarily on automobiles, which she describes as the heart of the new agreement.
Sources say negotiators are now extremely close to an agreement on that issue and are discussing fine details. (link with video)
Meanwhile, U.S.T.R. Lighthizer is considering pulling out of NAFTA if an agreement on principle can be reached. That strategy forces to congress to sign-on to the renegotiated trade deal or face allowing NAFTA to end.
What the Can/Mex position really is saying is that Canada and Mexico are not PRODUCERS just assemblers and that there is no reason for them to make cars IF they have to produce the actual components or import them from the good old US of A!.
Reality is SOOOOO cruel!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Well, aren’t American auto mfgs. the ones putting the chinese parts in the cars? So, who is really to blame? Maybe that’s why the American car mfgs. moved to Mex.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whats really sad is the politicians are willing to screw over the citizens, roll over and assume a completely submissive position to China just to look as if they accomplish something with nafta.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How often have we passed the gates of an auto plant and read the words “Assembly Plant”…..it never really sunk in until just recently….we need to change those signs into “Manufacturing Plant”
LikeLiked by 4 people
They truly are assembly plants with parts manufactured by other companies. Automakers have been using OEM parts for decades that are shipped by the OEM to the Auto assembly plant “just in time” to produce a fully assembled vehicle.
LikeLike
America may be able to manufacture most of the OEM parts, but Canada and Mexico haven’t had this much capacity to begin with. Thus, their need for all things China, etc. In a perfect world maybe the US can now make the parts and send them to the “assemblers”.
LikeLike
Article says Mexico and Canada agree on this. They are desperate to keep NAFTA as it is, wherein those two countries get a little piece of the action (profit) from using Chinese parts in assembling autos to send into the US market.
What kind of leverage does China already have on the Mexi/Cans, that they should desire chains more than the liberty to prosper? Is it because they think, “Maybe we can’t build well enough on our own that our products would be bought in the competitive US market. Our best hope is to take deceptive crumbs from China and help China supplant the USA as the premier nation on earth. That will really help us norteamericanos in the long run.”
Donald Trump offers economic friendship to Cana/Mex. If they trust him, he’ll give them together a fair but favored 3-way deal of continental scope. Not too shabby.
If Mexico and Canada do not act like friends to the USA, then NAFTA should be scrapped immediately. There’s no special penalty in that. USA will make a fair and helpful trade agreement with each country separately. But just like leading horses to water, you can’t make Canada or Mexico drink. Why do they prefer China to our friendship?
Trump has said it before, “I am President of the United States. I’m with you.”
LikeLike
China purchases politicians. The Clintons received money from them, and U.S. technology was transferred. Now we read how Turtles McConnell has profited from the Chinese. There is undoubtedly a long list of politicians in Canada and Mexico who have also been bought by the Chinese.
LikeLike
Time to quit wasting tax payer money on these talks. Just toss it in the trash can.
If Mex./Can. wants to support Chinese economy, let them do it, but w/o our help. See how long they last. They’ll come crawling back, and will be begging for any kind of deal, esp. after Mex. goes Marxist.
Mater of fact, after Marxist take over, no American company will do any mfg. or business in Mex.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Absolutely. Just do it. Trump said NAFTA was the worst trade deal ever and he was going to end it, so end it. No more talk – just act.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And if they have anything of value left , they had better get it back to the USA ….. NOW !
LikeLiked by 1 person
4sure, you are correct and I for one am all for tossing it, money and time is being wasted.
LikeLike
Who would’ve thought that CHINA IS IN NORTH AMERICA 🤔
LikeLiked by 5 people
…..hmmmmm….I guess the best answer to that is MOST college grads ….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read any label…just noticed my refrig I bought at Sears no long ago…made in Mexico. Does not even freeze the ice cream no matter how cold I set the dial.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t understand President Trump’s reasoning in delaying these talks. Everyday it is delayed it means less prosperity for Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He should end NAFTA as soon as possible IMO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s too much negotiating with them.
LikeLike
From what I understand…there is a time table for exiting NAFTA, that must be followed.
Negotiating sessions are a part of that time line.
This isn’t a case of Pres Trump “delaying” anything.
First step to exiting, was to put Mex & Can on notice that we were considering leaving…which we did.
Next step is a certain time period of ‘negotiations’ to solve the problems.
