Sunday Talks: Benjamin Netanyahu Discusses “Trump Doctrine” – Specific “Economic Leverage” Toward Iran…

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears with Mari Bartiromo to discuss the Iranian nuclear agreement and specifically President Trump’s call for revised security terms.
For those who travel through the deep geopolitical grass, this interview is particularly important as Netanyahu outlines the ‘why now’ aspect. Note specifically how the Prime Minister frames the economic leverage strategy we have discussed –Backstory Here– and how the regional allies President Trump has assembled are all in concert with the larger objectives. It’s actually a little surprising to see Netanyahu ‘out’ the Big picture.
In the background, and as a direct counter to how President Trump is using the Trump Doctrine of economic leverage, you will note that China, Russia, Iran and other state adversaries are creating a financial network to avoid their exposure to U.S. trade currency leverage. Their strategic action is what’s driving up the value of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin as tools to avoid Trump’s leverage and Secretary Mnuchin’s aligned economic policy influence.
Follow this economic confrontation and subsequent financial avoidance technique to it’s natural conclusion – and what appears on the horizon is a financial system where the U.S. dollar is the currency of allies, and crypto-currencies are the currency of adversaries.
Europe will have to decide which direction to take; the International Monetary Fund and world banking institutions will have to decide whose side to take.
Additionally, following the globalist economic path of the last 30+ years, the corrupted political lobbying system within the U.S. will lead to some U.S. politicians (GOPe and Dem UniParty members) siding with communist and totalitarian regimes against U.S. interests.
Watch this financial angle closely. This is the epicenter of why President Trump has labeled the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as terror entities. The U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury can take punitive action (financially) against identified and defined terrorist networks.
This is the “Big Stuff” the U.S. corporate media will never discuss. Unfortunately, the media has a vested ideological stake in the outcome and cannot be guaranteed to align with freedom. The western media, writ large, are more sympathetic toward totalitarian perspectives and globalism: where a clustered group of exclusive “elites” control the masses.
Hence, MSM can be predicted to sympathetically point out: A.) that North Korea is really just a misunderstood regime who really cares about its people; B.) China’s communism must not be too bad because look at all the stuff they generate; and C.) Iran is simply acting like a disgruntled teenager lashing out at those who don’t allow them to express their feelings… etc.
“There are trillions of dollars at stake”
You might not realize it right now, but we are living in a time of great consequence. Generations not born will speak of these days…
I could not agree with you more Sundance, indeed we are living in times of great consequence. God bless you and the education I’m getting sitting on my branch in the Treehouse.
As conservatives these times would be frightening if it wasn’t for Sundance educating us on the Big Picture every step of the way. Like you I am so grateful for my branch here. We now have a voice in the White House and President Trump will go down in history like none before him. He is one of a kind and I have no doubt that God raised him up just for these times.
Amen JFP.
When I think of what this will mean to my grandchildren and theirs, I realize more and more, with each passing week of winning, just what a “time of great consequence” we are living in!
I really do thank God daily for allowing me to live to see this period of time(the Time of Trump!) and to live in it.
I just had a strange thought….bear with me if I bungle it……….ok…true Americans want to keep this country FREE and Sovereign for their children and all of the generations that will follow….could it be that Liberals will never share this hope as they are the party of abortion and therefore “generations to come” is not on their radar?
REGRESSIVES are like butchers in a slaughterhouse at the end of our media’s pied-piper tunnel.
THEIR median, not ours.
@Sayit2016 I agree and would add that abortion is their population reduction for the masses. The only generations they are concerned about are their own. That’s why they are all so committed to keeping their own seat at the table and will go to any lengths to stay seated. They KNOW it’s a game of musical chairs.
Nope because aborted babies are backfilled with illegals. Compresses timeline for the Lefts’ assimilation.
Please continue praying that President Trump shall continue to be safe and not harmed along with that our Country.. These are dangerous times and we need to always be aware of the people who do not want him and us to succeed in our endeavors to right the wrongs and to bring us back to the greatness that once was ours.
I thanks God that we now have this opportunity with President Trump and his Cabinet to accomplish this wonderous event.
Amen…….and I am also thankful that I have had a voice in it and the opportunity to participate in actually changing my country and even the world via my hobby…..the Internet.
I have watched Trump annihilate the policies of Obama, he is not completely there yet, but get there, he will…..I watched American populism/nationalism spread through the U.K in Brexit with the help of my fellow populist NIgel Farage, and was proud as punch–yesterday I watched populism replace liberalism in Austria…..rumbles are beginning in many other European countries……
It is a good time for a Patriot to be alive in the good, old U.S.A.
