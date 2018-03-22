Decepticons At The Trough – Multinational Corporate BIG AG Questions Robert Lighthizer…

There’s a lot of news this week reflecting a great deal of oppositional alignment against the presidency of Donald Trump. CTH can get down in the weeds of each specific issue to discuss the motives and intents (we will, and do), but the big picture MUST remain at the forefront of understanding. If we lose track of the big picture, the weeds are overwhelming.
…“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”
~ Niccolò Machiavelli
♦POTUS Trump is disrupting the global order of things in order to protect and preserve the shrinking interests of the U.S. He is fighting, almost single-handed, at the threshold of the abyss. Our interests, our position, is zero-sum. Our opposition seeks to repel and retain the status-quo. They were on the cusp of full economic victory over the U.S.
In these economic endeavors President Trump is disrupting decades of financial interests who use the U.S. as a host for their ideological endeavors. President Trump is confronting multinational corporations and the global constructs of economic systems that were put in place to the detriment of the host (USA) ie. YOU. There are trillions at stake; it is all about the economics; everything else is chaff and countermeasures.
Familiar faces, perhaps faces you previously thought were decent, are now revealing their alignment with larger entities that are our abusers. In an effort to awaken the victim to the cycle of self-destructive codependent behavior, allow me to cue an audio visual example from U.S. Senator John Thune. WATCH:
What South Dakota Senator John Thune is showcasing here is his full alignment with big multinational corporate agriculture (BIG AG). Big AG is not supporting local farmers. Big AG does not support “free and fair markets.” Big AG supports the interests of multinational corporations and multinational financial interests.
For those interests the U.S. is the host; from our perspective they are the parasite.
It is critical to think of BIG AG in the same way we already are familiar with multinational manufacturing of durable goods.
We are already familiar how China, Mexico and ASEAN nations export our raw materials (ore, coking coal, rare earth minerals etc.). The raw material to manufacture goods are then trans-shipped back into the U.S. for purchase.
It is within this decades-long process where we lost the manufacturing base, and the multinational economic planners (World Trade Organization) put us on a path to being a “service driven” economy.
The road to a “service-driven economy” is paved with a great disparity between financial classes. The wealth gap is directly related to the inability of the middle-class to thrive.
Elite financial interests, including those within Washington DC, gain wealth and power, the U.S. workforce is reduced to servitude, “service”, of their affluent needs.
The destruction of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base is EXACTLY WHY the wealth gap has exploded in the past 30 years.
With that familiarity, did you think the multinationals would stop with only “DURABLE GOODS”?
They don’t.
They didn’t.
The exact same exfiltration and exploitation has been happening, with increased speed, over the past 15 years with “CONSUMABLE GOODS“, ie food.
Raw material foodstuff is exported to China, ASEAN nations and Mexico, processed and shipped back into the U.S. as a finished product. This is the same design-flow with food as previously exploited by other economic sectors, including auto manufacturing.
Multinational corporations, BIG AG, are now invested in controlling the outputs of U.S. agricultural industry and farmers. This process is why food prices have risen exponentially in the past decade.
The free market is not determining price; there is no “supply and demand” influence within this modern agricultural dynamic. Food commodities are now a controlled market just like durable goods. The raw material (harvests writ large) are exploited by the financial interests of massive multinational corporations.
Again, if we were to pull out of NAFTA our food bill would drop 25% (or more) within the first year. Further, if U.S. supply and demand were part of the domestic market price for food, we would see the prices of aggregate food products drop by half almost immediately. Some perishable food products would predictably drop so dramatically in price it is unfathomable how far the prices would fall.
Behind this dynamic we find the international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
When we understand how trade works in the modern era we understand why the agents within the system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump.
♦The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar. Global markets have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets”. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place. Additionally he uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs (harvests an raw materials), and ancillary industries, of developed industrial western nations. {example}
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks. (*note* in China it is the communist government underwriting the purchase)
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA being renegotiated, likely to exit; and against the necessary need to support the key U.S. steel industry; revisiting the economic influences within the modern import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter.
There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates, lobbyists, purchased politicians and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. Most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the targeted interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is essentially the bastardized and politicized function of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This is also how the corporations controlling WTO policy maximize profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly nonsense.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth. This is the basic premise, the cornerstone, behind the catch-phrase ‘globalism’.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, thanks to the WTO it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can better afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, coking coal, then sells the finished good (rolled steel) back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
When do we get the government we voted for?
(Crickets)
Charlie Hurt was on Lou Dobbs last night and verbalized exactly what’s going on…basically we get to vote for our president so long as we vote for a president that is acceptable to the bureaucracy/globalists. That’s it in a nutshell.
I like Charlie. Charlie must also be a student of the CTH.
We may or may not get the government we voted for! Trump is a REPRIEVE for what is coming! That’s it. Just a reprieve. He might succeed, and then again he might not. However, my view when I voted for him was that God was giving us a reprieve from the NWO Globalist’s plans for us.
This past couple of weeks, I started getting some Scripture passages and I’ve been praying about them. I’m talking some serious prayer. Seeking God on it practically 24/7. One of the first ones I got dealt with famine in the cities and a sword in the country and I didn’t recall where I read that one. I just moved on over and read a Psalm.
But it didn’t stop, because one I got was “prepare your things for removing”. But that wasn’t all it was to the passage, there was an admonition, to “fear not” x2. in Jeremiah 46 Because the SWORD was coming.
