Oversight Member Adam Schiff Uses Misleading Intelligence Argument to Deceive CNN Audience…

It appears the political left are having trouble embedding a false narrative or else they wouldn’t need to expend so much energy attempting to deceive their audience.

To fully grasp the level of political obfuscation and lying inherent within this interview it helps to understand and absorb the prior reference articles: HERE and HERE.

Represenative Adam Schiff is the vice-chair of the House Intelligence Committee and as a consequence of his position he is a member of the Intelligence Oversight Gang of Eight.

♦ Adam Schiff can go and look at any information Chairman Devin Nunes has already reviewed. ♦ Adam Schiff does not want to see the intelligence because he would be unable to keep lying about it. ♦ Devin Nunes cannot share the Go8 level intelligence with the full committee because the committee is not authorized to see it; only Adam Schiff can.

In order for Schiff to maintain his public protestations, entirely based on politics, he must mislead about the rules and laws surrounding the intelligence product. Schiff must also keep the committee from seeing the full executive intelligence report that is concerning to Devin Nunes. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

.

I know it can be a frustrating exercise to force yourself to watch the liars; however, sometimes the only way to break the cycle of abuse is to look the abuser directly in the eye as they hit you with their fist – and don’t flinch.

Nothing scares those who depend on falsehood more than a person who will not accept their false assertions and challenges them with truthful knowledge. That’s where your self-empowerment comes in.

People often ask me: what can I do?

Well, we defeat the swamp, and further support our President, by being intellectually armed to engage in cognitive combat. We then take the truth to our friends, family and neighbors and we help others to cut through the fog of fake news.

We succeeded in 2016. We can succeed again.

So long as Devin Nunes stands firm and also doesn’t flinch in the face of his political opponents, he too will win. Nunes will win because the truth is on his side, he only needs assistance in letting it out.

.

.@AdamSchiffCA Why are you refusing to go to the EEOB and look at the executive intelligence product that Nunes reviewed? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 29, 2017

.@AdamSchiffCA We are aware the Go8 level of intelligence CANNOT be shared with the full House Committee. Why are you lying? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 29, 2017

.

Advertisements