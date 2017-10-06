Unmasking Continues – U.S. CoC Takes Direct Adversarial Position To U.S. NAFTA Trade Framework….

CTH has called out the anti-American economic positions of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for many years. The U.S. CoC is the largest DC lobbying group for multinational corporations and multinational financial interests. The CoC is at the very epicenter of the financial constructs that support the Washington DC UniParty.
When President Trump won the election in 2016 it was a thundershock to decades of work by the U.S. CoC to undermine economic nationalism in favor of global corporate interests. Within all of the economic, trade and policy discussion which subsequently flowed from the White House the CoC did not have a seat at the table. Trump’s economic policy is adverse to the interests of The Big Club.
Today the CoC is taking a direct and adversarial position to oppose the White House and the intended framework (Trump, Ross, Lighthizer) for a renegotiated NAFTA deal. The U.S. CoC is aligning with Canada and Mexico against the interests of the United States.
While predicted, it is a little surreal to see the U.S. CoC drop their mask so openly:
WASHINGTON DC – The Chamber of Commerce warned Friday that the Trump administration appears to be on the path to pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, on the eve of the fourth round of talks to renegotiate that deal.
“Today we are increasingly concerned with the state of play with the negotiations,” John Murphy, the chamber’s senior vice president for international policy, told reporters Friday. He said the administration’s continued pursuit of a sunset clause for NAFTA and its push to favor U.S. companies for government contracts, over those from Canada and Mexico, was alarming the business community.
“The vast majority of business groups oppose these provisions emphatically,” Murphy said, adding that Canada and Mexico, the other countries in the deal, were not inclined to support them either. “The concern is that leading with these proposals could lead to a chaotic breakdown in the talks.”
That could lead the Trump administration to pull out of the deal entirely, he warned. President Trump has repeatedly made that threat in the past if the administration does not get what it wants out of the talks.
“There is an old adage in negotiations: Never take a hostage you wouldn’t shoot,” Murphy said. He urged the administration to pull back and “recalibrate” on the talks.
The comments were a stark break from protocol for the Chamber, the nation’s leading business lobby, which is rarely so publicly critical of an administration on trade matters. Murphy was stumped when asked a by a reporter of a previous instance of the Chamber opposing the White House in this manner.
The next round of talks open next week in Washington, D.C. (read more)
Think about this quote carefully:
[…] “He said the administration’s continued pursuit of a sunset clause for NAFTA and its push to favor U.S. companies for government contracts, over those from Canada and Mexico, was alarming the business community.”…
The Trump administration favoring U.S. companies for U.S. government contracts is alarming to the U.S. CoC business community. Think about that.
I guess calling it the “U.S. Chamber of Commerce” is actually a misnomer or lie or misdirection. It might more accurately called the “Anti U.S. C of C” or the “Globalist C of C”
Is the COC a tax free org./ If so, Trump should order the IRS to look into revoking it’s tax free exemption because it is obviously a partisan political organization directly engaged in politics. Find some way to neuter the SOB org. It’s time we use our power to destroy our
treasonous enemies.
Sh*t like this is why we voted for you Sir!! MAGA!!
This is the dog whistle to the media to start attacking Trump on NAFTA. The CoC have tried to get their congressional stooges to run interference (Ryan et al) to no avail, as Trump can do this without congress….desperation time…let the media flogging begin…smh
Here is the beauty! Their whistles will all be put up their asses because our Lion doesn’t need anyone’s permission to terminate NAFTA. He sign an EO starting the 6 month kill switch!
Heres hoping flep….and im a Canadian
You and Dekster our our adopted Canadians! You both have more heart than 50% of Americans! We at CTH will never forget that fact!
Thanks flep…ultimately what is good for the US is good for Canada as long as our governments agree that the beneficial trading relationship we share shoild be nurtured and grown….in order for that to once again be the case baby Justin needs to be sent packing…hes a tool
Cheers Cleaner,
Where would we Canadians be without the U.S.?
It is humourous to listen to Canadian anti PDJT, anti Americans rant.
These are the same Canadians that enjoy the largest undefended border in the WORLD courtesy of the U.S.
I enjoy asking the detractors how would you feel about your security if Russia still owned Alaska.
My favourite is listening to well heeled ones around me, moaning about the U.S. as they head off to their vacation homes in Arizona, California or Hawaii.
In fairness to many of the sheep, the constant drumbeat of the MSM is largely responsible for much of the negativity, our media NEVER covers a positive PDJT or Melania story.