And then I received Lamentations 3, 4. And I didn’t totally understand it. The mention of these false prophets and false priests having blood on their clothes from the human sacrifices. But a warning of famine and a sword. So I went and did some research on it with some old commentaries I have and found out what was going down with that one. It wasn’t because there wasn’t any food so much as they were being besieged by invaders in the city and they couldn’t go outside to go get any food and then those in the WILDERNESS were also being killed. Think rural farms.
So, I’m praying about all of this. I’m like, “Lord, I most definitely need some confirmation on this. This is some serious stuff!”
The other day when we finally got rain, we’ve been in a drought. The announcer is talking about the hail and the amount of rain we are getting and mentions our area as “the wilderness”! LOL! It was so out of place in these days. We live outside a major city, it’s not really a wilderness, it’s a semi-rural area. But I took that as a confirmation because the passage in the Bible translation I use reads “wilderness”.
And now this bill with the abortion in it. And the headline on a Veritas abortion video stating, “I slit their larynx so that they can’t scream!” I can’t watch those videos. They are too horrid. But there’s the ‘blood’ on their clothes. It’s not just on their hands, they bathe in it. And those that murder their babies fight for the right!
And so, here’s this bill that Doesn’t give us a wall but it does fund Abortion.
And also, there’s this thing going on with coffee. The grower’s are holding back and creating shortages in coffee and you can look for shortages elsewhere, MANIPULATED shortages.
Danger is coming! That I know definitely! Get prepared!
Now, I’ve received that “prepare your things for removing” passage over and over again before in my life. And when it came time to leave the area I lived in, it was “right now!” but it was a couple of years that God kept giving me that passage. So I was praying about THAT. I’ve known God does warn me with His Word. Right up before it was time to leave, I got a passage about a fire with smoke, a passage with an earthquake and a passage about a whirlwind. And We got a swamp fire that kept burning, then we got an earthquake and then a hurricane that was supposed to come right towards me up north! So, It LITERALLY came to pass and I got moved out with a lot of miracles that HAD TO BE God along the way. I was told by my mechanic, “There’s no way that truck can make that long trip to FL!” I got told that by so many men, but God said Go and I trusted Him.
But this is a totally different animal. This isn’t a hurricane, earthquake or swamp fire. This is famine, violence in the streets and it’s going to be bad!
So be vigilant! Get prepared! Seek God! Pray your butts off!
It could be, that it only happens here in FL, but then again, it could be happening all across our country.
Possibily … not until sufficient numbers of us are really willing to risk our lives and fortunes, as did our predecessors at Lexington Green and Concord Bridge.
Your done with what? Being a fake Trump supporter?
This is required reading for anyone who wants to know what happened to us in the last 30 years. Millions of us knew it was happening, yet we did not realize the full extent of everything that was going on behind the scenes, abetted by our lawmakers selling us out (we knew that- just not how much) and struggling to make ends meet and maybe have something left over until the next paycheck.
LikeLiked by 15 people
And putting massive debt upon our children’s future and current debt acquiring higher education. It’s the biggest Ponzi scheme in the history of mankind.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Unless Donald Trump succeeds, our children don’t have a future — not one we would recognize anyway. Sorry to be so pessimistic, but there is a huge realignment going on right now with the Third World and the First (West) World “equalizing” into a kind of “Second World” in which the Third World is as better off as the First World is worse off.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, yy4u and this realignment as you describe seems to be based on false guilt. Being pulled up by one’s bootstraps use to be a honorable thing. Now, government has a big boot on the necks of the American worker who now must not only provide for his/her family, but at least several other families where no one works. I had never thought about the issue of EBT and SNAP in this global scenario, but it makes perfect sense particularly if one finds themselves shopping at a big box store the first of each month.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes and if we object to being forced to support other families as well as our own ,we are told that we are not really Christian because it is Christian to be forced to take food of your family’s table to give to perfect strangers who live off their lives off the sweat of other people’s work. If we object then we are not Christian we are told. What these sloths are doing is stealing from the taxpayer through the gov’t – it is legalized theft. And yet no one calls these people out on what they are doing and how wrong it is. We are called wrong for objecting to their stealing food from our own family. It’s so upside down bizarro
Except it doesn’t really work that way–the 1st world just gets engulfed/overrun by the turd world. That is what the glowbullshitters want. I have a progzi-academic friend who did work for the world bank and still does consulting for them and certain African governments and organizations. He told me that there are basically two choices for accommodations there–a 5 star hotel or a mud hut. Needless to say, he enjoys the 5 star hotel. Elites want the whole world to be like that, b/c they only see themselves in the 5 star hotels. It’s our job (and PDJT’s as our weapon) to deny them even the huts–just put them in the mud.
He will succeed…why do think he likes VETERANS SO MUCH…we took an oath, “AGAINST ALL ENEMIES, BOTH FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC”…Please NOTE the Word Domestic…He knows, just as SD knows, that when the Clarion is sounded, we will ride hard and ride hard at the enemy…I am not ABOUT to give up my Country, my Grandchildren’s Country to some smarmy a$$ potoos who think they have THE RIGHT TO SUBJUGATE US…Now, If anyone who wants to debate the outcome of such readiness, go back to what OUR country was founded. When PDJT came down that escalator, HE KNEW in his heart, mind and being of what he was facing and what could happen. He is NOT going to TURN BACK NOW and let some 2-bit pols named ryno and mcturtle interupt what he is doing. So, PLEASE, for the love of God, Country — If ANYONE thinks this is going to be a cake walk against us…I think not. Go back to WWII at the Battle of Bastogne when General McAuliffe told the German commander “NUTS” about surrendering, THIS IS WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW!!! Quit the hand wringing, quit the “what are we going to do” stuff. Been there when the stuff was getting real and had NO ONE except God to Pray to. God Bless THESE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE PEOPLE, and THANK YOU SUNDANCE for this forum…God Bless to ALL Treepers…
I watched a vibrant marketplace in the 50’s go to giant companies controlling the market and driving everyone else out. NAFTA was the last straw with the talk of our country somehow becoming a service industry. Those of us awake through this process could see exactly what was happening but with a complicit media it was like a voice in a wilderness.
