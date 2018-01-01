President Trump Calls Out Pakistan “Lies and Deceit”…

Posted on January 1, 2018 by

On August 21st, 2017, President Trump began a very familiar process toward Pakistan within the geopolitical strategy known to us as The Trump Doctrine: ‘the accurate assignment of responsibility’, by honestly calling out the historic nature of the relationship.

In a remarkable speech on Afghanistan policy, President Trump addressed the nation and stated the continued Pakistani support of the Taliban extremists was only impeding the quest for peace.

The Trump policy goal was not Pakistan eliminating the Taliban, but rather outlining how the Afghanistan solution begins with the Taliban entering negotiations with the Afghan government.  Pakistan -supporting the Taliban- continues to undermine that goal.

With little change since August, today President Trump calls out Pakistan:

(Twitter Link)

AUGUST 2017 […] “The next pillar of our new strategy is to change the approach in how to deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond.

“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists. In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked together against common enemies.

“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices, but Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change. And that will change immediately.

“No partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target U.S. service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace. (transcript link)

President Trump states truth boldly.  If anything President Trump stated was not the truth the Trump Doctrine -placement of strategic ownership- would not work.  However, the entire international community knows that Pakistan, including their intelligence service ISI, has a great deal of hidden sympathy toward Islamic extremists within Afghanistan.

Never was that reality more stark than when the international community realized that 9/11 terrorist Osama Bin Laden held refuge inside Pakistan for almost a decade.  Within the governing systems inside Pakistan there is a large contingent of Taliban sympathy.  This reality has been the 800lb gorilla amid public discussions of international national security for several years.

August 2017 was the first time a U.S. President called it out, publicly.

This is where those who follow Trump closely will note a familiar pattern emerging.

The Taliban in Afghanistan are to Pakistan, as the DPRK is to China.

Remember, the solution to the threat that is Kim Jong-un is to assign direct responsibility toward Beijing.  In a similar approach, the solution toward eliminating the threat of extremist violence from the Taliban is to assign direct responsibility toward Pakistan.  President Trump began that process in August.

However, those who have followed closely will note there’s additional references.

♦When the threat is Sunni Extremism, the problem was/is the Muslim Brotherhood and the enabling of Qatar.  Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.   It is the GCC who are confronting Qatar, not the United States.

♦When the threat is Syria’s chemical weapon, the problem was/is the Assad regime and ISIS.  Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Russia; Russia initially refused to solve it, so Trump bombed the shit out of Assad – Russia/Assad took ownership, the chemical weapon use stopped; further action was not needed by the United States.

♦When the threat is DPRK’s nuclear weapons, the problem was/is Kim Jong-un and the enabling China.  Trump assigned responsibility for solving that immediate threat to China.  It is Beijing who can force Kim Jong-un to stand down, without war – Not the United States.

See the pattern?  In each example President Trump assigns responsibility.  However, the important element is the underlying ownership must be based entirely on truth.  In each of the examples the truth was/is that Gulf States/Qatar, Assad/Russia, and China/Beijing were manipulating and enabling the problem behavior.  By calling out that truth, each enabler was forced to take ownership and corrective action.

The same approach extends here with Afghanistan.  However, the solution is not Pakistan eliminating the Taliban per se’; the solution lies in leveraging Pakistan to force the Taliban into negotiations with the legitimate Afghan government.   Like the previous examples of Saudi Arabia and China, Trump has now assigned ownership of this objective to Pakistan.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Pakistan, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

186 Responses to President Trump Calls Out Pakistan “Lies and Deceit”…

  1. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Hillary even bypassed Congress to give 2 BILLION to Pakistan:

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • American Bulldog says:
      January 1, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      That’s right and Clinton still hasn’t been arrested. This is a great first step by the POTUS. But why aren’t Debbie “the Pakistani Spy” Shultz and her handler Awan in prison? Why don’t we hear about the Congressmen and women who let the Pakistani spy monitor, distribute and profit from their failure to protect information that could be used for blackmail, extortion or other nefarious intentions? These traitorous people need to start going to prison. Our Founding Father’s forecast current events pertaining to our government’s corruption. They also provided the blueprint and the solutions for correcting that corruption.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
        January 1, 2018 at 7:12 pm

