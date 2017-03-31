Knowing it Can’t be Done – Adam Schiff Requests White House Intelligence Distribution to Entire Committee…

- Part 1 – Understanding Devin Nunes Paradox
- Part 2 – Deep State UniParty Positions Against Nunes
- Part 3 – Adam Schiff Attempts Deflection and Obfuscation
- Part 4 – White House Plays Trump Card – [“The Reverse Castellanos“]
- Part 5 – Schiff Responds to White House Intel Invite – A Controlled SCIF
- Part 6 – Media Frames Surveillance Excuse – Depth of Obama Spying Grows
LATEST – Adam Schiff downplays intelligence reports, and falls back on same strategy deployed in Part 3.
Ranking Intel Member Adam Schiff releases a statement that is fraught with parseltongue and obfuscation in the hopes that average voters/Americans don’t know the difference between executive level intelligence (highest security level), used by President and only available to Oversight Gang-of-Eight, and committee level intelligence (lower security threshold) which can be reviewed by the entire House Intelligence Committee.
Even a public official openly discussing the various levels of “compartmented” intelligence and various differences within the authorized use of SCIF facilities, is itself a violation of classified intelligence rules. This makes it easy for deceivers to manipulate their words knowing they cannot be publicly challenged.
If you are paying close attention, you’ll note this strategy is what Adam Schiff is using in the statement he released below:
Ranking Intelligence Committee Member Adam Schiff claims: “I cannot discuss the content” and then claims “they should have been shared with the full committees”.
Schiff knows full well the executive office level intelligence, as an end product, cannot be shared (as a whole) with the intelligence committee because the committee is not authorized to see the same level of intelligence as the President.
Only the eight congressional intelligence oversight members, the Gang-of-Eight, can be allowed access to the same end-product intelligence as the President of the United States. If the Go8 level intelligence is shared, it must come as individual parts from each of the intelligence agencies that have assembled the product.
The President DID ask the congressional committees to review and investigate the intelligence leaks, which would encompass looking at the actual intelligence that was being leaked:
Devin Nunes investigated the intelligence as an outcome of information leaked to him by a member of the Intelligence Community. His concern, after reviewing the intelligence, was “unmasking” as a tool to target political opponents.
Later, after Nunes reviewed part of the surveillance intelligence and reported his findings to the President – the President, through his office of legal counsel – and following clearly defined rules of classification and protocol, requested the four intel committee chairs of the G08 (Nunes, Schiff, Burr and Warner) to review the same intelligence. Only Nunes and now Schiff have done so.
Senator’s Burr (Chair) and Warner (Vice-Chair) have NOT reviewed the intelligence; yet Schiff is now claiming it should be distributed to all members of both intelligence committees (House and Senate).
If you don’t know where you stand by now there is now one who can help you.
Our goobermint is out of control. the only thing that will save us is We the People taking back control of the Imperial Federal government. m People like SchiffforBrains and the rest are doing their best to destroy this once great Republic. At what point do We the People take the fight directly to them?
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump is doing it on our behalf; on behalf of all the American people.
Let’s stand up for him, make lots of noise and at home quietly pray for him, our Republic and the future of this nation.
In God We Trust.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Politicians really are stupid beings …. No wonder most wealthy people find them such easy prey ….
LikeLike
Did Schiff lie in his statement when he said “The White House has yet to explain why senior White House staff apparently shared these materials with but one member of either committee…”
I thought it was someone from the IC community that shared the materials with Nunes and NOT senior White House staff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schiffforbrains is nothing but a lying asshat.
What would make you think anything different
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your reply had nothing to do with answering my question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think it was explained that the staff members helped Nunes walk through the intel release from NSC? Seems this is a common occurrence for the members of Congress, who have clearance, to go there and view secure intel materials and the WH staff is there to help out. Not sure if that is accurate but I read it today on a news site. Can’t remember where, sorry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct. Also, there are only 8 people (minus Schiff, minus Nunes) now we’re down to 6 people additional people who this can legally be shared with.
Schiff is playing with words. WH staffers apparently helped Nunes access data he’d been notified about by other sources.
