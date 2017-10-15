Sunday Talks: Benjamin Netanyahu Discusses “Trump Doctrine” – Specific “Economic Leverage” Toward Iran…

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears with Mari Bartiromo to discuss the Iranian nuclear agreement and specifically President Trump’s call for revised security terms.

For those who travel through the deep geopolitical grass, this interview is particularly important as Netanyahu outlines the ‘why now’ aspect. Note specifically how the Prime Minister frames the economic leverage strategy we have discussed –Backstory Here– and how the regional allies President Trump has assembled are all in concert with the larger objectives. It’s actually a little surprising to see Netanyahu ‘out’ the Big picture.

In the background, and as a direct counter to how President Trump is using the Trump Doctrine of economic leverage, you will note that China, Russia, Iran and other state adversaries are creating a financial network to avoid their exposure to U.S. trade currency leverage. Their strategic action is what’s driving up the value of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin as tools to avoid Trump’s leverage and Secretary Mnuchin’s aligned economic policy influence.

Follow this economic confrontation and subsequent financial avoidance technique to it’s natural conclusion – and what appears on the horizon is a financial system where the U.S. dollar is the currency of allies, and crypto-currencies are the currency of adversaries.

Europe will have to decide which direction to take; the International Monetary Fund and world banking institutions will have to decide whose side to take.

Additionally, following the globalist economic path of the last 30+ years, the corrupted political lobbying system within the U.S. will lead to some U.S. politicians (GOPe and Dem UniParty members) siding with communist and totalitarian regimes against U.S. interests.

Watch this financial angle closely. This is the epicenter of why President Trump has labeled the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as terror entities. The U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury can take punitive action (financially) against identified and defined terrorist networks.

This is the “Big Stuff” the U.S. corporate media will never discuss. Unfortunately, the media has a vested ideological stake in the outcome and cannot be guaranteed to align with freedom. The western media, writ large, are more sympathetic toward totalitarian perspectives and globalism: where a clustered group of exclusive “elites” control the masses.

Hence, MSM can be predicted to sympathetically point out: A.) that North Korea is really just a misunderstood regime who really cares about its people; B.) China’s communism must not be too bad because look at all the stuff they generate; and C.) Iran is simply acting like a disgruntled teenager lashing out at those who don’t allow them to express their feelings… etc.

“There are trillions of dollars at stake”

You might not realize it right now, but we are living in a time of great consequence. Generations not born will speak of these days…