This was robbing a country on a national level along with destroying its economy to leave the country defenseless. An economic war that our politicians have been complicit in our losing.
Looking around is all the proof you need.
Should be required reading for an individual to graduate from high school and college.
I have been watching this slow-moving car crash for years. As a younger person, I watched Ross Perot on Larry King talk about the giant sucking sound of jobs being taken into Mexico because of NAFTA (back when CNN occasionally covered real news!). I agreed but still could not fathom the puppetry of the uniparty and the sad implications for ordinary Americans.
As a media scribe (sorry), I would feel uneasy writing about US companies and “globalization-yay!” and “Woo-hoo, the US is a service-based economy.” I knew that shoe would drop eventually.
Now, as a mom, of course, the future means everything. I am actively rooting for a Main Street economy. Just today I was musing, what if my son got into manufacturing/management? Imagine parents doing that 10 years ago.
Sure, there is personal interest here. But I believe that a strong, economically sound USA is good for our neighbors and will inspire other economies to do the same, bettering lives for others.
I cannot thank SD enough for the furthering of my education. Now of course, get out of NAFTA, build the wall and do not succumb to the “billions at stake” overlords.
“the US is a service-based economy.”
I remember hearing that malarkey foisted on us over the years. The truth is, we did not have to BECOME a service-based economy, The globalist oligarchs just wanted to IMPOSE it on us! Their ultimate goal is to eliminate the “middle class”, whether it is 10 years or 100 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’ll notice whenever you see turtle on TV over one of his shoulders you’ll see Thune – every time…
LikeLike
I believe God gave us Trump as a reprieve from the NWO Globalists. A reprieve. Get prepared while you can.
Fantastic explanation of a very complex issue. The ideal would be that all Americans had, after reading this content, a fundamental understanding of how the deck is stacked against the United States (by our “fellow” Americans) and President Trump and those within his administration who support him. Our best hope is that they have a plan and the resolve to correct this ugly mess while/if there is still time.
This has to tie into the big ugly somehow. I wonder if there is some collusion coming out of this with some of these nefarious groups because the timing exactly runs that way. It’s an interesting time to pick this battle
Sun Tzu says the winning general wins the battle then takes the field.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bet they were exported in raw condition. Deshelled and repackaged and imported back into US.
LikeLiked by 12 people
One thing I would like a lot is food labels that give a detailed history of the food’s various places of growth, processing, packaging, etc.
LikeLike
Dear God in Heaven – Please watch over our President, his family and all those that are helping him with this fight.
Please keep them safe.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Like your Parasite and Host analogy. As one who has spent a life in animal husbandry, I have seen the life of an animal with a particularly aggressive infestation wane. Under the influence of the primary parasite, the host animal becomes vulnerable to secondary internal parasites, is weakened, and cannot survive onslaughts from external predators. At some point in the process, outside interventions (e.g. de-worming meds, repellants, housing changes) are ineffective, and the victim cannot be saved. The key is to keep a close eye on the condition of the creatures in your care (“know well the condition of your flocks…” says the Bible) and pro actively guard against threats. Have past shepherds of the USA been doing a good job? Based on the condition of the country in 2016, what would you say?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ezekiel 34:12 As a shepherd seeketh out his flock in the day that he is among his sheep that are scattered; so will I seek out my sheep, and will deliver them out of all places where they have been scattered in the cloudy and dark day.
Luke 2:8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, He watches over us! But also be aware, that He let’s His people go through some dire straits!
Read Lamentations 3 and 4. That’s what I’ve been given recently. It was very comforting to me but also gives a warning. See my long, long post above!
God didn’t quit loving Jeremiah, He brought Him through it.
God didn’t quit loving the Disciples. They became martyrs for the sake of the Gospel.
Paul’s life was poured out as a Drink Offering unto the Lord. IE, he was sacrificed by God for God’s purposes. That’s doesn’t mean that God quit loving Paul. He is with the Lord.
LikeLike
Our cuture has eroded and so many have lost sight of the Lord. Churches are failing their flocks. One wonders can this be rectified. God talks about a remnant. I copied this from
https://www.gotquestions.org/Bible-remnant.html
God then relates how His people will turn back to Him as a result of this tremendous display of His strength—His utter destruction of most of Assyria: “In that day the remnant of Israel, the survivors of the house of Jacob, will no longer rely on him who struck them down but will truly rely on the LORD, the Holy One of Israel. A remnant will return, a remnant of Jacob will return to the Mighty God” (Isaiah 10: 20, 21). He goes on to assure the remaining Israelites that they need not fear the Assyrians, for soon He will destroy them.
I often see the Tree House as a remnant. I like to read Chuck Baldwin, he talks about a remnant frequently. Thank you for your support here on my branch…
There is a saying concerning new inventions that fits here: “The first of the new has to compete with the last of the old.”
Any chance of sundance submitting this to the WSJ for a feature piece? Give it a shot. If they are truly committed to their readership, then they should be at the forefront of recommending a change of investment strategy to a MAGA agenda.
Yes, I’ve watched local farms no longer appropriately care for crops as socialism has infested itself in the agricultural sector, with, big farm bills as compensation for this global business model.
