President Trump Calls Out Pakistan “Lies and Deceit”…

On August 21st, 2017, President Trump began a very familiar process toward Pakistan within the geopolitical strategy known to us as The Trump Doctrine: ‘the accurate assignment of responsibility’, by honestly calling out the historic nature of the relationship.
In a remarkable speech on Afghanistan policy, President Trump addressed the nation and stated the continued Pakistani support of the Taliban extremists was only impeding the quest for peace.
The Trump policy goal was not Pakistan eliminating the Taliban, but rather outlining how the Afghanistan solution begins with the Taliban entering negotiations with the Afghan government. Pakistan -supporting the Taliban- continues to undermine that goal.
With little change since August, today President Trump calls out Pakistan:
AUGUST 2017 […] “The next pillar of our new strategy is to change the approach in how to deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond.
“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists. In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked together against common enemies.
“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices, but Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change. And that will change immediately.
“No partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target U.S. service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace. (transcript link)
President Trump states truth boldly. If anything President Trump stated was not the truth the Trump Doctrine -placement of strategic ownership- would not work. However, the entire international community knows that Pakistan, including their intelligence service ISI, has a great deal of hidden sympathy toward Islamic extremists within Afghanistan.
Never was that reality more stark than when the international community realized that 9/11 terrorist Osama Bin Laden held refuge inside Pakistan for almost a decade. Within the governing systems inside Pakistan there is a large contingent of Taliban sympathy. This reality has been the 800lb gorilla amid public discussions of international national security for several years.
August 2017 was the first time a U.S. President called it out, publicly.
This is where those who follow Trump closely will note a familiar pattern emerging.
The Taliban in Afghanistan are to Pakistan, as the DPRK is to China.
Remember, the solution to the threat that is Kim Jong-un is to assign direct responsibility toward Beijing. In a similar approach, the solution toward eliminating the threat of extremist violence from the Taliban is to assign direct responsibility toward Pakistan. President Trump began that process in August.
However, those who have followed closely will note there’s additional references.
♦When the threat is Sunni Extremism, the problem was/is the Muslim Brotherhood and the enabling of Qatar. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council. It is the GCC who are confronting Qatar, not the United States.
♦When the threat is Syria’s chemical weapon, the problem was/is the Assad regime and ISIS. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Russia; Russia initially refused to solve it, so Trump bombed the shit out of Assad – Russia/Assad took ownership, the chemical weapon use stopped; further action was not needed by the United States.
♦When the threat is DPRK’s nuclear weapons, the problem was/is Kim Jong-un and the enabling China. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that immediate threat to China. It is Beijing who can force Kim Jong-un to stand down, without war – Not the United States.
See the pattern? In each example President Trump assigns responsibility. However, the important element is the underlying ownership must be based entirely on truth. In each of the examples the truth was/is that Gulf States/Qatar, Assad/Russia, and China/Beijing were manipulating and enabling the problem behavior. By calling out that truth, each enabler was forced to take ownership and corrective action.
The same approach extends here with Afghanistan. However, the solution is not Pakistan eliminating the Taliban per se’; the solution lies in leveraging Pakistan to force the Taliban into negotiations with the legitimate Afghan government. Like the previous examples of Saudi Arabia and China, Trump has now assigned ownership of this objective to Pakistan.
Hillary even bypassed Congress to give 2 BILLION to Pakistan:
That’s right and Clinton still hasn’t been arrested. This is a great first step by the POTUS. But why aren’t Debbie “the Pakistani Spy” Shultz and her handler Awan in prison? Why don’t we hear about the Congressmen and women who let the Pakistani spy monitor, distribute and profit from their failure to protect information that could be used for blackmail, extortion or other nefarious intentions? These traitorous people need to start going to prison. Our Founding Father’s forecast current events pertaining to our government’s corruption. They also provided the blueprint and the solutions for correcting that corruption.
I am most intrigued by the silence on this “incident” as well. Could the name of the used car dealership be a clue?
