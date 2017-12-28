President Trump “Very Disappointed” China Violating North Korea Oil Sanctions…

Because President Donald Trump is entirely deliberate most of the time; and because POTUS Trump very rarely uses a passive aggressive voice; the tweet response from President Trump, regarding China violating oil sanctions, is perfect -and serious- but also funny as hell when you understand the big panda picture.
President Trump knows the panda mask hides the red dragon. Those who have watched the past year engagement between President Trump and Chairman Xi Jinping can clearly see how Trump strokes the panda fur but well understands that Xi holds a zero-sum outlook.
China will never take action that is not in their specific best interests. Period. It’s the way Chinese negotiate. They hold a zero-sum world-view; if China doesn’t win, the action simply is not taken. Only action that benefits Chinese interests is taken. Period.
Heck, the eyes-wide-open specific understanding of the Chinese view is the entire reason for Trump executing a years-long economic leverage approach toward China’s acquiescence over U.S. demands on the DPRK nuclear ambitions.
President Trump has been positioning a better economic benefit for China as the necessary leverage. Simultaneously and intensely strategically, POTUS Trump has been publicly creating “magnanimous panda”, with elevated praise beyond words spoken of any other engagement. Strategic Trump even deploys his granddaughter Arabella as part of the strategy of elevating over-the-top praise upon Chairman Xi, and by extension to “incredible people of China”.
The entire nation of China has watched President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay great respect to Xi Jinping and Madam Peng Liyaun for an entire year. All of this activity has not been without great planning and design by Donald J Trump himself, and executed by the larger Trump administration.
Businessman Donald J Trump knows China. Believe me.
Showing the dragon-mask to a guest who has demonstrably honored magnanimous panda (beyond all known historic reference points) is an extreme level of professional, political, economic and more importantly, cultural, disrespect.
“Very Disappointed“, Trump says.
Seriously, I read that and darned near blew covfefe out my nose. And now we can’t stop laughing as we attempt to estimate the leverage value in a well placed geopolitical tweet: “very disappointed”.
WASHINGTON – […] The satellite images appear to identify the ships. One of them — Rye Song Gang 1, seen “connected to a Chinese vessel” — was included in the Nov. 21 sanctions as a vessel of Korea Kumbyol Trading Company possibly transferring oil to evade sanctions.
While Russia exports some oil to North Korea, China is the main source of oil for the rogue nation, according to Reuters. However, the country’s records reportedly showed it exported no oil products to the North during the month of November. It was reportedly the second consecutive month China didn’t export diesel or gasoline to North Korea.
A government source told the South Korean newspaper that, “We need to focus on the fact that the illicit trade started after a UN Security Council resolution in September drastically capped North Korea’s imports of refined petroleum products.”
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she had no information following Chosun’s report, but said “the Chinese government has been completely and strictly enforcing Security Council resolutions” aimed at discouraging North Korea from developing nuclear and missile technology. (read more)
“very disappointed”
“Very Disappointed”!!
Panda walks into a restaurant, “orders” a meal.
Panda dines
Waiter brings the bill
Panda pulls a gun and shoots the waiter.
Onlooker asks Panda WTH is that all about?
Panda replies. Look up panda diet
Panda diet…Eats, shoots and leafs
Leaves
Bamboo shoots and leafs
Ah, fun with the English language, punctuation in particular. But now it leaves me wondering if the panda dietary information had been translated from Chinese. If so it makes many things more sensible.
I like your sense of humor. 5*
Ono, I am literally hooting at this one!!! Thank you! hahahahahahahahahah!
Actually, your joke was my second great hoot of the evening after reading PDJT’s classic tweet about being caught “red handed”. Could it be any funnier??? Love him!
When I was in high school we had an industrial arts teacher who had a birth scar on his hand and it was bright red.
Every year a class clown would try rip off a hand tool and when caught would exclaim “You caught me red handed”
Every year there was a idiot that went to the dentist with loose teeth.
The industrial arts teacher always responded… Is my elbow red?
Panda after encounter with lion
Lion wins
PRIDE of Lions.
I see what you did there 😄🤓👀🤓
We have a WINNER!
🤗🤗🤗💖💖💖🎁🎁🎁🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
There are already sanctions in place against anyone doing business with U.S. who chooses to do business also with N.K. Can’t wait to see how this plays out. Any Magnitsky worthy names in China?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They must think a weak American is still president, boy are they in for a surprise. Trump won’t stand for the double-dealing and once crossed is unforgiving. They want to learn the hard way, so be it.
