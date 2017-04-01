Trumponomics – Yes, Manufacturing Can and Will Return – And Wages Are Going Up, Bigly…

Yesterday President Trump met with the National Association of Manufacturers group in the White House to discuss the outlook for manufacturing jobs gains and the larger increase in actual manufacturing sector gains.
The results of surveys conducted with current manufacturing companies is stunning with 93% holding an optimistic outlook.
However, beyond the optimism there’s additional data which is annoying the media and professional-left who are determined not to focus on successful Trumponomic strategy.
As a direct result of President Trump’s multifaceted economic strategy, manufacturing companies are having to look at TCO which is “Total Cost of Ownership”. You see, President Trump is not only approaching manufacturing growth policy from the investment side, his policies also approach the larger impacts on raw material, energy and labor.
This multi-pronged policy approach forces companies to look at transportation and location costs of manufacturing. If domestic costs of material and energy drop, in addition to drops in regulatory and compliance costs of operating the business, the operating cost differences drop dramatically.
This means labor and transportation costs become a larger part of the consideration in “where” to manufacture. All of these costs contribute to the TCO. Transportation costs are very expensive on durable goods imported. If the durable goods are made domestically, the transportation costs per unit shipped drop significantly. The TCO analysis then further reduces to looking at labor.
U.S. Labor is more expensive, yes. However, if material costs, energy costs, regulatory costs and transportation costs are part of the TCO equation – then higher labor costs can be offset by the previously mentioned savings.
For two years CTH has repeatedly stated that under Trump’s proposals “total costs” drop so dramatically, that off-shored manufacturing is no longer the best play. We are seeing that shake out right now. For the first time in 30 years companies are reviewing the TCO of products and finding less and less financial reasons for off-shore manufacturing.
The first well framed article on that new Trumponomic analysis appeared last week in Market Watch:
For decades, U.S. companies have been chasing cheap labor offshore and then importing products to sell in the U.S. market.
Now, Trumponomics, a broader focus on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO quantifies all relevant costs, risks and strategic factors) and advanced manufacturing together have the potential to end the manufacturing stagnation of the past 30 years and create millions of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
Over the past 20 years, the boom in offshoring drove our goods trade deficit up by about $640 billion a year, costing us three to four million manufacturing jobs.
The most direct way to reduce the trade deficit, as President Trump has said he wants to do, is to substitute domestic production for imports, i.e. via reshoring and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the U.S. The result of eliminating the trade deficit would be a rapidly growing manufacturing workforce for the first time in 40 years, a rise in average wages and a 25% to 30% increase in manufacturing output and jobs.
Many companies that offshored manufacturing didn’t really do the math. An Archstone study revealed that 60% of offshoring decisions used only rudimentary cost calculations, typically just price or labor costs and ignored other costs such as freight, duty, carrying cost of inventory, delivery and impact on innovation. Most of the true risks and cost of offshoring were being ignored.
Now is a good time to re-evaluate the cost of domestic vs. offshore production, and not just because of the risk of an angry tweet from the president.
Chinese wages have been rising by about 15% a year since 2000. As a result, the Chinese labor cost in dollars per unit of output is now about four times what it was in 2000. We estimate that about 25% of what is now offshored would come back if companies quantified the total cost. These products would generally have characteristics such as high freight cost vs. labor cost, frequent design changes, volatility in demand, intellectual property risk, and regulatory and compliance requirements.
For these most-reshorable products, such as large appliances with high freight costs, medical devices requiring high technology and quality standards, and plastic products that are getting cheaper thanks to declining natural gas and oil prices, the offshore manufacturing cost gap vs. the U.S. is now smaller than the offshoring “hidden costs” mentioned earlier. (read more)
I am beyond excited to see economic and manufacturing analytics’ focusing on the Total Cost of goods. Donald Trump, now President Trump, has been making this economic policy argument for over three decades; and there are a bunch of us who have held similar views but frustratingly only found them falling on deaf ears.
