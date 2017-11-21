MAGA Brilliant – Multidimensional Economic Policy – Trade Shift to Durables…

Go through the archives and you’ll note a strategy unfolding that few, including us, could fully conceptualize when it first appeared. Way back when candidate Trump first began to put his economic plans into platform outlines the subtle signature was there, but few were paying attention.
In order to reverse three decades of middle-class economic erosion, there were indicators that Trump’s strategy was a radical change in approach. In essence the strategy was to split the economic policy into two areas and sequence the policy: highly-consumable goods (first) and durable goods (second).
Both product sectors have historically been viewed and approached by economic policy makers using a single financial strategy. That singular approach gave rise to Wall Street benefiting and Main Street suffering. Investment-class gained; middle-class suffered.
Trump outlined an approach –albeit vaguely– that was multidimensional.
His policy would first target multinational corporations, using the U.S. Treasury (Mnuchin) to weaken their grip and influence; simultaneously, he would use energy policy to drive down domestic prices in highly-consumable products (fuel, food, energy sector). These sectors are not measured in fed inflation indexes; however, if lowered, these facets of consumer spending can also increase the amount of disposable income available for workers.
In essence, expand the economy by lowering the aggregate cost of living for the middle-class who live paycheck-to-paycheck. Use monetary policy, fiscal policy and trade policy), to entice domestic investment and create jobs; and ultimately put upward pressure on wages.
That’s where we are now.
The second aspect of Trump economic policy is geared toward ‘durable goods’. That’s where the trade imbalance plays a larger role in the strategy.
As the economy expands, Americans can now afford rises in the prices of durable goods. However, as with all manufacturing systems -geared toward retaining market share inside a consumer economy (ie. the U.S. market)- the foreign creators will first seek to retain competitive pricing structure by making efficiencies within their own business models.
When foreign manufacturers entering a phase of cost-cutting analysis (note Team Trump just left Asia) you immediately hit them with stronger forecasted trade rules on their products. The manufacturers financial analysis then has to contain the possibility of new rules. That’s where Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer come in:
On Oct. 5, the ITC [International Trade Commission] voted unanimously in favor of Whirlpool, which brought a complaint forward accusing Samsung and LG Electronics, its South Korean competitors, of flooding U.S. markets with cheap washing machines and pricing out domestic manufacturers. While the ITC didn’t say material harm was coming from South Korea in particular, Whirlpool alleged the country’s manufacturers shifted production into other countries (Thailand and Vietnam) in order to avoid U.S. anti-dumping tariffs imposed in previous years.
The ITC’s recommendations will be sent to President Donald Trump, who will have two months to make a final decision.
This second phase is where the two economic engines: Wall Street and Main Street; begin to come into parity again. The FED does measure the cost of durable goods in their inflation index. Rises in durable goods are recorded in inflation indexes and monetary policy (interest rates) is influenced accordingly.
Trump’s phase-one befuddled the FED who have been perplexed over inflation being virtually non existent. Most of the reason for this disconnect has been the downward price pressure on (non-measured) highly-consumable goods; and static prices on (measured) durable goods. The FED can see the economy expanding, but they cannot, or at least couldn’t until now, reconcile the lack of inflation.
Wages are growing, albeit modestly at first – but now gaining speed, as a result of economic expansion and increased employment. This wage growth, in combination with keeping downward pressure on high-consumable prices, allows Trump to begin a series of aggressive trade policies that will slowly raise durable good prices.
The trade policy, tightly executed by Trump, Mnuchin, Ross and Lighthizer, will put increased pressure on manufacturers to make products in the U.S. In turn this puts further demand on U.S. workers; which, in turn, drives up the wages – to afford the prices of durable goods as they increase.
Simultaneously, it must be remembered that every dollar removed from imports actually increases the GDP. The value of all imported goods is deducted from the combined value of all goods and services we produce. If we drop $1 billion in imports on Washing Machines, and simultaneously manufacture $1 billion on Washing Machines in the U.S., the U.S. GDP gains $2 billion in value. The U.S. economy actually expands by more than $2 billion because the attached manufacturing wages are also inside the U.S.
This multi-prong approach is one of the reasons why it just doesn’t seem to be part of the strategy to keep the U.S. inside NAFTA as it currently is constructed. Perhaps, just perhaps, the NAFTA exercise is more optical than actual. Perhaps, it’s more about the outside world seeing the U.S. trade position as executed, than actually negotiating….
