Cutting Through The Economic Gaslighting – A Simple MAGAnomic Reference…

Obviously there’s an awakening happening throughout the U.S. body politic. Proof of that awakening is President Donald Trump. CTH has long held the belief that with information, simple information, the awakening will continue. However, the MSM have a vested interest in keeping ‘simple truth’s‘ wrapped up on complicated linguistics.
Complication serves their interests.
That said, and against the backdrop of the Atlanta Federal Reserve saying the U.S. GDP is on pace for third quarter growth at 4.0 percent. Here’s a reference point to showcase how much the American electorate have been subjected to economic gaslighting by the media.
The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is simply the sum total of all goods and services made, manufactured and delivered in the U.S.A. minus the total value of our imported goods.
When considering economic growth, you may have heard that 4.0 percent or higher GDP growth is impossible. Allow me to remove the gaslighting from that claim.
Assume the total of U.S. GDP is $20 trillion. To get 5% growth we would need to add $1 trillion worth of goods and/or services.
However, we are not just constrained to the adding of $1 trillion in this equation. If we use a combination of additional exports totaling $500 billion, and we simultaneously eliminate imports of $500 billion we get the same GDP benefit of $1 trillion or 5% growth.
Now it might sound challenging to lower imported goods by $500 billion. Indeed it is the harder part of the overall equation; ergo renegotiated trade deals. However, if we can get the import manufacturers making the stuff in the U.S, instead of overseas, it becomes easier. Now you see why Trump is trying to pull companies into the U.S. A successful example includes FoxConn.
On the other side of the equation we have U.S. exports. If we can export $500 billion in more stuff, and/or add $500 billion in new stuff created inside the U.S. we gain our $1 trillion, or 5%.
It might seem like a challenge to export $500 billion in products. It’s not; this is actually the easier side of the equation. Consider the energy sector alone. We are exporting massive amounts of energy resources; specifically ¹coal (energy coal and coking coal) and liquified natural gas (LNG).
Examples. A single contract, with a single company, in one single state, is a deal recently made between Texas and Ireland for LNG. One contract worth €338 million euros, or almost $400 million dollars. (LINK) That’s just one deal in the energy sector; with one company. There are hundreds of such deals ongoing.
¹Coal: “exports of the fuel from January through May totaled 36.79 million tons, up 60.3 percent from 22.94 million tons in the same period in 2016“, (link) and that number is skyrocketing right now as you read this.
Additionally, remember President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia? He signed a crucial trade agreement worth “over $380 billion US Dollars“, again those are export dollars.
A simple summary that helps break through the MSM gaslighting on GDP growth the media claims is unachievable.
If we want to achieve 5% GDP growth all we need to do is generate $500 billion in additional economic activity, and reduce imports across all sectors by $500 billion. The total of the combined action generates $1 trillion in GDP growth.
It’s a challenge, but it’s not as big of a challenge as the corporate media would have American voters believe it is. Of course succeeding in that challenge is actually against the interests of corporate media and their overarching multinational corporate ownership, hence the gaslighting to say it’s impossible.
The figures are astonishingly stunning.
I hear ya. After all this time of having NAFTA, I finally REALLY know what it’s all about…
I am like a sponge about it. I can’t get enough. It is so unlike me. Lol. I love it.
Driftwood LNG expecting project’s contract this fall
Emily Fontenot Aug 17, 2017
http://www.americanpress.com/news/business/driftwood-lng-expecting-project-s-contract-this-fall/article_d784d122-8366-11e7-9a58-cb1a3cd5458b.html
Organizers behind Driftwood LNG expect to have the project’s primary engineering, procurement and construction contract in place this fall — a contract only one other LNG export project in Southwest Louisiana, Magnolia LNG, has been able to secure.
Bechtel recently submitted a lump-sum turnkey EPC proposal after completing the project’s front-end engineering and design study, according to a recent announcement by Driftwood’s parent company, Tellurian. Tellurian President and CEO Meg Gentle said that having an EPC proposal will help the company attract global buyers for the liquefied natural gas it aims to ship from Calcasieu Parish.
“The EPC proposal differentiates the Driftwood project from other projects by enhancing cost certainty, which will support commercial and financing discussions,” Gentle said in a news release.
Driftwood is the youngest of the 10 LNG facilities being developed in the area, having announced plans in 2016 to build a terminal in the region. It’s awaiting Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval, which is expected by the middle of next year.
It expects to reach financial close in mid-2018 and begin operating in 2022.
Company spokesman Joi Lecznar said that, in addition to completing the project’s engineering study, Driftwood began making “robust marketing efforts” this spring at the Gastech 2017 conference in Tokyo.
The low price of oil and a temporary glut of LNG has made buyers reluctant to ink long-term contracts, an issue delaying many LNG projects. But Driftwood doesn’t see this as problem, Lecznar said, and is catering its sale structure to fit the needs of buyers.
“Regarding the market, we see buyers as hesitant to get into long-term contracts, but that is fine by us,” she said. “We are happy to give them what they want, which is smaller tranches of LNG in shorter tenures.”
Reuters reported in April that Tellurian is offering fixed-price contracts for shorter terms than the traditional 20-year span, a move that goes against traditional LNG practice by distancing the price of LNG from the price of oil.
It all started with Carrier, even before President was inaugurated!
LikeLiked by 11 people
You can always spot the pioneers in a crowd. They’re the ones with all arrows sticking out of their backs.
