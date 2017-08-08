MAGAnomics Jobs Reports – Labor Market Tightening, Here Comes The Wage Increases…

– “Walking in a Winner Wonderland” –
Two years ago CTH began discussing the ramifications to a new emphasis on the economy outlined as a possibility of candidate Donald Trump’s economic policy outlook. Within the overall discussion we walked through the anticipated changes possible if A.) Trump won the election, and B.) Trump began instituting Main Street economic policy ahead of Wall Street policy (the past 20+ years).
We discussed the new dimension that would occur between two economic engines (Main Street -vs- Wall Street) as three decades of federal policy shifted. CTH outlined anticipated economic activity in the space between the two dynamics.
Part of those discussions focused on energy costs (we see them lowering), product costs (we explained how inflation would be weird), and importantly, wage rates. It takes several months of policy emphasis, actual outcomes, before the labor market wage rates would grow. We anticipated seeing that impact in Q1 of Fiscal Year 2018, which is October 1st 2017.
Today the Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, “JOLTS report”, begins to show the initial stages of that wage rate increasing trend. The job market has tightened,… considerably. *Note* We are ending fiscal year Q4 (July, Aug, Sept.) and the trend within MAGAnomics is responding according to predictions. For those of us who argued these policy theories for the past two decades, these results are really cool.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job openings jumped to a record high in June, outpacing hiring, the latest indication that companies are having trouble finding qualified workers.
The monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released by the Labor Department on Tuesday also underscored labor market strength that will likely encourage the Federal Reserve to continue tightening monetary policy despite benign inflation and concerns about consumer spending.
“Companies are running out of workers to hire to do the job or even train to do the work, and this is a ticking time bomb for economic growth,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. “Today’s JOLTS data bring a September meeting balance sheet unwind announcement a little closer to reality.” (read more)
Another discussion via Bloomberg is here. What’s predictably fun to watch is how leading economists and national economic influence agents continue to be perplexed as we flow through the space between these two economic engines. Deep inside this new dimension, which will last for approximately 24 months, the control agents within the Fed cannot figure out why inflation remains low, yet the economy is heating up.
They really don’t get it.
They don’t get it because they have no reference points.
The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing globalist economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street.
The investing class economy has been the only source of historic reference for approximately three decades. These talking heads convinced themselves that a “service driven economy” was the ONLY economy ever possible for the U.S. in the future.
Back in January 2017 Deutsche Bank began thinking about it and trying to walk out the potential ramifications. They began talking about Trump doubling the U.S. GDP growth rate when all U.S. investment groups couldn’t yet fathom the possibility.
It’s like waking up on Christmas morning every day to see the pontificating Fed struggling to quantify analysis of their surrounding reality based on flawed assumptions. They simply have no understanding of what happens within the new dimension.
Monetary policy, Fed control over the economy, is disconnected and will stay that way for the next 24 months (approx), until Main Street regains full operational strength –and– economic parity is achieved.
As we have continued to share, CTH believes the paycheck-to-paycheck working middle-class are going to see a considerable rise in wages and standard of living.
Forget minimum wage laws, they are inconsequential conversations when measured against the reality of impact in how quickly wages rise in a free, fair, unregulated and growing economy.
Seriously, with full measure of optimism and appreciation – these are exceptional times.
Take me back to the 80’s!
Yes please! I was in my 20s and just starting to make significant money. In the 90s is when my income peaked then at the end of the 90s my chosen career went full bust. I was a technological dinosaur. So it was time to reinvent myself.
The Year was 2000 and the DotCom bubble was peaking, so I chose my next career accordingly and went to community college to learn to be a webmaster. While I was earning that degree the DotCom bubble exploded and my degree became worth less than half of what I expected.
I have manage to scrape out a semi tolerable living but it has been nothing like it was supposed to be. Now I am 57 and I work for a boss that just wont pay me what I think I am worth. Rising wages? It is almost too much to hope for.