        I am most intrigued by the silence on this “incident” as well. Could the name of the used car dealership be a clue?
        Perhaps Awan and Company were “double agents” and have provided enough information to show the extent of the corruption within our government? Probably a stretch on that one.
        Perhaps they had information that is seriously damaging to US and its foreign operations that we really don’t want anyone else to know of? Sounds more likely.
        Another “matter” we will probably never find the answer to without forced admissions.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
        January 1, 2018 at 7:25 pm

        They haven’t gone anywhere and PDJT just reminded everyone of that in his NYT interview last week.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      January 1, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      I wonder where that missing $6billion hillary lost went…..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Jvlovesk says:
    January 1, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Pakistan should not have expected anything less when they wouldn’t allow US Investigators to interview the Kidnapping suspect who kidnapped that Canadian/American family. Probably because he is part of the haqqani network that is partially funded by the Pakistani government, and they can’t afford for that information to get out. The world should finally accept that President Trump is not messing around. He is laser focused on making America Great Again and nothing else.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. Plain Jane says:
    January 1, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Wow. I forgot about that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bob says:
      January 1, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      All of the comments are right on. However we don’t speak enough of the real reason the Democrats have gone off the rails because they lost the election. It’s all about their final objective, to undermine the USA and drag us into the One World Order and we would be governed by the United Nations….please continue keeping the issue alive, as many citizen still do know the real truth, there are those that don’t care and the others have been brainwashed by the school system.

      Liked by 19 people

      Reply
  4. calbear84 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    This is a smart move by President Trump. Pakistan with its Inter-Services Intelligence spooks cannot be trusted. I bet India is pretty happy about this as well.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  5. nor'easter says:
    January 1, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    They just don’t get it.

    Pakistan hits back in response to President Trump’s condemning tweet:

    Frustrated U.S. Might Withhold $255 Million in Aid From Pakistan

    Since 2002, the United States has provided Pakistan with over $33 billion in aid.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Pakistan hid Bin Laden (if that was really bin Laden)
    Pakistan accused US of killing Pakistani soldiers (but never proved it).
    Pakistan/Taliban targeted Seal Team Six with help from Obama/Panetta leaks:
    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/05/extortion_17_biden_panetta_leaks_doomed_seal_team_6.html

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. sundance says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      January 1, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      Pakistan: a country where their policemen have stabbed Christians on the street and whose Lahore Bar Association threatened to burn alive any lawyer that defends a Christian girl falsely accused of blasphemy is a threat. STOP the FUNDING.

      Liked by 20 people

      Reply
      • NCPatrick says:
        January 1, 2018 at 5:30 pm

        Pakistan .. I don’t think I’ve read many spy novels that did not go into depth about the depraved collusion of the Pakistanis. I think our President has read many of the same books!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Sunshine says:
          January 1, 2018 at 6:02 pm

          An American couple jailed for 25 years for not washing their hands before touching a Qur’an. A British teacher arrested for naming a teddy bear ‘ Mohamed’. A business owner arrested for blasphemy because he threw away a business card bearing the name ‘Mohamed’. Just one atrocity after another. What to say about that country?
          Anybody that goes there should not be allowed to return. Trump is right.

          Liked by 9 people

          Reply
    • Orygun says:
      January 1, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      Imran Awan with links to Pakistani IC has been intelligence gathering in Congress for years. The Pakistani’s have been playing us for fools for a long time and it is time to put an end to it. The Awans and the Dem enablers should all be sitting in a quiet jail cell somewhere.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • MM says:
        January 1, 2018 at 5:58 pm

        Notice Jackie Speir is now wearing a medical boot, she was the one who made sure the AWANS received security clearance, which I recently read their security clearance was forged.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • MAJA says:
        January 1, 2018 at 6:12 pm

