Rep. Adam Schiff Responds To White House Challenge To Review Obama Surveillance…

- Part 1 – Understanding Devin Nunes Paradox
- Part 2 – Deep State UniParty Positions Against Nunes
- Part 3 – Adam Schiff Attempts Deflection and Obfuscation
- Part 4 – White House Plays Trump Card – [“The Reverse Castellanos“]
If you’ve been following along you’ll note ranking member of the intelligence committee Adam Schiff (pictured above) didn’t want to see the ‘Gang-of-Eight’ level intelligence previously reviewed by Intel Chairman Devin Nunes.
However, as a result of President Trump publicly sending a letter to Adam Schiff and Senator Mark Warner, ranking member Schiff no longer has an option to keep looking away. If he refused to look at the surveillance intelligence Schiff would be exposing his political motivations – an entrenched ideology attempting to protect President Obama.
Trump smartly positions Schiff where his only play is to accept the invitation from the White House. Thus the press conference below and his answers to the questions. You only need to watch the first 10:00 minutes to get a sense of Shiff’s understanding of where he is:
.
However, that said, the moment at 08:08 is very revealing in that Adam Schiff states he wants to conduct an additional intelligence hearing with three specific people: Former CIA Director John Brennan, former DNI James Clapper, and former interim Asst. Attorney General Sally Yates.
We already know that Clapper, Brennan and Yates are the three biggest black hats, within the Obama administration, who conspired to create and manufacture the “Muh Russian” controversy centered around General Mike Flynn.
Notice in that section of the presser Adam Schiff doesn’t mention the type of testimony, open or closed. Obviously Schiff would prefer to have a public and well orchestrated political spectacle for a Clapper, Brennan and Yates hearing.
The problem for Adam Schiff is the need to control (try to hide) the content that confirms surveillance of President-Elect Trump and his transition team. Simultaneous to that objective he needs to create/maintain a false narrative in a Russian Conspiracy.
In order for Schiff to maintain his public protestations, entirely based on politics, he must mislead about the rules and laws surrounding the intelligence product. Schiff must also keep the committee from seeing the full executive intelligence report that is concerning to Devin Nunes. The intelligence product is “Go8” level, but has the support of the NSA to share with the full committee.
Chairman Devin Nunes and the White House are holding the higher hand because they have the truth on their side and they are welcoming transparency and openness regarding the facts. So long as Devin Nunes stands firm and also doesn’t flinch in the face of his political opponents, he will win. Nunes will win because the truth is on his side, he only needs assistance in letting it out.
Adam Schiff(ty) wasn’t shifty enough to avoid this. The Democrats are getting a bit uncomfortable as the truth is slowly starting to seep out on this fiasco.
The silk noose is being gently tightened.
There is no creature on the face of the earth as vile and repugnant as a first magnitude leftist.
Thank you Sundance, I am at the point where the only news I can look at is your Blog. I have learned so about how politics really work.
Our gift from the heavens continues to talk and bury Barry and his minions. Poor Shifty, he has to deal with the ramifications of this.
