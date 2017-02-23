America First – Production and Manufacturing…

REMINDER – One of the larger hurdles President Trump faces is a need to re-educate an entire generation on a fundamentally new vision of the U.S. economy. A return to a Pro-Main Street, goods-based, manufacturing, technology, innovation and industry driven economic model.
Interestingly, many people have referenced a 1991 (25 years old) video of Donald Trump testifying before congress – as evidence of him being tuned in to political consequences of economic activity. The entire video is well worth watching because it gives you insight into a very specific moment in time as they discuss the ‘Reagan era’ 1986 tax reform act.
For the sake of this discussion post I would like to draw your attention to a very specific exchange between Donald Trump and Representative Helen Delich Bently (R-MD).
Representative Bently takes the discussion a little off subject from real-estate and engages Mr. Trump on U.S. manufacturing. Remember this is 1991. (The video is prompted to @39:24) Watch – it’s only about two minutes:
[Related Note – During Donald Trump’s testimony before congress in this video, Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz were approximately 20-years-old. This understanding sets the backdrop for a generation who is disconnected from the previous economic model being discussed within the congressional committee itself.]
In this 1991 hearing, Representative Helen Bently is pointing out an ongoing erosion of U.S. manufacturing. Notice how she references current trade deals and “fair trade” versus “free trade”, sound familiar? It should.
What you will find in all of Donald Trump’s positions, is a paradigm shift he necessarily understands must take place in order to accomplish the long-term goals for the U.S. citizen/worker as it relates to “entitlements” or “structural benefits”.
All other politicians begin their policy proposals with a fundamentally divergent perception of the U.S. economy. They are working with, and retaining the outlook of, a U.S. economy based on “services”; a service-based economic model. Consequently their forecasted economic growth projections are based on ever-increasing foreign manufacturing dependency, and even more solidifying service-based economics.
While this economic path has been created by decades old U.S. policy, and is ultimately the only historical economic path now taught in school, Trump intends to change the course entirely.
Because so many shifts -policy nudges- have taken place in the past several decades, few academics and even fewer MSM observers, are able to understand how to get off this path and chart a better course.
President Trump is proposing less dependence on foreign companies for cheap goods, (the cornerstone of a service economy) and a return to a more balanced U.S. larger economic model where the manufacturing and production base can be re-established and competitive based on American entrepreneurship and innovation.
No other economy in the world innovates like the U.S.A, Trump sees this as a key advantage across all industry – including manufacturing.
The benefit of cheap overseas labor, which is considered a global market disadvantage for the U.S., is offset by utilizing innovation and energy independence. Removing many of the burdensome regulations eliminates choking business costs and provides an offset for any import cost increases.
The third highest variable cost of goods beyond raw materials first, labor second, is energy. If the U.S. energy sector is unleashed -and fully developed- the manufacturing price of any given product will allow for global trade competition even with higher U.S. wage prices.
In addition the U.S. has a key strategic advantage with raw manufacturing materials such as: iron ore, coal, steel, precious metals and vast mineral assets which are needed in most new modern era manufacturing. Trump proposes we stop selling these valuable national assets to countries we compete against – they belong to the American people, they should be used for the benefit of American citizens. Period.
EXAMPLE: Currently China buys and recycles our heavy (steel) and light (aluminum) metal products (for pennies on the original manufacturing dollar) and then uses those metals to reproduce manufactured goods for sale back to the U.S. – Donald Trump is proposing we do the manufacturing ourselves with the utilization of our own resources; and we use the leverage from any sales of these raw materials in our international trade agreements.
When you combine FULL resource development (in a modern era) with with the removal of over-burdensome regulatory and compliance systems, necessarily filled with enormous bureaucratic costs, Donald Trump feels we can lower the cost of production and be globally competitive.
In essence, Trump changes the economic paradigm, and we no longer become a dependent nation relying on a service driven economy.
In addition, an unquantifiable benefit comes from investment, where the smart money play -to get increased return on investment- becomes putting capital INTO the U.S. economy, instead of purchasing foreign stocks.
With all of the above opportunities in mind, this is how we get on the pathway to rebuilding our national infrastructure. The demand for labor increases, and as a consequence so too does the U.S. wage rate which has been stagnant (or non-existent) for the past three decades.