        The awans were handed the IT keys to the kingdom by Debbie wasserman Shultz. She made sure they had access to almost all of the hills networks and attempted to bully the capital police into returning a found laptop to her. The laptop was registered to dws and found hidden in the rayburn building. It may have been used to deliver blackmail worthy data between the awan mining activities and the dnc and hilliary. This is my suspicion.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
    • jbrickley says:
      January 1, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      Free the doctor who enabled a DNA confirmation on the Bin Laden compound. We should free him and give him citizenship and a new identity in America. Pretty ballsy of him to aid the US Intelligence agencies.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  9. Nonlocality says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    “Assign responsibility” Wow! That’s it!
    IMO, if we are to win the “War on Terrorism” we will eventually have to take out the promoters, sponsors, recruiters, and funders of terrorism. How? Declare war on Islamabad, Beijing, Tehran, and Assad. Tell them that if terrorists attack our country again, we will attack them every time–even if takes a massive strike. Period.

    “War on Drugs.” We bust shiploads, dealers, but never the senders. Why?
    “War on Poverty” We spend taxpayer money, but never hold useless, worthless, freeloaders accountable.
    “War on Crime” Really? Do we not have any laws? Enforce them.

    Yes, Mr. President, declare war on Pakistan. One nuke in the right place will do it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. average Joe says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Thankyou once again ,Professor Sundance, my favorite teacher, at good ole Tree house University. GOOOOW TEAM.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  11. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    You can be very, very sure that President Trump hasn’t forgotten about the Awan Brothers Pakistani Spies that the Democrats used to breach National Security!!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Enough is enough! That is what I love ❤️ most about our President. He gave these bastards four months to prove they were worthy of our friendship but more importantly monetary aid. Cut off those $2 billion dollars 💵 and put it towards the building of our beautiful WALL. These bastards in Pakistan 🇵🇰 allow the Taliban to freely cross over their border. Maybe it is time for another MOAB or two right along the border. Our President has unleashed our military in Afghanistan 🇦🇫. We are destroying the poppy fields. We are also destroying the Taliban.

    The only group in my mind that have taken the mantle and run with it is the GCC. According to Thomas Wictor on Twitter, the are some of the best fighters out there. They are transforming the ME and Northern Africa.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  13. Johnny Bravo says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    DJT, a man on a mission; who’d have thought all it takes is common sense and a giant pair of balls!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  14. Sporty says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    This action pi**ed off Obama.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Nonlocality says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Forgive me, but I’m…in a mood. Continuing my earlier post.
    When is the last time we actually WON a war?
    In Vietnam, we killed a lot of people, theirs and ours. Did we ever kill any of the leaders responsible for the war?
    Ditto Afghanistan. In Iraq, we did get a couple, but not all. Why are we constantly having “peace talks” with Hezbollah, Mexico City, NKO, Moscow, Teresa May, Putin, Schumer, Farrakhan, Antifa, Trudeau, and Imams?
    Time for ultimatums. Not negotiations.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Pakistan is 90% Sunni muslim.
    Afghanistan is 90% Sunni muslim.
    There are 73 ‘branches’ of Islam and each claims to be the one true branch. Each follows their interpretation of the Koran but the one thing they all agree on is death to infidels.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sporty says:
      January 1, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      73 branches on a rotten tree.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      January 1, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      73 branches of a thoroughly rotten tree. Time to rip it out by the roots. Vlad the tree surgeon, or maybe the Austrian Arborealists (or their descendants). 1400+ years of nothing but problems.

      Here in Germany, fireworks can be blown off for a few hours around midnight on the 31st December (into 1st January). Since the 2015 infiltration, we’ve had in our ever-more-“diverse” town cannon crackers, cherry bombs, system fireworks (like Roman Candles, but hundreds of them “wired” together) going off from the 28th(!) December all through the 1st January, all hours of the day and night, at irregular intervals (kind of like water-drop-torture).

      And yet the police do nothing. The wife says they’re afraid to do anything, as they’d need two extra squad cars to deal with the “issues”.