I think we are getting close, though, to the end of the period of time set forth for negotiating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And we are learning soooo much in the process…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, import duties on cars as part of a duty free agreement. Right. Yep, NAFTA = toast.
Told ya dem rules of origin would do NAFTA in — just a matter of time folks. Back door closing soon. MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, if we apply a BANANA Tariff at 25%, do we have a deal?
LikeLike
2.5%
LikeLiked by 1 person
But if they insist on the back door, we just need to maintain the. Himese standard at 25%!
LikeLike
Yes, we have no bananas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
. . . we have no bananas today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How boudda big juicy LEMON!
LikeLike
Mexican hat dance with Canadian rings of fire and they both speak Chinese.
The three ring NAFTA circus. Crack that whip Lighthizer.
LikeLike
Ok, I get it now.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I bet James Comey can’t do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLike
Why is this happening? This isn’t because the Mexican and Canadian representatives are weak – this is because the HANDLERS of the Mexican and Canadian representatives WANT this outcome. Obviously the goal is to build up China as the new global hegemon at the expense of the US. Why does the hidden hand seem hell-bent on transforming China into the new global hegemon?
LikeLiked by 6 people
What happens when the Marxist seizes the mechelodoras?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What are Maquiladoras?
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/maquiladora-factories-of-mexico.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something tells me that Southwest Airlines has their jet engines “assembled” in Mexico from Chinese parts. Sheesh. I used to worry about tainted Chinese dog food killing my dog … now I worry that my Chinese airliner is going to kill my children coming home on holiday!
End NAFTA now … hell … half of Mexico is living in the US (illegally) now … so there should be PLENTY of cheap Mexicans that we can hire right here in the States.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of the reasons why I stopped buying dog food and started making my own.
LikeLiked by 2 people
kenji, I wondered the very samething, hopefully Boeing and GE have not been using Chinese made parts but it would not surprise me if they did, if so it must stop.
LikeLike
Here’s a negotiating tool. We tell them that instead of considering pulling out of NAFTA we are considering pulling out ALL of our business and factories from Canada and Mexico! Bet they will put their thinking ears on then.
LikeLike
But what about transgender issues?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ku Ku
LikeLike
CaCa
LikeLiked by 1 person
DuDu
LikeLike
Pu Pu
LikeLike
“Nuts.” Yep, that’s what Leftists are.
LikeLike
“Some people may even try to tell you it’s an apple …
“But it’s not …”
LikeLiked by 1 person
you can’t fix stupid and its a lot of stupid
LikeLike
There are 18,000 US Companies operating in Mexico – this link list a few of the bigger ones.
https://www.answers.com/Q/What_US_companies_have_factories_in_Mexico
LikeLiked by 2 people
And these:
http://tacna.net/companies-succeeding-in-mexico/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this Cavuto person as stupid as he appears to be?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cavuto is globalist central
LikeLiked by 1 person
So MexCan want NAFTA to now be NAAFTA – North America & Asia FTA.
Exit. Exit now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As you leave please turn out the lights and lock, bolt, bar and nail the door shut.
LikeLike
Yes, they care nothing for the People in their respective countries, only for THEIR GLOBALIST MASTERS! Pathetic but true
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder if the Sunday shows will even mention NAFTA? /s
LikeLike
What we have here is a donkey.
The front end is brainless and the south end is full of (redacted)…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Save the kabuki dance for the theater; these “negotiations” are pure theater and need to end. Good God, China has Canada and Mexico behaving like battered spouses–they can no longer function without putting China first and no longer have any self-preservation instinct even when the U.S. is DEMONSTRATING how the latter is done. We need to end this nightmare trade agreement and begin again–bilaterally. Just like we are with everyone else. You cannot fix stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
America has to stop dreaming up ridiculous reasons to give more money
to communist China since every penny we give them is used
to build up their military with the express purpose of
threatening the world. China is absolutely committed to bringing the
Constitutional Republic of America down. The Chinese communist party
sees America as THE MAJOR STUMBLING BLOCK to assuming the
dominant position in the world both militarily and economically.
We have to stop supporting the Chinese communist party
and their military!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This! I thought Nixon was mad he made the “opening” to China. But he had to be the ‘first”, just like they all do. Thanks, Trick.
LikeLike
Won’t auto companies in Mex get the heck out of Dodge and comeback here when Mex gets their new Marx?
