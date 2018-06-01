Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Discusses Tariffs and Hurt Feelings With Chuck Todd…

NBC is promoting an upcoming interview with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surrounding the recently imposed steel and aluminum tariffs and the Canadian response.

Justin from Canada continues pushing the ridiculously obtuse narrative that tariffs to protect the U.S. steel and aluminum industry represent President Trump saying Canadians are a national security threat to the U.S.

.

It’s too bad NBC’s Chuck Todd didn’t interrupt Justin from Canada after the “aluminum smelter” comment and ask: ‘well, now that you mention it, what ever happened to that smelter near the airbase you mention’?

Of course Todd couldn’t do that because Trudeau would have to admit environmental dictates of prior left-wing Canadian political leadership destroyed the aluminum smelting industry in Canada much like it was destroyed by similarly minded environmental ideologues in the U.S.

Which is exactly the reason why President Trump is reversing course and reminding everyone that Steel and Aluminum manufacturing are vital to national interests. Huh, funny that…

However, all of that said, this ridiculously absurd politicization of the reasoning for U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, and the political narrative now being pushed by Trudeau is further evidence that NAFTA is now a “dead-man-walking” trade deal. Stick a fork in it, and conduct your financial affairs accordingly, because NAFTA is dead.

If there was any possibility of a renewed deal, and/or if Justin from Canada wasn’t told of the pending doom by his advisers therein, he would never get himself so far out in direct opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The only thing missing is the official U.S. announcement withdrawing from NAFTA… But don’t worry, that announcement is coming. Both Canada and Mexico are fully aware #NAFTA is dead. Their political positioning is now entirely framed around blame casting.

Unfortunately for the politically-minded Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia  Freeland what they both don’t understand is that President Trump doesn’t care about their delicate sensibilities and blame-casting maneuvers. POTUS Trump was elected specifically because he doesn’t apply a political prism in front of economic or national security decisions.

NAFTA is dead, all three countries know it, and the aspect that both Canada and Mexico have only recently become aware of is Trump is in no rush to announce it. President Trump is in no rush to announce it because the effects of withdrawal are already well underway. Investors are not going to invest in Canada and Mexico while the looming uncertainty of a U.S. NAFTA exit looms in the air.

As previously shared, prior to joining the administration NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow knew businessman Donald Trump tangentially. However, now that Kudlow’s got a front row seat to Trump’s trade and economic policy, he too has realized President Trump means what he says.

.

What PM Trudeau doesn’t mention [nor FM Chrystia Freeland ] is that U.S. steel is actually U.S. auto-sector steel being shipped just across the border to be used in U.S. owned manufacturing plants in Canada. Take that away and the entire steel narrative is lost.

Canada doesn’t make much steel and aluminum, because the Trudeau-minded do-gooder environmentalists in Canada have killed off their heavy manufacturing industrial base. Which is exactly what President Trump is attempting to ensure doesn’t happen in the United States.

Did you see the list of items the dynamic duo Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland selected as targets for their counter-tariff position? Check it out here. What do: “felt pens”, “rubber boats”, “orange juice” and Tomato Ketchup have to do with the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs?

See The Answer HERE.

Politics.

….And when Justin and Chrystia from Canada get all done with their U.S. media tour, guess what?

NAFTA is still dead.

Need-More-Winnamins

77 Responses to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Discusses Tariffs and Hurt Feelings With Chuck Todd…

  1. sundance says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:47 pm

  2. coveyouthband says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    WAAAAAAA……WA.Wa.WA. WAAAAAAA.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:01 pm

      Where’s the Wa-wa-wambulance?
      Butthurt Justine needs an wambulance.
      “He broke meeee”

      • blondegator says:
        June 1, 2018 at 11:41 pm

        I have a Canadian pal named JettieG, and she gave Trudeau thea nickname of JustieFek….which I believe we need to change JustieFeckless. He seriously doesn’t have a clue, and when he gets befuddled, which is his usual state of being, all he knows how to do is whine, or dress up and dance.

        More. Embarfassing. Not. Do. They. Get. ~ Yoda

  3. MM says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Justin from Canada is out of his league with PDJT……
    The orange juice can remain in stainless steel containers in storage till the man child wakes up to the smell of coffee…..

  4. obamaclaus says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Every time I read “Justin from Canada” I chuckle a bit.

    Poor Justin is so outmatched, but hey, he’s so dreamy.

    Hope the Canadians appreciate his dreaminess while they get their asses handed to them by Trump.

    • MM says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      I wonder if Justin from Canada realizes a large amount of OJ comes into Fl. in tankers from Brazil and it’s just bottled here. Also Toyota and Coke owns the big juice plants where OJ is bottled companies…. Toyota Rave 4 is built in Canada so he might want to rethink the OJ tariff…..

  5. hypnotique59 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Give the wee lax a ink, tuck him in and kiss his lil’ forehead. Lights out.

  6. Joe Blow says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Truly glorious. I love winning.

  8. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Cuck Todd is an embarrassment.

  9. rashomon says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Justie Baby, you should have taken some business courses instead of majoring in drama with a dance minor.