      Of course, the police budgets (training, equipment, personnel, etc.) are cut every year, because our new “residents” are such peaceful people, we don’t have to staff for them…
      GOD forgive, help, and protect us all…

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  17. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I remember when he told Pakistan to take responsibility for Afghanistan. He also gave responsibility to India since they are strong allies of Afghanistan and give them a lot of financial aid.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. LKA in LA says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Thank you President Trump for giving more relief to the taxpayers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. MfM says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Only tweet I found of Trump’s with a quick look was a ‘retweet’ of a Townhall article about the Awan brothers. He also may have said something in a speech, meeting, interview or answering press questions.

    ABC, NBC, And CBS Pretty Much Bury IT Scandal Engulfing Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Office https://t.co/PjbZ2TGIKb
    — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2017

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. phoenixRising says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    PTech has to be included – Geo Webb reminds us that DNC Chairs have been involved even before Debbie Wasserman-Schultz –

    highly recommend you watch

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. holymercenary says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Trump’s gift is to clarify; he brings light, he exposes the darkness, he focuses a white-hot iridescent beam of transparency to the bugs and snakes and they scream and slither from being revealed. His tactics are so subtle, yet so powerful, they are patient and build to a deafening crescendo, each move is incremental, and builds upon the previous one, until we find ourselves in situations where he has ratcheted up the pressure on his enemies to such levels that it all becomes blindingly clear.

    He is the Michaelangelo of applying leverage and force to achieve a desired outcome. That’s why I never understood when people complained about Trump or what was “taking so long”, be it arrests or prosecutions or Crooked Hillary, or Obama, or the leakers, etc..

    I don’t understand how he works, but I understand what he does, and because of that, I trust him. If you see Trump for what he truly is, you trust him too, you know what I’m talking about. Sundance sees it, most of us can see it, and you can always tell who doesn’t see it. He operates on another level.

    Trust in Trump. These are the greatest years of our lives. The next 7 will be paradise on Earth and only get better. Everything is going to be OK. Trust in Trump, because he has God’s blessing upon him.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • kiskiminetas says:
      January 1, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      Amen and amen again! I too trust Trump completely and it enables me to weather all things thrown against him and us. I would follow that man to the gates of hell and if he asked me to go in with him I would not hesitated to do so. Such is my faith in PDJT.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ck says:
      January 1, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      Very well put.

      Like

      Reply
    • neal s says:
      January 1, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      PDJT is to patriotic Americans as king David was to the Jews. God has answered the prayers of those who love the USA and shown us mercy and blessed us with grace. Praise God and give thanks.

      Like

      Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    China Could Be Building A Military Base In Pakistan

    Excerpt:
    In a further development this past week, as part of the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Dialogue, a newly created trilateral format, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a major announcement that Beijing and Islamabad will look at extending the US$57 billion Chinese investment in CPEC to Afghanistan.

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/01/dont-be-alarmed-but-china-could-be-building-a-military-base-in-pakistan/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    ISIS has had a presence in Pakistan for some time. ISIS, Taliban, Muslim Brotherhood and Al Queda work together in and around Pakistan and Afghanistan.
    https://thediplomat.com/2017/11/isis-might-have-one-last-escape-route-pakistan/
    http://www.newsweek.com/where-isis-2018-iran-says-afghanistan-pakistan-islamic-state-loses-iraq-syria-745837

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. thetrain2016 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    One thing needs to be watched closely, to make up the gap, Pakistan may try to sell some nukes to Iran…

    Like

    Reply
  26. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Reckon that tweet has anything to do with this?:

    “Whatever happened to this Pakistani guy who worked with the DNC?”

    – President Trump to New York Times

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/29/trump-draws-attention-to-case-against-ex-dem-it-aide-imran-awan.html

    Like

    Reply
  27. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Looks like President Trump made the cut….