Brilliant!
The future’s so bright…we gonna need shades.
LikeLiked by 23 people
You knew it was coming! 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
On a side note, after reading the previous article about the updated fourth quarter growth numbers and all the positive economic indicators, I had to run out and pick up my dog from the groomers.
As I ran my errands, I happened to notice two things. The local Safeway is hiring because my receipt says so; the Taco Time’s reader board says “Now hiring over 18 years old.” And that was just on a short trip through one small part of town.
I agree, Wheatie. We’re gonna need shades. (However, I will probably make do with ones I can afford to purchase rather than run out and shop lift some Louis Vuitton’s…..in China, yet.)
LikeLiked by 12 people
You should see the Job signs here!
Though a lot admittedly are “service industries”.. though it IS indicative of the Local underlying Ecomoney… There ARE high tech/Manufacturing Jobs Hiring..
Lots of JOBS!
LikeLiked by 6 people
We have a lot of now hiring signs in my area, but most are service type jobs.
We just had some visitors from rural Canada. They were keenly aware of all the now hiring signs. It seems there are no jobs in their area. What jobs there are tend to go to foreign workers or so they said. Apparently with oil prices down a lot of those jobs disappeared. They spoke highly of our POTUS and would love to have a Canadian version.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Funny, and great reply. Help wanted signs all around my part of Virginia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now let’s get the welfare grifters into those slots. Then they’re paying taxes instead of consuming them. They don’t have time to take oxycontin’s, if they’ve got to go to work the next day. MAGA, baby
LikeLike
” I will probably make do with ones I can afford to purchase rather than run out and shop lift some Louis Vuitton’s…..in China, yet.)”
Why not boost a pair? I heard some guy say that it was really no big deal.
/s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just no stolen pairs from China. LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, thanks for that ground report, Sylvia…seeing help wanted signs here too.
Heheh, and I will make do with my 10 year old pair of Serengeti’s.
LikeLike
Thank you, once again, for the awesome analysis, SD. I can’t wait to see how this all plays out. It is totally beyond my comprehension why anyone with half a brain continues to dump on our President. I am so sick to death of the political BS.
LikeLiked by 18 people
that’s the deciding factor, Freddie: that there half a brain thing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
⭐️
LikeLike
Most of Our Founders were businessmen. Politicians and bureaucrats have been harming Our Republic for more than 2 centuries. I’m happy someone is working to return The United States back to basics.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Too many bad lawyers become politicians.
LikeLike
What a difference it makes having a businessman in the presidency.
LikeLiked by 12 people
With a shift to durables, no wonder Jeb! and Hillary both lost.
LikeLiked by 8 people
ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
THANKS GOD FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS TEAM OF REAL NEGOTIATORS WHO WHAT THEY ARE DOING.
POLITICIANS HAVE NO CLUE.
LikeLiked by 12 people
POTUS Donald J. Trump has been doing his due diligence for the last 30+ years for this moment.
LikeLiked by 29 people
I couldn’t agree more on that point. This strategy is SERIOUSLY well thought out.
You don’t come up with this in a policy weekend. This is decades of thought on how to modify the position of the largest economy in the world to the benefit of the people within it.
LikeLiked by 33 people
SD, America is a BIG business and why we needed a business President and business and/or real military appointees. Now Congress need to get his appointees okayed, make sure the tax bill goes thru without a twist here and there, ditto complete REPEAL of ACA, and we are getting the wall built but we need the rest of the money and okay to move forward. Too bad the 2 parties in 1 don’t understand simple economics except for their pockets.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t worry about wall money El Chapo will pay for it 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps that’s what Trump meant when he said Mexico will pay for the wall. I read somewhere that prosecutors cannot locate El Chapo’s fortune. But that’s semantics, they will pay for the wall.
LikeLike
Yes, and it is easy for him to execute his plan when his local competition is so clueless and stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, this wasn’t some off the shelf plan drafted by a consultant Donald Trump hired to write his economic plan.
This is just plain amazing stuff. I am often overwhelmed by the realization of the kind of man we elected. He is so much more than I ever gave him credit for. And just when I think I really get him and fully appreciate him, he does something else that is so profound I can scarcely comprehend it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, Sylvia! Well-said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having watched him for years, I knew that Donald Trump would be great on our economy.
He’s been talking about it for over 3 decades.
It’s the other stuff that I knew he would have to work out as he proceeded through it.