Few are becoming farmers now. Their average age is well into the 60’s. Crop conditions, and, the quality of livestock has fallen dramatically.
There is a story today that dovetails nicely: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/03/20/climate-study-top-20-of-u-s-diet-blamed-for-majority-of-greenhouse-gas-emissions/
From the comments section: high quality protein consumption has fallen dramatically over the years. So, we pay more for food of lesser quality. We are fatter, increasingly diabetic, and have higher medical bills (and electricity bills). All part of a globalist agenda to enrich the few at the expense of everyone else.
The Global Deep State is feeding you more than disinformation.
I recently found out that CHINA produced GMO rice for export to the USA. Remember, they fought GMO imports???
The FDA didn’t even test the rice to see if it was safe, but allowed it for import to the USA.
https://www.reuters.com/article/china-gmo-rice/u-s-gives-safety-approval-to-chinese-genetically-modified-rice-strain-idUSL4N1PI2PY
This is why continued prayers for President Trump and his administration are so crucial. Prayer Warriors- keep up the good work!
Toughen up and quit your concern-trolling. IF the omnibus was a step bnack, it was the first step back in a long-waging battle between President Trump and the Uniparty/Swamp.
If you ‘fade’ at the first sight of blood, are you truly ready for war?
President Trump is working to correct the most corrupted system in history. He has NO help. Congress is continuing to do the same crap they did under Obama; Congress aided and abetted Obama and they got use to abusing their power and violating the law. For example, it violates the Constitution to exempt yourself from a law but no one has taken it to the Supreme Court.
Other countries have been taken over by the Globullists. Their “governments” bought and paid for to the detriment of their own citizens. From rapeugees to energy poverty, where ever the Globullists have taken over, the quality of life is destroyed and the people suffer. President Trump if literally fighting so that doesn’t happen here!
i am impressed with what President Trump has accomplished up to this point with the entire WORLD and the bought and paid for politicians against him. I’m also sick of the “purists” who are constantly criticizing President Trump (the reason the D-Rats always win is they NEVER go after their own; the reason conservatives always lose is they jump on their own right along with the D-Rats) over every little process or compromise that he has to make. If President Trump had the power of a king, then perhaps the criticism would be valid but President Trump is not a king, he is the President of the United States and has to work within the system. As long as people don’t vote for the people who President Trump recommends, he has to work with the corruptocrats if he is going to get anything done. President Trump prioritizes. The latest spending bill funds the military which given the world situation that the media fails to report, is more necessary than ever. Those reports by A2 show dangerous world events going on that our media refuses to report.
Another point about this stupid spending bill that people seem to overlook is that a couple of million more people now have jobs thanks to President Trump. That means a lot MORE money flowing into the Treasury. Under O and his clown act administration, those outraqeous spending bills were a deficit. With President Trump at the helm of the Ship of State, they are not. And as more people go to work, something that President Trump is tirelessly working for by correcting the trade abuse against the USA and We the People, even more money will flow into the Treasury.
Look at all President Trump has had to endure from the moment he came down the escalator. Look at what he has to deal with everyday with personal attacks against himself, his family and an illegal witch hunt conducted by a career criminal. Yet he continues to work to MAGA. For myself, I personally haven’t earned the right to criticise President Trump and in my opinion, he doesn’t deserve to be criticised. That’s just how I view it.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/22/obama-era-sequester-decimated-us-military-air-forc/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above:
The House Armed Services Committee on Thursday publicized statistics it says show the sorry state of U.S. armed forces aviation units and “mold-ridden” barracks.
The report is a Republican effort to underscore how critical the omnibus spending bill is to war-fighters in the wake of “sequester” budget cuts. The bill pumps $47.4 billion for “get our planes back in the air,” the committee said, after two decades of the military flying high-temp war missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other theaters.
The sorry state:
* The average age of Air Force planes is over 27 years.
* The Air Force is 2,000 pilots short and “the pilots we do have are flying fewer hours than their predecessors in the 1970s.”
* Less than half the Navy’s aviation assets can fly due to lack of spare parts. On the Marine Corps side, about 80 percent of units “lack the minimum number of ready basic aircraft.”
The bill also injects $22.4 billion into what the committee says are needed to repair military buildings and construct new ones.
“Our Armed Forces are struggling with crumbling and mold-ridden barracks, hangars that have been condemned, air traffic control facilities and runways in disrepair, collapsed ceilings and contaminated water,” the committee said. “The backlog of deferred maintenance on facilities has increased from $2 billion in 1978 to $100 billion today.”
“For example, it violates the Constitution to exempt yourself from a law but no one has taken it to the Supreme Court.”
That takes a LOT of money. if my appeal is denied, I have a situation here in NY were I could get a portion of the Vehicle & Traffic law (Leandra) overturned on unconstitutional “ex post facto” grounds, but do not have the funds to do it. Topic for another thread.
Our prominent Canadian business channel just interviewed an apparently neurotic female. She repeatedly chastised Donald Trump ( not PDJT) and as she hyperventilated, stated that.
“ Not only will Canada be hurt by Trumps policies, but wait till Americans that shop at Walmart see their prices go up. They will see they have been fortunate to enjoy these cheap goods”
I paraphrased the quote a bit, but that was the gist of it.
What a condescending and arrogant tool.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, Sundance. Great thread. From your write-up:
Quote:
He is fighting, almost single-handed, at the threshold of the abyss.
EndQuote
I have said it before, and it’s not the most positive thought, but Trump is all that remains between us and the abyss. Economical and social abyss. I often wonder if he’s just a glitch in the plan…a final curtain, if you will. I can think of few who will able to withstand all of this and carry on.