LikeLike
Yes, I bet they will. Imagine you are Ford Motor Compay’s CEO and less than two years ago you persuaded your BOD to invest in new multi billion dollar plants in Mexico. Your biggest fear now is not unionization but nationalization of your business entities, extortion demands and taxes so high your cars will need to be priced too high to sell in American markets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Won’t any new NAFTA agreement possibly go back to the old NAFTA agreement after President Trump’s second term. Exit NAFTA asap.
LikeLike
Mexico is trying to hold onto something. When they go full socialist the summer, we’ll see how good of a deal it is for American companies to try to operate in Obrador’s Mexico.
LikeLike
Now that we are getting more educated about where our damn cars are really made, I won’t buy anything ever that isn’t 100% American. Maybe Japanese. Or Korean….
LikeLike
Here’s another spin on Globalists wanting to do this bad deal w/NAFTA:
Drugs are smuggled in automobiles, (partially/fully) assembled in Mexico, and transported into the USofA. If the USofA does away with importing Mexico’s auto manufacturing/assembly …. the cartels aren’t going to be very happy. I think President Trump knows about this method of drug smuggling, which adds another reason to leave NAFTA on the cutting room floor.
Oh, and in 2001 we bought a brand-new F150, for months the truck smelled like weed. So much so that my Husband had a dental appointment one day, and the Dentist was adamantly accusing him of smoking just before his appointment (he was rather nasty about it too), and of course didn’t care for my Husband telling him of how our new F150 has smelled like weed since we bought it. It smelled after the engine had run for a few moments, and then lingered around afterward, permeated whoever drove in the thing – it was really weird, and took about 6-months for the smell to dissipate.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ohio-autos-drugtrafficking/marijuana-shipment-disguised-as-spare-tires-in-new-cars-u-s-officials-idUSKBN1A224K
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheech and Chong were ahead of their time.
LikeLike
The market will other find another way…
LikeLike
Trump will make them pay.
LikeLike
Oh oh oh! I know! Withdraw Mr President! Then Congress will have to pass the New NAFTA which the Administration will present to them…NEVER!
LikeLike
The whole thing is STUPID.
Mexico: We want to take advantage of you.
U.S.: We don’t like being taken advantage of.
Mexico: Then we want to take advantage of you in some scheme that is not so obvious.
U.S.: What part of “we don’t want to be taken advantage of” don’t you understand?
Mexico: Take advantage we much!
U.S.: No.
Mexico: This requires more concentrated negotiations! We will work through the weekend if it means you will let us take advantage of you.
U.S.: No.
Mexico: Yes.
U.S.: No.
Mexico: Yes.
U.S. Okay, this is stupid. There is no possible negotiation wherein we let you take advantage of us. Let me try to explain to your dumb #$$. I want to kick you in the teeth and punch your kid. Are we good?
Mexico: No!
U.S.: But it’s negotiable, right? We’ll work all through the weekend if necessary…
Mexico: Absolutely not!
Now you’re beginning to understand…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done Scott. Needs more Latino stereotypes though, you know, keeping it edgy and all that. 😉
LikeLike
Is it possible Mexico and Canada are anticipating a respective and significant currency devaluation which would offset the tariff? Just asking.
LikeLike
“Is it possible Mexico and Canada are anticipating a respective and significant currency devaluation which would offset the tariff? Just asking.”
____________________
I suppose it depends on whether Canada and Mexico want to spark simultaneous revolutions where the blood of the entire political-class flows like wine at a globalist pagan Temple hoedown for Dionysus.
LikeLike
Folks, China does not need Can/Mex. The Can/Mex Economies need China.
China can come to the table all by themselves and cut Tweedledee and Tweedledum out.
And, Build Manufacturing/Assembly plants right here. Just like the folks from Nippon and India.
Now, the question is why won’t China do that? Why? There are a number of reasons.
For now I’ll go with the theory of World Dominion. When I studied OBOR and over laid it to the atlas it became apparent. East vs. West.
Russia wants the route through to Africa. The old theory he who holds the middle can control the world. And, There isn’t as much contact between bear and dragon now as a few years ago.
I think the bear understands what the dragon is up to and is watching.
And, They probably regret on many levels the Shanghai Co-operative.
The dragon is slow as molasses, and very underhanded.
They can be they have six Milena of recorded history to go by.
LikeLike