Perhaps Awan and Company were “double agents” and have provided enough information to show the extent of the corruption within our government? Probably a stretch on that one.
Perhaps they had information that is seriously damaging to US and its foreign operations that we really don’t want anyone else to know of? Sounds more likely.
Another “matter” we will probably never find the answer to without forced admissions.
…and Huma too.
They haven’t gone anywhere and PDJT just reminded everyone of that in his NYT interview last week.
I wonder where that missing $6billion hillary lost went…..
Does Huma get a commission ?
I suspect she “found” much of it.
💀
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Pakistan should not have expected anything less when they wouldn’t allow US Investigators to interview the Kidnapping suspect who kidnapped that Canadian/American family. Probably because he is part of the haqqani network that is partially funded by the Pakistani government, and they can’t afford for that information to get out. The world should finally accept that President Trump is not messing around. He is laser focused on making America Great Again and nothing else.
Our President is not going to fund terrorists and backstabbers.
Those 167 countries that voted against the US moving our embassy to Jerusalem are about to experience this first hand.
We have a POTUS of Scottish German descent, who can count, deal, build, make hard decisions and wage war.
Preach it Sister!!!! Preach it!!! 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Love ya gafl, kick butt take names ( and coats😎🤓🤗😎 )
We could add “and take their boots” – that’s how it was done in the old west. 🙂
Done!! “and take their boots!!!”
LOL! Hey, AGG! Take their hats, their boots AND their lunch money, while singin’ “Whoopie-Kye-Yay, Fluster Clubbers!”
Love it!!!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Maybe with the elimination/incarnation of the Saudi Prince , Alaweed and George Soros, the Pakistan’s can make some better choices. They better move quickly because I see a protest/regime change if they don’t.
What’s happening in Iran must have Valerie Jerrett and BHO in a psychotic melt down. Prayers that their country can be saved. The women protesting are true Iranian Heros’!
Wow. I forgot about that.
All of the comments are right on. However we don’t speak enough of the real reason the Democrats have gone off the rails because they lost the election. It’s all about their final objective, to undermine the USA and drag us into the One World Order and we would be governed by the United Nations….please continue keeping the issue alive, as many citizen still do know the real truth, there are those that don’t care and the others have been brainwashed by the school system.
Starting with Chicago, whose alderman want the UN peacekeepers to come in to deal with their black on black violence. Chicago, Obama’s training ground for being a community organizer.
Blue Helments make good targets. But it won’t happen – there is no way that foreign troops will set foot in the US without LOTS of blood shed.
Center of available mass…..
Concentrate on front site, let out your breath, and just squeeze..
Heads have less armor.
No not a one world order.
It’s about The Clinton Foundation funding the DNC from Middle East and Persian countries.
This is a smart move by President Trump. Pakistan with its Inter-Services Intelligence spooks cannot be trusted. I bet India is pretty happy about this as well.
“Bin”….. Hahaha!
I’m certain Obama knew about Osama’s location quite some time before sending in an elite squad. He used old and useless Osama for electoral purposes, nothing more. Al Qaeda was not handicapped but Obama was empowered.
I expect there is a direct connection between Pakistani intelligence and the Anwai (or however they spell their name) outfit that DWS was covering for.
PM Modi of India has got to be rubbing his hands together as he partners with President Trump:
• Terminating American funding of Pakistan for supporting Taliban Terrorists
• Freezing the assets of Pakistani funders of terror
• Shifting American imports from china to source instead from India
• Securing Trade Deals for American Energy and Defense exports
They just don’t get it.
Pakistan hits back in response to President Trump’s condemning tweet:
Frustrated U.S. Might Withhold $255 Million in Aid From Pakistan
Since 2002, the United States has provided Pakistan with over $33 billion in aid.
Pakistan hid Bin Laden (if that was really bin Laden)
Pakistan accused US of killing Pakistani soldiers (but never proved it).