But, at days end, we have now. This moment. For what its worth, I’ll bask. But there’s a drumbeat underlying…a menace just biding its time. I wish I were wrong….maybe I am.
Sigh.
No, Treeper-in-Training, it’s not wrong to be concerned, but your own words give you the answer…
“But, at days end, we have now. This moment. For what its worth, I’ll bask.” Yes, take hope and peace and joy in this moment. It is one which we never expected to have.
Oh, and that menace. It’s always there, but once you face the monster, as President Trump is doing, while taking us along with him – the fear can still be there, but the strength to fight that “menace” is all we really need. Evil never sleeps, but neither do we.
“at the threshold of the abyss”
We would have gone over the edge of the abyss with no parachute if HRC had won that election that was rigged for her.
We would have gone over the edge of the abyss with a parachute if one of those other people had won the Republican nomination.
Either way, would would have wound up on the bottom. It was just a matter of how long it would have taken to get there.
PDT kept us from going over the edge, so he needs our help from the forces that WILL NOT STOP trying to push him over the edge with the rest of us.
I’ve been reading all of your trade posts for sometime now, and with this one I’d say you hit it out of the proverbial ballpark. Excellent post. An easy read. You kept me engaged to the very end. And I’m much more informed after reading it than before. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can just picture President Trump in the batter’s box sighting up that pitch from the likes of globalists robber barons – and hitting a Grand Slam right out of the park.
Thank you so much for this. I have been so puzzled about why produce & dairy items have been so high. The price of celery, for example, has risen 100% in the past 10 years or so, far beyond the rate of inflation. Milk costs more a gallon than gasoline.
It also explains another question I had. Several years ago, a typhoon hit the country that produces the greatest amount of vanilla. I ruefully expected the cost to skyrocket–but it never did.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The price of celery has gone up commensurate with the quality of it going down.
One of the best examples. Just thought it was me or where I shopped. Some of the celery I am forced to buy today (if I want celery) is like the stuff we used to cull out for rabbit food when we grew our own on the farm when I was growing up.
Well done, Sundance. Very sobering, and I still cannot believe that President Trump, fuming for decades as he watched this transpire, was willing to forego his luxurious former life to single-handedly take on this cabal. Better yet, successfully strike some massive blows for us little guys.
My guess is that President Trump knew what was wrong, knew what had to be done to save the American experiment in a Democratic Republic, but until he was sworn in and encountered the degree of rot in the government and the Republican Party, had no idea the (Adam) Schiffstorm that was going to ensue. I equate him to a surgeon who diagnosed simple appendicitis and took the patient to the OR only to find once he had the patient on the operating table found out that everyone in the surgery suite from the anesthesiologist to the scrub technician to the circulating nurse was there to ensure the patient died but also wanted the surgeon to expire, too. I have no idea how President Trump can prevail against such odds, but if he fails, we can kiss the USA as we know it goodbye. We will become a kinder, gentler USSR — so long, of course, as the populace does EXACTLY as it is told. If you doubt me, try refusing to bake a cake for a gay wedding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful explanation! I think Sundance posted something similar a few weeks ago. I think this is the most important question America faces: How can we get millennials to understand this and buy into MAGA? They are so cynical about nearly everything, there must be a way to get them to see this.
If somebody can help us figure this out and put this at the front of the agenda, it could be the key to MAGA for the next forty years. The President is doing all he can, but he needs help.
Guy on FBN just spilled the beans. Just said that traders hope when the President sees the fall in the stock market today he will back off on tariffs on China. So no reason on this selloff today other than the globalists defending China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President won’t let off the gas pedal because of the market! It will close over 700 points down. It is a necessary evil that has to occur. This is not about just the market of today but the market of decades to come. This is for all the marbles for our country and its citizens!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That channel, FBN, even announced they were going to go commercial free for a while to be able to, in my words, drive it home just how utterly terrible it is what the President has done – it was so over-the-top sky is falling had to finally turn it off.
As someone with an electrical engineering background, I have followed a number of tech sites across the years. One article posted many years ago on SlashDot had to do with the “right to repair” of modern agricultural tractors. Like your car, modern tractors have on-board electronics, sensors, etc. and like your car, when something breaks, the whole system shuts itself down.
Well, a farmer has a time constraint, the field must be harvested, and that tractor is his livelihood, and every minute that machine is offline is opportunity lost. Except that John Deere, et. al., require a farmer to tow this dead machine to a “authorized repair center” or do an expensive call-out, when the technician just connects a computer up to the mainboard and the CPU tells the tech what’s wrong. The farmer isn’t really the “owner”, they are a “licensee” and cannot repair anything themselves anymore.
All these little things, these dependencies on big corporations, add up to costs. The tractor costs more, the repair costs more, and the average farmer gets squeezed in the middle. Many then have to make the choice to merge into larger farm groups, or get out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think this might be the conversation, on what small farmers are up against:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/mar/06/nebraska-farmers-right-to-repair-john-deere-apple
and the follow-up, the “right to repair” bill has been stalled in Nebraska’s congress, after pressure by “tech giants” who like to control the product repair options:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/mar/11/nebraska-farmers-right-to-repair-bill-stalls-apple
“when something breaks, the whole system shuts itself down.”
Or (on a much smaller scale) my printer runs out of one of the color inks, but it will not print in black until the color cartridge is replaced.
When Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.
Your post leads to one of the few things that has puzzled me: why has this administration touted the rise in the stock market when they knew that the Main St. policies they were going to implement would cause a steep drop in the stock market eventually? I am absolutely no expert in financial dealings, but would just like an informed answer from a knowledgeable Treeper. Thanks.