We already have the raw materials: iron ore, steel, mineral deposits, and we have abundant energy resources, these are immediate cost advantages. The area of disagreement I have with forecasts is in the area of wage growth.
The fed, and as a consequence most economists, are projecting 2% wage growth year-over-year. However, they (all of them) are not factoring in the speed with which Main Street economy can/is restarting when uncoupled from Wall Street policy. The demand for labor is already increasing dramatically. I would not be surprised to see micro-level (regional) 6-8% wage growth by the end of Trumponomics year #1.
Ocean freight costs from Asia to N America have dropped considerably due recent over tunnage in the market. It is cheaper to ship from Asian port of exit to the west coast than domestically from east coast via truck.
Rail has been greatly under utilized for domestic freight long haul transport.
As I have posted before, Rail Traffic is up noticeably since the Election.
I have only first hand knowledge.
But OT is called for Every Shift, Every Day now.
Our Line has called back Hundreds of Transportation Workers that were laid off over three years ago.
New jobs are also posted, for anyone interested.
It’s tough though!
Very Rewarding, but Very Difficult!
High Stress, and Dangerous.
Yeah, but West Coast port costs have gone through the roof. Doesn’t make a difference if you can ship cheap if it cost an arm-n-leg to offload. 😦
Aren’t a lot of our West Coast ports foreign-owned now?
About 30% of US port terminals are owned or managed by foreign based companies and rising to 80% of the L.A. port terminals. Chinese SOEs control port terminals in L. A. and other west coast ports as well as both ends of the Panama Canal.
Never even thought of that.
They get us any which way but Trump.
Then add in the cumulative costs of the union work slow downs and stoppages that we’ve seen at west coast ports in the last few years.
Yeah they overpaid longshoremen. Last casual call in 2005 they had something like 1000 jobs and got over a million applications. Those are basically part time jobs with no benefits but a lottery ticket to down the road.
Then they like to tax everything and basically bought the terminals all new environmentally approved trucks. It is basically a tax on the rest of the nation that is forced to subsidize CA.
I have not followed it but I think they installed power for the ships to plug in and not use the ships generators for power which cost a fortune to put power on the docks and modifications to the ships.
Somebody has to pay for CA craziness but if they can pass the cost off to the rest of the nation, they can bolster their economies with ineficancy.
I ship via truck to CA from the east. Trucks have to be approved to even enter CA, older trucks not accepted. The whole ocean freight sector is, at least for show, acting green. 4 of the largest ocean carriers in the world are European so I guess that’s part of the reason. (Maersk, CMI/CGM, Med Shipping & Hapag Lloyd).
Still ocean freight I/B from China etc is much less expensive and there are all water services via Panama Canal to US EC ports. Ocean freight economics are vastly different than rail and truck. Rail isn’t for everything even intermodal. Bottom line, due to the gigantic new ctr vessels which now dominate the Asia / N America lane, the freight costs have been cut considerably and really aren’t much of a factor. I’m not trying to be a downer but them’s the facts.
Doesn’t matter how cheap China government transport is, they’re still importing junk. And you are incorrect, as a full truck load from Chicago to CA is still averaging $2500.
I cannot understand how anyone can dislike Trump as President. I actually think he will go down as one of the greatest we ever had. I thank GOD everyday he beat hillary.
An old saying:
“When a man’s heart is turned against a man, everything that man does becomes further cause to hate him.”
Their dislike is not based on Trump’s person or performance. It was a decision of the heart.
That old saying explains the mindset of the the Trump-hate Zombies perfectly.
Or lack thereof…
I actually just wanted to say that I love your Meadowlark avatar, Sharon! 🙂
You have got that right, I know people like that and if you ask them why the answer is stricly what the press reported from the womans liberal groups or any other far left group
or else they can’t answer.
This is the biggest reason the Dems, the NeverTrumper Republicans, the MSM and all of the their globalist sponsors are trying to take out President Trump with the false Russia narrative. They know once the president implements his economic plan the country will take off big time, and the last thing these globalists want to see an America being successful through infrastructure building and job creation strictly made and done in this country!