Pakistan/Taliban targeted Seal Team Six with help from Obama/Panetta leaks:
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/05/extortion_17_biden_panetta_leaks_doomed_seal_team_6.html
Pakistan gave American Stealth Helicopter technology to China
Pakistan embedded the Awan brothers to spy on Congress.
Reporter Luke Rosiak links the Awan brothers to a bizzare car dealership, a suspicious Hezbollah-Connected, character and disappearing money. (Links to his other Awan brothers articles included.)
12/19/2017 House IT Aides Ran Car Dealership With Markings Of A Nefarious Money Laundering Operation
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/19/house-it-aides-ran-car-dealership-with-markings-of-a-nefarious-money-laundering-operation/
THIS may link the Awans to Hezbollah and Obama’s treasonous actions.
I’ll believe the Awans were groomed by Pakistan until the Pakis can irrefutably prove otherwise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…and Huma too.
They also were embeded with the help of The Obamanation and his band of anti-American Muslim loving losers.
Pakistan allows Taliban, ISIS, Al Queda, MB to operate and hide there
33 billion to Pakistan in the last fifteen years.
I wonder how much of that money went to supporting terrorism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the BEST comments EVAH!!!!! Bravo DAVENY!!!
🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
He can respond all he wants – Pakistan isn’t getting the money.
Pakistan will let the world know the truth … as soon as they can fabricate a more-or-less believable lie about it.
Pakistan: a country where their policemen have stabbed Christians on the street and whose Lahore Bar Association threatened to burn alive any lawyer that defends a Christian girl falsely accused of blasphemy is a threat. STOP the FUNDING.
Pakistan .. I don’t think I’ve read many spy novels that did not go into depth about the depraved collusion of the Pakistanis. I think our President has read many of the same books!
An American couple jailed for 25 years for not washing their hands before touching a Qur’an. A British teacher arrested for naming a teddy bear ‘ Mohamed’. A business owner arrested for blasphemy because he threw away a business card bearing the name ‘Mohamed’. Just one atrocity after another. What to say about that country?
Anybody that goes there should not be allowed to return. Trump is right.
Obama AKA Soweto visited there using some unknown passport since US citizens could not travel there in 1980.
Don’t you think Americans have the right to know how this happened….officially? Shouldn’t Obama be forced to answer?
Imran Awan with links to Pakistani IC has been intelligence gathering in Congress for years. The Pakistani’s have been playing us for fools for a long time and it is time to put an end to it. The Awans and the Dem enablers should all be sitting in a quiet jail cell somewhere.
Notice Jackie Speir is now wearing a medical boot, she was the one who made sure the AWANS received security clearance, which I recently read their security clearance was forged.
Thank you. I didn’t know about her boot… another thing that makes me go hmmmmm
There is an awfully large amount of politicians wearing medical boots for this to be a coincidence.
maybe they have the same mafia bookie ?
The awans were handed the IT keys to the kingdom by Debbie wasserman Shultz. She made sure they had access to almost all of the hills networks and attempted to bully the capital police into returning a found laptop to her. The laptop was registered to dws and found hidden in the rayburn building. It may have been used to deliver blackmail worthy data between the awan mining activities and the dnc and hilliary. This is my suspicion.
Free the doctor who enabled a DNA confirmation on the Bin Laden compound. We should free him and give him citizenship and a new identity in America. Pretty ballsy of him to aid the US Intelligence agencies.
This!
“Assign responsibility” Wow! That’s it!
IMO, if we are to win the “War on Terrorism” we will eventually have to take out the promoters, sponsors, recruiters, and funders of terrorism. How? Declare war on Islamabad, Beijing, Tehran, and Assad. Tell them that if terrorists attack our country again, we will attack them every time–even if takes a massive strike. Period.
“War on Drugs.” We bust shiploads, dealers, but never the senders. Why?
“War on Poverty” We spend taxpayer money, but never hold useless, worthless, freeloaders accountable.