And just like with business matters…he’s doing a Great Job!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said, Sylvia. No one can quite figure PDJT out because after all, he is the Lord’s anointed. We will be trying to solve this puzzle for generations to come.
LikeLike
“Because for years I thought what was good for our country was good for General Motors, and vice versa.”
Charles Wilson, Pres, GM
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much for your presentation, SD.
I have always been interested in what minutiae influenced Donald Trump to flip from ‘if it gets so bad, I may consider running’ as he responded to an Oprah interview years ago, to actually running for President?
I knew he was going to run because he himself said his children were now old enough to oversee his companies, however that was only one half the equation. What was the actual trigger?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump did not get this strategy from Harvard graduates. You know what they say about a Harvard man? You can always tell one, but you can’t tell them much…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you can bet that he didn’t get his strategy from a coterie of lawyers.
LikeLike
WHO KNOW WHAT THEIR DOING.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
$4.71 a day seems about right … … … … … … for U.S Senators!
OK, maybe a little high, all things considered.
OK, for McCain, Graham, Flake, Corker and Sasse, maybe about $4,70 a day high.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gee, a whole $4.71 while cost of living is far more expensive. When I lived there it was $2.00 and they hardly could live on that. While they were earning maybe $50 a month, I was paid $400 because I was bilingual but also had the skills and background for the companies. Meanwhile, the rich get richer there and couldn’t care less about their workers! No benefits, no social security (I was able to get that the SS but if I want to collect it, I have to return to Mexico and apply!), etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MAGA working its magic across the border. Perfect!
LikeLike
$4.71 a day isn’t exactly magic. Any wonder Mexicans flood over the border to get exploited for $25 – $35 / day? $4.71 should be their minimum hourly wage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t raising Mexicos minimum wage something the US had asked them to do in a previous NAFTA round?
LikeLike
Best thing we could do to cut down on illegal immigration (besides the wall) would be to help Mexico improve its economy and get rid of the cartels. It can still benefit the U.S. economy (reduce trade deficit) and improve the illegal immigration problem at the same time. It’s essentially a narco state now.
LikeLike
Great Article. From my observations, economists work with balance sheets feeding math models and do not ever comprehend that “business people” actually have to deal with the human element within the regulatory environment and politically necessary strong job market of the elected official. Trump and his team have the insight of how businesses that create stuff are actually built and operate, hence the phased strategy you discuss that totally bewilders economists who only understand balance sheets.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Economists work from the FLAWED Keynesian model.
Keynes was not technically a Fabian but was Fabian Socialist nevertheless
The Unholy Alliance of John Maynard Keynes
“Perhaps the greatest modern champion of central economic planning was the 20th century English economist John Maynard Keynes. Keynes, who was a political socialist and for a time a central banker, advocated the idea that the government should play a large, active role in the economy. Among the consequences of Keynes’ economic theories, whether intended or unintended, is the fact that Western economies today are characterized by large, central governments, central banks and massive debts.[…]”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, THAT explains a lot! Thanks for posting that info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keynes was not a socialist. The socialist economists are the ones who are always talking about income equality.
Keynes was a practical economist with a good understanding of how the economy actually works. His writing on money influenced the libertarian monetarists of the Chicago School, including my father’s dissertation adviser Milton Friedman.
I suspect that Keynes would approve of the trade balancing aspects of President Trump’s economic policy. When Britain was running trade deficits he helped put together the Macmillan report which advocated a tariff system with subsidies to exporters in order to balance trade.
LikeLike
LG products very expensive and not great appliances and had to send mine back and get a Whirlpool. I evade LG products, period.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Samsung has a reputation over here (Germany) for launching the drum and/or catching fire. They’re having a really tough time selling. I don’t have the link, but there was a video of the drum exiting the side of the washer and going through a wall next to it.
Now if it launched the finished wash into the dryer, that might not be so bad…
(Oh wait, maybe that’s what the catching on fire is for…).
LikeLiked by 2 people
😆
LikeLike
Yes, President Trump knows what he is doing…you don’t build luxury condos on the West Side of Manhattan without a plan…a plan with many roads to victory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ker-THUNK! Did you all hear that? That was the sound of my knees hitting the floor as I once again Thank God for PDJT.
I am in awe that he is smart enough to have seen all this stuff and figured it out where other supposedly brilliant economic minds could not.
