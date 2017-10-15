Sunday Talks: Benjamin Netanyahu Discusses “Trump Doctrine” – Specific “Economic Leverage” Toward Iran…

Posted on October 15, 2017 by

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears with Mari Bartiromo to discuss the Iranian nuclear agreement and specifically President Trump’s call for revised security terms.

For those who travel through the deep geopolitical grass, this interview is particularly important as Netanyahu outlines the ‘why now’ aspect.  Note specifically how the Prime Minister frames the economic leverage strategy we have discussed –Backstory Here– and how the regional allies President Trump has assembled are all in concert with the larger objectives.  It’s actually a little surprising to see Netanyahu ‘out’ the Big picture.

.

In the background, and as a direct counter to how President Trump is using the Trump Doctrine of economic leverage, you will note that China, Russia, Iran and other state adversaries are creating a financial network to avoid their exposure to U.S. trade currency leverage.  Their strategic action is what’s driving up the value of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin as tools to avoid Trump’s leverage and Secretary Mnuchin’s aligned economic policy influence.

Follow this economic confrontation and subsequent financial avoidance technique to it’s natural conclusion – and what appears on the horizon is a financial system where the U.S. dollar is the currency of allies, and crypto-currencies are the currency of adversaries.

Europe will have to decide which direction to take; the International Monetary Fund and world banking institutions will have to decide whose side to take.

Additionally, following the globalist economic path of the last 30+ years, the corrupted political lobbying system within the U.S. will lead to some U.S. politicians (GOPe and Dem UniParty members) siding with communist and totalitarian regimes against U.S. interests.

Watch this financial angle closely. This is the epicenter of why President Trump has labeled the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as terror entities. The U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury can take punitive action (financially) against identified and defined terrorist networks.

This is the “Big Stuff” the U.S. corporate media will never discuss.  Unfortunately, the media has a vested ideological stake in the outcome and cannot be guaranteed to align with freedom.  The western media, writ large, are more sympathetic toward totalitarian perspectives and globalism: where a clustered group of exclusive “elites” control the masses.

Hence, MSM can be predicted to sympathetically point out: A.) that North Korea is really just a misunderstood regime who really cares about its people; B.) China’s communism must not be too bad because look at all the stuff they generate; and C.) Iran is simply acting like a disgruntled teenager lashing out at those who don’t allow them to express their feelings… etc.

“There are trillions of dollars at stake”

You might not realize it right now, but we are living in a time of great consequence. Generations not born will speak of these days…

This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Cultural Marxism, Deep State, Donald Trump, Economy, European Union, France, History, Iran, Iraq, Islam, Israel, Jordan, media bias, N Korea, Pakistan, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Russia, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Syria, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized, United Nations, US Treasury, USA, Venezuela, Yemen. Bookmark the permalink.

36 Responses to Sunday Talks: Benjamin Netanyahu Discusses “Trump Doctrine” – Specific “Economic Leverage” Toward Iran…

  1. Fe says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I could not agree with you more Sundance, indeed we are living in times of great consequence. God bless you and the education I’m getting sitting on my branch in the Treehouse.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      October 15, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      As conservatives these times would be frightening if it wasn’t for Sundance educating us on the Big Picture every step of the way. Like you I am so grateful for my branch here. We now have a voice in the White House and President Trump will go down in history like none before him. He is one of a kind and I have no doubt that God raised him up just for these times.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
  2. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    When I think of what this will mean to my grandchildren and theirs, I realize more and more, with each passing week of winning, just what a “time of great consequence” we are living in!
    I really do thank God daily for allowing me to live to see this period of time(the Time of Trump!) and to live in it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      I just had a strange thought….bear with me if I bungle it……….ok…true Americans want to keep this country FREE and Sovereign for their children and all of the generations that will follow….could it be that Liberals will never share this hope as they are the party of abortion and therefore “generations to come” is not on their radar?

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • kate says:
      October 15, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      Please continue praying that President Trump shall continue to be safe and not harmed along with that our Country.. These are dangerous times and we need to always be aware of the people who do not want him and us to succeed in our endeavors to right the wrongs and to bring us back to the greatness that once was ours.
      I thanks God that we now have this opportunity with President Trump and his Cabinet to accomplish this wonderous event.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Amen…….and I am also thankful that I have had a voice in it and the opportunity to participate in actually changing my country and even the world via my hobby…..the Internet.