As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve. More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.
When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.
As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so too does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.
President Donald Trump’s “America First” economic thinking is intensely generational in scope.
Simply put, we begin to….
…..Make America Great Again !
I worry about the work ethic in this country. Doing a hard day’s work is hard. Harder than being a perpetual student. Harder than shuffling fries at McDonald’s. Harder than being an aspiring rapper or “event promoter.” Damn sure harder than surfing mom’s or dad’s couch. I worry about this a lot as I think about bringing jobs back to this country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When citizens are given the opportunity (minus the incentive to not participate – welfare), they will become productive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There you go thinking again… (mean that in a good way)
Welfare has its place to help those who can’t help themselves. Welfare wasn’t to bad when it was used to help someone get over a rough patch. However even that had flaw of indoctrinating populace into not preparing or saving for a Rainy day.
Welfare as it is now, must come to an End. It is no longer just a crutch, but a 4-wheeled electric scooter, with all bells and whistles.
Remember when being on Welfare was kept secret?
LikeLiked by 4 people
When I was in my 20’s (a LONG time ago … 😉 ), I was fired from a job. First, I was so embarrassed to be fired. It was a stain on my character IMO. Second, I was eligible for unemployment, so I hied myself down to the local office because I really needed an income, any income, to survive. I opened the door and took one look at the losers, grifters and ne’er-do-wells that populated the waiting area, and I could not do it. It just felt dirty and disgusting to even be in line with people who clearly were way past caring about being productive, contributing citizens. So, I left.
That experience taught me a very important lesson right from the get go of my working career. Don’t settle for a handout: work your butt off and provide for yourself. If you don’t, you will lose all self-respect.
Now, let me clarify there are times and events that can put you in a position of needing temporary help, been there, done that, own the T-shirt. But, it should NEVER be a perpetual lifestyle that breeds laziness, contempt and a you-owe-me-attitude.
My two cents.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Makes sense. Which means we need to make sure we’re removing the “safety net” at the same time we’re ramping up the jobs market.
LikeLike
POTUS will have to phase out unemployment length of benefits, welfare, food stamps, etc. Put a lid on all of it. Warn the people: there are times when people need a leg up. But that’s all you should expect…a leg. Not the mind, body, soul, blood, sweat and tears of your hard-working neighbor, their first-born, etc. Get your a$$es to work and take care of your family. Like a caution sign on the road, keep reminding everybody what’s coming so they can resign themselves to and brace for getting a J O B.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your right, I see the last 2 decades of some lazy layabout’s There will be no 50 million on FS when President Trump is done so many jobs will come back, work or starve many will have to grow the heck up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Working with you whole body and mind making something is more interesting than paper shuffling jobs. There is usually a team to work with. People seem happier if they are working for a small company, These aspects of the new economy will come into play.
Also, there will be more choice. If you want to work with animals, the land, machines, children, that will be possible. I always wanted to work outside when I was young, so that’s what I did.
Workers will be happier, more productive, and more inventive because they will be able to choose who they work with, what they work with, where they work, and how they go about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From my limited perspective, your worry is justified. To what degree though is unclear. I do know that I have encountered persons in construction, service industries, retail, technical, electricians, plumbers, warehousing, custodial/janitorial, housekeeping, lodging, persons in the medical field (this one is really scary), and various office positions. A common theme I’ve heard is that there are a considerable number of people who have a poor to mediocre work ethic.
Complaints range from lack of punctuality, taking too many days off, inferior workmanship, lack of motivation and initiative, and resistance to being held accountable for their work. Moreover, there is some question whether some firms and corporation are okay with this, because they don’t have to be concerned with paying high performers more and, as long as there aren’t any serious issues involved, managers and supervisors look the other way when it comes to underperformance.
There’s reason to be concerned, indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Society as a whole has become complacent because our basic needs are so thoroughly met. This is the biggest flaw in the minimum wage argument, even bigger than the inflation issue. Different individuals have different concepts of what is or isn’t “enough”. Only a very few have the drive to give %110 all the way to the top. Most will rise to an acceptable level of mediocrity and stay there.
