President Trump Begins Familiar Strategic Process – Pakistan Assigned Ownership of Afghanistan Extremism…

A very familiar pattern is emerging as President Trump turns his attention toward solving the ongoing issues within Afghanistan. A very uniquely Trumpian geopolitical strategy based on assigned ownership, economics and self-interest.
Last night as President Trump addressed the nation to discuss the ongoing conflict within Afghanistan he took the first step: Trump assigned strategic ownership to Pakistan:
[…] “The next pillar of our new strategy is to change the approach in how to deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond.
“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists. In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked together against common enemies.
“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices, but Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change. And that will change immediately.
“No partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target U.S. service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace. (transcript link)
If anything President Trump stated was not the brutal reality the placement of strategic ownership would not work. However, the entire international community knows that Pakistan, including their intelligence service ISI, has a great deal of hidden sympathy toward Islamic extremists within Afghanistan.
Never was that reality more stark than when the international community realized that 9/11 terrorist Osama Bin Laden held refuge inside Pakistan for almost a decade. Within the governing systems inside Pakistan there is a large contingent of Taliban sympathy. This reality has been the 800lb gorilla amid public discussions of international national security for several years.
Last night President Trump called it out, publicly.
This is where those who follow Trump closely will note a familiar pattern emerging.
The Taliban in Afghanistan are to Pakistan, as the DPRK is to China.
Remember, the solution to the threat that is Kim Jong-un was to assign direct responsibility toward Beijing. In a similar approach, the solution toward eliminating the threat of extremist violence from the Taliban is to assign direct responsibility toward Pakistan. President Trump began that process last night.
However, those who have followed closely will note there’s additional references.
♦When the threat is Sunni Extremism, the problem was/is the Muslim Brotherhood and the enabling of Qatar. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council. It is the GCC who are confronting Qatar, not the United States.
♦When the threat is Syria’s chemical weapon, the problem was/is the Assad regime and ISIS. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Russia; Russia initially refused to solve it, so Trump bombed the shit out of Assad – Russia/Assad took ownership, the chemical weapon use stopped; further action was not needed by the United States.
♦When the threat is DPRK’s nuclear weapons, the problem was/is Kim Jong-un and the enabling China. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that immediate threat to China. It was Beijing who told Kim Jong-un to stand down. Not the United States.
See the pattern? In each example President Trump assigns responsibility. However, the important element is the underlying ownership must be based entirely on truth. In each of the examples the truth was/is that Gulf States/Qatar, Assad/Russia, and China/Beijing were manipulating and enabling the problem behavior. By calling out that truth, each enabler was forced to take ownership and corrective action.
The same approach extends here with Afghanistan. However, the solution is not Pakistan eliminating the Taliban per se’; the solution lies in leveraging Pakistan to force the Taliban into negotiations with the legitimate Afghan government. Like the previous examples of Saudi Arabia and China, Trump has now assigned ownership of this objective to Pakistan.
The U.S. Military can/will engage the Taliban and Pakistan is on notice it better not act to enable the extremists. Cliff Notes:
Additionally, this approach only works if there’s leverage to cajole Pakistan to act. Fortunately creating “leverage” is almost a uniquely Trumpian life-skill. Throughout Trump’s business career he’s been a master at leverage. Now with control of the largest economy and market in the world, he’s got massive economic leverage to generate beneficial national security outcomes.
Saudi Arabia was leveraged by U.S. economics and our commitments to their national security. China was/is being leveraged by U.S. economics and their need to keep access to our markets. So what approach will POTUS Trump use for Pakistan, yep – economics. It’s right there:
[…] “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting.”…
Who is Pakistan’s biggest regional adversary? India.
[…] “Another critical part of the South Asia strategy or America is to further develop its strategic partnership with India, the world’s largest democracy and a key security and economic harbor of the United States.
“We appreciate India’s important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but India makes billions of dollars in trade with the United States, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development.” (transcript)
President Trump is smartly focusing on alliances with open democracies in regions where the greatest mutual economic benefits are possible.
