Sunday Talks: Adam Schiff Catches Dry Mouth With Jake Tapper…

Ranking House Intelligence Committee Member Adam Schiff appears on CNN Sunday Morning with Jake Tapper following Schiff’s review of the surveillance and unmasking intel previously discussed by Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.

As anticipated, by reviewing the evidence of Obama’s surveillance activity Adam Schiff is now muted in his claim such surveillance and unmasking did not occur. Schiff has a severe case of visible dry mouth as he attempts to use more obtuse claims to talk around the issue(s). Schiff’s parseltongue now focuses on ‘process’ as his ability to deny has evaporated.

In addition, Schiff backed off his prior claims that there was “more than circumstantial” evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Today, when Tapper asked him if there was evidence of “collusion,” Schiff replies: “I don’t think we can say anything definitively at this point.” and “It’s too early in the investigation”. Too early? The investigation has been going on since July 2016.

