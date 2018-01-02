No More Games – Ambassador Nikki Haley Announces U.S. Removing $255 Million Aid To Pakistan…

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivered strong remarks today during a press briefing surrounding U.S. policy toward Pakistan and Iran.
“The administration is withholding $255 million in assistance to Pakistan. There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years. They work with us at time, and they also harbor the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan. That game is not acceptable to this administration.”
WATCH:
.
Think BIGLY – On a geopolitical level the U.S. relationship with Pakistan is shadowed by a strong Pakistani economic relationship with China. China is Pakistan’s biggest investor. China has also recently been identified as covertly propping up North Korea with smuggled oil shipments: “Very Disappointing“.
The central U.S. Pakistani relationship has always been about our fight against the terrorist networks of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Pakistan has played both sides of that coin. In August of 2017 President Trump warned Pakistan our relationship with them would be different if they did not stop enabling the Taliban.
The U.S. primary goal in Afghanistan is to force the Taliban to enter negotiations with the legitimate Afghanistan government and achieve a peaceful resolution toward a stable, non terrorist/non-extremist, nation. Pakistan’s duplicitous action has become an impediment to that goal.
Knowing that ultimately a decision-point would would be reached with both Pakistan and China, President Trump began constructing the counter-leverage last year via an enhanced economic relationship with India and Prime Minister Modi.
Given the current antagonism by both Pakistan (via Afghanistan) and China (via North Korea), we can anticipate that President Trump will now enter a phase of elevated and open (ie. very public) economic engagement with India. “Indo-Pacific”
Predictable leverage in the ongoing dynamic will remain centered around economics.
In addition to the withdrawal of direct financial support for Pakistan, China will now face increased trade-policy-scrutiny, as well as lesser beneficial economic trade outcomes.
Predictably, the Most Favored Nation (MfN) trade status, a primary driver of U.S./China trade with great benefit toward Xi Jinping, is going to become increasingly leveraged as a negotiation strategy.
U.S. India ties are NOW a key and central component to the approach.
NOT COINCIDENTALLY the following surfaces as an ‘ah-ha moment’ for many:
President Trump thinks long term… and VERY strategically:
T-REX […] Prime Minister Modi’s visit in June highlighted the many areas of cooperation that are already underway in this new area of our strategic relationship.
Our defense ties are growing. We are coordinating our counterterrorism efforts more than ever before. And earlier this month, a shipment of American crude oil arrived in India, a tangible illustration of our expanding energy cooperation. The Trump administration is determined to dramatically deepen ways for the United States and India to further this partnership.
For us today, it’s plain to see why this matters. India represents the world’s largest democracy. The driving force of our close relationship rests in the ties between our peoples – our citizens, business leaders, and our scientists.
Nearly 1.2 million American visitors traveled to India last year. More than 166,000 Indian students are studying in the United States. And nearly 4 million Indian Americans call the United States home, contributing to their communities as doctors, engineers, and innovators, and proudly serving their country in uniform.
As our economies grow closer, we find more opportunities for prosperity for our people. More than 600 American companies operate in India. U.S. foreign direct investment has jumped by 500 percent in the past two years alone. And last year, our bilateral trade hit a record of roughly $115 billion, a number we plan to increase.
Together, we have built a sturdy foundation of economic cooperation as we look for more avenues of expansion. The announcement of the first Global Entrepreneurship Summit ever to be hosted in South Asia, to take place in Hyderabad next month, is a clear example of how President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are promoting innovation, expanding job opportunities, and finding new ways to strengthen both of our economies.
When our militaries conduct joint exercises, we send a powerful message as to our commitment to protecting the global commons and defending our people. This year’s Malabar exercise was our most complex to date. The largest vessels from American, Indian, and Japanese navies demonstrated their power together in the Indian Ocean for the first time, setting a clear example of the combined strength of the three Indo-Pacific democracies. We hope to add others in coming years.
In keeping with India’s status as a Major Defense Partner – a status overwhelmingly endorsed last year by the U.S. Congress – and our mutual interest in expanding maritime cooperation, the Trump administration has offered a menu of defense options for India’s consideration, including the Guardian UAV. We value the role India can play in global security and stability and are prepared to ensure they have even greater capabilities.