1. His first year policies were planned to get as many R’s on board as possible to pass his early agenda (i.e. tax cuts).
2. This is a new phase of his administration in which he wants to expose the globalists while restoring trade balance. It is timed with the Big Ugly for maximum swamp draining, especially just before the primaries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where does the product you buy come from?
Better check and do your part to MAGA!
God bless!
Thank you Golden Advice,
Here is an anecdotal story for anyone interested.
For the last few weeks. A local Credit Union up here in B.C. Canada, has been offering. A fixed 33 month term at 4% P.A. The offer ended yesterday. Other local institutions for a similar time frame were paying closer to 2.5%
The Credit Union is relatively small, and not under Federal control.
The amount of money the C.U. raised is staggering. The talk is that numerous retirees and small time investor/savers have been liquidating assets over the last few days and availing themselves of these decent rates.
Sundance: Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product.
And we should also add drug cartels to the list of organizations that control market prices. Remember how in 2014 the price of limes skyrocketed?
The ability of organized crime to impact lime prices highlights unintended consequences tied to the U.S.-led war on drugs.
The Knights Templar, which is based in the lime producing epicenter of Michoacán, is a splinter group of La Familia Michoacana, the drug cartel dismantled by law enforcement around 2011.
…..
In recent years the group has pushed into kidnapping, human trafficking and extortion of various business owners, including those involved in lime exports.
“As it becomes more and more difficult to move drugs into the United States, all of these cartels have diversified their businesses,” said Shannon O’Neil, a senior fellow for Latin American studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.” http://money.cnn.com/2014/05/05/investing/lime-shortage-drug-cartels/index.html
When it comes to Monsanto and drug cartels, it’s a toss-up who came up with the methodology for controlling prices first. And frankly, I see little difference between the two. Scary stuff when you stop to think about the parallels between the two.
Remember how in 2014 the price of limes skyrocketed?
I remember and I also read the cause (what you pointed out) but do not recall where I found out.
Every now and then I see arguments made that these lost jobs are really do to some new revolution. Robotics, service sector, and other lame revolutions come to mind.
But that is not how these big revolutions come to pass. The industrial revolution took people from the farms to industries but it also made the farms much more productive. In the end fewer people were making more food than ever before.
And always, the next step is more attractive to the people who are changing. Dickensian London was a lot better to people than extreme poverty on the farm. And thus things become better for all of us through these revolutions.
But what is happening to us is the antithesis of revolutions making life better for all. And instead of simply having fewer of us make more automobiles than ever before so that the rest of us can do better things, we are lucky to have any of us making automobiles at all.
We invented TVs yet there are no TVs made in America any more. This happened long before China got in the game. No matter how much high tech we invent, we just can’t keep up with the outflow of manufacturing jobs. And high tech seems to move out fastest of all.
This is why once I heard Sundance’s presentation of Globalism that things clicked for me. Sundance is so right.
By moving our high tech production methods to the modern day equivalent of Dickensian London, the Globalist is able to pocket the difference. And minorities with lots of money are always able to buy good outcomes for themselves, despite the outcome hurting millions of people.
And why risk competition when you can buy it up and manipulate the system. Even bypassing laws to protect the people.
And the parasite analogy is spot on. This parasitic system needs well off buyers. Part of the brilliance of Ford was realizing that if he paid his employees enough that they could buy his cars, then so many more cars would need to be made.
But these globalists parasites are squashing the average person, not lifting them up. They are getting fabulously wealthy and the rest of us are sinking by the way, struggling to make ends meet.
This is why things have been in the doldrums. The big economies have been hurting. Japan then Europe and under BUSH/OBAMA the USA.
“But these globalists parasites are squashing the average person, not lifting them up. They are getting fabulously wealthy and the rest of us are sinking by the way, struggling to make ends meet.”
Most of them end up in the lake of fire, even though they don’t have to go.
. 2Peter 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
1Timothy 2:4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
Matthew 19:23 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, Verily I say unto you, That a rich man shall hardly enter into the kingdom of heaven.
Mt 19:24 And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.
1Corinthians 1:26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
Revelation 20:11 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.
13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.
14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
I’m still GOOD WITH TRUMP. Seriously, did we think VSGPDJT would not suffer a bloody nose at some point? Or feint and weave and bob back and forth. Or even get knocked down?
But dang, he got right back up to toe the line.. And he still has clear eyes.
I might be a college dropout but even I can see this is far from over. The sky ain’t falling.
Suck it up buttercup- to whoever is gettin’ teary eyed at this moment.
YOU GO POTUS!
I naively did not understand how much of a fight the left would give us. I thought they would accept their defeat like we did with Obama and work to win the next election. I am exhausted from all this. I don’t know how PTrump is doing what he is doing. I really believe that he has superhuman qualities and that God is helping him directly. I can’t think of any other explanation
LikeLiked by 3 people
Initially, that’s how we could have looked at this – they didn’t want to accept to defeat. But now we realize the issue is much worse, more nefarious and dark all the way to the idea that they really did/do intend to take over this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s also the loss of defense technology as foreign investors need to have access to the specs for the assembly their component(s) will go into in order to assure function. There was this incident involving the Chinese and our advanced anti-skid brakes in the 90s. We didn’t allow the manufacturing to be sent overseas but did allow a foreign concern to buy the company that made a subassembly here. That allowed the purchaser to have access to the specs for the entire system…but theyn promised to keep it secret.
