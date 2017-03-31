BIG UPDATES – Farkas Fallout Leads To Media Cover Story While Nunes “Surveillance” Angle Grows…

SIP SLOWLY – We’ve been waiting patiently to see how the media would obfuscate the Evelyn Farkas accidental revelations about Obama administration current and former officials trying to leak intelligence information. An NBC report provides the answer:
(Via NBC) Obama administration officials were so concerned about what would happen to key classified documents related to the Russia probe once President Trump took office that they created a list of document serial numbers to give to senior members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a former Obama official told NBC News.
The official said that after the list of documents related to the probe into Russian interference in the U.S. election was created in early January, he hand-carried it to the committee members. The numbers themselves were not classified, said the official.
The purpose, said the official, was to make it “harder to bury” the information, “to share it with those on the Hill who could lawfully see the documents,” and to make sure it could reside in an Intelligence committee safe, “not just at Langley [CIA hq].” (link)
There you see the deflection and cover story angle for the media. The reports themselves were classified intelligence; however, the numbers identifying the classified documents themselves were “not classified”. This provides the cover for all the Farkas-minded parties involved to say they were not actually spreading classified intelligence, they were just spreading the numerical identity of classified intelligence documents.
See how that works?
Will the public accept that excuse and explanation? We’ll have to wait and see; but that’s the angle the left-wing ideologues in the media are using.
However, that said, Fox News is now reporting a rather startling set of facts surrounding Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes information regarding the Obama administration.
In a Fox News report from Adam Housley –Video HERE– people within the intelligence community are providing more details on the political weaponization of the intelligence community and their efforts of surveillance on President-Elect Trump’s transition team.
Key Highlights to the information given to Chairman Devin Nunes (per Fox):
♦ 1. The intelligence surveillance, that led to the unmasking reports now being reviewed by ranking member Adam Schiff, started well before Donald Trump was the Republican presidential nominee.
♦ 2. The Black Hat who did the unmasking is very high up in the intelligence world and is not in the FBI. Putting that aspect into prior information leads to a higher probability the individual was Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper.
♦ 3. The two people reported yesterday in the New York Times report, by reporter Maggie Haberman, were not Nunes sources. Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security issues at the White House Counsel’s Office, only helped Nunes navigate the intelligence. They were not the source.
That Cohen-Watnick and Michael Ellis were not the sources, leads further credence to the belief that their names were seeded to Katie Walsh as a canary operation to identify the White House leaker.
♦ 4. Chairman Nunes was told about the unmasking of President-elect Trump’s team back in January BEFORE Trump’s tweet about Obama’s spying operation.
♦ 5. In order for Nunes to see the intelligence reports and not compromise his source it took Nunes time to coordinate how to review the intelligence reports. He could not go to the source intel SCIF without compromising his source. Nunes chose the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) SCIF on the White House grounds in order to protect his source. Nunes chose the White House because it was the only other location he and the facilitators could use for viewing without outing the source.
If you’ve been following along, and you add in this significant pixel to the picture, you can clearly see who becomes the most likely source. [*Hint* rhymes with “Dodgers“] A frustrated White Hat; a person who just doesn’t like politicians, that doesn’t surprise CTH readers.
♦ 6. Nothing Chairman Nunes has highlighted, and nothing the White House is challenging ranking member Adam Schiff and Senator Mark Warner to review, has anything to do with Russia.
Easy now…don’t touch the drag, do not touch the rod.. A world record is hooked up.
Guys has anyone seen this?
(Mary Anne Marsh, a democrat, reveals that the Obama admin had been investigating Trump since the spring of 2015) on Judge Jeanine…… She claims that Trump was being surivelled since summer of 2015 claiming ‘Russia’ excuse. It might explain how Evelyn Farkas knew about and continued being fed information during the campaign to benefit Killary.
Did Mary Anne Marsh just stick the rare “Triple Farkas”?