  10. NoJuan Importante says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Putting a plug in the giant sucking sound may be the best thing Trump ever did. Time will tell.

  11. Curry Worsham says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Swamp rats got Justin’s back!

    Shields: “The idea of making Canada hostile, the object of scorn is just unacceptable.”

    Brooks:”We are treating our friends like enemies.”

    • lastinillinois says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      They are not friends of mine – who are they “friends” of?

      Never mind, rhetorical

    • Scott says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      What is unacceptable is Canada trying to further their trade wins with the US. The demands they made during the NAFTA negotiations were a joke. They were never serious. Neither is Mexico.

      These two idiots refuse to see the obvious because they want the US to continue to be taken advantage of.

    • CollusionMyth says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      Justin from Canada has made himself the object of scorn.

    • MM says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      With friends like Justin from Canada who needs enemies?

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      Well, the Fake News are treating the American Patriots like they are the enemies of the world. And Fake News don’t even care about showing their hate towards us in public forums. Losers is who they are.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        June 1, 2018 at 11:48 pm

        I know. It makes me ill to hear them flapping their yaps earnestly explaining that these tariffs will raise prices for hardworking American families. It just makes me want to scream. I heard one fool say she LOVES NAFTA. What a nitwit.

    • Rebcalntx says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:30 pm

      Curry, I hate to hear these creeps. It’s almost like they are so sorry if our President offended anyone but to hell with the American people that get screwed. They are pathetic. Mice not men.

    • motreehouse says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:32 pm

      fields of crooks

  12. neilmdunn says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Is someone trying to destroy the US? And I do not mean China.

    “It is Chinese government entities that together as a team totally dominate the global steel trade.
    This data set, provided by the World Steel Association, is what we need to keep in mind when we hear that the US imports very little steel from China. Of course! Chinese steelmakers, most of them state-owned and state-funded, transship the steel to other countries, from where it either gets shipped to the US, or where it gets processed in some way and then shipped to the US. It’s just a fig leaf.”

    https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/01/who-dominates-the-steel-trade-that-trump-just-hit-with-tariffs/

  13. billrla says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Americans and Canadians play hockey against each other all the time. Sometimes, fights happen. So, what’s the problem?

  14. CollusionMyth says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Watch out there’s another Justin from Canada and Justin T is going to put huge tariffs on Justin Bieber cd’s.

  15. lastinillinois says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Ok, so I’ve been holding off posting this for several weeks now.

    But I can’t wait any longer, cuz Justin deserves it:

  16. Arthur Lee says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    I have been a lurk here for about 3 weeks. I am still a little overwhelmed at all of the information and knowledge here. not to mention people just talking facts instead of personal attacks.Can someone explain to me why Canada is shooting themselves in the foot over this? They have no real steel or aluminum manufacturing industry to speak of ?
    I am not stupid just painfully ignorant thanks to MSM.

  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    It irks me to see foreign countries coming here and whining to USA Fakes News Stations or USA CON-gress about getting butthurt by our President of the United States of America! Especially when the POTUS is doing what his voters wants him to do.

    We won the election and our candidate won, therefore, we and President Trump get to do what is best for our country. P.E.R.I.O.D.

    Get off the air, Canadian Justine, and go back to your dancing halland do your own thingy. You are NOT an American-get outta here, and leave us alone if you don’t want to play fair.

    (sorry, Treepers, I had to get this off my chest-this game really has bugged me for years, these meddlesome whiners who wants more free handouts from us.)

  18. citizen817 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    • treehouseron says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      There was a woman on Fox Business today (Kelly somebody or the other) LAYING DOWN THE LAW! She was saying “yeah, they’re our allies… when it comes to war…. but they’re ripping us off economically, I wouldn’t call them friends!”

    • Rebcalntx says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      Citizen 87, why can’t people understand that. It’s simple. It’s smart. It’s about time.!!!!!! Like our President said they take advantage of us economically. Tell it like it is Mr. President. Courageous man.

  19. treehouseron says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    I’ve got a serious question. I’m dead serious.

    Who the hell is Trudeau complaining to? Does he really think we give a shit? Why? Even if everything he’s saying is true, why would he expect an American audience to care that he’s getting screwed over?

    • MM says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:23 pm

      Just Fake news media giving Justin from Canada a platform to stir some loons up……….
      Trying to make life miserable from PDJT………

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:30 pm

      He’s hoping it’ll wile up the Dem, Antifa, BLM, Corrupted Congress, etc. to get into action to threaten President Trump..
      Sadly, what Justine, or any other country for that matter, has fail to see, is that our Opposition is slowly being drained out. When the swamp gets emptied, then Justine will have no air to breathe. President Trump offered Justine better air to breathe but Justine turned our president down. Justine’s BIGly loss.

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      He is engaging in a propaganda war against us now.

      Trudeau knows that the leftist enemedia hates Pres Trump…and loves him, because he is a fellow traveler.
      So he is using our domestic propaganda nozzles to launch his attack on our President.

      Little Justine can just fck right off.
      This is not going to play well with the army of Deplorables.

      And…he is not getting “screwed over”, Ron.
      WE are.

      Our President is just stopping them from continuing to screw Us over.