LikeLiked by 13 people
bulwarker what is amazing about what SD is saying about our President's tweet is that the everyday people in China are going to be upset with their President for not being a man of his word. That is beyond amazing and brilliant. The people in China that LOVE our President, his granddaughter and Ivanka are going to be the ones that bang Xi over the head for embarrassing them and their country.

Think about how amazing that is! You couldn't write a book or film a movie with a better scenario!
Think about how amazing that is! You couldn’t write a book or film a movie with a better scenario!
Here is more proof of the LOVE the Chinese have for our President!
http://time.com/5080880/trump-dog-statue-chinese-new-year/
From the article linked above:
A shopping mall in northern China is kicking off the Lunar New Year with an enormous statue of a dog that bears a remarkable resemblance to President Donald Trump.
The statue was installed at Fashion Walk Mall in Taiyuan, the capital of China’s northern Shanxi province, to commemorate the coming Year of the Dog. The canine has the President’s characteristic golden coiffure and eyebrows and wears a stern expression while it extends one finger in a classic Trumpian gesture. It’s even sporting a red scarf reminiscent of the President’s trademark power ties.
Except the face looks like Rosie O’Donnell. 🙂
OH, and it does look like him holding up a finger to Princess MK saying “Only Rosie O’Donnell” too.
A GLORIOUS moment in time. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Feels like a distant memory, a different age. We now see that President Trump has settled firmly into his new saddle, may he continue to mold it until The Republic is restored. I pray that God continues to bestow him with strength and wisdom. Even though our path is rocky and treacherous, together we fear no evil, we keep marching!
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!
And we must keep praying for him!
Great info. I will never forget the time a VIP in my life said he was "disappointed" in my behavior. It cut through me like a knife, the most humiliating and embarrassing criticism I'd ever heard. President Xi, you are shamed to the core. Are we to assume your word is not worth a single yuan?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just dropping in, but please explain how “the people in China” have a voice?
LikeLike
It is about ‘Saving Face’ Very Very important in Chinese culture.
China has been caught.
China wants AND NEEDS trade.
If the word of a Chinese is no good… And SHOWN to be no good, they loose face with their people and the world.
To regain face, the people involved WILL BE PUNISHED.
Look up what happened to the Chinese spiking baby formula with melamine.
Yes, but, like Islam’s Taqiyya, “saving face” is an Asian version of a willingness to ignore the truth and solicit compromise/subservience from adversaries. i.e., the infidels and barbarians do not deserve honest negotiations.
Thank you flepore! I so admire how you enhance what Sundance is saying. Between the two of you, I am so much more the wiser. ( No offense Sundance, but one of my goats is named Sundance . . . Because his spirit matches the name, just like you. Thank you for sharing with us treeper.
That is a great name for a goat. However one of my ponies, a lovely palomino, already carries that name. 😁 (My goats get named too.)
We also have a sweet palomino horse named Sundance, but we call him “Sunny” for short. Great name!
Agree bul.
I had my doubts That China would honor the sanctions, as I’m sure many here did also. If we had doubts, unquestionably the administration did also. I’m anticipating the next move.
When my kids were growing up, if I told them I was very disappointed in them, restrictions followed.
Someone else will be blamed.
Xi will save face.
Maybe a few ship owners or ship captains executed on May Day following the quick trial ?
Then President Trump tweets this:
I sense somethings coming,
Probably about time some modest tariffs begin to be introduced on Chinese goods …. no fanfare, just gentle ratcheting up, MAGA in action….
LikeLiked by 10 people
I wonder if Mick Mulvaney had some CFPB leverage to work against some Chinese Banks doing business in the US?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I may have been the only one not pleased this narrative was pushed earlier in week. FOX made it a story early this morning. MSNBC was the only one I heard who correctly stated these photos from Treasury’s sanction statement in November. That statement states the pics from October.
“North Korea is known to employ deceptive shipping practices, including ship-to-ship transfers, a practice prohibited by United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2375 of September 11, 2017. The images below were taken on October 19, 2017, and they depict a recent attempt by Korea Kumbyol Trading Company’s vessel RYE SONG GANG 1 to conduct a ship-to-ship transfer, possibly of oil, in an effort to evade sanctions” (photos in link)
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm0220
If China is still violating since then, let it be based on fresh evidence that it has been done since October. I just want correct info for all sides.
The Chinese weaponry the NoKo’s are blasting off should cease for a while now.