“War on Crime” Really? Do we not have any laws? Enforce them.
Yes, Mr. President, declare war on Pakistan. One nuke in the right place will do it.
A small nuke right into their pocketbook may do the trick. Money talks!
Yeah, that too.
It is past time we stop all of this political correctness crap…talking and not acting…it is very simple…Why do we have police? Because there are just some evil, bad , people out there.
Same with the world…Just a lot of evil bad people. And the only thing they understand is to “have their ass kicked” Have their ass kicked completely. Ever have a bully in high school. That is all they understand…and some do not…I have had my share of fights..and some…you get them down…beating on them…and they still do not understand…
They must have an “abject fear” of us. Then they will leave us alone.
Yes Sir, Gunny, Sir. That is why God made Marines (like my son), like General Mattis.
Nonlocality,
Then you sir are part of our Marine Corps family. Always Faithful. You need something, let me know.
Semper Fi
Seller Fi from ex corpsman 3rd Marine air El Toro
Word screwed it up … Semper Fi
“Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact.”
General Mattis
From Central Texas…Thanks.😎
Thankyou once again ,Professor Sundance, my favorite teacher, at good ole Tree house University. GOOOOW TEAM.
Go Wolverines!
Will this be tied into the AWANS?
My guess is yes since PDJT recently tweeted about the AWANS.
They are tied to a spy ring.
That’s why the democrats are batsh!t crazy since these guys were their IT GUYS.
Do you have the tweet?
I searched the Trump Twitter archive and can’t find it. http://www.trumptwitterarchive.com/archive
I’ll see if I can find it. It was within the last 2 weeks.
I don’t think it was a tweet. I think it was from that NYT interview he gave.
A Trump re-tweet (Jul 27, 2017 07:49:41 AM) of this Town Hall tweet that was mentioned by a NYT article:
So, the President is very aware of the security breach by the Awan brothers. He probably even knows if Debbie got involved with Imran Awan.
“But there is tremendous collusion with the Russians and with the Democratic Party. Including all of the stuff with the — and then whatever happened to the Pakistani guy, that had the two, you know, whatever happened to this Pakistani guy who worked with the D.N.C.?
Whatever happened to them? With the two servers that they broke up into a million pieces? Whatever happened to him? That was a big story. Now all of sudden [inaudible]. So I know The New York Times is going to — because those are real stories. Whatever happened to the Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails after she got [inaudible] — which you guys wrote, but then you dropped — was that you?”-Pres. Trump
That’s funny. President Trump asking “whatever happened to this Pakistani guy who worked with the DNC? I bet a box of Dunkin Donuts that he knew the answer to that question, but was having fun throwing it out there… breadcrumbs, breadcrumbs.
Here is a link to the NYT article:
Don’t know about twitter, but Fox News has it:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/29/trump-draws-attention-to-case-against-ex-dem-it-aide-imran-awan.html
You can be very, very sure that President Trump hasn’t forgotten about the Awan Brothers Pakistani Spies that the Democrats used to breach National Security!!!
…used, allowed and paid to breach National Security.
No doubt the Awan brothers breached opposition party computers to funnel information to Obama, Hillary, Wasserman-Schultz and company.
The Awan brothers were allowed to access US Congressional computers FROM PAKISTAN!!!
Your absolutely right georgiafl! I think that tweet from our President has a lot of Democrats scared out of their minds.
Sweating and P-ing blood.
I just refreshed look above to my comment to you. LOL
Seems we are on the same page here.
Warms the cockles of the heart. 💚
Enough is enough! That is what I love ❤️ most about our President. He gave these bastards four months to prove they were worthy of our friendship but more importantly monetary aid. Cut off those $2 billion dollars 💵 and put it towards the building of our beautiful WALL. These bastards in Pakistan 🇵🇰 allow the Taliban to freely cross over their border. Maybe it is time for another MOAB or two right along the border. Our President has unleashed our military in Afghanistan 🇦🇫. We are destroying the poppy fields. We are also destroying the Taliban.
