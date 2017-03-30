White House Plays Nunes Trump Card To Expose Staff Leaker and Call Out “Oversight” Gang-of-Eight…

Many people were wondering why the White House was holding back on calling out the congressional intelligence oversight gang-of-eight regarding their political unwillingness to review the same executive intelligence previously reviewed by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.
Today, you just got the answer.
White House Deputy Chief-of-Staff Katie Walsh was fired today immediately following a New York Times report which outed two National Security Council members as the source for Devin Nunes “tip” to review a specific batch of President Obama’s executive intelligence. The transparent sequence of events reveals that Walsh was the source of NYT reporter Maggie Haberman’s article; (Walsh and Haberman are “friends”).
And with the White House Leaker now identified and fired, the White House challenges the congressional intelligence committee leaders, four members of the oversight ‘gang-of-eight,’ to come and review the Obama intelligence report. That review request paints Intel Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, and Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chair Senator Mark Warner into a corner.
President Trump is now challenging the House and Senate intel committee heads to review the evidence of President Obama’s surveillance. How can they refuse to see the truth without exposing their political agenda?
Well played, Team Trump, well played.
Here’s the play – FIRST THE LEAKER:
White House deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh, a top aide to President Donald Trump, is leaving his administration to work for an outside group supporting the president’s agenda, three Republicans close to Trump said. […] Walsh was a close ally of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, serving as his chief of staff when Priebus led the Republican National Committee. (link)
Katie Walsh was brought on specifically because President Trump’s Chief-of-Staff Reince Priebus asked for her. Walsh was a #NeverTrumper during the 2016 primary.
[Now fathom the renewed leverage/influence President Trump (and Bannon) carries over Priebus.]
♦ The article written by Maggie Haberman outlined two National Security Council members as the people who facilitated the intelligence information for Devin Nunes to review:
[…] The congressman [Nunes] has refused to identify his sources, saying he needed to protect them so others would feel safe coming to the committee with sensitive information. He disclosed the existence of the intelligence reports on March 22, and in his public comments he has described his sources as whistle-blowers trying to expose wrongdoing at great risk to themselves.
Several current American officials identified the White House officials as Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security issues at the White House Counsel’s Office and formerly worked on the staff of the House Intelligence Committee.
A White House spokesperson declined to comment.
Mr. Cohen-Watnick is a former Defense Intelligence Agency official who was originally brought to the White House by Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser. The officials said that this month, shortly after Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter about being wiretapped on the orders of President Barack Obama, Mr. Cohen-Watnick began reviewing highly classified reports detailing the intercepted communications of foreign officials.
Officials said the reports consisted primarily of ambassadors and other foreign officials talking about how they were trying to develop contacts within Mr. Trump’s family and inner circle in advance of his inauguration.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the intelligence and to avoid angering Mr. Cohen-Watnick and Mr. Ellis. Officials say Mr. Cohen-Watnick has been reviewing the reports from his fourth-floor office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where the National Security Council is based.
But the officials’ description of the intelligence is in line with Mr. Nunes’s own characterization of the material, which he has said was not related to the Russia investigations when he disclosed its existence in a hastily arranged news conference.
According to Mr. Nunes, he received a phone call from a source the night before, and then rushed to meet the person on the grounds of the White House. He has explained the choice of location by saying he needed access to a secure place where people with security clearances could legally view classified information, though such facilities can also be found in the Capitol building and at other locations across Washington.
The next day, Mr. Nunes gave a news briefing at the Capitol and then returned to the White House to brief President Trump on the information. (link)
With Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security issues at the White House Counsel’s Office, outed as the source of the information for Chairman Nunes – the entire media narrative of “controversy” collapses as a nothingburger.
Both Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Michael Ellis are cleared and authorized to act on behalf of the President in such matters. The President’s National Security Council has a responsibility to follow intelligence protocols to draw attention to matters of compromise; their notification of Intel Chairman Devin Nunes is following that protocol.
♦ So the administration action follows – With the long-sought White House leaker (Katie Walsh) identified and released, and the controversy of the Nunes leaker a nothingburger, the White House now moves forward with a brilliant request to the Intelligence Oversight Gang-of-Eight to come and review the aforementioned discovery of President Obama surveillance.
Once Ranking Member Adam Schiff and Committee Vice-Chair Senator Mark Warner review the intelligence information they will no longer be able to claim President Trump WAS NOT under political surveillance by former President Obama.
The information is also available to the other oversight members of the Gang of Eight: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer.
The most visible and vocal democrat opposition to the White House is now painted into a corner.
….”Sorry to keep you waiting” …”Complicated business folks,… Complicated business”!
.
The moral of the story: Never Hire a #NeverTrumper
Lame Cherry called this weeks ago.
Walsh – just to be clear.
Yes she did!
Yep, he did. And so many here disparage him.
Quick question re: Lame Cherry – did you notice a change in the writing style a few months back? It sounds like a different author, but I’m not reading it as frequently as I did during the primaries, so I’m not an expert and don’t have any examples. Just a general question.