OMG, I just might have to put that in the Urban Dictionary, 🙂
And this was just 2 days after the true Farkas.
I did see it. Marsh seemed sure of her assertions although she was fighting Judge Jeanine on revealing how she knew.
Hillary was being given this intelligence and she shared it with her supporters. That simple. This went from the White House to Hillary.
Yeah, because Farkas went to work for the Hillary campaign. Puts clarity to the ” if they found out how WE knew what we knew” comment.
Senator Hatch agrees w/you:
Hatch said he was not completely surprised by Obama’s use of official apparatus to track political opponents.
“I suspected that they were going to do that anyways,” he said.
The senator also said that he suspects information gathered by the Obama administration’s surveillance of the Trump camp made its way to Obama’s anointed heir Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign.
“Yeah, I got a lot of suspicions, but I have no idea, so I am not going to speculate.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/02/sen-orrin-hatch-shocked-obama-team-conducted-surveillance-of-trump-campaign-transition/
I thought the hands-on favorite at that time was Jeb. Makes me wonder what revisionist history is being cooked up by the Dims.
LikeLike
I left off last night wondering what would Barry do. He decides after hearing about the revelations made today by Fox News and Sean Spicer consistently speaking about Evelyn Farcas that it was time to call John Clapper. He was begging Clapper to take the fall for all of it. He promised Clapper that as soon as HRC is elected in 2020, the first thing she will do after the inauguration ceremony is to pardon him and honor him as a hero of the Republic. Clapper pauses for a minute and tells Barry to go fu….k himself. Barry begins to scream and cry that Allah has forsaken him. Clapper immediately remembers that Trump is the President and the call was being tapped by him and the NSA. He decides that it is time for a bubble bath. He decides to bring his toy boats in the water with him. I will destroy Admiral Rogers and his damn Navy once and for all.
Barry is decides to call his Muslim Brother John Brennan. Even though the day before Brennan was considering suicide because Mohammed has not answered his prayers over the past month. John answers the phone and is in a better mood. Barry is surprised because he was ready to go off to his 72 virgins the day before. Brennan says that Allah finally appeared to him in his sleep. He said that Allah has forgiven him since it has now become apparent that Barry was an incompetent leader. Allah assured Brennan that from this day forward, all of his anger will be aimed at Barry. Allah finishes the conversation by saying that Barry has lost his right to 72 virgin men but will instead be given 72 male Lions instead. Brennan thanks Barry for the call and wishes him peace and prosperity with his Lions.
Barry decides to put all his cocaine on his table (think Scarface seen with Al Pacino) and begins to snort his white mountain down to a small hill. He know feels the courage to call HRC. HRC answers the phone screaming. Not at Barry but at Bill for sneaking in the energizer bunny after she told him the day before that she would kill her. With one hand on her phone she decides to get the shotgun to kill Bill and the bunny. Multiple shots are fired and HRC screams that she missed her targets because her shaking from Parkinson’s is at its worse. Barry asks her if she got rid of Evelyn. HRC says that Evelyn has disappeared and has lawyered up. They have her in a safe house with Anthony Weiner. They are both in their glories since they were able to keep their cell phones so that they could send naked pictures to each other since they are in separate rooms. HRC tells Barry her shakes have subsided so she is going to let him go so that she can load the gun and kill Bill and the Bunny once and for all.
“Being against evil doesn’t make you good. Tonight I was against it and then I was evil myself. I could feel it coming just like a tide… I just want to destroy them. But when you start taking pleasure in it you are awfully close to the thing you’re fighting.”
― Ernest Hemingway, Islands in the Stream
Thought-provoking quote, Howie. We must guard ourselves.
It is best to destroy them without pleasure. It should never feel good. Only merciful in the end. In the sweetest way.
Howie, is that our Howie?
Love the new avatar!
In other words, cold anger. Dispatch it without feeling and move on.