Heck, I’m practically there myself. When I was a young man with a baby to feed, and I was coming up $25 short every paycheck, I worked my rear-end off to get promotions. Now that I’m earning so much that I’m capable of having nice things and saving for retirement, I honestly don’t feel that drive that I used to. I’d rather have an extra hour with my kids before they move out than put in an extra hour at work in hopes of making the next pay grade. People with fewer bills and responsibilities than I have (which would include any single and childless individuals) could have even more nice things than I have with a lower income.
Simply put, hard work is born of hunger. People at the bottom aren’t supposed to have a “living wage”, and people in the middle aren’t supposed to have all of their wants met. The fact is, a workforce that isn’t overly concerned with putting in extra hours or above average performance is the epitome of “first world problems”. The strange thing is, this could normally only happen in a very low unemployment economy.
Thanks to the “social safety net”, unions, and a labyrinthine set of Human Resources regulations, people just aren’t scared of getting fired. To make matters worse, allowing countries with near-slave labor to sell to our country and simultaneously de-stigmatization debt and making borrowing too easy, the last generation’s luxuries are taken for granted by even lower-class youth today. Thanks to all the available government assistance, you never have to choose between food and electricity anymore, and the fact that you can get all your assistance by mail, or even over the internet means you don’t even have the social stigma of having to use food stamps in the grocery store. You just swipe a card like everyone else. We have effectively normalized a state of accepting your lot in life.
The other big factor at play though, is the lack of a realistic opportunity to have more. I don’t really care much about the next big promotion because too many other people would literally have to die young for me to have a real shot at it. How much more demoralized are the kids starting out life owing more in student loans than their grandparents paid for three-bedroom houses only to find out that there are no job openings in IT fields because they’ve all been taken by H1-B visa holders? They have been told for most of their adult lives that this is normal. That they shouldn’t expect things to get better. That they’re lucky that it isn’t even worse. They have never been shown evidence that working harder actually can result in a significantly better outcome. I think that once opportunities to actually move up in the world begin to increase, work ethic will follow suit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think your view is a comprehensive one and adds to an overall view of what is happening with labor and employment in this country. As an additional note, persons can become demoralized when they discover that despite their hard work it’s not reflected in their compensation. Even more, when they learn that it is comparable to what those who are just getting by in their job performance are earning.
LikeLike
Very true. There’s also a lot to be said about the changing role of college education in our country. Not too long ago, the vast majority of jobs only required a high school diploma if anything. Now the rigged and subsidized higher education system has insinuated itself into practically every viable career path. The higher demand for college leads to higher tuition, but the higher supply of college graduates leads to a lower wage for degreed employees.
The jobs that need to be done are the same low-skill jobs that high school grads used to do, but now they’re going to twenty-somethings with bachelor’s degrees that feel like they’re overqualified for their lowly position. Especially when they see that after paying their loan payments and taxes, their take-home is less than a high school dropout can get from the government as long as they check the right boxes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best to know what you like and enjoy. Go do it and let the chips fall where they may. There was an article some years ago that stated that many persons ought not expect to have just one career during a lifetime. Two, three, or more might be the new norm.
LikeLike
Then, there are those of us who were taught the value of work by parents who could have spoiled but didn’t, worked a real job from the day they were eligible, continue to work long and hard to be successful. And, we’ve taught our children to do the same thing. Remember, in Obama’s regime, you weren’t going to see the press reporting a productive, working youngster. It didn’t fit the narrative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I can empathize with your concern and there is some validity in some of the ‘next generation’ of Americans, the ones that have unrealistic views of acquiring wealth and various comforts. They will learn … just possibly not soon enough, but they will.
My chosen trade is within the electrical industry, specifically in the distribution and transmission construction from planning, engineering, re-conducting, maintenance, storm restoration, and total re-constructing of existing powerlines. It is labor intensive in the infancy of coming into the market as a ‘grunt’, apprentice, operator, and journeyman lineman, even as a Foreman one will work with various tools and equipment to complete the project. Hard work in all types of weather and terrain.