Stay safe, and God bless PDJT.
Absolutely dekester,
I want the US to inflict enough trade punishment upon us to force the ridiculous SJW’S that infest every level of our government to become exposed for the absolute frauds they are, from one Scotsman to another, I know we will be just fine…it will be fun watching the rent seekers scramble for their next grant though
Peace brother
Gee, Thecleaner, how can you forget about the poor LGBTQRSTUVWZ that the Canadian minister involved in the “negotiations” is so concerned about? /S
Would be willing to wager a tidy sum that that’s PDJT’s game plan!
I am afraid for our President……………….truly
Yep you got it! I think Treeper georgiaflorida indicated T45’s twitter followers were over 40 million now…he’ll get his message out, and we just need to keep articles like this that SD provides us out in the public for everyone to learn what is going on.
the globalists are everywhere..plotting the demise of American excellence.
President Trump is The Great Divider, and I mean that as a complement to him. To be clear – he doesn’t actually divide anything – he shines light on the already existing divisions between patriotic Americans and fraudulent Americans. And thank God he does.
Something like bringing light into a dark room filled with cockroaches. The cockroaches were there before the light, but you just didn’t see them and didn’t know.
“Aminos” Americans in name only.
LIKE!
Jesus said he was the light of the world. My mother always said light destroys darkness because darkness is really unreal. You can create light but you really can’t create darkness. Darkness cannot exist if there is light. I want Pres. Trump to keep shining the light on these bottom creatures. The COC is really just a blatant lobbying firm.
They are treasonous anarchists.
Do not assume that I have come to bring peace to the earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.
For I have come to turn ‘A man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law’
Matthew 10:24-25
The truth is like that. It is incredibly unifying for those who choose to rally around the truth…but it will not cause society as whole to come together.
You are so right on this. All Trump is doing is “unmasking” those who hate us. I have been SO ashamed by people I trusted, admired and respected. All gone now. Keep the light on Trump, I am amazed who is still running from out from being caught out in it!
Maybe “the great illuminate r”
who’s paying them? if people knew they could boycott those who support the COC.
I have to admit they have chosen an offical sounding name. I think many people believe the Chamber of Commerce is part of the government.
the big multinationals with no national loyalty dump $millions into the CoC for lobbying to improve their financial stake at the cost of the American consumer and economy
allow corporations that do not donate to the CofC a tax exemption to repatriotize funds from offshore…but not those that donate to the tax exempt lobby operation.
The CoC represents multinational corporations, not exclusively local local. Pure globaloney with no interest in MAGA.
Be careful on that because the US COC is not the same as your local coc. Small businesses in your town who belong to the coc are not necessarily supporting what the US COC wants.
Sundance you end your post with “Think about that.” But “favoring U.S. companies for U.S. government contracts is alarming to the U.S. CoC” is UNTHINKABLE.
(unthinkable = adjective of a situation or event) too unlikely or undesirable to be considered a possibility,
synonyms: unimaginable, inconceivable, unbelievable, incredible, beyond belief, implausible, preposterous.)
The synonyms are a perfect description of the US CoC position 🙂 🙂
US CoC is as anti successful and constitutional USA as the ACLU and the prog/commies and many other groups we see active in modern America…..they should be publicly proclaimed an enemy of the state and outlawed as traitors
ACLU has been advocating for communists in the USA from their beginning in 1920.
Please check out this article on WND.com/2005/08/31 “The ACLU’s Shocking Legacy” authored by: Alan Sears
WND.com/2005/08/31
Sorry I thought it would be a clickable link…please cut and paste.
used to like WND…..after Gorsi and Farah made BANK on the illegal and unconstitutional Bammy presidency they supported Canadian Ted with less of of a claim to NBC (in fact I would like him to prove he is a US citizen)….I left immediately and have not returned over their hypocrisy
US COC is and has been the biggest enemy of the American People!
Alarming? Alarming to WHAT business community? For your fearlessness and for your willingness to make known the truth, GBY, SUNDANCE! Pull the masks offa these tricksters! Just because it’s October don’t mean it’s time for “Haloween”. NO TREETS for the C.o.C.! [and no tolerance either for any of their tricks]
BOO!
100 Likes!!
100 kisses ;)…hope you and Humphrey are doing ok, sometimes the after of an event can be hard. God bless and be well!
DJT is very divisive. He divides the enemies of MAGA from the cover they use as disguise.
