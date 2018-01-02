No More Games – Ambassador Nikki Haley Announces U.S. Removing $255 Million Aid To Pakistan…

Posted on January 2, 2018 by

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivered strong remarks today during a press briefing surrounding U.S. policy toward Pakistan and Iran.

“The administration is withholding $255 million in assistance to Pakistan. There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years. They work with us at time, and they also harbor the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan. That game is not acceptable to this administration.”

WATCH:

.

Think BIGLY – On a geopolitical level the U.S. relationship with Pakistan is shadowed by a strong  Pakistani economic relationship with China.  China is Pakistan’s biggest investor.  China has also recently been identified as covertly propping up North Korea with smuggled oil shipments: “Very Disappointing“.

The central U.S. Pakistani relationship has always been about our fight against the terrorist networks of the Taliban in Afghanistan.  Pakistan has played both sides of that coin.  In August of 2017 President Trump warned Pakistan our relationship with them would be different if they did not stop enabling the Taliban.

The U.S. primary goal in Afghanistan is to force the Taliban to enter negotiations with the legitimate Afghanistan government and achieve a peaceful resolution toward a stable, non terrorist/non-extremist, nation.  Pakistan’s duplicitous action has become an impediment to that goal.

Knowing that ultimately a decision-point would would be reached with both Pakistan and China, President Trump began constructing the counter-leverage last year via an enhanced economic relationship with India and Prime Minister Modi.

Given the current antagonism by both Pakistan (via Afghanistan) and China (via North Korea), we can anticipate that President Trump will now enter a phase of elevated and open (ie. very public) economic engagement with India.  “Indo-Pacific

Predictable leverage in the ongoing dynamic will remain centered around economics.

In addition to the withdrawal of direct financial support for Pakistan, China will now face increased trade-policy-scrutiny, as well as lesser beneficial economic trade outcomes.

Predictably, the Most Favored Nation (MfN) trade status, a primary driver of U.S./China trade with great benefit toward Xi Jinping, is going to become increasingly leveraged as a negotiation strategy.

U.S. India ties are NOW a key and central component to the approach.

NOT COINCIDENTALLY the following surfaces as an ‘ah-ha moment’ for many:

President Trump thinks long term… and VERY strategically:

T-REX […]  Prime Minister Modi’s visit in June highlighted the many areas of cooperation that are already underway in this new area of our strategic relationship.

Our defense ties are growing. We are coordinating our counterterrorism efforts more than ever before. And earlier this month, a shipment of American crude oil arrived in India, a tangible illustration of our expanding energy cooperation. The Trump administration is determined to dramatically deepen ways for the United States and India to further this partnership.

For us today, it’s plain to see why this matters. India represents the world’s largest democracy. The driving force of our close relationship rests in the ties between our peoples – our citizens, business leaders, and our scientists.

Nearly 1.2 million American visitors traveled to India last year. More than 166,000 Indian students are studying in the United States. And nearly 4 million Indian Americans call the United States home, contributing to their communities as doctors, engineers, and innovators, and proudly serving their country in uniform.

As our economies grow closer, we find more opportunities for prosperity for our people. More than 600 American companies operate in India. U.S. foreign direct investment has jumped by 500 percent in the past two years alone. And last year, our bilateral trade hit a record of roughly $115 billion, a number we plan to increase.

Together, we have built a sturdy foundation of economic cooperation as we look for more avenues of expansion. The announcement of the first Global Entrepreneurship Summit ever to be hosted in South Asia, to take place in Hyderabad next month, is a clear example of how President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are promoting innovation, expanding job opportunities, and finding new ways to strengthen both of our economies.

When our militaries conduct joint exercises, we send a powerful message as to our commitment to protecting the global commons and defending our people. This year’s Malabar exercise was our most complex to date. The largest vessels from American, Indian, and Japanese navies demonstrated their power together in the Indian Ocean for the first time, setting a clear example of the combined strength of the three Indo-Pacific democracies. We hope to add others in coming years.

In keeping with India’s status as a Major Defense Partner – a status overwhelmingly endorsed last year by the U.S. Congress – and our mutual interest in expanding maritime cooperation, the Trump administration has offered a menu of defense options for India’s consideration, including the Guardian UAV. We value the role India can play in global security and stability and are prepared to ensure they have even greater capabilities.