That said, to make a point. Many of the men we employ are in the age range of 18 to 24 and are given incentives to gain a CDL and be placed on the avenue to apprenticeship, which we provide, and onto Lineman, where the real money is made. While we do get some riff-raff from time-to-time, the vast majority of young men see the longer gain and complete their apprenticeships.
LikeLike
As a former aircraft electrician that lives in a tropical storm prone location, I have immense respect and gratitude for people in your line of work. I honestly think that a huge improvement could be made in the country’s overall economy if more career paths adopted the apprenticeship model rather than sticking with the failing college degree system that so many have gone to. I just wish apprenticeships weren’t so tied to labor unions in so many states.
LikeLike
We need more Representatives like Bently.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is time for Americans buy American produced products, this will help energize our domestic producers. Let me give just one example: Texas Jeans out of Asheboro, N.C., they manufacture 100% made in the USA jeans. I bought two pair … out standing, true to size, better than any jean I have ever worn. For gals and kiddos also. No I don’t have any money invested, I just believe in buying American when and where I can.
LikeLiked by 8 people
P.S. to my post; reasonably priced, comparable to Wal Mart price but much better quality, purchased online at texasjeans.com
LikeLiked by 6 people
Watch their stock, if it looks stable and growing, pick up some shares.
Lot of people wished they had bought some shares of GE, AT&T, Microsoft, IBM, …
LikeLike
FYI: only public companies sell their stocks. I don’t believe Texas Jeans is one.
LikeLike
Yes, buy American (but I have an issue with “Texas” jeans – they are not made in Texas). Buy Texan – even better. Try Schaefer Jeans – made in Texas. (Look for the “Go Texan” on the label for Texas made products). http://www.schaefer-ranchwear.com/
LikeLike
For those of us who grew up in a “Made in the USA” environment remember that if productwas labeled “Made in China” it was cheap and undesirable to purchase.
USAers desire a return to Made in the USA. The rest won’t even understand the many facets of what it means to have product Made in the USA.
This entire mindset of the non-USAers carries over into ever facet of their lives – hence open the borders…no sense of pride in USA or being a USA citizen. I’m not sure anything will/can change that mindset.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I my day in Middle America it was anything labeled “made in Japan” that was cheap and low quality.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In case of tools – If it didn’t come with one of three Labels – Good, Better, Best – it wasn’t in the tool box. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until Sony came out with a hand-held transistor radio in the early 1960s, probably a bit larger than a pack of cigarettes. That was a game-changer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That too. China and Japan.
LikeLike
http://www.americanretailusa.com
If you have a dog these are fantastic (made in Montana):
https://www.westpawdesign.com/dogs/dog-toys/zogoflex-dog-toys/toppl-treat-toy
LikeLike
“… need to re-educate an entire generation on a … … goods-based, manufacturing, technology, innovation and industry driven economic model.”
You can add to all that – Concept of working for living and change in mindset that they are owed nothing. We have two generations of DemWits that believe everything they can dream up is a “Right”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This concept is so true. IMO, the millennial parents own much of the problem as well as the government. Remove that live in our basement safety net mentality and see how fast they will change their mind set.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Surely you don’t mean putting an End to Snowflakes “Safe Places”?
Oh the horrors of it all! The tears, the night sweats, the torn Teddy Bears, the snapped Crayolas!
😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL
LikeLike
“– Concept of working for living and change in mindset that they are owed nothing. We have two generations of DemWits that believe everything they can dream up is a “Right”.”
Right or wrong I am of the mindset that before those two generations go to work they will work at stealing from others instead of working to provide for themselves. I believe crime will drastically increase.
Freebies to those 2 generations mean free from the government or free by theft by taking from others. Many will be grateful for the jobs President Trump will bring back. Many won’t want to interrupt their life of leisure, imo.
LikeLike
One problem with America First manufacturing in the cost of finished goods. It is sticker shock. A pair of New Balance made in the USA shoes is gonna set you back around $200. Similar imported shoes well under $100. I have no idea why the big differential but it is there. You would need to tax imported shoes at 115% to make up the difference.
LikeLike
Unions are part of the problem. They have morphed into just another political hack organization.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unions are a costly shadow management.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i shop at stores like homegoods, marshalls, tjmaxx..always find quality goods at low prices..used to do burlingtons, but no more!