And over the past decade, our counterterrorism cooperation has expanded significantly. Thousands of Indian security personnel have trained with American counterparts to enhance their capacity. The United States and India are cross-screening known and suspected terrorists, and later this year we will convene a new dialogue on terrorist designations.
In July, I signed the designation of Hizbul Mujahideen as a Foreign Terrorist Organization because the United States and India stand shoulder-to-shoulder against terrorism. States that use terror as an instrument of policy will only see their international reputation and standing diminish. It is the obligation, not the choice, of every civilized nation to combat the scourge of terrorism. The United States and India are leading this effort in that region.
But another more profound transformation that’s taking place, one that will have far-reaching implications for the next 100 years: The United States and India are increasingly global partners with growing strategic convergence. (more)
… Think BIGLY
Finally someone thinks America first and will make Pakistan pay for its backstabbing of our military for the past 20 yrs. God bless President Trump! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, how does this and our renewed partnership with India affect China’s one road policy? I hate the idea, even the inferred communism in the name.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Queue it up to 0:35 and play for a great story.
God and Donald Trump and Let Trump Be Trump
Hosted by Jerry Falwell, Jr. & Robert Hurt* at Liberty University
8 Dec 2017
Journalist Stephen Strang explored the role of religion in the Trump election and presidency, and former Trump campaign managers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie discuss the 2016 election.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?437899-2/god-donald-trump-let-trump-trump
*Brother of Charles Hurt aka Charlie
LikeLiked by 1 person
My apologies: s/b 00:35:00
LikeLike
Quarter of a billion here, a quarter of a billion dollars there and sooner or later it starts to add up. Quit wasteful government spending and start WINNING.
M A G A
LikeLiked by 1 person
Part of the problem is that this “spending” isn’t even with true tax dollars. Government, federal, state, or local, should NEVER generate debt. Debt is spending funds you don’t have. It needs to stop about 50 years ago.
LikeLike
Part of our giving them plenty of money over the years is because “we” want population control there.
There, and in many other countries, our leading health care efforts have been around providing fertility control. Seeing all of that money, they, as most other countries where we extend this offer, have decided to have population goals, to have surveys of attitudes, to encourage “birth spacing,” and promoting birth control technologies and abortion access. All for the goals of NSSM 200, and in the big picture of playing God and thwarting God’s plans for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fertility control won’t work in patriarchal Islam-land where manhood is measured according to the number of kids he produces. In other words, money going into someone’s pockets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They come in groups of 3-4 kids living onGovernment dole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If China subsidizes Pakistan and we take out $255 million, does it stand to reason that China will either have to make that up or risk their ally falling on hard times? So we were subsidizing terrorists and fair weather friends and China all at the same time? SHEESH.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Welcome to the mess our President inherited!
LikeLiked by 9 people
More and more his pick of Haley for UN ambassador was a brilliant idea and she has been a pleasant surprise. The tie back to India was a thought that never really occurred to me at first but it is another piece of the global puzzle. Trump makes my head spin. He has this! What a President!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Safely, Haley cannot ever run for President. She has been a great surprise, but Haley is for Haley. Always remember that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Due to the President, she’s actually emerging as one of the most powerful women in the world. I’m sure she is digging this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are not trying to pull the birther thing are you? Obozo already proved that theory wrong. Like it or not.
LikeLike
Subverting constitutional law, ( the natural born citizen requirement to LEGALLY serve as president), does not set a precedent for future presidents who are not natural born.
What does set a precedent is defeatists such as yourself who so easily give up the rule of law based on one usurper, (Obama), who was allowed to take the office of president illegally by circumventing the constitution requirement, that of being a natural born citizen.
The precedent would be set if this action would be allowed to be repeated in the future.
If we are to be a country that follows the rule of law we as country can not allow this to happen again!