And over the past decade, our counterterrorism cooperation has expanded significantly. Thousands of Indian security personnel have trained with American counterparts to enhance their capacity. The United States and India are cross-screening known and suspected terrorists, and later this year we will convene a new dialogue on terrorist designations.

In July, I signed the designation of Hizbul Mujahideen as a Foreign Terrorist Organization because the United States and India stand shoulder-to-shoulder against terrorism. States that use terror as an instrument of policy will only see their international reputation and standing diminish. It is the obligation, not the choice, of every civilized nation to combat the scourge of terrorism. The United States and India are leading this effort in that region.

But another more profound transformation that’s taking place, one that will have far-reaching implications for the next 100 years: The United States and India are increasingly global partners with growing strategic convergence.  (more)

~ Secretary Rex Tillerson

 

… Think BIGLY

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Economy, India, Iran, N Korea, Pakistan, President Trump, Russia, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized, United Nations, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

74 Responses to No More Games – Ambassador Nikki Haley Announces U.S. Removing $255 Million Aid To Pakistan…

  1. magatrump says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Finally someone thinks America first and will make Pakistan pay for its backstabbing of our military for the past 20 yrs. God bless President Trump! MAGA!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Gil says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Sundance, how does this and our renewed partnership with India affect China’s one road policy? I hate the idea, even the inferred communism in the name.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. TheLastDemocrat says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Part of our giving them plenty of money over the years is because “we” want population control there.

    There, and in many other countries, our leading health care efforts have been around providing fertility control. Seeing all of that money, they, as most other countries where we extend this offer, have decided to have population goals, to have surveys of attitudes, to encourage “birth spacing,” and promoting birth control technologies and abortion access. All for the goals of NSSM 200, and in the big picture of playing God and thwarting God’s plans for us.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    If China subsidizes Pakistan and we take out $255 million, does it stand to reason that China will either have to make that up or risk their ally falling on hard times? So we were subsidizing terrorists and fair weather friends and China all at the same time? SHEESH.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Orygun says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    More and more his pick of Haley for UN ambassador was a brilliant idea and she has been a pleasant surprise. The tie back to India was a thought that never really occurred to me at first but it is another piece of the global puzzle. Trump makes my head spin. He has this! What a President!

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      Safely, Haley cannot ever run for President. She has been a great surprise, but Haley is for Haley. Always remember that.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • webgirlpdx says:
        January 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

        Due to the President, she’s actually emerging as one of the most powerful women in the world. I’m sure she is digging this.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • rf121 says:
        January 2, 2018 at 5:19 pm

        You are not trying to pull the birther thing are you? Obozo already proved that theory wrong. Like it or not.

        Like

        Reply
        • Hiker Mike says:
          January 2, 2018 at 5:46 pm

          Subverting constitutional law, ( the natural born citizen requirement to LEGALLY serve as president), does not set a precedent for future presidents who are not natural born.

          What does set a precedent is defeatists such as yourself who so easily give up the rule of law based on one usurper, (Obama), who was allowed to take the office of president illegally by circumventing the constitution requirement, that of being a natural born citizen.

          The precedent would be set if this action would be allowed to be repeated in the future.

          If we are to be a country that follows the rule of law we as country can not allow this to happen again!

          Like

          Reply
  6. Covfefe-USA says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Oh, my, my! An ‘ah-ha’ moment, indeed! Never put the two together!! Ha!! His Excellency is indeed, quite the strategic thinker!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Joe Collins says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    You nailed it again, Sundance. A light bulb just popped on for the picture of Ambassador Halley’s heritage!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. PDQ says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Can we use the money for the wall…please…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. BobInFL says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Can’t help but think we are going to see a real arab spring soon. And one that will work to achieve the goals of security for infidels.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. fleporeblog says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    At this point with Iran having to deal with the uprising of their people throughout the country and the support of our President, we are a lot closer to a ME and Northern Africa that many people thought would never happen. If the people of Iran are successful with getting rid of the Mullah’s, the terrorist that operate throughout Northern Africa and the ME will lose a major funding source. The Palestinians will be begging Israel to come to the table and negotiate a peace deal. The only area in that region that would still be an issue is Afghanistan.