♦For the North Korean problem, Japan, South-Korea and India are all economically leveraged against China by President Trump via favorable trade and market access opportunities.
[Note that “bilateral” trade deals are essential in these efforts.]
♦For the Afghanistan problem, India again becomes the economic leverage against Pakistan. China has a great deal of investment in Pakistan, and China also views India as an economic threat to their one-road/one-belt plans.
For those who are worried about expansive military endeavors that will result in death and quagmire I would advise to put your mind at ease. The military is needed as the visible alternative to economic leverage, see North Korea. It is a reference; but military engagement unto itself is not the central tenet or fulcrum upon which the economic leverage is dependent.
The U.S. military is not the leverage, the military helps creates leverage. The leverage itself is economic. Financial interests are always the best leverage to use because inherent within the fundamental principles of economics is ‘self-interest’. Actions taken generate financial benefits; those benefits are direct and immediate to the interests of those generating the results.
From the policy and outlook of trade and U.S. economic engagement, obviously India’s Prime Minister Modi is a much more preferred ally. Both China and Pakistan fully understand the dynamics of this mutually beneficial Trump/Modi relationship and what it can mean for their own economic self-interests.
Finally Afghanistan’s government appears fully aware of the approach.
So what can we anticipate as next steps? Well if the familiar pattern repeats:
- Look for Pakistan to attempt to avoid ownership.
- Look for President Trump and Secretary Tillerson to keep pulling Pakistan into each discussion point when referencing Afghanistan.
- Look for President Trump tweets aimed at creating and affirming the U.S. expectations of Pakistan. Each time this happens the ownership gets stronger.
- Look for our diplomatic team to talk about Pakistan helping to solve the problem.
- Look for any affirming U.S. signals of warmth and friendship toward India.
These will all be indications of the ongoing strategy. So far, this economic geopolitical approach has worked well with Syria/Russia, Qatar/Saudi Arabia and DPRK/China. No reason not to be optimistic about Afghanistan (Taliban)/Pakistan.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
Successful people know and understand how to find solutions to problems. Brilliant leaders however, put those solutions into action and get things done.
THAT’S why I voted for Donald Trump.
Same here…we FINALLY have an ACCOMPLISHED ADULT in charge of our country. You have to go back an incredibly long time to find a president even close to Trump. Maybe Eisenhower because he was a general? And even that’s a stretch. It’s amazing; he keeps the dopey media chasing shiny objects while he cleans up the world. We are witnessing world-changing history before our eyes…and WE made it happen by electing this wonderful man. Great job TREEPERS!
The man, our President is so Brilliant!
Yes the man is brilliant.
I’ve always thought Pakistan to be as much or more of a threat to US as the Norks were.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump and his incredibly competent cabinet will pull this Afghan deal off too. Toggle the Afghanistan switch. THIS is how to "Reset"!
A lot has happened since Pres Trump made those old tweets.
I think he would love nothing more than to pull our troops out of there.
But now that the Islamic State has moved into Afghanistan…the ‘exit strategy’ has to be different.
And thanks, Sundance.
Very astute interpretation of the whole situation, as usual.
This IS how yo get your soldiers out of there. Bush and Obama could have done this strategy, and if they had done this, we’d be the hell out of there.
But they were children, didn’t hire the right people, didn’t have the vision or the knowledge, or as Trump always says, they didn’t know what the hell they were doing.
I now think people are starting to GET IT! Trade deals, military leverage, etc. BEAUTIFUL!
Agree wheatie. Huge difference between lying and reconsidering a direction after further developments, advisement and information gathering. Trump is doing the latter and I wouldn’t want it any other way. Reality not ideology. God bless POTUS and our military.
I’ve not had a chance to listen to his speech as yet – did he happen to mention that the first step with Pakistan will be to remove the spy ring that has operated in Congress for the last 15 years?
The Awan’s trial is at the end of the month – they have to get them all or this crap is going to go on forever!