He exposes the covert operatives who sabotage election results, who corrupt Congress, who undermine national sovereignty and who rob us blind of our wealth and our future growth.
Very divisive indeed. They have had to come out from behind the veils to fight him out in the open.
The Swamp creatures are crawling up on the shore lines so we can crush them.
Maybe he has put electric charges into the Swamp water and they can’t stand the voltage.
Instead of draining the Swamp, he has made it too uncomfortable for many of the swine and fiends.
bringing evil doers to light…
Do not assume that I have come to bring peace to the earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.
For I have come to turn ‘A man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law
Matthew 10:24-25
trump is doing the Lords work
You’re right. PDJT didn’t set out to drain the swamp. He has applied heat. The swamp critters are now just beginning to realize what’s for dinner!! MAGA!!
A reversal of the frogs in the boiling pot. Heat applied to the swamp water to force the critters to the surface !
“Murphy was stumped when asked a by a reporter of a previous instance of the Chamber opposing the White House in this manner.” Heh. 🐲
Murphy was stumped because he cannot fathom any president in the past who actually cared about putting American interests first.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eisenhower and Reagan in the last 60+ years is about it…..JFK maybe but I have my doubts about him with his father’s Russian links
The Trump administration serves as a sort of proxy that the back-stablishment uniparty wages war against instead of directly against us but the objective is the same.
Enemies of the state… they all need to be treated accordingly- bureaucrats, elected officials, media, etc. Seeing this as anything other than the war it is enables it to continue.
It’s time we had a business and manufacturing group committed to America First! The CoChas been the face of business and manufacturing in America for the past Quarter Century…Believe in the Power of Positive Thinking and MAGA!
Yeah… we also need a lot of transparency but that will be fought tooth and nail as much as any true America first group in DC.
Time for President Trump to invite DOD Contractors to form the AMERICA FIRST Chamber of Commerce with a commitment from members to annually swear allegiance to the USA and never to undermine America’s interests, in return for Tax Exempt Status.
Require ALL Federal Contractors to swear that oath!
National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is a pro American group
“There is an old adage in negotiations: Never take a hostage you wouldn’t shoot,” Murphy said.”
Hahahahahahah!😂😂😂😂😂
I have another old adage for you Murphy:
“When you poke a bull – you get the horns.”
Go ahead keep poking the Bull – he’s so ready to shoot your precious hostage!
Well, we have been saying from the beginning that Trump isn’t our candidate, he’s our weapon.
If the CofC wants to self-identified as the victim, so be it. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time for a wtf? @RealDonaldTrump tweet in 3, 2, 1…………………………
“There is an old adage in negotiations: Never take a hostage you wouldn’t shoot,” Murphy said.
Think about that for a minute Mr. Murphy.
who is a better negotiator, mr murphy? you or our president?
LOCK THEM UP – they are Anti-American Globalist Bums!
This post ABSOLUTELY made my day! I LOVE IT! These POS had to come out an unequivocally state that they are opposed to US businesses benefiting. Honestly, these people should be taken out back and disposed of.
This had to make our Lion’s day. The Wilburine is foaming at the mouth to get going with bilateral trade deals with both of these countries. I have a funny feeling that at some point next week, our President keeps another promise that will destroy the Globalist, Coc, Big Club, Mexico, Canada, GWB, GHB, Bill Clinton, Barry fro Kenya once and for all!
The final paragraph in the article told me that WE as AMERICANS have nothing to loose sleep over!
From the article linked above:
Recent comments by top U.S. trade officials suggest there has been little progress in other areas and appear to be laying the groundwork for a pull-out. In an op-ed last month for the Washington Post, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross warned, “If we don’t fix the rules of origin, negotiations on the rest of the agreement will fail to meaningfully shift the trade imbalance. Our nation’s ballooning trade deficit has gutted American manufacturing, killed jobs and sapped our wealth. That is going to change under President Trump, and rules of origin are just the beginning.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you and you are right! For the entire world to see!
We are not going to pull out.
We are going to state fair terms, and allow Mexico and Canada to opt to discontinue.
This makes Trump look like he is trying to negotiate a fair deal, this highlights the China-Mexico pass-through, and points out that some three-way agreements just don’t make sense – Canada’s interests and Mexico’s are simply very different.
Mexico will be tied to China, and Canada will have social justice for [whatever group of the week] as a leading priority over trade with a good neighbor.
Either way as long as the DEAL is DEAD, I am all for it!