Get some attitude! Forget about “what it’s suppose to be” and put yourself out to the highest bidder – never settle, never give up, you are our destiny. You’ve dusted yourself before you can do it again.
oops correction “you are your destiny”!
Same age here, similar background and experience with industries.
Crossing my fingers for one last shot at a high wage.
Yes I loved the 80’s!
I am seeing a 20% rise in my standard of living already. F hillary.
Testify!
Can we get an amen?
Sundance, this is very very true.
Our business is BOOMING.
And we have never, ever had a summer spike like this!
Agreed M33, my business is up over 33% ytd over last year. MAGA
I did a phone meeting with a potential client this evening. Determined she did not need my services. Was like, phew! Business is booming, I need some rest, lol. Other small business owners also reporting no summer slowdown. Awesome
Right on! You are exhausted, but keep gathering nuts. Pretend that Hillary is President and you’ll get a second wind.
I’ve seen a couple news articles about the labor shortage in construction now that mean old Trump has chased away all those hard working illegals who were only here doing jobs the Americans won’t do. They are having to pay laborers more money and don’t ya know that means your new houses will cost more money. Oh boo frickin’ hoo.
Fortunately, I am the recipient of a diploma from the Sundance School so I read the article and thought, “Ha! Take that you globalist scum! Power to the people! Let’s see those wages rise! Let’s make it RAIN!” Go, go, PDJT!
The reason your house will cost you more is because the builders using that illegal labor at slave wages have been pocketing more profit. That cheap cost was never passed on to the consumer. In fact, the consumer paid for that cheap labor through taxes paying for all the welfare they consume. So, we got screwed twice and didn’t get a single kiss in the process.
4sure, I agree with you thoroughly.
This obscenity has been institutionalized in the Internet and other industries in multiple ways, from proprietary payment demands to the elimination of customer care responsiveness to hiring English-speaking foreigners for half an American’s salary.
(Ever wonder what happened to the pervasive 1-800 customer service phone numbers that were de rigueur in the ’80s and 90’s?)
Profit margins, I believe, are astronomical today compared with what was considered acceptable and right by my parents’ generation, the generation imprinted by the Great Depression and WW2.
My generation has honed greed to the nth degree.
Agree slightly… the real reason homes are so expensive is the ease of obtaining financing. You can get a 30 year with 3% down again on a home valued at $300k. For builders there “labor” costs are exacerbated by regs and inspections slowing down development.
Don’t expect Trump Team to get the credit.
Yeah its sad.
I still hear people say it is the Obama delay-effect.
So ridiculous!
When they say that, I recite Trump’s actions and say, did Obama do that? Nope, Trump did.
The fact is, they know it’s Trump and they’re mad.
When the wall is built and if the new immigration legislation is passed. the job mkt. is really going to tighten and you will see wages spike. That’s what scares the hell outta the CoC and the globalists. That slave labor pool will dry up.
But the HB-1 thing has to be brought to an end . . . NOW!
Stephen Moore had a good article recently saying ditch the tax reform as it will become like repeal and replace debacle..Put 2K-5K in the middle class pocket through a tax cut and lower business tax to 20% or so…Keep cutting regulations…Just keep everything moving…No wiggle room or fights over tax cuts for rich etc ….
https://townhall.com/columnists/stephenmoore/2017/08/08/the-trump-economy-progress-and-peril-n2365671
That is why GOP leaders would be wise to downsize their grand ambitions of a total rewrite of the tax code and simply sell the American people on a job-creation tax cut that will benefit all American companies, including 26 million small businesses, and put about $2,000 of tax relief into the pockets of financially stressed workers.
Don’t be foolish and think you benefit by not reforming the tax code for everyone. Just ask yourself this question; “Who knows best where to spend your money”?….”You or the Government”?
Put it another way. After you earned it,why would you want someone who hasn’t earned it spend it.