The only group in my mind that have taken the mantle and run with it is the GCC. According to Thomas Wictor on Twitter, the are some of the best fighters out there. They are transforming the ME and Northern Africa.
When our military strikes these targets, it will be devastating….completely devastating.
Fire and fury…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t actually LIKE it, but it does represent what is going on over there.
Oh please, please drop 10 MOABS along their border and send the videos to every corner of the earth for them to see what we will do with countries that we have given money then turned around and screwed us.
The Awan brothers are probably STILL accessing US congressional computers.
We need to stop funding these enemy states like Pakistan.
We could build the wall with the money that we waste in the Middle East in one year.
DJT, a man on a mission; who’d have thought all it takes is common sense and a giant pair of balls!
Titanium
Lol Sporty, Light, but very, very strong!
gold-plated of course.
Of course georgiafl, being a self made man – tatse is everything 🤣 ^^^👍^^^
Aargh, “taste”!
I read taste the 1st time😎🤓 knew where you were going😁
Johnny Bravo,
And to just simply speak the truth.
👍 Maiingankwe
Because, the truth “sets us free” – a divine promise we at the tree house have been experriencing for some months and born out in our praise over these past few days.
This action pi**ed off Obama.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flies usually land on big piles of… Barack.
The fly won’t leave 0bama to light on a wall.
Flies were also drawn to Hillbags.
GOOD!
Well, he can just put iti n his pockeeeestan😎
Forgive me, but I’m…in a mood. Continuing my earlier post.
When is the last time we actually WON a war?
In Vietnam, we killed a lot of people, theirs and ours. Did we ever kill any of the leaders responsible for the war?
Ditto Afghanistan. In Iraq, we did get a couple, but not all. Why are we constantly having “peace talks” with Hezbollah, Mexico City, NKO, Moscow, Teresa May, Putin, Schumer, Farrakhan, Antifa, Trudeau, and Imams?
Time for ultimatums. Not negotiations.
^^^^this^^^^
Small nuke…just once….then tell them all…”your next”
Pakistan is 90% Sunni muslim.
Afghanistan is 90% Sunni muslim.
There are 73 ‘branches’ of Islam and each claims to be the one true branch. Each follows their interpretation of the Koran but the one thing they all agree on is death to infidels.
73 branches on a rotten tree.
73 branches of a thoroughly rotten tree. Time to rip it out by the roots. Vlad the tree surgeon, or maybe the Austrian Arborealists (or their descendants). 1400+ years of nothing but problems.
Here in Germany, fireworks can be blown off for a few hours around midnight on the 31st December (into 1st January). Since the 2015 infiltration, we’ve had in our ever-more-“diverse” town cannon crackers, cherry bombs, system fireworks (like Roman Candles, but hundreds of them “wired” together) going off from the 28th(!) December all through the 1st January, all hours of the day and night, at irregular intervals (kind of like water-drop-torture).
And yet the police do nothing. The wife says they’re afraid to do anything, as they’d need two extra squad cars to deal with the “issues”.
Of course, the police budgets (training, equipment, personnel, etc.) are cut every year, because our new “residents” are such peaceful people, we don’t have to staff for them…
GOD forgive, help, and protect us all…
Don’t wish that on anyone. Europe is in deep trouble.
I remember when he told Pakistan to take responsibility for Afghanistan. He also gave responsibility to India since they are strong allies of Afghanistan and give them a lot of financial aid.
Thank you President Trump for giving more relief to the taxpayers.
Only tweet I found of Trump’s with a quick look was a ‘retweet’ of a Townhall article about the Awan brothers. He also may have said something in a speech, meeting, interview or answering press questions.
ABC, NBC, And CBS Pretty Much Bury IT Scandal Engulfing Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Office https://t.co/PjbZ2TGIKb
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2017
It was the NYT interview.
