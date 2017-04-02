Sunday Talks: Adam Schiff Catches Dry Mouth With Jake Tapper…

Ranking House Intelligence Committee Member Adam Schiff appears on CNN Sunday Morning with Jake Tapper following Schiff’s review of the surveillance and unmasking intel previously discussed by Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.
As anticipated, by reviewing the evidence of Obama’s surveillance activity Adam Schiff is now muted in his claim such surveillance and unmasking did not occur. Schiff has a severe case of visible dry mouth as he attempts to use more obtuse claims to talk around the issue(s). Schiff’s parseltongue now focuses on ‘process’ as his ability to deny has evaporated.
In addition, Schiff backed off his prior claims that there was “more than circumstantial” evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Today, when Tapper asked him if there was evidence of “collusion,” Schiff replies: “I don’t think we can say anything definitively at this point.” and “It’s too early in the investigation”. Too early? The investigation has been going on since July 2016.
- Part 1 – Understanding Devin Nunes Paradox
- Part 2 – Deep State UniParty Positions Against Nunes
- Part 3 – Adam Schiff Attempts Deflection and Obfuscation
- Part 4 – White House Plays Trump Card – [“The Reverse Castellanos“]
- Part 5 – Schiff Responds to White House Intel Invite – A Controlled SCIF
- Part 6 – Media Frames Surveillance Excuse – Depth of Obama Spying Grows
- Part 7 – Schiff tries downplaying intelligence – goes back to Part 3 strategy.
One of the underlying reasons why the DNC/MSM are running the ‘Russians are Coming’ meme is to act as a distraction to ensure Trump does not follow up on the Clinton email saga and put her in jail.
Alex is going over Drudge’s interview with Savage. This is interesting
https://www.infowars.com/watch-alex-jones-show/
The democrats might go on STRIKE!
Good Grief somebody get them out. It is past last call. Call in the bouncers.
I am completely burned out on the Russia hijacked the election story.
Patience is required.
It’s just got to run its course…to Nowhere!
That’s one of the tactics the MSM uses. Remember the debate during the Republican primary where Rubio & Trump traded dick jokes all week? That was when I realized they used the tactic of making something either so ugly or so boring people tuned out (they hoped, I’m sure some did)
the libs are only helping beef up Russia’s confidence. I know they must be laughing at our MSM and libs.
And they’re delighted at how the left’s hysteria has narrowed Trump’s room to maneuver.
Brennan’s and Clapper’s use of their secret super computer system “The Hammer” is “worse the watergate.” Whistleblower Dennis Montgomery claims to have evidence that Brennan and Clapper wiretapped Donald Trump “a zillion times.”
FBI Director Comey took possession of that evidence in an agreement where Judge Lamberth accorded immunity to Dennis Montgomery when 56 hard drives and 600 million documents were given to FBI Director James Comey. Montgomery was then questioned in a secure room for three hours.
*General Thomas McInernery discusses “THE HAMMER” the wiretapping of Donald Trump “A Zillion Times” by secret super computer of Brennan and Clapper – The American Report
http://theamericanreport.org/2017/03/22/general-thomas-mcinernery-discusses-hammer-wiretapping-donald-trump-zillion-times-secret-super-computer-brennan-clapper/
*Whistleblower Tapes: Trump Wiretapped “A Zillion Times” By ‘The Hammer,’ Brennan’s and Clapper’s Secret Computer System – The American Report
http://theamericanreport.org/2017/03/17/whistleblower-tapes-trump-wiretapped-zillion-times-hammer-brennans-clappers-secret-computer-system/
As outraged as I am about what has happened, it is some comfort to know that they STILL don’t have anything on him.
Otherwise, they’d have used it by now.
Watch the Oliver Stone movie Snowden. There is a scene where the NSA geeks are standing around a TV at work watching Clapper perjure himself in front of congress. Lots of big eyes and dropped jaws in the room.
Well, that was certainly enlightening. I have not read the 2nd link yet, only perused. My final fatal end scenario is that the Brotherhood now knows everything. Who hacked our hacking tools? The questions are multiplying.
I have a question in which I have faith, someone here on TCTH can answer. When Clinton’s rogue server issue became public, I read that the State Department in order to receive emails sent through her rogue server, had to drop their firewall until the emails pushed through. I have only read about this in one on-line article (WNetD?). I want to say nearly 2 years ago.
Also, I have heard Mr Montgomery has a brain aneurysm. I have only heard this once, can’t recall the audio or video source.
Funny, the libs never yell “Iran, Iran, Iran”. This Russia chant has got to stop. I think President Trump should call Schumer and Piglosi and tell him we are going to war with Russia and will reinstate the draft! Then their tune might change.
There is nothing necessarily illegal about ex-govt people working for foreign govts, banks, corporations. The Dems keep screaming “Russia, Russia, Russia.” The GOP can scream the same. By the time this is all done it will look like half the senior ex-govt foreign affairs people in DC of both parties are whoring themselves out to Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, etc.
The day after Tiananmen Square Henry Kissinger wrote an op ed in the NYT or WSJ saying the US govt should not over react. He was making big money from China back then.
Soon we we will see Schiff going from dry mouth to Foot-In-Mouth syndrome.
Fake Tapper is a FRAUD and a LIAR…I read the lawyer’s letter, Jake. Nothing was stated as to immunity. I’ m done. Its war. Filing with FCC tomorrow. Calling CNN. I may even call the police, you’re a fraud, Jake. Your reporting is a LIE, you PARTISAN HACK! Done playing.
So, let me get this straight. Schiff claims that the WH secretly arranged to get this wiretapped info to Nunes, because they magically knew he would talk to the media, and that this was all arranged with Trump ahead of time to distract the public from Trump covering up his dealings on Russia?
Has he totally lost his mind?