LikeLike
Oh, my, my! An ‘ah-ha’ moment, indeed! Never put the two together!! Ha!! His Excellency is indeed, quite the strategic thinker!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep. Nikki Haley is to the UN what Terry Branstad is to China.
LikeLike
You nailed it again, Sundance. A light bulb just popped on for the picture of Ambassador Halley’s heritage!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Can we use the money for the wall…please…
LikeLiked by 7 people
There’s plenty more “aid and assistance” that can be yanked from so many countries that just jack us around. This could be just the beginning.
Yes! The President does have this!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can’t help but think we are going to see a real arab spring soon. And one that will work to achieve the goals of security for infidels.
LikeLiked by 5 people
At this point with Iran having to deal with the uprising of their people throughout the country and the support of our President, we are a lot closer to a ME and Northern Africa that many people thought would never happen. If the people of Iran are successful with getting rid of the Mullah’s, the terrorist that operate throughout Northern Africa and the ME will lose a major funding source. The Palestinians will be begging Israel to come to the table and negotiate a peace deal. The only area in that region that would still be an issue is Afghanistan.
Our President, TREX, Mad Dog Mattis, Ambassador Haley etc. realize that Pakistan plays a major role in taking care of the issue in Afghanistan. This move is brilliant in so many ways. India and Pakistan absolutely hate each other. There is absolutely no love lost between India and China. I think our President is about to put all his chips in the middle of the table holding the best hand!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Iran is big in Afghanistan too. Iran helps out the Shia minority there.
If they go one less thing to worry about.
also they are big in helpin Alqueda (The enemy of my enemy is my friend
(until they are beaten then I keel you!”
LikeLike
Exactly! The are the biggest sponsor of terrorism. Take that out of the equation and everything else will fall completely in place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More fun coming up. Iran’s Suleiman is freaking out: https://www.timesofisrael.com/report-us-gives-israel-go-ahead-to-kill-powerful-iranian-general/
LikeLike
Russia has had its mitts in Afghanistan as well. Just like they did in Viet Nam.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems as if our President had mapped out a plan long before he was elected.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Without a doubt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For the past 30+ years if you listen to what he was saying back then. Interesting thing nothing has changed over the years in his views. How Fred and his wife raised this guy with such consistency and patriotism is truly amazing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
And it gets better…..
http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/US-to-cut-UNRWA-funding-if-Palestinians-dont-return-to-negotiations-523691
If the Palestinians don’t return to the table the 200+ or so million annual aid will be cut off.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes, that’s a very constructive step toward settling the issues. In that connection here’s an interesting article addressing how to make it work. It involves Israel being victorious over the Palestinians once and for all. As long as the Palestinians have the delusion that they can drive Israel to the sea, they will continue to do nothing to help themselves. When they’re thoroughly defeated they can begin to build a country and have a chance at success. It’s a fascinating and exciting idea worth pursuing.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268898/daniel-pipes-achieving-peace-through-israeli-frontpagemagcom
LikeLike
All of the billions we give away each year in “aid” only goes to line the pockets of all the corrupt officials in this country. None of it ever gets to help anyone.
I hope the President starts yanking all of it…..like Sundance has always told us……we need to remember that P45 works through the prism of economics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
*those*
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should ask for a business plan from each country with annual reports asking for results that show how and where our money was spent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely!!! He just might!
LikeLike
Seeing all the connections at the same time is daunting. Here we have Pakistan, China, India looped together. Of course it’s more complicated than that. For example, we know India and Israel have been developing increasing trade and defense ties in recent years, and India has extensive trade with other regional partners. OTOH Iran is closely linked to NK and therefore China, so the US cutting aid to Pakistan has a ripple effect that potentially hurts US foes in the ME and Asia, and helps allies. It is very much like a 3D chessboard! I’m glad we have our President and his team to keep track of all the moves going on, it is for sure “very complicated”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pres. Trump is forming strategic alliances that just make sense. Regardless of which countries are the largest economies, the only big dogs with economic colonialist goals are still US, China, and Russia. Under Obama, Russia and China have been able to reach out and establish economic beachheads in various strategic countries while duping us into flipping a large chunk of the bill. In Syria, we never had a hope of ousting a dictator who was in Russia’s back pocket, and yet we pumped billions into a war that just solidified his rule. In Pakistan, China has been able to invest heavily without having to worry about paying off the government because the United States was already writing an annual check for $250 Billion. Iran? Iran is so far up China and Russia’s combined asses that we could send them daily planes filled with cash and they’d still want us dead. So, Trump is reallocating resources and joining forces with countries that make sense … Israel, India, Saudi Arabia, etc … and next he’ll fix the relationship we have with Mexico and extend a hand to other countries that are fiercely democratic with a strong “anti-globalization” national identity.