Here is the NYT article:
click on picture to copy link
It was in the NYT interview that PDJT said “Whatever happened to this Pakistani guy who worked with the DNC?” the president asked in an interview published Thursday by the New York Times. Notice that he said working ” with ” the DNC as opposed to ” for ” the DNC ?
PTech has to be included – Geo Webb reminds us that DNC Chairs have been involved even before Debbie Wasserman-Schultz –
highly recommend you watch
Just wanted to add:
Why is President Trump’s first tweet in 2018 about cutting funding to Pakistan? Could it be their tech firms hacked our Most Secure US Networks 1998-2018 !!!
“HACKED”?
Why did the AWANS court appearance for January disappear from the court docket?
Do we have the AWANS at GITMO?
Ah ha. Very good question.
One of them is doing his canary impression.
Trump’s gift is to clarify; he brings light, he exposes the darkness, he focuses a white-hot iridescent beam of transparency to the bugs and snakes and they scream and slither from being revealed. His tactics are so subtle, yet so powerful, they are patient and build to a deafening crescendo, each move is incremental, and builds upon the previous one, until we find ourselves in situations where he has ratcheted up the pressure on his enemies to such levels that it all becomes blindingly clear.
He is the Michaelangelo of applying leverage and force to achieve a desired outcome. That’s why I never understood when people complained about Trump or what was “taking so long”, be it arrests or prosecutions or Crooked Hillary, or Obama, or the leakers, etc..
I don’t understand how he works, but I understand what he does, and because of that, I trust him. If you see Trump for what he truly is, you trust him too, you know what I’m talking about. Sundance sees it, most of us can see it, and you can always tell who doesn’t see it. He operates on another level.
Trust in Trump. These are the greatest years of our lives. The next 7 will be paradise on Earth and only get better. Everything is going to be OK. Trust in Trump, because he has God’s blessing upon him.
Amen and amen again! I too trust Trump completely and it enables me to weather all things thrown against him and us. I would follow that man to the gates of hell and if he asked me to go in with him I would not hesitated to do so. Such is my faith in PDJT.
Very well put.
PDJT is to patriotic Americans as king David was to the Jews. God has answered the prayers of those who love the USA and shown us mercy and blessed us with grace. Praise God and give thanks.
China Could Be Building A Military Base In Pakistan
Excerpt:
In a further development this past week, as part of the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Dialogue, a newly created trilateral format, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a major announcement that Beijing and Islamabad will look at extending the US$57 billion Chinese investment in CPEC to Afghanistan.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/01/dont-be-alarmed-but-china-could-be-building-a-military-base-in-pakistan/
The pentagon had better wise up about China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump will see to it that China economically overextends itself.
Then implodes if necessary.
I remember that “movie”. Seems it took about 7 years to work on another Communist power.
ISIS has had a presence in Pakistan for some time. ISIS, Taliban, Muslim Brotherhood and Al Queda work together in and around Pakistan and Afghanistan.
https://thediplomat.com/2017/11/isis-might-have-one-last-escape-route-pakistan/
http://www.newsweek.com/where-isis-2018-iran-says-afghanistan-pakistan-islamic-state-loses-iraq-syria-745837
It is one of their R&R retreats.
One thing needs to be watched closely, to make up the gap, Pakistan may try to sell some nukes to Iran…
You think they haven’t yet?
Reckon that tweet has anything to do with this?:
“Whatever happened to this Pakistani guy who worked with the DNC?”
– President Trump to New York Times
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/29/trump-draws-attention-to-case-against-ex-dem-it-aide-imran-awan.html
Looks like President Trump made the cut….
The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in [Fiscal Year] 2016 Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” a National Security Council official told Fox News on Monday.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/01/trump-withholding-millions-in-aid-to-pakistan-as-accuses-country-giving-safe-haven-to-terrorists.html
What does the 9th circuit have to say on this?