Trump is taking on a lot of arrows. That’s mostly because people just hate change. They’d rather be stuck in a rut that they know rather than venture out into the unknown.
Once they adjust and get accustomed to the new business practices, they will demand it. And it’s going to take a train to pull them all in the right direction…the Trump train.
The only way your kite gains altitude is when you run into the wind.
The only thing Barry ever exported was division
Too bad we can’t export snowflakes, our universities are full of them!
He fomented it in the USA too. Think Sanford, Ferguson, Baltimore, Philly, Chicago, etc.
On top of doubling our national debt.
….AND our $$$$$$.💰💰💰💰💵💵💵
In eight years the GDP might be 8% and China’s might be 1.6% then Obama would have to come out and say China is doing a wonderful job!
Hopefully in eight years Obama is either in hiding or in jail.
Considering that we now have a president who is not actively suppressing industries such as coal, we can do this!
rubinomics, or clintonomics, if you prefer, can only work if the majority were willing to bow out, in the name of whatever. The racial component is key to that. If you could be made to feel guilty, if you could be persuaded to believe your gains weren’t hard earned, you could be rolled. The obongo years pushed that crap way too far. Now you have an enormous, skilled population, armed to the teeth, rearing up and saying no more. Liberalism is on defense. The brave face they are showing is fragile as glass. We will win
That CTH elegant graphic right there… with the Great Seal of the United States, my President, the Lion…this is the Party of which I am a member, a visual culmination of our Presidents’ leadership. God bless America.
MAGA? It’s working! And the creatures of the swamp are the new “huddled masses,” yearning only to be free of DJT!!!
As I have said before, I learn more about economics and finance here than I ever did in college. I am a logical and analytical thinker and it’s wonderful to see and understand how the money aspect is all playing out in the larger arena. It is truly a wonderful time to be alive and witnessing history unfold right before our eyes!
I remember when the Kenyan Impostor made fun of President TRUMP and his Magic wand. 😉
Indianapolis, where I live, has a shortage of housing on the market. Demand is so high that a realtor stopped today at my friend’s garage sale and asked if we knew anyone who was interested in selling a house.
And this morning, my sister sold her house at full price for cash after only being on the market for 2 days.
Her only problem is going to be finding a place to move two before she winds up living in my garage with her 2 dogs and 2 cats!
If Trump could get his tax plan through, I believe a growth of 7% is possible.
I’m starting to believe that we may be able to balance our budget, too. If Trump can get us to 3rd quarter growth of 4%, it’s going to give him political leverage to hammer on the budget. This is the guy who won the nomination spending almost nothing, while JEB! spent $165M for a total of about 3 delegates. I guess we know who understands how to conserve money, and who doesn’t, and the RINOs don’t. Add in the additional revenue from economic growth, and we’re on our way to a balanced budget. My grandchildren will thank him, if he does it.
We are going to need a bigger Magnatometer.
Today is a great day, after speaking with some family members and sharing the numbers I’ve learned the past few days from Sundance and fellow Treepers, I’ve looked darn smart. I even surprised myself at how much I actually I knew.
One Auntie was a bit surprised and didn’t know I had it in me to be so up to date with not only our country, but the world. She is now going to use me as a reference guide. Too funny.
No one really knew we were sitting down and fixing NAFTA. Those who did had limited knowledge. Their reliance on their news sources are now realized to be bereft of any real substance.
Get this, most didn’t know about our Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce or Lighthizer. They knew of TRex, but not as much as us Treepers. They did know the bum deal Sessions got while being grilled and labeled as a racist. They remembered what he did for his state to the KKK.
It felt good to be the one holding court with everyone listening intently and asking really good questions. My family cares about our country, they are all patriots. It was my Mom who had been up to date with all the going ons in politics, and it was she they would go to. Sadly, she has crossed over, but before she did, she handed me the torch.
She would have me read the Judicial Watch newsletters, suffer through the news on tv and would tell me who to vote for and why along with how to vote on a referendum and so forth. Believe it or not, she handed me Trump’s book in 2012 and told me the easy fix with China. She wanted Trump to be our President and lead our country. This was way before anything we had heard of. She was always so far ahead of everyone else. (To be honest, I had forgotten the book, so she mailed it to me.)
I know I will never reach her level because she was just so brilliantly smart. However, I know I can do well enough and she is always with me. I have my family members listening after me right? I was always the black sheep with this side of the family, so this really is a new day.
The only thing I regret is not being able to have conversations with her during the election and now. I know we would’ve been passing to each other loads of information and whatever I couldn’t understand she’d explain it to me. I also know we would’ve been on the phone for hours.
I am happy she didn’t get to witness who all the backstabbers and RHINOs are though. I think it would’ve cut her deep, but then I don’t think she’d be much surprised either. She never did like Romney or Ryan. And she sure as heck never liked McCaine since we our a military family. She despised him as much as Jane Fonda.
I just spent more than a few minutes debating whether to delete this post or not. It really doesn’t have anything to do with the article except in a long, roundabout way. I’m going to hit send anyways. I apologize, but I just couldn’t delete what I wrote about my Mom. All I had intended to write was a thank you to Sundance and everyone here for teaching me so much, my Mom really would’ve been proud. I can now stand on my own and share what I’ve learned to others, and to me that is a really good feeling. I couldn’t have done it without you Treepers, so thank you guys.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
