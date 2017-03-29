Protecting Deep State: Republicans and Democrats Refuse To Review Oversight Intelligence…

Following up on THIS EXPLAINER.
♦ Obviously Chairman Devin Nunes has placed himself outside the rails of Deep State. ♦ The UniParty now wants him removed. ♦ Nunes has become a risk. ♦ Brutally obvious questions being ignored by media become focus of wider electorate.
2017 Congressional Intelligence Oversight “Gang of Eight”
Chairman Nunes is the only member of the Intelligence Oversight Gang-of-Eight who has reviewed the executive level intelligence product which caused him concern. Nunes alleged in the last week he received evidence that Obama administration political figures gained access to unmasked American identities through foreign intercepts involving the Trump transition team between November 2016 and January 2017.
Media and congressional leadership intentionally skip the obvious questions:
♦ Why don’t the other seven members also go look at the same executive intel?
• Why, instead of looking at the same data, does the entire UniParty political apparatus and DC media now seem intent on eliminating Devin Nunes?
• Why doesn’t Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer or Mark Warner simply go look at the same executive intelligence product?
• Why doesn’t Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell or Richard Burr simply go look at the same executive intelligence product?
• Why doesn’t any member of the DC media ask such brutally obvious questions?
• Why is the DC UniParty both intent on not looking at the intelligence and simultaneously intent on removing Nunes, and getting the investigation removed from the House Intelligence Committee (Nunes/Schiff) and over to the Senate Intelligence Committee (Burr/Warner)?
• What is it about that Executive Office Level Intelligence Product the gang-of-eight are all so desperately afraid of?
• Why would the Senate launch another entire congressional intelligence inquiry, when the head of the Senate Intelligence Committees, Burr and Warner, are desperate NOT to see the intelligence product that causes Nunes such concern?
• What does that say about the intent of a committee when they refuse to even look at the intelligence reports they are supposed to be investigating?
These are all simple questions that hang above the political chaff and countermeasures.
These are also simply questions that explain why President Trump made this simple request:
Notice how in the three months since that request was made by President-Elect Donald Trump, only one member of congress has actually done what was requested. That member is Devin Nunes.
Now look at what’s happening around Devin Nunes.
The brutally obvious reality behind these simple questions highlights something much more than the simple SWAMP. The reactive behavior is not confined to current DC politicians or the media surrounding DC.
What we see now, is a response by multiple elements more aptly called “Deep State“.
Carly Fiorina, a former member of the CIA advisory board, calling for an independent commission seems rather odd when you accept the reality that current congressional oversight officials are refusing to even look at the current intelligence.
Odd, that is, until you realize such a request is a way for a Deeper State to protect itself.
Devin Nunes is the only official who has viewed the intelligence, therefore Devin Nunes is now a risk – he must be removed. Similarly, the committee which Devin Nunes chairs is also a risk; because if Nunes is successful his committee will not be able to look away from the intelligence product(s) he puts in front of them.
Effective this week, the UniParty has deployed Senator Richard Burr and Senator Mark Warner as countermeasures. –EXPLAINER HERE–
Richard Burr needs to play the role formerly occupied by: Darryl Issa, Jason Chaffetz and Trey Gowdy:
The countermeasure or controlled opposition role was originally assigned to Chairman Devin Nunes.
Unfortunately Mr. Nunes did not comply with his role, he took a greater loyalty to the presidency, and to his oath-of-office, than to the UniParty/deep-state, and thus Nunes must be removed in favor of Senator Burr.
Senator Richard Burr will now play the role of political countermeasures.
Nothing more.
Once you see the strings on the Marionettes, it’s impossible to go back to a time when you couldn’t see them.
Don’t buy newspapers, cut the cable/sat. service off….that’s just for starters….oh yes, sleep with your favorite semi auto pistol under your pillow.
All this fussing and hand-wringing.