#3 “War on terrorists” Why is it so important to ask is it a ‘Lone Wolf” terrorist or a ISIS/whatever attack? We call it a War on terrorism.” They call it a war on Christianity. How many terrorist attacks occur in China? Hong Kong SAR, Tibet? Russia? (except for Soviet-Russia invaded countries, like the Northern Caucasus regions, Georgia, and Chechnya, Ukraine).
According to Phil Haney, there’s no such thing as a lone wolf. Muzzies operate as a hive out of a mosque. The queen bee is the local imam.
Pakistan has been on the terrorism naughty list for ever. Remember the terrorist attacks on India orchestrated by Pakistan? Ever hear of terrorist attacks on Pakistan from India (answer: No).
Pakistan is just another terrorism sponsoring muslim state.
Sneaky globalist China always hovering in the background.
“Iran says it has received a request from China to establish a connection between Pakistan’s Gwadar port – which Chinese companies are developing – and Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar.”
https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2017/12/28/china-calls-for-connection-between-pakistans-gwadar-irans-chabahar/
China–Pakistan Economic Corridor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China%E2%80%93Pakistan_Economic_Corridor
China is so full of crap:
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/01/01/xi-jinping-new-years-eve-speech-china-keeper-international-order/
Yeah, CNN is sending out the same story that China is going to send money to all these countries that we’ve been paying foreign aid to. Fat chance, China isn’t going to give them free money…..they are too cheap for that.
If these countries think they are going to get freebies from the Chinese they’re in for a big shock. lol
China’s economy is precarious.
Pakistan is a major Chinese trade partner which is why Trump was talking about favored nation status and India in the same breath. India would love to take business away from China.
As I see it our President is squeezing China and North Korea. I.E. Take away the money and trade from their partners. He is already squeezing them with our direct trade. Now it will soon be Iran, Pakistan, then the kill shot with NAFTA. Get India in the mix and China has only one country to deal with. Us
Our Lionis all over this. China is toast.
Get ready for President Trump to start playing hardball. He got his tax plan thru, now he’s going to have the wall built off of foreign aid.
I hope President Trump stocks up on plenty of this:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
They hid Osama Bin Laden and pocketed the money. Send some lackey’s in the mountains to ask where he might be. Bush and Obama was paying for these goose chases. Trump knows bullshit artists, he’s in construction. You start to spot them a mile away.
Between the UN, Pakistan and others, Trump will probably save billions of dollars.
Taking the Money.
While the world feigns surprise and dismay.
Go ahead, Dems: Side with Pakistan and the Terrorists.
Found posted @LastRefuge2
“Never was that reality more stark than when the international community realized that 9/11 terrorist Osama Bin Laden held refuge inside Pakistan for almost a decade”.
Also, stones throw away from a major Pakistan Miltary Acadamy, perhaps the equivalent to West Point! No wonder we went in with the stealthy helicopter Blackhawk gunships to land Seal Team 6 into the compound and take those scum unawares. The Pakistan military didn’t have a clue those aircraft were even there until morning.
Pakistan still harboring the real mastermind of AQ, Ayman Al-Zawahiri. He needs to be brought to justice. Bin Laden was the face of AQ but Egyptian Doctor is brains. Pakistan is not our friend.
Pakistan still harboring the real mastermind of AQ, Ayman Al-Zawahiri. That’s the guy who needs to be brought to justice. Bin Laden was the face of AQ. The evil Egyptian Doctor is the brains. DJT is right. Pakistan is harboring Terrorists. Not our friend.
And this is how you MAGA foreign policy. PDJT FTW!
I will never get tired of this winning.