LikeLiked by 2 people
this website is the best regarding the analysis. so glad I found it
LikeLiked by 6 people
YES! It’s incumbent on US to share CTH posts EVERYWHERE! We need to educate our fellow citizens! My friends always ask me, “what can I do?” I always tell them read this site and share it! It frustrates me that I don’t see shared posts in my FB page from my friends…I’m trying to do my best to coach them, but man, it’s tough!
Agree doit. Very tough.
Totally agree n1. Just emailed this analysis to my neighbor, a lukewarm Trump voter. He is a habitual NPR, PBS,NBC viewer who just will not change habits. He is brainwashed. Voted for Trump because Hillary was not an option, but also an Obama voter. There are millions like him. I live in a community full of them. Intellectuals, don’t cha know. These are the voters that need the truth but are not getting it. Since my neighbor has labeled me biased, and shuts me down, our political discussions are limited as are my attempts to share information from “biased sites” (his words). This analysis of Trump strategy is just too damn good not to share. It is NOWHERE else.
Thanks Sundance. I really wish Trump had a communication team to get this and other analysis out. Imo, it would make a huge difference in securing the next election.
WOW. Five in the morning, and Sundance is up and posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now Napalm all the poppy fields that fund terrorism.
Love love winning THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP
President Trump you knocked it out of the park. We are with you all the way. Thank you for your leadership.
Does he mean, Pah-kee-stahn ?
Thank you SD and President Trump. I am finally seeing the big picture on why PDJT says, “don’t worry, I’ve got this”. All about leverage. And if you think about it, life is all about leverage. i.e.. I’ve got something you want, what do you have that I want? Let’s deal!
Every day, the pearl clutching drives me crazy to the point I almost need to back off. Then by the end of the day, problem goes away and all is merry again.
My biggest worries are on the domestic front. What is the leverage/deal in how to solve the hate and unrest by the Soros backed hate groups and others? PDJT says jobs will solve it. Maybe so, but the infidels need to WANT to work. Many have been housed in mommy and daddy’s house for the past 8 years bc they couldn’t find a job and now they are used to having things given to them. Somehow, the work ethic needs to return. But, I’m sure our President “has this” too. No worries.. let Trump be Trump!
Nice work Don.
And you’ve mentioned to China that India, with the potential massive economic adrenalin shot as a China “replacement” for our domestic market, might well leave the Middle Kingdom exporting to rather…errr….inferior markets.
You naughty boy.
The seeds for this were set in Riyadh.
23 May 2017
“Addressing the Muslim-majority nations Donald Trump named India as the country affected by terrorism. He totally ignored Pakistan in his speech.”
“The US in the recent months has pressed Pakistan to settle issues with Afghanistan through talks. Washington has shown clear tilt towards India too on the issue of terrorism.”
And oh lookie here – seems LtG McMaster did NOT get his way. (oopsie, Steve).
“the recent visit of US National Security Adviser Lt-Gen HR McMaster had raised hopes of better Pak-US ties”
http://nation.com.pk/national/23-May-2017/pakistan-fumes-over-trump-s-indifference
The new Trump Pakistan ambassador, nominated 20 Jul 2017, is being transferred from his current position as Ambassador to Turkey.
https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2017/07/21/trump-taps-new-ambassador-to-afghanistan/
Pakistan has clear vision as to exactly what Pakistan is facing.
21 Aug 2017
“As brainstorming started at Camp David, Centcom Chief Gen Joseph Votel visited Pakistan along with a military delegation.”
“According to US media quoting US officials, under one proposal the US would begin a review of whether to designate Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism unless it pursues senior leaders of the Afghan Taliban and the allied Haqqani network. Such a designation would trigger harsh U.S. sanctions, including a ban on arms sales and an end to U.S. economic assistance.”
“There is a near unanimity among US generals beginning with CJCS Gen Joseph Dunford to Gen Votel that peace in Afghanistan and the region hinges on Pakistan’s cooperation.”
https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2017/08/21/us-afghan-policy-and-pakistan/
And this, my fellow Treepers, is why we all come to this blog.
For Sundance’s flawless analysis.
Great stuff. And just as good as Sundance’s analysis is Trump’s strategic planning. He does this expertly, over and over again. And it just keeps working.