It makes no sense to share this information more widely than necessary. If it’s obvious overreach (and it appears it is) then it should only be necessary to share with the two people who have now seen it. One Dem, one Rep, who are the only two on their committee with the clearance to see it….
LikeLike
On the downside, my productivity, and I imagine the productivity of the entire country, is suffering during all of this. Will have to work tomorrow to make up for today, but it feels like one of the most important series of events in my lifetime.
There are days I want to walk away and focus on myself and immediate needs, but I feel this like a duty as a citizen to make as much noise as I can so they don’t get away with all this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Anth- I can REALLY relate to your feelings! I slogged through the day today, after a brutal week of crooked politicians, crooked ways, I was gut-punched. Did a lot of praying, which is really all we can do at this point, and threw myself fully into my work. The stress of the mess in Washington is so affecting for those of us engaged and waiting for the tide to turn. I have started to view it as a blessing, because if Trump had success from the beginning of his term we “sheeple” would have gone back to graze and assumed that everything would be hunky-dory- just like we always do….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes this feels like the tactic of an enemy to distract us all and slow us down.
LikeLike
We are in the midst of a battle of principalities…keep praying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, keep praying.
LikeLike
We need to get back the mental sense of the campaign period when we used Christ to help us win.
This war is enormous. It will take years to drain the swamp and get our educational system straightened out. It will take years to fix the economy so families can have one job and children will have a drug free community.
We ain’t getting there by our own doing. We need a strong spiritual effort.
This is real evil that possesses the Dems and Deep State.
And the oligarchs in high tech and banking are pushing society aside for a trans-human way of life only they will live.
We have an alien elite, as alien as if they came from another cosmos.
Morality and ethics are not part of their ethos.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes, Ephesians 6:12
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uniparty Bull… uniparty. You left out the rinos and people forget.
LikeLike
I watch these videos, and a number of others, frequently to remind myself that Trump is God’s appointed leader for our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fri Aug 12, 2016 | 12:07 PM EDT
Exclusive: Congressional leaders were briefed a year ago on hacking of Democrats – sources
https://www.google.com/amp/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN10N00D
-snip-
The congressional briefing was given last summer in a secure room called a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, to a group of congressional leaders informally known as the “Gang of Eight,” the sources said.
The group at the time included four Republicans: Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, and Senator Richard Burr and Representative Devin Nunes, the House and Senate intelligence committee chairs. Their Democratic counterparts were: Senator Harry Reid and Representative Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Dianne Feinstein and Representative Adam Schiff of the intelligence committees.
-snip-
LikeLiked by 2 people
With the dateline of Aug 2016, that makes it 2015 that they were discovering Russian hacking and phishing attempts.
Headline: We’ve Discovered That There Are Russian Hackers”
If they’d do a simple google search, they’d also discover that there’s such a thing as the Nigerian Prince phishing scheme.
Instead of “Oh Noes – Russians!”, my reaction to their discoveries is “Uh … duh !”
LikeLike
Watched Bill Binney tonight on Tucker. Really scary stuff has been going on. What is
Trump going to do? Does he lay it all out there for the public to fully understand? or does
he eventually agree to “move on” which a number of people here have pointed out will be the new
meme the entire DC/Media establishment (in all it’s forms) will soon be promoting in lock step…my guess is he’s been told let it go and the “Russia!” BS gets dropped…there’s so much he wants to get done, cut taxes, bring back jobs to the rust belt, repeal and replace, rebuild infrastructure, build the wall, etc etc…taking on the Intel Surveillance State will be a war unlike any other ..I just thank God this guy got elected. He’s our best hope and I agree with comments made here that the Deep State bureaucracy is filled with a lot mediocre and stupid people….maybe he can actually pull it off. I worry for his safety.
LikeLiked by 3 people
West- if Trump tries to avoid taking this on then he may be (IMO) working against the will of GOD. I have listened to “the fireman’s prophecy many, many times now, and it has NOT been off, even the tiniest bit. I feel that God really did give Mr Taylor this word, and it explains exactly WHY all of this is happening. If you haven’t heard it I will post the link- it is a truly uplifting word- and using Trump, the Lord is going to clean house like he did in biblical times!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
just googled it. Thanks!