    The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in [Fiscal Year] 2016 Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” a National Security Council official told Fox News on Monday.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/01/trump-withholding-millions-in-aid-to-pakistan-as-accuses-country-giving-safe-haven-to-terrorists.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Nonlocality says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    #3 “War on terrorists” Why is it so important to ask is it a ‘Lone Wolf” terrorist or a ISIS/whatever attack? We call it a War on terrorism.” They call it a war on Christianity. How many terrorist attacks occur in China? Hong Kong SAR, Tibet? Russia? (except for Soviet-Russia invaded countries, like the Northern Caucasus regions, Georgia, and Chechnya, Ukraine).

    Like

    Reply
    • platypus says:
      January 1, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      According to Phil Haney, there’s no such thing as a lone wolf. Muzzies operate as a hive out of a mosque. The queen bee is the local imam.

      Like

      Reply
  29. MVW says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Pakistan has been on the terrorism naughty list for ever. Remember the terrorist attacks on India orchestrated by Pakistan? Ever hear of terrorist attacks on Pakistan from India (answer: No).

    Pakistan is just another terrorism sponsoring muslim state.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. madelinesminion says:
    January 1, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Sneaky globalist China always hovering in the background.

    “Iran says it has received a request from China to establish a connection between Pakistan’s Gwadar port – which Chinese companies are developing – and Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar.”
    https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2017/12/28/china-calls-for-connection-between-pakistans-gwadar-irans-chabahar/

    China–Pakistan Economic Corridor
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China%E2%80%93Pakistan_Economic_Corridor

    China is so full of crap:
    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/01/01/xi-jinping-new-years-eve-speech-china-keeper-international-order/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      January 1, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Yeah, CNN is sending out the same story that China is going to send money to all these countries that we’ve been paying foreign aid to. Fat chance, China isn’t going to give them free money…..they are too cheap for that.

      If these countries think they are going to get freebies from the Chinese they’re in for a big shock. lol

      Like

      Reply
    • jbrickley says:
      January 1, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Pakistan is a major Chinese trade partner which is why Trump was talking about favored nation status and India in the same breath. India would love to take business away from China.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        January 1, 2018 at 8:34 pm

        As I see it our President is squeezing China and North Korea. I.E. Take away the money and trade from their partners. He is already squeezing them with our direct trade. Now it will soon be Iran, Pakistan, then the kill shot with NAFTA. Get India in the mix and China has only one country to deal with. Us
        Our Lionis all over this. China is toast.

        Like

        Reply
  31. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Get ready for President Trump to start playing hardball. He got his tax plan thru, now he’s going to have the wall built off of foreign aid.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. John says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    They hid Osama Bin Laden and pocketed the money. Send some lackey’s in the mountains to ask where he might be. Bush and Obama was paying for these goose chases. Trump knows bullshit artists, he’s in construction. You start to spot them a mile away.

    Between the UN, Pakistan and others, Trump will probably save billions of dollars.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Found posted @LastRefuge2

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. jbrickley says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    “Never was that reality more stark than when the international community realized that 9/11 terrorist Osama Bin Laden held refuge inside Pakistan for almost a decade”.

    Also, stones throw away from a major Pakistan Miltary Acadamy, perhaps the equivalent to West Point! No wonder we went in with the stealthy helicopter Blackhawk gunships to land Seal Team 6 into the compound and take those scum unawares. The Pakistan military didn’t have a clue those aircraft were even there until morning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. RumpsterinPa says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Pakistan still harboring the real mastermind of AQ, Ayman Al-Zawahiri. He needs to be brought to justice. Bin Laden was the face of AQ but Egyptian Doctor is brains. Pakistan is not our friend.

    Like

    Reply
    • TrumpsterinPa says:
      January 1, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      Pakistan still harboring the real mastermind of AQ, Ayman Al-Zawahiri. That’s the guy who needs to be brought to justice. Bin Laden was the face of AQ. The evil Egyptian Doctor is the brains. DJT is right. Pakistan is harboring Terrorists. Not our friend.