“They shot the six cabinet ministers at half-past six in the morning against the wall of a hospital. There were pools of water in the courtyard. There were wet dead leaves on the paving of the courtyard. It rained hard. All the shutters of the hospital were nailed shut. One of the ministers was sick with typhoid. Two soldiers carried him downstairs and out into the rain. They tried to hold him up against the wall but he sat down in a puddle of water. The other five stood very quietly against the wall. Finally the officer told the soldiers it was no good trying to make him stand up. When they fired the first volley he was sitting down in the water with his head on his knees.”
-Hemingway, from The Short Stories
Papa…tell me that story again..about the lions and a that little boi named Barry! I could listen to that all day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
― Ernest Hemingway, The Old Man and the Sea
LikeLike
Flepore: Tom Clancy had nothing on you 🙂
In addition – there’s “Five Eyes” agreement:
“Few people outside of the U.S. intelligence community and congressional intelligence committees are aware of a post-World War II intel-sharing agreement between the United States and four other nations.
Known as “Five Eyes,” intelligence services from the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia are bound by what is formally known as the UKUSA Agreement outlining joint cooperation in the gathering, processing and sharing of signals, military, and human intelligence (SIGINT, MILINT and HUMINT).
In recent years, reports based on leaked secret documents indicate that, in order to get around each country’s strict rule against domestic spying, the various intelligence services from each of the five countries spy on citizens of all the other countries
..did President Obama utilize the unique Five Eyes agreement to bypass U.S. intelligence agencies to illicitly gather information on then-GOP presidential nominee Donald J. Trump’s campaign? Judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano of Fox News seems to think so.
..Napolitano,.. said three sources have told Fox News that Obama sought the GCHQ’s assistance in transcribing intercepted conversations involving Trump, so there wouldn’t be a ‘paper trail’ leading back to him.
http://www.newstarget.com/2017-03-14-did-obama-use-the-five-eyes-intelligence-agreement-to-get-britain-to-spy-on-trump.html
GCHQ Director resigned three days after Trump inauguration. Less than two years on the job. 51 years old.
Former GCHQ Director resigned after Snowden revelations.
See the pattern
This is all great. The fireworks will start when the surveillance of Bernie Sanders is revealed and every Treeper can take a step backward, keep their powder dry, and let the SJWs and Snowflakes go ape-s#!+ on the black hats.
借刀殺人／借刀杀人 (Kill With A Borrowed Sword)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clever. Forgot all about Sanders.
& who paid for his wife’s new oceanside house.
Bernie’s supporters will be all sad if they reveal why Bernie endorsed Hillary.
…paid to endorse the Beast.
I am sensing a weird hybrid blackmail. You are shown the dirt, told it will remain secret only if you do what they want, but then as a sweetener they tell you that once you have done it, they will also pay you this exorbitant amount of money. If it ever looks like it will come to light the mark can’t just come clean on the dirt because then he goes to jail on the bribe. He’s boxed in.
and like the good cuck that he is, Bernie will just forgive and forget the Democrats and call Trump a racist billionaire.
Once spying by obama is verified, all is forgotten about Hillary, Clinton foundation and Bill Clinton, they walk away Scott free with their $1.5B they transferred to Quatar
Makes you wonder if the Clintons may have had a hand in the “outing” of the info. Farkas is “with her”. So is Mika.
LikeLike
The Clintons are shrewd evil incarnations of lucifer himself
LikeLiked by 2 people
Word
No, Farkas is the weak link that ties the Obama WH to Clinton…so far.
Farkas would have already had a bench press accident if she had anything on the upper echelon.
LikeLike
But Farkas is a ‘true believer’…so I doubt she was seen as a threat for any leakage.
Until now.
Farkas probably still doesn’t even realize what she ‘knows’.
My theory: They selected and hired true believer moon bats, provided access and the rest followed naturally. The moon bats were trained in the handling of classified information and signed forms acknowledging their solemn duty of confidentiality. The upper echelon will be suitably shocked and appalled.