I too share your concerns ie the timeline and I’d add validity of this south Korean intel. I remember Nikki Haley dragging out those “Iranian” missiles a few weeks ago with RINO warmongers beating war drums in op-eds and who could forget those aerial photos alleging WMD that embroiled us in that disastrous nation building scheme. While I’m always the skeptic especially given the corruption within our Intel apparatus, I trust POTUS and that has to be enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well if China isn’t honoring the sanctions then who else? I guess we can assume others too. Then move on to the sanctions are having minimal results if any at all while North Korea keeps expanding their nuclear program….as always.
Our President knows China and North Korea inside and out and has been talking about them for the past 20+ years!
Trump's EO from about a week ago targets violators of human rights and corruption. Most people focused on the multiple entities and persons identified with connections to the Clinton Foundation. That said, this EO can be used with great punishing power upon countries with human rights issues like China and Pakistan if need be.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…In 2013, the Chinese firm Shuanghui received wide public attention when it purchased U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods for a record $4.7 billion.
In an overlooked part of the deal, Shuanghui also acquired more than 146,000 acres of farmland across the United States, worth more than $500 million, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
The deal made Shuanghui, now the WH Group Limited, into one of the biggest foreign owners of U.S. agricultural land…
“When foreign entities buy farmland, my assumption is that we’re never going to get that farmland back,” added Gibbons. “They’re going to keep it forever.”
…Overall, Chinese companies own or are invested in more than 240,000 acres of U.S. farmland, USDA data shows….”
http://investigatemidwest.org/2017/06/22/foreign-investment-into-u-s-farmland-on-the-rise/
I thought the Chinese were smart?
OK, they only do things in their best interests. This “ain’t” in their best interest
Hmm, the Chinese are looking pretty dumb
On another note, I see all those little Chinese kids, full of innocence & love. Too bad they have to grow up & become Chinese adults & ruin what they once were
Some kids are only filled/indoctrinated with Hate. Is it their fault? No. But, whose fault is it? Dictators? Phony reverends? Media? Propaganda?
They’re smart enough to know that American “red lines” meant nothing for decades and that war isn’t polling well domestically for the Donald (and neither are Chinese sanctions for that matter) they know that American media is POTUS biggest enemy & that they can be counted on to oppose any action necessary or beneficial to American interests.
LikeLike
Cat season. We need one. They’re not very good eating, but their hides make great slippers. 😉
“CAUGHT RED HANDED”
Communist Reds.
Very clever.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I tho’t so too.
#CaughtRedHanded
#VeryDisappointedinChina
Maybe there are Section 301 violation sanctions available in addition to or augmented by this latest actual embargo violation, but all confidence our President is about to deliver a MOAB on the Chicoms.
"Very disappointed"…..MAGA translation: "Big trouble for China….sad"
LikeLiked by 5 people
Somebody needs to photoshop in “Trump hair” on this one: http://bitterempire.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/big-trouble-in-little-china.jpg
I never think of a panda as far as China is concerned. There is a more fitting animal that has a lot more in common with them.
Gee, what a surprise. The Chinese communists really are communists. Oh well.
Olympics in South Korea, February. What happens after
They are lightering small tanker to small tanker that there is no need to lighter because they could easily make port. Dunno if you guys understand but the only reason to lighter at sea is if the big tanker can’t make the channel due to draft.
Lightering or Ship to Ship Transfer (STS) is the transfer of cargo, usually petroleum from a VLC Super Tanker to Smaller Tankers for transport to destinations where access to these MEGA ships are prohibited due to there size and draft.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I spent a summer lightering super tankers off of Galveston is how I know.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for the info Howie.
Here is what I did. These big fenders you string alongside the super tanker so the lightering tanker can come in and tie off. Then they run at about 5 kts. while they transfer the oil. They have to keep the same course so after I would range out in fron to run off anything in the way. Then you go back an pull the fenders back on deck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can lighter 4 small tankers off a Super tanker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Hawaii the lightering station is fixed on the bottom off of Honolulu.. Used to service the system in and maintain the underwater system and mooring bouys. The tankers never make port. The bouys are anchored by huge chains you can drag around with a tug to move. Off Louisiana is a min lightering station that is on a platform. The pipelines run to shore from the stations to get the oil in. I was right standing by there on 911 an saw the panic lockdown. It is called The Loop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boring. Hated it. They put an unlimited 'Mooring Master' aboard for the ops who was always a jerk. From who knows where they came. I quit. It was like the tower of babble. nobody could speak English and the tanker crews always messed it up.
They were probably lightering at sea because the Chinese flag vessel did not want to be photographed in a NK port. Nothing to do with vessel draft/size.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dunno but they are lightering for sure.
At least everbody at CTH knows what they were doing now….lightering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prolly at non standard lightering zone.
At sea there are designated and restricted lightering lanes.