    Our President, TREX, Mad Dog Mattis, Ambassador Haley etc. realize that Pakistan plays a major role in taking care of the issue in Afghanistan. This move is brilliant in so many ways. India and Pakistan absolutely hate each other. There is absolutely no love lost between India and China. I think our President is about to put all his chips in the middle of the table holding the best hand!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. MM says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Seems as if our President had mapped out a plan long before he was elected.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. USA loves Melania says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Like

    Reply
  13. C-Low says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    And it gets better…..

    http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/US-to-cut-UNRWA-funding-if-Palestinians-dont-return-to-negotiations-523691

    If the Palestinians don’t return to the table the 200+ or so million annual aid will be cut off.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  14. jrapdx says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Seeing all the connections at the same time is daunting. Here we have Pakistan, China, India looped together. Of course it’s more complicated than that. For example, we know India and Israel have been developing increasing trade and defense ties in recent years, and India has extensive trade with other regional partners. OTOH Iran is closely linked to NK and therefore China, so the US cutting aid to Pakistan has a ripple effect that potentially hurts US foes in the ME and Asia, and helps allies. It is very much like a 3D chessboard! I’m glad we have our President and his team to keep track of all the moves going on, it is for sure “very complicated”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sje koken says:
      January 2, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      Pres. Trump is forming strategic alliances that just make sense. Regardless of which countries are the largest economies, the only big dogs with economic colonialist goals are still US, China, and Russia. Under Obama, Russia and China have been able to reach out and establish economic beachheads in various strategic countries while duping us into flipping a large chunk of the bill. In Syria, we never had a hope of ousting a dictator who was in Russia’s back pocket, and yet we pumped billions into a war that just solidified his rule. In Pakistan, China has been able to invest heavily without having to worry about paying off the government because the United States was already writing an annual check for $250 Billion. Iran? Iran is so far up China and Russia’s combined asses that we could send them daily planes filled with cash and they’d still want us dead. So, Trump is reallocating resources and joining forces with countries that make sense … Israel, India, Saudi Arabia, etc … and next he’ll fix the relationship we have with Mexico and extend a hand to other countries that are fiercely democratic with a strong “anti-globalization” national identity.

      Like

      Reply
  15. FL_GUY says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Watching President Trump in action is like watching a virtuoso perform an incredibly complicated musical score.

    IMO, Most world “leaders” are stupid people; e.g. Merkel, May, etc.. They are use to dealing with their own kind; stupid people. With Obama, who took the prize for stupidity to a new low, the regular stupid world leaders were miles ahead. Now these stupid world leaders, probably for the first time ever, are so far behind President Trump, they can’t even see him, much less keep up with him.

    President Trump has set the bar for world leadership very, very high. As our economy booms and prosperity returns to We the People, the media-rats will NOT be able to hide it. Soon, the people of other countries will be demanding their own version of President Trump to make their countries great again!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      I believe other countries are already wishing for a leader like PDJT, that’s why he’s well-liked in most of the countries he’s visited. I bet the people of Iran will be among those wanting there own version of Trump. The incompetent and malign leaders of Pakistan, etc. will begin to look very inept to their own people by comparison. I won’t be surprised if after funds are cut off and conditions worsen the will be uprisings in some of the places the US is no longer supporting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Johnny Bravo says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm

      It’s already happening, check out Iran now👍

      Like

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      One has to understand the ‘stupid world leaders’ at least in the Anglo -Eurosphere were PUPPETS so it did not matter how stupid they were because they were not making the decisions. Now we have the spanner in the works, President Trump.

      On top of that, I think those pulling the puppet strings are either dead or dying. And like all children of Sociopaths, their replacement are not as brilliant nor as aggressive. I also think they children HAVE their wealth, HAVE their play toys and do not have the fire in the belly that the original banksters, the Mayer Amschel and the Nathan(s) Rothschild or J.D and David Rockefeller or the Morgans had.

      Then there are the Royals like Queen Elizabeth (are her replacements really that idiotic?) and Queen Beatrix who just turned over the rule to Willem-Alexander 🙄

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      God works in mysterious ways His wonders to perform.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Queensland Kel says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    What really got under my skin was Osama Bin Laden being sheltered in a Pakistan military city for years, and the Obama administration accepting Pakistan’s we knew nufin story. Many Aussie and American soldiers died because of this duplicity on Pakistan’s part and Obama’s acquiescence.if we’d been able to take out Bin Laden earlier and let the military do their job, how different would that region look now.