      I have watched Trump annihilate the policies of Obama, he is not completely there yet, but get there, he will…..I watched American populism/nationalism spread through the U.K in Brexit with the help of my fellow populist NIgel Farage, and was proud as punch–yesterday I watched populism replace liberalism in Austria…..rumbles are beginning in many other European countries……

      It is a good time for a Patriot to be alive in the good, old U.S.A.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Judith says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    It troubles me greatly that sheeple take the path of least resistance, embracing the tenets of Globalism
    as pushed by an hysterical Enemedia, without ever stopping to examine what this New World Order will mean to our Constitutional Republic. Somehow, the truth must get out, before the free world is swallowed up into a black hole of totalitarianism.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. trialbytruth says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I like the new NWO much more then the old NWO. May the busheis rot.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Thank you, Sundance for your excellent “lesson” once again. I wish more of the people I know realized what unique rimes we are living in and would appreciate our President more. I thank God every day that He gave us Donald Trump at this time in history.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Sayit2016 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Good to see Bibi looking so well and confident, Israel has an excellent Leader ! Bib is another unapologetic Alpha Male. ; ) Any person with a brain knows this deal is the worst one sided arrangement every put in writing….that is unless you WANT Iran to destroy the world.

    I have been following the election in Austria….and I will tell you The Trump Doctrine is having an effect worldwide. Iran brings instability not just to the Middle East but Europe as well.

    The Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) is set to make Sebastian Kurz their President. He is 31. He will be the world’s youngest leader. He is focused on securing Austria’s borders, deporting failed asylum seekers, and Islamic Terror. He wants to STOP the daughters and wives in Austria from being gang raped by Muslims who live in no-go zones and are accountable to no one. His platform in ” Austria First”. Sound familiar ???

    Austrians putting Austria First…..MAGA..Make Austria Great Again….And Obama still cluelessly wonders, “how you say that in Austrian?” DOI !

    Media is saying Kurz is ” Far Right”- Why doesn’t the “press” ever refer to the “far-left.”? And “far-left” policies, like open borders, cultural relativism, and the supremacy of the government over the individual? Why not draw the obvious distinction ?

    If the ” Far RIGHT” is about It is about protecting the interests of ones country, ones national identity, free market economy, and limited government, then call me FAR RIGHT ALL DAY LONG !

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  7. frank field says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Thanks again Sundance. I hope you are being properly honored for your insights and tedious hard work making the big picture fit together for us.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    IMO, BITCOIN for individual investors, as rogue nations begin to circumvent sanctions … and whipsaw its value with massive hedging operations, invites a level of risk like crossing the ocean in a rowboat during a world war.

    Like

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 15, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      But wait: Bitcoin players assure the market that it’s absolutely impervious to risks and hacking forevermore. Forget I said anything.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • freddiel says:
        October 15, 2017 at 4:26 pm

        BKR, I always enjoy your insight. Speaking as someone who has investment in crypto, I just want to say that I feel the same way about the stock market. One should never invest what they can not afford to lose. Additionally, while anonymity may be a draw for some who invest, others have nothing to hide. I think most realize that the day will come when there is no anonymity and regulations will be put into place.

        Like

        Reply
  9. cohibadad says:
    October 15, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    We definitely live in the best of times.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Karmaisabitch says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    I’m too dumb to go for bitcoins; I see past their selling.

    Like

    Reply
  12. andi lee says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Meanwhile, Iran misbehaving …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Mike diamond says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Shame on Obama for giving Iran everything ! Trump and BB are right on!

    Like

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Senator Graham (golfed with potus yesterday)

    Like

    Reply
  15. POP says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    “Their strategic action is what’s driving up the value of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin as tools to avoid Trump’s leverage.”

    Can’t see it. What matters to China is trade access to US domestic retail markets. It doesn’t matter what currency is used. And what govt will ever guarantee a privately created virtual currency? None, ever.

    Like

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      October 15, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      trade amongst themselves.

      Like

      Reply
      • POP says:
        October 15, 2017 at 6:14 pm

        Quantity surveyors are going to have a problem accepting that the poverty stricken Russian and Iranian middle classes (sic) are China’s new market substitute for the massive US retail market.
        A greater problem that’s coming is the inevitable replacement of the $US for trading oil
        by a currency basket plus SDRs. Nothing will stop US deficit spending more quickly.

        Like

        Reply
  16. rashamon says:
    October 15, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Mari Bartiromo offers one of the very, very few worthwhile news programs on television. She’s consistently professional and lacks an agenda, allowing those she interviews to answer queries without interruption.

    Thanks for posting her program, SD.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 15, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    I saw this on Citizen817 post on Open Thread Oct 15, 1:49am. Is there any indirect connection regarding bitcoins?

    My deepest thanks to the US government, Senator McCain and Senator Lieberman for pushing Visa, MasterCard, Payal, AmEx, Mooneybookers, et al, into erecting an illegal banking blockade against @WikiLeaks starting in 2010. It caused us to invest in Bitcoin — with > 50000% return. pic.twitter.com/9i8D69yxLC— Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 14, 2017

    //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s