Oversight Member Adam Schiff Uses Misleading Intelligence Argument to Deceive CNN Audience…

It appears the political left are having trouble embedding a false narrative or else they wouldn’t need to expend so much energy attempting to deceive their audience.
To fully grasp the level of political obfuscation and lying inherent within this interview it helps to understand and absorb the prior reference articles: HERE and HERE.
Represenative Adam Schiff is the vice-chair of the House Intelligence Committee and as a consequence of his position he is a member of the Intelligence Oversight Gang of Eight.
♦ Adam Schiff can go and look at any information Chairman Devin Nunes has already reviewed. ♦ Adam Schiff does not want to see the intelligence because he would be unable to keep lying about it. ♦ Devin Nunes cannot share the Go8 level intelligence with the full committee because the committee is not authorized to see it; only Adam Schiff can.
In order for Schiff to maintain his public protestations, entirely based on politics, he must mislead about the rules and laws surrounding the intelligence product. Schiff must also keep the committee from seeing the full executive intelligence report that is concerning to Devin Nunes. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
I know it can be a frustrating exercise to force yourself to watch the liars; however, sometimes the only way to break the cycle of abuse is to look the abuser directly in the eye as they hit you with their fist – and don’t flinch.
Nothing scares those who depend on falsehood more than a person who will not accept their false assertions and challenges them with truthful knowledge. That’s where your self-empowerment comes in.
People often ask me: what can I do?
Well, we defeat the swamp, and further support our President, by being intellectually armed to engage in cognitive combat. We then take the truth to our friends, family and neighbors and we help others to cut through the fog of fake news.
We succeeded in 2016. We can succeed again.
So long as Devin Nunes stands firm and also doesn’t flinch in the face of his political opponents, he too will win. Nunes will win because the truth is on his side, he only needs assistance in letting it out.
Saw your tweets to Schiff calling him out! God bless ALL that you do!!!
I second that statement!
He’s/they are the best isnt he!! We are mightily blessed!
me too – was sure to RT it and do a little calling out as well 🙂
Great job! Fearless!
CNN audiences are in a perpetual state of deceivement.
That’s the way they want to be, otherwise they wouldn’t tune into CNN.
Damn the news just said that Russian hired thousands of hackers to create hundreds of fake Hillary news stories.
Our country is so screwed up
Only the totally lost souls will believe that. Thank God we far outnumber them.
I just came here for the REAL news, and ck’d around at Twitter.
Now watching some more Reba reruns on Hulu.
Ask them WHICH stories might they be referring to and WHERE is the proof they are fake?
Oh I know that they are past Crazy.
Russia forced her into the van like a “side of beef” even though she could walk
Russia stole all that uranium, and gave her foundation fake monopoly money in return
Russia’s crack marksmen were sniping at her in Bosnia
what else can we come up with?
Yep Eagle, get those claws good and sharp. Lottsa Uni-party prey out there.
Flash, slash
Glisten and gash!
The DimState will stop at nothing to hold on to what they want……Power! Power to deceive voters and keep on with their keeping on. One thing Sundance has told us , and I truly believe, is the IC has secrets that operatives have used as leverage in order to get votes the way they want votes. One especially has generated my interest is Judge Roberts vote on Obamacare. Stranger indeed.
*strange* not stranger
Let’s see. What party do egregious liars tend to associate with? Yeah, I know (think the Clintons, Obama, Schumer, Pelosi, Waters, Feinstein, Rangel, as examples), It’s the democrat party. So, it’s not that complicated to guess what party Mr. Schiff represents in Congress. And yes, he represents the democrat party, not his constituents. Liars do not represent the American people.
My what sharp talons you have mighty eagle of get the truth out Sundance. Rip it, rip it good.
Are there mountains that surround us?
Are there walls that block the way?
Knock ’em down, strip ’em back boys
And forward and into the fray
I’m calling Nunes tomorrow to tell him to keep up the good work.
I tried to call Nunes but his VM box was full. I just emailed him, instead. I also left a voice mail for Ryan thanking him for supporting Nunes and telling him how very much I hope he continues to do so.
Schiff drinking game = “credibly”
This guy is very dangerous , has that really calm , seemingly reasonable demeanor that in my view is used to mask his sociopathiy .
Oh my gosh, now that was painful to watch, and it was long. One lie after another and repeating the same lies over and over with a smile on his face.
Honestly though, I probably would’ve believed him if I had not read the truth from Sundance. He’s a very very good liar and that scares the heck out of me. He’s not the only one who can lie like that, most of them are the same way, but still, without knowing the truth, one can so easily be misled to believe them and take them for their word.
It makes me wonder all of the times I have been misled, and I guess it goes to the saying if they open their mouths they’re lying. This really is scary.
Thank you for leading us into the light, now it is our job to do the same.
Be well good Treepers and stay strong,
Ma’iingankwe
I am low tech. Old school. Don’t have a smarty pants phone. But good grief it has gotten to the point where I am reluctant to leave the house because I come back and the world has shifted. First thing I do is turn on the laptop (no, I don’t have dial up….just slightly more modern than that) and come here to find out what has happened while I went to the store or out to lunch with a friend.
I may have to sign up for “The Twitter” like you people so I can annoy the creep with the Crazy Eyes, Adam Schiff.
When Clinton was asked -much later- why he did what he did with Monica in the Oval Office and then lied about it his reply was: “Because I could”. Crooked Schiff will not reply to the second TheLastRefuge tweet (above) but, if he did, the answer would be the same … and he was on CNN; they allow and encourage lying. Why not? They do it all the time as matter of policy.
Reminds me of Colonel Klink: “All they told me is Hynie Bellheim should stay away from Helga Shimal.”
