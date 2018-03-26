National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro Discusses Ongoing Trade Initiatives…

National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro appeared on CNBC, prior to today’s massive U.S. stock market increase, to discuss ongoing trade initiatives.
U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer is currently conducting simultaneous bilateral trade negotiations with South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, China (way-points), Japan, Mexico/Canada (NAFTA) and the European Union.
If the press would give President Trump credit for even just a little bit of what he is doing his approval ratings would be through the roof. MAGA
Peter Navarro ~ Making America great again while exposing dragons and giving the entire EU agita and ulcers.
I absolutely love Peter Navarro! He consistently starts every interview by sharing our President’s 4 Pillars!
1) Deregulation
2) Energy Dominance
3) Tax Reform Bill
4) Trade Negotiations
1) Deregulation across every single sector of our government. They are now on the cusp on reforming Dodd-Frank for medium & small size banks allowing small businesses to borrow money 💰 more easily.
2) Energy Revolution is allowing our country to process 10+ million barrels of fuel a day. That number will be increased to over 12+ million barrels a day over the next couple of years. By 2023, we will lead the world in fuel ⛽ production.
3) The Tax Reform Bill has allowed companies and corporations to not only remain in our country but to return to our country because the Corporate Tax Rate is at 20% and there is a minimal tax on bringing money 💰 back into our country. Also keep in mind that equipment can be
deducted in full the same year it is purchased.
4) Trade is the final piece of the puzzle! You could not have worked on it before the other three pieces because the RINOs would have realized the President’s plan and would not have passed the Tax Reform Bill.
2018 is going to be the year of getting our trade situation dealt with.
People are going to be shocked next year when our real GDP annual rate goes from 2.3% in 2017 to 2.7% in 2018 to 4% in 2019. That increase will have everything to do with the fact that our President saved our country $250 Billion dollars 💵 from our trade deficit.
2019 we will also have 5 LNG refineries up and running. We currently have one. 2020 our country will be looking at 5%+ real GDP!
The Economic Plan is absolutely breathtaking and brilliant!
Theresa May can stick a banana 🍌 in her a$$ by demanding the exemption become permanent! She and the rest of the MORONS have until May 1st before they have to pay the piper.
I advise her and the EU to get in contact with Ambassador Lighthizer as quickly as possible to negotiate a fair and reciprocal agreement l
What a day! Thanks Sundance. Looking forward to tomorrow. The coup d’etat’s machine’s dashboard warning lights are flashing. Their machine (media) is making many contradictory & conflicting ‘messages’ every day now.