LikeLike
Watching President Trump in action is like watching a virtuoso perform an incredibly complicated musical score.
IMO, Most world “leaders” are stupid people; e.g. Merkel, May, etc.. They are use to dealing with their own kind; stupid people. With Obama, who took the prize for stupidity to a new low, the regular stupid world leaders were miles ahead. Now these stupid world leaders, probably for the first time ever, are so far behind President Trump, they can’t even see him, much less keep up with him.
President Trump has set the bar for world leadership very, very high. As our economy booms and prosperity returns to We the People, the media-rats will NOT be able to hide it. Soon, the people of other countries will be demanding their own version of President Trump to make their countries great again!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I believe other countries are already wishing for a leader like PDJT, that’s why he’s well-liked in most of the countries he’s visited. I bet the people of Iran will be among those wanting there own version of Trump. The incompetent and malign leaders of Pakistan, etc. will begin to look very inept to their own people by comparison. I won’t be surprised if after funds are cut off and conditions worsen the will be uprisings in some of the places the US is no longer supporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s already happening, check out Iran now👍
LikeLike
One has to understand the ‘stupid world leaders’ at least in the Anglo -Eurosphere were PUPPETS so it did not matter how stupid they were because they were not making the decisions. Now we have the spanner in the works, President Trump.
On top of that, I think those pulling the puppet strings are either dead or dying. And like all children of Sociopaths, their replacement are not as brilliant nor as aggressive. I also think they children HAVE their wealth, HAVE their play toys and do not have the fire in the belly that the original banksters, the Mayer Amschel and the Nathan(s) Rothschild or J.D and David Rockefeller or the Morgans had.
Then there are the Royals like Queen Elizabeth (are her replacements really that idiotic?) and Queen Beatrix who just turned over the rule to Willem-Alexander 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
God works in mysterious ways His wonders to perform.
LikeLike
What really got under my skin was Osama Bin Laden being sheltered in a Pakistan military city for years, and the Obama administration accepting Pakistan’s we knew nufin story. Many Aussie and American soldiers died because of this duplicity on Pakistan’s part and Obama’s acquiescence.if we’d been able to take out Bin Laden earlier and let the military do their job, how different would that region look now.
President Trump is a world treasure beyond measure. I don’t think I’ve yet thanked you for voting for him…and please do it again 🙂
LikeLike
Trying to choose the best pick by PDJT is like trying to choose your favorite child.
LikeLike
Gorsuch – hands down. Think 25 years at a time
LikeLike
Agree if he is what he seems to be. We have been disappointed in the past with some picks over the long haul.
LikeLike
IMO, Tillerson or Mulvaney. Sec Tillerson can “walk” or “jog” around the globe in a detailed discussion of the issues faced by countries in the various areas for over an hour … without ever looking at a piece of paper and without ever saying “um”. Dir Mulvaney talks facts faster than the enemedia can think and always leaves them looking like a deer in headlights at press conferences. It’s too hard to choose between the two.
LikeLike
Mulvaney is my personal favorite too!!! But I love T Rex walks around the globe!
LikeLike
One day we’ll all wake up and muslims will have taken over.
LikeLike
Not while we have guns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I worked for a the number one company in the world that produces Semiconductor manufacturing equipment. (They make the equipment that make the computer chips) Several thousand Indians worked for our company. They are the some of the most friendly and intelligent people whom I have ever met. I also live in a fairly upscale neighborhood in Austin, Tx and actually am the only white person on my block. (Not complaining) Mostly Indian and Chinese. What I am saying is a solid relationship with India is a no brainer. They have very firm values are extremely respectful, always friendly and in my opinion would be a solid allies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My neighbors are from India. Best neighbors I have ever had. Wonderful people and some great food too.