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      I know you said you’re serious, treehouseron, but the way you express yourself has me laughing so hard my sides hurt!

    • Marica says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      Ron– same guy that pandered to ALL of INDIA in his visit with dressups and dancing…Twinkle socks is a bigger joke that O–and that is saying something…

  20. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Why is it that America is supposed to sacrifice the country and its people for every other country in the world.
    For too long America has not only been fighting the wars for other countries but giving them billions in dollars, supplies, and other support while America fall apart and Americans suffer.
    This might be old, but this Canadian Sinclair had it right.

  21. M33 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Sundance, I think you mispelled the interviewer’s name.

    For future reference, it is correctly spelled:
    “Cuck Toad”

    Thanks!

  22. Curry Worsham says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    So much winning!
    NAFTA! TPP! Paris Accord! Open Borders! North American Union! Etc.!
    Who can stop us? We are The Three Amigos!

  23. Brenda says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Is anyone certain DJT can pull us out of NAFTA without congress? I’ve been reading conflicting articles.

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:39 pm

      I don’t know.

      It may be that this question has not occurred to anyone. Not any member of Congress, or Trump, or his advisers, or the negotiators from Canada or Mexico.

      Brenda, you might want to send a note to the White House in which you volunteer to become an adviser on this NAFTA stuff. Obviously, you are very sharp and are coming up with the right questions.

      –Also, I am pretty sure White House people read CTH, so they may already have gotten this overlooked aspect of foreign policy, and are right now examining this.

  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Dear Justin,

    Dude, come on, face the facts. The American people woke up. A real American, unapologetic & not afraid to speak the truth, is in charge now

    Your hurt leftist sensibilities & your childlike whining mean nothing to a real American leader. Your buddy Obama is gone. Get over it

    Look man, go get a glass of warm milk & have a crying session. Grab your teddy bear, hold it close to your chest & rock back & forth on your bed. Put on your fluffy feet pajamas & hold your breath until you turn blue

    Whatever, do what you need to do, but get over it

    Your leftist bullsh*t is going to be exposed for what it is, bullsh*t

    So pull yourself together, put on your big boy pants & try to actually do something good for the Canadian people, cause you ain’t beating Trump

    Your friends in America,
    The American people

  25. pnj01 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Right after that “feckless runt” David Brooks assertsds that Trump is a man without friends, he is asked about the pardons of D’Souza, Stewart and Blagojevich. Brooks then says that the pardons are being given just because the pardoned people are Trump’s friends. HUH??? Which is it, Brooks, does Trump have no friends or doesn’t he? Such a feckless runt!

  26. Marica says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Wait! What? Justin was just Broke by–wait for it–MIKE PENCE!!!! OMGosh! We just needed a saturday nite special? Our Bazooka didnt even have to wink at him….LOLOLOLOL

  27. TheLastDemocrat says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Trusocks sez: “Canadian steel, Canadian aluminum…”

  28. f.fernandez says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Maybe he can get a hug from Ryan Reynolds or Shania Twain.

  29. Paul B. says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Trudeau tells a good half-story. He must have learned that in drama class, along with how to play the betrayed lover. Not too impressed with Kudlow, tbh; too much drama as well. Chuck Todd remains a complete jerk. Amazing the network isn’t embarrassed to have him as a front man. But I guess he’s better than Joy Reid.

  30. scott467 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    “Justin from Canada continues pushing the ridiculously obtuse narrative that tariffs to protect the U.S. steel and aluminum industry represent President Trump saying Canadians are a national security threat to the U.S.”

    __________________

    Maybe Canadia *IS* a national security threat, and DJT knows it, but the American public doesn’t know it yet?

    What if all the insanity that has infected a sizeable percentage of the population is coming from contagious mental illness originating in Canadia?

  31. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Dear Prime Minister Twinkle Socks,

    .

    MOST sincerely,

    America

  32. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Reminds me of the song for the forlorn in the 70’s.

    Feelings, nothing more than feelings,
    Trying to forget my feelings of love.
    Teardrops rolling down on my face,
    Trying to forget my feelings of love.
    Feelings, for all my life I’ll feel it.
    I wish I’ve never met you, Steel; you’ll never come again.
    Feelings, wo-o-o feelings,
    Wo-o-o, feel you again in my arms.
    Feelings, feelings like I’ve never lost you
    And feelings like I’ve never have you again in my heart.
    Feelings, for all my life I’ll feel it.
    I wish I’ve never met you, Steel; you’ll never come again.
    Feelings, feelings like I’ve never lost you
    And feelings like I’ve never have you again in my life.
    Feelings, wo-o-o feelings,
    Wo-o-o, feelings again in my arms.
    Feelings
    Feelings, wo-o-o feelings,
    Wo-o-o, feelings again in my arms.
    Feelings…

    ___________________________________________

    Chuck Todd and Mr. Socks share a tissue……..

  33. NoJuan Importante says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Is it just me, or does the reopening of the U.S. Steel plant in Illinois, the potential NAFTA withdrawal, and the possible Blagojevich pardon mean…ILLINOIS is in PLAY 2020 BABY