Also some gratitude here for Sundance for grasping the stuff and explaining it so that even I can for the most part understand what is going on.
LikeLiked by 16 people
a big Amen, Sylvia!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!!!
🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLike
But “Trump endorsed an accused pedophile today.” He’s finished!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bluto! Please add this to your list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stunning, Thx!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a Samsung dryer that plays a tune when the cycle is finished. My sister asked me what song it is and I told her I think it is the Chinese national anthem. (I think they are made in S. Korea, though) I would buy a new dryer just to hear the US national anthem at the end of the cycle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is hysterical!
LikeLike
It is not only the trade imbalance it is the Multiplier Effect.
Why the ‘Local Multiplier Effect’ Always Counts
This refers to how many times a dollar bill circulates within a community before heading overseas. This has a direct effect on a community. That same dollar you pay to the farmer for his tomatoes, he then uses to pay the roofer to patch his roof who pays the mechanic to fix his truck…
The other concept that is not taught to us Deplorables is Velocity of Money
From WIKI
“The term “velocity of money” (also “The velocity of circulation of money”) refers to how fast money passes from one holder to the next. It can refer to the income velocity of money, which is the frequency at which the average same unit of currency is used to purchase newly domestically-produced goods and services within a given time period.[3] In other words, it is the number of times one unit of money is spent to buy goods and services per unit of time.[…]”
Consumer confidence and business confidence directly affects the velocity of money. When people are confident they open their wallets and buy that new widget instead of stashing gold under the bed which causes the economy to stagnate.
These are very important for us to not only understand but to make sure others understand if we want people to appreciate what President Trump is doing.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes when money changes hands a lot, that’s a good thing. Economics 101
LikeLiked by 2 people
When it stays within the country it is a very good thing.
This is why illegals are very bad for the USA. They send much of the money they get in the USA back to Mexico.
Prescient Trump – Hidden Report: Mexico Remittances Total More Than Entire Mexican Oil Revenue….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m so excited!! #ConsumerConfidence #MAGAnomics
LikeLiked by 3 people
The velocity of money was almost nil during the great depression, and also during the Obama Depression. This is why QE didn’t stimulate the economy, like pushing on a string, and there was no business confidence. Velocity creates, and is a reflection of, a thriving economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love your keen eye for picking up details and putting it all together Sundance!
especially love how you can explain such a complicated topic and make it
understandable for us mere mortals 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLike
When I can afford to buy STEAK again, then I will know all is right with the economy. I miss eating ribeye steaks 😦 A diet of chicken and ground beef does not make me happy…
Of course this would entail ending the ridiculous ethanol/corn garbage… I hope President Trump will fix this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually the Distillers grain, the left over from producing ethanol from corn is used to make animal feeds.
Distillers grains – an overview
The actual problem is a monopoly where a Brazilian family owns most of our slaughter houses and feed lots.
This is from Thursday, July 10, 2008 and I can not get it to load on my computer, so here are the main parts of the article. It is a very good example of WHY we need to start going after and breaking up this cartels. (9 companies control 80% of our food world wide for example.)
JBS beef buy is bad for everyone by Alan Guebert
“When Wesley Batista, the North American boss of Brazilian meat packer JBS Swift, testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee probing his firm’s pending buyout of National Beef Packing and Smithfield Foods beef operations, he all but sang the Star Spangled Banner and waved Old Glory.
“We want to expand U.S. sales of beef and pork, domestically and around the world,” Batista told the Senate’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights May 7. “In the process, we will create U.S. jobs.”
Of course he didn’t say WHO those jobs were going to, like ILLEGALS.
“Nothing makes a senator smile faster than the promise of new, home state jobs — even if they’re built on cow guts and the sale of $1 billion of American assets to a Brazilian multimillionaire.
It was a winning line, so Batista repeated it four more times in the next three minutes before concluding his brief, not-one-fact testimony[…]
After all, where else in the world could a little-known, foreign meat packer go from nothing to No. 1 in cattle feeding and beef packing in a year with little more than warm bromides and cold cash?
Only in America, baby. Only in America.
Waiting for approval
JBS Swift’s storming of the U.S. beef packing and feeding sectors, however, hinges on the Department of Justice approving its buyout of National Beef, Smithfield’s beef slaughter operations and Smithfield’s massive Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC, the nation’s largest cattle feedlot with one-time capacity of 811,000 head.