It troubles me greatly that sheeple take the path of least resistance, embracing the tenets of Globalism
as pushed by an hysterical Enemedia, without ever stopping to examine what this New World Order will mean to our Constitutional Republic. Somehow, the truth must get out, before the free world is swallowed up into a black hole of totalitarianism.
Judith, that’s where warriors like you and loud-mouthed old coots like me come in. We got work to do. I think we’re in a goooooood startin’ place.
I like the new NWO much more then the old NWO. May the busheis rot.
Thank you, Sundance for your excellent “lesson” once again. I wish more of the people I know realized what unique rimes we are living in and would appreciate our President more. I thank God every day that He gave us Donald Trump at this time in history.
Good to see Bibi looking so well and confident, Israel has an excellent Leader ! Bib is another unapologetic Alpha Male. ; ) Any person with a brain knows this deal is the worst one sided arrangement every put in writing….that is unless you WANT Iran to destroy the world.
I have been following the election in Austria….and I will tell you The Trump Doctrine is having an effect worldwide. Iran brings instability not just to the Middle East but Europe as well.
The Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) is set to make Sebastian Kurz their President. He is 31. He will be the world’s youngest leader. He is focused on securing Austria’s borders, deporting failed asylum seekers, and Islamic Terror. He wants to STOP the daughters and wives in Austria from being gang raped by Muslims who live in no-go zones and are accountable to no one. His platform in ” Austria First”. Sound familiar ???
Austrians putting Austria First…..MAGA..Make Austria Great Again….And Obama still cluelessly wonders, “how you say that in Austrian?” DOI !
Media is saying Kurz is ” Far Right”- Why doesn’t the “press” ever refer to the “far-left.”? And “far-left” policies, like open borders, cultural relativism, and the supremacy of the government over the individual? Why not draw the obvious distinction ?
If the ” Far RIGHT” is about It is about protecting the interests of ones country, ones national identity, free market economy, and limited government, then call me FAR RIGHT ALL DAY LONG !
Machen Osterrich Wunderbar Wieder!
The message only works if they are all consistent. If they ALL band together and call us deplorables the far right, then we become the far right and whatever they want to attach to “far right”. Currently that means we are all KKK/Hitler/authoritarians. Take your pick.
Thanks again Sundance. I hope you are being properly honored for your insights and tedious hard work making the big picture fit together for us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO, BITCOIN for individual investors, as rogue nations begin to circumvent sanctions … and whipsaw its value with massive hedging operations, invites a level of risk like crossing the ocean in a rowboat during a world war.
But wait: Bitcoin players assure the market that it’s absolutely impervious to risks and hacking forevermore. Forget I said anything.
BKR, I always enjoy your insight. Speaking as someone who has investment in crypto, I just want to say that I feel the same way about the stock market. One should never invest what they can not afford to lose. Additionally, while anonymity may be a draw for some who invest, others have nothing to hide. I think most realize that the day will come when there is no anonymity and regulations will be put into place.
We definitely live in the best of times.
The very best. Believe me, folks.
Excellent follow up. Thank you for posting. The news about France having similar thoughts about renegotiations is interesting.
I’m too dumb to go for bitcoins; I see past their selling.
Meanwhile, Iran misbehaving …
LikeLiked by 1 person
2016! My bad!
Shame on Obama for giving Iran everything ! Trump and BB are right on!
Senator Graham (golfed with potus yesterday)
“Their strategic action is what’s driving up the value of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin as tools to avoid Trump’s leverage.”
Can’t see it. What matters to China is trade access to US domestic retail markets. It doesn’t matter what currency is used. And what govt will ever guarantee a privately created virtual currency? None, ever.
trade amongst themselves.
Quantity surveyors are going to have a problem accepting that the poverty stricken Russian and Iranian middle classes (sic) are China’s new market substitute for the massive US retail market.
A greater problem that’s coming is the inevitable replacement of the $US for trading oil
by a currency basket plus SDRs. Nothing will stop US deficit spending more quickly.
Mari Bartiromo offers one of the very, very few worthwhile news programs on television. She’s consistently professional and lacks an agenda, allowing those she interviews to answer queries without interruption.
Thanks for posting her program, SD.
I saw this on Citizen817 post on Open Thread Oct 15, 1:49am. Is there any indirect connection regarding bitcoins?