      Like

      Reply
  36. Ackman420 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    And this is how you MAGA foreign policy. PDJT FTW!
    I will never get tired of this winning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Connecting the Awans to Bruce Ohr:

    Lburg says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:36 am (https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/20/december-20th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-335/comment-page-2/#comment-4756004)
    “Interesting timing. This morning, while going through FOIA documents looking for Bruce Ohr, I found this one:

    Case No. F-2012-37619 Doc No. C05407518
    (document date 2/12/2013 titled “Washington Meeting of G8 Roma-Lyon Group on Counterterrorism and Counter-Crime Advances Key Projects “). From the document on page 7 – (my emphasis)

    (SBU) LEBANESE HEZBALLAH (LH): CT Senior Advisor Michael
    Jacobson provided an overview of the international threat posed by
    LH noting it as a major concern due to its links to Iran, its
    stepped up terrorist campaign around the world, and its ongoing
    support to the Assad regime in Syria, including training, advice,
    and logistical assistance. Counselor to the Assistant Attorney
    General in the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division Bruce Ohr
    briefed on LH’s involvement in criminal activities, focusing on the
    Lebanese Canadian Bank (LCB) case, through which the USG uncovered
    an international criminal conspiracy in which funds were wired from
    Lebanon to the United States to buy used cars that were then
    transported to West Africa, sold, then laundered through cash
    couriers back to Lebanon. In December 2012, the U.S. Attorney
    filed a civil complaint seeking the forfeiture of over $480 million
    from several entities including Lebanese Canadian Bank for their
    role in facilitating the scheme.

    So in 2013, Holder’s DOJ already knew enough about bad actors using car sales to launder money that it could (and did) give a report at a G8 meeting about the issue. It would be interesting to see if the Lebanese Canadian Bank was in any way connected to the Awans, wouldn’t it?

    Anyone looking at or searching through the bank’s ledgers wouldn’t necessarily conclude that the Awan’s car dealership (the CIA) was a ruse…”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 1, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Casino Royale

    Money Penny speaking to Jame Bond:

    “I’m the money.”…

    “Ten million was wired to your account in Montenegro……with a contingency for 5 more if I deem it a prudent investment.

    “I suppose you’ve given some thought to the notion that if you lose……our government will have directly financed terrorism.”

    We know the feeling.

    Like

    Reply
  41. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 1, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    We can learn more about terror financing, including how governments directly and indirectly finance terror from this site: ACAMS

    The Most Respected Association for those Combating Financial Crime

    ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge, skills and expertise of AML/CTF and financial crime detection and prevention professionals. Our members include representatives from a wide range of financial institutions, regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies and industry sectors.

    http://www.acams.org/aml-resources/combatting-terrorist-financing/

    Like

    Reply
  42. Brant says:
    January 1, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Can someone tweet about TCTH to this guy? He had a comment on that chillum thread georgiafl put on at the top.

    Steve Williams
    @Sky_wis
    Proud supporter of President Donald Trump. Have zero use for the fake news. Tell me how I can help.
    Wisconsin, USA

    Like

    Reply
  43. William Dorritt says:
    January 1, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    TAQIYYA
    “Taqiyya is an Islamic doctrine that allows Muslims to deceive non-Muslims. As in lie to them. Dr. Sami Mukaram, author of Taqiyya in Islam, writes: “Taqiyya is of fundamental importance in Islam.
    Practically every Islamic sect agrees to it and practices it… Taqiyya is very prevalent in Islamic politics, especially in the modern era.” (Specific references to taqiyya in the Quran, the Hadith, and in Islamic law, can be found here.)”
    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2015/11/the_taqiyya_factor.html

    Get informed watch Dr Bill Warner YoutubeVideos,
    and David Wood “Acts17Apologetics” Chanel Youtube

    Why We Are Afraid, A 1400 Year Secret, by Dr Bill Warner

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      January 1, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      William, wish I could give you a THOUSAND ‘LIKES!!!!’ for this comment. Dr. Bill is just precious – but BRILLIANT. David Wood is a man after God’s own heart. I guess you already know about Robert Spencer, Pamela Geller and Weasel Zippers (all three on the CTH Blog Roll). Anyway, THANK YOU for bringing this forward!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s