BIG UPDATES – Farkas Fallout Leads To Media Cover Story While Nunes “Surveillance” Angle Grows…

SIP SLOWLY – We’ve been waiting patiently to see how the media would obfuscate the Evelyn Farkas accidental revelations about Obama administration current and former officials trying to leak intelligence information. An NBC report provides the answer:

(Via NBC) Obama administration officials were so concerned about what would happen to key classified documents related to the Russia probe once President Trump took office that they created a list of document serial numbers to give to senior members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a former Obama official told NBC News. The official said that after the list of documents related to the probe into Russian interference in the U.S. election was created in early January, he hand-carried it to the committee members. The numbers themselves were not classified, said the official. The purpose, said the official, was to make it “harder to bury” the information, “to share it with those on the Hill who could lawfully see the documents,” and to make sure it could reside in an Intelligence committee safe, “not just at Langley [CIA hq].” (link)

There you see the deflection and cover story angle for the media. The reports themselves were classified intelligence; however, the numbers identifying the classified documents themselves were “not classified”. This provides the cover for all the Farkas-minded parties involved to say they were not actually spreading classified intelligence, they were just spreading the numerical identity of classified intelligence documents.

See how that works?

Will the public accept that excuse and explanation? We’ll have to wait and see; but that’s the angle the left-wing ideologues in the media are using.

However, that said, Fox News is now reporting a rather startling set of facts surrounding Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes information regarding the Obama administration.

In a Fox News report from Adam Housley –Video HERE– people within the intelligence community are providing more details on the political weaponization of the intelligence community and their efforts of surveillance on President-Elect Trump’s transition team.

Key Highlights to the information given to Chairman Devin Nunes (per Fox):

♦ 1. The intelligence surveillance, that led to the unmasking reports now being reviewed by ranking member Adam Schiff, started well before Donald Trump was the Republican presidential nominee.

♦ 2. The Black Hat who did the unmasking is very high up in the intelligence world and is not in the FBI. Putting that aspect into prior information leads to a higher probability the individual was Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper.

♦ 3. The two people reported yesterday in the New York Times report, by reporter Maggie Haberman, were not Nunes sources. Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security issues at the White House Counsel’s Office, only helped Nunes navigate the intelligence. They were not the source.

That Cohen-Watnick and Michael Ellis were not the sources, leads further credence to the belief that their names were seeded to Katie Walsh as a canary operation to identify the White House leaker.

♦ 4. Chairman Nunes was told about the unmasking of President-elect Trump’s team back in January BEFORE Trump’s tweet about Obama’s spying operation.

♦ 5. In order for Nunes to see the intelligence reports and not compromise his source it took Nunes time to coordinate how to review the intelligence reports. He could not go to the source intel SCIF without compromising his source. Nunes chose the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) SCIF on the White House grounds in order to protect his source. Nunes chose the White House because it was the only other location he and the facilitators could use for viewing without outing the source.

If you’ve been following along, and you add in this significant pixel to the picture, you can clearly see who becomes the most likely source. [*Hint* rhymes with “Dodgers“] A frustrated White Hat; a person who just doesn’t like politicians, that doesn’t surprise CTH readers.

♦ 6. Nothing Chairman Nunes has highlighted, and nothing the White House is challenging ranking member Adam Schiff and Senator Mark Warner to review, has anything to do with Russia.