LikeLike
The Senate Intel Committee has had to move to the outside in order to hear testimomy…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it!!!!!!!!!!!!
Even though those guys are fools at least they’re having fun and are relatively harmless to the rest of us. 🙂
LikeLike
A congressman from NY was on Tucker’s show tonight and Tucker tried to get him to admit the current problem that the Dems are ranting about still is the spying on and release of information and names of Americans that shouldn’t have been released. This guy kept redirecting the conversation that all the IC have concurred that Russia was in bed with the Trump people and tried to hack the election and this was the biggest deal to be investigated. I was kind of surprised that Tucker didn’t take that sketchy opinion on full force and refute it but all he said was how do you know what the information proving the Russian involvement is based on? I thought that was a non starter these days but the deflect and project machine was in full on position with this Congressman and Tucker let him run with it a bit.
I am so sick of these Congress people spending so much time on something that is over and done with, had no influence at all on the outcome of the election-if it even really happened-and is an incredible waste of time. The Dems are just in full out nutso mode on these ridiculous issues instead of doing their jobs. What are they trying to hide and avoid? Nunes is taking major flak for doing what is normal and his job. I blame the MEDIA for most of it as usual.
The media again in full hype mode over this and honestly, knowing the facts given here at CTH, I think Tucker could have ripped this guy up and he didn’t. Something big is being hidden by the Dems and left along with their obsession to bring down Pres. Trump imo. I want it all out there now and get this issue over. It’s just become so annoying to hear over and over and over and is useless at this point. Americans aren’t even paying attention to the supposed Russia problem anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This Russian dressing is covering the obama/Clinton crap salad! Look over here- bread and circus
LikeLike
Bwahaha!!!! Perfect.
LikeLike
There are very few people on the planet better at reading a person and their true intentions than Donald J. Trump. A human polygraph if you will.
That idiot Schiff just spent 15 minutes alone with him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who’s this Schiff Staff Director, and what’s his/her security clearance?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is so nice to have that our POTUS is smarter than our Intelligence Community!
LikeLike
…but I am not, as I obviously cannot type! LOL
It is so nice that our POTUS is smarter than our Intelligence Community!
LikeLike
Where did Maddow get her intel from?
LikeLike
….and so sad. 😦
LikeLike
“should now be provided to the full membership of both committees”
LOL — Might as well just publish directly to a web site.
“Brothers Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives Thursday, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned.
Three members of the intelligence panel and five members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs were among the dozens of members who employed the suspects on a shared basis. The two committees deal with many of the nation’s most sensitive issues, information and documents, including those related to the war on terrorism.”
LikeLike
I just now wrote to Senator’s Burr and Warner. They need to know that we are on to them and they need to stop obfuscating. I demanded that every staff member, congressman, senator who knew about this surveillance be removed from office.
LikeLike
Where is Maddow getting her intel (wrong video above)
LikeLike
Considering all the evidence to date, here’s what I think has been going on.
It’s now come to light that this whole illegal spying was occurring even before President Trump was the Nominee, so before July of 2016. We know from other sources that they had probably been spying on him for a decade.
WikiLeaks has spilled the Sea-I-A dirty secrets just today revealing that they able to implant code that tricks the system into blaming another party (i.e. Russia or China). They can create an elaborate ruse.
It seems to me that this was an elaborate plan to build a case against Russia for the purposes of starting a WW as that’s what keeps them going, perpetual war. They are angry at Putin for stopping their plans in the Middle East.
Prior WikiLeaks revelations showed the Clinton campaign strategizing to use Russia, Russia nonsense against then-candidate Trump. Of course, Hillary Clinton would have known about some of the intelligence capabilities.
They never thought that Donald Trump would win and they would have built their case for war with Russia once Hillary was in office.
Alarmed that Donald Trump would seek détente with Russia, they then started to link him to their already in process ruse to build a case against Russia.
It’s a huge mess and the data will probably ultimately be determined to be contaminated, because of the revelations of tactics to misdirect the real perpetrator. Unreliable evidence.
Their dirty secrets may have just backfired on them.
LikeLike