Should the Department of Justice bless the purchase, the Brazilian firm will leapfrog cattle-killing competitors Cargill and Tyson to control nearly one-third of all cattle slaughter while paring the number of national packers from five to just three….
Such an outcome would all but end competitive cattle buying in America, Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF, the Billings, Mont., cattlemen’s group, told the Senate hearing. It “would likely be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back” of the $50 billion-per-year cattle market[…]. “
Control
“The key is “captive” cattle — animals either owned or contracted to packers — that packers use to effectively corral price discovery. Currently, packers have their hooks into 60 percent, or 27 million of the 45 million steers and heifers, of cattle slaughtered in the U.S. each year.
That majority control is where the “price of cattle is established for the remaining 18 million cattle that are not sold to the (current) major packers,” related Bullard.
Further concentration — allowing the Big Four or Five to become the Big Three — said Bullard, all but assures easier price coordination between packers that then threatens thinner markets, lower cattle prices, fewer cattlemen and harm to “thousands of rural communities that depend on a vibrant, competitive U.S. live cattle industry.”
He’s not stretching the blanket. From 1980 through 2004, the top four American hog packers increased their national kill percentage from 33.6 to 61.3, according to USDA data.”
Bad taste
“Simultaneously, the number of U.S. hog operations declined from 667,000 to 67,000. And as the hog packers’ grip tightened, the spread between farm and retail prices expanded — from about 50-cents per pound in 1980 to more than $2 per pound in 2007.[…]
LikeLiked by 2 people
wow G, thanks for this read-out. Nice to have a bit of info re: how a thing works, rather than speculation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always try to back up my opinion with as much fact as I can. I hope others can then use the info to fight the Marxists.
LikeLike
Where are the anti-trust lawyers? Bueller? Bueller?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think lots of anti-trust suits are going to happen in the future one President Trump has things stabilized.
LikeLike
This looks like a perfect example of what SD has explained re: the phony “global markets” for all kinds of products.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/21/maga-brilliant-multidimensional-economic-policy-trade-shift-to-durables/#more-142372
LikeLike
Oops, wrong link
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/16/the-myth-of-modern-global-markets-understanding-why-renegotiating-national-trade-is-so-critical/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Currently Smithfield is owned by…China. They bought it a couple years ago.
LikeLike
Add in the fact that most of the economists today were in their teens/ low 20s when Trump was already building his empire… honing his skill set…should he ever be in a position of power, which as it turned out is right now…President Trump. Most of them have never seen a main street based economy so they don’t have a frame of reference to go by. I think estimates of GDP will be raised higher by the next quarter as our economy exponentially picks up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Young people have grown up in a world of Big Box Stores and Internet Sales, too.
They don’t know what it was like…before.
Big Box Stores proliferated and made millions off of cheap Imports.
As crime and high gas prices drove people indoors…people resorted to catalog and internet sales.
Our corrupt politicians, paid off by their globalist donors & lobbyists, passed laws and made regulations that drove our factories out of business.
Downsizing, unemployment and lower-paying jobs, resulted in a Poorer Middle Class.
It’s all connected.
Gee…it’s almost like ‘someone’ had a master plan to bring the US to it’s knees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought this was timely. It’s a very small oil refinery out in West Texas boonies, but fits in with the narrative and let’s hope this is repeated in all sectors millions of times..
http://www.oann.com/first-oil-refinery-to-open-in-40-years-breaks-ground-in-west-texas/
November 20, 2017
OAN Newsroom
The first oil refinery to open in the U.S. in 40 years breaks ground in west Texas.
The MMEX Resources Corporation’s $50 million project is set to be built in Pecos County.
The area holds a significant crude oil supply, and is also railroad accessible.
It will be developed in two phases, and is expected to create hundreds of jobs.
Once it is completed, the 126 acre refinery will be able to process 10,000 barrels of crude oil each day.
Meanwhile, officials plan to file permits for a second unit that would be able to produce 100,000 barrels.
The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018, and will take up 15 acres.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has already given the green light to start the project.
With the expansion of crude oil production in the region, economic growth is expected to follow.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is really exciting…I’ve spent most of a life in CA and WA…The aggressive focus of do-gooder green types has most definitely been on No Refineries. And, of course, the pinko State Governments have followed along, with the press in tow.
This has been a major impediment to processing crude in an economical fashion; the bottleneck has been intentional bc, you know, fossil fuels are bad for the Planet.