Awans owed money to Hezbollah connected fugitive:
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/21/congressional-computer-admins-in-criminal-probe-owed-money-to-hezbollah-connected-fugitive/
Al Qaeda’s Ayman al Zawahiri is in Karachi, Pakistan sheltered by Pakistan’s ISI:
http://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/isi-sheltering-al-qaeda-chief-ayman-al-zawahiri-in-karachi-report/story-MqprzbODX6c4627OCli8BJ.html
Connecting the Awans to Bruce Ohr:
Lburg says:
December 20, 2017 at 10:36 am (https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/20/december-20th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-335/comment-page-2/#comment-4756004)
“Interesting timing. This morning, while going through FOIA documents looking for Bruce Ohr, I found this one:
Case No. F-2012-37619 Doc No. C05407518
(document date 2/12/2013 titled “Washington Meeting of G8 Roma-Lyon Group on Counterterrorism and Counter-Crime Advances Key Projects “). From the document on page 7 – (my emphasis)
(SBU) LEBANESE HEZBALLAH (LH): CT Senior Advisor Michael
Jacobson provided an overview of the international threat posed by
LH noting it as a major concern due to its links to Iran, its
stepped up terrorist campaign around the world, and its ongoing
support to the Assad regime in Syria, including training, advice,
and logistical assistance. Counselor to the Assistant Attorney
General in the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division Bruce Ohr
briefed on LH’s involvement in criminal activities, focusing on the
Lebanese Canadian Bank (LCB) case, through which the USG uncovered
an international criminal conspiracy in which funds were wired from
Lebanon to the United States to buy used cars that were then
transported to West Africa, sold, then laundered through cash
couriers back to Lebanon. In December 2012, the U.S. Attorney
filed a civil complaint seeking the forfeiture of over $480 million
from several entities including Lebanese Canadian Bank for their
role in facilitating the scheme.
So in 2013, Holder’s DOJ already knew enough about bad actors using car sales to launder money that it could (and did) give a report at a G8 meeting about the issue. It would be interesting to see if the Lebanese Canadian Bank was in any way connected to the Awans, wouldn’t it?
Anyone looking at or searching through the bank’s ledgers wouldn’t necessarily conclude that the Awan’s car dealership (the CIA) was a ruse…”
cash for clunkers probably.
Casino Royale
Money Penny speaking to Jame Bond:
“I’m the money.”…
“Ten million was wired to your account in Montenegro……with a contingency for 5 more if I deem it a prudent investment.
“I suppose you’ve given some thought to the notion that if you lose……our government will have directly financed terrorism.”
We know the feeling.
Sorry, Vesper Lind as “the money.”
We can learn more about terror financing, including how governments directly and indirectly finance terror from this site: ACAMS
The Most Respected Association for those Combating Financial Crime
ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge, skills and expertise of AML/CTF and financial crime detection and prevention professionals. Our members include representatives from a wide range of financial institutions, regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies and industry sectors.
http://www.acams.org/aml-resources/combatting-terrorist-financing/
Can someone tweet about TCTH to this guy? He had a comment on that chillum thread georgiafl put on at the top.
Steve Williams
@Sky_wis
Proud supporter of President Donald Trump. Have zero use for the fake news. Tell me how I can help.
Wisconsin, USA
TAQIYYA
“Taqiyya is an Islamic doctrine that allows Muslims to deceive non-Muslims. As in lie to them. Dr. Sami Mukaram, author of Taqiyya in Islam, writes: “Taqiyya is of fundamental importance in Islam.
Practically every Islamic sect agrees to it and practices it… Taqiyya is very prevalent in Islamic politics, especially in the modern era.” (Specific references to taqiyya in the Quran, the Hadith, and in Islamic law, can be found here.)”
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2015/11/the_taqiyya_factor.html
Get informed watch Dr Bill Warner YoutubeVideos,
and David Wood “Acts17Apologetics” Chanel Youtube
Why We Are Afraid, A 1400 Year Secret, by Dr Bill Warner
William, wish I could give you a THOUSAND ‘LIKES!!!!’ for this comment. Dr. Bill is just precious – but BRILLIANT. David Wood is a man after God’s own heart. I guess you already know about Robert Spencer, Pamela Geller and Weasel Zippers (all three on the CTH Blog Roll). Anyway, THANK YOU for bringing this forward!