If I fill my trashcan with salmon and put it outside in the summer, a bear will arrive and scatter my trash all over the street. Yet the bear and I had no expressed agreement to litter the street. Same story with Obozo and his moon bats.
I agree.
But I think that it was upper echelon that came up with the whole ‘Russians’ story…as a cover story for the illegal snooping.
The true believers were not aware that they were being ‘played’ by the upper echelon.
The true believers were thereby pumped full of righteous fervor against that ‘evil’ Trump guy.
Farkas was a perfect pawn because she was supposedly an ‘expert on Russia’…with credibility on the subject that the other pawns would accept.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Farkas left a secure job with Obama’s DoD, on Oct 31st 2015 as she claims. Obviously she did that to hitch her star to the Hillary campaign and rise high. She got pretty far up. She was Hillary’s campaign foreign affairs advisor, or one of them. She was very invested. She was also very invested in preventing Trump from winning. And so she was quite willing to be a part of a surveillance conspiracy. Its activities continued during and after the election. I’m sure Evelyn’s zeal was redoubled when Trump said in a debate that Hillary should be in jail.
My friends, please remember that there are 17 (yes, SEVENTEEN!!) IC agencies. Among them is the Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Dept of the Treasury. They track money movement around the globe from an IC perspective. Do you not think that some $$ from Bubba and PIAPS might not have been “swept up?” Just sayin’ …
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone think that the Democrats will say “We’ll drop the Russia hearing if you don’t go after Obama administration?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
problem is Trump has the goods on Obama. There are no goods on the Russia investigation.
They’ve been able to match fire so far because its just been dueling innuendos. When hard evidence starts dropping on Obama, they won’t be able to return fire.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No they will stonewall the wiretap hearings , Most of the Russian hearings are over except for the gladiatorial combat in public .They have already spoken to most in closed doors, since late February .
I said last week they will say the hearing are fixed stomp home with their marbles .
It kind of gives a new perspective to Obama’s desperate pleading last September,
“I Will Consider It a ‘Personal Insult’ to My ‘Legacy’ If You Don’t Vote For Hillary”
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Insult” does have several meanings, including one pertaining to nontrivial physical injury…
Yeah, I thought his statement (pleading) was very odd at the time. I may have missed it before, but I don’t recall any kind of statement like this made by any presidents on an upcoming election.
You cannot beat these people playing the game the way we’re playing it. Won’t happen. Need radical change in how we deal with media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
turn them off – problem solved, one person at a time
Do you think they are showing everything they have regarding the surveillance to Schiff or are they withholding additional stuff from him
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will depend on how much his little brain can handle before it explodes
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snopes was mentioned earlier. Enjoy!
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/03/31/animated-guide-to-snopes/
Note Kim LaCapria was a sex/fetish blogger “vice vixen”
Funny video, although a little too racy to post directly (it’s TOMO animated cartoons)
Now. This is the source using to defend my little brain surgeon, my little 1D chess player. Oh Evelyn, where are youuuuu 😍😍😍😍😍
Snopes: hookers, weed, embezzlement & fact checking specialists.
Sounds like a Bill Clinton fantasy camp
LikeLiked by 4 people
BTW, that video is youtube, so it’s easily embedded on most boards.
A perfect “reply with no comment needed” to people who use Snopes as their “proof” of anything.
🙂
Great idea.
That video destroys Snopes…in a language that liberals are fluent in.
It really is a hilarious video. Heh.