As I’ve said for many, many months the NAFTA Rules of Origin are the lynchpin that will permit President Trump to reframe them (via the Wilburine) so that Mexico and Canada’s only option are bilateral agreements. WINNING!!!
MAGA!! 🙂
Bilateral Trade Deals – RULES of ORIGIN: Do NOT pass GO.
EXACTLY!
US C of C is our enemy. They are an enemy of the USA and MAGA.
“….There is an old adage in negotiations: Never take a hostage you wouldn’t shoot,” Murphy said….”
SOOOooo?
This statement shows Murphy’s arrogance and incompetence – Candidate Trump is President Trump, because among many things, he promised to deal with NAFTA shenanigans. President Trump has the right hostage because he does intend to shoot it. Murphy should watch some of Candidate Trump’s rally to understand why he chose NAFTA as his hostage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps “economic sovereignty” would improve, for rhetorical purposes, upon “economic nationalism.” ???
Sovereignty is a status.
Nationalism is an agenda.
… Nationalism starts with Sovereignty and directs all actions to advance our security, freedom and prosperity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concur, and that is why I suggested sovereignty: it is the necessary structure for nationalism — I prefer “patriotism” because “nationalism” has a racial component and a class component bequeathed it by Europeans, whereas we Americans have neither of those components (officially), thank God! (it’s why Europeans disdain us barbarians) — to move and prosper.
Sovereignty is the structure, patriotism is the energy. Freedom, which is ontological (God-given), is the abyssal essence of it all … the existential necessity of which is: Beat Navy!
WOW! BKR, THAT’s an agenda I can support. But WAIT! If America were to pursue that agenda… gosh, all KINDS of things could happen….like
– Like America becoming prosperous and secure
– Like Americans re-doubling their EXTRAORDINARY acts of mercy and generosity at home and abroad
– Like the renewal and expansion of the influence of Judeo-Christian civilization
– Like America leading and encouraging others in research & development in medicine, in manufacturing, in social development and education AND in deployment of higher worth infrastructure
– Like America leading in bilateral-trade deals that help EVERYONE to become prosperous and also REDUCING political tensions around the world
– Like America setting the example for military force professionalism focused every bit as much on rescue and rehabilitation as on protection and elimination of hostilities.
You know… stuff like that. Hey, it could happen! Thanks, BKR – for suggesting it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So few have painted what President Trump’s ACCOMPLISHING to capture the spirit of both his strategies and their contributions.
Bless you, BKR! Remember? I was the guy who voted for PDJT just hoping he wouldn’t be Hillary Clinton. LOL! ROFL! I. had. NO. idea! God has saved the best for last. In my old age, I just LOVE to see what’s happening for the nation I so cherish If I’m dreaming, may I never wake. If I’m awake, may I never sleep.
NAFTA sucks. Ross Perot warned us about that giant sucking sound.
LikeLiked by 6 people
MAGA, President Trump.
C.O.C. stands for “Crock of Crap”
… or Confederation of Crooks
Chamber of Commerce Kooks. I can’t acronym that and hope to make it past the moderator, can I?
The “conservative movement” was founded (in the 1940s into the 50s), funded and populated by great America First manufacturers and Main Street businessmen like Roger Milliken. As the 70s rolled around the “conservative movement” was dominated by neo cons and internationalist business interests that have left it in the pathetic condition we find it today.
The “conservative movement” was founded (in the 1940s into the 50s), funded and populated by great America First manufacturers and Main Street businessmen like Roger Milliken. As the 70s rolled around the “conservative movement” was dominated by neo cons and internationalist business interests that have left it in the pathetic condition we find it today.
The USCOC – COC stands for “Crock of Crap”
“There is an old adage in negotiations: Never take a hostage you wouldn’t shoot,” Murphy said. He urged the administration to pull back and “recalibrate” on the talks.”
Murphy doesn’t understand that NAFTA is the hostage and Trump intends to shoot it.
The CoC wouldn’t be sounding the alarm if they thought there was something they could do to stop all of this. This reeks of desperation to me and is an indicator that finally, for once, they really, truthfully do not have a seat at the Administration’s table and they are dealing with an existential threat.
The threat that domestic, US-based corporations pose to global, offshore ones is interesting, especially given that non-domestic conglomerates with partial presences in the US must have assets and possibly market share orders of magnitude greater than domestic corporations – yet they are faced with possible elimination if the globalist rule-book is thrown into the fire on the US side.
A sunset clause for NAFTA. (every 5 years to audit it’s fairness and re-balance for changes).
YES. A reasonable, fair, and good over site!
The conglomerate / syndicate of crooks don’t like getting caught when they work so hard to set up their greedy schemes. A sunset clause would hamper their schemes. GOOD!
US government contracts favoring US companies over Canada or Mexico. YES. We are not a NAU yet and I hope P45 & this negotiation will kill NAU for good and all.
All these years Canada & Mexico have been on the US Affirmative Action program. WRETCHED!
Time for President Trump to pass an EO that requires the USCOC to strip the “United States” from its name!
No Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) should be permitted to use the “United States” moniker that would imply that it has any federal government authority or representation.
When the communists took over Russia in 1917, one of the things they started was to rename things with a phony name to hide their true purpose. For example, The American Civil Liberties Union was actually the lawyer pool for the Communist Party USA. It had nothing to do with civil liberties but everything to do with promoting and protecting communism to destroy the USA; hence their constant attacks on Christianity and protecting everything that is bad for American. The US CoC follows this tradition with a name that is the opposite of what they stand for. Like the ACLU for the communists, they represent Non-American interests to the detriment of the USA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
we also call it the Anti Christian Lawyers’ Union since they are on the opposite side of God’s people 99% of the time
Yes. George Soros does the same……gives his anti American / pro Communism organizations innocuous, and pro freedom, sounding names.
Perhaps the US Chamber of Commerce is as US as the Federal Reserve Bank is federal.
Lenin Stalin Trotsky etc did not win Russia in 1917…..they were a fledgling group that no one held to account…..Kerensky’s “White Russian” Provisional Government ruled until I believe 1923 when the Bolsheviks after gradually gaining more power defeated them…..USA Britain and France actually had an expeditionary force in Archangel in 1919 to support the White Russians
Uniparty/Globalists/CoC have only one reason to come out with a public statement – that is to somehow influence someone somewhere.
The legislators are already influenced. So, yes, the media are the audience. [Average Americans will never stumble across a Washington Examiner article.]
The media could pick up on this. It will be unlikely. The media could cry “racism,” but, masterfully, Canada is mixed up in this.
They can cry “nationalism,” which they love because they directly connect “nationalism” to “uber-nationalism,” and so link Americanism/America-First to Hilter, as long as the public continues to see Hilter as an arch-conservative and not the progressive, top-down autocrat he was.
That will be tricky. They will have to explain what is going on, and how Trump’s direction is “bad.” This involves explaining international trade to the average yay-hoo. A few will read Krugman and jump on the badwagon, but most of us plain folk will just have our eyes glaze over once international trade and economics begins getting discussed.
The leader of the country is supposed to be the main person looking out for America. And right now, “we” are under terrorist attacks and so should unify, our economy is perking up, and we are getting China/NK under control.
Plus, the media have to promote this while they are off barking up the gun control tree.
Also, CoC will have to collaborate with media and uniparty, and if this is too obvious, they lose credibility.
In short, they are not in a good spot.
Media capacity: 1 coordinated meme a week.
Killing NAFTA: End of gun debate.
Then again, go ahead with the gun debate in an election year while Wilburine kills NAFTA and reinvestment in the USA redoubles.
John Murphy, the chamber’s senior vice president for international policy, told reporters Friday. He said the administration’s continued pursuit of a sunset clause for NAFTA and its push to favor U.S. companies for government contracts, over those from Canada and Mexico, was alarming the business community…………………….John old boy, its America first lad. Good grief!
I think he didn’t get that memo November 6th…..
Hip hip, hooray!
Wilburine strikes again.
“As the National Post noted, the decision will make it effectively impossible for Bombardier to sell its planes in the US. It also has important ramifications for the aerospace industry in both Canada and the UK, and also casts doubt on Bombardier’s future after a rocky stretch of thin sales.”
Trudeau: Wanna sell Bombardier to China or Boeing?
Hint: Guess what happens to the Bombardier carcass, not to mention pending Bilateral Trade Deals, in a USA-China trade war if you throw in with China.
Got Panda Socks?
Message to China’s President Xi:
This is how President Trump’s America First agenda deals with neighboring ALLIES.
Remind us what you’ve gotten done with the NORKS, again.
Yep Nick,
Our Canadian muppets on the business channel are truly stunned at the speed and power of your Wolverine. The were used to the speed of P44. A.K.A President Dopey.
They truly have been shellacked.
A Major pipeline in Canada was cancelled yesterday, which will benefit PDJT and the U.S. immensely. Trans Canada Pipelines took a one billion dollar charge as a result.
Our finance minister ( a hack.) has just screwed small businesses and corporations including farmers. The blowback is serious.
Now Bombardier is getting slammed.
Go PDJT.
” They were used to the speed of P44. A.K.A President Dopey.”
Yes, Obama took care to do whatever was the most harmful to the USA.
I’ll bet Trump is still trying to get the stink of that gaggle of Anti-U.S. scum out of the White House.
Treepers, please help me with my education. Why has it been so important to the globalists to keep Mexico so dependent? Drug cartel interests? As dead-weight to hold back the Western Hemisphere? To continue & expand Mexico as a route for Islamic invasion?
Am I the only one who thinks that Mexico could have long ago been brought out of “third-world” status with investments in its own borders, mfg & infrastructure? I realize the answers are very complex but any ideas could be mind-expanding. THANKS!
Good questions. I have wondered about this myself.
If you keep the people down then they will follow you. If you give them the ability to succeed then they will now follow but make their own path and follow their dreams. How could we get cheap labor if they stay in Mexico? How can we get more dem voters if they stay in Mexico? How can we divide the nation as racist if they stay in Mexico? How can we justify welfare (dem voters mostly) if there are jobs for Americans? It all goes back to control.
The original Spaniards have a caste system – a class system – wherein the white (of direct Spanish descent) are the ruling class. They don’t believe in ‘sharing the wealth’. Drugs and lawlessness are used as a tool to maintain strict police and military responses, very rarely applied.
It is a mess, and they need a populist revolt there, but there is no ambition to overthrown their government – apparently ours looks easier.
13 uber wealthy ruling families of Spanish descent in Mexico…..a true oligarchy with a very small ruling class…..we are approaching that here with more people involved……it has been that way since Mexico won their independence…….you have not seen racism until you see how a Mexican of Spanish heritage (white) deals with an Aztec or Mayan descendant “indios” Dark-skinned Indian)…..I look at Mexico’s accessory conduct in enabling illegal invasion of the US as a safety valve….they are the ones who generally are more individualistic and look for improvement…..if they had been constrained to Mexico we would have already seen a revolution there
Can someone enlighten me as to exactly who are these multinational corporations, i.e. names? I have been following TCT for the past two years, some days more than others, but I don’t know that I’ve seen this. Please pardon the rookie question if it has been answered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe it or not, you can do a web-search for “evil multinational corporations”. I did and found this: http://www.sneakymag.com/life/five-evil-corporations-world/ Problem is, I have NO IDEA regarding the values held by the web-site’s publishers but it did spook me a bit that I’m so much in agreement with them. Other web searches might be more informative.
I have very few specifics but I may be able to help you frame your question. Multinationals come in all sizes and flavors and levels of integrity.
Think of financial services and then think of the biggest. Investigate their boards of directors (usually on the web) and dig some into the financial holdings of those board members (that’s a little trickier). As others have said here, just follow the money. You’ll discover where their values lie.
And, as a for instance, I’m thinking Goldman-Sachs. I personally think of them as black-hats but I should be honest and do more research about them.
Then, think of shipping. Think of Communications. Think of petroleum products and other energy related commodities and suppliers. Think of mining and construction and agricultural entities. I love Catepillar but I need to look more closely at them. I try to stay away from Monsanto and DuPont but again, I haven’t looked into those companies for decades. They may have changed for good or even more toward the dark side.
You could do a service to many by publishing your findings and your reasons for your conclusions – to help others reach their OWN conclusions. I think it behooves us ALL to know where our money is going when we spend it. THANK YOU for being here!
Pardon my French but…
When you have big balls you’ve got to be prepared to show them. PJT and WR have big balls and they are not afraid to show them!
Like Church Bells, Johnny B. You can hear ’em for miles.
I keep hoping POTUS will spotlight COC as the boss of Congress. It’s long past time voters understand this unholy alliance.
May Wilburine & the wolverines leave some big claw marks on Tom Donahue’s …….
The CoC is just squealing, because that horse has left the barn and as sundance said, unmasking themselves in the process.
There is no way that the trade wolverines in the WH, and the MAGA agenda lose in the NAFTA renegotiations.
Mexico and Canada are given a chance to negotiate in good faith on America’s terms or, the agreement is rescinded.
That will lead to bilats on America’s terms.
QED.
That meme gets me every time…