Our economic security is inextricably tied to our military security and the internationalists and Democrastic traitors have been trying to crush boith for decades. Their getting bthe POtuS into the WH set the stage for our neutering – look at the military tech programs he killed here while being FULLY AWARE of the offensive technology leaps Russia and China were making AND the depth and extent of our technologies both Russia and China were stealing. Trump’s bringing back our manufacturing but equally (if not more so) important is he’s returning some of our ability to develop and manufacture defense items without allowing our enemies to share in the process.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so angry my blood is boiling.” If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.” So basically the US taxpayer is subsidizing the welfare class in this country as well as the entire rest of the world through our taxes and through high grocery prices.My electric bill skyrocketed after obama started shutting down the coal mines and my grocery bill skyrocketed in the last few years. I used to buy a lot of groceries for $150 now it’s hardly anything compared to what it used to be. I am so sick of this.
I am exhausted from fighting with the left. I don’t know how PTrump is doing what he is doing. I feel terrible at the attacks on him and his family, It is simply unprecedented. Ivanka got her hair done at a salon in Iowa recently I believe and the owner posed for pictures with her and now there is a backlash against the owner. This is insane. Can anyone just imagine anyone doing this to the Obama’s what the outcry would be? And now we have Biden and Brennan I believe openly threatening PTrump. I used to not understand how people would volunteer to go to war. I would hear stories of people volunteering to go fight the Nazis and I didn’t understand it. Now I do. I am so angry at the left that I would gladly join an army to fight them. God help us if these insane people gain control of either of the houses in the fall. It’s like giving the keys to your car to your two year old.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You may get that opportunity very soon!
See my long long post above! Comments on the “reprieve” that God gave us with Trump!
It seems to me that the U.S consumer is subsidizing just about every commodity on the planet, and at the same time spending trillions of dollars to keep the world safe with little help from anyone else
LikeLiked by 2 people
One man, a few loyal friends and our military against the biggest powers existing in the world and we will win. I believe God is protecting this man because all the power brokers and financial elites certainly could have taken him down otherwise.
He has more than half the country and most of the veterans behind him as well.
My oath never expires.
SUNDANCE: I HOPE THIS IS RIGHT AND I UNDERSTOOD THE ARTICLE ENOUGH TO PRESENT IT ON FACEBOOK. Please let me know if what I told everyone is what is happening. If I am mistaken I will go and delete it. If it is right I will leave it if it doesn’t get taken down. I am not politically smart but I think I am catching on.
BELOW IS MY FACEBOOK POST
I JUST READ A MIND BLOWING ARTICLE THAT EVERY PERSON ON EARTH SHOULD READ AND FEW WOULD UNDERSTAND SO I WILL TRY TO SIMPLIFY IT. FOR YOUR OWN SAKE; PLEASE READ THIS ALL THE WAY THROUGH.
If you pay attention to the news at all you know that President Trump has been accused and attacked by the mainstream media incessantly since he decided to run for President.
Up to that point the power players and international bankers were able to install the President of their choice, and Hillary was to be a sure win for these people. Here is what you need to know about why President Trump is being attacked so you can pray with wisdom and understanding for his protection.
The article I read was an amazing exposition of how a group of power players – both government and non government – controlled the economies of the world netting many, many trillions of dollars and creating havoc in the lives of citizens of many nations. When Donald Trump got elected he already determined to disassociate America from the control these people had over our country. He began by severing our relationship with the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). He is now on the verge of separating from NAFTA because Canada and Mexico have been draining our economy by running up debt they are not able to pay while increasing our debt load. We were practically giving product away with a very small return on our investment of time and resources. I believe he is going to cut the strings on NAFTA as well. Separating from these groups will enable us to carry on trade on our own terms instead of being ruled by multinational corporations, corrupt politicians and international bankers.
That makes it obvious to me and should make it obvious to you why these power players are attacking the President so viciously with unrelenting pressure and death threats. One person standing against what basically amounts to all the prominent, power players in the world. So they fabricate all the lies they can to paint him as sinister and evil and guilty of all sorts of things because if he succeeds they lose control of many lives and lose many trillions of dollars. If he succeeds they could also find themselves tried in international tribunals for international crimes of abuse of power. I don’t know what the punishment for that would be but I am sure it would be severe.
In addition, the news media will not tell you that President Trump has begun a war through Jeff Sessions on Satanic activity involving sexual perversion especially of children who are being sacrificed to Molech; the same false god mentioned in the scriptures. These children are being raped and used in horrible ways that I will not mention here.
Further he is fighting a war against those who want to open our borders so that anyone can come to our country while getting murderous killers (MS-13) out of our nation. These killers are paid by the power players above.
I want you to get the picture here so you can pray intelligently because the cards are stacked against the President in a way beyond our understanding. The President and a few strong leaders he installed along with the U S Military are standing up to these power players and putting their lives on the line to save our nation from becoming just one more slave state to people who are unscrupulous and will do anything to stop President Trump and retain their power over the masses. He is literally standing against the world powers to set America free. If our nation achieves freedom from these people I believe it will begin a chain reaction that will revolutionize the world.
There is so much more happening that it would take a long time to tell, but this is the basic picture Americans must see. Many citizens have bought into the lies being told about the President and are unwittingly helping the enemy of our nation and themselves. People need to wake up and see what is happening. It is for the life of our nation and that of many people across the globe. Please pray! I believe the Lord is protecting our President and he will prevail. This is like a David and Goliath story revisited.
“Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).”
America is still a Christian nation. President Trump is making that point in a way that has not been done for decades. When Poppy (opium) Bush started espousing the NWO to replace Christianity we have been on a steady downhill path.