Please remember that Former President Obama had the authority to “unmask” and “unclassify” any item, document or person. Obama ran guns to Mexico, silenced critics and political opponents, started wars in peaceful areas, droned Americans, and praised aSpring Revolution that raped an American Journalist. Alliances were formed with the worst killers on the planet and everyday was a party. Wake up People. The surveillance did not start in 2016 or 2015 it was ever present. With our new President, we have been given a chance to MAGA. Let’s get to work and continue shining the bright light of truth in the faces of RINOs, Nevertrumpers and the MSM. Believe in the power of positive thinking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right you are Publius; ‘The surveillance did not start in 2016, or 2015, it was ever present’. And, Trump said (jokingly), several times during his campaign, that he was ‘probably’ been surveilled (sp). Trump has known. since day one, obama was gathering information on him. Obama is a rank amateur, unwise in the ways of life and dealing with people, compared to President Trump.
Spicer schooling reporterette on how to investigate a story. Re: Evelyn Farcas.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was a great exchange today. Hah.
I wish Sean could outfit the MSM people with shock-collars…and light them up whenever they misbehave like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better to get collars like the prisoners had in ” Running Man “, then you will have real exploding heads .
There once was a liberal named Farkas,
whose small leak caused quite a big ruckus.
The beans she did spill about spies on the Hill.
Blaming Russians will not save her tuckus.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Very good! 😀
Great! Might I respectfully suggest carcass instead of tuck us..
“created a list of document serial numbers”
“The numbers themselves were not classified, said the official.”
The purpose, said the official, was to make it “harder to bury” the information, “to share it with those on the Hill who could lawfully see the documents,” and to make sure it could reside in an Intelligence committee safe, “not just at Langley [CIA hq].”
a) The serial numbers didn’t protect Mike Flynn’s name or President Trump’s conversations with the Presidents of Mexico and Australia from being unmasked and leaked.
b) If only unclassified serial numbers were shared on the Hill, then they wouldn’t need to be kept in an intelligence committee safe. The only reason for keeping the list secret was because they identified an illegal surveillance operation.
c) If the purpose of the serial numbers only to facilitate sharing with “those on the Hill who could lawfully see the documents”, they could already lawfully see the documents and the serial numbers add no benefit or security.
d) Anyone on the Hill who received the list of serial numbers is complicit in a coverup of illegal surveillance of candidate Trump’s campaign, because they knew what surveillance had been collected and aided and abetted the coverup of their existence. Whether they saw the documents or not, they knew the surveillance had been done, and they knew the surveillance had been denied, and they knew an investigation was underway, and yet they kept silent to aid in Obama’s coverup.
LikeLiked by 8 people
In regards to a), is it possible that the same collection “methods” that were used on Trump and his transition team, were also used to spy on Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders ?
LikeLike
Absolutely.
LikeLike
Having gone through repeatedly what Ms. Farkas said to Mika, it just seemed they more concerned with the “who” and “how” the intelligence was collected, than they were the actual intelligence.
That’s another reason I don’t believe the fake NBC report about the serial numbers, seems like they got that from what Nunes mentioned in an interview earlier in the week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I laughed when I saw the NBC coverup story at lunch. It really shows the contempt they have for the American people. Who would believe this tripe.
May they all rot in hell.
Black Hats: Uh, Oh! Farkas Farked us!
White Hats: You’re Farked!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very witty! Thank you for sharing!
New words I’ve learned since Trump came down the escalator: schlonged, farked and bigly. Thus proving this old dog can learn new tricks.
So once it’s determined who the high-level intelligence official is ( is the story turns out to be true ), then the question becomes, at whose behest was the unmasking done at ?
Then keep working backwards until you get to the nest.
What happened just before that…true Barry is a giant tuna on the hook, but could we get some of the globalist whales pulling the strings & clean up our CIA/NSA/FBI at the same time?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was kind of where I was headed, except it’s possibly even leads outside of the intel agencies.
It’s very possible that we NOT ONLY have Barry Sotero and his shady collection of marxists by the shorthairs, but based on current and fairly predictable future handling of these Revelations by the Uniparty AND Globalist Mis-information Ministry (MSM)…
…we got the WHOLE LOT
A GLORIOUS Three-for
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love it…..we can have “the hook” as our symbol just like the snowflakes had their stupid safety pins that they wore right after the election. The safety pin was to let each other know they were in solidarity and could comfort one another in a safe space. You can’t make this stuff up!!