LikeLike
Did you know that the TJMaxx group of companies have decided to stop selling Trump-labeled merchandise? Leftst management.
LikeLike
Bob check out sketches their made in the U.S.A.!! If I’m not mistaken they are the only footwear made here. I bought a pair of shoes about 10yrs ago for 30 to 40 bucks and still going strong (no holes,ripped,or coming apart). Love the shoes I will not buy anything else. I’m not sure that new balance is manufactured 100% here I may be wrong,worth checking out.
LikeLike
“I have no idea why the big differential but it is there.”
E.P.A. manufacturing crushing regulations. If we required all products sold in America to adhere to the same regulations no matter where in the world they are manufactured, prices would skyrocket even for Chinese made products.
LikeLike
omgosh, sundance, everything you said!
especially:
“In addition the U.S. has a key strategic advantage with raw manufacturing materials such as: iron ore, coal, steel, precious metals and vast mineral assets which are needed in most new modern era manufacturing. Trump proposes we stop selling these valuable national assets to countries we compete against – they belong to the American people, they should be used for the benefit of American citizens. Period.”
enough of our politicians selling our natural resources to others! we sure as hell don’t gain from those transactions.
tax the people into oblivion, regulate them to kingdom come and have them pay fees on top of fees, then sell all of their possessions, belongings, the copper pipe from their homes….and we’ll just pocket that money too! 😡
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Federal Government controls vast amounts of land and natural resources throughout our nation. Does anyone know if these resources are being used as collateral for the massive debt we have accumulated? Investors and lenders usually want to have some sort of ‘tangible’ asset that they can attach in the event of default.
LikeLike
There is only ONE way, method, operational procedure which generates real, spendable, bankable money. Just one.
That is Value-Added Manufacturing. The essence of VAM is acquiring the raw materials to create a product. Something that didn’t exist before, or something which greatly improves upon an already extant item.
So — one uses relatively inexpensive raw materials, ie. oil, steel, iron, rock, etc. to FABRICATE, by adding LABOR, and/or a process or processes to arrive at a viable, valuable, useable, demanded finished product. Which one sells for a considerable amount greater than what one has spent to produce it. This is called Value-Added Manufacturing. It’s also a license to print money, add jobs, and provide for the general welfare.
One could, of course be one step down in the chain and supply the oil, the steel, the aluminum, the iron or the rock to SUPPLY the step-up manufacturers. Got a new extraction process? A new smelting method? A way to increase mining productivity? THIS IS ALSO VALUE ADDED MANUFACTURING.
Think about this for a minute … EVERY SINGLE PRODUCT, PROCESS, METHOD, OR SYSTEM USED TO MANUFACTURE GOODS CAN BE EITHER REPLACED WITH NEW, OR VASTLY IMPROVED. Every one. Bar none. Better, faster, smoother, less expensive, higher, deeper, lower, has been the American Manufacturer’s way since there’s been an America, and before.
A case in point, albeit a personal one: One of my companies was involved in producing parts and systems made of advanced composites. We were VERY good at what we did. We supplied as 2nd and 3rd tier vendors to any number of aircraft manufacturers in the US. Always on-time, never over budget. As I said, we were VERY good.
Well — word got out that a particular flying-machine producer was having some problems with a nifty composite airframe, and the ancillary components had to be of a unique shape to be fitted to it. It seems that someone in the biz mentioned us as the people to try to get it made. They contacted us, told us their problems, I went to see them, saw the difficulty and told them we would have a first article ready for installation and full air-frame testing in two days, give us an order for it.
They did, we delivered, they tested, we passed, and then they told us that we had to have an “Airworthy Certificate” suitable for that aircraft’s purpose. The paperwork for the first phase weighed 42 pounds!!! It would take us MONTHS to pass all that, and they needed parts for production in three weeks! It turns out that we told them to do the paperwork as their design (it was) for their inspection and cert. Whaddaya know — it worked. We got a really nice fat contract for our Value-Added Manufacturing techniques. THAT’S how it pays off.