    President Trump is a world treasure beyond measure. I don’t think I’ve yet thanked you for voting for him…and please do it again 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  17. Oldschool says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Trying to choose the best pick by PDJT is like trying to choose your favorite child.

    Like

    Reply
    • LarryInMt says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      Gorsuch – hands down. Think 25 years at a time

      Like

      Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      January 2, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      IMO, Tillerson or Mulvaney. Sec Tillerson can “walk” or “jog” around the globe in a detailed discussion of the issues faced by countries in the various areas for over an hour … without ever looking at a piece of paper and without ever saying “um”. Dir Mulvaney talks facts faster than the enemedia can think and always leaves them looking like a deer in headlights at press conferences. It’s too hard to choose between the two.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    One day we’ll all wake up and muslims will have taken over.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sporty says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Not while we have guns.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      January 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      I worked for a the number one company in the world that produces Semiconductor manufacturing equipment. (They make the equipment that make the computer chips) Several thousand Indians worked for our company. They are the some of the most friendly and intelligent people whom I have ever met. I also live in a fairly upscale neighborhood in Austin, Tx and actually am the only white person on my block. (Not complaining) Mostly Indian and Chinese. What I am saying is a solid relationship with India is a no brainer. They have very firm values are extremely respectful, always friendly and in my opinion would be a solid allies.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  19. georgiafl says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Pakistan was created and divided out of India, in order to try to give India peace and safety from Muslims, like Jordan (Arab Palestine) was created (divided from Israel in 1922) to save Jews from the rabid Muslims.

    Israel – all land west of the Jordan river is Jewish Palestine. Jordan is Arab Palestine. This has been the two state solution since 1922.

    Gaza and West Bank are currently illegally occupied by Arabs, only allowed to stay due to an armistice/cease fire agreement.

    In either case, giving up land has not brought peace, because with Muslims, peace seems to be impossible.

    Bribing Muslims to ‘be good’ (not fund or harbor terrorists) doesn’t seem to work either, so why not save the money and pay down our debt.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      The problem with all of this were the Western powers that came in and made up geographic boundaries to form countries. Not too good when you are dealing with many tribal, ethnic, and religious groups who do not recognize said boundaries. For example, the Durand line that formed the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan ran right through the middle of the Pashtun tribe. Do you think they recognize that border?

      So when we say to a group you are illegally occupying an area that their heritage takes them back several hundred if not thousand years then guess what. Forever war. Ideally we would have just kept them contained to the middle east and let them sort out their own affairs.

      Supporting the formation of Israel though threw a hornets nest into the mix so any good solutions are hard to find. In hind sight we would have been better off giving the Israelis half of New Mexico. It would have made a big difference for the past 70 years for them and been a boon for New Mexico.

      Like

      Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        January 2, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        California would have been better – dividing it and making it more productive.

        Like

        Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        January 2, 2018 at 5:47 pm

        Yepp the big powers always divided up countries.

        At some point civil societies move on and create a new homes. In truth most don’t care where borders are until it interrupts their day to day life. It has become the cause of every two bit politician to remind population’s of their victim hood. That is how they remain in power. D’nesh does a nice job of comparing the historical benefits of lng term colonization as opposed to those who quickly through off there Oppressors.

        See Mark Twain for an early account of Palestine.

        Like

        Reply
  20. The Devilbat says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Trump, the twenty-first century Paki-basher.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Neural says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    President Trump stated that the US has given Pakistan $33billion dollars over the last 15 years. That’s 2.2billion dollars per year.
    I would pose that removing $225million isn’t going to have that much of an impact. We need to turn the faucet off completely.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
    👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
    Making America Discerning Again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    It’s about time! We should have done this years ago but we finally have a president who had the guts to do what was in America’s best interests!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. trialbytruth says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    LOVE the Apple Sundance. Truley a Window into your thinking. Hmmm who should.I Phone first?

    Life.is tasty.

    Like

    Reply
  25. bosscook says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    And it’s only January 2nd. Just think of what else is coming. Awesome.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s