Is there any doubt that Obama committed felonies while in high office and should be indicted as soon as he steps back in the USA? Is there any doubt that Obama was involved in multiple criminal activities while in office? Is there any doubt that Obama committed treason in making outrageous concessions and paying cash under the table to Iran while negotiating the treaty? Is there any doubt that Obama should be put in jail for life as a severe warning to future Manchurian candidates wannabes? And is there any doubt that Michelle Obama was his accomplice and equally belongs in jail?
LikeLiked by 6 people
No doubt.
This is why I despise the republicans as much as I do the Communist/Democrats. It is a Uniparty they only protect each other and could not care less about the American Citizen, Freedom and Liberty.
Many Politicians should be in jail and Obama and the Clintons should have been there years ago.
With you on all but Michelle. She is not smart enough to understand all the interworking pieces of corruption. Obama only married her because he needed to marry a Black with a capital B Black woman in order to ingratiate himself to the black voters he needed to succeed in politics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michelle is a hate-monger(er). And, she went along with all the corruption (actually, treason) willingly, because whether she is smart enough, or not, to understand all the interworkings, she hates the United States as much, maybe more, than that poor excuse of a human being, obama.
Would the DOJ be the people to prosecute these criminals ?
MAGA!
Make Alcatraz Great Again!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No there is no doubt any of that should happen. But, will any of it, I doubt it. Unless we get off our asses and demand it!!!
There is always Maxine “Obama’s Got A Database” Watters to fall back on.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Never seen that before — wth???
Old news…but still outrageous
Maxine might jet have spilled the top secret. How did she know…?
The Committee should ask her.
will she talk to the scumbags as she so fondly thinks of them?
We have ALL known about this video where Maxie spills the beans in 2013. It was hushed up pretty quickly after it was aired but plenty of people took note.
I think that is one of the smoking guns.
Roland Martin interviewing Maxie in January, 2013.
NUNES video interview this morning at KMJ 580am Fresno (Nunes home district) regarding latest on intel investigation:
http://www.kmjnow.com/2017/03/31/video-nunes-discusses-russia-investigation-on-kmj/
The KMJ title is misleading. NUNES was discussing the intel investigation NOT the Russia stuff.
So, we have put up with the criminal media for nearly 2 years. When will the Potomac be rerouted to wash out the stables?
What does it take to clean out the CIA black hatters?
CIA white hatters ?
Per FBN, Schiff released statement & tells us, “info not important and Nunes is wrong.”
/paraphrase.
He is daring people to unlawfully talk about the classified info. Trying to get someone caught in a process crime to prove him wrong.
And, in his opinion, the info can be shared with whole committee. I guess if you disregard rules related to who can and can’t see classified docs, then it can be shared with whole committee.
that may be right that info not important…but how and why did they get it, why was it passed on and why were people unmasked? not Russia stuff…not important to Schiff…is he playing dumb?
Not relevant to anything Russian…he’s trying to give Barry cover!
while completely missing the point by design…it wasn’t Russian stuff so why was it there?
FOX has “Breaking News” just now that Trump called Schiff to the WH after he was shown the information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will we do with them? Once we bet them and obliterate their leaders they will be on our responsibility.
Maybe public funded coffee houses would help. We will have to find a way to triage the snowflakes.
😂😂
If Rogers is THE white hat, then it means that the “sources and methods” are not NSA sigint but human or other method, right? (Rogers never would have let illegal info into the Presidential Daily Briefing in the first place, if that logic is correct.) And Farkas was very concerned about the exposure of her/Obama’s particular sources and methods in this case. So routine electronic data from NSA seems not to fit her concerns.
So is Rogers really Nunes source?
Maria reverses demo party trick always used against GOP, calls for Schiff to recuse himself:
LikeLiked by 3 people