Look at the repeal and replace and talk foolish..Tax reform isn’t happening anytime soon with this Congress…
No… we deplorables no longer accept “cake”.
With this Congress and with the long knives out for President Trump, I agree. I see no way on earth they can get tax reform through right now. If they can get good tax cut through, that will be a miracle for right now.
Then maybe, just maybe, we can deliver some patriots to Congress in 2018 to help the President.
Exactly..Give the middle class some relief and business too..They might be able to handle that..Maybe..
Sadly, with this Congress, I agree. They refuse to do the big stuff, so plink and plod, with 3 yards and a cloud of dust sometimes.
Prevent defense or play not to lose is their way to play.
I just saw a quick blurb on TV that I believe it is Mitch McConnell who is all pissy and saying that Congress’ failures are all the President’s fault because he raised everyone’s expectations.
Saints preserve us. Just a couple of pieces of legislation and it was too fricking much for Congress? Where is the old vaudeville show’s shepherd’s crook? Mitch needs to get yanked off the stage.
I believe these brilliant Congress critters are getting an earful now that they have gone home for vacay.
1. I see where Ronna Romney whatever from the RNC is saying the natives are restless and they want Congress to support the President.
2. I see where Ryan got reamed when he showed up at a business in Wisconsin because an “angry Republican” (at this point is there any other kind????) confronted him about waiting 8 long years for them to get the House, now we need the Senate, we’ll we still gotta have the Presidency and WE deliver and what do the Congress clowns do? Nothing.
3. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake who has treated the President horribly has poll numbers lower than dirt, and the approval ratings in AZ of the President are in the 60s.
So, okay, I know they are all bought off by donors. But did they seriously think we wouldn’t notice what they are doing or call them on their crap? What did they really think would happen when they got home after their spectacular failure? Honestly.
Now that I got that off my chest, KEEP IT COMING Treepers! Keep writing, emailing, calling, complaining. Make it loud! They can’t help but hear us!
That’s the thing..There is no way to complicate the simple..They will obfuscate tax reform like repeal and replace..You would find democrats who might vote for simple stuff..
I love the roller coaster GIF. What is desperately need right now is trade programs, apprenticeships and employer sponsored training for potential job candidates. I’m not sure how the snowflake careers are going to meld into this new job sector. This will be interesting. Parents who have college age children need to wake up to the realities of what jobs will be available and guide their children into those programs. This will be interesting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Forget minimum wage laws, they are inconsequential conversations when measured against the reality of impact in how quickly wages rise in a free, fair, unregulated and growing economy”
Exactly. Government mandated higher wages for low end service jobs, the ones that are supposed to go to youngsters & older retired adults, but are the only jobs available today, versus free market jobs on all levels in a booming economy in which competition sets the wages
You don’t like low wage service jobs? Fine, go out & find another job. There’s plenty out there paying good money
What’s that? You went to social justice protests & riots instead of studying? You spent your time getting high instead of applying yourself?
Well, you’re out of luck. Just remember these words & you’ll be fine. “Want fries with that?”
One of the best things about President Trumps MAGA agenda is it puts personal responsibility back into the equation & destroys the lefts ridiculous social justice narrative. With plentiful real jobs at good wages, anyone who applies themselves can get ahead & live the American dream
The left has been destroying our jobs & economy for decades in order to bring about conflict & class warfare. President Trump crushes the entire concept
More MAGA results, more winning!
Milinials have never seen a boom economy before so I’m hoping their eyes will be opened to what can happen when the government takes the shackles off.
Fantastic news!
Anyone else notice that the expected jobs number is getting closer to the actual?
Making a prediction now, that eventually their predictions are going to intentionally overestimate job creation and then criticize Trump for his policy not meeting expectations.
In Wisconsin today just drove by a manufacturing facility…. $1000 new hire bonus signs out on the street!
I haven’t heard of new hire bonuses in a couple of decades! Wow!