In the corporations I worked for I always tried to get the top people to understand that your (artificial person) corporation is only as good as the real people that comprise it. They always thought of their “human resources” as a “cost”. When I would take over a failing part of a company and treat the “human resources” as people with hearts, minds, souls, needs and desires, the productivity doubled or tripled and people had fun working there and were proud of what they achieved. The real people (human resources) are actually your greatest ASSETS.
America has always been a “Service Economy” but not in the way the Elite Trash (ET) think of it. America is a Christian nation and serving others is what we do. We are the most “giving” country in the world. The Elite trash hoard money and fight for power. Americans know that helping and serving others is how we measure our money and power. We feed the world because we want to help them. The Elite trash like Monsanto put us in the position of having to feed the world GMO garbage. That goes against who we are and what we see as our mission on earth.
Christians want to protect others, so the Elite Trash always frame the war to show that we are protecting others from Evil when in fact the ET’s are using us to harm others. It breaks our hearts when we understand that they used what we intended for good to instead commit evil acts.
Christians don’t aspire to tons of money and power.
Galatians 5:13-26 Authorized (King James) Version (AKJV)
13 For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another. 14 For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. 15 But if ye bite and devour one another, take heed that ye be not consumed one of another. 16 This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh. 17 For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would. 18 But if ye be led of the Spirit, ye are not under the law.
19 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, 20 idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, 21 envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. 22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, 23 meekness, temperance: against such there is no law. 24 And they that are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts. 25 If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit. 26 Let us not be desirous of vain glory, provoking one another, envying one another.
Jesus Christ rose from the dead. This is what our Easter celebration is really about. We try to care for others as He cares for us.
A Corporation, ET or Artificial Intelligence can never understand who we are and why we serve others. They see it as weakness, when in fact it is our greatest strength. If they are so wonderful, they would not need to feed off of us. They have ownership of 98% of the money, the land and the population of the world. Why do they waste a moment of their time trying to destroy us. They should just set an example for all the world to follow and I am certain everyone would be happy to rush to their UTOPIA instead of trying to imitate the USA.
God Bless America
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
I grew up on a farm in South Dakota the ’50’s and ’60’s. It’s long gone now, us kids still own 160 acres between the 6 of us that we lease to a farmer still eking out a living. As most know, farming is nothing like it was back then.
I go back every few years, the drive takes 3 1/2 hrs from central Minnesota to central S Dakota. Each time is a little more painful in the respect that the population in the farming communities, both Minnesota and South Dakota is shrinking. The small farms are an endangered species being bought out or bankrupted by the massive farm operations and the even more massive corporate farm operations. The size of these operations boggles my small, rural-farm mind. They buy up the little farms, plow under beautiful old-growth tree groves and bulldoze the generational farm houses and buildings for the sake of a few more acres and profit.
Yes, I know you can’t turn back the hands of time, progress and all. The corporate farms and probably the other big farmers tie into the globalists and in the case of the corporate farms, produce commodities(milk, grain) that get shipped directly to ports unknown, as the globalist lackey Sen. Thune unwittingly points out. It is then shipped to other countries where globalist investors buy it, refine it and sell it back to us at a fat, controlled profit. Carefully making sure the market is never flooded.
Mr. Thune is a snake. I still follow South Dakota politics(shout out to Deborah Untamed) so I know this to be true. The corporate farm stockholders have a lot of influence and S. Dakota has a small population whose interests are being usurped by people who don’t have their best interests at heart. Unfortunately, I’m just a carpenter and have no answers, just hope that reducing the globalist’s profits loosens their grip on the beautiful farming heartland I grew up in and live in still. I can dream. May God bless our President.
Another unintended consequence: why has ice cream become more expensive per half-gallon ?
(ignoring the fact that you don’t buy it by the half-gallon anymore, it’s 75% smaller at the same price) There’s one ingredient used in “stabilizing” ice cream to keep it creamy smooth, called “guar gum”, with 70% of the world supply sourced from the Philippines. The guar bean itself comes from India (80% of the world supply), Pakistan, Australia and Africa. So, again, an unnecessarily concentrated supply chain for a very common food thickener.
That product is also used in hydraulic fracturing, commonly called “fracking”. Prices jumped from a historic $1 / lb to $6 / lb in 2012, but have dropped since.
So, as the US’s energy markets have been saved by ultra-cheap natural gas supply, demand for a concentrated commodity has made food prices rise. If you look at your ice cream today, you will now see other “cellulose gum”, aka thickeners from other vegetables, as manufacturers try other materials in order to stabilize the prices for the consumer at an acceptable price ($2.99/container).
If I had video editing ability, i’d Paste President Trumo’s face into Aragon’s in the scene in “The Two Towers” right before the orcs attack Helmd Deep.
“There are trillions at stake; it is all about the economics; everything else is chaff and countermeasures.”
Yep, ALWAYS has been and with the certified 91% swampish MSM along with a similar percentage of Hollywood and social media, decades of the Frankfurt School’s Cultural Marxist indoctrination in our schools, the presence of a rapidly reproducing minority of 2nd and 3rd world persons who do not assimilate our values and vote 70-80% left whose growing numbers will cause a shift in our political demographics permanently to the left within a few decades, an inadequate “Republican” majority in Congress who can’t get conservative measures passed (even if so many of them weren’t RINOs), and a President who won’t use his veto power to shut down the government until he gets his (our) way because so many are dependent on government gravy that it would be political suicide to do that for any period of time, a President who is also the victim of a relentless campaign to find any nitpicking thing with which to legally nail him, it looks to me like it may always will be so.
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country… We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of… In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons… who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” – Edward L. Bernays in his classic text “Propaganda” – 1928
BTW, Edward Bernays was FOR the above. He thought we idiots needed it.