The draft on a ship is distance from waterline to keel (bottom) of ship. if draft is 30 feet ya can’t go in channel too shallow.
You are correct Howie. I’ll add my father was on a tanker in the early twenties. He called it “off-loading to a barge”. Same thing though.
Is anyone really surprised that China is cheating? They cheat or skirt the rules in trade, proprietary technology, etc.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLike
The Trump Team of Cabinet Titans may soon be issuing important announcements …
We have alerted businesses importing goods from China that the increasing likelihood of North Korean aggression has put all of those imports at risk: It will be unsafe for any shipping to transit Chinese waters:
• We have notified Shipping Insurers that the risks of shipping losses have dramatically escalated with the continued Chinese support of the threatening North Korean regimes. Insurance requirements for both vessels and their contents are necessarily beginning to skyrocket.
• Importers now recognize the urgency of developing sources of supply from countries in neighborhoods further from North Korea, to offset the threat of plummeting stock prices.
• America’s exporters of Coal and LNG also recognize the risk of continuing to export to China and the urgency of developing customers in less risky neighborhoods.
The Chinese violations of Chinese-Approved U.N. Sanctions against North Korea prompted us to review other trade areas where China’s word had been trusted.
• We found many.
• Under the Trump Administration’s “America First” policy, we have initiated sanctions for China’s unfair trade practices.
• The Commerce Department is assessing how many $Billions China’s illegal industry subsidies have cost America.
• The Treasury Department is assessing how many $Billions China’s currency manipulation has cost America.
• The Defense Department is identifying which defense-related industries will need to build domestic capacity, now that China’s actions have undermined American trust.
On behalf of American consumers, our Department of Commerce and State Department have consequently opened discussions with other Asian nations who are eager to provide a trustworthy supply of consumer product imports.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This series of steps will help China understand just what "acting in China's interests" looks like … and what it doesn't.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Slow learners, usually their intelligence is much better than this. The up coming lesson is never mess with the Trumpster. Can’t wait to see this lesson unfold.
I don’t know if the British comedy Dad’s Army (about the Home Guard in WW2) got to America, but I keep humming the theme with variation
Who do you think you are kidding Mr Hitler (mr Xi) if you think we’re on the run…
China has money. Lots of it, enough to buy as many Donohues and District of Criminals denizens as it needs to defang the lion.

NEVER underestimate the enemy, it's a strategy for failure.
NEVER underestimate the enemy, it’s a strategy for failure.
Mnuchin just might be tracking the money.
NEVER underestimate the Trump Administration, it’s a strategy for failure.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right! Odds are President Trump knew about this when it happened. Strategic release of a photo makes more sense to me. Our country is not run by "I saw it on the news when you did" Obama any more!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heh heh heh.
Possible that the magnificent Obama told the Panda to ignore President Trump as they are going to remove him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama's visit to undermine President Trump in China did not go unnoticed. I wouldn't be surprised if Obama is now being closely watched.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Madeline, unfortunately that is not Sarah Sanders' account, it's someone impersonating her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Ron for telling me kindly. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wondered that too.
It’ll end up being more leverage for president Trump.
Bush senior and Bill Clinton gave North Korea the go ahead for nukes.
I wonder how much food and fuel we gave them over the years as they cheated all along.
Whatever message Obama is giving foreign governments behind President Trump's back, I cannot see it being pro-Trump or pro-MAGA. Nor can I think of a singe innocent and legit reason for this activity. I hope someone is looking into the details of what's going on there, I don't think it's just my imagination that says we'd be looking at sedition at the very least.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah – like getting a -legitmate-FISA warrant!!!
China has been funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into K street since 1990 (Bush 1) to influence our government into entering into deals that are poisonous for the American middle and working class. It's about time we have a President that stands up to the Chinese government. I personally am sick and tired of buying a product at the store only to read "made in China" on the product box or label.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Caught by the gwei lo's, big loss of face. Somebody important, but not well-connected will get the blame. Then Xi will ask for a meeting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. That is how it will play out………..and the Chinese will make a gesture of apology with agreeing to more/stronger wider enforcement.
Remember the discussion of the Chinese culture of "face" we had a while back? POTUS is using this, as in causing Xi to "lose face." Xi will fold as this is immense pressure and could even be forced to resign. This appears subtle, like a gentle parent in our society, but is a potential politically fatal kick in the throat in Chinese culture. Trump, having employed the same face culture to give Xi a big, yuuuge lift politically, has just withdrawn it.

Looking forward to DJT's next steps on the subject.