Plus sending all the illegals back from where the came, helps.
The good news is Truponomics will totally bypass California and population will move eastward as job prospects increase. This will leave California with an eroding tax base and financial Armageddon.
Keep in mind that “World Trade” is California’s largest employer and as world trade decreases, so will jobs associated with it.
It is not Trump’s fault that California earned the worst business climate for over a decade running.
bertdilbert, thank you. You’ve explained to me for the first time, what I’m sure a lot of people don’t realize. The reason CA hates American manufacturing and loves foreign countries’ imports so much – and thus, President Trump! Great explanation.
This will stimulate the housing market bigly — a major side effect of getting people jobs instead of welfare. My CA home is going up for sale next month so the faster this happens, the better. I’m having lots of problems getting skilled labor to work on my new home in SW UT, but then this little corner of the state is one of the fastest growing in the nation. Everybody is getting busy! Winning!!!!
……We already have the raw materials: iron ore, steel, mineral deposits, and we have abundant energy resources, these are immediate cost advantages…..
And we have plenty of wood up here in Oregon when housing starts finally wake up. A revived timber industry up here would do wonders for this state!
So would ending the State Religion of Radical Leftism in Oregon.
I know, not all are such, I grew up my last half of childhood in my semi-historical home of Oregon myself. I love Oregon, except the Left, which is why I am not there, and even Eastern Washington is too liberal for my tastes, so I am planning a move further East when I can arrange it.
I do hope to see Oregon in the timber business again. I used to enjoy watching a lumber train on a daily run not far from our place, same little valley.
Love that picture of him in the hard hat.
Hope there is a solid turnaround for Sears Roebuck.
JCPennys is not doing well either. Went to our local one last week and it was like a ghost town. They seem to offer terrific sales but even at their discounted price they are twice as much as an online retailer in my experience.
I shopped with Penneys a lot when the kids were growing up and we were furnishing homes. BUT, me and a lot of other people would happily leaf through the catalog and then order things from the catalog online. Once they stopped their catalog, things started going down hill. Plus, whoever their women’s clothing buyer was, sucked!
Love me some Trumponomics. The data on China is correct and only a few voices in the economics wilderness were ringing that bell. The Chinese government knows the data and is seriously worried.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is absolutely phenomenal in its simplicity! President Trump has the knowledge and the wherewithal to see the Big Picture – and Sundance has the knowledge and skill to present Trumponomics so succinctly that the average man can understand and be encouraged –
Because of the greed of Wall Street, Main Street has suffered – but, not irreparably – President Trump not only has the wisdom of years of experience, but he has a vision for America that no president before him has had – oh, yes – they all pretended to care – but, they did not – after all, they were only politicians – and unfortunately, globalists, too – they did not serve; they used.
Every day, we hear President Trump talking but more importantly, doing! When, in your lifetime, have you seen a president work so hard? I am just astounded at this man’s energy and tenacity. I thank God every day for giving us a leader we can respect and emulate!
Folks please take the time to read our fellow Treeper’s (the blacksmith) response to the incredible polling data presented above. It is these types of stories that will never get to the MSM but needs to be shared and read. We are absolutely winning and like Charles Payne on FBN points out each night, we are on the cusp of an economic explosion. SD has been telling us as well. It is so easy to get caught up in the day-to-day nonsense and I am one of the biggest victim’s of that.
the blacksmith wrote the following
for what it’s worth…..
i’ve run a minor “manufacturing” company for most of my adult life. esoteric little niche – blacksmiths making historic and upscale contemporary hardware. ’74-83 learning and doing lots of restoration for the national park service/bi-centennial stuff. then jimmy carter’s economy drove me to employment with a start-up software company.
fifteen years later, with all the buttons punched (systems analyst, database engineer, compiler programming, platinum travelers’ card, options & IPO, two heart attacks) i came back to the blacksmith shop (i’d saved my original tools and machines and added dramatically with NAFTA-driven domestic factory liquidation pickups). focused on wholesaling hardware to shutter makers, built up good volume and seven/eight employees. ’07 our biggest customer (timberlane) shopped my stuff to chinese manufacturers and whacked our wholesale volume back to near zero. shifted focus to internet and started to build a retail base.
and then along came obama. past seven years we been hanging on, three guys (two part-time) and a lady on the phones – we rarely had more than a week, ten days of work on the books.
things started picking up last june to a steady drip.
on nov 9th (literally) our phones started ringing off the hooks. projects from all over the country. big jobs that have been on the books for two-three years. everybody pulled the trigger as soon as trump won.
our phones are still ringing. we’re booked with big projects through november and we got lots more out on bid. hired two full-time 30 year old disaffected millennials (who are great workers and desperate to get out of their parents’ homes) and brought in a part-time retired friend… and winter is our historic slow time. i’m gonna need to keep hiring if sales hold at this level.
so yeah, this “manufacturer” is wildly optimistic about what’s happening – all over the country… and we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. thank God for my president and leader donnie john trump.
MAGA – one small business at a time.
Fabulous story, flep! From a small businessman’s point of view and experience – like reading a ‘history of small business struggles in the USA’ from the Carter years to the present – Thanks so much for sharing – 🙂
The Blacksmith Rocks! He’s definitely one of us, a good man. I’m thrilled for him and what it portends for our Nation.
I’m jazzed! Read the entire article, folks! They actually have a Total Cost of Ownership calculator, letting businesses factor it all in. MarketWatch, article writers & site proprietors I believe, have a Reshoring Initiative. It’s fascinating, exciting, and the only fault I perceive is their estimation of the turn around time for the manufacturing industry growth and reshoring rates, and the degree of associated economic growth they project. I have much more faith in President Trump, and even these good folks are going to have their socks blown off.
Yeeeeeeee Haaaaaaaw!
Maquis
Ok – so for years you’ve been saying the “Wall street” PTB have trillions at stake and want to forward their agenda. It seems to me that now the “Main street” PTB will also have trillions at stake. No? When do we see them start putting their weight on the scale? How do they win the contest?
Region by region.
💰to the right congress critters
Those Trillions waiting to be repatriated are not likely to go to Wall Street, the real growth will be Main Street.
Remember, no more QE1 or 2 or 3, that’s over, even Wall Street will be envious of Main Street.
Just Watch.
I have no problem at all if Main Street captains of industry own the DC legislative priorities. It was that way for decades – that’s how we got a fully involved middle class..
If Main Street wins the average American Wins.
If Wall Street wins, the globalists win.
Just close your eyes and imagine a bustling economy with state of the art factories dotting the American landscape, turning out the finest products in the world.
The pride and satisfaction of a day’s work.
Well paying jobs that provide a better life for families all across the USA.
Thank you President Trump for giving it a try.
Why do democrats want manufacturing jobs to leave America?
Why do democrats want the inner cities to decay?
Why do democrats not want single mothers living alone to defend themselves with guns?
Why do democrats want illegal immigrants to take jobs away from minority citizens?
Why do democrats not want to enforce immigration laws and so why do they want to endanger Americans?
Simple questions. There are many more. Our side never asks them.
The rally where that picture was taken. It is an absolute classic, one of my favorites.
Also RSBN have a few little bits now and again on Lyin’ Ted before Trump arrives!
Manufacturing will be coming back but it will not be a 1 to 1 domestic to foreign employee replacement. How many of these returning companies are thinking of using robotics to replace persons on the assembly line? I like to think there will be new industries created to accommodate all those Americans who need decent paying jobs. As people much smarter than me have been preaching during the last 2 decades, we are at the cusp of entering into another industrial revolution. And Trump is going to bring that about.
College majors in women, gender & Black studies will not be worth anything in this new world. (Sorry snowflakes.) The STEM majors will be extremely valuable in the near future. I’m wondering how many colleges or high schools realize this.
Companies like IBM are looking all over for untapped potential employees. Recently they started paid internships for women who have STEM degrees & have been out of the market for years. IBM has also partnered with some high schools to train the students for STEM jobs or STEM majors in college.