Unfortunately, this was in 1993, when Bill Clinton decided to cancel many, many military contracts, so he could give the money to people so they could buy houses. (We all know how that turned out, don’t we?) Ours was one of them, along with about 14 others we were working on. It killed the plant. It’s closed, 140 guys on the street. In our town alone, 10,000 guys lost their jobs because of that, and God knows how many others across the country.
Think of the innovation that was lost; the expertise, the imagination, the skills. What’d we get for it?
A bunch of people who sank the USA into the deepest debt you’ve ever imagined, two wars, and two more idiot presidents who couldn’t even sharpen the pencils for the guys whose jobs they destroyed.
What will pull us out of this mess? Nothing less than Value-Added Manufacturing.
Watch, see, and learn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
About two days after MR. Donald J. Trump announced his candidacy to run for the President of the United States, I started watching and listening to EVERY interview that I could find on YouTube. I sent this particular video (among other videos) to every friend and foe that I have; either on Facebook or through email. I sent this along with messages that if anyone wants to know how Donald Trump works, and how he will guide our nation . . . Then, THIS is the video to watch. I have watched it at least three times. It is invaluable source of information about who he is and how he will work for us. Period. I’m especially happy that you posted this, and with the hope that people will what ALL of the video.
LikeLike
I meant to type “with the hope that people will *watch ALL of the video.
LikeLike
President Trump has remained true throughout the years. He gets it and is for us. Awesome to see this old video. MAGA is true with him and us. We are truly blessed.
LikeLike
I agree with the OP but the truth is regarding this matter, our opponents are not PRIMARILY welfare, lazy people; rather it is the big corporations and those in the conservative media who enable them.
Just today, I saw on Varney and Co. (Stuart tries to take a middle and Trump-friendly approach) interviewed one of the every-day-its-a-new-day guest, who talked about how the GOP was opposed to the border tax because it will hurt business and the consumer.
No ONCE have I heard ANY guest on Varney )the other daytime hosts are worse) point out that BORDER TAXES ARE VOLUNTARY.
Make it in America. Sell it in America. Buy it in America. If you do that, NO BORDER TAX! Get it?
Additionally, the costs of providing unemployment, food stamps, Medicaid and TANF all carried 100% by the TAXPAYERS who have jobs…NOT the corporations that sell us out and leave our fellow Americans without decent jobs to get.
Just telling you that is isn’t the Dems, its not the people on welfare it is the CORPORATE leaders who sell out Americans and their enablers the Chamber, the GOPe and their friends in the CONSERVATIVE press.
LikeLike
Our president didn’t get to where he is now by being stupid. He’s a brilliant businessman. What Sundance said in the write up above, Trump understands all of that. This is why we saw him put so many businessmen and women into positions in the cabinet. You can’t go wrong with an America first approach.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A nation that doesn’t make”stuff” cannot remain a nation for long.
We can’t survive on service sector jobs.
Manufacturing is paramount to a healthy economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump better hurry and ramp up our Vo-tech schools because machinists and tool/die makers are in short supply.
LikeLike
Looks like any infrastructure development might not happen this year.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/23/axios-trump-may-delay-infrastructure-plans-to-coincide-with-2018-midterms/
LikeLike
The exchange between DJT and Rep. Bently is good; the exchange immediately following, with Rep. Jim Hayes, is worth sticking around for as well.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I think instead of sending the your children to college to become snowflakes, we should consider trade schools again for job training. Make it mandatory in HS. I did 3 hours a day of Skills Center classes. Was able to get a administrative job right out of HS because I had the skills.
LikeLike
Posting this on multiple threads here at CTH because I think we all need to see it! Hoo-rah!!
LikeLike
Duh. 😀
LikeLike
I read Scott Adams blog the other day and he was advocating for free education for African-Americans giving the argument that all education should be free, but it can’t be rolled out at once and so the best alternative would be to put under-privileged class there first. (Now hold on, I promise this is relevant.) Throughout the entire post, I kept thinking – hey when did the American dream become something that wasn’t EARNED? And then it hit me, this sense of entitlement has permeated nearly every corner of the idea of the American dream so much so that everyone nods when such an argument is presented as perfectly valid. This indoctrination of a large group’s perception must be cured.
LikeLike