And, it goes without saying – "we knew Xi was a snake before we took him in…"
Looking forward to DJT’s next steps on the subject.
And, it goes without saying – “we knew Xi was a snake before we took him in…”
Xi has consolidated his power in the government. He's now as strong as Mao was.

Forced to resign? Yeah, sure.
Forced to resign? Yeah, sure.
Xi will still not want to lose face.
For decades, China has been North Korea's puppet masters. China enjoys giving the world the appearance as though they want a change North Korea's genetically deranged little rocket man's nuclear mission plan when, on the contrary, it's China assisting his mission and even encouraging him.

Never trust the Red Dragon or you will end up burnt.
Never trust the Red Dragon or you will end up burnt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DDD Report…Sanctions only mean the crooks get to make more money. Bet the ranch. They love sanctions.
Thank you flepore! I so admire how you enhance what Sundance is saying. Between the two of you, I am so much more the wiser. ( no offense Sundance, but one of my goats is named Sundance . . . because his spirit matches the name, just like you.. . .incredibly bright, sense of humor, likes to have fun, takes no bs Thank you for sharing with us treepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it me or do those 4 Chinese soldiers have incredibly long necks? Weird.
Indeed they do. Uniformly.
習叔叔、你露了馬腳吧！
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a surprise, the puppet dancing to the puppet master.
The Chinese are expecting Trump to pony up extortion payments.
If N Korea were to bomb Guam, that would be a Chinese attack, the puppet master.
They're testing his resolve, testing what kind of response they will get. You can't outfox Trump when it comes to diplomacy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only does this give him leverage against China…. it also gives us leverages in the UN, does it not? it's the UN's embargo they're violating, aren't they?
Apparently, what the UN declares as sanctions has unreliable effect in the real world. It will be up to the US, possibly dressed up as a UN action, to enforce the UN decisions against NK. Perhaps that will involve US trade actions against China or some other penalty. I'm sure Pres Trump is considering what he does next, but we know there will be be something coming down the pike.
President Trump had this planned from the day he walked into the White House. He KNOWS the Chinese and has done business with them for years.
December 25, 2017 4:30 pm JST
China steeling for full-blown crisis on Korean Peninsula
Sources cite refugee camp plans, food stashes and barracks construction
OKI NAGAI, Nikkei staff writer
BEIJING — China may be committed to resolving the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue, but it is taking no chances. Sources say Chinese authorities are actively bracing for a possible clash between the North and the U.S., including plans for vast refugee camps near the border.
The government in the middle of this year instructed northeastern provinces, including Jilin and Liaoning, to start preparing to open camps that could absorb an expected influx of displaced North Koreans, according to Chinese Communist Party insiders. The sources said multiple planned facilities would have an estimated capacity of up to 500,000 people. Stockpiling of food and tents has apparently begun.
U.S. coordination
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Dec. 12 said his country has consulted with China about ways to handle refugees and contain North Korea’s nuclear weapons if a conflict breaks out. “[T]he most important thing to us would be securing those nuclear weapons they’ve already developed and ensuring that they — that nothing falls into the hands of people we would not want to have it. We’ve had conversations with the Chinese about how might that be done,” he said.
The two sides are believed to have discussed these matters during the bilateral security dialogue in Washington in June. That was around the time Beijing issued the instructions on the refugee camps.
Tillerson also said the U.S. had assured China that, if American forces invade North Korea across the military demarcation line, they will withdraw once certain conditions are met.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics-Economy/International-Relations/China-steeling-for-full-blown-crisis-on-Korean-Peninsula
Something to think about, China is not a country that has oil reserves, as they import oil. China has very good relations with Iran and Iran has lots of oil. It is also a known fact that NK and Iran do business on their nuke programs. Could not NK receive payment for missile Tech in oil shipments. Can China be so stupid to send oil to NK, knowing the lies of NK and Iran. Something is really fishy. In all the articles about NK, I never see any talk of the relationship between NK and Iran. I believe that whatever knowledge NK has on missiles, that info. is passed on to Iran as a payment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the sanctions get tough, the crooks get going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Want to cripple big panda?
Ban Hello Kitty products, and Christmas tree lights
Time to tie up Chinas goods being imported stop the off loading for thred weeks China will figure out where they want to deal . Penalize them for thred wedks then talk again . Everytime China violates the sanctions they voted for increase the penalty no off loading anything from China directly or indirectly . Then if we need some cheap shit we usually get from China watch how fast some enterprizing u.s. Concern will exspand into fullfilling that need. This could get intresting real fast
China has not clue what is in their best interest when it comes to NKorea and I might add, trade with the U.S. under President Trump.