That’s what I’m talkin about, let the swamp commence to draining, now we just need to lock her (hilldog) up
Glad they got her fired and out of the WH
Can I just say….
I wasn’t happy when I found out Walsh was going to be in the White House. I had a bad feeling about her. Very, very bad.
I have no idea what’s going on anymore. I am so confused. My head is spinning.
P.S. She’s not the only Leaker. I can feel it.
And please, please…..someone tell me why they thought she could be trusted?!!!!!!
Preibus!
Consider the possibility that someone used her. They got to reveal the validity of the information being passed to Nunes without doing it themselves, and to reveal one mole in the process so as to conduct a humane catch and release on the mole. As bananas as this is, the media swarm will give more credibility to a secret report from a mole than a direct, clear and true statement from a knowledgeable source. I think they watched too many spy/way movies when they were kids.
Brilliant analysis, Sundance. I always come here for the real news.
Best News of the Day. Love the .”Sorry to keep you waiting”
According to Bannon, Priebus and Kushner Katie Walsh was not fired. She was moved to join the outside pro Trump group ‘America First Policies’ which is run by Brad Parscale.
Please see this interview with Bannon, Priebus and Kushner:
https://www.axios.com/kushner-bannon-and-priebus-team-up-to-explain-top-aides-departure-2336791107.html
Politispeak. Saving face for Reince Prieibus more than for Walsh.
Such methods of face saving is how executive leverage on top staff is carried.
me thinks it was a gracious exit / firing…
Where’s the perp walk for her?
Reince got some ‘splainin to do.
So you employ Never Trumpers and wonder why they betray you.
The Donald’s dumbest move in office was giving jobs to those who transparently and openly “used” to oppose him. Leopards and spots.
There are more of them. Get on it Don.
enough rope – so far, it’s working great
No it’s not, 100 + days in and he got 1. At this rate it’s 3 a year.
And what in the name of god is the Trump hating Clapper still employed for……..
Some times you have to keep them close and expose them to finish them for good. Wait and watch what happens to HFC. Just wait and watch. Remember the 10+ candidates with millions of dollars backing them… one by one they all died a political death.
So the Democrats think they can outsmart a man who STUDIES Sun Tzu?
It just boggles the mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shhhhhhhhhhhh…the Democrats actually think THEY ARE Sun Tzu 🙂
They are not Sun Tzu, more like *Shitzu*…. only NOWHERE that cute.
“He who knows when he can fight and when he cannot, will be victorious.” — Sun Tzu
Which is why the President doesn’t always act the Bull in a China Shop. Patience, and good timing are virtues he seems to have in abundance.
Of course the Media is having a fit about Nunes, which is amusing to watch, given they didn’t care a jot about ‘Conflicts of Interest’ when the Democrats, or Hillary/Obama allies were investigating them.
The libtards TRULY do not understand how intelligent President Trump really is. He is making a total mockery of them and rightfully so.
God Bless President Donald Trump
It’s not just the libs, though. This is fake conservatives. This is UniParty first and above all. This is playing everyone on both sides to put forth a hidden agenda.
This has been a pretty fascinating development unfold.
The key is if the Nevertrump crowd will learn their lesson.
Lame Cherry outed her back in February as the leaker: http://lamecherry.blogspot.com/2017/02/katie-walsh-involved-with-foreign.html
The continuing problem of Katie Walsh is more than her sabotage of President Donald Trump, her putting into place 4000 #NeverTrumpers into the White House, being the prime leaker in the White House only equaled by Mike Pence, but the fact that criminality is now appearing in an incestuous money laundering, cronyism and nepotism, and what is a troubling influence of a foreign power influencing the 2016 Presidential elections.
Truly fascinating stuff. I guess once a # never trumper always one.
Thank you.
Did she get to keep her coat?
Sure, never hire a #NeverTrumper.
Unless you have a twisted genius brain and think that she may be a useful tool to your Administration, after you uncover her leaking and allow her to “quit”.
You now have a person with no ethics, who is beholden to your every wish, to stay out of jail.
So that’s one case for hiring a #NeverTrumper.
I have a request, can you also address the response form Rep. Schiff? I believe it is nothing but posturing for effect, but he demands a response from the White House…
https://mobile.twitter.com/pwgolfer/status/847547400206118916/photo/1
I”m sure the WH is rushing to respond. Ha!
Posturing and grandstanding. The reply will politely say pound sand loser.
I suspect Ms Walsh will find a reward job soonest. Lucky for her she should have been plopped in Guantanamo Bay. Cell for one.
Priebus told Walsh. When will we see him shifted to coloring the Easter Eggs?
And Pence? How many of his staff can we trust?
Thank you President Trump (and you his “prophet”, Sundance) for bringing us back from the darkness, when we show weakness.
Don’t disconnect this from the Freedom Caucus tweet. Trump proven right against all this backlash makes his adversaries look weak.