LikeLike
Freescale, formerly known as Motorola? Brother worked there for years and loved it.
LikeLike
Applied Materials…the monster on the Block,,,installed systems at Freescale…and virtually every FAB in the world..Spent 6 months in Singapore on expat…loved installing systems…Intel…was very strict…very, however the biggest customer..Then went into management..Asian Customer Service Manager. Was in Japan for two years..then all over.
Was an absolutely great job..
LikeLike
Never see their names in the police blotter. Law abiding culture.
LikeLike
Oldschool…very good point…
I also, though many years ago, worked with East Indians…very focused, very hard workers, loyal and honest, willing to consider many ways to accomplish mutual goals.
Also, like many Chinese, take an opportunity and make the best of it, rather than focusing on the negative aspects, or imagining roadblocks where none exist.
LikeLike
Yes piper, the way we used to be here.
LikeLike
Gunny, PM me at wethepeoplehandbook@gmail.com as long as you are in Austin.
LikeLike
Pakistan was created and divided out of India, in order to try to give India peace and safety from Muslims, like Jordan (Arab Palestine) was created (divided from Israel in 1922) to save Jews from the rabid Muslims.
Israel – all land west of the Jordan river is Jewish Palestine. Jordan is Arab Palestine. This has been the two state solution since 1922.
Gaza and West Bank are currently illegally occupied by Arabs, only allowed to stay due to an armistice/cease fire agreement.
In either case, giving up land has not brought peace, because with Muslims, peace seems to be impossible.
Bribing Muslims to ‘be good’ (not fund or harbor terrorists) doesn’t seem to work either, so why not save the money and pay down our debt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The problem with all of this were the Western powers that came in and made up geographic boundaries to form countries. Not too good when you are dealing with many tribal, ethnic, and religious groups who do not recognize said boundaries. For example, the Durand line that formed the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan ran right through the middle of the Pashtun tribe. Do you think they recognize that border?
So when we say to a group you are illegally occupying an area that their heritage takes them back several hundred if not thousand years then guess what. Forever war. Ideally we would have just kept them contained to the middle east and let them sort out their own affairs.
Supporting the formation of Israel though threw a hornets nest into the mix so any good solutions are hard to find. In hind sight we would have been better off giving the Israelis half of New Mexico. It would have made a big difference for the past 70 years for them and been a boon for New Mexico.
LikeLike
California would have been better – dividing it and making it more productive.
LikeLike
Yepp the big powers always divided up countries.
At some point civil societies move on and create a new homes. In truth most don’t care where borders are until it interrupts their day to day life. It has become the cause of every two bit politician to remind population’s of their victim hood. That is how they remain in power. D’nesh does a nice job of comparing the historical benefits of lng term colonization as opposed to those who quickly through off there Oppressors.
See Mark Twain for an early account of Palestine.
LikeLike
Trump, the twenty-first century Paki-basher.
LikeLike
Don’t forget: Obungle
puck-EEEE-stahn
LikeLike
I would not characterize tweeting the truth about Pakistan’s history as being a Paki-basher. The truth has no agenda. It’s just the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump stated that the US has given Pakistan $33billion dollars over the last 15 years. That’s 2.2billion dollars per year.
I would pose that removing $225million isn’t going to have that much of an impact. We need to turn the faucet off completely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will have plenty of impact just on the mesage that it sends alone.
Impact for the rest of the world to see.
LikeLike
I think it is think quartly.
LikeLike
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Making America Discerning Again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s about time! We should have done this years ago but we finally have a president who had the guts to do what was in America’s best interests!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOVE the Apple Sundance. Truley a Window into your thinking. Hmmm who should.I Phone first?
Life.is tasty.
LikeLike
And it’s only January 2nd. Just think of what else is coming. Awesome.
LikeLike