POTUS is busy fulfilling the campaign promises made to the American people. There are 1,391 more days to expose the bad guys. If the bad guys have anything on Nunes (doubtful), it will come out soon.
Melania was in town today. Ivana was added to WH Staff as an advisor today. Jared is already an advisor. Bannon is…crazy.
Don’t discount the Trump Team quite yet. The bad guys need time to fully expose themselves. They still have their shorts, you know.
“Bannon is…crazy.”
How so?
Bannon does not think like all the other DC mugwumps. This is a good thing. Bannon – and POTUS, imo – see more than one way to win. They adapt quickly to changing situations, much more so than the DC swamp dwellers.
In reading around in comments around the web…I am seeing “Farkas” used as a Verb.
Hahahaaa!
“He just Farkassed himself.”
As in…’shot oneself in the foot’.
Or…’stupidly blurted out the truth by mistake’.
Hah! I love it.
Harfing and Farkassed. Dems best & brightest
“Why don’t the other seven members also go look at the same executive intel?”
Plausible deniability. My guess is that this is so over-the-top disgusting, that those whose names were unmasked will most likely be livid that this has been happening. Until the reports are looked at, the Go8 – 1 will try to deny even having knowledge of this.
Once it crosses the line where Schiff, for example, goes and looks at the report, any normal person looking at that report would be just as disturbed, if not more, as Nunes is, and would demand not only answers as to “why”, but action as well.
Not only were Americans names unmasked, but it seems that their day-to-day activities were shared as well.
When is Obama due back to the states? Anyone want to bet on “IF” he’ll return or not?
He will not return. We should place a bet in Vegas. Can we do it on line?
That’s my thought as well, he won’t be back – Left Jarret in charge of the zoo
If you were Obama, would you return to the mess you created?
Snake got him 😰😰😰😰😰
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/indonesian-man-found-dead-inside-giant-python/ar-BBz0GCp
Trump needs to keep on the offense every day, make them scramble. Get after Hillory and Obama, Sessions get to work
We need to remember that Wikileaks has shown that the powers of the “deep state” are unlimited in regards to,surveillance. Every electronic device is a weapon ready to be employed against their enemies and yet, President Trump stands tall. Whether Obama and/or Crooked Hillary hangs will not matter for the next generation. Our President wants to forget the past if the opposition accepts defeat and take all of us to our quarter millennial celebrating ou return as a Constitutional Republic. MAGA!
I hope they are enjoying photos of my lavatorial art.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are still chasing my old group (we’re alive again, couple three weeks ago). Perhaps your pics are slowing them down. Thanks!
So with the Healthcare fiasco still hanging over Ryan’s head will he now cave on Nunes?
The 49-member Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Wednesday called on House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to remove Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., from the House intelligence committee after Nunes refused to recuse himself from the committee’s investigation of possible ties between Russia and President Trump’s campaign.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/29/congressional-black-caucus-calls-for-ryan-to-pull-nunes-from-house-intel-committee.html
So… Nunes’ offense is now a Black Thing? He’s a raysiss? SMH…
Why would the black caucus have a say other than for protection of their black criminal potus…
I think Ryan may of had a change of heart recently, I know many here will disagree but it does happen. Ryan was only trying to push through the healthcare bill that Trump wanted, he was helping Trump, not work against him.
Wasn’t it odd, that in the days after Ryan pulled the bill, everyone was asking that he step down as Speaker, no different than what’s happening with Nunes ?
I hope OPM is keeping a record of people with clearances suddenly putting in for retirement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In another TreeHouse thread, fleporeblog posted a comment from trapper Wolfmoon1776
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/28/wapo-cooks-up-another-nothingburger-with-a-side-of-muh-russian-dressing/#more-130568
wolfmoon1776 put together three rumors
1. Election night when Hillary was beginning to lose Pennsylvania, CNN held back reporting numbers. The rumor:
Well, supposedly, at that point, the White Hats noticed massive data between CIA headquarters and those states. That was when they allegedly told the CIA “cut it out, or we send planes and bomb your HQ.” wolfmoon1776
2. a rumor about Florida registration uploads
3. A rumor that an Ohio server had been altered to aid Bush
What if the fix was in so good they even bought a fireworks show but then Pennsylvania went wacko? It would explain deer in the headlights at CNN. What if the Black Hats were threatened by White Hats? That would explain a move to CYA
That would explain why Obama was so off-guard after the election, racing through a bunch of things like EOs and EAs. He had NO reason to believe Trump could possibly win, because he didn’t know that Trump likely knew a LOT about Montgomery.
OMG – and one more reason. Just realized this. After Trump beat them, and CIA got called out., Obama knew Trump knew things. He HAD to spy to see how much Trump knew while he still had access to the tools. Sneaky! wolfmoon1776
Trump recited The Snake at many rallies. It was the song of the woman who rescues a snake only to get bitten by the laughing snake. At the time, I thought Trump was letting the little guy know he understood how they felt
Now I believe when Trump recited The Snake slowly and loudly, he was talking to the DC establishment over the heads of his audiences. Listen to Trump recite that song. He was telling them “I know who you are”
the Snake is tryng to bite Nunes
The only way anyone could have been so certain Hillary would win is if the election was rigged. Otherwise, it makes no sense. It was a Republican year; 8 years of one party is the norm…it always flips to the other party after 8 years. Just how it is. So for anyone to be so certain that Hillary would win means the fix was in. It is the only explanation.
Why does the Trump administration always seem to be on defense–and almost never on offense when it comes to dealing with these rampaging bullies?
Will this administration ever rise up and fight back with a vengeance–or will they just keep absorbing vicious body blows, one after another?
It’s extremely demoralizing waiting and hoping for someone/anyone to get punished…but not seeing anything done.
Am I the only one out here getting really frustrated?
Not frustrated in the slightest.
More work is getting done than gets reported.
Remember Trump works Herculean hours. The rest of the Russians! nonsense peppers the headlines, but meetings and orders are being knocked out like clockwork.
Congress, on the other hand is slothlike. Heavily medicated sloth-like.
These dingdongs like ruckus or fracas or whatever her name is will wreck themselves without Trumps help.
It’s all good 🙂
In military terms I think both sides are on the offense and using a “bait and bleed” strategy. This strategy more than others takes time to play out to a conclusion.
To be fair to the “deepstate,” Devin Nunes has a source in the executive branch. It could be inside the White House or it could be inside an intel agency. Either way, the other members of the Gang of Eight do not know who his source is, so they cannot go look at the information. They would need to know what to look for and where to get it. This information must be viewed in a secure room (SCIF) and cannot leave the premises.
The problem Nunes is having is one of security clearance. The only other person on the House Intel Committee with the proper clearance is Democrat Adam Schiff. Obviously, Nunes is not going to take him to meet a secret source that is exposing the Obama administration.
The best Nunes can do right now is verbally explain what he saw to his Republican committee members like Peter King and Trey Gowdy. However, neither of them have the proper clearance to view the documents themselves. One must remember that not all members of the Intel committee have the same clearance. The chair and ranking are the only ones with access to it all.
So Nunes is kind of stuck at the moment. There is no one he trusts that has the clearance to view the documents. Paul Ryan has the clearance (Ryan is on the Gang of Eight). However, Ryan is not on the Intel Committee, so he might not want to get involved in this during an investigation.
One thing that might confuse some people is that not all members of the Gang of Eight are on the intel committees. The only other person on the House Intel Committee with the clearance is Adam Schiff.
Nunes mentioned that he shared what he knew with Speaker Ryan before talking to PDJT.
That may have been all that Ryan needed to hear and at that time, he was trying to get the healthcare bill passed.
Schiff should be hammered with, “why aren’t you going to the WH to look at EVERYTHING???”
Puts him in a pickle.