Last time I looked, this attitude is kind of confined to The Archipelago of Coastal Blue areas…that leaves a Lot of USA area in which to build refineries close to sources.
SO glad to see this. Absolutely necessary.
Energy Independence will be a hard thing to reverse once it is established.
By the time this achievement is within reach, I expect we will have several new sources of media capable of spreading the good news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love you OAN!!!
LikeLike
Hallelujah. Imagine what a few more of these refineries increasing overall supply in combination with PDJT policy will do long term for gas, diesel and jet fuel prices.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since Pres Trump first said he was running I told anyone who would listen we needed a businessman to save America. Thank God that’s who we got!
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!!!
With the Trans-Pacific Partnership on the horizon I figured the USA as a sovereign nation was all but dead.
Killing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris Accord and defending the 2nd Amendment was my reason for voting for President Trump. Everything else is just the cherry on top of that beautiful piece of chocolate cake!
…..
For those who continue to complain that if the wall isn’t build or …. we have to remind them just how close we came to completely losing this country and literally entering another Dark Ages.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definitely!
We were teetering on the edge of a very dark abyss.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I get it.. He is balancing the scales as they go upward; Adding more employment and higher wages on one side by bringing more industry and manufacturing back into the U.S. – which gives the People the ability to afford the increased cost as a result of bringing back the domestically produced manufacturing of durable goods.. (durable goods that actually will be ‘durable’ again too. Made in the U.S.A.).
It’s a win win.. and actually a triple play win.. The third win being the most important win.. The increase in the middle class standard of living.. The larger synergical result that is greater than the sum of its parts…’Economic Alchemy’..
It’s this kind of thinking that I like about Sir Trump.. He’s the Man.. Making America Great Again..
..Shit like this, is why I voted for him..
LikeLiked by 4 people
hear, here Texian !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
and just imagine what will happen when the Obamacare mandate is finally removed…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh heck, it is only Pres Trump and the Trump Trade Team against The World.
“many — even the US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer — seem to think it’s time for corporate sovereignty, also called “investor-state dispute settlement” (ISDS), to go. (The ISDS) gave companies unique rights to sue countries in a supra-national court”
“The EU…now wants to go further by creating a truly global corporate sovereignty system enforced by a new Multilateral Investment Court (MIC)…the MIC would be able to create what amount to global laws, without any democratic input or scrutiny.”
“the German government and European Commission will probably try to go ahead with the MIC initiative anyway”
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20171120/09250538649/top-german-judges-slam-eu-plans-to-create-global-court-to-enforce-corporate-sovereignty.shtml
The World does not stand a chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The B@$turds just don’t give up do they?
I am sure that will go over real well in China, India, Japan and perhaps Russia. Combined those four have a GDP of $38,263,153 or 50% or the world’s GDP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have suspected the NAFTA negotiation, rather than just killing it, is all about timing and smoking out the other side. What is important to them, what they know, what they don’t know, how sophisticated or clueless they are, all intel that can be obtained during the NAFTA negotiations so that we hit the ground fully in charge during the one-on-one talks we will have with Canada and Mexico individually. I expect we have already learned a lot, and once the Trump team thinks there is no more to be learned about the other sides then we will kill NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
trapper, I really like your thinking on this.
It rings true bc it seems consistent with the way Trump operates.
Thanks for your post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow… Very interesting observation, Trapper. Needs some thinking on that one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow… Very interesting observation, Trapper. Needs some thinking on that one.
LikeLike
You’re getting there, trapper…but our Trump Team already knows all that intel.
What they’re doing now, is letting Canada and Mexico expose themselves, for all to see.
Our Team is going through the motions, following the steps set forth in the NAFTA agreement…and forcing Canada and Mexico to squeal about having to play by the Rules.
Once this process is complete, it will be abundantly Clear that the whole NAFTA agreement is too flawed for us to continue to be a part of it.
LikeLike
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now if only we could get a little justice applied to many past and some present government leaders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree.
But it’s all about the Judges.
Until we get some more honest judges in place, we’re not going to get any justice.
That’s why the Senate is dragging it’s heels on getting all of Pres Trump’s judicial nominees confirmed.
They are afraid that justice will be served.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for simplifying this complex (for me) strategy.
CTH is the best ⭐️
And Mr. President is a brilliant businessman, something the United States was sorely lacking as Commander in Chief for the past several decades.
Relieved to know it is rectified, for the benefit of all Americans.
MAGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLike