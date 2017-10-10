U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue Rages: President Trump is Existential Threat to NAFTA…

Here we go… buckle up, and grab the popcorn. This is the part where the “trillions at stake” comes into play…
U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue is now engaged in a direct fight with U.S. President Donald Trump. As would be expected, and as we specifically predicted, Tom Donohue is now specifically aligning himself with Canada and Mexico against the interests of the United States economy.
Tom Donohue gives hundreds of millions to Mitch McConnell and the crony UniParty capitalist ilk that infect Washington DC. Donohue owns the vast majority of U.S. politicians. This battle is the epicenter of lobbying usurpation, and how multinational corporations own U.S. politicians. This battle will be epic.
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The most powerful U.S. business lobby accused the Trump administration on Tuesday of making “poison pill proposals” to sabotage talks aimed at modernizing NAFTA, as negotiators began gathering in Washington for fresh trade talks.
[…] Speaking in Mexico City, Thomas Donohue, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s president and chief executive, listed several U.S. proposals that he said would undermine $1 trillion in annual trilateral trade, including a “sunset clause” to force regular negotiations.
His comments marked the second broadside the chamber has launched against the Trump administration’s stance on renegotiating NAFTA in less than a week. It has argued repeatedly that the trade pact is critical to U.S. industries such as agriculture and manufacturing.
“There are several poison pill proposals still on the table that could doom the entire deal,” Donohue said at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico, where he said the “existential threat” to NAFTA threatened regional security.
U.S. officials have suggested incorporating a sunset clause in NAFTA that would kill it unless it was renegotiated every five years. The officials have also suggested eliminating a key dispute resolution mechanism, much to the dismay of Canada.
Donohue singled out plans to make automakers source more parts in North America, as well as proposed changes to the dispute resolution mechanism as obstacles to NAFTA’s renewal. He also cited plans to limit Canadian and Mexican access to U.S. government procurement rules.
Automakers in Mexico say excessive content requirements could do serious damage to the industry’s competitiveness.
”The impact would be the opposite of what’s intended: U.S. industry would source more inputs from Asia and less from the U.S. That’s right — this proposal would actually send business overseas,” Donohue said.
He also slammed the emphasis placed by the White House on reducing the U.S. trade deficit.
“It’s the wrong focus and is impossible to achieve without crippling the economy,” he said.
The chamber sent a letter to the White House on Tuesday signed by more than 300 local U.S. business groups in support of NAFTA. (read more)
CTH has called out the anti-American economic positions of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for many years. The U.S. CoC is the largest DC lobbying group for multinational corporations and multinational financial interests.
The CoC is at the very epicenter of the financial constructs that support the Washington DC UniParty.
When President Trump won the election in 2016 it was a thundershock to decades of work by the U.S. CoC to undermine economic nationalism in favor of global corporate interests. Within all of the economic, trade and policy discussion which subsequently flowed from the White House the CoC did not have a seat at the table. Trump’s economic policy is adverse to the interests of The Big Club.
It began last week when the CoC attacked the administration. The Chamber is now taking it one step further than being adversarial toward the White House, now Tom Donohue is making it personal against President Trump [and the intended framework (Ross, Lighthizer etc.) for a renegotiated NAFTA deal.]
The U.S. CoC is aligning with Canada and Mexico against the interests of the United States. While predicted, it is a little surreal to see the U.S. CoC drop their mask so openly.
There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
I will outline how it works below; and when you understand how it works in the modern era you will understand why the agents within the system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump.
The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar. However, global markets have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within free and fair markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets”. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place. Additionally he uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club, and President Tom Donohue.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets. FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs and industries of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China, and against the backdrop of NAFTA being renegotiated, revisiting the economic influences within the import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter. There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. But most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is how the corporation maximizes it’s profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. harvest is abundant, they will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly BS.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Currently, massive multinational corporations control the majority of product inside each nation and therefore control the entire global product market and price.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic. With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can afford the high prices. Of course if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Individual flower growers in Florida go out of business because they didn’t join the global market of flower growers (controlled market) by multinational corporate flower growers in Columbia and South America, who have an umbrella company registered in Mexico allowing virtually unrestricted access to the U.S. market under NAFTA.
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, ore, then sells the finished good back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations). ‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
Do you have the feeling President Trump has known all along he will pull out of NAFTA and has been participating in the talks just for the sheer fun of it?
When this happens it will be like all of us winning the lottery.
PT is exercising great patience in bringing out the CoC and the rest of the swamp. Once exposed to the truth they cannot be put back in a box.
^THIS^ x infinity.
It’s “strategic patience”. There’s a value in forcing the masks to drop (letting the electorate see the deceivers), that is almost as valuable as the end result to the economy.
Winning the economic trade battle is a good thing.
Winning the battle and showing the swamp shadow-dwellers is a MAGA thing.
YES!!!
The gap in approval between the President and the GOPe Congresscritters among Republican voters is like 20 points now. Even the MSM is saying so.
Maybe the Howie formula would help?
Winning the battle and REMOVING the swamp shadow-dwellers is an EVEN BETTER MAGA thing.
I would rather deal with Rocket Kim than the Septic Swamp backstabbers.
WAIT! WAIT! MVW, isn’t that the name of a currently popular death metal group? “Rocket Kim and the Septic Swamp Backstabbers”?
I’m pretty sure it was them that’ve just released an album titled “We Hate You THIS Much!” (I won’t describe the album cover art on this our ‘family friendly’ web-site) Didn’t they? R you sure they didn’t?
I think I remember them being famous for their very short stage shows: they all hang upside down to play each of their two-chord songs and they ROCK (until they pass-out). If I’m remembering the right crew, they’ve all got complete body coverings in tats and piercings. They all wear loin-cloths with nothing to put in them.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure those are the guys. Did you get their DVD?? /s
Exposing Donahue & the Chamber as the loathsome ‘wizard’ behind the Congressional curtain is what I’ve been waiting for since SD taught me who they really are.
Such a pro-USA name for such an evil corrupt mafioso. Sorta like Harvey Weinstein’s School for Valley Girls. They rape, pillage and sneer without remorse. Money, power, control.
#DriveThemToEndsOfTheEarth
Amen, brother, patience of A Saint for virtuous purposes💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖
‘Merica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Today one mask drops when Donohue stands in a foreign capital and criticizes Trump. But soon the entire façade will crumble, and he will stand in the same foreign capital and rail against America itself. He could not care less about America or American citizens. And Pres Trump is teasing the truth out into the open.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I just read an article saying “The U.K. is considering joining NAFTA”…..
Good Point FofBW, was thinking same thing.
Suddenly, all the unmasking makes sense.
Now, we know where all the Senators stand.
Almost everyone is in position, ready for the great battle.
Can’t beleive we are lucky enough to be alive at this point in history.
I don’t feel lucky today. My blood pressure is going through the roof, and it’s been one infuriating thing after another for weeks.
Thank you!
Exfiltration of wealth and the analogy of the lemon and flower growers always helps me understand.
The Treehouse is my BEST source of knowledge.
Thank you!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
I’m pretty sure PDJT was clear on killing off NAFTA and TPP, if he could, before he was ever a candidate. I went to see Poppy Boosh (41) when he made a speech touting NAFTA on the Napoleon St. Wharf in NOLA–I knew then it was a horrible idea and that this great allegedly conservative American gave me a really creepy feeling. Thanks to years of lessons learned and especially to SD, putting it all together, I have a better understanding of why I felt that way then. I cannot imagine that someone in Mr. Trump’s business position wouldn’t have long ago recognized what every truck driver south of I-20 has known for two decades–NAFTA was a shitty deal for the USA.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I would like your comment if WP would let me. I am logged in but like button not working again.
Chamber of Commerce of the
United States of America
1615 H Street, NW
Washington, DC 20062-2000
Main Number: 202-659-6000
Customer Service: 1-800-638-6582
Regional Offices
https://www.uschamber.com/regional-offices-us-chamber-commerce
Donahue takes a dive…
He’s almost 80… hopefully he’ll kick the bucket soon. Especially if Trump’s policies impact his health like they’re impacting millions of liberals’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Much too slow?
Great stuff, ladies and gents! The enemy is unmasking one corrupt bureaucracy after another, “We the People” see you now. I guess as swamp monsters go, Tom Donahue would be the Leviathan? This is cool, but highly dangerous, prayers for our great President Donald “Perseus” Trump who will once again slay the Leviathan it would seem.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My first thought as well, StanH, upon reading this outstanding expose by SD. Pray for our country, our President, his cabinet and for all Americans to see the truth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The world needs our market. We don’t need theirs. STick to your guns President Trump and while you are at it stick it to the COC.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Donohue has been President of the Chamber of Commerce since 1997 – 20 years.
The Washington Post wrote “Nobody has mastered this new Washington game better than Thomas J. Donohue.” “Tom is a bodacious, hard-charging, in-your-face kind of guy, which is not the style you see in Washington much anymore,” W. Henson Moore of the American Forest and Paper Association told the Post. He calls Donohue the George Patton of the trade association world. “Tom Donohue threatens, cajoles, badgers — whatever it takes to get what he wants,” consumer activist Joan Claybrook said.
The battle between Trump and Donohue should be interesting.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He is the George Patton of the trade world? More like General James Wilkinson, otherwise known as Spanish Agent 13.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Much more accurate analogy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“This new Washington GAME.” !!!
Time to stop playing your cheating games. This is life, and many lives, not a game.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely right, KBR!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Compare IQ’s. LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donohue has no idea what he’s in for… low energy Jeb, little Marco, lyin Ted, crooked Hillary, liddle Bob Corker.. did I miss anyone? 😜
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nancy and Chucky the Head 🤡 round out my personal list 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donohue sees himself as ‘large and in charge’ of US trade – Trader Tom.
Trump will name him Traitor Tom.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyone who goes outside the U.S. to act against the U.S. needs to go to Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Half of DC – Clintons, McCain for sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why until there is a complete change in DC i am not participating nor contributing to this bullshid game.
Who is John Galt!
They can all stuff it,,,,
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chirp on John Halt 😚
The battle is heating up, and POTUS already has them surrounded. 😉
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep…Cat out of bag.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Howie, you are SO much fun! Thanks for posting this!
Need to get some great commercials ready showing how the Swamp and their handlers (CoC, et al) are going against the best interests of America and it’s workers. Some dare call it Treason. Good ammo for all those fighting the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One thing to watch out for is how near-term Fed policy is enacted to allow the CoC and associated Globalist enterprise to (attempt to) starve out the MAGA economic nationalist revolution and win in a battle of attrition (with the hope that Trump’s replacement is another Globalist). Since in the past the Fed’s policy has been able to create and facilitate the 2nd (Wall St.) economy I would expect, in the near to medium-term policy, the Federal Reserve to try to keep interest/inflation rates pegged to where they can be beneficial for these multinational banks to weather the coming storm.
For this reason alone, unfortunately, I have to say that tax reform is dead and will be dead for now until the CoC loses all (or most) control over Senate Republicans. Donald Trump’s tax reform proposals would be devastating to multinational corporations who have used the United States’ unfavorable tax climate to structure their exfiltration of US wealth. The pouring into the US economy of some $10 Trillion in US wealth parked overseas would empty many of these multinational banks – some of whom have leveraged these assets with state-sponsored debt derivative schemes and the like, which would be threatened by the loss of this wealth. Socialist Europe would be threatened with the need to implement austerity programs as a result. Think IMF and all of those implications.
When Sundance says “There are Trillions at stake”, I don’t think that anyone really fully grasps that *literally the entire world* stands to be impacted by US economic nationalism. Fortunately, the fiscal schemes woven by many of these corporations, banks, and governments is so complex and opaque that I think, for the most part, that the total level of impact won’t be fully understood by our economic enemies until far after it’s too late.
The trouble for the Fed and CoC et. al, and the fact that they have not yet discovered, is that the Main St. and Wall St. economies are indeed decoupled and have always been decoupled and while Wall St. might be enjoying certain benefits in terms of monetary policy, there is going to be a mounting opportunity cost that they’re going to be writing off as a largely deregulated Main St., the economic engine that actually *PRODUCES* economic output, will be roaring forward almost unchecked.
There is a certain horizon, or threshold that exists for Main St. (that is simultaneously an asymptote for Wall St.) where, once it is crossed, the Globalist, Keynesian system of economies begin their systematic, irreversible and crushing collapse. All that is needed is for Main St, the first economy, to pursue economic success without interference.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Cojun.Great post thanks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lot of data, and, opinion, there. I respect your research, and I will do the same regarding your comment. I DO like your final statement. “Main St.” (and country roads!) is the First Economy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I should imagine that President Trump is planning to “rescue” these foreign nations, using bilateral trade deals, to ease the financial transition from Wall Street to Main Street economics. He would not allow the free world to collapse into a heap of “austerity,” if he could help it. Although, one would hope the Global Elite might feel a pinch, if not a mighty slap, as they are forced to withdraw from their old business model and amend their business plan to include a robust and reinvigorated Main Street economic engine.
What I find most curious is the Deep State’s simultaneous dismantling of the American culture and economy, even as the lifeblood of their precious Global world economy depends upon it for survival. Why kill the goose that lays the golden egg?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Control freaks hate independent thinkers
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think there will be much public campaigning on this matter. It will be hard to do and may end up looking a lot like the left’s failing attempts at resisting and refuting the America First agenda, but I imagine they will try. That article highlights a very bold lie ::
”The impact would be the opposite of what’s intended: U.S. industry would source more inputs from Asia and less from the U.S. That’s right — this proposal would actually send business overseas,” Donohue said.
Because we know China has been using both Mexico and Canada to infiltrate through NAFTA, it’s more than clear it’s a lie. I’m not entirely against sourcing from Asia, but it should be FAIR trade as the president puts it. Let everyone compete but while other countries refuse our goods or set very high tariffs? Fair is fair. And no dumping either. Also not fair.
I also fear this is going to be one of the issues which may lead to a massive horror of which I do not want to think.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only “horror” that I foresee is the collapse of a paper economy that had no business knocking out Main Street in the first place. Americans will thrive. The greedy political hacks and their donors? Maybe not so much. I would also imagine a “come to Jesus” moment for some choice retirement funds, but that was inevitable, given the Ponzi scheme our retirement models were built upon. As a boomer, with comparatively few young workers to shore up social security and Medicare, I never expected to collect what I paid into the retirement system. And the pensions were under-funded, long before Trumponomics came on the scene.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dude is about to find out what the word, “insignificant” means.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“CNN shall not prevail..”
Howie…2017
.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lP5Xv7QqXiM
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t know if this was already mentioned above, but it seems PM Trudeau was off to Washington today to talk NAFTA with PDJT …according to the Globe&Mail newspaper.
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/news/world/trudeau-heads-to-washington-as-trump-pushes-protectionist-demands/article36525511/
LikeLiked by 1 person
When they say “service industry” for the USA, they mean “servant industry” which, since we are not only unpaid servants of the world we are the ones who pay…
They mean for us, the USA, to be slaves.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We should have a new national holiday to commemorate our emancipation from global servitude. We can call it ‘America the Beautiful Day.’
LikeLiked by 3 people
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
They didn’t dumb down education for nothing. The media isn’t keeping important information away from us & distracting us with irrelevant shiny things for nothing
We haven’t had a raise in ten years, but hey, did you see so & so run that touchdown in last night?
Dupes “R Us
The outrageously greedy scumbags who sit at the top of this global pyramid scheme want it all, the worlds (ours) wealth & resources. Under the guise of fairness & global interests, they’ve been raping the people of the worlds ability to sustain & better themselves, using corrupted institutions to sedate & fool them into submission
This con game had been going on for decades. & the game’s strategies have infected every facet of our lives
The treasonous carpetbaggers (CoC, politicians, media)) who do the globalists bidding are nothing but whores who sell out their own people & countries for the almighty dollar
Like multiculturalism, globalism is a farce, a pipe dream, an unobtainable utopian fantasy that butts heads with the real world
Human beings will never be able to carve up the world so it’s fair & equitable for all. Life doesn’t work that way. Human nature always gets in the way. Greed & evil are still prevalent in mankind & globalism is just the newest euphemism the greedy use to rape & pillage the worlds resources
This war against MAGA is on par with the world wars, for this will be the deciding factor on how, not only America, but the entire world goes forward from this point on
We win, we take out the swamp & we bring back Main Street & forge our own viability. We lose, we go down, & so does the rest of the world
LikeLiked by 7 people
I LIKE! My only addendum would be a question. Who is “the person” who can accomplish what everyone here is demanding?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The world-at-large has been suffering for many, many decades. Americans were asleep at the wheel, but we woke up right before we drove off that cliff ourselves. We owe it to the world to right ourselves and to once again take our rightful place as that shining city on the hill. The world needs us now, more than ever, if only to exemplify the importance of national sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW, the “sucking sound” we are going to be hearing is all the jobs heading back into America!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sounds to me like a “Fast Movin’ (Trump) Train”
LikeLike
President Trump is truly completing Herculean efforts to right our ship…he’s taking on the insurance industry too with the coming EO…the Globalists have brought forth their plan to break apart nations…with the EU, they will try to incorporate these breakaway areas like Barcelona. With Antifa/BLM in the major cities and Alt Left Governors on the coasts, you can already see the formentation of secession! This whole FAKE Anthem protests are more pretexts for separation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance
I sent your article to President Trump.
You are the Gatekeeper, thank you, for all your time and hard work, GREAT ARTICLE
Tea
LikeLiked by 9 people
😊 Great idea, Tea!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trudeau is not on the witness list
https://waysandmeans.house.gov/event/hearing-opportunities-expand-u-s-trade-relationships-asia-pacific-region/
https://waysandmeans.house.gov/event/hearing-opportunities-expand-u-s-trade-relationships-asia-pacific-region/
LikeLiked by 2 people
He looks like a kid carrying a purse.
It’s not a purse, it’s a satchel – Indiana Jones has one.
Heh – Shows he’s worried.
I watched this clip 5 times, Mrs.Trudeau is the president (or what ever they call it) of Canada. Geezzz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess I missed it being posted on CTH, but when did Tom Donohue become President of the Mex/Can Chamber of Commerce?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good one.
Exactly!
He had to travel to Mexico to make his bold statement /s
Bravo Sundance, bravo! This is THE SINGLE most important article I have ever read about what’s really going on. Everything else is blah blah blah. I’m printing this one out to read, mark, learn and inwardly digest the contents!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OPEC = Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
not
Oil Production Economic Countries
I’m not trying to be pedantic. You may have meant to be sarcastic, but if not, I just wanted to remind you of the actual underlying words for future reference. I hate to see anything that detracts from your otherwise excellent message.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The man that was selling us the rope to hang ourselves is about to face the noose fashioned for us. Americans are not buying and the new sheriff is empowered to run them out of town. Great movie in the making so grab the popcorn and pull up a seat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the battle for which Trump was born.
He’s going to need a lot of love and support from us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I truly believe, by the grace of God, Mr. President was born, raised and educated for precisely this reason.
No one could match his experience, his knowledge or his power in ridding that dang swamp!
God is Great 🙏
LikeLike
I got involved(!) in 2008, because I thought this Tea Party thing was a good thing. Back then, I still believed that the Republican Party was right to stand for ‘Business’! Today, I realize that the RINO Party members only ‘stand’ for $$$$ and tenure. Washington, D.C. is a swamp, with many species of alligators and snakes. Their venue is kabuki theater!
I could go on: However, I have to say that it may soon be time to defend our Constitution, our history, our FLAG, our principles, our Judeo-Christian legacy, our God, our laws, our government demanded by our Founding Fathers. and, our oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its a total swamp, anything that resides there is absolute crap
LikeLike
A simple way to see what was, is go into any Cracker Barrel and look at the walls. Any number of drink producers, farm feed companies, etc. all bought up or went under. And the price fixed by the winners.
Isn’t that the sad truth!
Spoldy Heads….
* Splody
😂😂😂
Who elected tom Donahue? Who does he work for? He’s been there for decades? Who does he report to ? The senators, donors, globalist?
“[…]now Tom Donohue is making it personal against President Trump[…]
– SD
Hopefully there will come a time in the near future when Donohue utters the words, “He broke me” 🙂
SD,you explained it well enough for this taxpayer(one of the 50%) to understand that she is not only getting ripped off nationally but also globally. 😑
My Cliff Notes: This is a war to stop PAY-to-PREY deals cut by The Big Club (Mega NGOs, USCOC, US Politicians) with lesser-developed country governments, on behalf of Global Corporations, to screw America and collectively take a YUGE piece of the action out of both America’s hide and the gains in profits from low-cost labor in the new host countries:
• Export American Factories and Jobs to less-developed host countries
• Receive American-funded NGO Financing for these Exfiltrations
• Receive new-host tax holidays sweetheart regulatory changes
• Acquire competing businesses globally to amass monopoly power
• Constrain commodity production and competing supply to raise prices
• “Win” sweetheart governmental contracts
• Export back to the USA with sweetheart tax and content holidays
RE: “With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.”
“Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything.”
LikeLike
Excellent summation 👍
Still waiting for Phase 2 to kick in after Bilateral Trade Deals:
• Sec of Agriculture Perdue strategy for the Agriculture Cartel
• Sec of HHS strategy for Pharmaceutical Pricing
From President Trump’s lips:
America should pay “Lowest Global Prices” for American industries that export!
LikeLike
Yes, please!!
One RX for my son costs $220.00 for a 21-day supply – and that’s a generic.
Something has to change!
Soon, Minnie, soon … at just the right time for LEVERAGE against the Uniparty and their Globalist Cabal!
